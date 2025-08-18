The Scoop: An interview with our founder, Amber Schreiber!

By Ian Miller

Have you ever wondered how The Golden Scoop got started? We celebrated our fourth anniversary in May, and we’ve had a lot of fun along the way! From humble beginnings at 9540 Nall Avenue, we’ve expanded to another, larger location, have started selling our ice cream in grocery stores, and host events for organizations all over Overland Park!

Amber Schreiber, owner and a founding member of The Golden Scoop, agreed to talk about her experience in growing our company and fostering the growth of our supportive, vibrant community. A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Rockhurst University (both undergrad and graduate school), Amber used the many lessons she learned from both schools to hone her business and management skills, saying they “helped shape who I am today.” After college, she spent the next 15 years in the corporate world, learning about IT Project Management, Operations, and Business Analysis.

“The inspiration for The Golden Scoop started by listening to parents [and] caregivers of uniquely abled people and their concerns for what their future would look like,” said Amber. “Would they be able to live on their own? Would they be able to obtain meaningful employment?”

These questions and the concerns from parents sparked a drive to find a solution to create meaningful employment for uniquely abled people in the Kansas City area.

“Pre-Covid, a group called The Golden Stars would meet one day a week to have dinner [and] then go to a dance class together as a fun social activity,” Amber said. “[It’s] this group that came up with the name Golden Scoop for the business and most of them became employed with The Golden Scoop in 2021.”

The stated mission of The Golden Scoop is, “Empowering people to find new purpose, reach new potential, and write their own life story. ” This isn’t just a catchy slogan; it’s a deeply held commitment that we model every day. Providing stable employment to people with disabilities (or “uniquely abled people,” as we call them) is vitally important to creating a sense of well-being and value, the feeling that they are a respected and crucial part of the community with an important purpose. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, just 22% of people with disabilities are gainfully employed, with over 66% being completely unemployed.

The Golden Scoop seeks to change that statistic in our own small way, and that starts by educating the public on the value of uniquely abled employees.

“The future plans for The Golden Scoop center around training, education, and collaboration,” said Amber. “[We need to train] and educate students and teachers in grade school [and] high school and transition programs to understand the expectations of an employer like us but also learn from them [and] train and educate employers who want to hire and onboard uniquely abled people but may not know where to start.”

She concluded by saying, “It’s going to take a large team to help make dreams come true. We need to find ways to work together.”