Not long after making its initial debut in Overland Park, a restaurant known primarily for its chicken salad has set its sights further south.

Fast-casual eatery Chicken Salad Chick has a new location in the works at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Chicken Salad Chick is coming to 159th St. and U.S. 69

The restaurant will occupy a yet-to-be-built space at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Chicken Salad Chick is one of several new restaurants and retail tenants planned for Bluhawk’s second phase of retail development, which has been dubbed The Boundary.

Jo Anne Williams and Cindy Sulzman, local franchise owners of Chicken Salad Chick’s Overland Park locations, estimated the new Bluhawk spot will open in the spring of 2026.

The restaurant’s chicken salad comes in various flavors

Chicken Salad Chick’s menu features chicken salad in a variety of flavors, which customers can have either as a scoop on top of lettuce or between bread.

Some of the flavors on the menu include fruity ones like the “Fancy Nancy” (with Fuji apples, seedless grapes and pecans) and spicy ones like the “Jazzy Julie” (with cayenne pepper, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese).

Outside of its namesake, the menu at Chicken Salad Chick also features other items like pimento cheese sandwiches, turkey clubs and sides like grape salad, and macaroni and cheese.

“If people are skeptical about chicken salad, we can turn them into a fan,” Williams said.

This marks the second Chicken Salad Chick in JoCo

Sulzman and Williams opened the first franchise in the county at the beginning of the month. That location operates at the Regency Park shopping center, off 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The sisters said they became fans of the Alabama-based brand while on trips to Florida, where the restaurant’s chicken salad quickly became a go-to beach snack for them. (Williams’ favorite flavor is the smoky “Barbie-Q”, while Sulzman’s is the spicy “Jalapeño Holly”.)

“We fell in love with it immediately,” Williams said.

The two of them teamed up with Williams’ husband, Kirk Williams (a former Wendy’s franchise owner), to bring the concept back home.

Since opening the first Overland Park location, they said it’s clear that they aren’t the only fans. In the restaurant’s first couple of weeks, several customers have expressed excitement that they’re now able to get their “fix” much closer to home.

“Our guests are loving coming in and trying us for the first time, and our fan favorites are just ecstatic that they can get their fix,” Sulzman said.

The franchisees have committed to three Johnson County locations, the third of which has yet to be determined. They also plan to bring Chicken Salad Chick further west to Lawrence.

“It’s all about customer service for us, and making sure our guests enjoy their experience here,” Sulzman said. “It’s true southern hospitality — that’s something the brand instills in us.”

