Over the past few months, thousands and thousands of you cast your votes in the fourth annual Best of Johnson County campaign, supporting your favorite coffee shops, salons, restaurants, medical professionals, boutiques, fitness centers, and countless other local gems.

Today, it’s time to start unveiling the winners.

Over the next week and a half, we’ll be highlighting a selection of the local businesses that took top honors — a reflection of the trust, loyalty, and pride that Johnson Countians have in the places they frequent and the people behind them.

It’s no secret that Johnson Countians take a lot of pride in their homes. And they couldn’t keep up such lovely abodes without the help of some remarkable professionals. To that end, we’re kicking things off today with the winners in our Home Services and Supplies Category.

Congrats to these winners!

Best Roofing Company: Century Roofing

Century Roofing is proud to be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2025 along with its 4th straight Best Roofing Company in Johnson County award! Founded in 1990, Century Roofing has provided Kansas City homeowners with quality roofing installation services for over 3 decades. Our roofing experts have dedicated their professional careers to taking care of KC homeowners by offering them competitive pricing on quality installations with a warranty they can trust for years to come. With an in-house service department we offer homeowners peace of mind should a leak occur. They know they can count on us to fix whatever the issue might be to keep the roof over their heads working as it should.

With the extreme temperatures and severe weather in KC it only makes sense to trust a locally owned and operated company with something as important as the roof over your head. Our sales team has decades of experience in helping homeowners navigate the insurance claim process. We will never tell a homeowner to file a claim if we do not fully believe enough damage exists. Never trust the out of state door knockers who use high pressure sales tactics and force you to sign a contract on the spot! Trust the pillars of strength with KC-based and female owned, Century Roofing.

Best Home Painter: Pileggi Painting

We are incredibly honored to be named Best Home Painter in the 2025 Best of Johnson County! At Pileggi Painting, we’ve spent over 20 years earning the trust of homeowners across Overland Park and southern Johnson County by combining quality craftsmanship with honest, neighborly service.

As a family-owned business, we take pride in treating your home like it’s our own. Whether we are painting your living room, refinishing your cabinets, or restoring your home’s exterior, we bring professionalism, attention to detail, and a clean, respectful approach every step of the way. From the initial walkthrough to the final coat, we prioritize clear communication, detailed planning, and high-quality finishes, ensuring every project is completed on time, on budget, and built to last.

Our team shows up on time, listens to your needs, and stands behind our work. We are proud to be A+ rated with the BBB, active members of NARI, and deeply rooted in the community we serve.

Thank you to our amazing clients for your continued support and to Johnson County for this recognition. We love what we do and we’re just getting started. Let’s paint something great together!

Best Handyman: Mr. Handyman

Why Choose Mr. Handyman?

We’re trustworthy: When you invite someone onto your property to do home improvement work or commercial repairs, you deserve a safe, worry-free experience with a trusted professional. Our team is fully background checked, bonded and insured.

Our workmanship is guaranteed: Our handyman professionals average more than 10 years of experience in repair trades and take time to investigate each project for a long-lasting solution. We stand by our workmanship with a 12-Month Done Right Promise.

Customer service that goes above and beyond: When it’s time for service, our clients can count on our service professionals to arrive promptly, in uniform and driving a marked van. Mr. Handyman of Olathe-Gardner has an A+ rating with the BBB, and a 4.9 Google rating with hundreds of real client reviews!

Best Duct Cleaners: Midwest Duct Cleaning

Midwest Duct Cleaning is a professional air duct and dryer vent cleaning company based in Mission, Kansas, proudly serving the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas. As a locally owned and operated business, we are committed to improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency for both residential and commercial properties.

Our team uses state-of-the-art equipment and industry-leading techniques to remove dust, debris, allergens, and contaminants from HVAC systems, helping to create cleaner, healthier environments for our clients. We specialize in full-system air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, furnace blower cleanouts, and system sanitization—services designed to reduce fire hazards, enhance airflow, and support overall system performance.

At Midwest Duct Cleaning professionalism and integrity are at the heart of everything we do. We show up on time, work with care and precision, and take pride in leaving each space cleaner than we found it. Whether it’s a family home, an apartment complex, or a commercial facility, our mission is simple: to deliver exceptional service that you can see, breathe, and feel.

Breathe easier and trust the local experts – Midwest Duct Cleaning is here to help you take control of your indoor air. Clean air starts with us.

Check back tomorrow to find out who took some of the top categories in the Pets and Weddings categories.