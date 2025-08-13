E-bikes and e-scooters are no longer allowed at some of Prairie Village’s most prominent shopping centers.

Last week, signs banning e-bikes and e-scooters popped up at the Shops of Prairie Village, Corinth Square and Corinth Quarter.

First Washington Realty, the property owner of all three shopping centers, did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment, but did post about the new ban on social media.

“We’re committed to keeping The Shops of Prairie Village safe and strollable for all,” an Aug. 5 Facebook post reads. “With that in mind, electric scooters and e-bikes are no longer permitted on property.”

This move comes a month after the city of Prairie Village adopted new restrictions on e-bike and e-scooter usage, such as defining reckless use and limiting the number of riders on each device.

E-bikes and e-scooters banned from all parts of the properties

The signs posted at the shopping centers clearly state that e-scooters and e-bikes are banned outright.

This means such devices are prohibited on the sidewalks, in the parking lots and in the drive lanes.

The shopping centers still allow motorized wheelchairs and similar devices that are used for medical purposes.

In addition to the signage that went into effect on Aug. 5, First Washington also added the ban on e-bikes and e-scooters to its online code of conduct for the Prairie Village shopping centers.

The code of conduct also outlines other prohibited actions or behaviors, such as skateboarding, rollerblading, smoking, loitering, soliciting and other disruptive behaviors.

Individuals who violate First Washington’s code of conduct at the Shops, Corinth Square or Corinth Quarter may be asked to leave because the sites are private property, according to the code of conduct.

“If they refuse to leave the property, they may be arrested and prosecuted for criminal trespass,” the code of conduct reads.

Public relatively split on new ban at Shops, Corinth centers

The ban on e-bikes and e-scooters at the shopping centers received mixed results on social media.

Some Facebook users commented positively on the Shops’ post about the new ban, with notes like “great news” or “thank goodness.”

On the other hand, others saw the ban as an “extreme move” that shuts out access for potential customers who prefer using the devices to avoid the hassle of finding parking. Other naysayers said the new policy is confusing and lacks nuance.

One Facebook user in favor of the ban posted a photo of three children on one e-bike at the Shops of Prairie Village, stating that she believes the landlord is “trying to discourage this.”

“It is treacherous at times trying to avoid kids on these kinds of electric vehicles, especially if they aren’t paying attention,” the same Facebook user continued.

On the other hand, another Facebook user questioned whether the landlord tried other options before making the decision to ban e-bikes and e-scooters from its Prairie Village properties.

“This is anything but ‘welcoming,’” the user said in a separate comment.

Other users also wondered what the specific limitations are, such as whether it will be an issue for children who use electric devices to get to and from school, and need to drive by an establishment on their way home.

This story will be updated if First Washington responds to the Post’s request for comment.

Prairie Village also limits e-bike and e-scooter usage

In mid-July, the city of Prairie Village passed additional e-bike and e-scooter restrictions amid growing concerns about children riding such devices throughout the city.

Despite the growing concerns, the Prairie Village Police Department reported fewer than 10 instances annually since 2021 in which such devices led to even minor injuries.

Still, the city council approved new restrictions like defining reckless usage, no driving while distracted and following the recommended number of total riders.

E-bike and e-scooter riders in Prairie Village must also yield to pedestrians and, if they are a minor, then they have to wear a helmet.

Class 3 e-bikes, which reach speeds of up to 28 mph, have to stay in the roadway and be driven by someone 16 years or older.

Get a free e-bike, e-scooter safety check in Prairie Village

Prairie Village police are inspecting e-bikes and e-scooters for safety this weekend.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, the public can stop by the police department for a safety check-in, learn more about the updated city ordinance and make sure their device complies with said ordinance.

