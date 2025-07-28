JCCC Updates: JCCC piloting new “Navigating College” course this fall

The transition to college is a pivotal period in a student’s academic, personal, and professional development. Whether students are coming to college from high school, the workforce, or from another college or university, it’s a big adjustment. They must adapt to a wide range of expectations that often extend beyond the classroom. And research shows this transition is especially tough for many first-time college students.

This fall, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is piloting a new course to help students navigate the specific challenges of their first year of college.

About the course

The new six-week Navigating College course is ideal for first-year students, first-generation college students, or undecided students who need guidance to plan their college or career paths.

In the Navigating College course, students will:

Gain confidence in their ability to navigate college systems like credit transfers, course registration, and financial aid

Develop essential academic and personal skills

Create a long-term plan for academic, personal, and career success

The pilot course will run from Sept. 18 through Oct.22 and will meet on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:50 a.m. It is a hybrid course, so it is available to current high school students enrolled in College Now courses through JCCC, as well as students who are embarking on their first semester on campus. Students earn college credit for completing the course.