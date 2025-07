An Overland Park shopping center will soon be home to a hair salon chain’s newest Johnson County location.

Minnesota-based Great Clips has a new Overland Park salon in the works, at the Rosana Square shopping center.

Great Clips is coming to 7588 W. 119th St.

The salon is moving into a space on the southern end of the Rosana Square shopping center, just off 119th and Riley streets.

Local sporting goods store Nill Bros previously occupied that space.

Great Clips will also be near grocery store Price Chopper and Tropical Smoothie Cafe at the shopping center.

Great Clips offers “great haircuts for everyone”

The chain of hair salons offers haircuts for men, women, children and older adults.

Great Clips operates on a walk-in basis, though customers can check in online in advance.

In addition to haircuts, Great Clips also offers a few other services like styling and neck and beard trims.

Great Clips already has several Johnson County salons

Across Johnson County, the Minnesota-based chain already has roughly 25 locations.

The Rosana Square salon will serve as the 10th in Overland Park.

Across the state line, Great Clips also has 11 salons in Kansas City, Missouri.

