This year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living Winners

Congrats to these winners from this year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living categories!

Best 55+ Independent Living & Active Living Retirement Community: Lakeview Village

Why is Lakeview Village the best Retirement Community in Johnson County? Lakeview Village is a destination community! Our maintenance free living offers a seemingly endless variety of experiences. Four dining venues including lake front dining. On site state of the art fitness center with heated salt-water pool and daily fitness classes. Head outdoors for walking, biking, fishing and bird watching. Catch a class at Lakeview University. Indulge in local boutiques for shopping, sip and savor your way through local wineries and breweries.

Enjoy excellent performing arts nearby. Just minutes from Lenexa City Center, Shawnee Mission Park and several golf courses. A quick direct route to KCI. All with 24/7 security.

Whether you prefer an existing Villa, cottage or apartment home or prefer to build new, Lakeview Village’s 100 acres of tree lined streets, tranquil lakes, and 3 miles of walking paths in the heart of Lenexa, have drawn Kansas City retirees to call Lakeview Village home.

Lakeview Village also offers Lifecare, which is an all-inclusive plan covering your lifestyle today, plus unlimited access to health services later at virtually no increase in monthly payments. Think of it as an excellent estate planning tool.

LakeviewVillage.org. 913-744-2449.

Best Assisted Living Retirement Community: Lakeview Village

Sometimes a little extra help is all you need. That’s the idea behind assisted living at Lakeview Village. We work closely with you, your family and physicians to develop a customized assisted living plan that suits your preferences and enhances your independence. Depending on your needs, our dedicated, certified caregivers can help 24/7 with bathing and dressing, managing medications, coordinating medical appointments, and more.

As part of the Lakeview Village neighborhood, you’ll enjoy the inviting surroundings and friendly atmosphere. Plus, uplifting activities and wellness-based choices make it easy to stay involved and enjoy a sense of purpose each day.

Private and semi-private suites available

3 delicious, nutritious meals, expertly prepared in our open concept kitchen

Bi-weekly housekeeping

Weekly laundry and linen services

Emergency call system

Living room with fireplaces, Screened in porch

Salon/Barber shop services, Library, Village Market, Bistro Café

Chapel and Sunday Church Services

Outdoor walking paths

Banking Services

Computer Center

Computer Center Intergenerational programs offered through our on-site Child Development Center

Physical, Occupational and Speech therapy available by Lakeview Therapists, including on site Short Stay Rehabilitation, fitness center and heated pool.

Long Term Care available on site

Best In-Care Home Assistance: Lakeview Village

At Lakeview Village Home Health we combine heart, expertise and a hometown touch.

Locally owned and operated since 1995, Lakeview Village Home Health is a Medicare-certified agency serving Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, and Miami counties. We provide short-term, goal-oriented medical care in the comfort of your home, helping patients recover safely and confidently after surgery or illness – or to better manage chronic health conditions.

Our skilled team of nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and social workers work closely with your physician to help you accomplish your personal goals and to ensure we are meeting your medical needs. We don’t just focus on getting you better – we help you stay better.

At Lakeview Village Home Health, we treat you like family. It’s part of what make Lakeview Village the best place to live, work and grow.

We accept Medicare, Humana, United Health Care, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and private insurance. Contact us at 913.744.2461 or www.lakeviewvillage.org/health-services/home-health/.

• Orthopedic rehabilitation

• Cardiac rehabilitation: SCHF, pacemaker, open heart surgery

• Neurological programs: Parkinson’s Disease, stroke

• Home safety assessments and fall prevention

• Manage chronic conditions: Diabetes, arthritis, amputation, CoPD

• Medication management

• Personalized care following surgery

• Wound care

Best Memory Care Center: SeniorCare Homes

SeniorCare Homes is a local, family-owned residential memory care provider serving Johnson County since 2007. SeniorCare Homes specializes in providing the most intimate and personalized care for seniors experiencing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, dementia, or general memory loss.

Each of SeniorCare’s homes provides 24-hour nursing care with dedicated caregivers and nurses, with up to 9 residents in each location. The SeniorCare model is a unique alternative offering the greatest, high touch care available, making them a compelling option for families seeking the highest quality, compassionate care for their loved ones.

For more information or to set up a tour, visit www.seniorcare-homes.com or call 913-210-5813.