This year’s Best of Johnson County Pets Winners

Who’s a good, girl? You are! You are! Yes you are, aren’t you?

We continue the unveiling of some of the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County campaign today with standouts from the Pets categories.

Congrats!

Best Dog Trainer: KISS Dog Training

At K.I.S.S. Dog Training, Mike and his team specialize in positive reinforcement-based, in-home training. Rather than waiting for bad behavior and trying to correct it, we focus on teaching and rewarding the right behaviors from the start. By working directly in your dog’s home environment, we’re able to address challenges where they actually happen, helping both dogs and owners feel more comfortable and confident.

Mike is deeply committed to ongoing education in all aspects of canine behavior and science-based training techniques. This dedication ensures that every client benefits from the most current, effective, and humane methods available. Our goal is to empower owners with the tools and understanding they need to succeed.

Check back tomorrow as we unveil some of the winners of the Best Health, Medical and Dental categories!