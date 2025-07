A renovated bike pump track at Shawnee Mission Park aims to provide trails, new tracks and challenges for riders of all experience levels.

On June 30, the Shawnee Mission Park Pump Track reopened with an array of upgrades and new features, including new tracks and ramps.

Under renovation since fall 2024, the park’s upgrades targeted more sustainability and efficiency, providing bicycle riders a better flow of traffic across all tracks.

“This is also designed to let users progress in a more controlled environment which in turn will build their ability and confidence when they head into the woods to experience the single-track trails,” said Derek Buckridge, construction manager for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, in a press release.

The project was completed by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District staff with help from Urban Trail Co volunteers and Nomad Trails Development of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The pump track has a variety of new features

Included in the track’s upgrades are:

A new entrance

A trail for bicycle-riding beginners

New dirt jump lines whose difficulty levels range from from beginner to advanced

A progressive drop zone which will allow riders of all ages to progress their skills in a controlled environment.

Of those, the drop zone is one of the biggest features, with a newly constructed mountain bike hub feeding into it, and jumps ranging from 1, 2, 3 and 6 feet in height.

The new features came with both riders and the volunteers in mind, Buckridge said in the press release.

“The overall goal is to give more desired amenities with sustainability in mind,” he said. “Volunteers have spent countless hours maintaining this area and these upgrades will make their job and park staff’s job much easier.”

The pump track will get a new name

Currently known as the Shawnee Mission Park Pump Track, Johnson County Park and Recreation District is looking to rename it.

During the Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners’ meeting on June 18, it initiated a 30-day public notice period on a proposal to rename the Shawnee Mission Park Pump Track to The Prairie Bike Park.

In the public notice, the commissioners said they wanted a name that “reflects the natural beauty of the prairies within Shawnee Mission Park,” as well as the pump track’s renovations.

“The new name is intended to better represent the expanded scope and amenities of the facility,” the public notice stated.

What’s next

The Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners will discuss and consider action on the proposed name change during its Aug. 20 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village.

The public can weigh in by attending the meeting or submitting written comments using this form no later than noon on July 26.

The pump track is open to all ages. In cases of inclement weather, visit Rainout Line web site to see if the pump track’s status.

