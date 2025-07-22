This year’s Best of Johnson County Food & Restaurant winners

Johnson Countians are always on the hunt for that next perfect bite.

That’s why it’s no wonder the Food & Restaurants categories in this year’s Best of Johnson County saw such a huge outpouring of participation From sweet and spicy barbecue to the complex flavors of expertly crafted Thai dishes, these winners have won the hearts — and tastebuds — of this year’s voters.

Congrats to these winners from this year’s Best of Johnson County Food & Restaurant categories!

Best Chef: Chef Penny Mufuka, Bamboo Penny’s, Aqua Penny’s and Penny’s in the Village

Chef Penny Mufuka has been the force behind raved-about authentic Thai dining experiences in the Kansas City area since 2013. With expert command of the traditional Thai palette, she offers menus that hit every note: sweet, sour, salty and spicy, all balanced with the aromatic herbs and spices to create complex and nuanced dishes. Johnson Countians line up at all of her restaurants — Bamboo Penny’s, Aqua Penny’s and Penny’s in the Village — for the complex and balanced flavors she creates. With her mix of vibrant colors, fresh ingredients, and enticing garnishes, it’s no wonder Johnson County voters named Chef Penny Best Chef in this year’s Best of Johnson County!

Best Restaurant & Best Burger: Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Woodfired Grill is Kansas City’s favorite upscale neighborhood joint. Known for bold, unforgettable flavors, Red Door uses fresh, natural ingredients and a signature blend of pecan, oak, and hickory wood to fire up gourmet burgers, steaks, and seafood. Since opening their first location in Leawood, Kansas in 2013, Red Door has expanded to Overland Park, Kansas City, Liberty, Lenexa, and Lee’s Summit.

Best BBQ: Joe’s KC

Joe’s KC BBQ began in our world-famous gas station location at 47th and Mission. Since then, Joe’s KC BBQ has opened two additional Johnson County locations in Leawood and Olathe. Our ambition isn’t to be the biggest BBQ restaurant in town, but to be the best. By keeping it small, we keep it real. We stay close to our customers and our product ensuring you get the exact same quality BBQ at any of our locations.

Best Wings: Wing Stand

WingStand by Jefferson’s opened in 2021 with one goal: serve really, really good chicken. That means starting with fresh, never frozen chicken, hand-breading every sandwich and tender, and slow-cooking wings for the perfect balance of juicy and crispy. Our house-made ranch is made for dipping, and we even hand-squeeze our lemonade and cherry limeade daily. We’ve added hand-pattied smash burgers to the lineup, because doing things right is what we do. You noticed—and now we’re growing. Visit WingStand today in Mission, check out our brand new Olathe location at Santa Fe & Mur Len, or find our WingStand food truck around town. Wings for Everyone.

Congrats to these winners. Keep an eye out tomorrow as we highlight some of the honorees in the Child Care, Activities and Recreation categories.