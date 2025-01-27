Johnson County park district will end bike rental program

The “cruiser” style bicycles that were for rent at three Johnson County parks will be going away this year, as the park district board mulls how to replace a service that consistently lost money.

The governing board voted to cancel the contract with BikeWalkKC for the program that allowed visitors to rent bikes by the minute at Shawnee Mission, Heritage and Meadowbrook parks. Park staff will bring back options for other bike services — which could include mountain bikes — at the board’s March meeting.

Rental revenues have not covered the operating costs of the program for every quarter since the program began in 2021, according to a county spreadsheet. By the end of four years, the total gap was about $300,000.

Why did the bike rental program lose money?

In an arrangement with BikeWalkKC, the county purchases the bikes, which are serviced and stored by BikeWalkKC. The county started the program with a fleet of 70 bikes for rent, but that number dropped to 42 in 2023.

The bikes got the most use in Shawnee Mission Park, but ridership never was high enough to break even. The number of trips dropped steadily, with 4,250 when the program was new and 1,869 for 2024.

There were several drawbacks to the rental program that may have limited ridership, said Bill Maasen, superintendent of parks and golf courses. For one thing, the bikes could only be used within the parks.

Also, the bikes were not ebikes with pedal assisted battery power, and they only were available in adult sizes. That was problematic for families with children who wanted to ride, he said.

As the rental bikes approached the end of their useful life, park board members were faced with a decision: replace them and continue the contract, or explore other options, Maasen said.

Replacement would be expensive. The upright bikes for rent have a sturdier frame than the average cruiser style because of the repeated use and the fact that they spend March through October outdoors, Maasen said. They have been about $4,000 apiece.

That is close to the price of ebikes, which also come with batteries and electronics to enable the software and locating technology. But the park district lacks the capital to replace them, according to the January minutes of the Park and Golf Course Committee.

The park board members decided to pay for the first quarter of this year, about $16,000. In March, the staff will present other options.

One possibility is for mountain bike frames suitable for the park’s single track and pump tracks. Maasen said the staff may also look at a rental program through a local bike shop.

The board’s decision has no impact on visitors riding their own ebikes in the parks.

