A fast-casual chain known for items like frozen custard and cheese curds has set its sights on its newest Johnson County location.

Wisconsin-based Culver’s has filed plans to open a new location in Overland Park, marking its second in the city.

The Overland Park Planning Commission is set to review the plan at its meeting on Sept. 8.

Culver’s wants to come to College Blvd and Pflumm Road

The restaurant would occupy a space on the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Pflumm Road — where Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa all meet.

There, it will operate near Johnson County Community College.

The site is also near Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

Culver’s offers fast-casual fare with “small-town Wisconsin roots”

The menu at Culver’s offers items like “fresh, never frozen” burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and salads.

Culver’s is also known, in part, for its frozen custard — which comes in rotating flavors like caramel turtle, Georgia peach, raspberry cheesecake and mint cookie.

Culver’s also offers snacks like cheese curds, onion rings, chili cheddar fries and pretzel bites.

This marks the seventh Culver’s in Johnson County

This newest location will also serve as the second in Overland Park, with another one at 8600 W. 135th St.

Outside of Overland Park, Culver’s also has Johnson County locations in Olathe, Lenexa, Mission, and Gardner.

The Wisconsin-based chain opened a new Olathe location at the end of 2025.

Across the state line, Culver’s also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

