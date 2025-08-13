Hi there, Johnson County! Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

SM East students named national debate champions

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Leonard and Lucy Pace, two students at Shawnee Mission East who won the national championship in policy debate and the NCFL Nationals.

Plus, Ishaan Home and Jaxson Terreros took a top spot with a third-place finish at the NSDA Nationals.

Finally, Eliza King was a semifinalist in Informative Speaking. More about the students’ triumph here.

JoCo Med-Act and Lenexa Fire saved some kittens

In late July, crews with Johnson County Med-Act and the Lenexa Fire Department rescued kittens from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The felines were staying at the Kansas City Kansas Rescue, according to a news release.

Botanical wedding gets vibrant backdrop

A newlywed couple had stunning, vibrant wedding photos taken by Jenny Jolley Photography at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

“Their wedding was a perfect blend of vibrant tradition and pure happiness, with the gardens serving as a beautiful backdrop to their forever after,” arboretum staff wrote on Facebook.

JoCo government wins awards from 2 national groups

Johnson County Government recently earned accolades for its exemplary performance from two national organizations.

The National Association of Counties gave Johnson County four achievement awards for some of its programs. Plus, the Government Finance Officers’ Association honored Johnson County with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Finance Reporting.

Gardner Edgerton staff reach big career milestones

In an August letter teeing up the new school year, the Gardner Edgerton School District recognized 120 of its employees for serving a combined total of 1,515 years at the school district.

Our theory? Maybe teachers stick around for the salsa! (Kidding, but seriously, that looks delicious.)

“Having you as a loyal employee and team member is a matter of pride,” Superintendent Brian Huff wrote in the letter. “Your commitment has led to our organization’s growth, and we hope you take pride in your role in shaping our district into the outstanding one it is today.”

A complete list of honored staff, including Barbara McCormick for serving 35 years with Gardner Edgerton, can be found here.

Olathe district celebrates spring sports champions

At the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this month, the district celebrated individual and team spring sports state champions, including Olathe West Softball’s second state championship in three years, as well as track and field champs at multiple high schools.

At the same meeting, the district also recognized several educators for their contributions as top teachers and administrators in the region.

Shawnee medical ministry earns top badge of care

Mercy & Truth Healthcare Ministry, which has medical clinics in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, has become the only federally qualified health center look-alike from Kansas to earn the High-Value Care Badge from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

“This HRSA High-Value Care badge is a great achievement for Mercy & Truth Healthcare Ministry,” said Brent Morris, CEO. “It recognizes our success in providing high-quality, patient-centered care while responsibly managing costs. This honor reflects the dedication, skill, and teamwork of our entire staff. It confirms we are among the leading safety net clinics nationally and inspires us to keep advancing care for the communities we serve.”

Plus, the ministry was also named one of the top 15 clinics in the U.S., also by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

A news release can be found here.

Shawnee native to lead National Court Reporters Association

The National Court Reporters Association announced in late July that Cindy L. Isaacsen of Shawnee will become the group’s new president.

Isaacsen is an official court reporter for the 10th Judicial District Court at the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe. She holds the nationally recognized professional certification of Registered Professional Reporter, according to a news release.

Shawnee Police hype up for National Night Out

The community came out to celebrate National Night Out alongside officers with the Shawnee Police Department.

Festivities including tours of police vehicles, fun by the pool and the big blown-up K9 towering over all the fun.

Edgerton city employee leaving for Antarctica

Ben Miller, a lifelong Edgerton resident, is leaving his post in the city’s public works department to become a supply technician in Antarctica.

Good luck to you, Ben! Stay safe and warm, and send us pics of your icy adventures!