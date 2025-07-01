fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events
Want to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth? Here’s where you can in JoCo

With Independence Day upon us, the Post has compiled a list of fireworks rules and regulations in cities across Johnson County.

Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee.
Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee. Some fireworks are allowed in Shawnee on July 3 and July 4. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Wanting to set off some fireworks at home or let your kids light up some sparklers for the Fourth of July?

Most cities in Johnson County prohibit most types of festive pyrotechnics or have strict rules about them.

Below, take a look at what’s allowed in your city this week around Independence Day:

De Soto

  • The city of De Soto allows fireworks to be sold and discharged around the Fourth of July each year, Communications Director Whitney Lange said in an email.
  • This year, sales were allowed to open on June 29 and are permitted through 10 p.m. on July 4.
  • The city also allows fireworks to be used from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. on July 2 and July 3, as well as between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4.
  • De Soto prohibits the use of bottle rockets and aerial luminaries.

Edgerton

  • Annually, the city of Edgerton permits fireworks to be sold and discharged for Independence Day, according to a city blog post.
  • This year, sales are allowed between June 27 and July 5 from 8 a.m. to midnight from permitted and inspected stands.
  • The city also allows fireworks to be used from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3, and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4-5.
  • Edgerton prohibits the use of fireworks on public streets, sidewalks, in parks, near schools and city buildings or within 50 feet of a firework stand.
  • Bottle rockets and M80s are prohibited.
Fourth of July 2023
File photo.

Fairway

  • Fairway prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks of any kind, City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier said in an email.

Gardner

  • Gardner allows fireworks to be used in city limits July 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The city prohibits bottle rockets and “any firework containing a stabilizing stick,” according to a city flyer.
  • Gardner also prohibits the use of fireworks on public streets, sidewalks, in parks or within 50 feet of a firework stand.

Lenexa

  • Lenexa prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks.
  • However, the city does allow smaller “novelty items,” such as snakes, smoke bombs, snappers and sparklers, according to the city website.

Merriam

  • Merriam prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks of any kind, Communications Manager Jenna Gant said in an email.

Mission

  • Mission prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks, City Clerk Robyn Fulks said in an email.

Olathe

  • In the city of Olathe, the sale, storage and use of fireworks is prohibited, Olathe Fire Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Hall said in an email.
Shawnee allows five fireworks stands in its city limits — one per council ward and one other. Sales at the stand began on June 27. Above, a sign advertises fireworks for sale in the Park Lanes parking lot.
A sign for a firework stand in Shawnee in 2023. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park

  • Overland Park prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks, Director of Strategic Communications Meg Ralph said in an email.
  • However, the city does allow the use of snappers, canes with caps, toy pistols and snakes.

Prairie Village

  • The city of Prairie Village prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks, Public Information Officer Ashley Freburg said in an email.
  • However, the city does allow toy paper caps.

Roeland Park

  • Roeland Park prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks, said Katie Garcia, a contract public information officer for the city, in an email.
  • However, the city does allow snakes, sparklers, novelty smoke devices and cone fountains on July 4 between noon and 10 p.m.

Shawnee

  • Shawnee allows fireworks to be sold and discharged around the Fourth of July annually, Communications Director Doug Donahoo said in an email.
  • This year, sales could begin on June 27 and are permitted through 10 p.m. on July 4.
  • The city also allows fireworks to be used from 10 a.m to 11 p.m. July 3-4.
  • Shawnee prohibits the use of bottle rockets, sky lanterns and M80s.
  • The city prohibits the use of fireworks near firework stands or medical buildings, on public property and in cemeteries.

Spring Hill

  • Spring Hill allows fireworks to be sold and discharged around the Fourth of July each year, Public Affairs Specialist Kristen Boxman said in an email.
  • This year, sales were allowed starting June 27 and are permitted through 10 p.m. on July 5.
  • Spring Hill allows consumer fireworks except when a burn ban is in effect.
  • The city prohibits the use of fireworks in parks.

Unincorporated Johnson County

  • Johnson County prohibits the sale, storage and use of fireworks in the unincorporated area, said Assistant Director of Communications and Engagement Andy Hyland.

