After undergoing a remodel, a Taco Bell in Lenexa has officially reopened with new bells and whistles.

The Lenexa restaurant celebrated its “grand reopening” in mid-June, marking an upgrade that company officials say will help streamline and enhance the customer’s experience.

The upgraded restaurant is at 16130 W. 87th St.

Taco Bell occupies a space on the northeast corner of 87th Street and I-435.

The restaurant has operated at that Lenexa space for more than a decade.

Taco Bell is also near hamburger chain Freddy’s and the Sprouts grocery store on that corner.

Taco Bell has new features, new menu items

At this Lenexa location, customers can now expect to see features like new ordering kiosks and a walk-up window for pickup orders.

The restaurant also got an exterior and interior “refresh” with new paint and furniture.

Kara Ramirez, vice president of operations for Diversified Restaurant Group, the Kansas City-based franchise owner of the Lenexa restaurant and several other Taco Bell locations in the area, said the new upgrades will make it easier for customers to quickly place and pick up their orders.

“It’s a more streamlined experience,” she said. “And the elevated look and feel in the restaurant will certainly be pleasant for our guests that are coming in.”

All Taco Bell locations are also now serving new beverages, including a new line of fruity “refresca” drinks.

Other Taco Bell locations could eventually get upgrades

The newly renovated Taco Bell in Lenexa has been there since at least 2013. Diversified Restaurant Group acquired that location in 2017.

In total, the restaurant group owns and operates roughly 75 Taco Bell restaurants in the Kansas City area, and more than 350 across the United States.

Though a concrete timeline hasn’t been set, Ramirez said it’s likely that other Kansas City area locations will receive a version of the remodel that the Lenexa location did.

“We know that we need to do that to stay relevant for our guests and as things evolve and change,” Ramirez said. “We’re just excited to introduce innovative digital features that simplify the ordering process.”

Want more food and drink news? Fast-casual chain Chicken Salad Chick opens this week in Overland Park