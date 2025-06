A Georgia-based chain centered around “scratch-made” chicken salad will officially debut in Johnson County this week.

Chicken Salad Chick will open its doors in Overland Park on Tuesday, offering a variety of opening festivities — including awarding the first 100 customers in line with free chicken salad for a year.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening at 9222 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant has moved into a space at the Regency Park shopping center, just off 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

La Fuente Mexican Street Food formerly occupied that space for roughly five years, before closing its doors at the end of February.

The restaurant offers chicken salad in a variety of flavors, as well as other items like pimento cheese sandwiches, pasta salad and turkey clubs.

The first 100 customers get free chicken salad

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the first customer in line at the Overland Park restaurant will be awarded with free chicken salad each week for a whole year.

The next 99 customers will be able to redeem their free chicken salad once a month.

And on this Wednesday through Saturday, the first 50 guests will receive other free Chicken Salad Chick merch, such as picnic blankets, tumblers and coolers.

This marks the first Chicken Salad Chick in Johnson County

The Overland Park store is also the second location overall in the Kansas City metro area. The first one is located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The Lee’s Summit location, which is under different franchise ownership, opened in December 2024.

Chicks Kan LLC, the local franchise ownership group behind the Overland Park location, intends to eventually open two more locations in Johnson County.

