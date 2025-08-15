Julian Schnittker August 15, 2025 K-12 Education 3 min. read ‘Make it a great day’ — See how the first day of classes went at 3 Olathe schools The 2025-26 school year in Olathe started in earnest on Thursday with the first full day of classes districtwide. A first-grade student in teacher Josie Harred’s class at Bentwood Elementary in Olathe puts away her backpack in a locker on the first full day of school on Thursday, Aug. 14. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Students across the Olathe School District’s nearly 60 campuses, from early childhood centers to high schools, arrived for their first full day of learning for the new school year on Thursday. Most elementary students, as well as ninth graders, attended a half-day on Wednesday, but Thursday was the first districtwide day for a regular schedule. Cars, bikes and buses abounded at two schools a Post photographer was at on Thursday — Bentwood Elementary, 13000 Bond St., and Olathe East High School, 14545 W. 127th St. Meanwhile, administrators and teachers were prepared to welcome a flood of new and returning students to their buildings. Some with compliments, some with motivation and some with bubbles. While directing traffic to help students cross the street, California Trail Middle School principal Mike Wiley told each of them to “make it a great day.” Bentwood Elementary School counselor Laura Engel opted for greetings and a bubble wand. Inside of Bentwood, kindergarteners assembled in the gym for “Camp Kindergarten,” a multi-day introduction to school where teachers observe as students play and socialize before being grouped into different classrooms. A common thread in Bentwood classrooms on Thursday was an assignment asking students to draw a picture of themselves and introduce themselves to the class. Meanwhile, at Olathe East, principal Kerry Lane greeted many students by name, a testament to students who have already spent many years walking the halls. Here are some of the images a Post photographer captured at the start of a new year in Olathe: Students in Josie Harred’s first grade class at Bentwood Elementary draw pictures of themselves and their feelings at the start of first grade. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Laura Engel, Bentwood Elementary’s counselor, greets a student with bubbles. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. A parent walks his son into Bentwood Elementary School as other students prepare to head inside. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. A student in Melanie Stephen’s second grade class at Bentwood Elementary picks out a coloring sheet from her file. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Kindergarteners build with different materials as Bentwood Elementary’s “Camp Kindergarten” kicks off. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Early-bird students wait for the front doors to open at Bentwood Elementary. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Chalk art from kindergarteners’ first day of school at Bentwood Elementary encourages students to make a playful entrance into the classroom. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Buses drop off eager California Trail Middle School students on Thursday, Aug. 14 Photo credit Julian Schnittker. A group of California Trail Middle School students walk the last stretch of their rides to school. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. The California Trail Bulldogs cheerleading team gives a loud welcome to students walking in on the first day of school. The cheerleaders were posted outside of all three main entrances to the school. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Students at California Trail Middle School store their bikes before heading inside. So many students biked in groups to school that the rack was quickly overflowing. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Robert Mitchell gives a fist bump and fruit snacks to a student at California Trail Middle School. Mitchell is a part of the Father's Club, an organization based in Kansas and Missouri that encourages fathers to get involved in supporting local students and educators. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Kerry Lane, principal of Olathe East High School, greets students as they enter the building. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Students are dropped off or walk from the parking lot to Olathe East. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. 