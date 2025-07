We’re wrapping up the first week of Best of Johnson County winner announcements with a look at some of the standouts from the Medical, Dental & Health categories. Congrats to these providers for earning the trust of Johnson Countians with their expertise and care!

Best Chiropractic Clinic: Active Family Chiropractic

For over a decade now, Johnson Countians have been turning to Active Family Chiropractic in Overland Park to help them address a wide range of musculoskeletal system issues, from injury recovery to back and hip pain — issues that Drs. Chad and Curt Welter, the brothers who run the practice, know first hand.

“We grew up playing a lot of sports and had some injuries along the way,” said Chad. “I hurt my shoulder riding bulls and my brother hurt his knee wakeboarding. We thought it was neat how the chiropractor we saw helped us get out of pain and speed up the recovery process.”

Today, the Welters offer a variety of cutting edge services and treatments, including state-of-the-art technology like High Intensity Laser Therapy.

“We get quite a few complicated cases referred to us since we have a High Intensity Laser Therapy and our history with helping others,” Chad said. “Just about everyday we have a new patient with terrible sciatica which makes it tough to do simple things such as stand up or getting dressed. Most of the time we’re able to get them back to doing the things they love without pain.”

Whether it’s a kid having pain from an injury or a senior with sciatica or arthritic pain in their joints or an adult with headaches and migraines, the doctors at Active Family Chiropractic take pride in being able to get to the root of the problem and fixing it.

Active Family Chiropractic is located at 8917 W. 135th Street in Overland Park. Check out their website here for more information or to schedule your visit.

Best Mental Health Provider: Dr. Michelle Abella

Dr. Abella is honored to be named the Best Mental Health Provider in JoCo! She is the proud founder of Abella Psychotherapy and co-owner of Olathe Integrative Healthcare (OIH).

OIH prides itself of providing exceptional, client centered healthcare. We treat clients of all ages, offering mental health, medication management, functional medicine, IV therapy, and chiropractic services. Our mission is to transform the healthcare experience for our clients by integrating root cause medicine, holistic care, and the seamless integration of body and mind.

We offer an individualized approach and strive to EMPOWER our clients to take charge of their health and wellness by addressing the underlying causes of their physical and/or emotional health issues rather than just treating symptoms. Through collaboration, education, and personalized treatment plans, we aim to support our clients in achieving optimal health. We prioritize access to care and most of our providers accept insurance.

Call us today if you are ready to experience a refreshingly new approach to your healthcare with a radically better client experience! To find out more about our services, call (913) 359-3880 or visit us at www.oihkc.com.

Best Orthodontist: Fry Orthodontics

For more than 40 years, Fry Orthodontics has been creating confident, healthy smiles for families across the Kansas City metro. With 13 convenient locations and having served over 45,000 patients, we’re proud to offer advanced, affordable orthodontic care in a welcoming, family-friendly environment. Whether you’re interested in metal braces, clear ceramic braces, or Invisalign, our experienced team will help you find the treatment that fits your life and goals. We even offer free exams. At Fry Orthodontics, Teeth Love Us and You Will Too!

Best Hospice: Kansas City Hospice

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care (KCH) is honored to be voted Best Hospice in Johnson County for the second year!

We’re known as the region’s leading hospice and grief support provider. Did you know we’re also the Kansas City area’s oldest and largest nonprofit provider? That’s because we ensure the best in care for all patients and families who choose to include us in their end-of-life journey.

For families whose loved one is experiencing a serious illness or life-limiting condition, this precious time is one of life’s most meaningful milestones, and KCH is here for you. Call anytime at 816.363.2600 or find us online at KCHospice.org.

Best Best Physical Therapy & Speech Pathology: Lakeview Village

Lakeview Village wins Best of Johnson County for Physical Therapy and Speech Pathology.

We are dedicated to enhancing your healing journey and overall well-being. Our compassionate team of experienced therapists includes Physical Therapists, Speech Pathologists, and Occupational Therapists.

At Lakeview Village, we offer both outpatient and in-patient therapy options, delivering specialized, individually tailored, and evidence-based treatments. Our specialty programs include Aquatic Therapy, Vestibular Therapy, Lymphedema, Pilates, LSVT BIG and LOUD, Low Vision, Saebo Neurological Upper Extremity Rehab, Pelvic Floor, Home Safety Assessment and Modification, and VitalStim. Our therapy clinic features advanced amenities including a Salt Water Pool, a HydroWorx pool with underwater treadmill, a Pilates Reformer and a Tyrostation which combines traditional hands-on therapies and rehabilitation technology, including virtual reality and robotics.

With the goal for our clients to reach their maximum potential our skilled therapists treat several conditions including: orthopedic, neurological, musculoskeletal, Parkinson’s Disease, post stroke, post-surgery recovery, brain injury, chronic pain, dementia, language impairment/difficulty swallowing, and other chronic conditions.

Lakeview Village operates six convenient outpatient therapy locations in Lenexa, Mission, and Overland Park, making access to our exceptional care easier for our community.

To find out more about our services call 913-744-2433 or visit us at www.lakeviewvillage.org/health-services.

Best Pediatric Dentist: LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children

At LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children, it is our privilege to show children in our communities that dental appointments can be FUN! Nothing fulfills us more than our patients and their parents enjoying their time in our office and leaving with a smile. Our mission continues: offer the best dental care and experience possible. Dr. LeBlanc, along with his experienced team of Pediatric Dentists, is passionate about setting our patients up for a lifetime of oral health. Come see us at one of our convenient locations: Overland Park, Olathe, Prairie Village, Kansas City, Kansas, and West Olathe!

Best Couples/Family Therapist: Monarch Family Therapy

Monarch Family Therapy aims to support & encourage our clients as they navigate life’s many ups and downs & to recognize that beautiful & challenging transformations are essential in order to grow and soar, like that of the Monarch butterfly.

Our Mission: To provide individuals across the lifespan (children, adolescents, adults & families) with the resources & tools necessary to succeed personally & professionally through individualized treatment with compassion, sensitivity, trust & support. Each client’s growth & progress is accomplished through a variety of therapeutic techniques & modalities, based upon the needs of each individual client. We pride ourselves on meeting our clients where they are, as they are.

Best Physician: Dr. Stephanie Garcia

Curana Health partners with senior living communities across the country with a mission of improving the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. Our concierge style approach boasts a unique blend of on-site physician-led care teams, including in-room rounding and on-site clinics, as well as health plans designed for older adults. Our healthcare experience is proven to improve health outcomes of residents as well as the clinical, financial, and operation health of the communities we serve.

Congrats to all of these winners. We’ll be back next week to announce winners in some of the most popular categories, including Food & Restaurants, Drinks, Beauty & Wellness, and Recreation. See you then!