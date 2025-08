As students and staff return to school this August, many Shawnee Mission School District buildings will feature a variety of improvements. These enhancements were made possible by the $264 million bond approved by voters in 2021. One of the six strategies in the Shawnee Mission School District’s Strategic Plan focuses on facilities: “We will strategically focus resources to support state-of-the-art facilities to accomplish our beliefs, mission, and objectives.” (Click here to view the Strategic Plan).

New Tomahawk Elementary

This fall, students will walk through the doors of a brand-new Tomahawk Elementary School. The fifth and final elementary school rebuilt through the 2021 bond, Tomahawk has been transformed into a modern facility.

Inside, classrooms are flexible and open, giving teachers the freedom to adjust the space for large groups, small teams, or individual work. At the center of the school is a welcoming common area, designed for collaboration and connection. Just outside the doors, outdoor learning spaces encourage hands-on exploration and active learning.

Other improvements that have been underway across the district this summer include:

Flooring at Sunflower Elementary School, SM South High School, SM West High School, and Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School.

Acoustical Ceiling Replacement at SM South High School and SM West High School.

Roofing at Overland Park Elementary School, Horizons High School (in progress), SM South High School, Westridge Middle School.

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) at Ray Marsh Elementary School, Merriam Park Elementary School, Broken Arrow Elementary School, Corinth Elementary School, Oak Park Carpenter Elementary School, the SM North High School pool, and SM Northwest High School.

Concrete/Asphalt at Horizons High School, SM North High School, and Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.

Furniture Refresh at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School, Overland Park Elementary School, Prairie Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary School, and SM South High School.

LED Lighting Retrofit at SM East High School, SM North High School, SM Northwest High School, SM South High School, and SM West High School.

Baseball Infield Turf at SM North High School and SM Northwest High School.

Several large-scale construction projects have also been underway or have recently been completed:

A two-story addition on the north side of Shawnee Mission West High School, which includes a new weight room, athletic training facilities, and an updated wrestling room.

A classroom and collaboration wing on the south side of Indian Hills Middle School, offering flexible learning spaces, breakout rooms, and small-group collaboration areas.

The Shawnee Mission School District recently announced a new early childhood center, which will be located at the former Katherine Carpenter Elementary School site. This will be funded with $26.9 million available through the 2021 Bond authorization.

Shawnee Mission is a community that values public schools – one that believes in the power of education, supports educators, and invests in student achievement. The new Tomahawk Elementary School and all of these improvements are symbols of what we can achieve when we work together …Because Kids. Community members can find out more about the 2021 Bond by clicking here.

