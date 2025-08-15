Students across the Olathe School District’s nearly 60 campuses, from early childhood centers to high schools, arrived for their first full day of learning for the new school year on Thursday.

Most elementary students, as well as ninth graders, attended a half-day on Wednesday, but Thursday was the first districtwide day for a regular schedule.

Cars, bikes and buses abounded at two schools a Post photographer was at on Thursday — Bentwood Elementary, 13000 Bond St., and Olathe East High School, 14545 W. 127th St.

Meanwhile, administrators and teachers were prepared to welcome a flood of new and returning students to their buildings. Some with compliments, some with motivation and some with bubbles.

While directing traffic to help students cross the street, California Trail Middle School principal Mike Wiley told each of them to “make it a great day.”

Bentwood Elementary School counselor Laura Engel opted for greetings and a bubble wand.

Inside of Bentwood, kindergarteners assembled in the gym for “Camp Kindergarten,” a multi-day introduction to school where teachers observe as students play and socialize before being grouped into different classrooms.

A common thread in Bentwood classrooms on Thursday was an assignment asking students to draw a picture of themselves and introduce themselves to the class.

Meanwhile, at Olathe East, principal Kerry Lane greeted many students by name, a testament to students who have already spent many years walking the halls.

Here are some of the images a Post photographer captured at the start of a new year in Olathe: