July 28, 2025 Sponsored posts JCCC Updates: JCCC piloting new "Navigating College" course this fall This fall, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is piloting a new course to help students navigate the specific challenges of their first year of college. The transition to college is a pivotal period in a student's academic, personal, and professional development. Whether students are coming to college from high school, the workforce, or from another college or university, it's a big adjustment. They must adapt to a wide range of expectations that often extend beyond the classroom. And research shows this transition is especially tough for many first-time college students. This fall, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is piloting a new course to help students navigate the specific challenges of their first year of college. About the course The new six-week Navigating College course is ideal for first-year students, first-generation college students, or undecided students who need guidance to plan their college or career paths. In the Navigating College course, students will: Gain confidence in their ability to navigate college systems like credit transfers, course registration, and financial aid Develop essential academic and personal skills Create a long-term plan for academic, personal, and career success The pilot course will run from Sept. 18 through Oct.22 and will meet on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:50 a.m. It is a hybrid course, so it is available to current high school students enrolled in College Now courses through JCCC, as well as students who are embarking on their first semester on campus. Students earn college credit for completing the course. "This course is particularly impactful for students entering college with uncertainty or low confidence in their educational direction," said Dr. Valerie Mann, chair of JCCC's College Success department. "Many of the topics in this course are designed to help students align their academic paths with personal interests and long-term life and career objectives." Developing the course Mann spent the Spring 2025 semester on sabbatical, where she researched the benefits of "first-year experience" (FYE) courses. Mann interviewed academic leaders from two-year colleges across the U.S. to develop curriculum for this new course. During her interviews, Mann found that FYE courses significantly improve student outcomes. Students who took an FYE course had higher first-semester GPAs and graduation rates. At one institution, 74% of students who took an FYE attended college the following year, compared to only 39% of nonparticipants. Impacts on community college students Community college students, in particular, face many barriers to completing their degrees: the challenge of scheduling around part-time enrollment, finding off-campus living, paying for courses with limited financial resources, and meeting work obligations are just a few of the reasons. While first-year programming has traditionally been associated with four-year institutions, JCCC's peer institutions and national trends have increasingly adopted similar practices. Many schools now mandate an FYE during a student's first semester. Intentional supports, like FYE, can help students: Bridge academic preparation gaps Increase sense of belonging and confidence Foster engagement through relevant, career-oriented content Support learners navigating uncertainty about their goals "First-year experience courses can offer a promising solution to support learners at JCCC through this critical transition period and beyond," said Mann. Learn more Navigating College is an elective offered through the College Success Department. College Success electives are offered in most degree programs, and any JCCC credit student can enroll. These courses help students develop both learning strategies and career plans. Other College Success courses for credit-seeking students include: Career and Life Planning Job Search Skills Learning Strategies for Math College Study Strategies Memory Strategies Exam Strategies Learn more at jccc.edu/collegesuccess.