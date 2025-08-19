Public Notice: 2024 Delinquent Johnson County Property Tax accounts

Below is the annual publication of delinquent property tax accounts that Johnson County government is required by state law to publish each year. A copy of this notice is also included in the Johnson County Post’s print edition for the weeks of Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.

I, Thomas G. Franzen, Treasurer of Johnson County, Kansas, do hereby give notice that, on the first Tuesday of September following publication of the listing, at my office in Olathe, the County Seat of Johnson County, I will bid, in the name of Johnson County, on the following real estate, located in Johnson County, Kansas, in the amount of the delinquent taxes and legal charges due thereon, including the costs of advertising and the fees for selling, for the taxable year of 2024; said real estate sale is in accordance with the provisions of K.S.A. 79-2301, et seq.

Some whose names appear in this legal publication may have paid the taxes. Unfortunately, it is not possible to delete names after the list is submitted for publication. I regret any embarrassment this may cause.

/s/Thomas G. Franzen, Treasurer

Johnson County, Kansas

NOTE: Each tract or lot is subject to a fee of $15.00 and interest per annum prorated as prescribed by K.S.A. 79-2004 and K.S.A. 79-2968.

NOTE ALSO: State statute provides that only the County may bid at this proceeding; no private bids are permitted. If the taxes are not paid during the redemption period that follows, the property will be foreclosed and, if not redeemed or otherwise prohibited by law, will be offered at a public auction. That auction will be advertised separately.

Aubry Township

ALLEN, WILLIAM BRAD; ALLEN, CATHY

7055 W 181ST TER STILWELL, KS

BERRYHILL FARM ESTATES SECOND PLAT LTS 75 & 80 AU 226 75

$15,237.86

BELCHER, BARBARA N.; BELCHER, J. VIN

5855 W 207TH ST BUCYRUS, KS

HONEYSUCKLE ESTATES 1ST PLAT LOT 1 AU 357 1

$5,770.79

BENNETT, LEONA HOUSE

7725 W 191ST ST STILWELL, KS

6-15-25 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 BG 325.11’ E NW CR NW1/4 NE1/4 ELY 992.18’ TO PT 4.61’ W NE CR 1/4 1/4 SLY 339.63’ E 4.61’TO E/L 1/4 1/4 S 689.10’ TO PT330’ N SE CR 1/4 1/4 WLY 995.84’ SLY 330’ TO PT ON S/L 1/4 1/4 WLY 325.11’ TO SW CR 1/4 1/4 NLY 669.92’ TO PT 669.92’ S NW CR NW1/4 NE1/4 ELY 325.11’ NLY 669.92’ TO POB EX 6.218 AC EX .087 AC IN ST EX .109 AC IN ST & EX .214 AC IN ST 21.722 ACS M/L AU 302C 2

$6,477.81

BENNETT, LEONA HOUSE

NS NC, KS

6-15-25 BG 4.61’ W NE CR NW1/4NE1/4 W ALG N/L 420.39’ S 250’E 165’ SELY 65.06’ S 725’ E 214’ TO PT ON E/L 1/4 1/4 N 682.05’ W 4.61’ N 339.63’ TO POB 6.218 ACS M/L AU 302C 3

$2,134.90

BLACK, BRETT M.; BLACK, ANGELA M.

20450 QUIVIRA RD SPRING HILL, KS

QUIVIRA VALE LT 3 AU 129 5 3

$4,441.32

BLACKMAN, KYNDRA JADE

19455 METCALF AVE STILWELL, KS

5-15-25 NW1/4 N 266.31’ S 660’EX E 2473.56’ & EX PT IN ST 1.02 AC M/L AU 298 14

$4,396.83

BRAUN, CHRISTIAN

9947 W 191ST ST BUCYRUS, KS

1-15-24 E 1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 EX N 40’ IN ST & EX 9.772 AC 9.702 ACS M/L

$3,028.32

CASCADE HILLS LLC

3800 W 175TH ST STILWELL, KS

27-14-25 BG NW CR NW1/4 E 643.73’ SW CUR LF 198.52’ SW 317.74’ WLY CUR RT 146.01’ TO W/L SEC N 130.20’ TO POB EX .035 AC IN ST .976 ACS M/L

$4,979.19

CROSS, AARON; CROSS, LORI

NS NT STILWELL, KS

TALLGRASS AT THE WILDERNESS BG MOST NLY CR TRACT C SE 146.49’ TO SE CR SW 20’ NW 145.86’ TO NW/L NE 20.02’ TO POB

$83.74

DAY, LARRY C

6801 W 192ND ST STILWELL, KS

5-15-25 S 300’ N 660’ W 265’ E2050’ NW 1/4 1.83 ACS M/L AU 298 15

$2,549.58

DONAGHUE, DOUGLAS SCOTT; DONAGHUE, LEAH N

7800 W 207TH ST #201 BUCYRUS, KS

STONEGATE MOTORPLAZA THIRD PLAT, UNIT 201A BLDG 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$2,082.30

DONAGHUE, DOUGLAS SCOTT; DONAGHUE, LEAH N

7800 W 207TH ST #203 BUCYRUS, KS

STONEGATE MOTORPLAZA THIRD PLAT, UNIT 203A BLDG 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$1,042.31

FOLSOM, LESLIE H

19450 METCALF AVE STILWELL, KS

QUALITY MANOR S 25’ LT 3 & N 50’ LT 2 AU 303 4 2

$2,436.81

GARBERG, JUSTIN; GARBERG, DANA

6993 W 181ST TER STILWELL, KS

BERRYHILL FARM ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 76 AU 226 76

$9,783.67

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

20720 BRIAR ST BUCYRUS, KS

OAKLEAF RIDGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 21

$3,872.68

GERBER, CHRISTIAN; GERBER, DENA

19980 PARK ST STILWELL, KS

CONBOY MILLER AND GOEBEL’S ADDITION TO AUBRY LTS 4 5 & 6 BLK 3 AU 899

$1,605.06

GOELLNER, GEORGE; GOELLNER, VICTORIA A.

16845 MISSION RD STILWELL, KS

21-14-25 BG 969.79’ N SE CR NE1/4 N 859.86’ W 15.48’ SLY ON CUR 94.23’ SW 44.15’ SLY ONCUR 165.51’ SW 11.54’ SLY ON CUR 117.57’ SE 217.84’ SE ON CUR 333.70’ TO BG 1.94 ACS M/LAU 177 4

$6,618.22

HARPER, RAYMOND C.; HARPER, JOSEPH H.

19695 WALL ST STILWELL, KS

MOUNT AUBURN (STILWELL) LTS 7 & 8 BLK 11 & S 1/2 VAC WALNUT ST ADJ ON N AU 619

$524.10

HASSAN, JOSE A.

NS STILWELL, KS

REDBUD ESTATES PT LT 7 BG 64’ W SE CR NW 10.61’ & 61.53’ SW 29.73’ & 30.73’ E 128’ TO POB AU 179 1 7A

$15.97

HEATHER M RUF REVOCABLE TRUST

20900 PFLUMM RD BUCYRUS, KS

16-15-24 BG 661.70’ N SE CR NE1/4 N 661.69’ TO NE CR S 1/2NE1/4 W 2648.48’ S 660.27’ TO SW CR N 1/2 S 1/2 NE1/4 E 2648.30’ TO POB EX .30 AC IN RD 39.70 ACS M/L

$16,812.76

HERROLD, CHRISTOPHER P

7290 W 197TH TER STILWELL, KS

REPLAT OF BLOCK 28 AUBRY LT 3 AU 391 28 1A

$2,403.37

HP MOTORPLAZA LLC

NS NT BUCYRUS, KS

STONEGATE MOTORPLAZA LT 4

$921.01

HP MOTORPLAZA LLC

NS NT BUCYRUS, KS

STONEGATE MOTORPLAZA LT 5

$1,270.45

JLD LAND COMPANY LLC

20946 FLOYD ST BUCYRUS, KS

METCALF 211 LT 9 AU 368 5 9

$2,969.42

JLD LAND COMPANY LLC

20978 FLOYD ST BUCYRUS, KS

METCALF 211 LT 10 AU 368 5 10

$9,740.43

JOHNSON, ANDREW L; JOHNSON, LESA A

120 MAIN ST STILWELL, KS

MOUNT AUBURN (STILWELL) LTS 7 & 8 BLK 19 AU 721

$1,788.69

KATHRYN LENORE OLM SHIPMAN REVOCABLE TRUST

5430 W 180TH ST STILWELL, KS

WILDWOOD ESTATES LT 1 AU 216B 1

$29.46

KAUR, RAJ

6651 W 187TH ST STILWELL, KS

ESTATES OF PRAIRIE GLEN THIRD PLAT LT 31 AU 251 31

$9,655.23

KILLMAN, MARK; KILLMAN, HEATHER

3475 W 191ST ST STILWELL, KS

3-15-25 BG 954’ W NE COR NW1/4W 621’ X S 701.45’ 10 ACS M/L AU 279 2

$6,584.28

KING FAMILY TRUST

6770 W 187TH ST STILWELL, KS

ESTATES OF PRAIRIE GLEN THIRD PLAT LT 27 AU 251 27

$11,515.82

KING, JOHNNIE J

18325 DELMAR ST STILWELL, KS

ESTATES AT SHADOW RUN, Lot 2

$1,678.46

KYM, MELBOURNE TRUSTEE

11350 W 215TH ST BUCYRUS, KS

14-15-24 SW1/4 EX NE1/4 EX NW1/4 & EX SW1/4 40 ACS M/L AU 147

$1,508.08

LA CASA I LLC

7321 BLACK BOB DR STILWELL, KS

BLACK BOB ESTATES PT LT 61 LYING E OF LINE BG 222’ W NE COR SW TO PT 5’ E SW COR AU 245 61

$6,619.49

LAPINSKI, LESA A.

5685 W 202ND TER STILWELL, KS

STILWELL CROSSING LT 16 AU 316 16

$4,226.61

MATTU, MUNIS AZIM; FAZILI, SHEEBA

20011 GRANDVIEW ST BUCYRUS, KS

ADAMS FARM ESTATES, Lot 1

$9.83

MENDIZABAL, B. MAURICIO; MENDIZABAL, JENNIFER L.

5015 W 194TH TER STILWELL, KS

SWEETBRIAR ESTATES LT 24 AU 293 4 24

$4,293.54

MORGAN, BRYCE S

20325 ANTIOCH RD BUCYRUS, KS

7-15-25 BEG NW COR OF W 1/2 OFSW 1/4 E ALG N/L 660’ X S 330’EX PT IN RD 5 ACS M/L AU 314 1

$7,985.73

PAGANELLI, HILLARY

18100 WINDSOR DR STILWELL, KS

MISSION FALLS ESTATES LT 13 AU 209 13

$11,181.53

PATTON, DERRICK D; PATTON, JAMIE L

NS NC, KS

21-14-24 CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY NW1/4 (AS REC IN BK 964 P 553) PTS TR 19 & 20 LYG N OF C/L OF DRAINAGE ESMT AU 3 19A

$129.45

RAWITCH, ALLEN B. TRUSTEE RAWITCH, PATRICIA NAN TRUSTEE

5307 W 199TH ST STILWELL, KS

9-15-25 BEG 673’ E NW COR E 322’ X S 660’ 4.88 ACS M/L AU -0330

$2,613.62

ROGERS, SCOTT L.; ROGERS, VICKI L.

19501 LOWELL AVE STILWELL, KS

6-15-25 N 551.29’ W 395’ SE1/45 ACS M/L AU 304F 1

$2,416.06

ROOT FARM LLC

17101 MISSION RD STILWELL, KS

22-14-25 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 BEG 200’ N SW COR 1/4 1/4 N 516.79FT TO INT C/L RD ELY ON C/L RD181.36’ & 15.31’ SLY 263.47’ E209.17’ S 282.37’ W 464.85’ TOBEG 4.22 ACS M/L AU 192

$7.30

SANDERS, JOHN J; SANDERS, MEGAN E

7800 W 207TH ST #209 BUCYRUS, KS

STONEGATE MOTORPLAZA SECOND PLAT UNIT 209 BLDG 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$2,518.96

SCHIFMAN, SANDRA L.

5935 W 194TH ST STILWELL, KS

5-15-25 PT S1/2 NE1/4 BG ON S/L 194 ST & 1276’ W E/L NE1/4W ALG/S/L 194 ST 1434.79’ W E/L SLY ALG/L 1434.79’ W OF & PAR TO E/L NE1/4 TO PT ON S/L E ALG S/L TO PT 1276’ W OF E/LN ALG/L 1276’ W OF & PAR TO E/L TO BG 2.41 ACS M/L AU 297 V 1

$5,030.26

SEMIDEY INVESTMENTS LLC

7005 W 206TH ST BUCYRUS, KS

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 9 AU 320 1 9

$3,555.17

SHERMAN, ANTHONY M, Jr; SHERMAN, JESSICA

20844 QUIVIRA RD BUCYRUS, KS

15-15-24 SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 EX .3 AC IN RD 9.7 ACS M/L

$21,949.81

SMITH, MATTHEW H.; SMITH, TRACY THOMPSON

5885 LOCUST ST STILWELL, KS

FREE STATE, Lot 1

$13.11

TEMPLE, LAWRENCE M.; TEMPLE, HELEN B.

5980 W 198TH ST STILWELL, KS

MOUNT AUBURN (STILWELL) LTS 9 THRU 12 BLK 19 AU 723

$1,135.09

TERRY, JULIE

5545 W 203RD TER STILWELL, KS

VALLEY BROOKE ESTATES AT NALL AVENUE LT 1 AU 319 1

$11,706.79

TWEDT FAMILY TRUST

7340 W 197TH ST STILWELL, KS

6-15-25 BG 1102.60’ S & 571.33’ W NE CR SE 1/4 N 880.58’ X W 247.33’ & BG NE CR SE1/4 W 1066.71’ S 222’ E 741.90’ S 23’ E 106.8’ N 35’ E 218’ N 210’ TO POB EX E 420’ 8.30 ACS M/L

$5,625.84

VIARD, VICTOR; VIARD, IRENE

NS NC, KS

06-15-25 TR 9A BEG ON W/L SE 1/4 471.1’ N SW COR N 566’ NE 10’ SE TO PT 26.7’ SELY FROM BEG NW TO BEG .13 AC IN HWY AU -0306 0003

$1.27

De Soto

ALDAPE, JAIME J.; ALDAPE, ELVIRA C.

8361 TIMBER RIDGE ST DE SOTO, KS

TIMBER LAKE LT 62 DEC 391B 1 1 62

$5,172.57

AZZOUZ, RENEE

NS NC, KS

36-12-22 BG NE CR SE1/4 NE1/4 W 55.34’ S 330’ E TO E/L NE1/4N TO BG .425 AC M/L DEC 485A 5

$270.78

B D FIRE IRREVOCABLE TRUST

NS NC, KS

36-12-22 S 60 AC E 1/2 SE 1/4 & E 8 AC SW 1/4 SE 1/4 EX 12 AC & EX .16 AC 51.32 ACS M/L DEC 489

$291.99

BEHEE, CHRISTINE LOUISE

33600 W 84TH ST DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 BEG 247’ W SW COR LOT 28 KICKAPOO ST N 188.7’ W 43’ SWLY 215.4’ E 149’ TO BEG PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 .446 ACRE M/L DEC-0376C0002

$500.00

BRALEY, ROY L.; BRALEY, CHARLENE A.

34115 W 86TH TER DE SOTO, KS

DE SOTO WEST GARDENS LOT 11 DEC-0375 0011

$4,153.47

BRAME, JOEL; BRAME, SARAH

NS DE SOTO, KS

CEDAR RIDGE WEST PT LT 6 BLK 2LYG S OF LINE 264’ N S/L & 1320’ W OF E/L SE1/4 29-12-22 DEC 392 2 6

$23.55

BROWN, RAICHEL

8325 CORLISS RD DE SOTO, KS

26-12-22 BEG NW COR W 1/2 SE 1/4 S 300’ X E 155’ 1.07 AC DEC 271A

$2,862.55

BUKATY, KRISTA M

33302 W 88TH TER DE SOTO, KS

DEMEADOWS 4TH PLAT LT 15 BLK 4 DEC 435 4 15

$1,012.39

CANNON, JIMMY; CANNON, PAMELA

8565 KILL CREEK RD DE SOTO, KS

MILLERS KILL CREEK ESTATES LOT 16 & 17 DEC 320 16

$1,002.33

CANSAS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

28305 W 83RD ST DE SOTO, KS

25-12-22 E 125’ SW1/4 NE 1/4 LYING S OF S/L HWY NO 10 1.179 ACS M/L DEC 233 3

$1,287.15

CARILLO, RAUDEL, Sr; CARILLO, MARIA R

8515 HIGH ST DE SOTO, KS

T.A. SCHMIDT PLAT LT 1 DEC 373D 1

$1,184.17

CARILLO, RAUDEL, Sr; CARILLO, MARIA R

NS DE SOTO, KS

T.A. SCHMIDT PLAT LT 4 DEC 373D 4

$229.66

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS NC, KS

5-13-22 PT NW1/4 & SW1/4 BG 94.64’ S & 58.16’ W CTR SEC 5 ON CTR/L INTER SEC VALLEY RD &K-10 HWY WLY ALG RD 102.4’ NLY13.3’ TO BG NLY ALG W RTWY HWY36.3’ NW 150’ SW 76.3’ SE 102.55’ ELY 49.8’ & 36.35’ TO BG .26 AC M/L DEC 573B

$17.83

CMB PROJECTS LLC

8495 PEORIA ST DE SOTO, KS

ELLIS-SCHMIDT ADDITION TO THE CITY OF DESOTO LT 10 DEC 187B 12

$2,368.35

CONTRERAS, ROSALIO; UGARTE, ROSA

8245 CEDAR CREEK RD DE SOTO, KS

CEDAR VIEW ACRES LT 2 DEC 241 2

$6,560.01

DAVID K NANCE REVOCABLE TRUST

32815 W 91ST TER DE SOTO, KS

OAK COUNTRY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 55 DEC 443 55

$6,354.71

DAVIS, KATIE C

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 N 1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 LYGS OF RR EX E 80.5’ N 272’ & EXW 660’ & EX 4.658 AC 2.41 ACS M/L DEC 352 1

$309.95

DESOTO HOUSING II, L.P.

31605 W 83RD CIR #15A DE SOTO, KS

VALLEY SPRING HOMES SUBDIVISION REPLAT PT LT 1 EX BG 849.36’ E & 44.90 S NW CR SE1/4 E 463.04’ S 652.31’ W 463’ N 646.34’ TO POB

$14,987.24

DIAZ, JESUS A.

8130 KICKAPOO ST DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO (CITY OF DESOTO) (KICKAPOO STREET) S 50.5’ LT 4 EX S 26’ W 14’ & PT NW1/4 28-12-22 BG 15’ N SW CR LT 4 N 51.67’ W 80.49’ S 53.43’ E 80.5’ TO POB

$2,395.42

DIAZ, JOSE LUIZ; DIAZ, CAROLINA

8120 WEA ST DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(WEA STREET) N 50’ LT 4 & S 25’ LT 2 & W 10’ VAC WEA ST ADJ ON E DEC 148

$633.41

DOONAN, AARON L; DOONAN, REGINA A

9729 INGRID ST DE SOTO, KS

ARCADIAN ESTATES, Lot 20

$2,548.54

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W

29230 W 83RD ST #X3 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #8, BLDG X UNIT 3 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$452.10

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W

29230 W 83RD ST #X17 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #8, BLDG X UNIT 17 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$452.10

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W

29230 W 83RD ST #X18 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #8, BLDG X UNIT 18 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$396.37

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #11, BLDG 11 UNIT 30 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$414.76

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #13, BLDG K UNIT 9 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$149.38

FARR, MARK

NS DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 LYING N & WLY OF HWY 10 & S OF ROBERMAN RD .18 ACRE M/L DEC-0355 0001

$224.98

FLORES, FLOR

8340 DELAWARE ST DE SOTO, KS

TAYLOR’S ADDITION TO DESOTO SHAWNEE STREET N 50’ LT 17 EX W 125’ & TAYLOR’S ADDITION TO DESOTO DELAWARE STREET N 1/2 LT 18 & BG SE CR N 1/2 LT 18 S 9’ 3” W 155’ N 13’ 7” TO SW CR N 1/2 LT 18 THEN AT RIGHT ANGLE TO POB DEC 305

$789.01

FRANK, JOHN

9814 INGRID ST DE SOTO, KS

ARCADIAN ESTATES, Lot 15

$11,253.86

GARDNER, BERNERD L.

8225 DELAWARE ST DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(DELAWARE STREET) S 50’ LT 11 & N 25’ LT 13 DEC 119

$11,752.16

GARNUN RESTAURANT GROUP LLC

8385 PENNER AVE DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 BG 90’ N SE CR E 1/2 1/4 1/4 1/4 N 74.95’ NW 213’ SW 173.27’ E 323.44’ TO POB & BG INTRC C/L HWY NO 10 & E/L 1/4 1/4 1/4 S 220’ N 213’ NE 265’ TO POB .7493 ACS M/L DEC 354

$10,307.20

GAUDIUM LLC

NS NC, KS

35-12-22 E 3/4 NE1/4 120 ACS DEC 468

$347.42

GAUDIUM LLC

9205 CORLISS RD DE SOTO, KS

35-12-22 N 1/2 SE1/4 EX S 10 AC & EX 3.40 AC IN HWY 66.6 ACS M/L DEC 475

$3,427.51

GAUDIUM LLC

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

35-12-22 BG NE CR E 22 ACS S 90 ACS SE1/4 S 166.1’ W 280’ NW TO PT N/L E 360’ TO BG 1.2 AC M/L DEC 477 1A

$4.10

GAUDIUM LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

36-12-22 23 1/3 A NW1/4 NW1/4 23.33 ACS DEC 493

$74.17

GAUDIUM LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

36-12-22 N 99’ N 1/2 SW1/4 W OF CREEK 4.523 ACS M/L DEC 496

$29.47

GAUDIUM LLC

29500 W 95TH ST DE SOTO, KS

36-12-22 N1/2 SW1/4 W OF CREEK EX N 99’ & SW1/4 SW1/4 EX 11.94 AC IN HWY EX 10 AC & EX W 440’ SW1/4 SW1/4 S OF HWY 70.222 ACS M/L DEC 496

$347.61

HARRINGTON, DAVID

30995 W 90TH ST DE SOTO, KS

35-12-22 SW1/4 NW1/4 S 223.66’N 883.66’ EX E 925.55’ 2.05 AC M/L DEC 474 9

$5,632.91

IAMS, ADAM H

9752 BUR OAK CIR DE SOTO, KS

CHERISHED OAKS LT 8 DEC 534 1 8

$10,315.69

ISTAS, MONICA BOWERS; ISTAS, EMILY; ISTAS, GUNNAR

33321 LEXINGTON AVE DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 PT OF FOLL DESC TR LYG IN SE1/4: BG S/L HWY 10 PTBEING 400’ E W/L SE1/4 & 651.61’ N S/L SE1/4 S 576.98’ SE 148.54’ TO S/L SEC 28 SE 192.14’ E 1268.73’ TO C/L KILLCREEK N ALG C/L 96.40’ TO N/L NE1/4 SEC 33 NWLY ALG C/L KILLCREEK TO PT 1109.78’ E W/L SE1/4 & 685.1’ N S/L SE1/4 S 170.30’ NW 431.85’ & 161’ TO S/L HWY 10 SW 184.56’ TO POB EX .13 AC IN SW CR & EX 7.41 AC LYG WITHIN RFD #3 & EX .22 AC 11.68 ACS M/L DEC 343J 1

$18,267.33

ISTAS, MONICA BOWERS; ISTAS, EMILY; ISTAS, GUNNAR

NS DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 PT OF FOLL DESC TR LYG IN SE1/4: BG S/L HWY 10 PTBEING 400’ E W/L SE1/4 & 651.61’ N S/L SE1/4 S 576.98’ SE 148.54’ TO S/L SEC 28 SE 192.14’ E 1268.73’ TO C/L KILLCREEK N ALG C/L 96.40’ TO N/L SE1/4 SEC 33 NWLY ALG C/L KILLCREEK TO PT 1109.78’ E W/L SE1/4 & 685.1’ N S/L SE1/4 S 170.30’ NW 431.85’ & 161’ TO S/L HWY 10 SW 184.56’ TO POB EX .13 AC IN SW CR & EX 11.9038 AC LYG O/S RFD #3 7.41ACS M/L DEC 342 A

$814.55

ISTAS, MONICA BOWERS; ISTAS, EMILY; ISTAS, GUNNAR

NS DE SOTO, KS

33-12-22 PT OF FOLL DESC TR LYG IN NE1/4 SEC 33: BG S/L HWY 10 PT BEING 400’ E W/L SE1/4 & 651.61’ N S/L SE1/4 SEC 28 S 576.98’ SE 148.54’ TO S/L SEC 28 SE 192.14’ E 1268.73’ TO C/L KILL CREEK N ALG C/L 96.40’ TO N/L NE1/4 SEC 33 NWLY ALG C/L KILL CREEKTO PT 1109.78’ E W/L SE1/4 & 685.1’ N S/L SE1/4 S 170.30’ NW 431.85’ & 161’ TO S/L HWY 10 SW 184.56’ TO POB EX 1.475 AC LYG WITHIN RFD #3 1.491 ACSM/L DEC 434 1

$380.47

ISTAS, MONICA BOWERS; ISTAS, EMILY; ISTAS, GUNNAR

NS DE SOTO, KS

33-12-22 PT OF FOLL DESC TR LYG IN NE1/4 SEC 33: BG S/L HWY 10 PT BEING 400’ E W/L SE1/4 & 651.61’ N S/L SE1/4 SEC 28 S 576.98’ SE 148.54’ TO S/L SEC 28 SE 192.14’ E 1268.73’ TO C/L KILL CREEK N ALG C/L 96.40’ TO N/L NE1/4 SEC 33 NWLY ALG C/L KILL CREEKTO PT 1109.78’ E W/L SE1/4 & 685.1’ N S/L SE1/4 S 170.30’ NW 431.85’ & 161’ TO S/L HWY 10 SW 184.56’ TO POB EX 1.491 AC LYG O/S RFD #3 1.475 ACS M/L DEC 434 2

$373.18

JC MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(OTTAWA STREET)N 11.33’ OF MIDDLE 1/3 OF LT 17 DEC 201A 1

$24.33

JEB ENTERPRISE LLC

9509 INGRID ST DE SOTO, KS

ARCADIAN ESTATES, Lot 3

$2,716.92

KEDISH, ADAM L; KEDISH, PAMELA J

9182 CORONADO CIR DE SOTO, KS

COUNTRY CREEK ESTATES LT 10 DEC 471 1 10

$8,174.31

LAWHEAD, CHARLES K JR AND LAWHEAD, WILLETTA M TRUST

NS DE SOTO, KS

27-12-22 E 1/2 NW FRAC 1/4 LYING E CNTR OF KILL CRK EX RR & EX BG E/L NW FRAC 1/4 & N/L K-10 W 275’ X N 60’ & EX 1.46 AC 8.88 AC M/L DEC 312A

$185.16

LAWHEAD, CHARLES K JR AND LAWHEAD, WILLETTA M TRUST

31860 W 83RD ST DE SOTO, KS

27-12-22 W 10 A W1/2 NE1/4 LT 2 EX .16 A & EX 1 AC 8.84 AC DEC 297

$2,133.36

LAWHEAD, CHARLES K JR AND LAWHEAD, WILLETTA M TRUST

NS NC, KS

27-12-22 E 34 AC W 1/2 NE1/4 LT 2 EX 21.92 AC EX .75 AC RR RWY EX 1.19 AC & EX PT IN RDS 10.89 ACS M/L DEC 298

$108.91

LEONEL, ADNANE PESSOA; LIMA, LUCIENE FREITAS

NS DE SOTO, KS

1-13-22 NE1/4 NE1/4 EX 2 AC & 16 AC SE1/4 NE1/4 54 ACS EX 32.31 AC & EX 8.55 AC 13.14 ACS M/L DEC 504

$244.50

LESLEY ANN KARNES-JANSSEN TRUST

35300 W 95TH ST DE SOTO, KS

MORNING STAR ESTATES LTS 4 & 5 DEC 429 4

$4,021.14

LESTER, JAKE R; LESTER, KIMBERLI L

31412 W 85TH TER DE SOTO, KS

ARBOR RIDGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 93

$1,423.59

LUTZ, GEORGE E.

NS DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 BG 479’ W & 30’ S NE CR NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 W 9’ SE 25.25’ N 23.57’ TO POB .002 ACS M/L DEC 376A 2A

$216.00

LUTZ, GEORGE E.; LUTZ, EARLENE

33660 W 83RD ST DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 BG 479’ W & 30’ S NE CR NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 W 71’ S 125.25’ TO N RTWY OLD HWY 10 NE ALG RTWY 77.92’ N TO BG EX .002 AC & BG 479’ W & 53.57’ S NE CR NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 SE 68.80’ W 9.7’ N 68.42’ TO POB .174 ACS M/L DEC 376A 2

$2,713.95

M G CONSTRUCTION LLC

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

22-13-22 E 1/2 N 1/2 NW1/4 EX E 280.5’ & EX BG PT 280.5’ W NE CR W 731.3’ S TO S/L E 731.3’ N TO POB EX .28 AC IN ST EX .087 AC & EX 3.428 AC 6 ACS M/L

$1,193.07

MARQUEZ, RAFAEL

8415 KICKAPOO ST DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(KICKAPOO STREET) BG 10’ N SW CR LT 29 E 134’N 71.65’ W 134’S 71.65’ & VAC E 20’KICKAPOO ST ADJ ON W DEC 254

$2,604.78

MARSHALL, RICHARD R

8480 KICKAPOO ST DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 PT SE 1/4 S 100’ E 125’ OF TR BG 530’ S SW COR 3RD & KICKAPOO STS S 150’ X W 218’ .29 ACS M/L DEC-0262 0001

$3,599.81

MAXEDON, STEFANIE

8910 OVERHILL CIR DE SOTO, KS

OAK MANOR ESTATES LT 41 EX N 130’ DEC 480 41

$3,038.19

MAYORGA, LIZETTE VILLEGAS

NS DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(MILL GROUND) TR 1 BG 244’ W & 200’ SE CR N 92.39’ SWLY 63.67’ ON RR S 65.95’ E 56’ TOPOB .10 AC M/L DEC 171

$51.27

MCCARTHY, MELINDA G

8475 PEORIA ST DE SOTO, KS

ELLIS-SCHMIDT ADDITION TO THE CITY OF DESOTO LT 12 DEC 187B 14

$1,532.12

MCNAUGHTON, JAMES; MCNAUGHTON, PATRICIA P.

9000 OAK COUNTRY LN DE SOTO, KS

33-12-22 BG 200’ W & 600.7’ N SE CR NE1/4 N 225’ W 300’ S 225’ E 300’ TO POB 1.549 ACS M/L DEC 433 1

$7,508.48

MCNAUGHTON, JAMES; MCNAUGHTON, PATRICIA P.

NS DE SOTO, KS

33-12-22 BG 200’ W 600.70’ N SE CR NE1/4 N 235’ W 1410.27’ W 50’ TO CTR/L KILL CRK SLY & ELY ALG CTR/L CRK TO PT 1208.43’ W 156’ N SE CR NE1/4 E 88’ & 392’ N 444.70’ E 526.43’ TO POB EX 1 AC & EX .549 AC 11.151 ACS M/L DEC 433 2 1

$595.56

NEVELS, LINAYA; NEVELS, ERIC

9508 INGRID ST DE SOTO, KS

ARCADIAN ESTATES, Lot 4

$1,410.50

OLEARY, RUBY AMANDA

30120 W 83RD ST DE SOTO, KS

26-12-22 BG ON N/L K-10 HWY 39.50’ N & 446.50’ E CTR SEC N96’ E 117.50’ N 106’ E 70.50’ S 177.60’ TO N RTWY/L K 10 HWYW 189.10’ TO BG .43 AC M/L DEC 296A

$1,150.54

PAREZO, BRENDA D; PAREZO, MICHAEL A

NS NT DE SOTO, KS

ARBOR RIDGE TOWNHOMES, PT LT Lot 15 IN FOLL DESC: BG NW CR LT 16 CUR LF 28.48’ SW 140.98’ W 35.58’ NW 22.25’ NE 141.81’ TO POB

$4.94

PAREZO, BRENDA D; PAREZO, MICHAEL A

31733 W 83RD CT DE SOTO, KS

ARBOR RIDGE TOWNHOMES, PT LT Lot 16 IN FOLL DESC: BG NW CR LT 16 CUR LF 28.48’ SW 140.98’ W 35.58’ NW 22.25’ NE 141.81’ TO POB

$5,367.10

PATHOGEND OF KANSAS CITY LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #D15 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #2 BLDG 2 UNIT 15 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$573.73

PROFESSIONAL LEASING SERVICES LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #R15 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #6, BLDG 6 UNIT 15 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FACS

$631.87

PROPERTIES BY THOMPSON & DAVIDSON, L.L.C.

NS DE SOTO, KS

DEMEADOWS 7TH PLAT BG SE CR LT 7 BLK 6 W 73.57’ NW 67.46’ NE 32.81’ SE 84.18’ E 50.32’ TO E/L SW 15.29’ TO POB DEC 435 6 7

$54.78

PROPERTIES BY WELCH LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #T10 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #7, BLDG 7 UNIT 10 & AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN COMMON AREAS AND FACS

$658.16

PROPERTIES BY WELCH LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #T11 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #7, BLDG 7 UNIT 11 & AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN COMMON AREAS AND FACS

$662.65

PROPERTIES BY WELCH LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #X4 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #8, BLDG X UNIT 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$340.05

PROPERTIES BY WELCH LLC

29230 W 83RD ST #X16 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #8, BLDG X UNIT 16 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$340.05

RAMIREZ, ALFREDO; RAMIREZ, ANA

8140 WYANDOTTE ST DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(WYANDOTTE STREET) S 1/2 LT 6 & N 1/2 LT 8 DEC 93

$3,944.11

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO PT LT 15 LYG O/S FOLL DESC: BG SW CR LT 14 NLY 50’ & 32.5’ ELY 240’ SLY 82.5’ WLY 240’ TO POB

$204.94

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO LT 16 DEC 327

$585.54

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO LT 17 DEC 328

$585.54

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO LT 18 DEC 329

$585.54

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO LT 19 DEC 330

$585.54

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO LT 21 DEC 332

$585.54

RV & JD PROPERTIES LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

HODGES PLACE AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DE SOTO PT LT 22 LYG O/S FOLL DESC: BG SW CR LT 14 NLY 50’ & 32.5’ ELY 240’ SLY 82.5’ WLY 240’ TO POB

$204.94

SCHNEIDER, KRISTIE A; SCHNEIDER, DANIEL C

9295 CEDAR CREEK RD DE SOTO, KS

36-12-22 BG NE CR S 1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 W 1025.70’ SE 366.69’ 333.50’ & 467.58’ N 197.69’ TON/L N 1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 E 264’ N662.64’ TO BG EX PT IN RD & EX.353 AC 12.447 ACS M/L DEC 486B

$7,771.73

SCOTT, LINDA S.

NS DE SOTO, KS

1-13-22 PT E 1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 & PT W 1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 BG IN CTR CEDAR DR WH ASHLOCK RD CROSSES CEDAR CR DWN CR TO SWIFT LAND S TO H OSHELS N/L ETO CTR FRAZIER RD NW TO CTR ASHLOCK RD NE TO BG EX .21 AC IN HWY & EX 18.19 AC .17 AC M/L DEC 505

$0.78

SMITH, DONALD D. TRUSTEE SMITH, DONALD D. TRUST

30805 W 87TH ST DE SOTO, KS

35-12-22 E 377’ W 1260’ N 548.6’ NW1/4 SUBJ TO PT IN ST 4.75 ACS M/L DEC 473 1A

$9,941.60

SUMMITCORP SERVICES, INC.

NS DE SOTO, KS

28-12-22 E 80.5’ OF N 272’ EX N 157.33’ SE1/4 NW1/4 LYG S OFRR/RW EX .189 AC .021 ACS M/L DEC 352

$6.51

SUNFLOWER BLDG LLC

36270 W 103RD ST DE SOTO, KS

6-13-22 BG SW CR E 1/2 SE1/4 N 187.33’ X E 243.5’ EX .245 IN ST & EX .0838 AC IN ST .78 ACS M/L

$6,651.23

TAX FREE STRATEGIES, LLC

8342 TIMBER TRAILS DR DE SOTO, KS

TIMBER TRAILS ADDITION LT 5 BLK 4 EX THAT PART DESC AS: BGAT FRONT CR COMMON TO LTS 5 & 6 SW CUR LF 5’ NW 169.95’ SE 31.78’ SW 25’ TO W/L LT 6 NW 98.41’ NE 1.70’ E 26.83’ SW 6.75’ S 51.46’ SE 173.05’ SW CUR LF 5’ TO POB DEC 391B 4 5

$1,448.24

TAX FREE STRATEGIES, LLC

8326 FREDERICK CT DE SOTO, KS

TIMBER TRAILS ADDITION LT 23 BLK 4 DEC 391 4 23

$1,503.80

THIBAULT, MICHAEL

29230 W 83RD ST #C22 DE SOTO, KS

CARRIAGE HOUSES OF JOHNSON COUNTY #1 BLDG 1 UNIT 22

$697.83

THIERER, SANDRA L LIVING TRUST

8985 CORLISS RD DE SOTO, KS

35-12-22 S 1650’ W 1/2 W 1/2 NE 1/4 EX S 10 ACS & EX N 660’5 ACS M/L DEC 469E

$3,224.02

THREE VILLAGE, LLC

NS DE SOTO, KS

TOWN OF DESOTO(CITY OF DESOTO)(OTTAWA STREET) W OF HWY LT 6 EX RTWY DEC 190

$11.84

WILBURN, DEBRA K.

32650 LEXINGTON AVE DE SOTO, KS

GORDON’S ADDITION LT 11 DEC 350

$2,196.33

WILSON, KYLE JOSEPH; WILSON, MICHELLE

32220 W 91ST ST DE SOTO, KS

OAK COUNTRY ESTATES LT 26 DEC 463 26

$6,821.58

YOUNG, ALLYSON R. TRUSTEE YOUNG, ALLYSON R. FAMILY TR

8650 LYNNE RD DE SOTO, KS

OAK COUNTRY ESTATES FOURTH PLAT PT LT 79 BG SE CR NWLY 240’ NELY 200.033’ SELY 226’ SWLY ALG E/L TO POB DEC 329 79A

$6,178.14

Edgerton

420 NYC NEW HOLDINGS INC

NS EDGERTON, KS

3-15-22 BG 30’ E NW COR NE 1/4E 350’ S 925’ NW 370.98’ N 802’ TO BG 6.96 ACS M/L EDC 187 2

$12,404.73

420 NYC NEW HOLDINGS INC

NS EDGERTON, KS

3-15-22 BG 600’ S & 380’ E NW CR NE1/4 S 325’ X E 388.4’ 2.90 AC M/L EDC 187 4

$5,302.47

420 NYC NEW HOLDINGS INC

NS EDGERTON, KS

3-15-22 BG 380’ E NW CR NE1/4 S 600’ X E 388.4’ 5.35 ACS M/LEDC 187 5

$9,464.41

BALDWIN, TERESA; BALDWIN, LARRY FRANK, Jr

105 W 8TH ST EDGERTON, KS

WESTVIEW S 34.76’ LT 10 & N 25.15’ LT 11 EDC 414 10A

$2,451.28

BARLETT, THOMAS E.; BARLETT, KARA S.

205 E MORGAN ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) E 91’ LTS 3 4 & 5 EX N 6’ BLK 29EDC 441

$1,269.97

BERDTHIL LLC

110 W NELSON ST EDGERTON, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION BG SW CR LT 1 IN NW1/4 7-15-22 N 150’ X E 75’ EDC 486 1A

$2,852.42

BRANDY, TERRY A

216 W MCDONALD ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGERTON MANOR LT 50 EDC 420 50

$807.19

COSMAN, KAREN

411 E NELSON ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LTS 5 & 6 BLK 14 EDC 171

$2,166.26

COSMAN, KAREN; SEUTE, DARREN

1313 W 8TH ST EDGERTON, KS

7-15-22 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 BG 721.89’ N SW CR SW1/4 E 932.50’ N 69.11’ E 336.49’ N 212.58’ TO PT 318.69’ S NE CR SW1/4 SW1/4 W 1270.27’ TO W/L 1/4 1/4 S 285.75’ TO BG EX 1.64 ACS EX MINERAL RIGHTS 6.09 AC M/L EDC 339

$6,238.84

DAMET, HOMER M.; DAMET, BILLIE K.

202 W 8TH ST EDGERTON, KS

12-15-21 BG NE CR NE1/4 W 261.40’ S 507.04’ E 254.06’ N 507’ TO POB EX N 45’ IN ST 2.7 ACS M/L EDC 126 1A

$3,902.60

DODD, DIANNA

216 W 7TH ST EDGERTON, KS

WESTVIEW N 60’ S 94.78’ LT 4 EDC 414 4A

$1,769.29

HUGGINS, ROGER C.; HUGGINS, JUDITH C.

300 W MARTIN ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGERTON MANOR LT 10 EDC 420 10

$2,741.35

JAY KAY INC

NS NT EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LT 10 & W 8’ LT 11 BLK 28 EDC 434

$486.30

JOHNSON DRIVE DUPLEX I LLC

312 E NELSON ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LT 19 BLK 20 EDC 302A

$4,096.95

KENNEDY, RORY G. JR

412 W 4TH ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGERTON MANOR LT 15 EDC 420 15

$1,631.61

MABREY, MICHAEL

104 E 2ND ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LTS 1 2 & E 22.5’ LT 3 BLK 28 EX N 6’ IN HWY EDC 425

$4,172.63

MCGREW, JACKSON M, Jr

905 1ST ST EDGERTON, KS

GLENDELL ACRES (FIRST PLAT AMENDED) N 70’ LT 55 & 30’ VACST ADJ ON E EDC 406 55A

$5,129.97

MICO, INC.

36450 FRONTAGE RD EDGERTON, KS

18-15-22 BG 1017.6’ W NE CR SE1/4 W ALG N/L 1631’ TO NW CR S 904.4’ TO NLY RTWY I-35 N ALG RTWY 1516.2’ NE 344.8’ TO POB 16.06 ACS M/L EDC 389A

$44,819.37

MORGISON PROPERTIES LLC

200 W MERIWOOD LN EDGERTON, KS

GLENDELL ACRES (FIRST PLAT AMENDED) LT 5 EDC 423 5

$1,995.55

NEAL, JOETTA L

107 E HULETT ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) W 25’ LT 3 & ALL LT 4 BLK 18 EDC 258

$1,489.02

NITCHER, BENTON L.

NS EDGERTON, KS

GLENDELL ACRES (FIRST PLAT AMENDED) LT 55 & 30’ VAC ST ADJ ON E EX S 15.5’ & EX N 70’ EDC 406 55

$1.96

OSHEL, KENNETH BRUCE FORREST

119 W NELSON ST EDGERTON, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION NW1/4 7-15-22 LT 18 EDC 492

$2,359.54

PINO, GOLDIE M.

902 W 4TH ST EDGERTON, KS

GLENDELL ACRES (SECOND PLAT) LT 7 EDC 340 7

$2,222.56

ROGERS, MARY ANN

605 W MORGAN ST EDGERTON, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION NW1/4 7-15-22 N PT OF LT 8 1.20 ACS M/L

$3,692.37

SHAW, DEAN

300 E 5TH ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LTS 1-3 & E 1/2 LT 4 BLK 21 EDC 326 1

$2,103.51

THOMAS E BARLETT REVOCABLE TRUST; KARA S BARLETT REVOCABLE TRUST

203 E MORGAN ST EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LTS 3 4 & 5 EX N 6’ & EX E 91’ BLK 29 EDC 443

$1,645.80

UNRUH, DARYL

101 W MARTIN ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGERTON MANOR LT 35 EDC 420 35

$1,824.78

VENTRESS, EMMETT G.

NS EDGERTON, KS

CITY OF EDGERTON (MARTIN) LT 10 EX R/W BLK 22 EDC 366

$1.96

Fairway

5336 BELINDER ROAD REVOCABLE TRUST

5336 BELINDER RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 7 BLK 1 FAC-0025

$8,181.87

ADAMS, JOHN M.

5602 FAIRWAY RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 60 BLK 3 FAC-0213

$3,895.80

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

4109 W 62ND TER FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION VALLEY EAST LOT 37 FAC-0284 0037

$1,860.10

BUSZEK, KEITH R; BUSZEK, KELLY-ANN

5611 CHADWICK RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 46 BLK 4 FAC-0271

$3,405.06

CAMPBELL, THOMAS GEORGE; NELSON, TAYLOR MARIE

5404 WINDSOR LN FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 26 BLK 13 FAC-0478

$4,976.48

CRAWFORD, LINDA S

5918 CATALINA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 65 FAC 5853

$5,577.34

DARLING, ALBERT, Jr

6029 WINDSOR DR FAIRWAY, KS

RESURVEY OF TRACT H REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 3 LT 9 BLK 12FAC 1171

$12,639.76

DUNN, ROBERT H; DUNN, EMILY F

5440 CHADWICK RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 7 BLK 5 FAC-0292

$3,029.41

EISENBRAUN, DOREEN C.

4114 W 62ND TER FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION VALLEY EAST LOT 17 FAC-0284 0017

$3,714.92

ENGELHARDT, JAMES D.; ENGELHARDT, JULIE

4405 W 62ND TER FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION VALLEY WEST EAST 39’ LOT 28 & WEST 24’ LOT 29 FAC-0289 0028

$1,755.81

FAIRWAY RESTAURANT GROUP, L.L.C.,

2820 W 53RD ST FAIRWAY, KS

HOLMESLAND PT LT 13 BG 496.71’W SE CR W 125’ N 310.13’ E 125’ S POB SUBJ TO S 5’ IN 52 ST EX BG 501.6’ W E/L & 5’ N S/L LT 13 N 31.4’ W 13.8’ S 17.5’ W 59’ SW 19.5’ E 86.9’ TO POB FAC 4

$45,424.09

GIECK, SHANNON M.

5925 DELMAR ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 75 FAC-5863

$10,619.58

HALVORSEN-MCMILLEN, SHERRI K.

4013 W 62ND ST FAIRWAY, KS

9-12-25 BEG 660’ N & 472.56’ W SE COR SE 1/4 W 60’ X S 150’ FAC-0296

$3,631.53

HARMAN, ZACHARY A.

5553 FAIRWAY RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LT 22 BLK 15 & S 5’ LT28 BLK 2

$4,464.76

HARTMAN, CRAIG

6010 REINHARDT DR FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 1 LT 7 BLK 4 FAC 972

$7,429.48

JAMES, CHERYL K.

3801 EASTVALE DR FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 1 LT 16 EX S 5’ BLK 5 FAC 991

$3,120.04

KLOPUS, JOSEPH R.

4300 W 59TH ST FAIRWAY, KS

BRYANTWOOD SOUTH LOT 17 BLK 3 FAC-0263 0052

$4,486.13

LARSON, D LANCE

NS FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 1 LT 19 BLK 7 EX W 40’ FAC 1028

$271.79

MASHETER, JOHN

6018 DELMAR ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 225 FAC-6016

$4,866.52

MATTCO HOMES LLC

6115 CATALINA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 316 FAC-6109

$1,746.98

MILLER, MICHAELA J; MILLER, DAVID L

5620 CHEROKEE CIR FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO 4 LT 3 EX W 10’ FAC 2 3

$53.07

MONIE, WILLIAM H, III

4505 W 62ND ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION VALLEY WEST EAST 54’ LOT 3 & WEST 9’ LOT 4 FAC-0289 0003

$2,177.67

O’DWYER, JOHN M

5406 ABERDEEN RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 2 BLK 4 FAC-0226

$3,575.01

PARKER, TODD

6001 DELMAR ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 220 FAC-6011

$3,921.27

PERRY, KRIS S.

4615 W 62ND TER FAIRWAY, KS

BLOCK 1 MISSION VILLAGE LT 88 FAC 279 88

$4,486.69

PRINCIPAL DESIGN BUILD LLC

6015 FONTANA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 257 FAC-6050

$2,043.33

RIXSON, GARY S.; RIXSON, SHANNON V.

5711 WINDSOR DR FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 3 LT 3 BLK 25 EX E 20’ FAC 1231

$9,033.33

ROSCHITZ, OLAF ALBERT; ROSCHITZ, HELGA ERNA

5942 LOCKTON LN FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 3 LT 10 BLK 2 FAC 1140

$7,148.76

RPS SERVICES LLC

5443 PAWNEE LN FAIRWAY, KS

FIELDSTON LOT 14 BLK 1 FAC-0611

$2,852.16

SHEELEY, THOMAS R; SHEELEY, JOAN M

6115 BUENA VISTA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS LOT 299 & LOT 300 EX N 20’ FAC-6093

$4,234.81

STORY FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

5610 CHADWICK RD FAIRWAY, KS

FAIRWAY LOT 38 BLK 5 FAC-0307

$5,502.24

TRUMAN, BRYAN T.; TRUMAN, VICKI F.

6132 CATALINA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION HIGHLANDS S 45’ LOT 327 & N 30’ LOT 328 FAC-6120

$3,531.12

WALLACE, BRIAN G.; WALLACE, ELIZABETH M.

5942 HOWE DR FAIRWAY, KS

REINHARDT ESTATES UNIT NO. 3 LT 7 & S 5’ LT 8 BLK 1 FAC 1133

$6,975.78

WILLIAM E GRIFFITH IV TRUST

6124 BUENA VISTA ST FAIRWAY, KS

MISSION GARDENS LOT 10 BLK 1 FAC-0295 0010

$28.38

Gardner

ALEXANDER, JC AND ALEXANDER, MARY V. LIV TRUST

632 N OAK ST GARDNER, KS

FOUNTAIN GATE II LT 5 BLK 6 GAC 63 3A 6 5

$4,007.33

ALLEN, GARY L.; ALLEN, LISA R.

956 E SANTA FE ST GARDNER, KS

19-14-23 W 75’ E 150’ W 780’ SW1/4 S OF RR .39 AC M/L GAC 290 7

$944.85

ALLEN, SAMUEL

841 E 167TH CT GARDNER, KS

MOONLIGHT RIDGE III LT 52 GAC 82 6 52

$1,225.46

ARCHER, ETHAN A

695 S CYPRESS ST GARDNER, KS

PLUM CREEK IV LT 136 GAC 111 136

$2,372.72

AUTOSOAK LLC

18711 GARDNER RD GARDNER, KS

PLAZA SOUTH, Lot 4

$28,921.09

AYU, KALEAB N; ZEBERGA, SEAN

617 S WOODSON LN GARDNER, KS

COTTAGE PARK X LT 6 GAC 310 6 6

$2,947.82

BELL HOMES LLC

333 E COLLEEN DR GARDNER, KS

MEADOWS 2ND LT 35 GAC 86 35

$1,543.29

BELL HOMES LLC

147 W SKYLARK ST GARDNER, KS

SUNSET RIDGE LT 5 GAC 63 2 1 5 5

$1,778.59

BELL HOMES LLC

470 W MEADOWLARK ST GARDNER, KS

SUNSET RIDGE V LT 176 GAC 63A 176

$2,179.80

BENEDICT, LAUREN JANE

632 S STONE CREEK DR GARDNER, KS

COTTAGE CREEK V LT 32 BLK 4 GAC 310 4 32

$3,243.04

CARLIS, KENNETH L.; CARLIS, MONA L.

18512 SYCAMORE CT GARDNER, KS

EVERGREEN PARK II LT 86 GAC 170D 86

$4,119.80

CLYMER, BERNICE

149 W MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLE’S SECOND ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS LT 4 EX TR ON N 7.8’ ON W & 7.4’ ON E GAC 438

$2,814.76

CT RIGGS LIVING TRUST

28410 W 162ND ST GARDNER, KS

COPPER SPRINGS VI, Lot 124

$6,702.29

CUMMINS, ALEXANDER D

356 W MADISON ST GARDNER, KS

MADISON FARMS LT 11 GAC 64 1B 3 11

$4,502.83

DEVNAV LLC

314 S CREEKSIDE CT GARDNER, KS

WILDCAT RUN LT 6 BLK 2 EX BG SW CR N 79.19’ E 115.02’ TO E/L LT S CUR LF 26.55’ SW 129.70’ TO POB GAC 308 2 6

$1,458.53

EDWARDS, GREGORY S.

541 N CEDAR ST GARDNER, KS

PARMA LT 130 GAC 81 2 130

$1,249.39

FESENMEYER, DAVID M.; FESENMEYER, KIMBERLY L.

27500 W 199TH ST GARDNER, KS

TURNER ACRES 2ND PLAT LT 4 GA 345 2 4

$3,820.04

FESENMYER, DAVID M

19805 MOONLIGHT RD GARDNER, KS

TURNER ACRES 2ND PLAT LT 3 GA 345 2 3

$1,409.63

FIVE STAR ENTERPRISES, LLC

604 W MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

5 STAR FIRST PLAT LT 1

$9,785.61

FIVE STAR ENTERPRISES, LLC

621 W SANTA FE ST GARDNER, KS

MEL-MAC ACRES LT 3 & W 1/2 VAC WILLOW ST ADJ ON E GAC 121 1

$1,514.07

FRANCIS, KENNETH A.; FRANCIS, PATRICIA A.

NS GARDNER, KS

MAPLEWOOD PLACE TRACT H GAC 81 1 H

$4.83

FREDDY’S LAND LLC

632 E MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

BLUE VALLEY SUBDIVISION, PT LT 1 LYG O/S TIF DIST EX BG SW CR N 10’ E 120’ S 10’ W 120’ TO POB IN ST

$35,234.44

FREDDY’S LAND LLC

NS GARDNER, KS

BLUE VALLEY SUBDIVISION, PT LT 1 LYG WITHIN TIF DIST

$10,083.94

GARDNER DAY CARE LLC

29700 W 187TH TER GARDNER, KS

REGENCY WEST FIRST PLAT, Lot 1

$64,611.30

GARDNER LAND CONCEPTS LLC

NS NC, KS

35-14-22 BG 330’ S NW CR NE1/4SE1/4 E 660’ S 330’ W 660’ N 330’ TO BG 5 ACS M/L GAC 163

$11,612.14

GARDNER LAND CONCEPTS LLC

NS NT GARDNER, KS

35-14-22 BG NE CR SE 1/4 W 660’ S 330’ E 660’ N 330’ TO POB EX 3.13 AC EX .30 AC IN ST & EX .80 AC .77 ACS M/L

$1,860.65

GARDNER LAND CONCEPTS LLC

NS NC, KS

35-14-22 BG 330’ S NE CR SE1/4 W 660’ S 330’ E 660’ N 330’ TO POB EX 1.07 AC EX .30 AC IN ST & EX .586 AC 3.044 ACS M/L

$18,256.90

GARDNER LAND CONCEPTS LLC

NS NC, KS

35-14-22 BG 660’ W NE CR SE1/4W 660’ S 330’ E 660’ N 330’ TOBG 5 ACS M/L GAC 163D

$6,876.95

GAREY, STEVE; GAREY, JODY L

29225 W 183RD ST GARDNER, KS

36-14-22 E 800’ OF W 1922’ OF N 544.5’ NW1/4 10 AC M/L GAC 170A

$7,155.98

GILE, JENNIFER; GILE, LUKE

800 N SUMAC ST GARDNER, KS

MOONLIGHT GARDENS II LT 52 GAC 82 2 52

$3,615.65

GLENN AND TAMELA STOCKTON LIVING TRUST

106 S ELM ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (MAIN STREET) PT LTS 155 & 157 BG 60’ S NE CR LT 157 WLY 36.5’ SLY 14.7’ ELY 7.2’ NLY 4.6’ ELY 4.4’ SLY4.6’ ELY 24.9’ TO E/L LT 157 N 14.7’ TO POB GAC 131 1

$1,270.98

GRAY, STEVEN

421 N LOCUST ST GARDNER, KS

JAMESTOWN LT 26 GAC 64 2A 26

$16.03

HART, BRETT D REVOCABLE TRUST

229 N CHERRY ST GARDNER, KS

BROOKSIDE LOT 28 GAC-0092 0028

$1,467.40

HART, BRETT D REVOCABLE TRUST

213 S CENTER ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (KANE STREET) N 64’ LT 82 & VAC ALLEY ADJ GAC 289

$1,015.93

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

409 N CENTER ST GARDNER, KS

24-14-22 BG 487’ S NW CR SW1/4E 240.45’ S 100.63’ TO PT N/L MADISON ST W 244.67’ N 100.74’TO BG .55 AC M/L GAC 98 1

$1,160.90

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

138 W PARK ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLE’S SECOND ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS LT 8 EX W44.40’GAC 444

$2,122.02

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

124 W PARK ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLE’S SECOND ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS LT 10 GAC 446

$1,997.86

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

146 W WARREN ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLES THIRD ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS E1/2 LT 7 BLK 1GAC 460

$966.59

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

242 W PARK ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLE’S FIFTH ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS W1/2 LT 4 BLK 1GAC 498

$979.16

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

107 E COLLEEN DR GARDNER, KS

THUNDERBIRD MEADOWS LT 1 GAC 86 2 1

$2,130.86

HART, BRETT D. TRUSTEE

115 E WARREN ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (WARREN STREET) LTS 43 & 45 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ GAC 260

$1,476.44

JABEK INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LLC

482 N BIRCH ST GARDNER, KS

FARRINGTON PLACE LT 16 BLK 2 GAC 83 2B 2 16

$3,808.56

JACKSON, RACHEL ANN; JACKSON, CODY JUSTIN

206 S MEADOWBROOK CIR GARDNER, KS

MEADOW BROOK ACRES LOT 16 GAC-0112 0016

$2,389.53

JALLICE, DERWIN

600 N MULBERRY ST GARDNER, KS

MEADOWS 3RD LT 56 GAC 86 56

$3,785.31

JAMES, DEBBIE A; HART, DOUGLAS E

NS NT GARDNER, KS

UNIVERSITY PARK ADDITION NO. 12, Lot 8B, EX MINERAL RIGHTS

$2,322.96

JARVIS, MELISSA K.

NS GARDNER, KS

MAPLEWOOD PLACE TRACT D GAC 81 1 D

$4.70

JENKINS, JOHN R. II; JENKINS, ALICIA R.

NS GARDNER, KS

MAPLEWOOD PLACE TRACT T GAC 81 1 T

$4.83

JER HOLDING LLC

415 N SPRUCE ST GARDNER, KS

QUAIL RUN LT 13 GAC 87 8 13

$21.49

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

139 E COLLEEN DR GARDNER, KS

GARDNER HEIGHTS FIRST PLAT LT 3 BLK 1 GAC 86 1 1 3

$3,829.03

KANSAS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LLC

108 S ELM ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (MAIN STREET) S 50’ LT 155 & S 50’ LT 157 EX BG 60’ S NE CR LT 157 WLY 36.5’ SLY 14.7’ ELY 7.2’ NLY 4.6’ELY 4.4’ SLY 4.6’ELY 24.9’TO E/L LT 157 N 14.7’ TO POB GAC 131

$4,765.81

KIM, STEVEN; KIM, JEREMY

812 N SUMAC ST GARDNER, KS

MOONLIGHT GARDENS II LT 49 GAC 82 2 49

$2,412.18

KREHBIEL, RHONDA G

239 E COLLEEN DR GARDNER, KS

MEADOWS 1ST LT 3 GAC 86 3

$4,399.00

LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

862 S CREEKSIDE DR GARDNER, KS

RESIDENCE AT MOONLIGHT PARK LT 8

$272.77

LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

863 S CREEKSIDE DR GARDNER, KS

RESIDENCE AT MOONLIGHT PARK LT 18

$288.17

LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

815 S CREEKSIDE DR GARDNER, KS

RESIDENCE AT MOONLIGHT PARK LT 24

$228.34

LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

848 S STONE CREEK DR GARDNER, KS

RESIDENCE AT MOONLIGHT PARK LT 37

$300.11

LINCOLN LANE, L.L.C.

950 E LINCOLN LN GARDNER, KS

NEW CENTURY BUSINESS CENTER ADDITION NO. 2 LT 1 GAC 289C 1 6 A 1

$10,678.52

LYON, MATTHEW L.; LYON, MELYNDA M.

620 N WINWOOD ST GARDNER, KS

WINWOOD PARK LT 24 GAC 81 1 24

$2,018.09

MARTENS, JUSTIN L

518 N SPRUCE ST GARDNER, KS

MEADOWS 1ST LT 24 GAC 86 24

$3,076.30

MCCHESNEY, DANA A.

244 W GRAND ST GARDNER, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PT NE1/4 26-14-22 AS REC IN BK 1345 P 503 TR 5 GAC 118 2 5

$3,070.46

MCCREARY, JANNA L

621 S SPRUCE ST GARDNER, KS

PLUM CREEK II LT 59 GAC 111B 59

$4,793.60

MCGUIRE, JASON RYAN

215 E PARK ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (PARK STREET) E 1/2 LT 169 & ALL LT 171 GAC 238

$1,875.09

MOONLIGHT HOLDINGS LLC

912 E WARREN ST GARDNER, KS

GARDNER BUSINESS CENTER 1ST PLAT, Lot 1

$19,332.57

MORAN, BARBARA W

1001 E WILDCAT RUN ST GARDNER, KS

PUMPKIN RIDGE III LT 1 BLK 6 GAC 308 6 1

$4,442.85

MORSE, WILLIAM J.

NS GARDNER, KS

KURKOWSKI ADDITION BG SE CR LT8 W 74.34’ NWLY 2’ NE 76.51’ TO PT E/L S 20’ TO BG GAC 117 8A

$2.29

NANAK 1 LLC

18865 GARDNER RD GARDNER, KS

SINGH FOOD AND GAS SERVICES LT 1 GAC 173 1B 1

$14,083.94

NGUYEN, TUNG; NGUYEN, AMY

26550 W 199TH ST GARDNER, KS

6-15-23 S 610’ SE1/4 EX W 1494.71’ EX N 201.60’ E 732.23’ EX S 408.40’ E 533.30’ & EX .587 AC IN ST 6.7109 ACS M/L

$8,019.73

OIKOS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

NS NT GARDNER, KS

PRAIRIEBROOKE VILLAS FIRST PLAT, TRACT A

$6,353.66

OIKOS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

17221 INGALLS CT GARDNER, KS

PRAIRIEBROOKE VILLAS FIRST PLAT, TRACT B

$1,370.97

OREGEL, MANUEL

218 E MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (MAIN STREET) S 75’ OF E 1/2 LT 172 S 75’ OFW 1/2 LT 174 ALL E 1/2 LT 174 ALL LT 176 & W 25’ OF LT 178 GAC 147

$6,112.15

OREGEL, MANUEL

127 S ELM ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (PARK STREET) LTS 159, 161 & 163

$9,012.61

PFLUMM, GARRISON D; MILLER, RYAN

31677 W 174TH ST GARDNER, KS

PRAIRIEBROOKE LT 9 GAC 61A 9

$514.44

PRAIRIEFIRE CROSSING LLC

NS NT GARDNER, KS

PRAIRIEBROOKE VILLAGE LT 1 GAC 61A 4 1

$49,669.70

PRAIRIEFIRE CROSSING LLC

NS GARDNER, KS

PRAIRIEBROOKE VILLAGE TRACT A GAC 61A 4 A

$2,619.22

RAROMAR PROPERTIES LLC

202 S CENTER ST GARDNER, KS

CONCRETE STRATEGIES, Lot 1

$19,920.70

REEVES, DARREN E.

NS GARDNER, KS

MAPLEWOOD PLACE TRACT G GAC 81 1 G

$4.70

REYES-NAVARRO, ARTURO; LOPEZ, LIZET

NS GARDNER, KS

MAPLEWOOD PLACE TRACT S GAC 81 1 S

$4.83

ROBERTSON-DERINGER, JAN

804 S JUNIPER TER GARDNER, KS

PLUM CREEK VILLAGE REPLAT LT 5C GAC 111 5 5C

$2,225.85

RODRIGUEZ, BRENDA

NS NT GARDNER, KS

BIGELOW PLACE – GARDNER PT LT 13 BG 1158.98’ N & 41.83’ E SW CR NW1/4 25-14-22 NE 23.38’ E 171.27’ S 15.14’ W 189.17’ TO POB

$15.38

RS ASSOCIATES LLC

NS NT GARDNER, KS

SHEAN’S SETTLEMENT, PT 191ST ST RW BG 138.38’ NE SW CR LT 1 NELY CUR RT 198’ NW 10’ NELY CUR RT 56.68’ SE 59.19’ SW 140.63’ & 111.90’ TO POB

$3,700.21

RUCH, ANDREA T

415 S CENTER ST GARDNER, KS

BIGELOW PLACE – GARDNER LT 5 GAC 355

$3,134.76

SCOTT HARVEY REAL ESTATE SERVICES LLC

17141 JESSICA ST GARDNER, KS

ST. JOHNS TRACE II LT 101 GAC 61C 101

$3,815.81

SINGH, AMRITPAL

842 S WOODSON CT GARDNER, KS

COTTAGE PARK WEST 12TH PLAT LT 2 GAC 310 1A 15 2

$3,079.35

SKUDLAREK, RAYMOND

360 N BIRCH ST GARDNER, KS

MADISON PARK 1ST PLAT LT 9 GAC 83 2C 3 4 9

$3,004.75

THE TIMBERS LLC

NS GARDNER, KS

15-14-22 PT SW1/4 & PT SE1/4 BG 330’ N SE CR SW1/4 W 792’ N 40’ W 194.27’ NW 187.58’ NE 11.13’ NW 332.53’ SW 7.77’ NW 280’ NE 140’ & 202.16’ SE 130.83’ E 125.75’ & 528.31’ SE 566.70’ SE CUR LF 217.63’ SE 54.83’ SW 130.40’ TO POB EX 11.25 AC & EX .731 AC 8.839 ACS M/L

$1,063.19

TIMA KC LLC

NS GARDNER, KS

CRAMER ADDITION TR 1 GAC 114 1

$30,786.34

TIMA KC LLC

135 W WARREN ST GARDNER, KS

SPONABLES THIRD ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS LT 3 BLK 2 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S GAC 467

$11,056.52

TIMA KC LLC

NS GARDNER, KS

SPONABLES THIRD ADDITION TO GARDNER KANSAS LT 6 BLK 2 EX 30’ X 60’ & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON N GAC 470

$18,999.21

TRAN, PHONG T.

686 S SUMAC ST GARDNER, KS

WILLOW SPRINGS IV LT 137 GAC 106B 137

$2,287.95

TRIANGLE REAL ESTATE LLC

17520 NEW TRAILS PKWY GARDNER, KS

NEW TRAILS NORTH REPLAT, Lot 1

$27,391.16

UNION MARBLE AND GRANITE LLC

219 E MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (MAIN STREET) LT 175 & W 20’ LT 177 GAC 158

$9,658.05

VAUGHN, MARK A.

605 N SPRUCE ST GARDNER, KS

MEADOWS 3RD LT 73 GAC 86 73

$2,147.58

VAUGHN, PATTI C.

239 W COLLEEN DR GARDNER, KS

FOUNTAIN GATE LT 13 BLK 1 GAC 63 3A 1 13

$2,676.95

WARDROBE CLEANERS

210 E MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

TOWN OF GARDNER (MAIN STREET) E 12.5’LT 166 & W 8.75’ LT 168GAC 129

$3,653.69

WARREN, STEVE R; WARREN, MELANIE R

322 W MAIN ST GARDNER, KS

SUBURBAN HOMES N 75’ LT 6 GAC 71 6A

$2,442.15

WARREN, STEVE R; WARREN, MELANIE R

NS GARDNER, KS

SUBURBAN HOMES S 25’ N 100’ LT 6 GAC 71 6A 1

$8.51

WRIGHT, PAMELA M; WRIGHT, HANNAH M

409 W ACORN ST GARDNER, KS

HOLTGRAVER ADDITION NO. 1 PT LT 15 BLK 8 BG SW CR NE 115’ TO NW CR SE 51.16’ SW TO S/L LT NW 50.37’ TO POB GAC 124 8 15A

$3,241.51

ZANI FAMILY TRUST

441 W ACORN ST GARDNER, KS

HOLTGRAVER ADDITION NO. 1 LT 1 BLK 8 EX BG SW CR N 157.63’ E 50.93’ S 157.63’ W 50.87’ TO POB GAC 124 8 1A

$1,383.99

ZERLAN, JOSHUA

18400 JUNIPER TER GARDNER, KS

EVERGREEN PARK LT 27 GAC 170B 27

$4,314.24

Gardner Township

AHRENS, JOHN LEROY; AHRENS, BRENDA LEE

NS NC, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PT NW1/4 12-14-22 AS REC ON VOL 1162 P 636 BG 55’ NLY SW CR TRACT 3 NLY 14.52’ & 36’ TO NW CR ELY 140.64’ TO NE CR SLY 72.10’ WLY TO BG GA 38 8 3A

$820.53

AHRENS, JOHN LEROY; AHRENS, BRENDA LEE

15410 LAKE ROAD 10 ST GARDNER, KS

GARDNER LAKE LOTS LOT 25 & LOT 26 BLK 6 GA -0457

$3,193.79

CALDER, WILLIAM A.

19885 GARDNER RD GARDNER, KS

1-15-22 S 180’ W 242’ S 1/2 SW1/4 EX .344 AC IN RD & EX .023 AC IN ST .633 ACS M/L

$1,713.24

CARPENTER, MARGARET M; CARPENTER, LELAND S

15812 GARDNER PL GARDNER, KS

12-14-22 BG 480’ E & 623.9’ N SW CR SW1/4 W 80’ X N 50’ & REPLAT GARDNER LAKE LOTS BLK NOS. 19 21 22 23 24 25 26 & 27N 50’ S 523.9’ LT 4 BLK 19 & 12-14-22 E 80’ N 537.8’ OF TR BG SW CR SW1/4 E 445’ NW 272.9’ SE 35’ NW 537.8’ & 480.2’ S 841’ EX .736 AC & EX .164 AC & REPLAT GARDNER LAKE LOTS BLOCK NOS. 19 21 22 23 24 25 26 AND 27 LT 4 EX S 523.9’ & EX N 86.80’ BLK 19 GA 41A 5

$1,561.35

CUNNINGHAM, MITCHELL; CUNNINGHAM, PAULA

18480 MOONLIGHT RD GARDNER, KS

36-14-22 BG 789.55’ S OF NE COR S 533.3’ TO SE COR N1/2 NE1/4 W 580.4’ TO SE R/W OF I-35 HWY NE ALG R/W 783.4’ TO PT OF BEG EX PT IN RD 3 ACS GA -0166C

$4,311.16

DEATON, JASON N

14695 GARDNER RD GARDNER, KS

1-14-22 S 1/2 S 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 10 ACS M/L GA 3 2

$5,843.18

DEROSA FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

NS NT GARDNER, KS

12-14-22 PT SW1/4 BG SW CR SEC12 N 2581.18’ E 454.76’ TO SW CR LT 12 BLK 7 GARDNER LAKE LOTS & TRUE POB NW 21.48’ NE 5.24’ N 9.81’ 8.83’ & 17.64’ NE 9.61’ SE 31.59’ TO NW CR LT12 SW 50’ TO POB .0301 ACS M/L

$5.77

DUBIEL, NICHOLAS J; DUBIEL, SHENOAH L

16088 GARDNER PL GARDNER, KS

GARDNER ESTATES AT THE LAKE SECOND REPLAT, PT LOT 3 LYG WITHIN SD

$2,021.86

HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER D

15948 GARDNER PL GARDNER, KS

13-14-22 BG 533.3’ E NW CR NW1/4 E 78.5’ SE 488.78’ W 309.33’ N 430.61’ TO POB 1.92 AC M/L GA 45 9

$5,128.45

KLAASMEYER LLC

15060 SYCAMORE ST GARDNER, KS

MULBERRY HILL ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 26

$481.21

KLAASMEYER LLC

15038 SYCAMORE ST GARDNER, KS

MULBERRY HILL ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 28

$481.98

KLAASMEYER LLC

15012 SYCAMORE ST GARDNER, KS

MULBERRY HILL ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 29

$482.32

KLAASMEYER LLC

29466 W 150TH ST GARDNER, KS

MULBERRY HILL ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 34

$481.54

LEONARD, PATRICK R.

14567 MOONLIGHT RD OLATHE, KS

6-14-23 W 60 AC S 1/2 NW1/4 EX 20.57 AC & EX .802 AC IN RD 38.628 ACS M/L GA 252

$628.92

LEONARD, PATRICK R.

14655 MOONLIGHT RD OLATHE, KS

6-14-23 BG SW CR NW1/4 E 2004.23’ N 447’ W 2005.4’ TO W/L S 447’ TO POB EX .41 AC IN RD 20.16 ACS M/L GA 252 1

$1,223.60

LINDQUIST, GRANT

14472 GREENTREE LN OLATHE, KS

6-14-23 BG 1027.58’ S NW CR E1/2 NE1/4 S 160’ X E 315’ 1.16 ACS M/L GA 246M

$1,632.78

MICHAEL W JENSEN AND PAMELA D JENSEN CHARITABLE REMAINDER UNITRUST; FREEDOM CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP INC

15665 MOONLIGHT RD OLATHE, KS

7-14-23 N 984’ S 1644’ W 1/2 SW1/4 SUBJ TO PT IN RD & EX .561 AC IN RD 29.389 ACS M/L GA 262C

$2,891.99

MUIR, KATHLEEN

30045 W 154TH ST GARDNER, KS

11-14-22 BG 612.25’ E SW COR NE 1/4 N 572.98’ E 298.65’ ELY90’ S 582.17’ W 415’ TO BG 5.28 ACS M/L GA 27 7

$4,590.69

REED, CHRIS E.; REED, MICHELLE D.

NS NT NC, KS

11-15-22 N 25’ E 1140.95’ NW1/4 SW1/4 EX E 225’ .53 ACS M/L

$4.00

RIEKE, LEON M.; RIEKE, DONNA M.

18910 CEDAR NILES RD GARDNER, KS

31-14-23 S 660’ N 1716’ E1/2 SE1/4 EX .029 AC IN RD & EX .303 AC IN RD 19.668 ACS M/L GA 313 3

$1,540.77

SINGH, JASWINDER; SINGH, MANPREET

20950 MOONLIGHT RD GARDNER, KS

13-15-22 N 440’ S 1/2 NE1/4 EX E 40’ IN ST 25.6 ACS M/L GA 218 1

$5,365.97

TODD, LARRY L.; TODD, DIANE M.

15860 GARDNER PL GARDNER, KS

REPLAT GARDNER LAKE LOTS BLOCK NOS. 19 21 22 23 24 25 26 AND 27 N 100’ S 223.9’ LT 4 BLK 19 & PT 12-14-22 BG 480’E W/L 273.9’ N S/L SW1/4 W 80’N 100’ E 80’ S 100’ TO POB GA 594A 2

$830.18

TRAMM, ADRIANNE E; TRAMM, KYLE L

28835 W 151ST ST GARDNER, KS

12-14-22 BG 262.50’ W NE CR NW1/4 S 248.91’ E 262.50’ TO E/L S 508.68’ W 762.95’ N 758’E 494.50’ TO BG EX .35 AC 11.371 ACS M/L GA 39 2A

$7,991.34

WELLENSTEIN, EDWARD P.; WELLENSTEIN, JILL L.

NS NC, KS

12-14-22 BG 10’ WLY & 5’ SLY SE CR LT 10 BLK 5 GARDNER LK LTS SELY ALG/L 5’ SLY & PRLL SLY/L BLK 5 TO A PT 10’ WLY OFWLY/L PARCEL 13 BEING POB NELY5.19’ SELY 10’ SWLY 10.38’ NWLY 10’ NELY 5.19’ TO POB .0023 AC M/L GA 38 18

$3.78

Lake Quivira

CHAPMAN, RONALD D.; CHAPMAN, PATRICIA L.

525 HILLCREST EAST ST LAKE QUIVIRA, KS

WINDING RIDGE LT 2 BLK 1 LQC 20 1 2

$5,221.26

COWAN, BRYAN; COWAN, AMY

NS LAKE QUIVIRA, KS

5-12-24 PT SE1/4 BG 16’ WLY NWCR LT 82 QUIVIRA SO SIDE SLY 114.8’ TO PT ON WLY/L LT 82 111.69’ S NW CR N 111.69’ WLY 16’ TO BG .021 ACS M/L LQC 23

$45.72

Leawood

A KIRBY HOLDINGS LLC

2200 CONDOLEA TER LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AREA 8 TR F AS REC IN BK 1055 P 359 PAR 4 LWC 491F 9 4

$14.71

ACSKC PROPERTIES LLC

4741 W 134TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

PARKWAY PLAZA FIFTH PLAT LT 16 EX BG NE CR LT 16 S 269.09’TO SE CR W 181.91’ N 81.07’ NE 261.54’ TO POB LWC 510 1 9 16

$57,294.28

AL-HAMDANI, NASHWAN ALI; KHAN, ASMA

4385 W 152ND CT LEAWOOD, KS

GUILDFORD DOWNS LT 13 LWC 648 13

$5,283.32

ALICIA HAMM REVOCABLE TRUST

4540 W 124TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

BERKSHIRE SEVENTH PLAT LT 6 LWC 469 6

$8,043.98

ANN EGAN REVOCABLE TRUST

8311 WENONGA RD LEAWOOD, KS

THE CLOISTERS LT 53 LWC-0618 0053

$3,360.65

ARISMAN, JUDITH A.

12755 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (FIRST PLAT) LT 1 BLK 1 LWC 491 1 1

$5,843.65

ARMOUR, ANNA LOU

2034 CONDOLEA DR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AREA 21 TR F AS REC IN BK 1361 P 840 PAR 2 LWC 491F 2

$2,775.04

AVODAH, LLC

5000 W 134TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

PARKWAY PLAZA LT 2 LWC 509 7 2

$88,572.01

BANES, KIRK E.; BANES, PAULA M.

9742 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 337 LWC-0699 0033

$3,499.92

BARBOUR & COMPANY LLC

9647 LEE BLVD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 124 LWC-0700 0010

$5,795.83

BARRY, JANET M. TRUST

2201 W 85TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 248 & LOT 248A EX S 10’ LWC-0248

$6,853.55

BEATTY, VICKI KAY

11605 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #A LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 5A BLDG 5 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 5 A

$1,265.65

BELL, GARY L.

2309 W 127TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

ROYSE LT 14 BLK 1 LWC 488 1 1 14

$7,783.68

BENSO, LINDA J.; NYQUIST, JULI A.

12120 ABERDEEN RD LEAWOOD, KS

VERONA GARDENS LT 19 BLK 19 LWC 478 19 19

$3,224.28

BLINK PROPERTIES LLC

10314 SAGAMORE LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 817 LWC-0849 0039

$4,455.32

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS LEAWOOD, KS

3-14-25 PT NE1/4 SE1/4 LYG E OF ELY RTWY/L RR SUBJ TO PT INST .686 ACS M/L LWC 576C

$47.08

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS LEAWOOD, KS

3-14-25 BG 1322.35’ N 242.76’ W SE CR SE1/4 W 103.62’ NW 69.27’ NE 58.10’ 56.61’ 60.12’55.34’ & 53.86’ SE 38.79’ SW 277.34’ TO POB SUBJ TO PT IN RD .650 ACS M/L LWC 576D

$120.08

BODINE, JOSEPH

4402 W 112TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

HUNTINGTON FARMS CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LT 30 AS REC IN BK 1175 P 723 HOME 2 LWC 396 1 30 2

$2,583.49

BOLD, ADAM S.

2705 W 112TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS SEVENTH PLAT LT 10 BLK 3 LWC 380 3 10

$13,650.06

BOLIN FAMILY TRUST

9909 LEE CT LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 642 LWC-0699 0140

$8,363.63

BORDEAU, JUDY M REV TRUST

10340 PAWNEE LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 1080 EX N 5 FT LWC-0849 1080

$63.95

BOSTWICK, KORY

NS LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 356A LWC-0682 0063

$106.32

BRENDA S MCCANDLESS REVOCABLE TRUST

10531 MISSION RD #214 LEAWOOD, KS

MISSION FARMS FOURTH PLAT (CONDOMINIUM) BLDG B UNIT 214 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC (TRACT E) LWC 367C 20 B 214

$2,261.64

BUXTON, JEFFREY B; HEFFNER, ANGELA CHRISTINE

2512 W 102ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

CHARTWELL WEST LT 5 LWC 755A 2 5

$6,572.25

C.A. KOEHLER CONTRACTING, INC.

NS LEAWOOD, KS

ROYSE ELEVENTH PLAT NLY 1.5’ LT 8 BLK 8 LWC 482C 8 8

$417.33

C.A. KOEHLER CONTRACTING, INC.

NS LEAWOOD, KS

WORTHINGTON SECOND PLAT BG SW CR LT 121 NE ALG W/L 96.18’ E 10’ SW 98.23’ TO POB LWC 555 1 121

$8.76

CARPENTER, THOMAS V.

10507 CHEROKEE LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LT 1307 LWC 851 1307

$6,575.39

CASTRO, SEBASTIAN B

2203 W 119TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

VERONA GARDENS LT 14 BLK 1 LWC 485 1 14

$2,440.27

CHATTA, SHOAIB; CHATTA, JAWARIA

4802 W 147TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS CREEK 5TH PLAT LT 152 LWC 593 152

$31,244.23

CINOTTO, DAVID L. TRUSTEE

3400 W 97TH PL LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 961 LWC-0764B0008

$6,872.47

CLARK, FRANK DOMINICK; HURT, DIAMOND AUZERAE

13907 MOHAWK RD LEAWOOD, KS

SIENA LT 16 LWC 566A 1 16

$44,107.42

COSENTINO, KHARA R

4507 W 136TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

AVENTINO, Lot 40

$6,688.20

COWELL, MARGARET A REV TRUST

13955 MEADOW CIR LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS RANCH 2ND PLAT LT 151 LWC 563 151

$7,222.61

COYKENDALL, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

2202 CONDOLEA TER LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AREA 8 TR F AS REC IN BK 1055 P 359 PAR 3 LWC 491F 9 3

$2,494.57

CREME, NICHOLAS JOSEPH; CREME, MARY KATHRYN

14002 CANTERBURY ST LEAWOOD, KS

MINERAL RIGHTS ON FOLL DESC: WELCREEK ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 2

$63.33

CREME, NICHOLAS JOSEPH; CREME, MARY KATHRYN

NS NT LEAWOOD, KS

WELCREEK ESTATES SECOND PLAT, Lot 2, EX MINERAL RIGHTS

$2,375.28

CROAKE, BETH A

12780 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTOF SUR AREA 3 TR E & F AS REC IN BK 858 P 412 PAR 2 LWC 491E 1 2

$621.37

CULLOM, SHELBY JAMES; CULLOM, MARY JEAN

15005 LINDEN ST LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE LT 8 BLK 9 LWC 594 1A 9 8

$9,789.73

DARBYSHIRE CENTENNIAL LLC

NS NT LEAWOOD, KS

CENTENNIAL PARK BUILDING 23 SECOND PLAT BG 26.57’ N SW CR UNIT 5 N 17.74’ E 4.14’ S 17.74’ W 4.14’ TO POB

$373.89

DEBRA MANDRY TRUST

4500 W 125TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

BERKSHIRE SEVENTH PLAT LT 55 LWC 469 55

$8,274.14

DIXON, GARY L.; DIXON, BETH E.

10312 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 942 LWC-0849 0164

$40.93

DUSTIN T DELANEY TRUST

2914 W 93RD ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 692 LWC-0682 0068

$3,491.78

DWYER, JOHN MICHAEL; DWYER, CARLIE MARIE

8414 LEE BLVD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 312 LWC-0312

$10,997.46

DYSLIN, CAROLE

12452 LINDEN ST LEAWOOD, KS

PATRICIAN WOODS FOURTH PLAT CERT OF SUR TR A AS REC BK 2607 P 675 UNIT B BLDG 7 LWC 468 1 A 6 7 B

$3,986.62

EILERT LIVING TRUST

3908 W 122ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

KINGS FOREST LT 7 LWC 470 1 7

$8,251.10

EVAN-TALAN PROPERTIES LLC

1920 W 143RD ST, APT #160 LEAWOOD, KS

CENTENNIAL PARK BUILDING 23 SECOND PLAT UNIT 5 EX BG 26.57’ N SW CR N 17.74’ E 4.14’ S 17.74’ W 4.14’ TO POB

$6,823.01

EVAN-TALAN PROPERTIES, LLC

1920 W 143RD ST #150 LEAWOOD, KS

CENTENNIAL PARK BUILDING 23 SECOND PLAT UNIT 6

$9,097.20

FITZGERALD, JOSEPH H.

12204 WENONGA LN LEAWOOD, KS

BRADFORD PLACE LT 14 BLK 3 LWC 479 1 26 15 3 14

$9,094.02

FLETCHER, ROBERT C.; FLETCHER, ELLEN L.

11816 BROOKWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS FIRST PLAT LT 1 BLK 1 LWC 383C 1 1

$5,351.26

FOSS, KARL; MACNAUGHTON, MARY

NS LEAWOOD, KS

10-13-25 PT W 1/2 NW1/4 BG NW CR NW1/4 S 2328.64’ E ALG S RTWY/L 105TH ST 262.82’ E & NE CUR LF 198.89’ NE & E CUR RT 216.84’ E 128.60’ E & NE CUR LF 68.11’ TO SW CR LT 17 MISSION FARMS FIRST PLAT E ALG S/L LT 17 70.91’ TO TRUE POB E 389.85’ TO SE CR LT 17 & E/L W 1/2 NW1/4 S 77.04’ W 32.52’ W & NW CUR RT 40.72’ NW29.76’ NW & W CUR LF 74.92’ W CUR LF 90.34’ SW 48.80’ W & NW CUR RT 93.33’ TO POB .269 ACS M/L LWC 850 4

$893.98

GATCHELL, DAVID D.; GATCHELL, JULIE N.

NS LEAWOOD, KS

KINGS FOREST PT LT 3 LYING N OF A LINE 55’ N SE CR THENCE W& PRLL WITH S/L TO A PT ON WLY/L LT 3 LWC 470 1 3

$325.22

GEORGE W DAVIS JR AND MELINDA K DAVIS LIVING TRUST

12004 PAWNEE LN LEAWOOD, KS

OXFORD HILLS THIRD PLAT LT 132 LWC 483 1B 1 132

$3,146.44

GIBSON, GERMAINE C; GIBSON, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

2105 CONDOLEA CIR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AREA 15TR F AS REC IN BK 1124 P 656 PAR 2 LWC 491F 20 2

$5,633.55

GILLAM, MATTHEW; GILLAM, JULIE

11501 BROOKWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS SECOND PLAT LT4 BLK 2 LWC 381A 2 4

$15,252.14

GOUND, JOHN C.; GOUND, DEANNE K.

8208 CHEROKEE CIR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 1494 LWC-0611A1494

$5,995.76

GRAHAM, KRISTA KAY

8408 STATE LINE RD LEAWOOD, KS

BRIGHTWATER ADDITION N 3’ LT 5 & S 97’ LT 6 BLK 2 LWC 679 14D

$3,611.84

HALLOCK, E. ALEX; REUBEN-HALLOCK, KAREN R.

3705 W 153RD ST LEAWOOD, KS

HILLS OF IRONHORSE 1ST PLAT LT 42 LWC 663 1B 42

$5,448.71

HAMILTON, BENNETT W.

15210 GRANADA RD LEAWOOD, KS

GUILDFORD DOWNS LT 26 LWC 648 26

$6,537.48

HANSEN, DONNA K; SPROULL, STEPHEN B

12504 FAIRWAY RD LEAWOOD, KS

ROYSE NINTH PLAT LT 2 BLK 9 LWC 482A 9 2

$41.60

HARDWICK, THOMAS J.; HARDWICK, KATHRYN C.

12608 ABERDEEN ST LEAWOOD, KS

ROYSE FOURTEENTH PLAT LT 47 BLK 1 LWC 482 1 47

$12,012.86

HELENE R GINDEN TRUST

4801 W 148TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE LT 7 BLK 8 LWC 594 1A 8 7

$55.58

HENDRIX, BILL W.; HENDRIX, JUDITH L.

3304 W 132ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

WATERFORD LT 20 BLK 9 LWC 499 9 20

$57.61

HENNING, MICHAEL H.; HENNING, CHRISTINA N.

10319 HOWE DR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD EAST LT 9 LWC 850C 9

$12,552.25

HERMAN LEASING LLC

12650 SHERWOOD DR LEAWOOD, KS

PATRICIAN WOODS SIXTH PLAT LT 10 BLK 5 LWC 476 1 5 10

$9,709.90

HERMAN LEASINGS LLC

15142 WINDSOR CIR LEAWOOD, KS

THE RESERVE AT IRONHORSE LT 23 BLK 1 LWC 665 1 23

$10,655.44

HERRERA, ARIDAI; HERRERA, CECILIA

9421 LEE BLVD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOTS 1410 & 1411 LT 1411 LWC 580 1411

$6,563.94

HOUSE, CHARLES D

4743 W 150TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE PLAT NO. 3 LT 15 BLK 9 LWC 594 2 9 15

$2,722.34

ISZORY, STEPHEN A. TRUSTEE ISZORY, ANN M. TRUSTEE

12804 SHERWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS OF LEAWOOD 1ST PLAT LOT 75 LWC 511 3 75

$3,647.98

JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER P; JACKSON, LEIGH A

NS LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERTOF SUR AREA 13 TR F AS REC IN BK 1110 P 580 PT PAR 1 LYG W OF SEC/L LWC 491F 1H 1

$15.57

JANE D GILGES TRUST; GILGES, WILLIAM D.; GILGES, GORDON L.

9301 CHEROKEE PL LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 1313 LWC-0611B0420

$7,710.41

JANICE DEPALMA SIMPSON TRUST

4617 W 113TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

BRITTANY COURT REPLAT LT 25 LWC 393 2 25

$8,047.84

JASROTIA LLC

13470 BRIAR ST LEAWOOD, KS

PARKWAY PLAZA SEVENTH PLAT LT 22

$6,786.04

JESSE AND AIMEE MAYHEW REVOCABLE TRUST

8416 ENSLEY LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 674 LWC-0680 0001 0036

$22,096.90

KAMI BEA MYRICK AND RUSSELL KEVIN MYRICK LIVING TRUST

10318 SAGAMORE RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 807 LWC-0849 0029

$12,593.52

KEITH, REX B; KEITH, KARAN S

9420 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 604 & N 6 FT LOT 605 LWC-0682 0041

$7,608.00

KELLY LYNNE MAGEE FAMILY TRUST

8510 CHEROKEE PL LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LANES LT 60 & PT LT 61 LYG N OF DESC LINE BG 20’ SNE CR WLY TO PT 3.28’ S NW CR LWC 620 60

$9,417.79

KHOURY, PAUL W; KHOURY, CINDY S; KHOURY, WILLIAM PATRICK

5001 W 131ST TER LEAWOOD, KS

BRIDGEWOOD LT 44 LWC 509A 44

$5,891.40

KIERSZENBAUM, MARTIN; KIERSZENBAUM, HEATHER L.

9410 CANTERBURY ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD HILLS WEST LOT 44 LWC-0731 0044

$8,934.31

KMM FAMILY TRUST

9241 HIGH DR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES W 485’ LT 6 & N 10’ W 485’ LT 7 LWC 553A

$50,598.04

KORSTEN, GERALD M.; KORSTEN, JANE B.

8602 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD S 25 FT LOT 353 & ALL LOT 354 LWC-0354

$9,537.66

KRAFT, DAVID A

12308 WENONGA LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (FOURTH PLAT) LT 30 BLK 17 LWC 484 17 30

$6,100.70

LAMBERT, ZOE; DRY, MATTHEW RYAN; RAYMONDE-ORTEGA, GINA

12821 CAMBRIDGE RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR AREA 13 TR G AS REC BK 5163 P 406 PAR 2 LWC 491 G 2 2

$4,653.00

LANIER, WILLIE EDWARD SR; LANIER, BARBARA SARTOR

11817 BROOKWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS FIRST PLAT LT 1 BLK 2 LWC 383C 2 1

$6,038.83

LARSON BUILDING COMPANY LLC

NS LEAWOOD, KS

34-12-25 3.05 AC IN SE1/4 NE1/4 LYG ADJ TO & E OF LEAWOOD LOTS 479 THRU 484 EX 2 TRS PLATTED 1.006 AC & .118 & EX 1.906 AC .02 ACS M/L

$18.46

LAUDAN, TAMMY W; LAUDAN, KEN R

3600 W 85TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LANES LOT 78 LWC-0620 0078

$6,035.17

LEVENS RESIDENTIAL TRUST

10326 HIGH DR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 841 LWC-0849 0063

$8,246.23

LI, CHAN; HONG, BO

11617 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #I LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 17I BLDG 17 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 17 I

$2,510.95

LIGHT, RALPH A; LIGHT, GUZMAN

1944 W 123RD TER LEAWOOD, KS

FOXBOROUGH SECOND PLAT LT 18 LWC 487A 18

$4,599.32

LMI LLC

11602 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #G LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 2G BLDG 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 2 G

$1,249.61

LOSSE, DAVID B; LOSSE, AMANDA

10115 WENONGA LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 753 LWC-0699 0250

$12,072.68

LU, JENNY YING

2012 W 139TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

VILLAS OF LEAWOOD LOTS 1-28 A REPLAT OF A PORTION OF LOT B LT 5 LWC 569 1D B 5

$3,910.21

LVOVICH, YAROSLAV J.; LVOVICH, ELENA

13220 EL MONTE ST LEAWOOD, KS

WILSHIRE THIRD PLAT LT 121 LWC 508 2 121

$79.48

MARX, LENSIE; MARX, JORDAN

3940 W 131ST TER LEAWOOD, KS

WILSHIRE LT 26 LWC 508 2 26

$7,939.36

MATHEWS, RICHARD J

13732 PEMBROKE CIR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD FALLS FOURTH PLAT LT 6BLK 4 LWC 562B B 4 6

$2,653.43

MCCRACKEN, REGINA CHRISTIN

10205 MISSION RD LEAWOOD, KS

SADDLEWOOD LT 57 LWC 764B 57

$7,348.24

MCDONALDS CORPORATION

4600 W 119TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

CAMELOT COURT SHOPPING CENTER LT 6 LWC 402 6

$36,829.44

MCNEARNEY, RYAN P; MCNEARNEY, KRISTI H

8028 BELINDER RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 882 LWC-0611A0025

$17,979.87

MELANIE G BREMER REVOCABLE TRUST

14747 NORWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEABROOKE THIRD PLAT LT 100 LWC 576 9 100

$3,330.20

MERRILL, JANICE COOPER TRUST

12316 PEMBROKE LN LEAWOOD, KS

FOXBOROUGH LT 14 BLK 1 LWC 487 1 14

$2,831.96

MIJARES, JAFET

2316 W 127TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

ROYSE LT 8 BLK 3 LWC 488 2 3 8

$5,807.74

MILLER, DAVID L. REV TRUST

13124 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

THE GREENBRIER OF LEAWOOD LT 81 LWC 502A 81

$3,541.37

MILMAN, FELIX

3419 W 138TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

TUSCANY RESERVE FIFTH PLAT LT 97

$11,674.10

MORAN, WILLIAM J.; MORAN, MARY CELINE

8927 SAGAMORE RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 484-X LWC-0686 0001 0001

$40.73

MORRIS, IAN ROY; POZO, MILUSKA RECINIA DEL

3401 IRONHORSE CT LEAWOOD, KS

THE RESERVE AT IRONHORSE LT 20 BLK 1 EX E 2’ LWC 665 1 20

$6,445.20

MUELLER, JOHN; MUELLER, HEIDI

2846 W 139TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS RANCH 2ND PLAT LT 99 LWC 562A 99

$17,434.68

MYERS, JOSEPH A.; MYERS, CHRISTINE H.

12400 HIGH DR LEAWOOD, KS

HUNTER’S RIDGE FOURTH PLAT LT 3 BLK 7 LWC 481 7 3

$3,657.13

NIKKHAH, NICK

15022 LINDEN ST LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE PLAT NO. 3 LT 13 BLK 10 LWC 594 2 10 13

$9,722.89

NORRIS, PAUL

5012 W 149TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE PLAT NO. 2 LT 12 BLK 6 LWC 594 6 12

$11,912.22

O’HALLERAN, JULIE; O’HALLERAN, CASEY

2808 W 132ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

WILSHIRE PLACE THIRD PLAT LT 146 EX BG NW CR SE 85.72’ SW 19.48’ NW 84.63’ NE 11.82’ TO POB

$5,707.64

OLDORF, FORBES; WILLIAMS, SHELLY

12841 SAGAMORE RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (SECOND PLAT) LT 3 BLK 7 LWC 491 7 3

$3,254.98

OMAN, VIOLET; OMAN, ERIC P

7959 LEE BLVD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD WLY PT LTS 25 & 26 BG NW CR LT 25 SE IN A LINE THAT WOULD INTERSECT E/L OF LT 26 15’ N OF SE CR 77.57’ SW 99.55’ NW 110.25’ TO SW CR LT 25 NE 65’ TO BG LWC-0026

$5,101.45

OVERBROOK REAL ESTATE LLC

9844 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LT 512 EX TRI TR IN SE CR 9’ ON E & 36’ ON SLWC 699 10

$3,925.79

OYER, CHANDRA LIV TRUST

9710 STATE LINE RD LEAWOOD, KS

REPLAT OF PART OF LOT 373 LEAWOOD ESTATES LT 373A LWC 699 69 373A

$3,748.97

PELZ, KATHRYN L.

13033 EL MONTE ST LEAWOOD, KS

THE WOODLANDS 5TH PLAT LT 13 BLK 7 LWC 507 7 13

$7,025.20

PHAN, LINH; PHAM, TINH

13721 MANOR RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD FALLS FIFTH PLAT LT 11 BLK 5 LWC 562B 5 11

$2,720.12

PINEDO, CARLOS R.; PINEDO, CARMEN A.

14414 BRIAR ST LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS CREEK 1ST PLAT LT 56 LWC 593C 56

$6,241.13

POLLOCK, THOMAS W.; POLLOCK, LAURA

8449 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 330 LWC-0330

$10,637.78

PROTZMAN, ANDREW; PROTZMAN, PAMELA

12116 WENONGA LN LEAWOOD, KS

BRADFORD PLACE LT 18 BLK 3 LWC 479 1 26 20 3 18

$9,366.03

RAINS, DENNIS K.

12827 PEMBROKE CIR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (SECOND PLAT) LT 6 BLK 4 LWC 491 4 6

$3,488.19

RASSETTE, BRIAN L.; RASSETTE, PEGGY S.

14016 FONTANA ST LEAWOOD, KS

WORTHINGTON LT 14 LWC 555 1 14

$4,485.55

RAYMOND T KAHRS AND PENELOPE J KAHRS TRUST

12917 SHERWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

CARRIAGE CROSSING SECOND PLAT LT 64 LWC 512A 64

$36.88

REITZ, DAPHNE P.

11620 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #A LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 20A BLDG 20 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 20 A

$1,484.32

RENKEMEYER, TROY D.; RENKEMEYER, SUSAN M.

14554 SHERWOOD ST LEAWOOD, KS

PAVILIONS OF LEAWOOD 6TH PLAT LT 253 LWC 591 253

$31,976.55

RHYNER, RICHARD; RHYNER, SUSAN

4900 W 132ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

BRIDGEWOOD LT 36 LWC 509A 36

$17.13

RIECKMAN, STEVE A; RIECKMAN, PAULA M

11620 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #H LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 20H BLDG 20 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 20 H

$2,474.33

RIVERA, ANITA F.

12611 ENSLEY LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (THIRD PLAT) LT 20 BLK 12 LWC 484 12 20

$5,791.66

ROBERT P DUNN REVOCABLE TRUST

11520 CAMBRIDGE RD LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK EAST VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 1

$6,119.11

RODRIGUEZ FAMILY WEALTH TRUST

14430 MEADOW CT LEAWOOD, KS

VILLAGE OF CAMDEN WOODS SEVENTY-SECOND PLAT UNIT 169 LWC 574 G 169

$3,342.60

ROGERS, GRANT W

2535 W 90TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 463 LWC-0463

$5,964.48

ROMANELLI OPTIX PROPERTIES, LLC,

4750 W 135TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

PARKWAY PLAZA THIRD PLAT LT 13 LWC 510 1 5 5 13

$17,185.18

SAILLER, DANIEL; SAILLER, JACQUELYN

9718 SAGAMORE RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 314 LWC-0699 0010

$6,141.90

SANTA CRUZ, STEPHEN R; SANTA CRUZ, KAREN M

NS LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD PT LT 524 BG SE CR W 50’ N TO N/L E TO NE CR S TO BG LWC 435A

$823.72

SANTACRUZ, STEPHAN R.; SANTACRUZ, KAREN M.

8910 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LT 433 EX N 50’ & ALL LT 435 LWC 435B

$7,011.04

SANTACRUZ, STEPHAN R.; SANTACRUZ, KAREN M.

NS LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LT 524 EX ELY TRI TR 50’ ON S LWC 523B

$1,126.42

SCHURKAMP, SUSAN L.

9704 HIGH DR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 213 LWC-

$7,639.59

SEELEY, GAVIN; SEELEY, TAMMY

14913 ALHAMBRA ST LEAWOOD, KS

PAVILIONS OF LEAWOOD 2ND PLAT LT 81 LWC 591 2 81

$4,122.71

SHEIKH, FARHAN

5183 W 150TH PL LEAWOOD, KS

WHITEHORSE PLAT NO. 4 LT 8 BLK 13 LWC 594 2 13 8

$10,269.72

SIDDIQUI INVESTMENTS LLC

1920 W 143RD ST, APT #100 LEAWOOD, KS

CENTENNIAL PARK BUILDING 23 UNIT 10 LWC 571 23 10

$7,348.89

SIEBES, TERRY A.; SIEBES, AMY

13014 GRANADA RD LEAWOOD, KS

THE WOODLANDS 5TH PLAT LT 6 BLK 5 LWC 507 5 6

$5,969.82

SIMS, DANIEL T. CO-TRUSTEE; SIMS, NICOLETTE B. CO-TRUSTEE

12509 JUNIPER ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD FOREST ESTATES THIRD PLAT LOT 19 BLK 4 LWC 468 4 4 19

$33.51

SOMMERLAND, BRYAN J.; SOMMERLAND, JACQUELINE KRISTIN

3523 W 100TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 1260 LWC-0764C1260

$5,596.00

SPIECKER, KRISTEN E

NS LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (FOURTH PLAT) PT LT 7 BLK 17 BG SE CR NWLY 9’ NELY TO NE CR SWLY TO POB

$27.29

STEINBERG, JEFFREY; STEINBERG, CATALINA

NS LEAWOOD, KS

22-13-25 BG 313.67’ E & 40.03’S NW CR SW1/4 E 15.01’ S 60.83’ W 15’ N 60.22’ TO POB .0208 ACS M/L LWC 484 6A

$28.43

STEPHENS, G. ROSS

12302 PAWNEE LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD SOUTH (FOURTH PLAT) LT 16 BLK 18 LWC 484 18 16

$6,644.37

STEWARD, KEENAN

13701 MANOR RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD FALLS FIFTH PLAT LT 6 BLK 5 LWC 562B 5 6

$6,643.35

STRANGE, HERB F.; STRANGE, KAREN M.

4305 W 110TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

LONGWOOD FOREST LT 6 BLK 1 LWC 356A 1 6

$7,826.78

TADAKAMALLA, SRINATH; TADAKAMALLA, MALATHI

5014 W 147TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

HIGHLANDS CREEK 4TH PLAT LT 119 LWC 593 119

$19,860.44

THIELMANN, RUSSELL E.; THIELMANN, MICHELLE R.

4708 W 138TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

QUAIL CREST LT 3 BLK 1 LWC 557 3A 1 3

$4,858.87

THOMAS J OHRBECK AND CHRISTINE R OHRBECK REVOCABLE TRUST

11712 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS FIFTH PLAT LT 2 BLK 2 LWC 378 2 2

$14,530.60

THOMAS, LESLIE D.; THOMAS, JODY E.

11408 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

HALLBROOK FARMS SECOND PLAT LT10 BLK 2 LWC 381A 2 2 10

$131.21

THUMMEL, ROB J, Jr; THUMMEL, CISLEY C

11805 MOHAWK LN LEAWOOD, KS

HAZELWOOD THIRD PLAT LT 23 LWC 388 23

$11,239.93

TONER, MICHAEL M AND TONER, HOLLY A REVOCABLE TRUST

3305 W 138TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

TUSCANY RESERVE SECOND PLAT LT 98 LWC 568 3 1 22 98

$110.03

TUTTLE, BEATRICE E. TRUSTEE TUTTLE, BEATRICE E. REV TRUST

5109 W 111TH TER LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD COUNTRY MANOR SECOND PLAT LT 7 BLK 4 LWC 406 1 4 7

$3,664.92

WALDBERG, MITCHELL C

8517 CHEROKEE LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 840 LWC-

$9,428.87

WALTON, BRIAN R.; WALTON, CHRISTIE J.

8612 MEADOW LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOTS 358 AND 358A LWC-0358

$14,365.62

WATHANACHAROEN, SUCHINT TTEE

10300 OVERBROOK RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 939 LWC-0849 0161

$3,565.44

WATSON, KATHRYN E.

2008 W 92ND ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 51 LWC-0598

$7,008.54

WHEELER, ARCH T.; WHEELER, CYNTHIA G.

3523 W 100TH ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 1252 LWC-0764C1252

$9,509.99

WILSON, KELLY A

11905 BELINDER RD LEAWOOD, KS

VERONA GARDENS LT 5 BLK 12 LWC 477 12 5

$2,964.04

WRENN, THOMAS H.; WRENN, JOEL J.

10209 ENSLEY LN LEAWOOD, KS

STARWOOD LT 5 LWC 765A 5

$6,419.59

WRIGHT, CRAIG G.; CHRISTL-WRIGHT, DEE DEE

9637 BELINDER RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 477 LWC-0755 0177

$6,808.10

WULFF BUILDING + ADDITIONS LLC

9202 MANOR RD LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 713 LWC-0682 0002 0015

$3,252.59

WULFF BUILDING + ADDITIONS LLC

9008 ENSLEY LN LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD LOT 1108 LWC-0611B0215

$3,975.10

YARMO, ROSEMARY

11300 EL MONTE ST LEAWOOD, KS

BRITTANY COURT REPLAT LT 44 LWC 393 12 44

$6,866.91

YELENA BLOND IRREVOCABLE TRUST

11610 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #K LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 10K BLDG 10 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 10 K

$3,082.48

ZHANG, XIAOHENG

11624 TOMAHAWK CREEK PKWY #C LEAWOOD, KS

TOMAHAWK CREEK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 24C BLDG 24 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LWC 399 2 1 24 C

$1,596.16

ZOUEIN LEAWOOD TRUST

9825 LEE CIR LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LOT 621 LWC-0699 0119

$428.25

ZUSI, GRAHAM

8816 FAIRWAY ST LEAWOOD, KS

LEAWOOD HILLS LOT 4 BLK 2 LWC-0730 0011

$10,952.50

Lenexa

9880 WIDMER LLC

9880 WIDMER RD LENEXA, KS

WIDMER PLAZA FIRST PLAT LT 1

$46,388.26

ADAMS, CONNIE S

9054 MEADOW VIEW DR LENEXA, KS

RESERVE FIFTH PLAT LT 325 LEC 535 3 325

$3,914.00

AGGREGATE 4 LLC

11630 W 85TH ST LENEXA, KS

26-12-24 BG SE CR NW1/4 SW1/4 W ON S/L TO PT 810’ E OF W/L N600’ E TO E/L S TO BG EX S 600’ E 351.80’ W 1161.80’ & EX.778 AC 1.4677 ACS M/L LEC 31

$27,479.17

ALBRECHT, KURTIS L.; ALBRECHT, KERRIE D.

19615 W 97TH ST LENEXA, KS

FALCON POINTE LT 25 LEC 580 25

$2,894.44

ALLEN, BRYAN TRUST

8915 HAUSER ST LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY OAKS ESTATES BLK 8 CERT OF SUR AS REC BK 2539 P 855 LT 1 BLK 8 LEC 141 8 1

$3,044.46

ALVAREZ, ANDRES DANIEL MARTINEZ; DURAN, LEIDI VANESSA ROSARIO

21714 W 100TH ST LENEXA, KS

KINGSTON AT MANCHESTER PARK 2ND PLAT LT 92 LEC 600 A 2 92

$7,265.85

ANDERSON, MAUREEN F.

NS LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT PT TR A BG WLY CR LT 8 BLK N NW 69.02’ SE 130’ SW 94.22’ TO BG.0722 ACS M/L LEC 856 A11

$17.48

ANDERSON, MAUREEN F.

14510 W 90TH TER LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT LT 8 BLK N LEC 856 N 8

$1,897.12

ARBUTHNOT, DEBRA K. TRUSTEE ARBUTHNOT, DEBRA K. REV TRUST

13613 W 90TH PL LENEXA, KS

LENEXA LANDS LOT 2 BLK 7 LEC-0428 0056

$3,734.51

ARM INVESTMENTS LLC

14100 W 87TH TER LENEXA, KS

REPLAT OF MILL CREEK ESTATES LT 1 EX PT LYING W OF L 44.3’ E NW CR & 42.8’ NELY SWLY CR LEC 848 1C 1

$2,553.38

ARM INVESTMENTS LLC

14102 W 87TH TER LENEXA, KS

REPLAT OF MILL CREEK ESTATES LT 1 PT LYING W OF L 44.3’ E NW CR & 42.8’ NELY SWLY CR LEC 848 1C 1A

$2,545.76

ARTISAN CUSTOM HOMES LLC

9410 DEER RUN ST LENEXA, KS

TIMBER ROCK FIRST PLAT, Lot 25

$4,030.05

ARZU, BERNARD G.; ARZU, CONNIE W.

9221 CONSTANCE ST LENEXA, KS

BRENTWOOD PARK LT 2 BLK 3 LEC 855 3 2

$4,933.02

AZZOUZ, RENEE

NS LENEXA, KS

GASSER SUBDIVISION LT 1 LYING IN SEC 31 LEC 527 1

$148.68

AZZOUZ, RENEE

NS LENEXA, KS

GASSER SUBDIVISION LT 1 LYING IN SEC 36 LEC 485A 1

$54.75

B D FIRE IRREVOCABLE TRUST

NS LENEXA, KS

31-12-23 SE1/4 NW1/4 EX BG NW CR SE1/4 NW1/4 E 56’ S 1307.30’ TO S/L 1/4 1/4 W 53’ TO SW CR 1/4 1/4 N 1307.36’ TOPOB & SW1/4 198.364 ACS M/L LEC 522 1

$303.96

B D FIRE IRREVOCABLE TRUST

NS LENEXA, KS

OAK MANOR ESTATES E 601.32’ LT A LEC 525A 10

$0.18

BABIUCH, JANEICE M.

9300 GREENWAY LN LENEXA, KS

LENEXA WEST LT 146 LEC 855 1 146

$746.23

BARRICK, MICHAEL P.; BARRICK, ANGELA S.

21610 W 98TH ST LENEXA, KS

DORSET VILLAGE AT MANCHESTER PARK 1ST PLAT LT 40 LEC 600A 2 40

$6,397.16

BASKA, NANCY E.

14007 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

GREEN PRAIRIE LOT 38 LEC-0853 0038

$4,116.38

BEAIRD, SUZANNE J.; BRAUER, HOWARD G.

8105 HASKINS ST LENEXA, KS

POST OAK FARM LT 38 BLK 6 LEC 779 6 38

$3,838.06

BENEDICT, JENNIFER

14213 W 84TH TER LENEXA, KS

OAK VALLEY 1ST PLAT LT 55 LEC 792 55

$3,288.76

BERKOZ, OGUZ; KRAUSKOPF, LEAH

7916 COLONY LN LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 4 AS REC INBK 912 P 135 TR 8 LT 1 LEC 42 1 4 8 1

$1,389.46

BIELAK, ROBERT; BIELAK, KIMBERLY A

9108 BOEHM DR LENEXA, KS

VILLAS OF LOIRET PT LT 17 BG NW CR 25.87’ S TO POB S 34.27’ SW CR E 158.64’ SE CR NLY CUR RT 38.40’ W 175.55 TO POB

$2,947.11

BISCANIN, BRUCE R.

8075 COLONY LN LENEXA, KS

COLONY III OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PARCELS 6 7 & 8 AS REC IN BK 1385 P 631 PAR 8 TR 15 LEC 42 A 8 15

$1,849.51

BOOKER, ELLIS T. SR

8346 OAKVIEW CIR LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 7TH PLAT LT 456 LEC 800 2 456

$1,679.63

BORMANN, STEVEN W.; BORMANN, KELLY D.

21105 W 95TH TER LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE ELEVENTH PLAT LT 308 EX BG SW CR NW 98.11’ SE 106.86’ TO S/L SW 35’ TO POB LEC 592 308

$17,792.89

BRADLEY, ALDEN B JR

13419 W 84TH ST LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES SOUTH SECONDPLAT LT 24 BLK 10 EX TRI TR NWCOR 25’ ON N & 25’ ON W LEC 785 10 24

$6,535.10

BRIGGS, STEVEN L.

21005 BITTERSWEET DR LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION I LT 16 LEC 469 16

$3,989.34

BRIGHTVIEW LANDSCAPES LLC

12421 SANTA FE TRAIL DR LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BEG SE COR W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 E 132’ S TO FRISCO R/W SWLY ALONG NLY/L TO W/L E 1/2 SW 1/4 NE 1/4 N TO BEG 2 AC M/L LEC-0179

$20,174.56

BRIGHTVIEW LANDSCAPES LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

MERIDIAN HEIGHTS W 25’ LT 5 LEC 3327A

$1,339.81

BURCHETT REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

11075 HAUSER ST LENEXA, KS

WEST COLLEGE BUSINESS CENTER – 3RD PLAT, UNIT 3B

$2,733.12

CANSLER, SUSAN L

15514 W 89TH ST LENEXA, KS

FORDHAM ESTATES LT 68 LEC 834 68

$2,368.04

CARROLL, JAMES D; CARROLL, JENNA K

NS LENEXA, KS

16-13-24 BG 993.93’ W & 152.77’ N SE CR NW1/4 PT BEINGSW CR LT 78 HOMESTEAD WOODS 3RD PLAT W 20’ N 73.58’ E 20’ S 73.51’ TO POB .0338 ACS M/L LEC 84 5

$16.85

CARUSO, ROBERT C; CARUSO, NICHOLAS; CARUSO, ANTHONY; CARUSO, SOPHIA

13017 W 102ND TER LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES SOUTH LT 62 LEC 947B 62

$4,609.26

CECELIA A COHN LIVING TRUST

7913 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 2 AS REC INBK 853 P 156 TR 6 LT 2 LEC 42 1 2 6 2

$43.25

CEDAR ACRES LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

30-12-23 BG SW CR NE1/4 N 2656.47’ E 1065.68’ S 2657.03’ W 1065.74’ TO POB EX 31.3 AC 33.7 ACS M/L

$164.80

CHARLES, ANTON O.

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 1 AS REC IN BK 223 P 539 PT TR C-1 S 1/2 OF TR: BG 1064.38’ N & 431.22’ W SE CR NE1/4 27-12-24 N 20’ W 19’ S 20’ E 19’ TO POB A/K/A LT 1 TR F LEC 42 1 F1

$8.56

CHARLTON, KENT A.; CHARLTON, ANGELA J.

9601 DEER RUN ST LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE ELEVENTH PLAT LT 324 LEC 592 324

$9,412.89

CHATTHA, MALVINDER K.

11901 W 100TH ST LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 1 BLK 33 EX E 15’ LEC 226 33 1

$3,822.60

CHOCTAW AMERICAN INSURANCE INC

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PARCEL 6 AS REC IN BK 226 P 30TRACT C LOT 4 LEC 42 6 C 4

$8.47

CHRISTIAN, DAWN M

13010 W 92ND ST LENEXA, KS

CORRECTED PLAT OF RESURVEY OF LOTS 1 TO 7 OF BRADSHAW PLACE LT 3 LEC

$2,630.80

CLARK, SUSAN A

8824 CARRIAGE RD LENEXA, KS

MILL CREEK RUN PLAT OF SURVEY OF TR 23 AS REC IN BK 1049 P 559 LT C LEC 848 1 23C

$2,926.18

CLAYMAN, BENJAMIN D

11508 W 77TH ST LENEXA, KS

CEDAR VALLEY LT 30 LEC 12 30

$4,155.03

CLIFFS LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

CLIFFS OF WATERCREST, Lot 3

$382.23

CML-2015-TF LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

7-13-24 PT BG NE 1/4 450.72’ S TO POB SE 179.88’ & 587.04’ & 318.60’ & 7.32’ W 235.29’ NW 186.79’ & 138.13 N 626.76 TO POB EX 0.228 ACS & EX 0.0419 ACS 1.877 ACS M/L

$26.76

COCHENER, R RAY

14404 W 90TH TER LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT LT 14 BLK N LEC 856 N 14

$4,107.30

COHEN, DORON M; COHEN, MICHAL

13119 W 89TH ST LENEXA, KS

NOLAND WOODS REPLAT UNIT L

$648.14

CONNOR, WILLIAM MICHAEL AND CONNOR, CHARMAINE E B TRUST

8333 ROSEHILL RD LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES SOUTH LT 18 BLK 1 LEC 41 1B 1 18

$5,450.02

CROSS, LORIE A

13217 W 95TH TER LENEXA, KS

PENNY GREEN LOT 16 LEC-0940 0016

$1,444.25

CROW-SPAULDING #6

NS LENEXA, KS

26-12-24 TR 6 PT NE1/4 BG NLY CR LT 3 BLK 5 BROOKHOLLOW EAST#2 NW 56.33’ TO TRUE BG PT NW 93.99’ NW 104.33’ 125.47’ TO SE/L RR NE ON R/W 120’ 162.64’584.02’ 165.74’ 283.85’ TO N/LNE1/4 E ON N/L 125.96’ SW 536.79’ 399.28’ 234.70’ 206.75’ TO BG EX 2.179 AC 3.2646 ACS M/L LEC 37F

$989.79

CUMMINGS, ROBERT J.; CUMMINGS, LISA M.

9009 REDBUD LN LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS ESTATES THIRD PLAT LT 7 LEC 553A 1 7

$47.80

CUNNINGHAM, RANDALL D.

8806 COTTONWOOD ST LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY SQUIRE PT LT 9 BG NW CR ELY 47.86’ SE 126.65’ SW ALG CUR 26.66’ NW 96.78’ TO W/L NLY 80.69’ TO BG LEC 848 1A 9

$2,352.37

DANG, HANS R.; DANG, KAMLESH

13407 W 109TH TER LENEXA, KS

COLLEGE VIEW BG MOST NLY CR LT8 BLK 2 SE 50.91’ SW 131.75’ TO SW/L LT 8 NW 60.77’ TO WLY CR NE ALG W/L TO BG LEC 13 2 2 8

$1,516.45

DB WHITTON HOMES LLC

8989 FREEDOM ST LENEXA, KS

WATERCREST LANDING THIRD PLAT, Lot 46

$127.41

DENK, KENNETH M.; DENK, KATRINA L.

14629 W 84TH ST LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 3RD PLAT LT 144 LEC 799 5 144

$2,474.37

DERVIN, MICHAELA M

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY III (THREE) OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEYOF PAR 3 AS REC IN BK 1034 P 267 PT AREA C-1 DESC AS N 1/2 OF S 2/3 OF TR BG 3.43’ NW & 15’ SW SW CR LT 4 TR 1 SW 22’ NW 38’ NE 22’ SE 38’ TO POB LEC 42 3 C1A

$17.12

DEVORE, CAROL A; DAVIS, CARLA J

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 3 AS REC IN BK 223 P 568 TR G LT 6 LEC 42 3 G 6

$17.12

DIBBLE, STANLEY S.; HESLOP, CRAIG E.

11909 W 82ND TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PARCEL 4 AS REC IN BK 226 P 1 TR 11 LT 2 LEC 42 4 11 2

$4,082.53

DIXON, PEARL JO ANN

NS LENEXA, KS

LENEXA WEST C-1 ADJ LTS 152 & 153 LEC 855 1 C1A

$7.39

DIXON, PEARL JO ANN

NS LENEXA, KS

WHITE OAK ESTATES N 20’ LT 1 BLK 4 LEC 643 2 4 1

$22.74

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL W; DOUGLAS, KAREN L

20527 W 95TH ST LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE FIFTH PLAT LT 123 LEC 591 123

$5,200.40

DUENSING, ROBERT D.; DUENSING, CHERRIE

14438 W 92ND TER LENEXA, KS

BRENTWOOD EAST III LT 21 BLK 4 LEC 855 4 21

$2,011.21

EAST, KATHERINE RENEE

8001 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 2 AS REC INBK 853 P 156 TR 8 LT 5 LEC 42 1 2 8 5

$3,849.71

EDWARD L LONG TRUST

18909 W 99TH TER LENEXA, KS

FALCON VALLEY SEVENTH PLAT LT 187 LEC 585C 187

$9,230.41

EDWARDS, ROBERT RYAN; EDWARDS, RYAN KELLY

13826 W 109TH ST LENEXA, KS

COACHLIGHT MEADOWS FIRST PLAT LT 21 LEC 2A 21

$3,384.46

EKF PROPERTIES LLC

9400 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

PROEBSTEL AND DALRYMPLE’S ADDITION TO LENEXA LTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S LEC 362

$2,934.88

ELBRADER, ROBERT

20902 W 99TH ST LENEXA, KS

HIGHLAND CREST 2ND PLAT LT 82 LEC 596 82

$6,758.32

ELLEN RICHARDS TRUST

12348 W 82ND PL LENEXA, KS

COLONY IV OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PARCEL II AS REC IN BK 1176 P 591 LT 13 LEC 42 2 13

$4,268.53

ELVIN, JAMES BRADLEY

8931 MILLSTONE CIR LENEXA, KS

HIDDEN VALLEY REPLAT LOT 18 LEC 562 2 18

$5,368.25

ESTEP, STEFANIE ANN

8650 DICE LN LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 2ND PLAT LT 122 LEC 798 1 122

$4,544.16

FIELDS, PATRICIA

10237 CENTURY LN LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 38 BLK 45 LEC 953 45 38

$2,240.54

FISCHER, COREY S.

10212 HASKINS ST LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES II SECOND PLAT LT 2 LEC 947 6 2

$5,033.49

FIVE TALENTS INVESTMENTS LLC

13410 W 102ND ST LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES II LT 16 EX BGNE COR S 149.20’ W 36.56’ NLY 136.72’ E 50.55’ TO BG LEC 947 5 16

$1,086.74

FLAGSHIP DEVELOPMENT LLC

9703 ROSEHILL RD LENEXA, KS

CHARTER HOUSE TR C EX BG 71’ NE SW CR NW 14.50’ NE TO E/L TR C S 9.30’ TO SE CR SW TO BG& EX BG 71’ NE 14.50’ NW & 24’NE SW CR TR C NW 1’ X NE 85’ LEC 210

$18,613.78

FOLEY FAMILY TRUST

8587 HAUSER CT LENEXA, KS

WESTCHESTER COURTS 1ST PLAT CERT OF SUR LT 3 AS REC BK 2158 P 164 TR A LEC 784 2 3 A

$1,766.37

FRANZ, ROD; FRANZ, BEVERLY

9929 VISTA DR LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE VILLAS LT 41 LEC 594 1 41

$6,217.94

FUNDAMENTA LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

GLEASON GLEN FOURTH PLAT TRACT B LEC 489 2 4 B

$1,225.48

GABRIEL HOMES INC

25392 W 91ST TER LENEXA, KS

ARBOR LAKE 6TH PLAT, Lot 170

$1,911.71

GABRIEL HOMES INC

24195 W 91ST TER LENEXA, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW AT CREEKSIDE WOODS FIFTH PLAT, Lot 146

$2,047.09

GALLI DEVELOPMENT LLC

12409 W 100TH PL LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT137 LEC 227 137

$4,259.37

GARBEFF, PATRICIA L TRUST

19808 W 100TH TER LENEXA, KS

FALCON VALLEY VILLAGE PT LT 43 BG NW CR E 137.29’ S 40.72’SW 35.40’ NW 130.37’ NE & N CUR LF 40.77’ TO POB LEC 585C 43

$21.62

GARCIA, DAVID A.; GARCIA, HEIDI S.

14508 W 93RD ST LENEXA, KS

BRENTWOOD EAST V LT 17 BLK 6 LEC 855 6 17

$4,620.49

GARY D JOSKI LIVING TRUST

19910 W 99TH ST LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE VILLAS LT 17 LEC 593 1 17

$3,248.00

GENSLER, DAWN

8164 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 2 AS REC IN BK 223 P 553 TR 6 LT 3 LEC 42 2 6 3

$2,661.72

GILLMORE, ROBERT F. TRUSTEE GILLMORE, IDAMAE H. TRUSTEE

9416 BRADSHAW ST LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BEG 660’ W & 293.15’ N SE COR SW 1/4 N 125.85’ X E 180’ EX E 20’ LEC-0089

$3,115.16

GIRTEN INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC.,

8645 BLUEJACKET ST LENEXA, KS

26-12-24 BG 544.97’ N & 910’ ESW CR SE1/4 N 105’ E 390.63’ S105’ W 390.85’ TO BG .94 ACS M/L LEC 24 8

$16,175.00

GOMEZ LIVING TRUST

8001 WOODSTONE ST LENEXA, KS

LACKMAN PARK SECOND PLAT LT 64 LEC 801 1 64

$2,203.11

HAILEMARIAM, TEDDY; HAILEMARIAM, EYOB H

8836 GALLERY ST LENEXA, KS

MILL CREEK ESTATES LT 13 LEC 848 1C 13

$5,546.04

HALES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2

NS LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION III LT 99 EX PT TAKEN FOR ST LEC 468 99

$202.44

HALES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2

NS NT LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION III LT 100 EX TRI TR ON S LEC 468 100

$210.38

HALES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2

8715 REDBUD LN LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION III LT 125 LEC 553 125

$207.77

HALES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2

NS LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION III LT 140 LEC 469 140

$138.85

HALES, MICHAEL S.; HALES, MARLENE S.

NS LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS ESTATES SECOND PLAT ( LOTS 20, 21 AND LOTS 32 THRU 39 ) LT 34 EX TRI TR BG 130’ SWLY NW CR 43.97’ ON E & 22.75’ ON S & EX BG NE CR SW 250’ NW 306.30’TO W/L NE 131.45’ SE 22.75’ NE 43.97’ TO W/L NE 130’ TO NLY/L ELY 73.32’ 41.09’ & 32.09’ TO POB LEC 553A 34

$87.89

HALEY, NADALIE M; PONTON, JOHN M; PONTON, JUDITH A

8915 PARK ST LENEXA, KS

TUXEDO PARK (CORRECTED PLAT) LT 29 LEC 849B 29

$1,925.32

HALL, EDDIE D; HALL, DONNA L.; BUCHANAN, DAWN L.

12103 W 99TH TER LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 9 BLK 32 LEC 226 32 9

$2,299.75

HAMPTON, YVONNE RENEE

12327 W 100TH PL LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT134 LEC 227 134

$3,825.18

HANSON, ANDREW D.

NS LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES II S 5’ LT 21 LEC 947 5 21A

$16.58

HAYS, A.G.

15333 W 85TH ST LENEXA, KS

LICHTENAUER ESTATES LOT 25 LEC 811A 25

$5,285.48

HEER, DIANE L.; HEER, JAMES A.

8760 HILLSIDE DR LENEXA, KS

OAK MANOR ESTATES LOT 2 LEC 525 2

$5,267.63

HEINEMAN, VERLA M. TRUSTEE

11501 W 77TH ST LENEXA, KS

CEDAR VALLEY LT 36 LEC 12 36

$13,637.78

HELLING, THOMAS; HELLING, KELLY

9616 VISTA DR LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE FIRST PLAT LT 13 LEC 591 13

$14,777.57

HESSLER, VICKI L REV TRUST

13408 W 78TH TER LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES FIFTH PLAT LT 5 BLK 13 LEC 677A 13 5

$6,450.76

HUNG, MU-HUANG; HUNG, LING-YEN; HUNG, TRACY; HUNG, CHARLES

9827 WALKER ST LENEXA, KS

FALCON VALLEY FIRST PLAT LT 23 LEC 582 23

$7,868.84

HUSSAINI, NAZIRA; HUSSAINI, ABBAS; HUSSAINI, HAMIDA

16507 W 79TH TER LENEXA, KS

EMERALD RIDGE FIRST PLAT LT 17 LEC 805D 17

$2,460.94

IBRAHIMI, MOHAMMED I.; IBRAHIMI, HAKIMA

13911 W 110TH TER LENEXA, KS

COACHLIGHT MEADOWS FIRST PLAT LT 63 LEC 2A 63

$5,356.89

INLAND ONE, LLC

14400 W 105TH ST LENEXA, KS

INLAND BUSINESS CENTRE FIRST PLAT LT 3

$76,037.11

INLAND ONE, LLC

14300 W 105TH ST LENEXA, KS

INLAND BUSINESS CENTRE FIRST PLAT LT 4

$36,349.45

JACKSON, DAVID A

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY III (THREE) OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEYOF PAR 3 BK 1034 P267 PT AREA C-1 DESC AS N 1/3 OF TR BG 3.43’ NW & 15’ SW OF SW CR LT 4 TR 1 PAR 3 CONT SW 22’ NW 38’ NE 22’ SE 38’ TO POB LEC 42 3 C1C

$17.12

JAMES, K. KEVIN; JAMES, BRENDA F.

7804 PARK ST LENEXA, KS

REPLAT OF LOTS 4 THRU 20 SADDLE RIDGE LT 7 LEC 643 7

$4,819.89

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 PT NW1/4 LYG BELOW FARLEY LEDGE OF LIMESTONE DESC AS: BG NW CR NW1/4 E 1112.78’ S 587.33’ SLY CUR RT 121.39’ TO TRUE POB SLY CUR RT 180.18’ & CUR LF 160.94’ W 224.08’ NW 290.07’ E 239.43’ NE 141.04’ TO POB 1.998 ACS M/L (UNDERGROUND TRACT)

$121.84

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

VISTA VILLAGE 1ST PLAT, Lot 1

$27,377.39

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

VISTA VILLAGE 1ST PLAT, Lot 2

$8,413.69

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

VISTA VILLAGE 1ST PLAT, Lot 3

$9,361.49

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

9707 RIDGEVIEW RD LENEXA, KS

VISTA VILLAGE 1ST PLAT, Lot 5

$20,683.93

JAYHAWK RIDGE LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

VISTA VILLAGE 1ST PLAT, Lot 6

$8,165.31

JDV MIDWEST PROPERTIES LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL REPLAT LOTS 1 THROUGH 3 AND 6 THROUGH 9 BLOCK F THIRD PLAT PT LT 3 BG SE CR LT 4 SE 70’ SW 88.61’& 31.18’ NW 78.26’ NE 41.75’ TO POB BLK F LEC 856F 3A

$77.20

JEFFREY, MILTON C.; JEFFREY, LORIS E.

NS LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT PT TR A BG NE CR LT 28 BLK F CTRY HILL 4TH PL E 59.47’ SW 71.11’ W 23.04’ N 76’ TO BG .0664 ACS M/L LEC 856 A30

$17.48

JEFFREY, MILTON C.; JEFFREY, LORIS E.

9041 GREENWAY LN LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FOURTH PLAT LT 29 BLK F EX BG S CR LT 29 NW 130.04’ NE CUR LF 15.24’ SE 125.45’ SW 16.51’ TO POB LEC 856 F 29B

$1,047.44

JERORE FAMILY REV TRUST

8414 LEWIS DR LENEXA, KS

MAC-ACRES LT 29 LEC 488 29

$4,661.60

JHR ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

NS LENEXA, KS

RESURVEY OF LOTS 52 TO 57 INCLUSIVE AND LOT 90 PENNY GREEN LT J EX PT N OF LINE BG SE CR LT J NW TO SE CR LT G & EX BG SE CR LT J WLY 36.8’NLY TO PT ON LINE BG SE CR LT J TOSE CR LT 6 SE 40’ ALG/L TO POB LEC 940 141

$3.92

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

12616 W 77TH ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY NORTH SECOND PLAT LT 53BLK 1 LEC 7 1 53

$4,499.00

JOHN MARK GLIDEWELL AND PAMELA C GLIDEWELL REVOCABLE TRUST

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 1 AS REC IN BK 223 P 539 PT TR C-1 BG 388.22’W & 1094.38’ N OF SE CR NE 1/427-12-24 W 19’ N 10’ E 19’ S 10’ TO POB A/K/A LT 4 TR E PAR 1 LEC 42 1 E 4

$17.12

JOHNSON, LEONARD R.; JOHNSON, NORMA J.

15417 W 94TH TER LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY RIDGE 7TH PLAT LT 348 EX S 5’ IN ST

$2,128.66

JOLLEY, CHARLES R; JOLLEY, JAMES

14717 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

LENEXA WEST LT 103 LEC 855 1 103

$6,252.38

JULIAN, JEFFREY A; JULIAN, MICHELLE L

27855 W 83RD ST LENEXA, KS

30-12-23 BG 766.21’ S NW CR SW1/4 NW1/4 E 121.98’ & 126.33’ S 318.86’ E 276.55’ S 1301.45’ W 523.19’ TO W/L N 1637.75’ TO POB 17.458 AC M/L LEC 515A 3

$65.19

KANSAS HOTELS LLC

12601 W 95TH ST LENEXA, KS

3-13-24 BG 459.1’ S & 30’ E NWCR W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 TH NE 72.95’ NE 316.96’ E 92’ S 522.34’ SW 214.56’ W 227.47’ N421’ TO POB EX .001 AC IN ST & EX .0004 AC IN ST 5.016 ACS M/L LEC 230 1

$133,041.29

KANSAS LAND GROUP LLC

17449 W 116TH ST LENEXA, KS

RENNER BUSINESS CENTER THIRD PLAT, Lot 7

$120,736.04

KANTRO, DOUGLAS R.; COLLINS, BARBARA J.

15503 W 81ST ST LENEXA, KS

STONERIDGE MANOR LT 1 BLK 1 LEC 804 1 1

$2,404.79

KAUR, MANJINDER

21306 W 82ND ST LENEXA, KS

THE PLANTATION FIRST PLAT LT 30 LEC 473 30

$4,553.82

KC GRANITE & CABINETRY LLC

10015 LACKMAN RD LENEXA, KS

4-13-24 BG 1707.33’ N & 35’ E SW CR SW1/4 E 268.59’ N 50’ E 82’ S 277’ W 350.59’ N 227’ TO POB 1.923 ACS M/L

$26,004.04

KERNS, REBECCA D.

7911 COLONY LN LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 4 AS REC INBK 912 P 135 TR 3 LT 1 LEC 42 1 4 3 1

$2,769.96

KHOI D NGUYEN AND YYEN TRAN REVOCABLE TRUST

21618 W 99TH ST LENEXA, KS

KINGSTON AT MANCHESTER PARK 1ST PLAT LT 32 LEC 600A 2 32

$3,130.35

KIEKBUSCH, BRADLEY H.; KIEBUSCH, LISA

8312 LEWIS DR LENEXA, KS

MAC-ACRES LT 23 LEC 488 23

$3,493.80

KIEKEL, JAMES A. REV TRUST

14380 W 96TH TER LENEXA, KS

THE BUSINESS CIRCLE AT RANDALL INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 1 LEC 238 C 1

$5,503.31

KIEKEL, JAMES A. TRUSTEE KIEKEL, JAMES A. TRUST

14361 W 96TH TER LENEXA, KS

THE BUSINESS CIRCLE AT RANDALL INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 12 LEC 238 E1 12

$7,614.20

KIEKEL, KYLE CHARLES

8127 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 2 AS REC IN BK 223 P 553 TR 8 LT 4 LEC 42 2 8 4

$2,174.67

KIM, KEVIN K.; KIM, KWI S.

7713 WESTGATE DR LENEXA, KS

LINCOLN PARK LT 22 BLK 1 LEC 7A 1 22

$2,353.25

KNIGHT, LYN F.

14144 SANTA FE TRAIL DR LENEXA, KS

STOLBERT PLACE LTS 8 & 9 LEC 5358A

$36,729.54

KNOLL, ALAINE

8923 MILLSTONE CIR LENEXA, KS

HIDDEN VALLEY REPLAT LOT 24 LEC 562 2 24

$4,939.06

KOLAIRE PROPERTIES LLC

12904 SANTA FE TRAIL DR LENEXA, KS

PLAT OF BRULL LT 1 LEC 0076 1

$1,509.12

KOVAC, NATHAN

15021 W 93RD ST LENEXA, KS

LENEXA WEST LT 32 LEC 855 1 32

$4,100.91

KRAUSKOPF, LEAH M.; BERKOZ, OGUZ

7806 CAENEN ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY NORTH LT 6 BLK 1 LEC 7 1 6

$4,135.76

KRUMP, JOHN J

24475 W 83RD ST LENEXA, KS

28-12-23 N 264’ W 145’ E 1980’N 1/2 SW1/4 EX .067 AC IN ST &EX .067 AC IN ST .746 ACS M/L LEC 488 9B

$4,249.06

LARSEN, MICHAEL

16515 W 80TH ST LENEXA, KS

EMERALD RIDGE FIRST PLAT LT 30 LEC 805D 30

$4,972.98

LAWSON INVESTMENTS LLC

10645 LACKMAN RD LENEXA, KS

PARK-LEN I INDUSTRIAL ESTATES BG 20’ E SW CR BLK 1 E 305.83’ N 325’ W 322.95’ S 305.01’ SE 28.16’ TO POB EX BG 375.28’ N & 30’ E SW CR NW1/4 9-13-24 TO NW CR BLK 1 E 20’ S 270.44’ SE 50.56’ E 269.59’ TO N RTWY/L 107TH ST W 305.83’ TO E RTWY/L LACKMAN RD NW 28.15’ N 305.02’ TO POB LEC 997 1C

$60,912.46

LEFMAN, TIMOTHY J

9220 WOODLAND RD LENEXA, KS

36-12-23 BG 727.77’ S NW COR SW 1/4 SE 121.46’ TO W RTWY/L CRAIG RD SLY & SW ALG RTWY TO INTERSEC WITH W/L SW 1/4 N TO BG .53 ACS M/L LEC 572 1A

$592.05

LEVIN FAMILY TRUST

12565 W 82ND TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY IV OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PAR 3AS REC IN BK 1237 P 243 LT 15 LEC 42 A 3 15

$3,431.01

LUNA, PAMELA MAE

12342 W 79TH TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY III (THREE) OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEYOF PAR 4 AS REC IN BK 1034 P 268 TR 1 LT 2 LEC 42 4 1 2

$1,122.74

LYNN, BETH

23307 W 90TH ST LENEXA, KS

RESERVE FIFTH PLAT LT 271 LEC 535 3 271

$4,360.25

MAA KRUPA LENEXA LLC

9461 LENEXA DR LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BG 690’ E & 130’ N SWCOR SE1/4 NW 145.6’ NE 416.97’SE 300.72’ SW 316.40’ SW 185.92’ S 45’ TO BG EX .7895 AC & EX .018 AC IN ST 1.8544 ACS M/L LEC 188 2

$104,684.24

MAA KRUPA LENEXA LLC

9471 LENEXA DR LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BG 690’ E & 130’ N SWCOR SE1/4 NW 145.60’ NE 195’ SE 162’ SW 186.13’ SW 41.98’ S45’ TO BG EX .043 AC IN ST .7465 ACS M/L LEC 188 2A

$25,406.37

MACCORMACK, JOHN W. CO-TRUSTEEMACCORMACK, JEWELL F. CO-TTEE

15303 W 77TH ST LENEXA, KS

TWILIGHT ACRES N 1/2 OF E 1/2 LT 13 LEC-0637 0013

$3,616.55

MADALA, ALOSH; MADALA, HEMA RAO

8219 LONE ELM RD LENEXA, KS

MINERAL RIGHTS ON FOLL DESC: BRISTOL RIDGE WEST FIRST PLAT LT 13

$109.00

MAELZER, THAINE Q.; THOMPSON, STACEY

9003 SWARNER DR LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY RIDGE LT 32 LEC 835 32

$2,074.26

MARKLEY, MARTIN JOSEPH

10142 THEDEN CIR LENEXA, KS

STONEVIEW 1ST PLAT LT 20 LEC 597 20

$3,015.55

MARTINEZ, ALEX

9320 WIDMER RD LENEXA, KS

GREEN PRAIRIE LOT 123 LEC-0853 0123

$3,086.93

MASTERCRAFT CONSTRUCTION LLC

21321 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

TIMBER ROCK FIRST PLAT, Lot 18

$4,403.23

MATHES, JANA

13414 W 102ND ST LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES II LT 15 EX W 38’ LEC 947 5 15

$1,316.69

MAX M CALLIHAM RESTATED TRUST

12901 PENNYCROSS RD LENEXA, KS

PENNY GREEN LOT 92 LEC-0940 0092

$1,505.42

MAY, KENNETH J.; MAY, WYLANTHA J.

NS LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT PT TR A BG SW CR LT 5 BLK N NW 28.60’ NE 107.03’ SE 57’ SW 94.14’ TO BG .0965 ACS M/L LEC 856 A3

$26.44

MCCALL, CHRISTOPHER

NS LENEXA, KS

HAVENWOOD FOREST COMMON AREA LEC 562 3 CA

$120.25

MCELHINNEY, DONNA A.

14952 RHODES CIR LENEXA, KS

OAK HILL 7TH PLAT LT 274 LEC 791 274

$6,344.07

MCKINLEY, TERESA

11911 W 82ND TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PARCEL 4 AS REC IN BK 226 P 1 TR 11 LT 1 LEC 42 4 11 1

$1,591.81

MEAD, BEATRICE S

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PARCEL 6 AS REC IN BK 226 P 30TRACT N LOT 5 LEC 42 6 N 5

$17.12

MEDRANO, ROBERTO; MEDRANO, NASHALI

13318 W 109TH ST LENEXA, KS

COLLEGE VIEW LT 10 EX BG SW CR NE 96.35’ & 78.47’ TO NW CRSE 80.69’ SW 132.32’ TO SELY/L NWLY CUR LF 21.14’ TO POB BLK 3 LEC 13 2 3 10

$2,128.03

MEJIA, GERARDO VIVIDOR

12408 W 100TH PL LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT112 LEC 227 112

$4,299.34

MENA-OLMOS, JUAN CARLOS

9909 COUNTRYSIDE RD LENEXA, KS

COUNTY FAIR LOT 2 BLK 3 LEC-0956A0068

$4,913.76

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES LLC

9256 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

PROEBSTEL AND DALRYMPLE’S ADDITION TO LENEXA S 13’ LT 7 & S 1’ W 20’ N 27’ LT 7 ALL LT 8 & LT 9 EX S 27’ BLK 1 LEC 327A

$2,303.41

MICHAEL E FROMHOLTZ REVOCABLE TRUST

13307 OAK ST LENEXA, KS

BRADSHAW’S ADDITION TO LENEXA BG NE CR LT 1 S 227.2’ SE CR W 46.5’ NWLY TO PT 85.94’ SW OF BG NELY 85.94’ TO POB BLK 2 LEC 192 1

$3,301.21

MIDWEST SIKH GURUDWARA, INC.

10050 MARION ST LENEXA, KS

MIDWEST SIKH GURUDWARA, Lot 1

$3,706.00

MILL CREEK VILLAGE LLC PRAIRIE RIDGE LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

36-12-23 PT SE1/4 BG SE CR N 324’ SW 349.2’ 226.3’ & 227.2’W 241.6’ NW 188.3’ & 177’ SW 59.2’ & 147’ TO S/L SEC E 1435’ TO POB EX .27 AC IN RR EX .33 AC & EX 3.7482 AC .7241 ACS M/L LEC 561

$21.57

MINCU, ANTHONY P; MINCU, DEBORAH M

8448 CONSTANCE ST LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 4TH PLAT LT 210 LEC 799 10 210

$4,928.13

MODRCIN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

8063 MONROVIA ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 3 AS REC INBK 853 P 157 TR 1 LT 6 LEC 42 1 3 1 6

$1,437.80

MODRCIN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 3 AS REC INBK 853 P 157 TR B LT 2 LEC 42 1 3 B 2

$8.56

MODRCIN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

8154 MONROVIA ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY III OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PAR 5AS RECORDED IN BK 1378 P 753 LT 6 LEC 42 A 6

$1,669.73

MONROE 95, L.L.C.

12345 W 95TH ST LENEXA, KS

HOME QUARTERS LT 2 EX BG NW CR LT 2 E 134.91’ TO N NE CR SE 33.98’ TO E NE CR NW 39.51’W 80.69’ SW 44.51’ TO W/L N 15.31’ TO POB IN ST LEC 208 2A 2

$76,505.32

MVP INC

22698 W 87TH ST LENEXA, KS

WATERCREST LANDING REPLAT, Lot 1

$9,310.12

MVP INC

22641 W 87TH TER LENEXA, KS

WATERCREST LANDING REPLAT, Lot 22

$9,640.87

NJAO, JOSPHAT K.; KARIUKI, IRENE W.

10134 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

QUIVIRA MEADOWS LT 16 BLK 1 LEC 229 1 16

$2,502.04

NOLAND WOODS TOWNHOMES, LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

NOLAND WOODS REPLAT TRACT A

$109.00

NOVATION IQ LLC

9806 LACKMAN RD LENEXA, KS

5-13-24 BG 35’ W & 35’ N SE COR NE1/4 W 525.80’ NLY 109.99’ TO CUR N & NW ON CUR 60.71’ NW 106.67’ N & NW ON CUR 155.18’ N 515.22’ E 598’ TO W/L RD S ON RD 940’ TO BEG 12.5655 ACS M/L LEC 976 2

$279,928.66

OCONNOR, ROBIN H.

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 3 AS REC IN BK 223 P 568 TR A LT 3 LEC 42 3 A 3

$17.12

OHMES FAMILY TRUST

NS NT LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES FOURTH PLAT S 8’ N 60’ LT 7 BLK 9

$64.43

P & L DEVELOPMENT LLC

22558 W 89TH TER LENEXA, KS

WATERCREST LANDING SIXTH PLAT, Lot 112

$127.79

PAULA ANCTIL REVOCABLE TRUST

10111 REDBUD LN LENEXA, KS

HIGHLAND CREST LT 3 LEC 596 3

$6,277.81

PAULA J ANDRES TRUST

26146 W 96TH ST LENEXA, KS

CANYON CREEK POINT SECOND PLAT, Lot 63

$6,107.12

PAWLOWSKI, STEFANI

10148 THEDEN CIR LENEXA, KS

STONEVIEW 1ST PLAT LT 17 LEC 597 17

$69.08

PEREZ, BRANDON

8902 PFLUMM RD LENEXA, KS

TUXEDO SUBDIVISION BLOCK I N 17’ S 96.23’ W 140’ LT 12 BLK 1 EX E 2.5’ LEC

$822.58

PFLUMM, CHRISTOPHER M.

9511 PFLUMM RD LENEXA, KS

DILLONS ADDITION LOT 2 LEC-0437 0002

$1,232.93

PHILLIPS, FRED J. III; PHILLIPS, VIOLA

13330 W 104TH CT LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES III LT 55 LEC 1002 55

$4,228.53

PLATT, RANDALL R; HOFFMAN, PHYLLIS J.

12612 W 82ND TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY WOODS SIXTH PLAT LT 11 BLK 9 LEC 788B 1 A 9 11

$4,788.97

POWER PROPERTIES LLC

14102 W 88TH PL LENEXA, KS

MILL CREEK ESTATES LT 26 EX BG SW CR N 136.96’ SE 45.41’ S 108.04’ W 35’ TO POB LEC 848 1C 26

$1,348.23

POWER PROPERTIES LLC

14104 W 88TH PL LENEXA, KS

MILL CREEK ESTATES PT LT 26 BG SW CR N 136.96’ SE 45.41’ S 108.04’ W 35’ TO POB LEC 848 1C 26A

$1,310.24

POZEK, MICHAEL R.; POZEK, SUSAN B.

12002 W 100TH TER LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 21 BLK 33 LEC 226 33 21

$2,190.90

PRAIRIE HOMES INC

22047 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

SILVERLEAF FIRST PLAT, Lot 56

$1,073.59

PRIMAVERA PROPERTIES LLC

9040 PARKHILL RD LENEXA, KS

SANTA FE BUSINESS PARK REPLAT LT 3 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC LEC 114 3 3

$2,950.54

PTACEK, KYLE D

14805 W 84TH TER LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 3RD PLAT LT 152 LEC 799 5 152

$2,379.02

QUINN, ANTHONY C; QUINN, DIANE T

24918 W 92ND ST LENEXA, KS

ARBOR LAKE 1ST PLAT LT 19 LEC 532 1 19

$3,028.11

RACHIELE, MICHAEL; RACHIELE, ROSE

13219 W 96TH ST LENEXA, KS

PENNY GREEN LOT 34 LEC-0940 0034

$3,351.01

RAJASEKARAN, SUJATHA

8910 HASKINS ST LENEXA, KS

DONA CHRISTINE ESTATES S 42.35’ LT 16 LEC 126 16A

$2,392.37

RAMAGNANO, JOSEPH

11901 W 82ND TER LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PARCEL 4 AS REC IN BK 226 P 1 TR 10 LT 2 LEC 42 4 10 2

$2,102.52

RAMAN PROPERTY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

2-13-23 BG 60’ E NW CR SW1/4 E 1261.86’ S 1740.04’ WLY CUR RT 565.21’ NW 92.01’ NE 141.50’ NLY CUR LF 273.69’ NW 583.52’ WLY CUR LF 325.57’ CUR RT 218.73’ & CUR LF 87.26’ W 19.77’ N 430.24’ TO POB 28.578 ACS M/L

$14,796.72

RAMSEY, WILLIAM C

12818 W 100TH TER LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES WEST LT 19 LEC 947 19

$5,580.01

RAPOPORT LIVING TRUST

9318 GREENWAY LN LENEXA, KS

LENEXA WEST LT 143 LEC 855 1 143

$2,054.94

RAPPLEAN, KEITH M.

7730 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES THIRD PLAT LT 1 BLK 6 LEC 677A 1 6 1

$2,194.77

RED KED LLC

11099 LACKMAN RD LENEXA, KS

9-13-24 BG 30’ E & 107.34’ N SW CR SW1/4 N 183.31’ SE 83.33’ & 138.73’ ELY 223.43’ S30’ TO N/L 111 ST SW 453.46’ TO BG .929 AC M/L LEC 276 2A

$5,809.84

REDEEMER FELLOWSHIP JOHNSON COUNTY INC

9143 HASKINS ST LENEXA, KS

SALEM EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH LT 1

$490.50

REED, LEXIE DAWN

12301 W 82ND PL LENEXA, KS

COLONY IV OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SURVEY OF PAR 1 AS RECIN BK 1156 P 650 LT 16 LEC 42 1 16

$3,275.05

REJBA, JOSHUA A.

8118 HALSEY ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 1 AS REC IN BK 223 P 539 TR 5 LT 1 LEC 42 1 5 1

$13.45

RELLEC APPAREL GRAPHICS LLC

13610 W 107TH ST LENEXA, KS

HORN BUSINESS CENTER UNIT 6 BLDG A & UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS LEC 995D A 6

$8,424.59

RENSENHOUSE, THOMAS A; RENSENHOUSE, WENDLYN K

9949 FOUNTAIN CIR LENEXA, KS

FALCON RIDGE VILLAS THIRD PLAT LT 138 LEC 594 138

$8,717.17

RESOLUTION TRUST CORPORATION

NS LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BG 30’ E 693.28’ S 150’ E 166.69’ S 50.13’ W & 71.15’ S NW CR SW1/4 NE1/4 S 28.49’ SW 115.26’ N 28.49’ NE 115.26’ TO POB .065 ACS M/L LEC 150 2

$191.37

RIDER, MICHELLE R; RIDER, ISAIAH M

25705 W 97TH ST LENEXA, KS

CANYON CREEK BY THE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 68 LEC 624 7 68

$10,201.22

RIDLEY, ROGER D.; RIDLEY, DOLORES M.

14405 W 78TH TER LENEXA, KS

HICKORY WOODS LT 3 BLK 2 LEC 651 2 3

$2,571.62

RIOS, DAVID; RIOS, GLORIA A

NS LENEXA, KS

ED BRADSHAWS SUBDIVISION E 10’LT 6 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON N LEC 432 6A

$2.69

ROBERTS, MARY LOU TRUSTEE

16508 W 81ST ST LENEXA, KS

EMERALD RIDGE SECOND PLAT LT 38 LEC 805D 38

$5,732.75

RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO

9400 BRADSHAW ST LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BEG 660’ W & 534’ N SE COR SE 1/4 SW 1/4 N 160’ E 188’ TO C/L CHERRY ST S 160’ W 188’ EX N 70’ S 604’ W 180’ E 660’ & EX E 20’ LEC-0084

$3,508.21

RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY F. TRUSTEE RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY F. TRUST

7811 CAENEN LAKE RD LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES FIFTH PLAT LT 11 BLK 6 & 22-12-24 PT SW1/4 BG MOST SLY SW CR OF LT 11 BLK 6 N 51.46’ E 131.23’ SW TO POB LEC 677A 6 11

$5,060.64

RODRIGUEZ-AVALOS, RODRIGO

12312 W 79TH PL LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PAR 7PORTION 2 AS REC IN BK 1062 P 773 TR 2 LT 2 LEC 42 1 7W 2 2

$2,148.90

ROLLINS LEASING CORP.

NS LENEXA, KS

RENNER BUSINESS CENTER BG 653.23’ W SE CR LT 2 W 143.98’N 395.33’ NE 31.04’ & 50.61’ TO S/L ST CUR LF ALG S RTWY/L 116TH ST 83.29’ S 440.75’ TO POB LEC 570 2C

$4,670.16

ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE OF KANSAS CITY IN KANSAS

NS NT LENEXA, KS

HILL CREST E1/2 LTS 23 & 24 LEC-0418

$293.89

ROSS MORRIS VENTURE GROUP INC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

31-12-24 N 1/2 SE1/4 EX 11.44 AC EX 2.04 AC EX 16.496 AC EX 2.553 AC EX 12.167 AC EX .688 AC IN RD EX .233 AC IN RD& EX 2.31 AC IN RD 32.073 ACS M/L LEC 829

$9,109.30

ROSS MORRIS VENTURE GROUP INC

NS LENEXA, KS

31-12-24 BG 1190.98’ W & 959.62’ S NE CR SE1/4 S 366.08’ TO S/L N 1/2 SE1/4 W 1447.33’ TO W/L SE1/4 N 366.08’ E 1448.14’ TO POB 12.167 ACS M/L LEC 829D

$5,134.27

ROY, JAMES G.; ROY, MARILYN M.

8070 MONROVIA ST LENEXA, KS

COLONY III OF FOUR COLONIES CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF PARCELS 6 7 & 8 AS REC IN BK 1385 P 631 PAR 7 TR 28 LEC 42 A 7 28

$1,845.64

RYCKERT-MCCANE, CARLA

14118 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

GREEN PRAIRIE LOT 47 LEC-0853 0047

$13.13

SARASWATHI SATHYANARAYANA REVOCABLE TRUST

10836 HASKINS ST LENEXA, KS

COLLEGE VIEW LT 3 BLK 1 LEC 13 2 1 3

$2,772.16

SARASWATHI SATHYANARAYANA REVOCABLE TRUST

8917 CAENEN LAKE RD LENEXA, KS

DONA CHRISTINE ESTATES LT 5 LEC 126 5

$2,279.57

SARASWATHI SATHYANARAYANA REVOCABLE TRUST

8460 MAPLEWOOD LN LENEXA, KS

MAPLEWOOD SECOND PLAT LT 21 LEC 40 2A 21

$6,112.46

SC LENEXA VII LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

CROSSROADS INDUSTRIAL PARK 5TH PLAT BG 190’ W SE CR LT 15W 67.23’ NE CUR LF 50.53’ SE 30.11’ TO POB LEC 84 15

$58.24

SCHUBACH, LAWRENCE

9948 ROSEHILL RD LENEXA, KS

REPLAT OF COUNTY FAIR LOTS 17-48 BLOCK 1 & BLOCK 4 LT 17 BLK 4 LEC 956A 4 17

$4,885.89

SCHWILLING, ANDREW

9438 PFLUMM RD LENEXA, KS

33-12-24 BEG 105’ N SE COR SEC W 159’ X N 63’ .23 ACRE LEC-0050

$2,597.30

SEDIQZAD, FAHIM A.; SEDIQZAD, DEBORAH L.

11910 W 91ST TER LENEXA, KS

LENEXA HILLS EAST LOT 2 BLK 1 LEC-0870 0002

$1,431.98

SHARON A DINARDO TRUST

25426 W 92ND ST LENEXA, KS

ARBOR LAKE 6TH PLAT, Lot 151

$2,142.17

SILVA, MICHAEL J.

8206 ALDEN LN LENEXA, KS

OAK HILL 2ND PLAT LT 55 LEC 797 55

$5,900.33

SIMMONS, JESSE R. III; SIMMONS, BARBARA A.

9029 ACUFF LN LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT LT 26 BLK K LEC 856 K 26

$4,423.04

SINGER, JEFFREY DAVID

15310 W 89TH PL LENEXA, KS

FORDHAM ESTATES LT 10 LEC 834 1 10

$4,648.47

SLOAN, SUZANNE ASHLEY; SLOAN, JAMES R, JR.; SLOAN, LINDA

9136 GREENWAY LN LENEXA, KS

BRENTWOOD EAST LT 17 BLK 1 LEC 855 1 17

$161.61

SLOPES AND SUNBURN LLC

8693 BLUEJACKET ST LENEXA, KS

26-12-24 BG 349.97’ N & 909.25’ E OF THE SW COR SE1/4 N 195’ E 390.85’ TO PT 25’ W OF E LINE OF SEC S 195’ W 391.26’ TO BG 1.75 AC M/L LEC 24 5

$30,703.80

STACEY L COLACO TRUST

22518 W 87TH TER LENEXA, KS

WATERCREST LANDING REPLAT, Lot 120

$5,053.56

STARSTRUCK RE HOLDINGS LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

26-12-24 BG SE CR NW1/4 SW1/4 W 162.89’ N 208’ E 162.90’ TO E/L 1/4 1/4 S 208’ TO POB .778 ACS M/L LEC 31 2

$746.17

STECK, MARK R.; STECK, FRANCENE M.

8951 RENE ST LENEXA, KS

TUXEDO PARK (CORRECTED PLAT) LT 46 LEC 849B 46

$4,441.08

STEVENS, JOHN E.; STEVENS, MARIAN G.

7601 MONROVIA ST LENEXA, KS

WILLIAMSBURG ESTATES LT 7 BLK 3 LEC 6 3 7

$1,669.44

STEWART, MICHAEL C

8939 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

34-12-24 BG 100’ N SW CR NW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 E 331.15’ X N 75’ EX .043 AC IN RD .527 ACS M/L LEC 121

$4,398.61

STRAUGHN, MICHAEL A.; STRAUGHN, ELIZABETH J.

9035 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

MEADOWBROOK AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF LENEXA KANSAS N 60’ S 217.5’ LTS 4 & 5 & E 5’ LT 6 LEC 429 4C 2

$2,768.61

STRINDEN, EDWARD

9311 NOLAND RD LENEXA, KS

ORCHARD PARK ADDITION LT 2 LEC 452 2

$2,364.76

STROM INVESTMENTS LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

SONOMA PLAZA FIRST PLAT, Lot 1, LAND PARCEL (REFER TO LEASED IMPROVEMENTS IL69200000 0001)

$22,262.73

SWEAT FAMILY TRUST

8505 ROSEHILL RD LENEXA, KS

GREYSTONE ESTATES SOUTH LT 10 BLK 1 LEC 41 1B 1 10

$5,131.71

TARKIO REAL ESTATE LLC

11210 STRANG LINE RD LENEXA, KS

COLLEGE CROSSOVER WEST LT 1 LEC 79A 1

$15,555.22

TAYLOR, SHARON A.

8916 MILLSTONE CIR LENEXA, KS

36-12-23 BEG 660’ S SE COR NW 1/4 BEING 3342.37’ S NE CORNW1/4 W 278’ TO NE/L RWY NW ALG RWY 1685.91’ TO PT OF BEG NE 267.10’ N 70’ TO SE COR MONT TWP SEW PROPERTY NW ALG SEWER TR 255.98’ SW 219.02’ TO BEG .812 ACS M/L LEC 562

$5,117.33

TCG 15550 W 109TH STREET LLC

15550 W 109TH ST LENEXA, KS

8-13-24 BG NE COR SE 1/4 S 1305.01’ TO PT ON EXISTING CTR/L OF 109 ST W ALG CTR/L 1570.01’ N 80.39’ TO BG N 281.11’ W 450’ S 83’ SE ALG CUR 113.61’ 83.72’ 153.72’ & 56.15’ TO NLY R/W OF 109 ST E 130’ TO BG 1.8113 ACS M/L LEC 270 12

$12.73

TEN RIDGE LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

TEN RIDGE, TRACT A EX PT REPLATTED

$169.10

THETFORD, Y MICHELE

10119 MONROVIA ST LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 21 BLK 37 LEC 950 37 21

$3,217.54

THOMPSON, JOHN E

24407 W 85TH TER LENEXA, KS

CLEAR CREEK ESTATES LT 50 LEC 491 50

$2,288.10

TINBERG, ROBERT K.; TINBERG, DEBRA D.

NS LENEXA, KS

3-13-23 BG 235’ E SW CR SE1/4 N 435.6’ W 110.6’ S 435.6’ E 110’ TO POB EX .14 AC IN RD .961 ACS M/L LEC 602 7

$1,295.00

TRUDO PROPERTIES LLC

8640 GREENWAY LN LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS LT 37 LEC 798 37

$4,480.96

TYRER PROPERTIES LLC

14600 W 99TH ST LENEXA, KS

4-13-24 BG 308’ W & 35’ N SE CR W1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 W 230’ N 90’ NE 58.53’ N 90’ E 200’ S 230’ TO BG 1.14 ACS M/L LEC 240 1C

$30,134.10

TYRRELL, KATHRYN L

13111 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

PROEBSTEL AND DALRYMPLES ADDITION TO LENEXA LTS 3 & 4 BLK 2 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S LEC 364

$2,406.47

UHDE, STEPHANIE DIANE

12504 W 85TH TER LENEXA, KS

REPLAT OF COLCHESTER COURT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LT 1 BLK 3 AS REC IN BK 1745 P 892 HOME 3 LEC 38 4 3 1 3

$4,245.23

UNDERWOOD, HENDRIX LEE

15316 W 89TH PL LENEXA, KS

FORDHAM ESTATES LT 9 LEC 834 1 9

$4,149.88

UNRUH, DARYL

13001 W 102ND ST LENEXA, KS

CENTURY ESTATES SOUTH LT 99 LEC 947B 99

$3,241.43

UNRUH, DARYL JAY

14109 W 88TH TER LENEXA, KS

MILL CREEK ESTATES BG NW CR LT 28 125.16’ TO NLY CR SE CURLF 38.45’ SW 118.30’ NW 47.77’TO POB LEC 848 1C 28A

$2,299.44

VANDERWEIDE, JEANNE MARIE L.

10200 CENTURY LN LENEXA, KS

OAK PARK LT 14 BLK 43 LEC 952 43 14

$4,497.77

VENTURA HOMES LLC

9392 DEER RUN ST LENEXA, KS

TIMBER ROCK FIFTH PLAT, Lot 132

$7,852.50

VISTA BROOK LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

1-13-23 NE1/4 SE1/4 EX RR EX 2.18 AC EX 8.3046 AC & EX .5828 AC 26.9326 ACS M/L LEC 578

$1,011.59

VISTA BROOK LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 BG NW CR NW1/4 SW1/4 E 1155.47’ S 1324.65’ W 1157.11’ N 1324.10’ TO POB EX BG 1324.10’ N SW CR SW1/4 N 83.89’ S & SE CUR LF 135.42’ W 106.17’ TO POB EX 3.878 AC IN RD & EX 21.51 AC 9.67 ACS M/L

$2,832.56

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 SE1/4 NW1/4 EX 5.197 AC FOR STAGING AREA EX .588 ACFOR MINE ENTRANCE & EX 34.146 AC .069 ACS M/L LEC 990

$4.09

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 PT FOLL DESC LYG IN S 1/2 NW1/4: BG 2650.10’ & 60’ N SE CR SW1/4 SW 1580.19’ TO E/L NW1/4 SW1/4 N 784.16’ TO NE CR W ALG S/L S 1/2 NW1/4 700.56’ N 1000’ W 262.40’ TO C/L RIDGEVIEW RD NW 352.65’ TO N/L S 1/2 NW1/4 E 1492.75’ SW 210.11’ SE 37.74’ SE CUR LF 62.33’ NE 255.85’ TO N/L S 1/2 NW1/4 E 303.48’ S 333.20’ E 104.87’ SE 225.63’ S118.71’ E 240.37’ TO E/L S 1/2 NW1/4 S 662.49’ TO POB EX 7.798 AC EX 2.627 AC EX PT IN STS EX 2.72 AC EX 3.498 AC & EX 37.3986 AC LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST 1.2

$38.65

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 PT W 1/2 BG E 1/4 CR W 2645.03’ TO CTR CR SEC N ALGE/L NW1/4 60’ TO TRUE POB SW 1580.19’ TO E/L NW1/4 SW1/4 N 784.16’ TO N/L W 217.28’ N 221.76’ E 1547.49’ TO E/L NW1/4 S 161.16’ TO POB EX 12.4251 AC & EX .15 AC 7.648 ACS M/L

$224.14

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 BG 674.16’ E SW CR NW1/4 NW 209.35’ NE 60.61’ & 31.92’ E 31.38’ SE 212.58’ SELY CUR RT 63.39’ W 143.35’ TO POB .639 ACS M/L

$18.93

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 NE1/4 SW1/4 EX 12.4251AC 27.5749 ACS M/L LEC 991

$856.79

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 S 1/2 SW1/4 EX 1.3765 AC EX 1.5588 AC EX 9.54 AC LYG O/S TIF DIST EX 4.88 AC IN HWY EX .1847 AC EX .96 AC & EX 13.403 AC 48.097 ACS M/L

$3,190.20

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 BG 2650.10’ & 60’ N SE CR SW1/4 SW 1580.19’ TO E/LNW1/4 SW1/4 N 784.16’ TO NE CR W ALG S/L S 1/2 NW1/4 700.56’ N 1000’ W 262.40’ TO C/L RIDGEVIEW RD NW 352.65’ TON/L S 1/2 NW1/4 E 1492.75’ SW 210.11’ SE 37.74’ SE CUR LF 62.33’ NE 255.85’ TO N/L S 1/2NW1/4 E 815.68’ TO NE CR S 22.27’ W 512.25’ S 316’ E 273.90’ S 268.17’ E 240.37’ TOE/L S 1/2 NW1/4 S 662.49’ TO POB EX 55.8759 AC LYG WITHIN S/D SUBJ TO STS 12.4251 ACS M/L LEC 991 1

$3,251.26

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS LENEXA, KS

6-6-13-24 BG SW CR SW1/4 E 43’ N 250.91’ CUR RT 250.33’ NW 77.57’ N 178.27’ CUR RT 296.57’ & 182.40’ NE 144.09’ TO TRUE POB NE 44.56’ E 152.21’ SW 125.93’ NW 112.55’ TO POB .215 ACS M/L

$6.33

VISTA VALLEY LLC

NS NT LENEXA, KS

6-13-24 BG NW CR NW1/4 SW1/4 E 1155.47’ S 1324.65’ W 1157.11’ N 1324.10’ TO POB EX BG 1324.10’ N SW CR SW1/4 N 83.89’ S & SE CUR LF 135.42’ W 106.17’ TO POB EX 3.878 AC IN RD & EX 9.67 AC 21.51 ACS M/L

$6,300.34

VITALOGRAPH INC

13302 W 99TH ST LENEXA, KS

3-13-24 PT NW1/4 BG 446.03’ E & 30’ N SW CR NW1/4 N 338.72’ E 192’ S 305.27’ SW 45.05’ TO N RW/L 99TH ST W ALG RW 82.94’& 98.76’ TO BG 1.4961 ACS M/L LEC 223 6

$55,437.56

VONDERBRINK LIVING TRUST

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY II OF FOUR COLONIES CERT OF SUR OF PAR 1 AS REC INBK 853 P 155 TR C LT 8 LEC 42 1 1 C 8

$17.12

VOORHEES, MELISSA

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY I OF FOUR COLONIES CERTOF SUR OF PAR 3 AS REC IN BK 223 P 568 TR D LT 6 LEC 42 3 D 6

$17.12

WALTERS, KURT V.; WALTERS, MINDY R.

13917 W 81ST ST LENEXA, KS

LEXINGTON WOODS LT 2 BLK 3 LEC 789 6 2

$2,195.38

WATSON, JACQUELINE S.; WATSON, GARY W.

NS LENEXA, KS

COLONY WOODS SIXTH PLAT PT TR A BLK 9 BG NE CR TR A SE 15.07’ SW 99.19’ TO NW CR LT 19 BLK 9 NW 16.35’ TO N/L TR ANE 92.67’ TO BG LEC 42 A 9A 1

$8.18

WEINZIRL, JERRY A.; WEINZIRL, ANGELIA L.

NS LENEXA, KS

LENEXA LANDS LT 7 BLK 1 EX W 70’ & EX E 3’ FOR RD LEC 428 7B

$314.23

WEIRICK-HALES, MARLYS; HALES, MICHAEL S JR; HALES, MARC D

NS LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION III TR 1 LEC 469 T1

$601.87

WELCH, JOSEPH; WELCH, PATRICIA A

14630 W 86TH ST LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS LT 26 LEC 798 26

$4,631.77

WETTENGEL, TERESA; ENES, WILLIAM N

8520 LEWIS DR LENEXA, KS

CLEAR CREEK ESTATES LT 32 LEC 491A 32

$4,813.72

WHISPERING HILLS HOMES ASSOCIATION

20619 WHISPERING DR LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS SECTION I LT 3 LEC 469 3

$218.00

WHITE, JOHN S. TRUSTEE WHITE, KARMAN K. TRUSTEE

7907 BRADSHAW ST LENEXA, KS

WASHINGTON SQUARE AMENDED PLATLOT 2 LEC 781A 2

$4,341.92

WIGLESWORTH, CURTIS M.; WIGLESWORTH, KASEY K.

15507 W 90TH ST LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY RIDGE LT 58 LEC 835 58

$2,421.54

WILLIAMS, JENNIFER B.

14909 W 84TH TER LENEXA, KS

THE CEDARS 4TH PLAT LT 191 LEC 799 10 191

$4,782.47

WILSON LIVING TRUST

8720 OLD TRAIL RD LENEXA, KS

WHISPERING HILLS ESTATES LT 63EX BG MOST ELY CR SW 30’ & 95’NW 94.61’ TO PT WLY/L NE 98.91’ TO MOST NLY CR SE 160’ TO POB LEC 553 63

$4,180.31

WILSON, KYLE JOSEPH

13219 SANTA FE TRAIL DR LENEXA, KS

IMPV ON LEASED LAND LENEXA FEED, LAWN & GARDEN 13219 SANTA FE TRAIL DR REFER TO LAND PARCEL IF241234-2030

$4,888.77

WILSON, SHARON L.

13322 W 80TH TER LENEXA, KS

POST OAK FARM SECOND PLAT LT 4 BLK 8 LEC 779 1 8 4

$20.91

WINZELAR, ROBERT F.

NS LENEXA, KS

COUNTRY HILL FIFTH PLAT PT TR A BG NE CR LT 11 BLK F CTRY HILL 3RD PL SE 39.68’ SW 159.78’ NW 72.35’ TO SLY CR LT11 NE 39.53’ & 85.81’ TO BG .1464 ACS M/L LEC 856 A24

$40.11

ZEHNER, TYE; MICHAEL THOMAS VIELHAUER AND LINDA LOUISE VIELHAUER TRUST

13404 W 95TH ST LENEXA, KS

BRADSHAW’S SECOND ADDITION TO LENEXA LTS 9 10 & 11 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ LT 9 BLK 5 EX SLY TRIN ST LEC 255

$688.28

ZOOK, BARBARA R

13205 OAK ST LENEXA, KS

PROEBSTEL AND DALRYMPLE’S ADDITION TO LENEXA LTS 38 THRU40 BLK 1 LEC 361

$1,038.31

ZOOM RDE1 LLC

14001 W 94TH ST LENEXA, KS

GREEN PRAIRIE LOT 39 LEC-0853 0039

$3,657.67

Lexington

Township

2-FAST LLC

31151 W 136TH ST OLATHE, KS

34-13-22 BG 230’ W & 390’ S NECOR NE 1/4 W 370’ X S 290’ FORMERLY LT 8 PRAIRIE RISE NOWVACATED 2.46 ACS M/L LE 855 8

$1,586.54

ARNAV DARSH ENTERPRISES LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

29-13-22 W 1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NE1/4 EX .72 AC IN RD & EX 9.3 AC 109.98 ACS M/L

$772.69

BELT, ANDREW

12700 SPOON CREEK RD OLATHE, KS

28-13-22 BG 198’ S NW CR NW1/4S 307.03’ E 225’ SE 168’ E 276.6’ N TO PT 198’ S OF N/L SEC W 660’ TO POB EX MINERAL RIGHTS 5.02 ACS M/L LE 793 1A 1

$1,915.65

CURTIS, STEVEN G.

30355 W 95TH ST DE SOTO, KS

2-13-22 E 280.5’ E1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 EX .322 AC 8.278 ACS M/LLE 533 1

$2,198.63

D M FIRE IRREVOCABLE TRUST J

40395 W 119TH ST EUDORA, KS

23-13-21 S 1/2 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 NW 1/4 120 ACRES LE -0132

$3,173.20

GARZA, RAFAEL; GARZA, ARLENA A.

10160 WAVERLY RD DE SOTO, KS

3-13-22 N 322.52’ E 660’ S1/2 SE1/4 4.90 ACS M/L LE 537 4 7

$1,953.77

GRAHAM, JOHN D.; CARPENTER, CHRYSTEE ANN

30030 W 119TH ST OLATHE, KS

SQUAW RIDGE LT 3 LE 644 2 3

$50.96

HEYDT, STACY A.; JOHNSON, DAVID B.

32490 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

27-13-22 W 1065’ S 1/2 SW1/4 EX .88 AC 31.02 ACS M/L LE 780 2

$4,783.73

HORN, GARY A.

11675 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS EAST LT 3 EX E 200’ N 141.94’ LE 673 2 3

$2,726.20

HORN, GARY A.; HORN, DEANNA E.

11635 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS EAST LT 2 LE 673 2 2

$9,330.04

JOHN A PYLE TRUST

NS NC, KS

14-13-21 SE1/4 NW1/4 & E 4 ACS SW1/4 NW1/4 S OF CREEK & SW1/4 EX 5.013 AC & EX 197.08 AC .486 ACS M/L

$4.09

JOHNSON, ROBERT CLARK

NS OLATHE, KS

34-13-22 W 1/2 NE1/4 EX N 50’ EX 19.2424 AC & EX 3 AC 56.2425 ACS M/L LE 856

$515.48

JOHNSON, ROBERT CLARK; JOHNSON, KRISTIN

31515 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

34-13-22 NE1/4 W 1/2 NE1/4 EX PT IN ST 19.2424 ACS M/L LE 856 2

$4,989.48

JOHNSON, ROBERT L.

39360 W 87TH ST EUDORA, KS

35-12-21 BG 660’ W NE SEC CR S 444.4’ W 513.1’ N 345.7’ NE 228.6’ E 306.9’ TO POB EX .478 AC 4.522 ACS M/L

$3,460.24

KIEKBUSCH, BRADLEY

12863 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD RIDGE, Lot 3

$41.13

KIEKBUSCH, BRADLEY

13001 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD RIDGE, Lot 4

$3,460.70

LANE, ROLLIN D

NS NC, KS

24-13-22 W 1/2 SE 1/4 80 ACRES LE -0752

$956.73

LATTNER, MARY K.

NS OLATHE, KS

26-13-22 BG 1176.40’ E SW CR SW1/4 N 1320’ E 578.81’ S 957’W 180’ S 363’ W 398.81’ TO BG EX 12.09 AC 3.82 ACS M/L LE 773 8

$1,017.52

LATTNER, MARY K.

30600 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

26-13-22 S 363’ E 180’ W 1755.21’ S1/2 SW1/4 1.5 ACS LE 773 8A

$5,230.90

LOCKWOOD, TONY

13735 COUNTY LINE RD EUDORA, KS

35-13-21 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 40 ACRES LE -0170

$5,268.24

RHEUBEN C JOHNSON III SPECIALNEEDS TRUST

32750 W 143RD ST GARDNER, KS

33-13-22 SE1/4 EX .69 AC & EX 79.31 AC 80 ACS M/L LE 851

$1,262.74

ROCHA, JAIME; ROCHA, REMIGIO

NS NC, KS

32-13-22 SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT SW1/4 NE1/4 BG 1980’ S NE CR W1/2 NE1/4 SW 793.22’ TO PT 880’ E SW CR W1/2 NE1/4 E TO SE CR N TO BG 43.4 ACS M/L LE -0841

$1,062.09

ROCHA, JAIME; ROCHA, REMIGIO

NS NC, KS

32-13-22 S 33’ W 660’ S 1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 .5 ACS M/L LE 840B

$2.09

SENECAUT, NICOLE ELIZABETH

28945 W 115TH ST OLATHE, KS

13-13-22 BG 332.5’ E NW CR NE1/4 SW1/4 E 332.5’ S 1316.25’ W 331.82’ N 1315.26’ TO BG EX S 721.61’ & EX .287 AC IN ST 4.213 ACS M/L LE 660 10B

$932.73

SHAFER, CYNTHIA R.

30830 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

26-13-22 E 398.72’ W 1176.4’ S1/2 SW1/4 12 AC M/L LE 773 7

$2,847.12

WASSERGORD, JOHN; WASSERGORD, MELISSA

34290 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

28-13-22 S 10 AC W 19 AC SW1/4SW 1/4 10 ACS M/L LE 796 1

$1,302.35

WOLTERS, PAUL M; WOLTERS, KATHY

12345 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

22-13-22 PT N 1/2 SW1/4 BG NW CR S 121.29’ TO TRUE POB E 208.71’ X S 208.71’ EX .17 AC .83 ACS M/L LE 738 2

$1,798.89

WOLTERS, PAUL M; WOLTERS, KATHY

12355 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

22-13-22 N 660’ W 1320’ N 1/2 SW1/4 EX BG 121.29’ S NW CR N 1/2 SW1/4 E 208.71’ X S 208.71’ & EX .36 AC 18.64 ACS M/L LE 738 3

$80.86

WOLTERS, PAUL M; WOLTERS, KATHY

12365 HOMESTEAD LN OLATHE, KS

22-13-22 N 660’ E 1328.15’ SW1/4 20.114 ACS M/L

$45.13

McCamish Township

BROWNING, DOUGLAS M.

NS NC, KS

6-14-22 BG SE CR NE1/4 SE1/4 W2’ N 498.73’ NLY & NW 91.63’ 165.30’ 55.39’ & 66.79’ N 91’ N 116.19’ NE 205.03’ N 125’ E 2’ S 1308.12’ TO BG 1.84 ACS M/L MC 172J

$0.11

BURLING, DANIEL; BURLING, MELISSA

37964 W 183RD ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGEWATER ESTATES FIRST PLAT LT 2

$290.14

CREASON, JORDAN; CREASON, LINDSEY

16100 FOUR CORNERS RD GARDNER, KS

PERRIN’S FOUR CORNERS SUBDIVISION, Lot 3

$68.93

EGIDY, PATRICIA

21385 EVENING STAR RD EDGERTON, KS

13-15-21 BEG 524.8’ N SW COR SW 1/4 N 340’ X E 230’ 1.8 ACSMC 143 1

$1,858.38

ERISMAN, BRANDON; ERISMAN, COURTNEY

15231 EDGERTON RD GARDNER, KS

7-14-22 BG 736.45’ S NW CR NW1/4 E 1192.5’ S 517.6’ W 629.85’ N 168’ W 562.65’ TO W/L SW1/4 N 349.6’ TO BG 12 ACS M/L MC 196 2A

$1,742.36

GILLESPIE, CHRISTOPHER A.

35245 W 191ST ST EDGERTON, KS

5-15-22 BG NE CR N 1/2 NW1/4 W 600’ S 726’ E 600’ N 726’ TO POB EX MINERAL RIGHTS & SUBJ TO PT IN RDS 10 ACS M/L MC 326B

$3,026.93

HALL PROPERTIES

NS NC, KS

2-15-21 E1/2 SE1/4 EX PT IN HWY 79.205 ACS M/L MC 107

$619.35

KANDI STEINLE TRUST

NS NC, KS

1-14-21 BG 380’ N SW CR SE1/4 E 755’ X N 940’ 16.29 ACS M/L MC 6A 3

$356.94

MAI, AMY

NS NC, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION NE1/4 7-15-22 LT 2 EX TR BG SWCR E 1146’ N 775.50’ W 1146’S 711’ TO BG 8.58 ACS M/L MC 401

$1,336.38

MAI, AMY

NS NC, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION NE1/4 7-15-22 LT 3 .25 ACS MC 402

$7.99

MAI, AMY

NS EDGERTON, KS

COUNTY CLERKS SUBDIVISION NE1/4 7-15-22 LT 4 EX PT LYG E & N OF CO RD & N 1/2 VAC ST MC 403

$40.40

MOJADAD, YOUSEF

NS NC, KS

9-15-22 BG 436.76’ E & 1320’ S NW CR NE1/4 S 660’ E 330’ N 660’ W 330’ TO POB SUBJ TO PT IN RD 5 ACS M/L MC 351K

$1,247.25

MORITZ, LANI A.; MORITZ, KENT W.

20944 SPOON CREEK RD EDGERTON, KS

17-15-22 NE1/4 EX 18.99 ACS INHWY & EX PT LYING N OF HWY 72.912 ACS M/L MC 380

$3,916.95

NICHOLSON, FRANK A; NICHOLSON, SHERRI

35255 W 167TH ST GARDNER, KS

20-14-22 N 665’ E 1/2 NW1/4 EX W 759’ & EX E 364’ 2.90 ACS M/L MC 253 8

$11.99

OWENS, GREGORY

14875 EDGERTON RD GARDNER, KS

6-14-22 W 208’ S 208’ NW 1/4 SW 1/4 1 AC M/L MC -0178 0001

$1,598.02

RANKIN, GARY M.

15780 FOUR CORNERS RD GARDNER, KS

9-14-22 SW 1/4 EX .524 AC IN RD 159.476 ACS M/L MC -0214

$2,520.80

SALDANA, DONNA JUNE; WALL, CHRISTOPHER ALAN; LANGFORD, KIMBERLY KRISTINE

NS EDGERTON, KS

32-14-22 W 1/2 S 1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 & S 15 ACS SW1/4 SW1/4 EX .643 AC IN RD & EX 9.632 AC 14.725 ACS M/L MC 298

$157.83

SALDANA, DONNA JUNE; WALL, CHRISTOPHER ALAN; LANGFORD, KIMBERLY KRISTINE

NS NC, KS

32-14-22 S1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 40 ACS M/L MC 298 5

$557.08

THOMAS E BARLETT REVOCABLE TRUST; KARA S BARLETT REVOCABLE TRUST

19285 EDGERTON RD EDGERTON, KS

6-15-22 BG 1002’ S NW CR NW1/4S 330’ E 1320’ N 660’ W 660’ S 330’ W 660’ 14.64 ACS M/L MC 333

$1,849.83

TULL, DAN S.; MORRISON, KERRI L.

38100 W 191ST ST EDGERTON, KS

EDGE WOOD ESTATES LT 1 EX MINERAL RIGHTS MC 98C 1A

$6,047.11

YAHWEH BLESSED ONE SPENDTHRIFT TRUST

32640 W 207TH ST EDGERTON, KS

9-15-22 BG SE CR SE1/4 W 295.16’ X N 295.16’ 2 ACS M/L MC 352 1

$1,367.62

Merriam

ADAMS, TONY A.; ELLIS, JASON O.

NS MERRIAM, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCKS 29 30 31 & 35 TO 58 INCLUSIVE OF SOUTH PARK E 261’ W 486’ S 1/2 BLK 66 EX S 158.12’ & W 225’ S 17.32’ N 158.12’ S 1/2 BLK 66 EX W 140.8’ MEC 5219D

$290.40

AJ SMITH PROPERTY LLC

9320 JOHNSON DR MERRIAM, KS

WININGER’S ADDITION TO CAMPBELLTON LT 13 EX S 10’ LT 14 EX S 10’W 25.75’ & EX S 4’ E 4.25’ & LT 15 EX S 4’ BLK 10MEC 2630

$185.94

ANDREW T GASPER AND LESLIE J GASPER TRUST

NS MERRIAM, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCKS 29 30 31 & 35 TO 58 INCLUSIVE OF SOUTH PARK NLY TR OF W 80’ E 185’ S 187.50’ BLK 76 6.92’ ON W & 12.76’ ON E MEC 5242 2 2

$5.14

ASPEN PROPERTIES LLC

6204 HADLEY ST MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER MISSION S 62.8’ N 122.8’ W 200.5’ LOT 1 MEC-2116

$3,319.49

AVENOU SOLUTIONS LLC

7233 MASTIN ST MERRIAM, KS

EDELWEISS THIRD PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY LTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 24 AS REC IN BK 1273 P 68 LT 4 BLK 24 MEC 739 24 4

$13.88

BARNES, SHAWNDRA; BARNES, HENRY

9015 W 49TH ST MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LT 6 & 7 EX S 110’ & VAC ALLEY ADJ BLK 15 MEC 5016

$3,425.88

BEARY, WILLIAM

6414 GOODMAN DR MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE UNIT NO. 2 LTS 64& 65 EX NLY TRACT 10’ ON E/L LT 64 & 43’ ON W/L LT 65 MEC 2465

$5,135.68

BELL, JAMES C

6108 MERRIAM LN MERRIAM, KS

HARDMANS RESURVEY OF JOHNSONS SUBDIVISION ALL LTS 15 16 17 & LT 18 EX TRI TR NW CR & LT 19 EX NLY TR & TRI TR SE CR LT 20 BLK 33

$4,994.41

BERNAL AND GUERRA HOLDINGS LLC

NS MERRIAM, KS

MASTIN’S SUBDIVISION S 10’ W 1/2 LT 2 BLK 4 MEC 1792

$25.79

BLACK, JAMES C

8000 JOHNSON DR MERRIAM, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS S 241’ LT 34 MEC 1098

$3,899.76

BLAIR, GEORGE V.

10100 W 59TH TER MERRIAM, KS

DEMARIA ACRES LT 1 MEC 1777 1 1

$3,334.78

BLOCK, ANDREW

6213 TERRYDALE ST MERRIAM, KS

TERRY DALE S 32’ LOT 25 & N 43’ LOT 26 MEC-2394

$3,188.03

BNB INVESTMENTS L.L.C.

NS MERRIAM, KS

MERRIAM VIEW NO. 2 LT 25 EX E 152.62’ EX E 15’ RES FOR ST & EX W 1/2 MEC 2083

$6.00

BNB INVESTMENTS L.L.C.

NS MERRIAM, KS

REMI CAENEN’S SUBDIVISION LT 30 EX W 155’ EX TR BG SE CRN 107.45’ W 155’ S 108.09’ E 155’ TO POB EX N 200’ E 175’ MEC 4518 1

$5.14

BOLTON, STEPHEN G

10116 W 52ND TER MERRIAM, KS

BARTCLIFFE MANOR LOT 9 EX E 10 FT & E 10 FT LOT 10 BLK 3 MEC-

$3,611.59

BORDERS, BRIAN L.

10019 HOCKER DR MERRIAM, KS

HOCKER GROVE BG NW COR LT 25 SE 90’ ALG N/L SLY 125’ TO PT ON S/L LT 25 NW 104.47’ TO SW COR NLY 125’ TO BG MEC-1515

$1,630.02

BREMENKAMP, ELIZABETH

8726 W 62ND TER MERRIAM, KS

EBY SUBDIVISION MERRIAM PARK LT 8 BLK 43 MEC 390

$1,277.92

BREMENKAMP, ELIZABETH A.

8718 W 62ND TER MERRIAM, KS

EBY SUBDIVISION MERRIAM PARK LT 9 & 10 BLK 43 MEC 391

$7,402.07

BRIDGE, DALE

9604 W 53RD ST MERRIAM, KS

GARNER HEIGHTS LT 1 MEC 40 1

$4,343.77

BUNCE, LORETTA L.

NS MERRIAM, KS

LINWOOD PT S 5’ LT 1 LYG N & ADJ TO LT 2 BLK 2 BLUEJACKET WOODS MEC 179 1B

$6.34

BUNKER, WILLIAM MARTIN

6608 CRAIG RD MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LOTS 31 THRU 34 BLK L MEC-0995

$3,502.88

BURNS, LEO; BURNS, GLENDA G.

6321 WOODWARD ST MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE LOT 24 MEC-2424

$1,756.02

CHRISTENSEN, BARBARA M.

8128 W 56TH TER MERRIAM, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS E 117’ LT 42 EX N 140’ MEC 1113

$3,672.02

CLEMENTE, JENNIFER STEPHANIE ZARATE

9012 W 49TH ST MERRIAM, KS

MACKOY’S ADDITION TO SOUTH PARK LT 8 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON N BLK 3 MEC 3680

$4,740.66

CROOK, RUSSELL L

6700 FARLEY AVE MERRIAM, KS

FOREST PARK LT 41 BLK 3 MEC 474 3 41

$4,133.75

DANIEL L PULLIAM REVOCABLE TRUST

10201 W 53RD ST MERRIAM, KS

REMI CAENEN’S SUBDIVISION E 105’ N 130’ LT 8 MEC 4493

$33.74

DANIELS, EDWARD L.; NEWTON, RUTH C.

9103 W 69TH TER MERRIAM, KS

MILBURN WEST LOT 6 BLK 20 MEC-0468 0138

$2,483.36

DEBOARD, DOROTHY

6631 CRAIG RD MERRIAM, KS

INDIAN GARDENS LOT 30 EX E 125’ MEC-1657

$3,252.93

DENTON, RALPH L.

8819 W 47TH TER MERRIAM, KS

OWEN HEIGHTS LOT 37 MEC-0024 0037

$3,203.08

DONAWAY, KIM R

10024 W 51ST ST MERRIAM, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCKS 29 30 31 & 35 TO 58 INCLUSIVE OF SOUTH PARK SW1/4 W 1/2 BLK 71 EX BG NW CR W 1/2 S 1/2 W 1/2 E 25’ S 118.06’ W 25’ TO PT W/L W 1/2 N 118.13’ TO POB & EX BGNE CR S 1/2 W 1/2 W 1/2 S 117.64’ W 137.25’ TO SE CR JENSAL PLACE N 118.06’ E ALG S/L SOMERSET WOODS EAST SECONDPLAT 137.31’ TO POB MEC 5231

$2,615.05

DOTY, RONALD DEAN; DOTY, RANDY LINCOLN; DOTY, ROSALIE

5645 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

SHARUM’S ADDITION LT 6 & N 31’LT 7 BLK 1 MEC 2225

$5,344.37

DRURY, TROVEL EUGENE

5030 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LOT 12 BLK 3 & VAC BENSON ST MEC-4806

$2,255.65

FFONSAS LLC

9801 W 52ND ST MERRIAM, KS

ZARDA’S SUBDIVISION E 75’ N 135’ LT 10 MEC 37 10A

$3,084.82

FFONSAS LLC

9809 W 52ND ST MERRIAM, KS

ZARDA’S SUBDIVISION LT 11 EX E 50’ & N 25’ LT 12 EX E 50’ MEC 37 11A

$3,089.96

FLORES, DANIEL A; FLORES, DORA

5936 ANTIOCH RD MERRIAM, KS

EBY SUBDIVISION MERRIAM PARK S 87.6’ N 152.6’ LTS 9 10 11 & 12 BLK 55 MEC 571

$3,075.24

FOOTE, LELIA V.

6310 SHERWOOD LN MERRIAM, KS

SHERWOOD FOREST PT LTS 52 & 39LYING S OF LINE BG 10’ E NW COR LT 52 THENCE S TO PT 20’ WSE COR LOT 39 MEC-0463 0052

$3,795.68

FRANKLIN, JOHN R

8916 W 71ST ST MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH GARDENS LOT 5 MEC-468A 0005

$1,760.93

FRENCH, RUSSELL N

10235 W 70TH ST MERRIAM, KS

MEYERS ESTATE LT 1 BLK 3 MEC-0472 0036

$1,972.15

FROST, THOMAS A

6638 CRAIG RD MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LOTS 11 THRU 16 BLK N MEC-1051

$4,942.86

GARCIA, ELISABET

8904 W 71ST ST MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH GARDENS LOT 8 MEC-468A 0008

$3,958.93

GARNER, GREGG M

NS MERRIAM, KS

DEMEESE HEIGHTS LT 1 MEC 5083 1

$755.87

GILE LIVING TRUST

5508 PERRY AVE MERRIAM, KS

FISHER HIGHLANDS LOT 29 EX N 80’ & N 42’ LOT 30 MEC-

$3,521.10

GODFREY, DONNA M

6341 MACKEY ST MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE LOT 19 MEC-2419

$1,910.85

HAGEMANN, SUZANNE

8001 W 64TH TER MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW COURT LT 8 MEC 705 8

$1,924.48

HALL, JUSTUS C.; HALL, PHYLLIS R.

NS MERRIAM, KS

MERRIAM GROVE RESURVEY LTS 17 & 18 EX E 45’ & E 1/2 VAC CURTIS ST BLK 3 MEC 1889

$345.36

HAMMER, BONNIE; HARMON, TANYA

5628 HAYES ST MERRIAM, KS

HOMEWOOD ACRES LOT 12 MEC-1615

$2,527.10

HARMAN, LAURA; HARMAN, ZACHARY

6212 HADLEY ST MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER MISSION S 60’ OF N 245.6’ OF W 200.5’ LOT 1 MEC-2115

$3,862.38

HAWES, LUKE J

9338 W 48TH TER MERRIAM, KS

OWEN MANOR E 34.4’ W 58.5’ LT 17 MEC 28 17B

$2,696.51

HEATWOLE, GARY W.; HEATWOLE, MARGARET E.

7302 W FRONTAGE RD MERRIAM, KS

ROYAL ACRES 2ND PLAT LT 4 EX BG NW CR LT 2 ROYAL ACS E 123.77’ S 153’ E 80’ S 75’ W 220.10’ NLY 119.69’ & 108.94’ TO POB MEC

$4,876.37

HEATWOLE, GARY W.; HEATWOLE, MARGARET E.

NS MERRIAM, KS

ROYAL ACRES 2ND PLAT PT LT 4 BG NW CR LT 2 ROYAL ACS E 123.77’ S 153’ E 80’ S 75’ W 220.10’ NLY 119.69’ & 108.94’ TO POB MEC

$1,304.48

HENDERSON, MATTHEW; LIU, YUHUI

NS MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK N 5’ S 75’ LT 6 BLK21 & W1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ MEC 5086B

$5.14

HERNANDEZ, ANGEL; HERNANDEZ, PAUL; SARMIENTO, JESUS MANUEL

5853 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

WININGER’S ADDITION TO CAMPBELLTON N 1/2 LTS 10 THRU 12 BLK 10 MEC 2625

$3,045.87

HODGES, GERALD V. JR

7025 SLATER ST MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH GARDENS LOT 14 MEC-468A 0014

$1,775.07

HOLLANDER, MARTIN; HOLLANDER, CINDY

7900 W 59TH TER MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER RIDGE LOT 27 MEC-2173

$2,377.54

HUFF ENTERPRISES INC

5800 MACKEY ST MERRIAM, KS

MERRIAM VIEW NO. 2 E 155’ LT 22 EX E 21’ IN ST MEC 2080

$1,899.76

HUNTER, MARY FAY

8000 W 59TH TER MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER RIDGE LOT 22 MEC-2168

$2,494.63

HURST, KATHY E

8705 W 73RD ST MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH HILLS LOT 2 BLK 6 MEC-732A 0083

$1,784.07

JACKSON, SANDY

NS MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LT 4 BLK 28 EX E 58’ MEC 5153

$183.12

JACKSON, SANDY; GADSON, MELANIE MARCHELLE; FRYE, TERA NICOLE

9411 W 49TH ST MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LOT 5 BLK 28 MEC-5154

$3,917.79

JACKSON, SANDY; GADSON, MELANIE MARCHELLE; FRYE, TERA NICOLE

9415 W 49TH ST MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LT 6 BLK 28 & E 1/2VAC ST ADJ ON W MEC-5155

$2,624.63

JOHN, DEREK D

10023 HOCKER DR MERRIAM, KS

HOCKER GROVE E 100’ LOT 24 & N 1/2 ABANDONED STRANG LINE R/WAY ADJ THERETO MEC-1514 0001

$2,506.29

JOHNSON, DONNA R.

9827 JOHNSON DR MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 BG NW COR NE1/4 SW1/4 S 660’ X E 50’ EX S 200’& EX N 35’ .489 AC M/L MEC 40

$11.82

JONES, GERALD A.; JONES, ARETHA

8920 W 51ST ST MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LOT 19 & 20 BLK 13 MEC-4990

$3,541.21

JR VENTURES INC

NS MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER MISSION LT 7 EX N 190’ W 110’ MEC 2144

$1,637.12

KARMA HOLDINGS LLC

9424 JOHNSON DR MERRIAM, KS

WININGER’S ADDITION TO CAMPBELLTON W 90’ S 176.5’EX N5’ & EX S 5’ & EX W 10.53’ S 176.5’ PT MILL LOT LT B EX E 75’ OF BG 30’ N CTR/L SEC E 212.5’ N 151’TO W BANK TURKEY CRK NW TO PT 206.5’ N E/W CTR/L W TO PT ON N/S CTR/LS 176.5’ TO POB MEC 2649B

$2,796.48

KEEN, DEAN PATRICK

6319 ROBIN HOOD DR MERRIAM, KS

SHERWOOD FOREST LT 14 EX BG SWCR N 10’ NE TO SE CR SW ALG S/L 179.43’ TO BG MEC-0463 0014

$5,174.97

KENT, ALVIS R.; KENT, DIANA C.

9971 EDELWEISS CIR MERRIAM, KS

EDELWEISS FOURTH PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 28 AS REC IN BK 1519 P 708 LT 4 BLK 28 MEC 739 28 4

$3,756.70

KIRKWOOD, AMY; KNIGHT, ERIC

NS MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE UNIT NO. 2 W 25’ LT 56 MEC 2455 1

$25.45

KOVAC, NATHAN

9615 W 57TH PL MERRIAM, KS

MERRIAM GROVE RESURVEY LTS 1 THRU 9 EX W 83.25’ & W 1/2 VAC CARTER AVE ADJ ON E BLK 2 MEC 1840A

$3,441.91

L S PARTNERS

NS MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK E 25’ LT 1 BLK 19 &N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ON S & W 37.5’VAC ROOD ST ADJ EX N 150’ MEC 5065

$15.65

LAZCANO, ULISES MONTIEL

7901 W 59TH TER MERRIAM, KS

QUAKER RIDGE LOT 36 MEC-2176

$2,749.64

LEON, RUBEN

NS MERRIAM, KS

OWEN HEIGHTS W 85’ E 549’ TRACT A MEC-0024 0058 0004

$1.45

LEWELLING, CLARK R.

6321 MACKEY ST MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE LOT 17 MEC-2417

$3,712.41

LONNIE D ROBERTS AND SALLY I ROBERTS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

5125 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

1-12-24 9.45 AC BEG NW COR BLK 9 SO PARK NE 760’ SE 541.84’ TO R R RTWY SW 760’ NW 540’ TO BEG EX SWLY 641’ 1.48 ACRES MEC-0044

$4,969.97

LONNIE D ROBERTS AND SALLY I ROBERTS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

5816 MERRIAM DR #A MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 PT SW1/4 NE1/4 BG 15’N & 92’ W NE CR WININGERS ADD N 46.7’ W 193’ M/L TO E BANK CRK SE 47.68’ E 183’ M/L TO BG.192 ACS M/L MEC 5

$4,072.88

MADDEN, MICHAEL SHANE; MADDEN, ANTONIA

5924 KNOX AVE MERRIAM, KS

BOWYER PLACE LT 6 MEC 212

$1,518.61

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

8603 W 60TH ST MERRIAM, KS

LOOMIS PLACE LOT 3 EX E 39’ BLK 2 MEC-1682

$996.21

MANN, KRISTA

8308 W 61ST ST MERRIAM, KS

LOOMIS WOODS LOT 13 & W 11’ LT14 BLK 3 MEC 1728

$5,046.03

MANN, KRISTA JO GORDON

5620 LOWELL ST MERRIAM, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS E 200’ N 150’ LT 39 EX N 49’ MEC 1107 2

$2,871.94

MANTOOTH, GENE W.

NS MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LTS 20 THRU 23 EX N 99’ BLK I MEC-0848

$23.31

MARTINEZ, THOMAS R.

NS MERRIAM, KS

OWEN HEIGHTS TRACT A W 75’ E 115’ MEC-0024 0058 0001A

$1.45

MCCRACKEN PROPERTIES LLC

6420 CARTER AVE MERRIAM, KS

13-12-24 PT LYG WITHIN TIF DIST DESC AS: BG 808.25’ SW & 295.52’ SLY NE CR NW1/4 W 501.25’ NW 60’ N 44.46’ NE 138.60’ SE 210.58’ S 69.82’ E 190.52’ S CUR LF 50.50’ TO POB.9713 ACS M/L MEC 128 5A

$6,915.37

MCCRAW, FRED W. TRUST

6555 GOODMAN DR MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LTS 1 & 2 & S 85’ LTS 3 & 4 & LTS 24-26 & N 1/2 VAC 66 ST ADJ & S 1/2 VAC 65 TERR ADJ BLK I & S 1/2 VAC 66 ST ADJ LT 1 BLK K MEC 829

$1,845.79

MCCRAW, FRED W. TRUST

NS MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LTS 3 & 4 EX S 85’ BLK I & S 1/2 VAC 65 TERR ADJ ON THE NORTH OF LTS MEC 831 1

$46.38

MCCREERY, ELIZABETH H.

8518 W 60TH ST MERRIAM, KS

LOOMIS PLACE LOT 7 BLK 1 MEC-1670

$3,510.47

MCINTYRE, ERIC C

8719 W 47TH ST MERRIAM, KS

OWEN HEIGHTS LOT 3 MEC-0024 0003

$3,219.74

MEDINA, DANIEL; MEDINA, JENNIFER NOEMI

9124 W 49TH TER MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LOT 10 BLK 16 MEC-5032

$3,021.89

MEDINA, JESSE JR

6900 SLATER ST MERRIAM, KS

MILBURN WEST LOT 12 BLK 15 MEC-0468 0072

$3,820.10

MERRIAM HOTEL PARTNERS LLC

9009 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY MERRIAM, KS

DRURY SUBDIVISION NO. 1 LT 1 EX BG NE CR S 300.01’ W 70’ N 99.32’ W 112.50’ N 159.69’ E 162.50’ N 41’ E 20’ TO POB MEC 501 53B 1A

$151,192.31

MINISTERIOS EBENEZER KANSAS CHURCH

4709 KNOX AVE MERRIAM, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCKS 29 30 31 & 35 TO 58 INCLUSIVE OF SOUTH PARK W 2 AC N 1/2 BLK 59 DESC AS: BG NW CR E275.6’ S 316.08’ W 275.6’ N 316.12’ EX BG NW CR S 134.71’ E 165.63’ N 20.95’ E 110.01’ N 119.30’ W TO POB MEC 5208 1 BTA 573 87 TX

$18,372.73

MOLINA, ANNA M

6624 EBY PL MERRIAM, KS

BRYAN PLACE LOT 9 MEC-0113 0009

$2,680.63

NASH, CAROL BETH

7227 MASTIN ST MERRIAM, KS

EDELWEISS THIRD PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY LTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 24 AS REC IN BK 1273 P 68 LT 1 BLK 24 MEC 739 24 1

$2,835.45

O’DONNELL REAL ESTATE LLC

NS MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK PTS LTS 1, 2 & 3 BLK B & PT S 1/2 VAC BLK G LYG WITHIN FOLL DESC: BG 25’ N SE CR LT 1 BLK B SOUTH PARK W 125.80’ NE 82.10’ & 50.29’ TO TRUE POB NW 114.08’ NE 69.50’ NW 100.51’ NE 54.90’ SE 224.68’ E 30’ S 101.25’ SW 25.72’ NW 15.69’ & 44.68’ SW 91.09’ TO POB

$7.69

OWENS, BILL R.

5201 FARLEY LN MERRIAM, KS

BARTCLIFFE MANOR LOT 6 BLK 4 MEC-

$3,251.93

PANKEY, MARY A

5525 ANTIOCH RD MERRIAM, KS

7-12-25 W 192’ S 96.01’ W 1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 EX .0088 AC SUBJ TO PT IN RD .4152 ACS M/L MEC 152B 1

$3,325.71

PEARSON, SCOTT C

NS MERRIAM, KS

LOOMIS PLACE PT LOT 7 & 8 BLK 2 BEG NW COR LOT 8 E 144’ SLY 39.25’ & 9.7’ TO PT ON N/L S 256’ LOT 7 & 145’ E W/L LOT 8 W 145’ N 48.5’ TO BEG MEC-1688

$60.63

PEARSON, SCOTT C.

8510 W 61ST ST MERRIAM, KS

LOOMIS PLACE LOT 7 BLK 2 EX W 34’ OF S 256’ & EX TR IN NW COR 18’ ON N & 19’ ON S MEC-1687

$4,481.18

PETERSON, JONATHAN B.

9706 W 60TH ST MERRIAM, KS

BOWYER PLACE LOT 19 MEC-0226

$3,760.03

PND INVESTMENTS LLC

5816 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 BG 15’ N NE CR WININGERS ADD W 92’ N 46.7’ E 92’ S 47.7’ TO BG .1 AC M/L MEC 6

$1,541.50

POLAFOX, JESUS B.

6820 WEDD ST MERRIAM, KS

FOREST PARK LOT 4 BLK 2 MEC-0474 0028

$2,257.99

POLYNICE, ENEX

NS MERRIAM, KS

HOMEWOOD ACRES BG NW CR LT 11 E 178.34’ SW 132.74’ W 129.29’TO SW CR NE 106.84’ TO POB MEC 1614 1

$227.17

PRIDE KINGS INC

5615 KNOX AVE MERRIAM, KS

R.W. HOCKER’S SUBDIVISION N 70’ W 170’ LOT D MEC 1589 1 1

$2,138.15

RAMOS, PEDRO; PEREA, MARGARITA

8501 W 54TH TER MERRIAM, KS

HICKORY HILLS NO. 2 LOTS 13 TO 33 INCLUSIVE LT 24 MEC 4016

$3,221.97

RIGGS, KEVIN RAY

8707 W 72ND TER MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH HILLS LOT 2 BLK 5 MEC-732A 0072

$3,623.48

RILEY, SHARON

10016 W 70TH TER MERRIAM, KS

MEYER’S ESTATE RESURVEY LT 21 BLK 4 MEC 472 4 21

$4,780.75

ROBSON, KENNETH MICHAEL

5815 MACKEY ST MERRIAM, KS

MERRIAM VIEW NO. 2 S 5’ W 166.6’ LT 8 EX W 16’ IN ST & N 60’ W 166.6’ LT 9 EX W 16’ IN ST MEC 2053

$3,076.26

RYAN, JOHN E; RYAN, ANAMARIA

8904 W 72ND ST MERRIAM, KS

ANTIOCH HILLS LOT 10 BLK 3 MEC-732A 0043

$3,519.30

SANDERS, GARY; SANDERS, ANN MARIE

NS MERRIAM, KS

7-12-25 BG NE CR S 1/2 W 1/2 W 1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 S 129’ W 120.20’ N 129.01’ E 120.43’ TO POB EX N 20’ & EX E 65.15’ .137 ACS M/L

$181.20

SANDERS, GARY; SANDERS, ANN MARIE

NS MERRIAM, KS

7-12-25 N 20’ S 1/2 W 1/2 W 1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 EX E 65.15’ .116 ACS M/L

$6.34

SAUNDERS, LISA M.; SAUNDERS, ROBERT K. III

10005 W 70TH TER MERRIAM, KS

MEYER’S ESTATE RESURVEY LT 32 BLK 5 MEC 472 5 32

$4,655.64

SEARIGHT, THOMAS K.; SEARIGHT, PHYLLIS J.

9504 W 57TH PL MERRIAM, KS

AMENDED PLAT TO ENGEL CIRCLE LT 9 MEC 1592 9

$1,311.38

SHOBE, JUSTIN; SHOBE, NICOLE

NS MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK LOT 12 BLK I MEC-0840

$23.19

SIRNA BROTHERS HAULING LLC

9921 W 53RD ST MERRIAM, KS

REMI CAENEN’S SUBDIVISION W 100’ N 207’ LT 5 MEC 4489D

$1,818.17

SOW REAL ESTATE LLC

6400 CARTER AVE MERRIAM, KS

13-12-24 BG 808.25’ SW NE CR NW1/4 S CUR LF 245.01’ W 190.52’ N 69.82’ NE 180’ SE 81.23’ NE 20.29’ SE 143.06’ TOPOB SUBJ TO PT IN RD 1.05 ACS M/L MEC 128 3

$29,508.74

STAINBROOK, DAVID C.; STAINBROOK, NANCY A.

10215 W 55TH ST MERRIAM, KS

FISHER HIGHLANDS LOT 27 MEC-

$1,644.81

STECK, ERIC

5719 FARLEY ST MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 PT LTS 17 18 & 19 BLK4 VAC MERRIAM GROVE RES & PT LT 4 HOCKER GROVE BG SE CR LT 17 BLK 4 VAC MERRIAM GROVE RES W 137.15’ N 88.8’ NW 105.39’ TO E/L FARLEY NE ALG FARLEY 30’ SE 252’ S 10’ TO POB MEC 1917 1

$3,372.89

STRATTON, ROBERT H; STRATTON, ROSEMARY

9010 W 65TH DR MERRIAM, KS

VERNON PLACE UNIT NO. 5 LT 107 MEC 123 1

$5,135.75

STURDY INVESTMENTS LLC

6507 GOODMAN DR MERRIAM, KS

FAIRVIEW PARK S 20’ OF LT 12 LOT 13 & 14 BLK F & N 1/2 VAC 65TH ST TERR ADJ MEC 764

$4,055.88

SUSAN L PEACH REVOCABLE TRUST

8716 W 49TH TER MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK W 1/2 LOT 11 BLK 1 MEC-4777

$2,460.10

SUSAN L PEACH REVOCABLE TRUST

8702 W 49TH TER MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK LT 12 & VAC W 10’ OF ANTIOCH RD ADJ & E 1/2 LT 11 BK1 MEC-4779

$14,134.10

SWALL, CYNTHIA A

NS MERRIAM, KS

LEWIS ESTATES E 20’ N 71.5’ OFLT 1 BEING A PORTION OF VAC HARDY AVE & 66TH ST MEC 941

$17.20

VALLEY EQUIPMENT, INC.

NS MERRIAM, KS

SOUTH PARK BG SW CR LT 12 N 65’ ALG W/L E TO E/L SW 123.23’ TO BG BLK 33 MEC 5189 1

$541.34

VALVERDE, ALICE G; VALVERDE, JOAN M; VALVERDE, JOSEPHINE

6643 MASTIN DR MERRIAM, KS

WEST VERNON PLACE LOT 18 MEC-0324 0018

$2,966.97

VANKEPPEL, DIERK W. TRUSTEE JONES, LORIE ELIZABETH TRUSTEE

6805 FARLEY AVE MERRIAM, KS

MEYERS ESTATES THIRD PLAT LOTS 1-4 AND TRACT A, Lot 2

$393.79

VANKEPPEL, DIERK W.; JONES, LORI ELIZABETH

6801 FARLEY AVE MERRIAM, KS

MEYERS ESTATES THIRD PLAT LOTS 1-4 AND TRACT A, Lot 3

$1,624.68

WATERS, KYLE R.; WATERS, LEA ANN

10008 W 70TH TER MERRIAM, KS

MEYER’S ESTATE RESURVEY LT 19 BLK 4 MEC 472 4 19

$2,025.12

WEAVER, GEORGE J.

5825 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 WININGER ADD VAC LTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 7 & VAC ALLEY &VAC STREET MEC 70

$8,004.34

WEAVER, GEORGE J.; WEAVER, MARTY J.

9236 W 58TH TER MERRIAM, KS

RESURVEY OF PARTS OF BLOCKS 7 AND 10 WININGER ADDITION LT 13 BLK 7 MEC 2580

$1,923.28

WESTERDAHL, LORRI L; WESTERDAHL, CARL J

9617 W 51ST ST MERRIAM, KS

SOMERSET WOODS EAST 5TH PLAT LT 4 BLK 6 MEC 38D 6 4

$4,012.44

WILLIAMS, MARSHA

9352 W 49TH ST MERRIAM, KS

OWEN MANOR ALL E 15.1’ LT 3 & W 19.5’ LT 4 MEC 28 3B

$2,398.39

WITT, ROBIN A.

NS MERRIAM, KS

REMI CAENEN’S SUBDIVISION S 80’ LT 23 MEC 4511A

$785.91

WITTMEIER, TROY A; WITTMEIER, TERRI S

5016 PERRY LN MERRIAM, KS

DANA-DAR ESTATES LT 8 BLK 2 MEC 5226 3 2 8

$3,536.07

WOLD, FRANCES DIANE; THOMPSON, DOTTIE SUE; BEIER, CYNTHIA JANE; BEIER, DYAS R; ROGERS, LLOYD OWEN, Jr; ROGERS, GERALD A; ROGERS, CORINNE; YOCKEY, OPAL M; YOCKEY, ROBERT D

6836 MASTIN DR MERRIAM, KS

FOREST PARK LOT 14 BLK 1 MEC-0474 0014

$3,196.71

WRIGHT FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

9963 EDELWEISS CIR MERRIAM, KS

EDELWEISS FOURTH PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LTS 1THRU 4 BLK 29 AS REC IN BK 1458 P 989 LT 4 BLK 29 MEC 739 29 4

$17.68

ZAMORA, STACEY; SANCHEZ, CARLOS ISRAEL ZAMORA

5921 MERRIAM DR MERRIAM, KS

12-12-24 N 113.2’ OF BG 317’ S& 511.6’ E CTR/SEC S 273.2’ E 154’ NE 278.6’ WLY 45.1’ S 9’ W 188.5’ TO BG .506 ACS M/L MEC 81

$2,107.17

Mission

207 PROPERTIES INC

6350 W 49TH ST MISSION, KS

GREENWOOD ACRES LT 24 EX SE 45.9’ MIC 93 24A

$22,204.77

5114 OUTLOOK LLC

5114 OUTLOOK ST MISSION, KS

MISSION CREST LOT 10 BLK 3 MIC-0131

$77.56

ANDRE, HEIDI K

5537 BROADMOOR ST MISSION, KS

ALTA VISTA HEIGHTS NUMBER 2 LT 10 EX S 5’ & S 2.5’ LT 11 MIC 253 10

$3,781.87

ARYEH REALTY LLC

5916 ROELAND DR MISSION, KS

BLOCK 3 MISSION VILLAGE LT 84 BLK 3 MIC 278 84

$4,287.77

ARYEH REALTY LLC

5931 ROELAND DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 2

$105,543.40

ARYEH REALTY LLC

5901 ROELAND DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 3

$174,507.95

ARYEH REALTY LLC

4913 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 4

$177,915.85

ARYEH REALTY LLC

4801 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 5

$84,017.71

ARYEH REALTY LLC

4805 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 6

$382,551.35

ARYEH REALTY LLC

4809 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

THE GATEWAY SECOND PLAT, Lot 7

$69,711.92

BARNETT, THEODORE M.

6115 W 54TH TER MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK ALL LOTS 7 & 8 & W 12 FT LOT 9 BLK W MIC-1118

$1,804.09

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

5401 RIGGS ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE NO. 2 W 1/2 S 1/2 LT 10 BLK 2 MIC 7308B

$1,847.82

BEARDALL, PATTI

6575 W 49TH ST MISSION, KS

APOLLO GARDENS (TALOS COURT) LT 38 MIC 93 82

$1,333.10

BIRNELL, HAROLD E. TRUSTEE BIRNELL, HAROLD E. TRUST

5412 WALMER ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE NO. 2 E 1/2 S 1/2 LT 10 BLK 2 MIC 7308

$3,582.05

BLAKELEY, JILL R.

6028 W 53RD TER MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK LTS 49 – 51 BLK S MIC 903 1

$4,983.75

BONNIE HOSTETLER REVOCABLE TRUST

5657 W 50TH ST MISSION, KS

WALNUT VIEW LOTS 1-93 INCL. E 60’ LT 81 & E 60’ S 50’ LT 82 LT 82 MIC 85 82

$6,454.89

BOUNAJEM FAMILY TRUST

5130 W 62ND ST MISSION, KS

LIDO VILLAS CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY CONDOMINIUM PHASE II ASREC BK 1894 PG 170 UNIT 35 BLDG 112 & AN UNDIVIDED INT INCOMMON AREA & FAC MIC 276 6A 1G 112 35

$1,601.60

BUI, ANDREW; BUI, ALEXIS; BUI, AUSTIN

5106 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 16 EX W 15 FT BLK 9 MIC-1430

$4,444.48

CARPENTER, TYLER JOSEPH

5615 W 61ST ST MISSION, KS

COUNTRYSIDE W 60’ LT 4 & E 40’LT 5 BLK 1 MIC 7

$5,241.16

CASPER, RHONDA L

5537 WOODSON ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES LT 241 BG NE CR S 59.62’ W 145.48’ N 60.10’ E 145.61’ TO POB

$2,548.42

CHANCE ENTERPRISES LLC

5420 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

MISSION VALE REPLAT LT 4A

$11,918.29

CHAPMAN, JANET

NS MISSION, KS

LINCOLNSHIRE CERT SURVEY PT LT5 BLK 4 LT 5 BLK 5 LT 3 BLK 6 LT 2 & 3 BLK 7 LT 5 BLK 8 LT 5 BLK 9 & LT 5 BLK 10 REC BK 1972 P 175 CARPORT CP4-4 MIC 7286 2 4 5 4 4

$17.41

CLARK, BARBARA J.

4920 DEARBORN ST MISSION, KS

JESSUP’S 2ND SUBDIVISION S 1/2LT 22 MIC 4401

$3,878.54

COUNTRYSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

NS MISSION, KS

9-12-25 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 BG 289.63’ E & 25’ S NW CR S 230’NE 196.31’ NLY 191.04’ TO PT 25’ S N/L 1/4 1/4 W 216.94’ TOBG .98 ACS M/L MIC 276 8 BTAO 3174 4

$352.74

CROSS, MARY V.; CROSS, RONALD E.

5800 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCK 1 CROSS ADDITION TO HICKORY GROVE N 72.5’ E 118’ EX ELY TR 5’ ON S & 8’ ON N LT 6 MIC 1441A

$2,968.05

DICKERSON, CARRIE

5833 W 62ND ST MISSION, KS

COUNTRYSIDE LT 4 BLK 4 MIC 67

$6,284.91

DONAWAY KIM R

5544 RIGGS ST MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR NO. 3 E 100’ LT 27 28 & 29 ALL LT 30 & LT 31 EX N 10’ & ADJ VAC RD MIC 10193

$3,827.65

DONAWAY, KIM R

5535 RIGGS ST MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR NO. 3 LTS 17 THRU 20 MIC 10184

$4,361.91

DONAWAY, KIM R

6516 W 56TH ST MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR NO. 3 LTS 21 THRU 26 MIC 10190

$3,625.10

DONNELLY, WYATT MICHAEL; DONNELLY, SIDNEY ELIZABETH

4844 W 63RD ST MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 131 MIC 277 131

$3,785.81

EASTMAN, MAURICE M; SHANBERG, ALLEGRA M

6111 W 58TH ST MISSION, KS

CROSSLAND LOT 14 BLK 16 MIC-0245J0293

$3,811.97

ECOCELL PROPERTIES LLC

6218 ASH ST MISSION, KS

LIDO VILLAS CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY CONDOMINIUM PHASE I AS REC BK 1358 P 74 UNIT 26 BLDG 9.03 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC MIC 276 6A 9.03 26

$3,745.29

ELLISON, ALBERT S.; ELLISON, HAZEL F.

5653 W 50TH TER MISSION, KS

WALNUT VIEW LOTS 1-93 INCL. LT 78 MIC 85 78

$5,217.91

ENGLAND, CHRISTOPHER; ENGLAND, MARCELLA

NS MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LOT 372 MIC-7683

$62.48

ENGLAND, CHRISTOPHER; ENGLAND, MARCELLA

NS MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LOT 373 MIC-7684

$62.48

ENGLE, STANLEY W.

4817 W 62ND ST MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 109 MIC 711

$3,893.59

EXACT PROPERTIES LLC

6403 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

WEST MISSION W 50’ LT 1 LT 2 &E 25’ LT 3 EX N 5’ OF ALL LTS BLK 1 MIC 255 1

$28,625.43

FINNTOPIA, LLC

5619 WOODSON ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES N 50’ LT 238 MIC 5778A

$2,574.77

FITZGERALD, COLIN

5234 OUTLOOK ST MISSION, KS

WIEDENMANN ACRES N 85 FT LOT 3 MIC-1255 0001

$2,293.98

GETAWAY LLC

5616 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES EX W 75’ LT 104 MIC-0268

$12,869.50

GETAWAY LLC

NS NT MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES S 31.50’ LT 105 MIC 269

$2,927.28

GODDARD, STEPHEN H

6008 NALL AVE MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES LT 27 EX E 5’ IN ST MIC 156

$3,935.30

HALES FAMILY #7 LLC

5946 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES LT 84 EX N 40’ & LT 85 MIC 238

$12,393.38

HERRMANN, PETRA

5536 BEVERLY AVE MISSION, KS

CROSSLAND N 46’ LT 13 & S 21.5’ LT 14 BLK 3 MIC-0245J0053A

$2,442.23

Hobson William P

6545 W 55TH ST MISSION, KS

THOMPSON ADDITION LT 10 MIC 10151 10

$4,520.04

HUBBELL, FIONN

5342 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK S 24 FT LOT 31 & ALL LOT 32 & N 13 FT LOT 33 BLK P MIC-0828

$4,015.77

HUFFMAN, CALEB; HUFFMAN, SADIE

5604 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

WEST CROSSLAND S 1/2 OF LOT 1 & N 1/2 OF LOT 2 BLK 3 MIC-0251 0001

$4,793.02

HUSON, JOYCE L

5635 RUSSELL ST MISSION, KS

WEST CROSSLAND N 80’ S 115’ LT9 BLK 3 MIC-0251 0009

$2,962.71

JANE D GILGES TRUST; GILGES, WILLIAM D.

6402 OUTLOOK DR MISSION, KS

MILHAVEN SLY 1 FT LOT 7 & NLY 86 FT LOT 8 BLK 15 MIC-0450 0089

$5,309.10

JEFFREY T BROWN LIVING TRUST

4816 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CERT OF SUR OF BLK 8 AS REC IN BK 2108P 59 LT 2 & SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT CP-2-8 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC MIC 4426 8 2

$3,690.42

KLASSEN CONSTRUCTION LLC

6610 FLORENCE ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK SECOND PLAT, Lot 2

$648.29

KLASSEN CONSTRUCTION LLC

6615 FLORENCE ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK SECOND PLAT, Lot 3

$648.29

KLASSEN CONSTRUCTION LLC

6611 FLORENCE ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK SECOND PLAT, Lot 4

$648.52

KLAUDSON, LEONARD J.; KLADUSON, CAROL ANN

6000 W 57TH ST MISSION, KS

CROSSLAND LOT 11 & S 9.5 FT LOT 12 BLK 6 MIC-0245J0103

$1,934.04

KOOKEN, ROSEMARY

5437 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK LOT 18 19 & 20 BLK O MIC-0773

$2,898.75

LINCOLN, C R

6233 CEDAR ST MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 94 MIC 696

$3,877.29

LOWE, CHANCE A; FLEMING, ERIN E

6130 HODGES DR MISSION, KS

HALLMARK LT 11 MIC 276 7 11

$4,566.42

LUTZ, EVE M.

6208 W 62ND ST MISSION, KS

COUNTRYSIDE LOT 16 BLK 5 MIC 131

$4,766.89

LYNN, JOHN R. JR; LYNN, JAMES R.

5325 WALMER ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LTS 47 48 70 71 & W 1/2 VAC RUSSELL AVE ADJ MIC 7358

$3,068.58

MARTINEZ, ELDER ALBERTO C

6024 JUNIPER DR MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 166 MIC 613 17

$4,201.16

MARY MURPHY TRUST

6108 W 54TH ST MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK E 17 FT LOT 43 ALL LOT 44 & W 20 FT LOT 45 BLK U MIC-1027

$95.34

MAYER, JOSEPH ALAN

6052 JUNIPER DR MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 177 MIC 613 28

$2,017.65

MERCER, CARALANE

6318 W 51ST TER MISSION, KS

LINCOLNSHIRE LT 1 BLK 1 MIC 7285 1 1

$3,316.80

MILLER, WILLIAM B; MILLER, MARY JANE; HANSON, L. RICKARD

6030 W 55TH ST MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK LOTS 49 & 50 BLK W MIC-113940001

$3,856.28

MOS PROPERTIES COLORADO LLC

5613 RIGGS ST MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR LOT 66 & 67 MIC-10085

$4,169.92

MUSSMAN, IAN

6511 REEDS DR MISSION, KS

MILHAVEN LOT 23 & S 20 FT LOT 24 BLK 3 MIC-

$8,120.44

O’BRIEN, SHANNON KELLY

6323 OUTLOOK DR MISSION, KS

MILHAVEN N 70 FT LOT 30 & S 20 FT LOT 31 BLK 14 MIC-0450 0078

$6,052.37

ODOI, JAMES S.; ODOI, STEVEN R.

6135 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

COUNTRYSIDE LOT 14 BLK 5 MIC 128

$2,668.83

OLSON, ROBERT

5633 REEDS RD MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES S1/2 LT 115 MIC-0284

$2,097.34

PADILLA, RODNEY; CEDILLO, TERESA

5421 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK LTS 11 & 12 BLK O MIC 766

$1,780.57

PORTER, DOLORES MADONNA

5628 GLENWOOD ST MISSION, KS

ALTA VISTA HEIGHTS NUMBER 3 LT 3 MIC 253 27

$2,124.09

PRICE INVESTMENTS I LLC

6116 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

8-12-25 BG 865’ W SE CR SW1/4 NE1/4 W 30’ N 140’ E 30’ S 140’ TO POB .096 ACS M/L MIC 79 4A

$7,289.26

REED, BETTY J.; JOHNSON, LARRY; RIEKE, DONNA

NS MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LOT 363 THRU 365 MIC-7674

$645.22

RIVERA, PAT P.

6029 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES N 60’ LT 32 MIC 163

$1,683.22

ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE OF KANSAS CITY IN KANSAS

5500 WOODSON ST MISSION, KS

8-12-25 BEG NE COR W1/2 NE1/4 S 665’ X W 330’ 5.05 ACS ST PIUS CHURCH MIC 79 5 BTAO 418-1

$6,828.57

ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE OF KANSAS CITY IN KANSAS

5601 WOODSON ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES N1/2 LT 240 ST PIUS RECTORY MIC 5780 BOTA 5503-86 TX BOTA 5518-86 TX

$395.77

RO-TROCK, JANICE A.

5003 OUTLOOK ST MISSION, KS

WALNUT VIEW LOTS 1-93 INCL. LT 57 MIC 85 57

$1,085.58

SAMPLE, LORA L.

5323 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

MAPLE CIRCLE LOTS 1-6 INCLUSIVE LT 4 MIC-0055 0004

$3,619.74

SANDERS, LLOYD E

5343 OUTLOOK ST MISSION, KS

5-12-25 W 1/2 E 1/2 OF BG 1327’ W & 715.65’ N SE COR SE 1/4 E 660’ X S 165’ EX N 1/2 .313 ACRE M/L MIC-0067A

$5,237.98

SCHUTT, MARK C

5816 DEARBORN ST MISSION, KS

CROSSLAND LOT 9 BLK 15 MIC-0245J0276

$1,507.48

SCRIVO, CHRISTOPHER J.

6580 W 49TH ST MISSION, KS

APOLLO GARDENS (ARIES COURT) LT 25 MIC 93 113

$3,766.53

SIMONELLI, DANIEL J; SIMONELLI, MINDY

6532 NALL DR MISSION, KS

MILHAVEN SLY PT LT 7 41.40’ ONW 60’ E NLY PT LT 8 25.60’ W 50’ E BLK 5 MIC

$4,996.81

SIMURDAK, KRISTA

4847 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CERT OF SUR OF BLK 2 AS REC IN BK 2055P 443 LT 3 & SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT CP-3-2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC MIC 4424A 2 3 3

$3,081.65

SINGH, BALJIT

5910 ROELAND DR MISSION, KS

BLOCK 3 MISSION VILLAGE LT 48 BLK 3 MIC 278 48

$3,490.49

SKEGGS, GREGORY

6613 W 54TH ST MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LTS 189 THRU 191 MIC 7497A

$4,063.97

SLATER, VIVIAN C.

6546 W 51ST ST MISSION, KS

APOLLO GARDENS (JUPITER COURT)LT 27 MIC 93 27

$1,478.80

SMITH, ALFREDA W.

NS MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR W 15’ LTS 84 THRU 89 & S 10’ E 125’ LT 88 MIC 10107

$62.48

SOSA, ALEXIS L; STOFFELEN, BASTIAAN

5545 W 49TH ST MISSION, KS

WALNUT VIEW LOTS 1-93 INCL. LT 91 MIC 85 91

$4,108.47

STARR, RICHARD L.; STARR, GRACE E.

5405 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

MAPLE GROVE LOT 24 MIC-0135 0024

$2,013.11

STOKES, REBECCA

4709 W 61ST TER MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 83 MIC 685

$4,323.52

STROUD, JOHN

4739 W 61ST TER MISSION, KS

MISSION VILLAGE BLOCK 2 LT 78 MIC 680

$5,667.47

SULLIVAN, BRENDA K.

6315 W 62ND ST MISSION, KS

WALMER HOMESTEAD E 5’ LT 37 & ALL LT 38 BLK 1 MIC 257 18

$3,767.44

TAYLOR, BURTON III

6116 W 53RD ST MISSION, KS

VITT’S SUBDIVISION W 69’ E 137.81’ LT 1 & ADJ 40’ STRIP VAC STRANG LINE MIC 1240

$1,697.59

TAYLOR, JENNIFER

5332 REEDS RD MISSION, KS

5-12-25 BG 885.4’ N & 687.26’ W SE CR SE 1/4 SE 1/4 W 155’ XS 60’ .21 AC M/L MIC-0062

$4,479.14

TIMA KC LLC

6800 W 61ST ST MISSION, KS

8-12-25 TR 1 BG 1006.13’ E & 25’ N SW CR NW1/4 SW1/4 N 260’E 250’ S 189.49’ SW 37.02’ & 117.81’ W 117.87’ TO BG 1.4 ACS M/L MIC 254 1

$41,865.00

TIMA KC LLC

NS MISSION, KS

8-12-25 TR 11 BG 1006.13’ E & 285’ N SW CR N 55’ X E 250’ .316 ACS M/L MIC 254 1A

$9,980.20

TINKLIN, LAURIE

4837 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CERT OF SUR OF BLK 3 AS REC IN BK 2055P 444 LT 3 & SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT CP-3-3 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC MIC 4424A 3 3 3

$592.47

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

6029 BROADMOOR ST MISSION, KS

8-12-25 BG PT ON S/L NW1/4 SW1/4 581.13’ E W/L N 285’ X E425’ EX W 50’ IN ST 2.454 ACS M/L MIC 254P BOTA 98 2431 TX

$30,912.00

UNLEASHED PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION INC

5918 BROADMOOR ST MISSION, KS

TEX L. NEW ADDITION LT 4 EX BG NE CR LT 4 S 69’ W 5.21’ NW 11.02’ N 61.21’ E 13’ TO POB IN ST

$2,016.00

VANAGS, JOHNATHON; VANAGS, PHILLIP

6114 JOHNSON DR MISSION, KS

8-12-25 BEG 835’ W SE COR SW 1/4 NE 1/4 W 30’ X N 140’ MIC-0079 0004B

$7,776.85

VIZCAINO, FRANCISCO

5431 DEARBORN ST MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK S 5 FT LOT 18 & ALL LOTS 19 & 20 & N 10 FT LOT 21 BLK Y MIC-1216

$2,201.85

WALDROP, PAUL E.; WALDROP, SANDRA L.

5354 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUNCREST PARK LOTS 36 & 37 & N 12 FT LOT 38 BLK P MIC-0832

$1,555.25

WARN, JAMES D. JR; WARN, JAMES D.; WARN, VIRGINIA G.

5704 W 61ST TER MISSION, KS

COUNTRYSIDE E 10’ LT 14 & W 70’ LT 15 BLK 1 MIC 25

$6,658.54

WATTENBERG, MARK; WATTENBERG, ERIN M.

5632 LAMAR AVE MISSION, KS

WEST CROSSLAND S 100 FT LOT 3 BLK 3 MIC-0251 0003A

$3,137.88

WEIDE, BRANDY RUSSON

NS MISSION, KS

MORRISON RIDGE PARK LOTS 49 5051 & 52 & W 1/2 VAC RUSSELL AVE ADJ MIC 7360

$263.55

WICYKOWSKI, CATHERINE H.

4815 HORTON ST MISSION, KS

SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CERT OF SUR OF BLK 5 AS REC IN BK 2239P 457 LT 2 & SUMMIT CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT CP-2-5 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC MIC 4426 2 5

$1,507.48

WILDE, SCOTT

5719 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES S1/2 LT 49 MIC-0184A

$3,364.88

WILKERSON, LINDA KAY

5121 MAPLE ST MISSION, KS

WIEDENMANN’S RIDGE N 15’ LT 14ALL LT 15 & S 20’ LT 16 BLK D MIC 1413

$3,936.02

WILKINSON, SHARON M.

6514 W 49TH ST MISSION, KS

APOLLO GARDENS (ARIES COURT) LT 15 MIC 93 103

$3,201.83

ZAHEER, NASRA

5630 RIGGS ST MISSION, KS

SANTA FE MANOR N 1/2 LOT 42 & ALL LOTS 43 THRU 47 MIC-10063

$3,618.63

Mission Hills

BIRCH FAMILY TRUST

1900 W 56TH ST MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS LOT 10 BLK 2 MHC-0047

$7,523.73

COOPER, BRETT P.

6540 HIGH DR MISSION HILLS, KS

SAGAMORE HILLS LOT 12 BLK 4 MHC-0736

$4,540.57

COTTON, GREGORY

6522 WILLOW LN MISSION HILLS, KS

BELINDER HILLS LOT 3 BLK 3 MHC-0361 0032

$13,609.19

CZAPLINSKI, GEORGE; JUDY I MOORE TRUST

6310 ABERDEEN RD MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LOT 15 BLK 23 MHC-0350B0021

$16,480.67

DIANE CAMPBELL O’BYRNE REVOCABLE TRUST

6830 TOMAHAWK RD MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LOT 2 BLK 9 MHC-4272

$10,484.41

GOFORTH, PHILLIP; GOFORTH, AMY

2225 STRATFORD RD MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS LOT 4 BLK 10 MHC-0202

$10,614.03

HINRICHS, NICHOLAS

3300 W 69TH ST MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LOT 9 BLK 10 MHC-4296

$26,330.66

LINDSEY, SETH W; LINDSEY, ELIZABETH W

6437 HIGH DR MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS LOT 15 EX N 5’ BLK 29 MHC-0549

$10,514.23

LONG, ROB

6404 HIGH DR MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS LOT 2 & N 5’ LOT 3 BLK 30 MHC-0567

$16,745.33

LONG, ROB; LONG, KAREN

NS MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS PT LT 1 BLK 30 BG SE CR W 126.14’ TO SW CR N 3.66’ E 125.71’ TO E/L S 3.40’ TO POB MHC 566A

$280.97

MANNING, KELLY H.; MANNING, STEPHANIE D.; SHIELDS, JOYCE L.

2010 W 69TH TER MISSION HILLS, KS

SAGAMORE HILLS LOT 21 EX W 10’ BLK 15 MHC-0339 0062 0001

$12,332.43

MAUGHAN, KEVIN; MAUGHAN, LACEY OWEN

3715 W 64TH ST MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS (RESURVEY) WLY TR LT 22 50’ ON N & 65’ ON S &ELY TR LT 23 75’ ON N & 60’ ON S BLK 4 MHC 4259

$12,689.30

NEEDHAM, ROBERT; NEEDHAM, MARILYN

3715 W 63RD ST MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LT 8 EX E 60’ & E20’ LT 9 BLK 3 MHC 4228

$10,797.86

ORR, SHARON W.; ORR, RICHARD M.

6120 MISSION DR MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS PT LTS 1 & 2 BLK19 BG SW CR LT 2 NE 55.01’ 19.82’ & 29.15’ NW 21’ NLY CURRT 12.84’ NE 81’ TO N/L & 15’ E NW CR LT 2 SE 135.53’ TO NE CR SE 10’ SW TO S/L & 10’ E SW CR LT 1 NW 10’ TO SW CR SW 65’ NW 73’ TO POB & PT LT 12 BG MOST NLY CR SW 68.9’ TO W/L NLY 22.81’ ELY 65’ TO POB EX PT LT 1 BG NLY CR LT 12 NE 13.7’ N 26.1’ NE 61’ TO PT 10’E W/L LT 1 SLY 100’ WLY 10’ TO POB & EX PT LT 2 BG NW CR LT 2 SW TO SW CR NE 55.01’ 19.82’ & 29.15’ TO TRUE POB NW21’ NLY CUR RT 12.84

$19,242.09

PHILIP PETERSON TRUST

6926 BELINDER AVE MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LOT 1 BLK D MHC-0376A0001

$176.58

PITTS, LUCAS RYAN; PITTS, BROOKE LAUREN

7010 OVERHILL RD MISSION HILLS, KS

SAGAMORE HILLS LT 9 BLK 20 MHC 372 20 9

$7,616.46

ROBINSON, MICHAEL J.; ROBINSON, VIRGINIA

5600 HIGH DR MISSION HILLS, KS

REPLAT OF PART OF LOT 1 BLOCK 5 MISSION HILLS LT 16 BLK 5 MHC 111A

$44,657.88 (2024)

ROBINSON, MICHAEL J.; ROBINSON, VIRGINIA

5600 HIGH DR MISSION HILLS, KS

REPLAT OF PART OF LOT 1 BLOCK 5 MISSION HILLS LT 16 BLK 5 MHC 111A

$37,269.21 (2019)

RYSER, CAROL ANN

6510 INDIAN LN MISSION HILLS, KS

INDIAN HILLS LOT 9 BLK 15 MHC-0392 0009A

$6,046.09

SALAMAT FAMILY REV TRUST

6960 OVERHILL RD MISSION HILLS, KS

SAGAMORE HILLS LT 7 BLK 20 MHC 372 20 7

$14,817.88

WHITNEY AND EMILY VINZANT REVOCABLE TRUST

2015 DRURY LN MISSION HILLS, KS

MISSION HILLS LOT 1 BLK 14 MHC-0268

$32,597.58

Mission Woods

IMMENSCHUH, ERICA THOMAS; THOMAS, GRANT WEBSTER SCOTT

NS NT MISSION WOODS, KS

MISSION WOODS PT LT 1 BLK 1 BG 20’ NE MOST SLY CR NW 47.30’ TO TRUE POB NE 9.50’ NW 32’ & 89.24’ TO NW CR LT 1 SE 66.87’ & 31.47’ S 23.08’ TO POB

$72.96

SAVIC, ZORAN

5365 MISSION WOODS RD MISSION WOODS, KS

MISSION WOODS LOT 26 BLK 1 MWC-0055

$10,107.47

Olathe

19105 WEST 151ST LLC

15190 S MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

HALL BUSINESS PARK 1ST PLAT LT 3 OLC 467A 8A 3

$33,308.20

1CH410-333 LLC; LONE ELM SENIOR APARTMENTS LLC

11670 S LONE ELM RD OLATHE, KS

LONE ELM SENIOR APARTMENTS, Lot 1 EX BG NLY CR S 168.09 W 180.06 NE 74.85 NELY CUR RT 188.67 E 3.60 TO POB

$17,094.57

1CH410-333 LLC; LONE ELM SENIOR APARTMENTS LLC

11612 S LONE ELM RD OLATHE, KS

LONE ELM SENIOR APARTMENTS, PT Lot 1 BG NLY CR S 168.09 W 180.06 NE 74.85 NELY CUR RT 188.67 E 3.60 TO POB

$1,016.47

360I LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

3-14-24 BG 447.59’ W NE CR NW1/4 S 538.51’ W 40’ N 538.51’ E 40’ TO POB EX .018 AC IN ST .4765 ACS M/L

$1.97

360I LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

CLEAR FIRST PLAT LT 1 OLC 254 1

$4.94

521 LLC

521 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

SOMERSET VILLAGE EIGHTH PLAT LT 521 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA OLC 621 3E 7 521

$3,138.45

A2ZAF PROPERTIES LLC

1000 E HAROLD ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE MONTESSORI DAYCARE SCHOOL LOT 1 OLC 166 7 1

$17,127.75

ABOUGALALA, FERAS

1681 E 120TH ST OLATHE, KS

VILLAGE GARDENS CONDOMINIUM BLDG 14 UNIT 1681 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 581 8 1 14 1681

$1,291.79

ADAMS, JOHN M

11521 S WATERFORD DR OLATHE, KS

COVINGTON COURT PT LT 5 BG SW CR NE 43.58’ SE 135.18’ SW 42.06’ NW 135.01’ TO POB

$3,195.37

ADAMS, KIRK MATTHEW

18642 W 165TH ST OLATHE, KS

HEATHER RIDGE 2ND PLAT LT 41 OLC 478 6A 2 41

$5,654.09

AJ FRANCESCHI LLC

12817 S SEMINOLE DR OLATHE, KS

INDIAN CREEK RIDGE LT 58 OLC 609A 1 58

$1,753.74

AKHTER, NASEEM

507 W ELM ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 3 BLK 73 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 1737

$2,187.09

ALAGA, SUZANNE C.

14725 W 141ST ST OLATHE, KS

BROOKFIELD LT 33 OLC 198 33

$2,009.52

ALAN INVESTMENTS III LLC

217 E PRAIRIE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 1 &E 26’ LT 2 BLK 18 OLC 318

$1,352.41

ALEMU, DEBEBE; ALEMU, HELEN KIFLE

1916 E 151ST TER OLATHE, KS

SCARBOROUGH LT 13 BLK 2 OLC 674 2 13

$1,817.38

ALEXANDER, TRACIE M.

1508 E FRONTIER LN OLATHE, KS

STAGECOACH MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT 41 BLK 2 OLC 669 2 41

$814.44

ALEXANDRE PINTO PIZARRO SEQUEIRA-COSTA SUPPLEMENTAL CARE TRUST

13774 W 141ST TER OLATHE, KS

QUAIL PARK VILLAS TWENTY-FIRST PLAT UNIT 28 OLC 195 1A 1 3 C 1 28

$3,026.71

ALFINO-MINNIS, ARLENE M. TRUST

12090 S NELSON RD OLATHE, KS

TIMBERLANE ACRES PT TR 34 BG 28’ S & 150’ W NE CR TR 36 W 408.39’ SW 155.82’ SE 161.93’ SE 25’ TO C/L VAC RD SW ALG C/L VAC RD 129.21’ TO S/L NE1/4 NW1/4 24-13-23 E 353.10’TO N/L VAC RD NW ALG N/L VAC RD 33.64’ E 278.09’ TO E/L TR 34 N 2.98’ TO SE CR TR 36 W 150’ N 372’ TO BG & TR 36 EX N 28’ OLC 169 34 4

$9.32

ALLELUIA PAINTING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC

16253 W BRIARWOOD CT OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 3RD PLAT LT 104 OLC 643 3 104

$3,435.18

ALLEN, CHERYL J

NS OLATHE, KS

SCARBOROUGH LT D (BLK 16) OLC 672 1A A D

$3.96

ALLEN, SAMUEL

1516 E 123RD ST OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION SIXTH PLAT W 40.1’ LT 5 BLK 17 OLC 582 17 5

$1,300.47

ALLENBRAND, DYLAN

410 W LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 22.75’ LT 14 & E 1/2 LT 15 BLK 55 OLC 1327

$1,998.32

ALLISON LUCAS-CRUM LIVING TRUST

10171 S HIGHLAND LN OLATHE, KS

NORTH SHORE ESTATES FIRST PLAT PT LT 13 LYG WITHIN DE SOTO SCH DIST

$139.97

ALLSTATE ROOFING

537 N CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 1 THRU 5 BLK 13 EX BG NE CR LT 1 BLK 13 S 15’ NW 21.21’ E 15’ TO POB IN STS & EX BG SE CR LT 1 W 57.69’ NELY CUR RT 47.46’ N 100.67’ E 6.34’ SE 21.22’ S 113.90’ TO POB IN ST

$3,670.91

ALLSTATE ROOFING

520 N KANSAS AVE OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 10 BLK 13 OLC 227B 1

$64.98

ALLSTATE ROOFING

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 11 BLK 13 EX BG SE CR W 59.95’ NLY CUR RT 30.90’ E 63’ S 30.34’ TO POB IN ST

$60.20

ALLSTATE ROOFING, INC.

523 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

SOMERSET VILLAGE EIGHTH PLAT LT 523 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA OLC 621 3E 7 523

$3,138.45

AMERICAN CAPITAL VENTURE GROUP LLC

1610 E KANSAS CITY RD OLATHE, KS

GAS LIGHT ACRES CERT OF SUR OF W 200’ LT A TRACT C AS REC BK 2692 P 906 & 10% INT IN TRACTS K & L EX PT TRACT L IN ST OLC 622B A 2

$89.10

AMERICAN CAPITAL VENTURE GROUP LLC

1610 E KANSAS CITY RD #A OLATHE, KS

GAS LIGHT ACRES CERT OF SUR OF W 200’ LT A TRACT D AS REC BK 2692 P 906 & 10% INT IN TRACTS K & L EX PT TRACT L IN ST OLC 622B A 2L

$89.10

AMY KATHLEEN OGDEN REVOCABLE TRUST

24929 W 106TH CT OLATHE, KS

HIDDEN LAKE ESTATES THIRD PLAT, Lot 65

$10,555.30

ANDACHTER, BERNADETTE L.

15815 W 127TH TER OLATHE, KS

INDIAN CREEK RIDGE PLAT II LT 129 EX E 52.3’ OLC 609A 1 A 129A

$1,484.57

ANDERSON HOMES LLC

25119 W 107TH PL OLATHE, KS

HIDDEN LAKE ESTATES FOURTH PLAT, Lot 116

$6,410.13

ANDRIKOS, ROSE

14291 S ARAPAHO DR OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD DOWNS LT 10 BLK 2 OLC 646 5 2 10

$2,865.16

APPLETREE, L.L.C.

517 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

SOMERSET VILLAGE EIGHTH PLAT LT 517 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA OLC 621 3E 7 517

$3,456.93

APPLETREE, L.L.C.

519 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

SOMERSET VILLAGE EIGHTH PLAT LT 519 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA OLC 621 3E 7 519

$3,434.22

ARMSTRONG, ABDULLAH S

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 3 BLK 26 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 477

$249.49

ARNTSEN, CHRISTOPHER P.; ARNTSEN, MARY C.

2005 E CHEROKEE PL OLATHE, KS

WILLOW BEND LT 10 BLK 1 OLC 670 1 1 10

$3,416.43

ASHAZ-BILAL PROPERTIES LLC

316 W SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 22 & 23 BLK 38 OLC 841

$6,875.09

AT OLATHE OUTLOT 5 LLC

15085 W 119TH ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE POINTE FIRST PLAT LT 5 OLC 103 5

$70,522.21

ATTEBERRY, AUSTIN

14655 S HALLET ST OLATHE, KS

COPPER CREEK 11TH PLAT LT 15 BLK 5 OLC 260 1A 5 15

$6,666.66

AZAM, MAHFOOZ; AZAM, YASMIN

24888 W 114TH ST OLATHE, KS

VALLEY RIDGE LOT 12 REPLAT, Lot 12

$5,111.70

AZE AMAZE PROPERTIES LLC

712 S CENTRAL ST OLATHE, KS

RESURVEY AND REPLAT OF RIDGEVIEW ADDITION NO. 4 LT 21 BLK 1 OLC 637 21

$2,699.92

B C OF OLATHE INC

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE PT LTS 11 & 12 BLK 48 LYG NE CTR/L MILL CRK & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ N

$115.63

BAGBY, GERALD L.; BAGBY, SHARON E.

701 W PARK ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE LT 4 EX W 77.5’ & EX S 165’ OLC 3372E

$2,773.48

BAILEY, CONNIE S.

306 N WOODLAND RD OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE N 85’ LT 16 OLC 3476A

$1,149.87

BALDWIN, DALIA NOHELI; BALDWIN, AURORA ARLENE; BALDWIN, JAMES ANGEL

113 N MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION E 1/2 LT 6 BLK 11 OLC 2364 1

$2,169.74

BALK, LARRY A.; SHARON M BALK LIVING TRUST

14074 S ALCAN ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWRIDGE 1ST PLAT LT 28 OLC 198 1 1 28

$43.63

BALLEZA, EULALIO

623 S SHERMAN AVE OLATHE, KS

RICHARDSON’S PLACE LT 8 OLC-3410 8

$2,442.92

BAMBER, LINDA

19995 W 120TH TER OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BG 935’ S & 240’ W NECR NE1/4 W 200’ X S 220’ 1.012 ACS M/L OLC 146 1B 2

$3,457.14

BANUELOS, JUAN M; LARES, GISSEL BANUELOS; LARES, JUAN MANUEL BANUELOS

523 E SPRUCE ST OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE W 8.8’ N 200’ LT 28 & E 72’ LT 32 OLC 3493

$1,601.93

BANUELOS, JUAN M; LARES, GISSEL BANUELOS; LARES, JUAN MANUEL BANUELOS

721 N HAMILTON ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LT 7 & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ BLK 7 OLC 3129

$2,018.35

BANUELOS, JUAN MANUEL

715 N WALKER ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LT 6 BLK 10 OLC 3200

$2,126.88

BARBER, DIANE R.

16640 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 25 BLK 45 OLC 663 4 45 25

$3,993.66

BARKER, DAVID R.

723 N WILLIE ST OLATHE, KS

TAFT PARK S 15’ LT 191 ALL LTS 192 & 193 & N 5’ LT 194 & E1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 4751 3

$1,618.00

BARNES, SHARON L.

525 N WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 1 & 2 BLK 10 EX S 71.5’ & EX W 5.5’ OLC 175

$14.94

BASKIND, JONATHAN M; BASKIND, JENNIFER

12099 S QUAIL RIDGE DR OLATHE, KS

THE RESERVE AT RAVENWOOD – 2ND PLAT, Lot 70

$4,916.12

BATARSE, ALEJANDRO JOSE GROSS

1213 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

WALDRON PLACE LT 3 & VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S BLK 6 OLC-2627

$2,039.78

BAYES, JACOB S; BAYES, JULIA K

NS OLATHE, KS

CAMBRIDGE POINTE 2ND PLAT TRACT I OLC 605 I

$64.40

BEACHNER, THOMAS J.; LUCKE-BEACHNER, DEBRA

15152 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 22 BLK 80 OLC 655 3 80 22

$4,715.40

BEGLEY, BROOKE; BEGLEY, JAMES

15661 W 138TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 11TH PLAT LT 406 OLC 642A 406

$22.21

BELL HOMES LLC

15423 S SUMMERTREE LN OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE PART 5 LT 27 BLK 11 OLC 683 11 27

$1,915.14

BELL, BRODY T; BELL, JANAE A

NS OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAS OF FOREST CREEK PT TRACT B DESC AS BG 403.26’ N SE CR SW1/4 21-13-24 SW 40.25’N 191.79’ E 30’ S 165’ TO POB OLC 107D B1

$12.57

BELL, DONALD H SR REV TRUST; BELL, FAITH N REV TRUST

NS OLATHE, KS

21-13-24 BG 2252.57’ S NW CR W 1/2 SE1/4 E 238.83’ S 177.67’ & 121.10’ W 204.91’ N 295.46’ TO POB EX PT IN RDS EX.3845 AC PLATTED & EX .1572 AC .9153 ACS M/L OLC 102C

$68.12

BELL, DONALD H SR REV TRUST; BELL, FAITH N REV TRUST

NS OLATHE, KS

21-13-24 BG 2252.57’ S & 238.83’ E NW CR W 1/2 SE1/4 NE150.72’ 173.21’ & 174.38’ NW 176.61’ 220.34’ & 88.41’ N 142.40’ E 38.38’ CUR RT 97.11’ SW 120’ SE 49.54’ & 435.32’ E 94.89’ NE 100’ SW 367.65’ & 218.96’ W 60.50’ SW 104.73’ & 144.88’ TO POB EX PT IN RDS EX .028 AC EX .1162 AC & EX .0275 AC PLATTED & EX 17 TRACTS CONTAINING 3.396 AC EX .103 AC & EX .000255 AC .027 ACS M/L

$5.12

BELL, DONALD H SR REV TRUST; BELL, FAITH N REV TRUST

NS OLATHE, KS

21-13-24 BG SW CR W 1/2 SE1/4 N 108.02’ E 204.91’ N 121.10’ & 177.67’ NE 144.88’ & 104.73’ E 60.50’ NE 218.96’ 367.65’ & 53.57’ SE 138.76’ NE 230.62’ TO PT E/L W 1/2 SE1/4 S 157’ SW 43.50’ & 41.88’ W 60.21’ NW 267.09’ W 73.03’ SW 211.23’ S 88.02’ SE 20.99’ SW 89.36’ & 239.36’ W 77.27’ SW 95.18’ SW 107.79’ 38.36’ S 176.18’ SE 122.69’ SW 79.55’ TO PT S/L SE1/4 W 203.08’ TO POB EX .477 AC EX PT IN RDS EX .0477 AC PLATTED EX .6118 AC & EX 7 TRACTS CONTAINING 1.772 AC

$197.14

BELSHE, ROBERT E.; BELSHE, JUDITH E.

NS OLATHE, KS

ALTAMIRA LT 3 BLDG 3 PARKING 22 & 23 STORAGE J & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 101G 1 1 3 3 201 1

$185.47

BELSHE, ROBERT E.; BELSHE, JUDITH E.

12670 S PFLUMM RD #203 OLATHE, KS

ALTAMIRA LT 3 BLDG 3 UNIT 203 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 101G 1 1 3 3 203

$6,073.30

BELTON, BETH; BELTON, JEFF

14585 S GREENWOOD ST OLATHE, KS

COPPER CREEK 9TH PLAT LT 29 BLK 8 OLC 260 1B 8 29

$3,448.75

BERRY, JUDITH A.

NS OLATHE, KS

27-13-23 S 65.99’ OF FOLL DESC TR BG 660’ S NE CR S 55 ACS W 1/2 SE1/4 S 330’ W TO E/L RD N 330’ E TO POB EX W 357.05’ EX 5.09 AC PLATTED & EX .045 AC .405 ACS M/L OLC 220D

$32.41

BERRY, JUDITH A.

NS OLATHE, KS

27-13-23 N 65.95’ S 131.94’ OFBG 660’ S NE CR S 55 AC W1/2 SE1/4 S 330’ W TO E/L RD N 330’ E TO BG EX W 357.05’ EX 5.09 ACS PLATTED .45 ACS M/L OLC 220E

$25.39

BERRY, JUDITH A.

NS OLATHE, KS

27-13-23 N 65.95’ S 197.89’ OFBG 660’ S NE CR S 55 AC W1/2 SE1/4 S 330’ W TO E/L RD N 330’ E TO BG EX W 357.05’ EX 5.09 ACS PLATTED .45 ACS M/L OLC 220F

$25.39

BEUSCHER, JARRELL

11353 S CHOUTEAU ST OLATHE, KS

STRATTON OAKS FIRST PLAT LT 6 OLC 86 1 6

$3,017.26

BEVERLY M NORAGER REVOCABLE TRUST

55 HOLLY DR OLATHE, KS

HOLLY GREEN LT 11 BLK 5 OLC 636 1 1 5 11

$1,309.84

BHANUSHALI, MANDAR V.; BHANUSHALI, MANSI M.

1809 W PARK CT OLATHE, KS

INDIAN WELLS LT 11 BLK 1 OLC 287B 1 11

$4,186.50

BHANUSHALI, MANDAR; BHANUSHALI, MANSI

16310 S SUMMERTREE LN OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE MANOR 1ST PLAT LT 33 OLC 688 33

$7,177.66

BHURA, SALIMA; KUDCHIWALA, ZAVER

16437 W 166TH CT OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE TRAILS 6TH PLAT, Lot 260

$4,487.77

BLAIR, ANDREW B.; BLAIR, SUZANNE L.

NS OLATHE, KS

CAMBRIDGE POINTE 2ND PLAT TRACT J OLC 605 J

$5.59

BOOHER, PATRICIA A. REV TRUST

22640 W 119TH ST OLATHE, KS

RUFENACHT’S FARMS LT 2 EX MINERAL RIGHTS OL 145 5 2

$22.01

BOOHER, PATRICIA A. REV TRUST

NS NC, KS

RUFENACHT’S FARMS LT 3 EX MINERAL RIGHTS OL 145 5 3

$22.01

BORDEAU, JUDY M. TRUST

15110 S BLACKFOOT DR OLATHE, KS

BLACKBOB TRAILS LT 43 BLK 3 OLC 679 3 43

$4,041.87

BOSTON, CHARLES LEROY; BOSTON, CHERYL; BOSTON, SARAH

12600 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE TRAILS LT 26 OLC 605 26

$1,492.61

BOSTWICK, NASH CHARLES

440 S WATER ST OLATHE, KS

PILCHER PLACE W 136.25’ LT 1 BLK 4 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON N

$3,515.52

BOUCHARD, SONIA K.

226 S CHESTNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE N 47’ W 20’ LT 15 & N 47’ LT 16 BLK 63 OLC 1548

$5,439.40

BOULDER CREEK DEVELOPERS LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAGES OF SUNNYBROOK ESTATES 6TH PLAT LT 8 EX PT REPLATTED EX BG 138.96’ & 41’ SE NW CR SE 118’ SW 110’ NW 118’ NE 110’ TO POB EX BG 20.19’ SE & 9.51’ SW NW CR SE 94’ SW 144’ NW 94’ NE 144’ TO POB EX BG 117.40’ SE 66.06’ CUR RT & 20.93’ SW NE CR SE 118’ SW 110’ NW 118’ NE 110’ TO POB & EX BG 150.03’ W & 67.20’ S NE CR SE 65.81’ & 69.07’ SW 30.33’ SWLY CUR LF 80.21’ NW 106.12’ NE 27.71’ NE 88.91’ TO POB

$690.30

BOWMAN, PRESTON; BOWMAN, MELANIE G.

1420 S MONTEBELLO LN OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT176 OLC 667 4 176

$4,068.65

BOYD INVESTMENTS LLC

624 N LINCOLN ST OLATHE, KS

WOODSIDE PT LT 3 BLK 8 BG 38.57’ S NE CR W 140’ S 41.63’E 140’ N 42.26’ TO POB OLC 208 8 3

$1,897.83

BOYD INVESTMENTS, LLC

626 N LINCOLN ST OLATHE, KS

WOODSIDE BG NW CR LT 3 E 140’ S 38.57’ W 140’ N 38.60’ TO BG BLK 8 OLC 208 8 3A

$1,916.58

BOYD, MATTHEW D; BOYD, ASHLEY A

405 S WATER ST OLATHE, KS

BEACH’S SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK SEVENTY NINE LT 3 OLC 1850

$2,740.21

BPR REALTY LLC

101 N CHURCH ST OLATHE, KS

PARK-CHURCH WEST LT 1 OLC 2482 1

$4,847.20

BRADFORD PARK, LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

29-13-24 BG 1320.88’ E & 385’ N SW CR SE 1/4 W 542.20’ CUR LF 155.87’ CUR RT 153.54’ W 24.91’ N 184.08’ & 139.50’ W 30’ TO C/L ARAPAHO ST N 182.47’ NWLY CUR LF 102.11’ NW17.28’ NELY CUR LF 367.88’ NE 160.02’ CUR RT 418.39’ E 98.58’ S 997.22’ TO POB EX 4.251 AC PLATTED EX .26 AC IN RD & EX 9.47 AC 2.999 ACS M/L OLC 614J

$4,094.00

BRANDON AND CORINNE LLC

608 E HAROLD ST OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK NO. 2 LT 15 BLK 2 EX W 3’ OLC 172 2 15

$3,447.17

BREYFOGLE, STUART W; BREYFOGLE, YVETTE

1570 N KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

WOODS OF MAHAFFIE REPLAT, Lot 35

$4,097.01

BRITTANY DEVELOPMENT, INC.

1240 SHERIDAN BRIDGE LN OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY PLACE TRACT A OLC 375 1A TA

$1,875.00

BROCKER, CLIFFORD L.; BROCKER, GLENDA D.

831 S EDGEMERE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 16 BLK 7 OLC 4567

$2,425.45

BROOKS, KIEANNA

NS OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN PLACE 1ST PLAT TRACT B OLC 209C B

$70.68

BROWN, BOBBY A. TRUSTEE BROWN, IDA L. TRUSTEE

2004 E ARROWHEAD DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 8 BLK 4 OLC 670 5 4 8

$1,653.31

BROWN, GERALD L.; BROWN, MAXINE

NS OLATHE, KS

3-14-23 TR W 1/2 NE 1/4 BEG 215’ N NW COR LOT 5 PROVENCE VILLAGE TO BEG E 127’ 6IN X N 6’ 3IN .018 ACRES M/L OLC-0188 0012

$116.22

BRUMBAUGH, JEREMIAH D

1406 E 124TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION SECONDPLAT LT 4 EX E 41.70’ BLK 5 OLC 582 4 5 4

$1,881.10

BRUNK FAMILY LIVING TRUST

14229 S PICKERING ST OLATHE, KS

LAKESHORE MEADOWS 2ND PLAT LT 70 OLC 271 70

$6,941.08

BURDICK, RHONDA M; COSSEY, CYNTHIA ANN

16644 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 26 BLK 45 OLC 663 4 45 26

$3,889.09

C AND D OZZIE TRUST

4415 S OCHELTREE ST OLATHE, KS

HIGHLAND PARK N 35’ LT 98 & S 23’ LT 99 OLC 4172

$2,013.00

C M C PROPERTIES LLC

1401 N WOODLAND RD OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 E 1400’ N 1/2 SE1/4 LYG N & W OF RR EX .1422AC IN ST 36.0359 ACS M/L OLC 162 2

$6,244.23

CAITLIN SUTTER IRREVOCABLE TRUST

14775 S KAW DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 36 BLK 81 OLC 655 3 81 36

$4,719.48

CALDWELL, WAYMAN C. II

NS OLATHE, KS

ENGLISH GARDENS PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LOTS 1-42 AND TRACTS A-D LT 14 LYING WITHIN ICMB CONT AREA OLC 197 2A 14

$5.36

CALVERT, CHERYL L; CALVERT, ANITA N

1012 N WOODLAND RD OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK LOT 9 OLC-0202 0009

$2,954.48

CANACARI, JIMENA

16619 W 149TH TER OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD EAST LT 1 BLK 6 OLC 660 6 1

$3,589.12

CAPREFOLI, THOMAS; CAPREFOLI, KELLY

15144 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE LT 12 BLK 1 OLC 683 1 12

$1,888.36

CARRANZA, CELSO

15105 W 121ST TER OLATHE, KS

FOX RIDGE 3RD PLAT LT 108 OLC 595 108

$1,938.55

CARTWRIGHT, BRENDA; CARTWRIGHT, JASON

NS OLATHE, KS

SECONDARY SCHOOL ADDITION PT LT 1 BG 1270.06’ NE NW CR NE 70’ SE 173.23’ SW 70.04’ NW 175.48’ TO POB

$228.47

CASTANER, BRADEN

1421 S APACHE LN OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 16 BLK 9 OLC 670 5 9 16

$1,714.27

CATTEY, JAMES B.; CATTEY, JOAN M.

715 W WABASH ST OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE LT 9 & E 40’ LT 10 BLK 14 OLC 314 54

$1,512.05

CEDAR CREEK EQUITIES, LLC

25574 W VALLEY PKWY OLATHE, KS

5-13-23 PT SW1/4 BG 993.69’ S NE CR SW1/4 PT BEING S RTWY/L K-10 HWY S 130.97’ SW 162.84’ NW 79.19’ 202.35’ & 67.53’ SW 82.07’ SE 10.96’ SW 98.86’ S 45.74’ SE 161.33’ S 62.38’ SW 26.75’ SE 50.29’ & 12.88’ S 14.15’ SW 82.20’ W CUR RT 187.37’ NW 5’ 146.44’ & 48.64’NE 73.76’ N 189.20’ NW 71’ N 37.32’ SW 40’ & 92.38’ SE 32’ SW 240’ NW 170.59’ TO S RTWY/LK-10 HWY SE 29.46’ NE 367.41’ E 647’ SE 588.73’ TO POB 11.6411 ACS M/L OLC 622 3

$27.44

CEDAR CREEK EQUITIES, LLC

25550 W VALLEY PKWY OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK PLAZA SHOPS SECOND PLAT LT 2 OLC 622 2

$4.37

CEDAR CREEK EQUITIES, LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK PLAZA SHOPS SECOND PLAT TRACT C OLC 622 C

$0.17

CEDAR CREEK GAS, LLC

25600 W VALLEY PKWY OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK PLAZA SHOPS FIRST PLAT LT 1 OLC 622 1

$11,767.71

CENTRO CRISTIANO FAMILIAR DUNAMIS INC

NS OLATHE, KS

OUTER ACREAGE LLC PT LT 1 BG 196.59’ S NW CR E 136’ S 19’ E 73’ S 110.08’ W 23.50’ N 60.58’ W 65’ N 49.50’ W 120.50’ N 19’ TO POB

$1,448.96

CHA, KAINAN

17571 W 162ND ST OLATHE, KS

PALISADE PARK TWELFTH PLAT LT 398 OLC 691 398

$4,365.83

CHACE, GARY D.; CHACE, REBECCA A.

18795 W 116TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHWOOD TRAILS VI LT 4 BLK 12 OLC 67E 12 4

$5,552.43

CHAMBERS, CODY

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE PT LTS 12 & 13 BG 68’ N SE CR LT 12 N 15’ W 72’ S 15’ E 72’ TO POB BLK 58 OLC 1397B

$23.34

CHARLES, ANDREW J; CHARLES, AMY N

NS OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE GLEN PT LT 42 LYG O/S ICMB CONT AREA OLC 675 2 42

$2.79

CHATTHA, MALVINDER K.

800 N PARKER ST OLATHE, KS

26-13-23 530.53’ S NW CR S1/2 NW1/4 S 155.5’ TO A PT 30’ W NW CR LT 1 BLK 1 WOODSIDE ADD E 100’ NE 207.99’ W 238.12’ TOBG .6 ACS M/L. OLC 208 2

$2,433.49

CHATTHA, MALVINDER K.

1016 E HUNTINGTON PL OLATHE, KS

HUNTINGTON HEIGHTS LT 26 OLC 194 4 26

$2,981.14

CHATTHA, MALVINDER K.

1259 N PETZOLD DR OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION FIFTH PLAT LT 1 BLK 14 OLC 582 4 1 14 1

$7,940.08

CHATTHA, MALVINDER K.

1255 N PETZOLD DR OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION FIFTH PLAT LT 2 BLK 14 OLC 582 4 1 14 2

$7,954.87

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 1 BLK 6 OLC 2282

$14.44

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS NT OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 2 BLK 6 OLC 2283

$8.15

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 3 BLK 6 OLC 2284

$9.78

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 4 BLK 6 OLC 2285

$11.64

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

320 S BLAKE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LTS 1 THRU 3 S 1/2 LT 11 & ALLLTS 12 THRU 16 BLK 7 & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ S 1/2 LT 11 & ALL LTS 12 & 13 OLC 2298

$783.70

CHEMICAL COMMODITIES, INC.

NS NT OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION S 1/2 LT 10 & N 1/2 LT 11 BLK 7 & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2295 1

$7.22

CHIA, HANG H.; KEE, MICHELLE

14819 W 124TH TER OLATHE, KS

WOODBROOK SEVENTH PLAT LT 317 OLC 107B 317

$4,838.72

CHIEF REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

15320 S CORNICE ST OLATHE, KS

ROBBEN INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 1 OLC 471E 4 1

$16,273.72

CHIPPER ENTERPRISES, INC.

316 N MONROE ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW N 20’ W 1/2 LT 218 & S 60’ W 1/2 LT 219 OLC 3969 1A

$2,299.57

CHIPPER ENTERPRISES, INC.

517 N TROOST CIR OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW HILLS LOT 10 OLC-0733 0010

$2,438.85

CHIPPER ENTERPRISES, INC.

516 N TROOST CIR OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW HILLS LOT 11 OLC-0733 0011

$2,444.20

CHIPPER ONE, LLC

518 W MULBERRY ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE LT 11 OLC 153 11

$2,450.84

CHIPPER TWO, LLC

102 S SAXONY DR OLATHE, KS

SAXONY W 42.5’ LT 18 OLC 290 18A

$2,017.07

CHRISTOPHER J AND TIFFANY MCCURDY REVOCABLE TRUST

16324 S BURCH ST OLATHE, KS

PALISADE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 82 OLC 691 82

$2,263.96

CHUANG, CHUN-AI

18523 W 161ST ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTH HAMPTON LT 37 BLK 2 OLC 477 1 2 37

$2,231.18

CITY OF OLATHE

17400 W 119TH ST OLATHE, KS

DIAMANT BOART FIRST PLAT LT 1 OLC 572 3 1

$2,387.03

CLAXTON, B. BYRL TRUSTEE CLAXTON, ESTHER M. TRUSTEE

15611 W 139TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 13TH PLAT LT 525 OLC 645A 491 525

$2,723.29

CLAYTON, WALTER B.; CLAYTON, CHERYL D.

600 S HONEYSUCKLE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE LT 25 BLK 11 OLC 314 77

$1,329.23

CLEARWATER, TODD

24982 W 106TH CT OLATHE, KS

HIDDEN LAKE ESTATES THIRD PLAT, Lot 58

$11,278.84

CLINE, MATTHEW A.; CLINE, KENDAL S

516 N HAMILTON ST OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS LOT 41 OLC-0182 0041

$1,446.38

CLINE, RICHARD E; CLINE, ELIZABETH W

21035 W 116TH TER OLATHE, KS

FOXFIELD VILLAGE FIRST PLAT LT 64 OLC 82 64

$5,893.86

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

1216 N IOWA ST OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BEG NW COR SW1/4 SE1/4 E 240’ X S 320’ EX TR 175’ X 240’ IN N HALF EX .19 AC & EX .024 AC FOR ST .586 ACS M/L OLC 149

$1,070.77

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

1220 N IOWA ST OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BG NW CR SW1/4 SE1/4 S 175’ X E 240’ EX .04 AC IN ST .93 ACS M/L OLC 149 1

$1,285.74

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

1212 N IOWA ST OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BEG 320’ S NW CR SW1/4 SE1/4 S 83’ X E 210’ EX .02 AC IN ST & EX .26 AC PLATTED .12 ACS M/L OLC 148A 4

$38.72

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BG 280’ S NW CR SW1/4SE1/4 E 210’ X S 40’ EX .009 AC IN ST .181 ACS M/L OLC 149 2

$48.03

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

23-13-23 BG 403’ S NW CR SW1/4SE1/4 E 210’ N 83’ E 30’ N 245’ E 760’ S 355’ E 320’ S 30’ W 350’ N 355’ W 380’ S 355’ W 380’ N 26’ W 210’ N 31’TO POB EX .007 AC IN ST EX 3.818 AC & EX .219 AC PLATTED .02 ACS M/L OLC 148A 3

$7.57

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

20686 W 125TH CT OLATHE, KS

IOWA MEADOWS 2ND PLAT LT 7 OLC 148A 1 7

$938.90

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

526 W CEDAR ST #C OLATHE, KS

STEVENSONS SECOND ADDITION PT LT 2 LYING W OF CENT OF OLD RTWY EX N 150’ EX S 130’ OF W 138’ EX SE TRS & EX NW TR OLC 3307

$866.58

CMC PROPERTIES LLC

845 S CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

W.D. PROPERTIES OFFICE BUILDING LT 1 OLC 316B 1

$2,532.80

COFFMAN, SCOTT

700 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE VIEW NO. 2 LT 1 BLK 4 OLC 3064 4 1

$3,078.96

COHEN INVESTMENTS LLC

1485 E 120TH ST OLATHE, KS

VILLAGE GARDENS CONDOMINIUM BLDG 5 UNIT 1485 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 581 8 1 5 1485

$636.68

COLLINS, JANE

1021 E DOVER CIR OLATHE, KS

HUNTINGTON HEIGHTS LT 18 EX BG NW CR SE CUR LF 38.45’ SW 142.19’ CUR RT 67.82’ NE 144.95’ TO POB OLC 194 4 18

$2,066.56

COLUMBIAN TITLE OF JOHNSON COUNTY, INC.

NS OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS N 12’ LT 69 ADJ TO LT 7 BELMONT PARK LYG EOF LINE BG NW CR LT 7 SELY TO PT 22’ E SW CR LT 7 EX E 10’ N 12’ OLC 189 7 3

$6.75

COMMERCIAL FEDERAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION

NS OLATHE, KS

WHEATLAND ESTATES 1ST PLAT TRACT B OLC 198 B

$250.00

CONKLING, SARAH L; CONKLING, WILLIAM E, Jr

721 N SOMERSET TER OLATHE, KS

STERLING 2ND PLAT PT LT 6 BG SE CR W 112’ N 42.33’ E 112’ S42.46’ TO POB OLC 619 6C

$3,061.61

CONNOLLY, MATTHEW J.; CONNOLLY, MICHELLE L.

711 N LINDENWOOD DR OLATHE, KS

LANDMARK BUSINESS PARK SECOND PLAT PT LT 12 BG SE CR W ALG S/L 218’ N 219.99’ TO PT N/L LT 12 E & S ALG CUR 343.57’ TO BG OLC 619 5 12

$12,721.94

CONTRERAS, MICHAEL TODD; CONTRERAS, TRINA CHELAN

350 S PARKER ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE S 125’ W 106’ LT 18 EX BG SW CR N 125’ E 10’ S 105’ SE 22.41’ W 20.04’ TO POB IN ST

$7,726.44

CONTRERAS, MICHAEL TODD; CONTRERAS, TRINA CHELAN

310 S PARKER ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE N 75’ S 200’ W106’ LT 18 EX BG 125’ N SW CR N 75’ E 10’ S 75’ W 10’ TO POB IN ST

$4,483.02

COON, GARY A.; WILLIAMS, REBECCA A.

1627 W SPRUCE ST OLATHE, KS

CLIFTVIEW WEST LT 17 EX E 42’ OLC 221A 1 17A

$2,158.91

COOPER, JONATHAN; DIVITA, MARY ELISE

NS OLATHE, KS

CAMBRIDGE POINTE 2ND PLAT TRACT D OLC 605 1 D

$5.71

COPPERAS HILL, LLC

115 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

HAYES’ ADDITION TO OLATHE LT 5BLK 1 BG 347.25’ S NE CR W 110’ S 56’ E 110’ N 56’ TO POB OLC 2057 1

$5,509.50

CORBIN, ANTHONY W.; CORBIN, KEISHA L.

15903 W 150TH ST OLATHE, KS

BELLA VISTA LT 118 OLC 658 1 118

$2,134.06

CORCORAN, MALLORY; SHANAHAN, MICHAEL; HALL, THOMAS

16085 S SUNSET ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTH HAMPTON LT 11 BLK 2 OLC 477 1 2 11

$4,735.55

CORRELL, MERIBETH

803 E PIATT LN OLATHE, KS

NORTHVIEW LT 21 BLK 3 OLC 179 3 21

$2,947.72

COURTOIS, ALAN; COURTOIS, FLOYD L

1019 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

WALDRON PLACE ALL LTS 3 & 4 BLK 4 & VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S OLC-2611

$2,927.58

COUSINS, STEPHEN RANDOLPH; COUSINS, RUTH M.; FORTIN, DAVID

10361 S NORTH LAKE CIR OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I FIRST PLAT BG NE CR LT 29 SE 44.66’ SW 129.50’ NW 42.50’ TO NW CR NE 136.66’ TO POB & ALL LT 30 OLC 1 29A

$2,798.73

CRABLE, CORBIN H

12352 S TALLGRASS DR OLATHE, KS

STONE CREEK VILLAGE FIRST PLAT LT 27E OLC 142 5 27E

$3,046.82

CRABTREE, MICHAEL; CRABTREE, JULIA

NS OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE WOODS II PT LT 52 EX BG 83.72’ W NE CR S TO S/L 74.73’ W SE CR W 107.87’ N ALGCUR 61.36’ E 95.83’ TO POB OLC 217 52

$60.09

CRATE CAPITAL LLC

16175 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

ALDI LT 1 OLC 643 8 1

$43,028.98

CRAWFORD, MARCUS BRYANT; CRAWFORD, ANGELA MARIE

19435 W 122ND ST OLATHE, KS

TIMBERLANE ACRES ALL TR 9 & PTTR 10 BG NW CR TR 9 S 284.6’ W 50’ N 284.5’ E 50’ TO POB OLC 169 9

$861.91

CREEK, TIMOTHY S; CREEK, JULIE A

NS NT OLATHE, KS

OFFENBACHER AND HAWORTHS ADDITION TO OLATHE BG 124.4’ SNE CR LT 10 W 212.50’ S 100’ E 212.50’ TO E/L N 100’ TO POB

$102.01

CROSBY, MELVIN LEROY; BLAND, SAMUEL E.

714 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE VIEW NO. 2 LT 4 BLK 4 OLC 3064 4 4

$2,919.54

CUNNINGHAM, STEPHEN P; BARNETT, RANDY K

19150 W 159TH ST OLATHE, KS

12-14-23 E 198’ S 1/2 S 1/2 SW1/4 EX .136 AC IN ST 2.864 ACS M/L OLC 475A 1

$3,088.39

CUNNINGHAM, STEPHEN P; BARNETT, RANDY K

19004 W 159TH ST OLATHE, KS

12-14-23 W 198’ E 396’ S 1/2 S 1/2 SW1/4 EX .136 AC IN ST 2.864 ACS M/L OLC 475 1B

$3,153.54

CURIEL, YOLANDA REYES

803 S CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

35-13-23 PT SE 1/4 LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 4 IN BELMONT EX N 80’ LOT 10 & EX S 60’ LOT 9 .19 AC M/L OLC-0317

$2,428.13

DAHL ENTERPRISES, LLC

117 N CHESTER ST OLATHE, KS

LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS LTS 206 THRU 219 BLK 8 & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ W

$11,339.18

DARK HORSE INC

887 N JAN-MAR CT OLATHE, KS

ROSEHILL BUSINESS PARK ALL LT 11 & S 27.5’ LT 12 OLC 627A 11

$21,222.65

DARLING, STURGIS W. III

21099 W 118TH TER OLATHE, KS

THE TOWNHOMES AT FOXFIELD VILLAGE FIRST PLAT LT 13 OLC 82 3 13

$741.56

DAVID AND LENISE WARD JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

11371 S WIDMER ST OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD CREEK 3RD PLAT LT 113 OLC 75B 113

$2,609.46

DAVID CLEMENTE CONSTRUCTION LLC

25064 W 112TH ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWS OF VALLEY RIDGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 69

$7,590.51

DAVIS, JAMES MATTHEW; DAVIS, CYNTHIA C

14213 S SUMMERTREE LN OLATHE, KS

WOODGATE LT 5 BLK 2 OLC 652 2 5

$2,955.76

DAVIS, SANDRA J.

1330 N HARVEY DR OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION FOURTHPLAT LT 6 BLK 12 EX BG SE CR NWLY 125’ NELY 42.5’ SELY 30.25’ & 44.53’ & 50.28’ SLY 42.5’ TO BG OLC 582 8 12 6

$1,339.25

DB WHITTON HOMES LLC

11494 S LONGVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

BRIGHTON’S LANDING FOURTH PLAT LT 256

$1,452.55

DE LA PAZ, DIANA P

12135 S PRAIRIE CREEK PKWY OLATHE, KS

THE ESTATES OF PRAIRIE HAVEN LT 81 OLC 140 81

$4,122.10

DE LA PAZ, TOMAS; DE LA PAZ, MANUEL; DE LA PAZ, MARIA; OSEGUERA, ERIKA; DE LA PAZ, VINCENTE; DE LA PAZ, DIANA; OSEGUERA, ROSA; OSEGUERA, EZEQUEL; OSEGUERA, JAUN L

105 S CLAIRBORNE RD OLATHE, KS

PARK TRACE E 230’ LT 2 & N 52.68’ E 230’ LT 3 OLC 641A 2A

$8,966.49

DEAN, RICHARD W.

916 S EDGEMERE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 16 BLK 5 OLC 4519

$1,812.12

DEARTH, ANGELA D

16590 W 155TH PL OLATHE, KS

ARLINGTON PARK THIRD PLAT LT 124 OLC 681 1 124

$5,023.41

DECLEMENTS FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

15802 W 143RD TER OLATHE, KS

ASHTON LT 109 OLC 654 1 109

$4,322.98

DEL REAL, JUAN; SANCHEZ REYES, MARTHA ISABEL

741 S STEVENSON ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE KANSAS FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE LODGE 44, PT LT 2 BG NE CR S 60.01’ W 49.11’ SW 90.81’ N 102.01’ E 129.82’ TO POB

$757.95

DICKINSON, KRISTIN MARY

2310 W LAYTON DR OLATHE, KS

PERSIMMON HILL IX LT 1 BLK 25 OLC 224 2 25 1

$5,378.34

DIXON, JULIE

1020 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHVIEW LT 5 BLK 5 OLC 179 5 5

$2,835.24

DO, HANG; TRAN, HUNG

10828 S REDBUD LN OLATHE, KS

PRAIRIE POINT FOURTH PLAT LT 180

$3,605.15

DONAHUE, J. JOSEPH

NS OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW W 25’ LT 189 OLC 3938A

$394.33

DUOSTAR INVESTMENT LLC

520 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE W 80’ E 240’ S 140’ LT 29 OLC 3492A 3

$960.96

DYSTER, LOUIS P.; DYSTER, LISA A.

819 N STEVENSON ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION S 1/2 LT 4 & N 37.5’ LT 5 BLK 12 OLC 3246A

$2,764.80

EAPEN, SANTHOSH AND EAPEN, VIR FAMILY TRUST

14756 S WYANDOTTE DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD EAST LT 22 BLK 3 OLC 660 3 22

$1,925.97

EDDINGS, WILLIAM W SR AND EDDINGS, BARBARA L REV LIV TR

2108 E ARROWHEAD DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 6 BLK 3 OLC 670 5 3 6

$3,341.43

EDDINGS, WILLIAM W SR AND EDDINGS, BARBARA L REV LIV TR

1016 S CLAIRBORNE RD OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 19 BLK 3 OLC-

$4,766.29

EDDINGS, WILLIAM W. SR; EDDINGS, BARBARA L.

301 E SOUTH ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTH SIDE LTS 11 & 12 BLK 3 OLC 2026

$1,757.16

EDDINGS, WILLIAM, Sr

1556 E SYLVIA ST OLATHE, KS

GAS LIGHT ACRES LOT 5 BLK 3 OLC-0622B0003 0005

$2,862.02

EDMISTEN, DON C.

NS OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS LOT 4 EX E 71.01 FT & EX W 68 FT & S 20’ LT 5 EX E 71.01’ & EX W 68’ OLC-0182 0004

$3.38

EDMISTEN, DON C.

NS OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS W 5’ E 10’ LT 69 & N 12’ LTS 71 & 72 OLC 182 69

$10.25

EDMISTEN, DON C.

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE PT VAC ALLEY ADJ LT 10 BLK 6 EX W 109’ OLC 115

$3.61

EDMISTEN, DON C.

NS OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS W 5.5’ LT 8 BLK 3 OLC 3574 1

$3.38

EDWARDS, HELEN M.

NS OLATHE, KS

25-13-23 N 9.90’ E 160’ OF TR BG 528’ N SW CR NW1/4 SW1/4 E 330’ X N 132’ TO BG EX E 25’ IN ST .0304 ACS M/L OLC 186 2

$23.17

EICHELBERGER FAMILY TRUST; EICHELBERGER, LOWANNA RAE

17520 W 113TH ST OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY HILLS 5TH PLAT LT 227 OLC 573 1 227

$5,106.44

EICHENBERG, MICHAEL L

115 N KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION S 17 2/5’ LT 5 & ALL LT 6 BLK 1 OLC 2242

$2,661.15

EKF PROPERTIES LLC

21310 W 119TH TER OLATHE, KS

CEDAR BROOKE EIGHTH PLAT LT 241 OLC 158B 241

$4,665.91

ELBERTAI, ABDELMJID; ELBERTAI, MARY B

NS OLATHE, KS

24-13-23 BG SW CR NW1/4 SW1/4 N ALG W/L 150’ E 30’ NE 48.88’215.81’ TO PT OF BG NE 13.24’ NE 305’ & 159’ TO C/L MILL CREEK SWLY ALG C/L TO PT 375’ N S/L 1/4 1/4 & 554.62’ E W/L W 387’ TO BG .8 ACS M/L OLC 170 3A

$241.05

ELBERTAI, MARY; ELBERTAI, ABDELMJID

12355 S PARKER TER OLATHE, KS

REPLAT OF HUNTER’S CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 2 BLK 2 OLC 159 2 2

$4,237.35

ELDRIDGE, VICKI D; ELDRIDGE, SETH A.; ELDRIDGE, BENJAMIN AUSTIN

405 E PARK ST OLATHE, KS

MCNABB PLACE LT 5 & W 10’VAC ST ADJ ON E & E 1/2 LT 6 & E 66’ LTS 9 – 12 & W 10’ VAC ST ADJ ON E & VAC ALLEY ADJ ON N OLC 2108

$1,043.99

ELITE ENTERPRISES ASSOCIATES INC

NS OLATHE, KS

WESTLAKE INDUSTRIAL PARK SECOND PLAT LT 2 EX PT DESC AS: BG 136.64’ E SW CR LT 2 SELY CUR RT 91.23’ E 234.11’ TO PT E/L LT 3 N 290’ W 290.90’ S 218.50’ W 82.17’ TO POB OLC 474 2

$2,262.47

ELIZABETH ANTONETTE LITTLE IRREVOCABLE TRUST

10800 S WHITETAIL LN OLATHE, KS

CEDAR GLEN FIRST PLAT LT 10 OLC 19 10

$7,832.95

ELLIOTT, SCHEYVONNE; ELLIOTT, LESLIE

19270 W 122ND ST OLATHE, KS

TIMBERLANE ACRES TRACT 15 OLC 169 15

$452.75

ELLIOTT, SCHEYVONNE; ELLIOTT, LESLIE

19230 W 122ND ST OLATHE, KS

TIMBERLANE ACRES TRACT 16 OLC 169 16

$1,278.34

ELLIS, BARBARA T; MENEFEE, EDWARD W.; EAST, IRA F JR; SMITH, THOMAS H; SMITH, MARGIE E

NS OLATHE, KS

32-13-24 ELY STRIP 50’ WIDE OFTR BG 40’ E NW CR SW1/4 E 432’TO W/L PLAT SLY ALG PLAT 47.48’ 181.31’ & 23.29’ WLY ALG PLAT 131.93’ & 256.39’ N 268.37’ TO BG ( DRAINAGE EASMENT ) .277 ACS M/L OLC 650 1

$263.29

ELWOOD, DONALD L.; ELWOOD, KRISTINA M.; ELWOOD, PAUL M.

16069 S OCHELTREE ST OLATHE, KS

MADISON PLACE LT 35 OLC 477 35

$2,077.82

ENGLE, ROBIN R.

1386 N RIDGE PKWY OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION SIXTH PLAT BG SWLY CR LT 9 BLK 17 NELY 59.48’ SELY 143.27’ SWLY 62.88’ NWLY ALG CUR LF 119.32’TO BG OLC 582 17 9A

$2,629.01

EQUITY ATTAINMENT, L.L.C.

1601 S KENWOOD ST OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 35 BLK 4 OLC 670 5 4 35

$3,591.80

EQUITY ATTAINMENT, L.L.C.

319 S KENWOOD LN OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 12 BLK 20 EX BG NW CR S 42.19’ E 120’ N 42.32’W 120’ OLC 633 20 12

$2,543.30

EQUITY ATTAINMENT, L.L.C.

2104 E 144TH TER OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 322 OLC 664 322

$3,944.05

EQUITY TRUST COMPANY

1423 E MART-WAY CIR #B OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION THIRD PLAT W 21’ ELY 72’ LT 11 BLK 7OLC 582 7 7 11B

$2,243.33

ESPINAL, WALTER ANTONIO

620 N WILLIE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 8 & 9 BLK 5 OLC 93

$2,690.61

ESTEBAN, KATLYN

520 E 126TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK NO. 2 LT 17 BLK 4 OLC 172 4 17

$1,568.30

EVERGREEN SOLUTIONS LLC

11610 S WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

MILL CREEK GRANDE 2ND PLAT LT 8 OLC 78B 8

$11,738.71

EZEAMII, NDUKA; EZEAMII, LISA

1231 E COTHRELL ST OLATHE, KS

TWO TRAILS LT 157 OLC 176A 157

$3,392.32

FAIR FAMILY TRUST

11349 S MILLVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

NORTHWOOD TRAILS II LT 19 BLK 1 OLC 66 3 1 19

$2,681.13

FAIRFIELD AT HERITAGE PARK LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE PARK NORTHEAST TRACT A EX PT LYG WITHIN BOND H

$53.40

FAIRFIELD AT HERITAGE PARK LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE PARK NORTHEAST TRACT A EX PT LYG O/S BOND H

$425.44

FCPT HOLDINGS LLC

517 E SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

HAYES’ ADDITION TO OLATHE E 134’ NE1/4 LT 4 EX W 65’ & EX N 5’ E 69’ & NW1/4 LT 5 EX E 100’ & EX N 5’ BLK 1 OLC 2050

$40.81

FELITZ, SUSAN M. TRUST

2109 E WYANDOTTE ST OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 14 BLK 16 OLC 670 4 16 14

$3,381.61

FELLINGHAM, BRADLEY J.; BURMEISTER, CYNTHIA M.

17437 W 158TH PL OLATHE, KS

SPRING MEADOW AT SCARBOROUGH 3RD PLAT LT 92 OLC 676 92

$4,710.05

FERDIG, ROBERT A.; KINNEY, KATHRYN M.

16440 W 124TH ST OLATHE, KS

ROLLING MEADOWS LT 79 OLC 606 79

$3,528.92

FFONSAS LLC

1130 W SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK LT 43 BLK 4 OLC 301 4 43

$3,103.07

FIELDS, TONA K.

112 E ELM ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 25’ LT 13 & E 1/2 LT 14 BLK 67 OLC 1619

$2,726.71

FINK, JEROME; FINK, BARBARA

16609 W 132ND ST OLATHE, KS

RAINTREE II LT 4 BLK 4 OLC 616 8 4 4

$2,280.67

FISCHER, JOHN JR

129 S MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION S 12’ LT 17 & LTS 18 & 19 BLK 12

$1,803.55

FLACK, JOSEPH P.; FLACK, DAWN M.

16560 W 153RD ST OLATHE, KS

STONEHURST FIRST PLAT LT 13 OLC 684D 13

$2,304.13

FLAGGARD, DREW

813 S WEAVER ST OLATHE, KS

COLLIVER ADDITION LT 4 BLK 5 OLC 4355

$1,011.15

FLAGSHIP DEVELOPMENT LLC

1807 E 123RD TER OLATHE, KS

ROSEHILL NORTH BUSINESS PARK 1ST PLAT LT 41 OLC 584 41

$27,151.37

FOLEY, SUSAN L

825 S WEAVER ST OLATHE, KS

COLLIVER ADDITION LT 7 BLK 5 OLC 4358

$2,276.75

FOLSE, JOSEPH U.; FOLSE, BEVERLY A.

919 W FOREST DR OLATHE, KS

WOODSIDE W 80.04’ LTS 2 & 3 BLK 6 OLC-0208 0006 0003

$1,551.13

FONTENOT, CONOR ARASTE; WELTI, LAURA

11905 S HAGAN ST OLATHE, KS

WYNCROFT LOTS 1-55 LOT 2 OLC 96 1 2

$2,403.93

FORD, TIMOTHY G.

304 E MULBERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 10’ LT 14 EX N 64.75’ & LTS 15 & 16 EX N 64.75’ BLK 1 OLC 15

$2,278.26

FRANCESCHI FAMILY TRUST

1409 E FRONTIER LN OLATHE, KS

STAGECOACH MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT 3 BLK 7 OLC 669 7 3

$1,151.12

FRANCIS, SCOTT; FRANCIS, RHONDA J

11340 W 146TH TER OLATHE, KS

HIGHLANDS OF KENSINGTON THIRD PLAT LT 119 OLC 243 1A 119

$66.93

FUENTES, JAIME E.; FUENTES, PAOLA A.

15032 W 150TH TER OLATHE, KS

HIGHLAND ESTATES LT 79 EX BG SE CR W 48.38’ N 120’ E 48.19’S 120’ TO POB OLC 268 79A

$2,339.75

FULLER, STEVEN J; FULLER, NANCY R

12935 S SUMMIT ST OLATHE, KS

BRADFORD FALLS FOURTH PLAT LT 121 OLC 186 121

$5,027.49

GABRIEL HOMES INC

15456 W 171ST PL OLATHE, KS

BOULDER HILLS THIRD PLAT, Lot 130

$1,570.17

GABRIEL HOMES INC

15352 W 171ST TER OLATHE, KS

BOULDER HILLS THIRD PLAT, Lot 140

$1,710.84

GABRIEL HOMES INC

17341 W 169TH TER OLATHE, KS

BOULDER CREEK THIRD PLAT, Lot 137

$1,105.18

GABRIEL HOMES INC

17465 W 169TH TER OLATHE, KS

BOULDER CREEK THIRD PLAT, Lot 144

$1,097.65

GABRIEL HOMES INC

16880 S NORTON ST OLATHE, KS

BOULDER CREEK THIRD PLAT, Lot 164

$1,214.08

GABRIEL HOMES INC

25009 W 112TH ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWS OF VALLEY RIDGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 32

$2,120.01

GABRIEL HOMES INC

11128 S VIOLET ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWS OF VALLEY RIDGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 62

$902.99

GABRIEL HOMES INC

16543 W 170TH ST OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE MANOR FIRST PLAT, Lot 11

$1,545.87

GABRIEL HOMES INC

16495 W 170TH ST OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE MANOR FIRST PLAT, Lot 13

$1,545.25

GABRIEL HOMES INC

16987 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE MANOR FIRST PLAT, Lot 19

$1,563.02

GABRIEL HOMES INC

16997 S KIMBLE ST OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE MANOR FIRST PLAT, Lot 36

$1,574.74

GABRIEL HOMES INC

11506 S HOUSTON ST OLATHE, KS

VALLEY RIDGE SEVENTH PLAT, Lot 225

$899.41

GABRIEL HOMES INC.

16419 W 166TH CT OLATHE, KS

STONEBRIDGE TRAILS 6TH PLAT, Lot 259

$1,616.94

GABRIEL HOMES, LLC

24795 W 112TH ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWS OF VALLEY RIDGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 44

$886.05

GABRIEL HOMES, LLC

11165 S BRUNSWICK ST OLATHE, KS

MEADOWS OF VALLEY RIDGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 52

$895.13

GALVIS, JOHN

703 N MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

THE FARMSTEAD 2ND PLAT LT 41 OLC 176C 41

$1,994.15

GAMBOS, JUAN MANUEL BANUELOS

210 N LOGAN ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LOT 133 OLC-3896

$2,014.39

GARCIA, ARACEL; GARCIA, ELIDA

927 S EDGEMERE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 34 BLK 7 OLC 4585

$1,039.97

GARCIA, DONNA

20 S EDGEMERE CT OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 20 BLK 7 OLC 4571

$1,841.58

GARRETT, LARRY R; GARRETT, LAVERNE F

1017 E ELM ST OLATHE, KS

FREDRICKSON’S THIRD ADDITION LT 3 OLC 368 3

$1,968.86

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS EAST OLATHE PARK LLC

13655 S ALDEN ST OLATHE, KS

ALDEN CENTER 1ST PLAT PT LT 1 LYG O/S SD OLC 197 1

$166,753.30

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS EAST OLATHE PARK LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

ALDEN CENTER 1ST PLAT PT LT 1 LYG WITHIN SD OLC 197 6A 1

$14,003.22

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS OLATHE LLC

13370 S BLACKFOOT DR, OLATHE, KS

BRADFORD BUSINESS PARK FIRST PLAT LT 1 OLC 614J 1

$28,724.01 (2023)

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS OLATHE LLC

13370 S BLACKFOOT DR OLATHE, KS

BRADFORD BUSINESS PARK FIRST PLAT LT 1 OLC 614J 1

$101,892.00 (2024)

GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER J. JR; GEORGE, LISA C.

NS OLATHE, KS

TAFT PARK LT 145 EX S 21’ & W1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 4722

$9.08

GIESS, MICHAEL J; GIESS, SUZANNE M

12670 S PFLUMM RD #201 OLATHE, KS

ALTAMIRA LT 3 BLDG 3 UNIT 201 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 101G 1 1 3 3 201

$40.27

GINA AND THE BOYS LLC

609 S FIR ST OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE KANSAS BLOCKS 1 TO 4 INCLUSIVE S 100’LT A BLK 4 OLC 2639 39B

$4,774.37

GJOVIG, DEREK DWAYNE; GJOVIG, LORI JEANNE

14248 W 132ND ST OLATHE, KS

REGENCY PLACE 4TH PLAT LT 192 OLC 187H 192

$6,443.93

GODFREY, DONNA M

131 W DENNIS AVE OLATHE, KS

L-P GAS SUBDIVISION LT 4 OLC 386A 4

$252.64

GO-LATHE INVESTMENTS LLC

305 E DENNIS AVE OLATHE, KS

2-14-23 BG 358’ W NE CR NE1/4 S 143.3’ NE 238.15’ W 190’ TO POB .313 ACS M/L

$5,676.96

GO-LATHE INVESTMENTS LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

2-14-23 BG 168.19’ W & 91.84’ SW NE CR NE1/4 SW 146.54’ S 10.80’ NE 45.53’ 37.43’ & 71.82’ TO POB .033 ACS M/L

$298.81

GO-LATHE REALTY LLC

227 E DENNIS AVE OLATHE, KS

2-14-23 W 90’ OF FOL DESC TR: BEG 528’ W NE COR NE 1/4 S 271.57’ NE 213.15’ N 143.3’ W 170’ TO BEG .493 AC M/L OLC 385D 1

$6,957.88

GOSS, DANIEL A.; GOSS, DANETTE L.

1316 E 153RD ST OLATHE, KS

STRATFORD ESTATES LT 77 OLC 672 77

$1,841.43

GRAY, KEILA

14721 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 4 BLK 63 OLC 655 2 7 4 63 4

$3,010.61

GRAY, LISA L.

1018 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHVIEW LT 6 BLK 5 OLC 179 5 6

$1,233.51

GRAY, WILLIAM F.; GRAY, JAMI S.

15600 W 146TH TER OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 32 BLK 64 OLC 654 2 64 32

$2,057.09

GRAYSTONE, LLC

1300 E PARK ST OLATHE, KS

LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS LT 376 EX S 5’ & EX W 5’ & LTS 377 THRU 381 INC EX W 5’ EX PT LTS 380 & 381 BG NW CR LT 381 E 13.58’SW 52.44’ TO W/L LT 380 N 50.63’ TO POB & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON E/S TO LTS 376 THRU 381 INC EX S 5’ BLK 12 OLC 3042

$6,374.71

GREENE, ARTHUR D. JR; GREENE, JANICE A.

614 N PINE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 9 EX N .38’ & N 5.88’ LT 10 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY LYG E & ADJ BLK 7 OLC 130A

$2,712.03

GREENE, VICKI K.

509 E PIATT LN OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK E 46.55’ LOT 13 & W 25.45’ LOT 14 OLC 202 13A

$3,234.30

GREENING, DEWAYNE L.; GREENING, ANITA V.

2109 E 144TH TER OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 314 OLC 664 314

$4,548.54

GREENWOOD PLAZA ASSOCIATION

NS NT OLATHE, KS

BLOOM SENIOR LIVING 1ST PLAT TRACT A-3

$250.00

GREGG, TERRY L.

15607 W 128TH ST OLATHE, KS

INDIAN CREEK RIDGE LT 85 OLC 609A 1 85

$1,953.33

GRISHAM, DAVID J

732 W CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE S 235’ E 90’ W190’ LT 7 OLC 3378A

$1,884.44

GUTHRIE, BRYAN T.; GUTHRIE, MARGARET LEIGH

1206 N ANNE SHIRLEY DR OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY YESTERYEAR 3RD PLAT LT 104 OLC 166 2 104

$3,606.59

H & F UNITED INVESTMENTS LLC

15695 S US169 HWY OLATHE, KS

COMBS ADDITION LT 1 OLC 474 3A 1

$10,548.50

H FRANK BELL LIVING TRUST & JULIANNE A BELL LIVING TRUST

12553 S HAGAN LN OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY FOREST 9TH PLAT, Lot 2

$4,931.55

H FRANK BELL LIVING TRUST & JULIANNE A BELL LIVING TRUST

NS OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAS OF FOREST CREEK PT TRACT B DESC AS BG 201.39’ N SE CR SW1/4 21-13-24 NW 58.60’N 124.68’ NE 40.25’ S 201.87’ TO POB OLC 107D B2

$21.43

HALE, CLIFTON WARREN

723 N WALKER ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LT 1 & N 10’ LT 2 BLK 10 OLC 3195

$948.27

HALL, DANA K; HALL, DAVID W

1805 E STRATFORD RD OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN PARK ESTATES LT 2 BLK 3 OLC 664 1 3 2

$1,242.63

HAMAMY, MARY L. TRUSTEE

11709 W HARMONY LN OLATHE, KS

HARMONY VIEW ACRES PT LTS 9, 15 & ALL LT 10 BG 210’ N SW CRLT 9 NLY & NELY ALG W/L 915.19’ TO NE CR LT 10 S ALG E/L 404.88’ E 30’ S 284.15’ TOE/L LT 9 PT BEING 214.97’ NWLY OF SW CR LT 15 W 404.05’ TO BG OLC 245 9

$9,075.27

HAMRICK, RICHARD C; HAMRICK, ASHLEY N; JAN L WEBB REVOCABLE TRUST

12000 W 148TH ST OLATHE, KS

HARMONY VIEW WEST LT 3 OLC 251 3

$5,872.03

HANEY, KEVIN; HANEY, KANDI

NS NT OLATHE, KS

NOTTINGTON CREEK THIRD PLAT PT LT 159 LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST

$38.62

HANSEN, TIMOTHY S; HANSEN, RICHELLE D

16379 S SUNSET ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTH HAMPTON 6TH PLAT LT 231 OLC 478 6B 231

$4,499.74

HARRIS, JESSICA SARA

903 W LAYTON ST OLATHE, KS

BROOKFIELD PARK 1ST PLAT LT 87 OLC 209C 87

$4,511.85

HARRIS, PETER A.

17553 W 111TH PL OLATHE, KS

BROOKVIEW LT 14 OLC 573 2 19 14

$4,503.82

HASS, KEELY ANN

NS OLATHE, KS

ROLLING RIDGE SOUTH PT LT 253 BG NE CR WLY 18.60’ SLY 57.50’ELY 60.43’ TO BG OLC 301 253A

$11.06

HASS, KEELY ANN

NS OLATHE, KS

STAGECOACH MEADOWS THIRD PLAT E 3’ LT 6 BLK 7 OLC 669 7 6A

$5.82

HASSAN, AYMAN; ABUGHOSH, ULA

15054 W 139TH ST OLATHE, KS

BLACKBOB MEADOWS 2ND PLAT A REPLAT OF BLACKBOB MEADOWS LT 55 EX E 44.85’ OLC 197 2 55

$1,207.37

HASWELL, JAMES S.; HASWELL, SHELBY B.

26550 W 106TH TER OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I SECOND PLAT LT 17 OLC 19 1 17

$5,034.96

HATHAWAY MANOR VAIL

13525 COLLEGE BLVD OLATHE, KS

MARSHALL CROSSING LT 1 OLC 75A 3 1

$79,475.88

HAYDEN, TY D.; HAYDEN, ERIN E.

535 E PRAIRIE ST OLATHE, KS

WILLIAMS HIGHLANDS LOT 3 OLC-3494 0003

$2,325.08

HEALTH FOR INDIA INC

601 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

THE COURTYARD 2ND PLAT UNIT 20A OLC 619 1 20A

$4,737.45

HEARTLAND DEVELOPMENTS LLC

25998 W 140TH ST OLATHE, KS

WHITETAIL 4TH PLAT, Lot 120

$600.93

HEARTLAND DEVELOPMENTS LLC

13985 S LANDON ST OLATHE, KS

WHITETAIL 4TH PLAT, Lot 123

$1,074.35

HEARTLAND DEVELOPMENTS LLC

14021 S LANDON ST OLATHE, KS

WHITETAIL 4TH PLAT, Lot 126

$1,044.77

HEARTLAND DEVELOPMENTS LLC

14057 S LANDON ST OLATHE, KS

WHITETAIL 4TH PLAT, Lot 129

$1,034.06

HENNING, JOSEPH M; HENNING, ANGELA M K

1129 N WALKER LN OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK NO. 2 LT 15 BLK 3 OLC 172 3 15

$1,865.53

HERMAN, CHERYL A

502 S CHURCH CIR OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW WEST LOT 13 BLK 5 OLC-0338A0061

$1,425.65

HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO

417 S WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 7 & 8 BLK 74 OLC 1758

$2,272.79

HERNANDEZ, JAIME IAN; HERNANDEZ, MICHELE L

1400 E 124TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION SECONDPLAT PT LT 5 BLK 5 LYING SW OFA LINE 29.10’ N OF SE CR & 111’ N OF SW CR OLC 582 4 5 5

$2,872.73

HERTING TRUST

11420 S GLEASON RD OLATHE, KS

WOODS AT SOUTHGLEN FIRST PLAT LT 10 OLC 92 5 10

$27.60

HESS, JULIE; HESS, JOEL

1400 E STAGECOACH DR OLATHE, KS

STAGECOACH MEADOWS FIRST PLAT LT 1 BLK 1 & S 2’ N 1109.71’ NW1/4 6-14-24 ADJ ON N EX BG 1229.75’ S & 40’ E NW CR 6-14-24 N 8.25’ SE 18.63’ W 16.70’ TO POB IN ST

$4,265.45

HIATT, DONALD L

230 S KANSAS AVE OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 22 23 & 24 EX N 50’ BLK 61 OLC 1495A BOTA 92 4863 TX

$3,692.29

HIATT, GERALD W.; HIATT, JUNELLA G.

344 N LINDENWOOD ST OLATHE, KS

JACOBSON BUSINESS PARK E 90’ N1/2 OF LT 1 OLC 621 2 1 1

$12,314.38

HIATT-CLARK, PAMELA L.

14200 S ALDEN CT OLATHE, KS

WHEATLAND ESTATES 1ST PLAT LT 20 OLC 198 20

$4,995.23

HIDE, JAMES M. JR; HIDE, PAIGE M.

403 S CHESTNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 1 & E 14.5’ LT 2 BLK 78 OLC 1832

$3,029.35

HINER, ALFREDA M

NS OLATHE, KS

33-13-24 N 45’ S 445’ SE1/4 NE1/4 EX .061 AC 1.299 ACS M/LOLC 193 3B

$86.47

HOLCOMB, DANIEL P.

515 N CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 19 EX N 6.5’ & ALL LT 20 BLK 13 OLC 242

$1,429.13

HOLDER, ROBERT; HOLDER, GAIL EAKIN

16063 S BROOKFIELD ST OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 14TH PLAT LT 67 OLC 687 1D L 67

$1,217.23

HOLZRICHTER, RICK S.; HOLZRICHTER, MICHELLE A.

1146 E FRONTIER DR OLATHE, KS

MISSION RIDGE III LT 125 OLC 374 6A 125

$1,947.92

HOPES AND DREAMS, INC.

12185 S K7 HWY OLATHE, KS

22-13-23 BG SE CR NW1/4 W 509.71’ TO NE RTWY/L K-7 HWY NW ALG RTWY 579.26’ 506.36’ & 253.70’ NE 897.40’ TO W/L E 20AC N 1/2 NW1/4 S 259.96’ TO S/L N 1/2 NW1/4 E 656.53’ TO NE CR S 1/2 S 1327.39’ TO BG EX 2.96 AC 27.819 ACS M/L OLC 145 5A

$8,981.75

HOWARD, CHARLES R.; HOWARD, LAURA L.

1008 W SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK PT LT 33 BLK 4 BG NW CR NE 48.27’ SE 127.12’ WLYALG S/L LT 37.53’ NW 123.72’ TO BG OLC 301 4 33A

$2,112.09

HUANG, HUNG CHIEH; HUANG, KUNG-YUNG

14729 W 123RD TER OLATHE, KS

WOODBROOK LOT 64 OLC 108A 64

$2,014.24

HUBBELL, CHRISTOPHER L.

16008 W 154TH ST OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE LT 35 BLK 11 OLC 683 11 35

$3,826.32

HUFF ENTERPRISES INC

13012 S CONWAY CT OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE PHASE III LT 234 OLC 615 6 234

$1,453.83

HUGGINS, ROGER C.; HUGGINS, ELEANOR L.

617 N WATER ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 11 BLK 2 OLC 27

$2,491.69

HUIGENS, JENNIFER

2039 E MOHAWK CT OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 10 BLK 19 OLC 670 4 19 10

$3,464.64

HUPPERT, JACOB D.; HUPPERT, SARAH A.

12732 S SYCAMORE ST OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE LT 84 OLC 615 6 84

$3,432.50

HUYNH, HIEN; HUYNH, LUONGKY P.

18345 W 116TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHWOOD TRAILS IX LT 13 BLK 11 OLC 67 11 13

$2,604.10

IMPERIUM HOLDINGS I LLC

13900 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

GREENWOOD PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER FIRST PLAT LT 5 OLC 187 5

$26,579.26

INGLES, MARIE A

11839 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HIGHLANDS OF KENSINGTON FIRST PLAT LT 2 OLC 243 1 2

$36.92

IVY REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

1028 W FAIRWOOD LN OLATHE, KS

WOODSIDE LOT 20 BLK 2 OLC-0208 0002 0020

$925.68

J&L CONSULTING LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS N 9 FT LOT 224 BLK 7 OLC-2868 0001

$54.38

J.W. HAYES JR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT, LLC

640 S ROGERS RD OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT INDUSTRIAL PARK LOT 1 BLK 1 OLC-0637D0001

$9,824.77

JAKKULA, VAMSHI KRISHNA; JAKKULA, SRUTHI

NS OLATHE, KS

COPPER CREEK 10TH PLAT PT LT 16 BLK 6 LYG WITHIN NW1/4 4-14-24 OLC 264 6 16

$8.38

JAMES, CHRISTOPHER E

17554 W 111TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY BROOKE LT 25 OLC 573 2 25

$4,304.34

JAMIL, ARSHAD; JAMIL, SHAGUFTA

21625 W 122ND TER OLATHE, KS

THE ESTATES OF PRAIRIE HAVEN LT 10 OLC 140 10

$4,385.97

JANE H SAUVE TRUST

1429 E WILLOW DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 7 BLK 23 OLC 638 23 7

$2,025.59

JANE H SAUVE TRUST

1963 E SUNVALE DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 218 OLC 664 218

$1,965.33

JENKINS, LEALURE M.

1324 N ANNE SHIRLEY DR OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY YESTERYEAR 4TH PLAT LT 133 OLC 166 2B 133

$258.80

JENSEN, PAMELA D. TRUSTEE JENSEN, MICHEAL W. TRUSTEE

1257 E BUTTERFIELD PL OLATHE, KS

MISSION RIDGE III LT 79 OLC 374 6A 79

$1,649.99

JENSEN, PAMELA D. TRUSTEE JENSEN, MICHEAL W. TRUSTEE

NS OLATHE, KS

MISSION RIDGE III BG NE CR LT 93 SE 12’ W TO SW CR LT 79 NE 75.15’ TO SE CR LT 79 E 5.25’ TO POB OLC 374 6A 93A

$13.91

JEWELL, AARON T; JEWELL, BRIANNE D

16459 S RIPLEY ST OLATHE, KS

COUNTRY ESTATES OF CEDAR RIDGE PARK FIRST PLAT LT 36 OLC 692 6 36

$2,951.99

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

1220 N LEEVIEW CIR OLATHE, KS

LEEVIEW ESTATES NO. 2 LT 20 OLC 141A 20

$3,672.15

JOHNSON, GEORGE W.; JOHNSON, ANN E.

1401 E OXFORD PL OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 21 BLK 13 OLC 668 13 21

$4,154.24

JOHNSON, JEROMEE LEWIS; JOHNSON, BRANKA MILOJEVICH

26704 W GREENTREE CT OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I TWENTIETH PLAT LT 21 OLC 19 21

$8,819.85

JOHNSON, JOHN S.; JOHNSON, LORIAN S.

15925 W BECKETT LN OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 5TH PLAT LT 164 OLC 643 5 164

$4,763.61

JOHNSTON HOME RENTALS LLC

500 E JOHNSTON ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LT 13 & LT 14 EX N 20’ BLK 9 OLC 3183

$1,911.22

JONES, BRENDA S; SAGARTZ, MICHELLE K; HARRIS, BRADLEY A

14016 W 151ST TER #902 OLATHE, KS

ST. JAMES COURT FIRST PLAT LT 9A OLC 270 9A

$4,427.20

KAHLER, ALEXANDER H J

16592 W 154TH ST OLATHE, KS

STONEHURST THIRD PLAT LT 84 OLC 684D 84

$4,854.68

KALSI, ARVIND; SINGH, PAUL

700 S JAIDE LN OLATHE, KS

CLEARWATER CREEK 5TH PLAT LT 165 OLC 303 165

$1,848.26

KAMAU, MARY M.; GITHIOMI, DOMINIC K.

14690 W 141ST ST OLATHE, KS

BROOKFIELD LT 17 OLC 198 17

$3,940.09

KANG, TINA MEE

21152 W 126TH ST OLATHE, KS

HUNTER’S CREEK ESTATES 2ND PLAT LT 66 OLC 161 66

$4,098.11

KANSAS BIOSCIENCE AUTHORITY

NS OLATHE, KS

KANSAS BIOSCIENCE PARK ADDITION 1ST PLAT TRACT D OLC 40 4 3 D

$101.14

KANSAS CITY NEVADA LLC

819 E PIATT LN OLATHE, KS

NORTHVIEW LT 13 BLK 3 OLC 179 3 13

$4,313.66

KARL, NORMAN H.

901 S EDGEMERE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 21 BLK 7 OLC 4572

$1,920.54

KATRIK HOSPITALITY LLC

1415 W OTT ST OLATHE, KS

PROVENCE VILLAGE LOTS 118 THRU 120 OLC-0118

$5,851.51

KAUFFMAN, ZACHARY

519 W SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 8 & 9 BLK 41 OLC 921

$2,055.85

KAUFFMAN, ZACHARY D.

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 1/2 LTS 10 & 13 BLK 41 OLC 922

$264.07

KAUFFMAN, ZACHARY D.

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE E 1/2 LTS 10 & 13 BLK 41 OLC 924

$231.86

KC HOUSING SOLUTIONS LLC

16655 S MARAIS DR OLATHE, KS

FAIRFIELD AT HERITAGE PARK 3RD PLAT LT 115 OLC 686 115

$3.00

KC SNOW REAL ESTATE

218 S KANSAS AVE OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 10 13 & 14 BLK 61 OLC 1482

$2,372.68

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, L.L.C.,

300 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 8 BLK 7 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2293

$7.22

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, LLC

318 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION S 54’ LT 4 BLK 7 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2289A

$6.75

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, LLC

316 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 4 EX S 54’ & ALL LT 5 BLK 7& W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2290

$7.92

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, LLC

312 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 6 BLK 7 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2291

$7.22

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, LLC

302 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 7 BLK 7 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2292

$7.45

KEELER STREET OPEN SPACE, LLC

301 S BLAKE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LT 9 & N 1/2 LT 10 BLK 7 & E 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ OLC 2294

$11.06

KELLY, DEBORAH A.

15650 W 141ST ST OLATHE, KS

APPLEWOOD LT 19 BLK 4 OLC 646 5 4 19

$4,158.32

KELLY, JOSEPH ODOWD; KELLY, REBECCA JULENE

720 W LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE E 125’ S 230’ E 260’ LT 6 OLC 3376 1

$1,755.78

KESLER, KRISTIA; STINSON, CRAIG W; DONNA L KESLER LIVING TRUST

115 E NELSON CIR OLATHE, KS

NELSON SQUARE LT 115 OLC 176A 115

$1,938.55

KHAN, IZHAR A.; KHANAM, BILQUEES

11928 S RENE ST OLATHE, KS

HEATHERSTONE 2ND PLAT LT 67 OLC 96 67

$5,176.07

KIFER, GREGORY L.

636 E WABASH ST OLATHE, KS

WABASH PLACE LT 2 OLC 345 1 2

$3,135.21

KIMBLEY, DEANNA M

1008 W WABASH ST OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK LT 12 BLK 1 OLC 301 1 1 12

$1,552.87

KIMBLEY, DEANNA M.

812 S TROOST ST OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 4 BLK 1 OLC 4460

$1,742.49

KING, JOSH; CRUMBY, TARA

821 S RIDGEVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW SOUTH LOT 6 BLK 1 OLC-0339 0006

$1,018.61

KING, LOIS D; KING, TROY A

534 N WATER ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 34.25’ N 78’ LT 4 & N 78’ LT 5 BLK 16 OLC 290

$1,698.35

KIRKPATRICK, TIMOTHY B.; KIRKPATRICK, SHERRY L.

2117 E ARROWHEAD DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 26 BLK 2 OLC 670 5 2 26

$1,206.26

KLEINMANN, LESA; KLEINMANN, CALVIN

2628 W WHITNEY ST OLATHE, KS

BRIDLEWOOD DOWNS 5TH PLAT LT 180 OLC 228 180

$1,078.92

KOHNLE, CRAIG G.; KOHNLE, LISA M.

15439 S WYANDOTTE DR OLATHE, KS

STONEHURST FOURTH PLAT LT 157 OLC 684D 157

$2,320.89

KUEL, AJAK MICHAEL AKOK; MUONG, PAUL

1812 S KIOWA CT OLATHE, KS

SCARBOROUGH LT 18 BLK 5 OLC 674 5 18

$3,788.71

KUMAR, JULIE MARLANE

10405 S MOCKINGBIRD LN OLATHE, KS

11-13-23 BG 40’ W & 1243.63’ NSE COR NE 1/4 W 452.30’ N 395.09’ TO BG W 275’ NW 310.73’ TO CUL DE SAC NE ALG CUL DE SAC 95.71’ E 330.36’ S 313.54’ TO BG 2.54 ACS M/L OLC 46A 2A

$10,492.51

KUMAR, SAMIR S.

21485 W 122ND ST OLATHE, KS

CEDAR BROOKE SECOND PLAT LT 6 OLC 155 6

$1,545.75

LA MESA MANAGEMENT COMPANY

12225 S STRANG LINE RD OLATHE, KS

SANTA ROSA SHOPPING CENTER II SECOND PLAT LT 2 OLC 600 2

$35,604.09

LANDMARK EQUITY GROUP LLC

221 S CHESTER TER OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW ADDITION NO. 3 TO THE CITY OF OLATHE KANSAS LT 7 & S 13’ LT 6 BLK F OLC 641B 10

$2,146.91

LANE, TAMARA LYNN

16894 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

TOWNHOMES AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT UNIT 31

$27.61

LAWRENCE, NICOLE

15644 S MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE MEADOWS LT 32 OLC 675 32

$2,016.91

LAWSON, L. JOHN; LAWSON, JOANN

NS OLATHE, KS

HINDMAN’S SUBDIVISION LT 20 EX S 8’ OLC 3519

$19.10

LENTH, BARRY R.

16308 W 126TH ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE TRAILS 2ND PLAT LT 147 OLC 605 147

$3,676.22

LEONEL, ADNANE; LIMA, LUCIENE

619 W WABASH ST OLATHE, KS

AVALON E 80 FT LOT 3 BLK 1 OLC 3430

$2,154.95

LIEKER, TAMMIE N

1605 E SLEEPY HOLLOW CIR OLATHE, KS

STAGECOACH MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT 27 BLK 6 OLC 669 6 27

$3,858.46

LILIEDAHL, ROGER L TRUST

11121 W 146TH ST OLATHE, KS

HIGHLANDS OF KENSINGTON FOURTH PLAT LT 133 OLC 243 1 133

$10,997.47

LIMAM, ABDERAHMAN; LIMAM, DHRIFA

12683 S BELFORD ST OLATHE, KS

AUSTIN MEADOWS 1ST PLAT LT 33 OLC 148 33

$1,911.06

LIMERICK PROPERTIES LLC

312 N ROGERS RD OLATHE, KS

UNITED INDUSTRIAL PARK N 1/2 W192.5’ LT 2 OLC 620 2 2B

$4,046.62

LINES, JULIE

11681 S ROUNDTREE ST #100 OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAGES OF SUNNYBROOK ESTATES 13TH PLAT UNIT 18A OLC 83 5 9 18A

$2,302.37

LJGINN ENTERPRISES LLC

1414 E SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT E 55’ LT 18 BLK 22 OLC 638 22 18

$2,410.67

LOCKE, NEDRA L; RICHARDSON, SHEILA

622 N WILLIE ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 5 6 & 7 BLK 5 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ON S OLC 87

$1,212.08

LOKSHTONOV, FAINA

810 N PARKWAY DR OLATHE, KS

OLATHE VIEW NO. 3 LT 6 BLK 6 OLC 3075 6 6

$35.77

LONG, DARREN D

513 W CATALPA ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE LT 2 OLC 140 2

$890.54

LUGO-SCHMALZRIED, PATRICIA; SCHMALZRIED-LUGO, RHETT ADAM

12532 S HAGAN CIR OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY FOREST 3RD PLAT LT 61 OLC 102B 61

$3,228.15

LUTHER, MORGAN; LUTHER, SAVAS

23704 W 126TH TER OLATHE, KS

ARBOR WOODS FIRST PLAT LT 26 OLC 136 26

$2,369.81

LW INVESTMENTS OLATHE TWO LLC

11104 S NOBLE DR OLATHE, KS

SUNNYBROOK BUSINESS PARK 1ST PLAT LT 33 OLC 83 2 6 33 33

$46,048.66

LYNDA C SPROWL TRUST

16124 W 144TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 19 BLK 55 OLC 663 8 55 19

$1,501.34

LYNN, THOMAS G REV TRUST

1729 S KIOWA DR OLATHE, KS

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ADDITION LT 1 OLC 670 6 1

$3,755.17

M2T PROPERTIES SERIES #2 LLC

16100 W 141ST TER OLATHE, KS

WOODGATE LT 11 BLK 6 OLC 652 6 11

$4,131.53

MAGNOLIA PROPERTIES LLC

115 S MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LTS 11 12 & 13 BLK 12 OLC 2375A

$1,116.50

MAGNOLIA PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LTS 14 15 16 & 17 EX S 12’ LT 17 BLK 12

$1,256.82

MAGNOLIA PROPERTIES LLC

120 S BLAKE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION N 11’ LT 30 & ALL LTS 31 32 33& 34 BLK 12 OLC 2398

$5,822.52

MARK LOVSKY & SONS CONSTRUCTION, LLC

21974 W 178TH ST OLATHE, KS

NOTTINGTON CREEK EIGHTH PLAT, Lot 255

$813.52

MARK LOVSKY & SONS CONSTRUCTION, LLC

17713 S BROCKWAY ST OLATHE, KS

NOTTINGTON CREEK EIGHTH PLAT, Lot 264

$851.59

MARKWAY, KEITH A.; MARKWAY, LYNDA R.

15530 S APACHE CIR OLATHE, KS

SCARBOROUGH 13TH PLAT LT 9 BLK 25 OLC 676 2 25 9

$4,359.19

MARQUEZ, MANAUGRE

702 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS LTS 16 & 17 BLK 4 EX W 59’ OLC 3615

$2,003.68

MARQUEZ, MANAUGRE; MARQUEZ, TERESITA

NS OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS W 40’ LTS 14 & 15 BLK 4 OLC 3613A

$432.25

MARSCHALL, STUART B. TRUSTEE MARSCHALL, CAROL J. TRUSTEE

10580 S GLENVIEW LN OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I SECOND PLAT LT 15 OLC 19 1 15

$8,554.70

MARTIN, PATRICK

1916 E OSAGE CIR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 13 BLK 12 OLC 670 5 12 13

$3,494.10

MARTIN, TAB

315 N LOGAN ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LTS 175 & 176 & N 17’LT 177 OLC 3925

$2,926.30

MARTINEZ, DANIEL R

508 N IOWA ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LOT 16 OLC-3776

$1,921.93

MARTINEZ, ERICA

509 E 125TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK NO. 2 LT 3 BLK 5 OLC 172 5 3

$3,652.12

MARTURANO, MICHAEL J.; MARTURANO, LYNDA M.

1637 W BRITTANY DR OLATHE, KS

MONTCLAIRE LOT 147 OLC 330 147

$1,418.26

MAWLE, GARY W.

716 S KANSAS AVE OLATHE, KS

TILLOTSONS SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK 5 BELMONT LT 10 BLK 5 OLC 3750

$1,565.72

MAX HOMES LLC

1034 E DOVER CIR OLATHE, KS

HUNTINGTON HEIGHTS PT LT 15 LYING WLY/L BG 23.16’ E SW CR NE 11 DEG TO PT NW/L OLC 194 4 15

$986.41

MAX HOMES LLC

1036 E DOVER CIR OLATHE, KS

HUNTINGTON HEIGHTS PT LT 15 LYING ELY/L BG 23.16’ E SW CR NE 11 DEG TO PT NW/L OLC 194 4 15A

$1,037.94

MCANANY, DENNIS P.; MCANANY, WANDA S.

1822 E 154TH ST OLATHE, KS

SCARBOROUGH LT 12 BLK 22 OLC 671 22 12

$1,952.72

MCCLELLAND, JOHN W.; MCCLELLAND, CANDACE L.

10725 S OAKCREST LN OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I SIXTEENTH PLAT LT 36 OLC 4 1 36

$52.03

MCCOY, THOMAS L.

305 N MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS LOT 12 BLK 3 OLC-3581

$1,465.38

MCCULLOUGH, GLORIA D. TRUST

15733 S STAGECOACH DR OLATHE, KS

WALNUT POINT LT 196 OLC 677D 196

$5,113.19

MCCUNE, HELEN L AND MCCUNE, RICHARD J TRUST

14151 S DARNELL CT OLATHE, KS

WHEATLAND ESTATES 1ST PLAT LT 12 OLC 198 12

$2,338.25

MCELWAIN, DAVID E.; MCELWAIN, LAURIE J.

1100 E COTHRELL ST OLATHE, KS

TWO TRAILS LT 189 OLC 176C 189

$3,923.91

MCMILLAN, MAX C.; MCMILLAN, MARSHA

16062 S WYANDOTTE DR OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 9TH PLAT LT 52 OLC 687 1D K 52

$3,197.35

MCPHERSON, GERALDINE F.

1955 E SUNVALE DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 216 OLC 664 216

$3,819.45

MCROBERTS, CHRISTY

14815 W 124TH TER OLATHE, KS

WOODBROOK SEVENTH PLAT LT 319 OLC 107B 319

$3,604.11

MCVICAR, HAZEN B

1101 S CLAIRBORNE RD OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 8 BLK 11 OLC-

$1,260.86

MD & DK PROPERTIES, LLC

910 W SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LOTS 207 & 208 OLC-3957

$6,721.73

MEHTA FAMILY TRUST

14410 S HASKINS ST OLATHE, KS

WILLOW CROSSING FOURTH PLAT, Lot 106

$4,960.70

MELENDEZ, RAMONA; DELACRUZ, STEVE

513 N HAMILTON ST OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS LOT 58 EX S 6 FT OLC-0182 0058

$1,678.17

MELICHAR, MICHAEL J.

18197 W 155TH TER OLATHE, KS

WALNUT CREEK LT 40 OLC 677B 40

$4,912.20

MENDIZABAL, MIKHAIL ADAM

16645 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 2 BLK 46 OLC 663 4 46 2

$3,854.27

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES LLC

10240 S NORTH LAKE AVE OLATHE, KS

CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE I ELEVENTHPLAT LT 47 OLC 622 47

$5,299.60

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES LLC

16105 W 141ST ST OLATHE, KS

TOMAHAWK TRAILS 4TH PLAT LT 149 OLC 652 3 149

$3,519.60

MERLO, JOSEPH J. JR

12401 W 148TH ST OLATHE, KS

HARMONY VIEW WEST LT 69 OLC 251 69

$3,841.97

METCALF, ELIZABETH ANN DUROCHE

47 HOLLY DR OLATHE, KS

HOLLY GREEN LT 3 BLK 4 OLC 636 1 1 4 3

$3,000.01

METHENY, HEATHER

1622 E SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

REPLAT OF PART OF BLOCK 8 HAVENCROFT BG SW CR LT I E 59.87’ N 140’ W TO NW CR LT I S 140’ TO POB OLC

$2,282.22

MICHEL, LAWRENCE M. JR; MICHEL, PATRICIA A.

16520 W 132ND ST OLATHE, KS

RAINTREE II LT 16 BLK 6 OLC 616 7 6 16

$5,086.29

MIILLER LIVING TRUST

12120 S WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

WOODLAND MEADOWS 3RD PLAT LT 32 OLC 146 32

$3,462.50

MILLARD, STEVE V.; MILLARD, SHARON R.

NS OLATHE, KS

CAMBRIDGE POINTE 5TH PLAT TRACT D OLC 599A B D

$5.71

MILLER PROPERTY HOLDINGS, INC.

1404 E SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

SCOTTDALE S 160.5’ LT 7 EX S 20’ IN ST EX E 150’ & EX BG 20’ N SW CR N 1.71’ E 149.98’ S 1.56’ W 149.98’ TO POB IN ST

$14,553.67

MILLER, DENNIS L.; MILLER, PATRICIA W.

1205 N COOPER ST OLATHE, KS

PARKWAY ESTATES LT 6 BLK 1 OLC 173 1 6

$1,538.14

MISEMER, TODD M.

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 1 & 2 & S 1/2 VAC CATALPA ST ADJ BLK 7 EX S 131.91’ OLC 122

$57.99

MITCHELL, CRAIG T.; MITCHELL, VICKIE R.

15647 W 149TH TER OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 23 BLK 76 OLC 655 3 76 23

$1,942.56

MITCHELL, DAVID B.; MITCHELL, JOHNA G.

15916 W 154TH ST OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE LT 28 BLK 8 OLC 683 8 28

$3,907.84

MITCHELL, DAVID S.; MITCHELL, ROZANNE L.

16506 W 123RD ST OLATHE, KS

ROLLING MEADOWS LT 2 OLC 606 2

$16.21

MITSCHER, KURT A.; MITSCHER, KAREN K.

2106 E STRATFORD RD OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 282 OLC 664 282

$1,714.91

MJM FAMILY TRUST

819 S ALTA LN OLATHE, KS

ROLLING RIDGE SOUTH LOT 137 OLC-0301 0137

$2,805.77

MOLINA, ALEJANDRO; MOLINA, JANETH A.

800 N WILLIE ST OLATHE, KS

TAFT PARK LT 215 EX PT IN RR RTWY & INCL VAC ALLEY ADJ & LT 216 EX PT IN RR RTWY OLC 478A 1

$1,888.40

MONTES, REMIGIO; MONTES, MARICARMEN

2117 E JAMESTOWN DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 53 EX W 51’& LT 54 EX E 5’ OLC 664 54

$1,662.94

MOOMAU, MARILYN RHEA

16883 W 164TH PL OLATHE, KS

COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS 2ND PLAT LT 62 OLC 690 62

$5,950.33

MOORE TRUST

1341 N HARVEY CIR OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION FOURTHPLAT LT 13 BLK 11 EX BG NE CR NW 117.93’ S 83.39’ E 109.73’ NLY 31.18’ TO BG OLC 5828 11 13A

$1,156.48

MORALES-APALE, JUAN DAVID; MORALES-CASTILLO, SANDRA

1025 E PARK ST OLATHE, KS

WALDRON PLACE LTS 1 & 2 EX S 60’ BLK 3 OLC 2585

$1,944.76

MORGAN, LINDA A.

1012 N PARKWAY DR OLATHE, KS

MID CONTINENT VILLAGE LT 10 BLK 6 OLC 180 6 10

$3,208.92

MORRISON-WARD, SANDRA K

1605 W BRITTANY DR OLATHE, KS

MONTCLAIRE LOT 139 OLC 330 139

$2,765.72

MORRISSY, CHRISTINA M; NOVELLO, LOUIS M; NOVELLO, NICHOLAS A; MARTIN, JOHN

15037 S QUIVIRA RD OLATHE, KS

2-14-24 S 330’ N 990’ W 660’ S 1/2 SW1/4 EX .23 AC IN ST 4.77 ACS M/L OLC 245 3

$8,567.13

MORRISSY, CHRISTINA M; NOVELLO, LOUIS M; NOVELLO, NICHOLAS A; MARTIN, REX J

NS OLATHE, KS

LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS LOTS 248 & 249 BLK 8 & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ E

$1,553.18

MORROW, ANGELA R

1319 E 152ND ST OLATHE, KS

STRATFORD ESTATES PT LT 130 BGNE CR W 39.99’ S 120’ E 39.73’N 120’ TO BG OLC 672 130

$2,093.35

MTDFJ, LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

ALTAMIRA LT 3 BLDG 3 PARKING 26 STORAGE L OLC 101G 1 1 3 3 104 1

$92.69

MUNDEN, MICHAEL SCOTT; LIFE-MUNDEN, ROSIE ANN

NS OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION N 25.65’ LT 2 EX N 20’ OLC 3147

$11.30

MUNYAN, RUSSELL S.; MUNYAN, CARRIE A.

12401 S ACUFF CT OLATHE, KS

WOODBROOK SECOND PLAT LT 143 OLC 107B 143

$4,237.27

MURLEN 159 LLC

15970 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 10TH PLAT LT 56 OLC 687 1D B 56

$49,490.52

MURLEN 159 LLC

16070 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 1ST PLAT TRACT B EX PTS REPLATTED OLC 687 1D B

$11,435.97

MURLEN 159 LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 1ST PLAT TRACT E EX PT REPLATTED OLC 687 1D E

$13,486.19

MURLEN 159, LLC

15971 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 1ST PLAT TRACT F OLC 687 1D F

$66,055.13

MURLEN 159, LLC

16509 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 1ST PLAT TRACT G OLC 687 1D G

$34,730.73

MUR-LEN DEVELOPMENT CO.

NS OLATHE, KS

KOHL’S TRACT A OLC 616 1 A2

$340.26

MURRY, CHESTER M

18630 W 117TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHWOOD TRAILS XIII LT 19 BLK 11 OLC 72A 3 11 19

$5,085.13

MWAURA, PAUL; KAMAU, ZIPPORAH M

NS OLATHE, KS

SADDLEWOOD DOWNS PT LT 7 LYG O/S ICMB CONT AREA OLC 468 2 7

$18.86

NAGSAL HOLDINGS LLC

1210 E RIDGEWAY DR OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW SOUTH BLOCKS 8 TO 13INCLUSIVE LT 1 BLK 10 OLC 339 165

$3,223.59

NATIONS, KYLE D; NATIONS, KARLIE S

724 S CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

BELMONT N 1/2 LT 4 BLK 9 OLC 3734A

$1,372.88

NATZU, CYNTHIA

710 N IOWA ST OLATHE, KS

TAFT PARK LTS 11 THRU 13 & S 12’ LT 14 OLC 4599

$998.46

NAVRUZOV, KUSHVAH

1625 E 120TH ST OLATHE, KS

VILLAGE GARDENS CONDOMINIUM BLDG 12 UNIT 1625 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OLC 581 8 1 12 1625

$2,692.00

NELSON, MONET M

597 N SOMERSET TER OLATHE, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY LT 3 SOMERSET VILLAGE SIXTH PLAT ASRECORDED IN BK 2069 PG 325 TR E & 1/5 INT IN TR F OLC 621 3 3 E

$6,282.21

NESSIM, WAIL R.

14921 S GALLERY ST OLATHE, KS

SYMPHONY HILLS LT 56 OLC 263 12 56

$4,491.59

NEW BEGINNING INVESTMENTS LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW HILLS LT 16 EX BG 28.94’ N & 44.06’ NW SE CR NW 32.46’ NE 24.10’ SE 28.36’ SW 12’ SE 4.10’ SW 12.10’ TO POB & EX BG 28.94’ N & 44.06’ NW SE CR SW 12.10’ NW 4.10’ SW 12’ NW 28.36’ NE 24.10’ SE 32.46’ TO POB OLC 733 16

$416.75

NEW LIGHT BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH

14475 S BLACK BOB RD OLATHE, KS

NEW LIGHT BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH LOT 1 OLC 265 2A 2A BOTA 93 832 TX

$435.21

NEW MODERN INVESTMENT LLC

504 S CARDINAL DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 14 BLK 15 OLC-0634 0015 0014

$4,331.01

NGUYEN, DAVID QUANG VINH; WISNER, MARIAH ANNE

NS OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD CREEK 1ST PLAT BG NWCR LT 7 ON S/L TR A NLY 14.68’NELY 70.05’ TO NW CR LT 4 SLY 44.22’ TO NE CR LT 7 NWLY 66.70’ TO BG OLC 75A 3 A3

$98.52

NGUYEN, HOANG C; NGUYEN, LINH T; BUTZIRUS, KHANH THI MY; NGUYEN, LISA H

15688 S WIDMER ST OLATHE, KS

THE RESERVE AT HERITAGE 3RD PLAT LT 4 OLC 275B 1A 50 4

$5,452.91

NICHOLS, BARBARA J. CO-TRUSTEEJ.B. & B.J. NICHOLS TRUST

504 N MESQUITE ST OLATHE, KS

PERSIMMON HILL IV LT 17 BLK 10 OLC229 10 17

$3,018.64

NORTH, KIMBERLY D

16409 W INDIAN CREEK PKWY OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE PHASE IV LT 553 OLC 615 553

$2,685.78

NORTHWOOD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

18933 W 118TH ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHWOOD TRAILS XIV TRACT A OLC 72A 4 A

$323.61

NOVAK, MARY ALICE TRUST

23143 W 126TH ST OLATHE, KS

ARBOR WOODS SECOND PLAT LT 57 OLC 136 57

$1,984.08

NUVIEW IRA

439 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

HAYES’ ADDITION TO OLATHE (SOUTH OF LOULA) W 48’ E 96’ LT 3 BLK 2 EX STRIP ON W 3.3’ ON N & 4’ ON S OLC 2210

$14.69

OAKES, WENDY A.; OAKES, RONALD E.

16017 W INDIAN CREEK PKWY OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE PHASE IV LT 411 OLC 616 411

$1,733.01

O’DWYER, CARMELLA

14613 S BLACKFOOT DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 6 BLK 66 OLC 654 2 66 6

$2,239.16

O’KEEFE JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

1601 E ELM TER OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 20 BLK 14 OLC 634 14 20

$4,221.32

OLATHE 41 AT CREEKSIDE LLC

407 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

HAYES’ ADDITION TO OLATHE (SOUTH OF LOULA) W 40’ LT 3 BLK 2 & BG PT 502’ E NE CR LT 1 BLK 64 CITY OF OLATHE S TO S/L HAYES ADDITION E TO E/L LT 3 A SUBDIV OF LTS 1 & 2 BLK2 HAYES ADDITION TO S/L LOULA ST W TO POB

$8,772.24

OLATHE 41 AT CREEKSIDE LLC

341 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

HUNTER’S SUBDIVISION LTS 3-5 OLC 2203

$7,346.04

OLATHE AREA RENTALS LLC

1926 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 10 BLK 18 EX E 30’ & EX WLY TR 41.4’ ON S & 40.2’ ON N OLC 634 18 10A

$2,252.76

OLATHE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HOLDCO LLC

350 W FRONTIER LN OLATHE, KS

SOUTHPARK PHASE II BG SW CR LT 29 N 842.48’ NE CUR RT 266.93’ E 262.69’ TO NE CR S 1011.16’ TO S/L LT 29 W 432.60’ TO POB

$101,102.16

OLATHE BLOCK CO., LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

25-13-23 .10 ACRE LYING S & E HIWAY 50 IN SE COR NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OLC-0197A

$232.20

OLATHE BLOCK CO., LLC

825 E KANSAS CITY RD OLATHE, KS

25-13-23 1/2 A SW COR NW 1/4 SE 1/4 .50 ACS M/L (TR IS DEEDED AS 1/2 AC BUT AREA IS .135 AC) OLC-0197

$5,397.71

OLATHE BLOCK CO., LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

25-13-23 NW 1/4 SE 1/4 LYING S OF SANTA FE RD & W OF WLY KEELER ST EXTENSION EX W 60’ .25 ACRE OLC-0194 0001

$1,990.45

OLATHE BLOCK CO., LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

25-13-23 PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4 LYING S OF K C RD & E OF NLY PROJECTION OF ELY/L KEELER ST & W OF CTR/L BLAKE ST & INCL VAC KEELER ST BG SW CR SE1/4 N 1320.27’ N 78.01’ NE 162.12’S 12.21’ NE 36.62’ TO C/L KEELER ST & TRUE POB S 158.92’E 30’ N 179.74’ SW 36.62’ TO POB 1.947 ACS M/L OLC 194 3

$3,797.14

OLATHE BLOCK CO., LLC

407 N KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS LTS 1 & 2 BLK 5 & VAC ST ADJ ON N OLC 3633

$625.56

OLATHE GRAIN CO., INC.

225 W ELM ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 11.45’ S 77’ LT 7 & ALL LT 8 BLK 76 & ALL VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S OLC 1783A 1

$789.87

OLATHE STATION PROPERTIES 7

NS NT OLATHE, KS

SANTA ROSA SHOPPING CENTER I REPLAT, Lot 2

$85,327.62

OLATHE2 PROPERTY LLC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 2ND PLAT, TRACT A

$1,455.13

ORNELAS, JENNIFER PAOLA; ORNELAS, LUIS ANTONIO

408 S BRITTANY DR OLATHE, KS

CAMDEN PLACE LT 200 OLC 287 1 200

$3,962.80

OU, YUN MEI

12301 S MULLEN CT OLATHE, KS

WOODBROOK LOT 56 OLC 108A 56

$4,385.97

OWEN, ERIC J; OWEN, MEGAN M

24060 W 121ST ST OLATHE, KS

ESTATES OF FOREST VIEW 1ST PLAT LT 58 OLC 134 58

$9,103.75

PAILLE, LINETTE C.; PAILLE, DOMINIK

12237 S CREST DR OLATHE, KS

RAVENWOOD PLACE FOURTH PLAT LT 102 OLC 154 1 102

$4,735.55

PALAZZOLO, ANTHONY

1712 E WILLOW DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 6 BLK 26 EX PT LYING ELY OF LINE BG 27’ E NW CR SE TO PT ON SLY LINE 55.6’ NE OF SW CR OLC 636 2 26 6

$2,768.28

PALAZZOLO, ANTHONY; PALAZZOLO, ANNETTE

12227 S SYCAMORE ST OLATHE, KS

ROLLING MEADOWS LT 124 OLC 606 124

$3,803.50

PALAZZOLO, ANTHONY; PALAZZOLO, TONY

1714 E WILLOW DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT PT LT 6 BLK 26 LYING ELY OF LINE BG 27’ E NW CR SE TO PT ON SLY LINE 55.6’ NE OF SW CR OLC 636 2 26 6A

$2,776.31

PALMER, BRANDI B

16010 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK VILLAGE 5TH PLAT LT 32 OLC 687 1D 222 32

$5,689.03

PALMER, CARL R

2014 E WILLOW DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 10 BLK 20 OLC 633 20 10

$3,862.42

PAREKH, HARESH K.; PAREKH, MITA H.

15304 W 123RD ST OLATHE, KS

FOX RIDGE LT 33 OLC 595 33

$1,957.29

PARK SIDE BUSINESS CENTER ASSOCIATION OF JOHNSON COUNTY

NS OLATHE, KS

PARKSIDE BUSINESS CENTER FIRST PLAT TRACT B OLC 628 5 B

$375.00

PARSHVA LLC

724 N RIDGEVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE CROSSING SECOND PLAT LOT 1, Lot 1

$4,315.27

PASKEVIC, FLORIAN PETER TTEE; PASKEVIC, DEIRDRE LESLIE TTEE

489 N K7 HWY OLATHE, KS

WEST VILLAGE BG NW CR LT 3 NE 206.97’ SE 126.80’ S 65.19’ W 235.52’ TO W/L NW CUR RT 63.47’ N 58.50’ TO POB OLC 216 5 3

$47,627.23

PATRICIA L ROWAN REVOCABLE TRUST; ROWAN, RICHARD R

14081 W 152ND TER #3901 OLATHE, KS

ST. JAMES COURT THIRD PLAT LT 39B OLC 270 39B

$2,531.51

PATTEE, DOUGLAS B.; RANSFORD, JENNIFER

505 E HAROLD ST OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK LOT 7 EX W 35’ OLC 202 7A

$2,970.55

PAUL W EWING REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

23690 W 118TH ST OLATHE, KS

TIMBERSTONE RIDGE, Lot 19

$3,833.70

PAUL, REBA; PAUL, MARK

1801 E STRATFORD RD OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN PARK ESTATES LT 1 BLK 3 OLC 664 1 3 1

$4,300.27

PAULI HOMES INC

25041 W 142ND ST OLATHE, KS

LAKEVIEW RIDGE 1ST PLAT REPLAT, Lot 10

$1,056.30

PAYNE, THOMAS G; PAYNE, MICHELE

14667 S CONSTANCE ST OLATHE, KS

WESTWOOD LT 11 OLC 265 2D 11

$4,052.47

PEREZ, RUTH ANN

325 N KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS LOT 6 & 7 BLK 5 OLC-3637

$2,481.70

PERSON, KEVIN L

NS OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 3 EX W 17.5’BLK 22 OLC 416

$13.74

PESCHKA, DOUGLAS W.; WEILER, DAYNA

413 W LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE W 20’ LT 3 & E 40’ LT 4 BLK 58 OLC 1387

$2,195.12

PETTY, CAROLYN S.

800 E WABASH ST OLATHE, KS

COULTER’S ADDITION LT 4 OLC 353 1 4 4

$1,390.89

PETTYJOHN, KENDRA B.; SEARLES-DAVIS, LANDON MICHAEL

728 W PARK ST OLATHE, KS

STEVENSON PLACE BG 115’ W SE CR LT 1 W 85’ N 166’ E 85’ S 166’ TO BG OLC 3368F

$2,084.03

PETTYJOHN, KENT; PETTYJOHN, KELLY

4411 S OCHELTREE ST OLATHE, KS

HIGHLAND PARK N 21 FT LOT 100 & S 37 FT LOT 101 OLC-4174

$1,419.69

PHAM, KHOA T.; PHAM, MIRABELLEE V.

11691 S SUMMIT CT OLATHE, KS

WALNUT RIDGE ESTATES LT 7 OLC 94 1 1 7

$5,146.61

PHILLIPS, JILL R.

1408 S MONTEBELLO LN OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT179 OLC 667 4 179

$2,041.61

PHYLIS JEAN DEISHER LIVING TRUST

15313 W 150TH TER OLATHE, KS

QUAIL PARK LT 7 OLC 661 7

$2,171.62

PICKENS, STEVE; PICKENS, STACY

1115 W SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK BG SW CR LT 9 BLK 5 N 120.20’ E 41.18’ S 125.01’W 39.46’ TO POB OLC 301 5 9A

$2,110.81

PICKENS, STEVEN CHARLES; PICKENS, STACY RENAE

1113 W SHERIDAN ST OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK LT 9 BLK 5 EX BG SW CR N 120.20’ E 41.18’ S 125.01’ W 39.46’ TO POB OLC 301 5 9

$2,112.09

PIKUL, PAMELA

NS OLATHE, KS

LAKESHORE MEADOWS 2ND PLAT TRACT H OLC 271 H

$437.50

PINA, RODOLFO; PINA, ELVIRA

1872 W FREDRICKSON CIR OLATHE, KS

INDIAN WELLS V LT 109 OLC 287B 2 109

$1,965.33

PLUMMER, JAMES; PLUMMER, PAMELA

20969 W 115TH ST OLATHE, KS

BRIGHTON’S LANDING FOURTH PLAT LT 250

$4,209.75

POOJARA, ERIKA JANAK; OSBURN, JESSE TYLER

1116 S WINTERBROOKE DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 26 OLC 664 26

$3,820.85

PORTER, THOMAS D.

NS OLATHE, KS

26-13-23 W 135’ OF FOLL DESC TR: BG NW CR NW1/4 NE1/4 E 1145.3’ TO W/L RR SW ALG RTWY 168’ & 175’ W 1016.2’ TO W/L 1/4 1/4 SEC N 330’ TO POB EX N 330’ OF W 240’ & EX .5968 AC .4232 ACS M/L OLC 204

$0.87

PORTER, THOMAS D.

NS OLATHE, KS

26-13-23 BG NW CR NW1/4 NE1/4 E 1145.3’ TO W/L RR SW ALG RTWY 168’ & 175’ W 1016.2’ TO W/L 1/4 1/4 SEC N 330’ TO POB EX N 330’ OF W 240’ & EX W 135’ 5.51 ACS M/L OLC 204 2

$6.46

POUPPIRT, MARSHA L

1404 N ANNE SHIRLEY DR OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY YESTERYEAR 8TH PLAT LT 322 OLC 166 2 322

$4,278.84

PRIDE KINGS INC

525 S HARRISON ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTH SIDE E 1/2 LTS 12 & 13 BLK 2 OLC 2012A

$4,530.60

PRIEB HOMES INC

2829 W DARTMOUTH ST OLATHE, KS

PRAIRIE FARMS XIII, Lot 324

$891.10

PRIEB HOMES INC

19775 W 114TH PL OLATHE, KS

WOODLAND HILLS FIFTH PLAT, Lot 111

$564.75

PROSSER, ANDREW S

1409 E CAMBRIDGE ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 11 BLK 24 OLC 639 24 11

$4,099.39

PUNSWICK, KAREN LYNN

18557 W 156TH TER #3701 OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAS OF ASBURY 38TH PLAT LT 3701 OLC 469 4 37 3701

$3,170.02

QUAIL, KARINA; QUAIL, PIERRE RICARDO

14281 W 115TH TER OLATHE, KS

HOMESTEAD CREEK 5TH PLAT LT 192 OLC 75 192

$24.78

RABIEE, MOSTOFA

823 S TROOST ST OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OLATHE LT 2 BLK 4 OLC 4497

$63.36

RAMA, SOUJANYA

12337 S TALLGRASS DR OLATHE, KS

STONE CREEK VILLAGE FIRST PLAT LT 24D OLC 142 5 24D

$1,465.18

RAMBOLT FAMILY REV TRUST

1606 N HUNTER DR OLATHE, KS

MILLCREEK WOODS 1ST PLAT LT 43 OLC 164C 43 43

$4,763.61

RAMIREZ-BARRIOS, ANTONIO; MORENO, LEONILA GONZALEZ

510 N PARKER TER OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LT 261 EX N 66’ & EX E 115’ & EX WLY TR IN ST 25’ ON N & 40’ ON S & LT 262 EX S 67’ & EX E 115’ & EX W 40’ IN ST & EX PT LTS 261 & 262 BG 40’ E 100’ N & 2’ NW SW CR LT 262 NW 32.25’ E 148.52’ TO PT 115’ W E/L LT 261 S 34.54’ TO PT .54’ S N/L LT 262 W 143.74’TO POB OLC 757F

$608.07

RAMSEY, DWAYNE A.

16305 S CENTRAL ST OLATHE, KS

PALISADE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 65 OLC 691 65

$2,245.27

RANDEL, TERRY

2120 E MOHAWK DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 2 BLK 17 OLC 670 4 17 2

$1,140.98

RAY, RICHARD R.; RAY, SANDRA K.

516 E MULBERRY ST OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS W 3’ LOT 71 EX N 12’ & LOT 72 EX N 12’ OLC-0182 0071A

$1,599.04

RAY, ZANDRA KAYE

508 E MULBERRY ST OLATHE, KS

MULBERRY HILLS LOT 73 EX N 12 FT OLC-0182 0073A

$1,540.82

RCG HOMES LLC

16409 W 139TH CIR OLATHE, KS

TOMAHAWK TRAILS LT 35 OLC 652 3 35

$1,790.54

RE-BUILD LLC

302 E PARK ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 22 & 23 BLK 48 OLC 1147

$6,529.01

REESE, CURTIS J; VAUGHAN, LINDA KAY

12835 S GALLERY ST OLATHE, KS

EASTBROOKE FIRST PLAT LT 14 OLC 186F 14

$5,232.32

REIF, JOSEPH A.; REIF, DORIS V.

16904 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

TOWNHOMES AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT UNIT 33

$2,830.43

REINVENT KC HOME PROPERTIES LLC

1516 W SANTA FE ST OLATHE, KS

27-13-23 BG 233’ E SW CR SE1/4N 200’ X E 200’ .918 ACS M/L OLC 219

$1,555.01

REN, BRETT D

12971 S HAGAN ST OLATHE, KS

EASTBROOKE FIFTH PLAT LT 155 OLC 186F 155

$3,306.52

REPINSKY, ANDREA; REPINSKY, MARGO L

815 N STEVENSON ST OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LT 7 & N 1/2 LT 8 BLK 12 OLC 3249

$2,283.50

REVIVE ENTERPRISE LLC

313 S CARDINAL DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 3 EX N 5’ BLK 14 OLC-0634 0014 0003

$3,972.23

REVIVE ENTERPRISE LLC

419 S CARDINAL DR OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LOT 9 BLK 14 OLC 634 14 9 BOTA 2476-9

$3,902.60

REYES, PEDRO

733 S CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

TILLOTSONS SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK 5 BELMONT LT 17 EX N 40’& LT 20 BLK 5 OLC 3757 8

$1,411.66

REYES, PEDRO H.

NS OLATHE, KS

35-13-23 PT SE 1/4 FORMERLY LT6 BLK 10 VAC BELMONT ADD EX E 95’ OLC 319C 1

$153.16

REYES, PEDRO H.

NS OLATHE, KS

35-13-23 PT SE 1/4 FORMERLY LT7 BLK 10 VAC BELMONT ADD EX E 95’ OLC 319D 1

$153.16

REYES, PEDRO; CURIEL, YOLANDA REYES

801 S CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

35-13-23 PT SE 1/4 N 80’ LOT 10 BLK 4 BELMONT .25 AC M/L OLC-0317A

$531.59

REYNOLDS, LISA V; CRAWFORD, JOHN P; CRAWFORD, ROCHELLE V

14974 S TURNBERRY ST OLATHE, KS

RESERVE AT PRAIRIE HIGHLANDS LT 28 OLC 245J 28

$7,822.24

RICKETTS, LEE W

1845 W FREDRICKSON DR OLATHE, KS

INDIAN WELLS IV LT 41 OLC 287B 2 41

$3,838.32

RIDDLE, CHARLES S.; RIDDLE, DIANE

516 E PIATT LN OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK PT LT 16 BG 40’ S NE CR LT S 184’ TO SE CRW 111.39’ NW ALG ST 44.51’ NE TO BG OLC 202 16

$1,623.20

RIEVES, AUSTIN; RIEVES, KIMBERLY; RIEVES, BRITTANY; RIEVES, BRIANNA; BARRY, ALLSION; RIEVES, ETHAN

636 E BRISTOL LN OLATHE, KS

LAKEHURST LT 47 OLC 364 1 47

$2,310.29

RINCK, LANCE A.; RINCK, CYNTHIA

14211 W 138TH TER OLATHE, KS

THE WOODS OF BRADFORD 1ST PLAT LT 55 OLC 194 55

$41.01

RINGOR, BENEDICT S; RINGOR, RHODORA MARIE

NS OLATHE, KS

ENGLISH GARDENS PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LOTS 1-42 AND TRACTS A-D LT 23 LYING O/S ICMB CONT AREA OLC 197 3 23

$4.66

RINKE, MARK R.; RINKE, REBECCA L.

901 S WEAVER ST OLATHE, KS

COLLIVER ADDITION LT 11 BLK 5 OLC 4362

$2,220.62

RIOS-MORALES, JULIO; RIOS, YOLANDA

624 S SHERMAN AVE OLATHE, KS

OFFENBACHER AND HAWORTHS ADDITION TO OLATHE S 75’ N 150E 243.1’ LT 20 OLC 3424A

$1,084.81

RM21A HOLDINGS LLC

13350 S GREENWOOD ST OLATHE, KS

GREENWOOD COMMERCIAL FIRST PLAT LT 1

$148,559.68

ROBB, RONALD

21381 W 119TH TER OLATHE, KS

CEDAR BROOKE EIGHTH PLAT LT 231 OLC 158B 231

$2,706.96

ROBERSON, RICHARD B.; ROBERSON, REBECCA S.

11618 S MARION ST OLATHE, KS

FOXFIELD VILLAGE FIFTH PLAT LT 269 OLC 81 197 269

$5,352.84

ROBERT W GATTSHALL LIVING TRUST

14012 S TOMAHAWK DR OLATHE, KS

TOMAHAWK TRAILS LT 210 OLC 652 3 210

$3,990.98

ROBERTS, BILLY RAY; ROBERTS, RUTH EARLENE

12492 S CREST CIR OLATHE, KS

HUNTER’S CREEK ESTATES 1ST PLAT LT 29 OLC 161 29

$17.63

ROBERTSON, KIM K.

18151 W 164TH ST OLATHE, KS

CEDAR RIDGE PARK 1ST PLAT LT 39 OLC 692 1 39

$4,938.56

ROCHA, ANSELMO

12176 S SAGEBRUSH DR OLATHE, KS

THE ESTATES OF PRAIRIE HAVEN LT 58 OLC 140 58

$4,179.74

ROCHA, ISMAEL PINA; VEGAS, GRISELDA FLORES

NS OLATHE, KS

PROVENCE VILLAGE LOT 128 OLC-0128

$389.98

ROCHA, VENTURA; OROZCO, NORMA

20694 W 126TH TER OLATHE, KS

IOWA MEADOWS 1ST PLAT LT 3 OLC 147 3

$6,803.08

RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO

712 N WOODLAND RD OLATHE, KS

COTHRELL & WHITNEY’S ADDITION LTS 16 & 17 & N 14.75’ LT 15 BLK 11 OLC 3234

$1,876.40

RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO

405 S RIDGEVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

FREDRICKSON’S ADDITION LT 8 OLC 4234

$1,560.36

RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO

902 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

FREDRICKSON’S SECOND ADDITION LT 18 OLC 4387

$1,752.87

RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS C; RODRIGUEZ, HORTENSIA

1091 N HEDGE LN OLATHE, KS

28-13-23 S 178’ N 1273’ E 377’NE1/4 EX .065 AC IN ST 1.475 ACS M/L OLC 224 1A

$3,472.67

RODRIGUEZ, NORMA ISELA

NS OLATHE, KS

STEPHENSON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE (STEVENSONS ADDITION) BG INTRS C/L RR & N/L LT 5 BLK2 SE ALG C/L TO PT 163’ M/L S S/L PARK ST SW 20’ NW TO N/L LT 5 E TO POB OLC 3303A

$5.01

RODRIGUEZ, PRISCA B

975 S CEDAR HILLS ST OLATHE, KS

CLEARWATER CREEK 2ND PLAT LT 48 OLC 303 48

$4,542.71

ROEHRL, LISA M; KENNEY, MARTINA L

15630 W 143RD TER OLATHE, KS

ASHTON LT 113 OLC 654 1 113

$4,748.94

ROLFE, BENJAMIN; ROLFE, KELLY

1258 E MEADOW LN OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY PLACE 2ND PLAT LT 12 BLK 3 OLC 375 1A 3 12

$4,143.53

ROMERO, ARMANDO; ROMERO, MAYRA Y

NS OLATHE, KS

36-13-23 BG 40.50’ S 30’ W & 150’ S NE CR NE1/4 S 23.69’ W 133.08’ N 164.23’ E 2.85’ NE 11.40’ S 145.53’ E 120’ TO POB EX .013 AC IN ST .102 ACS M/L

$2,040.87

RONNEBAUM, LAURE R.; CUMLEY, LAURE R.

496 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

SAWYERS ADDITION LT 3 OLC 3485 3

$3,832.85

ROTH, KELLY; NEESE, THOMAS WHITNEY

12328 S LINCOLN ST OLATHE, KS

HUNTER’S CREEK 7TH PLAT LT 244 OLC 159 3 244

$6,729.49

ROWDEN, JERRY; CONNER, JAMES W; CONNER, RHONDA S; CONNER, DONNA L

122 S BURCH ST OLATHE, KS

LOCKWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 232 & ALL VAC SCOTT ST ADJ ON S & ALL LOTS 233 THRU 235 BLK 7 OLC-2876

$918.81

ROYAL BLUE ENTERPRISES LLC

22076 W 116TH TER OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAGES OF SUNNYBROOK ESTATES 6TH PLAT PT LT 8 BG 150.03’ W & 67.20’ S NE CR SE 65.81’ & 69.07’ SW 30.33’ SWLY CUR LF 80.21’ NW 106.12’ NE 27.71’ NE 88.91’ TO POB

$2,744.17

RPS SERVICES LLC

522 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE W 80’ E 160’ S 140’ LT 29 OLC 3492A 2

$954.27

RUCH, JENNIFER A.; RUCH, JEFFREY A.; RUCH, BARBARA A.

15450 W 147TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 22 BLK 67 OLC 655 3 67 22

$4,163.67

RUTLEDGE, TAMARA

NS OLATHE, KS

WILLOWOOD ESTATES REPLAT OF LOT A LT 14A OLC 665 A 14A

$4.66

RYAN F ANDERSON REVOCABLE TRUST; VICK-ANDERSON, JESSE NICOLE

12923 S CONSTANCE ST OLATHE, KS

CRESTWOOD VILLAGE FIRST PLAT, Lot 15, EX BG NW CR SE 126’ SW 50.16’ NW 126’ NE 50.43’ TO POB

$7,969.54

RYAN, MICHELE L; RYAN, KELLY

15435 W 146TH TER OLATHE, KS

ASHTON 3RD PLAT LOT 219 OLC 654 219

$4,648.45

SABISTON, GUY JAY; SABISTON, MIAE

15113 W ELLSWORTH CT OLATHE, KS

FOX RIDGE SOUTH LT 148 OLC 598 1A 148

$2,012.70

SADLIER LIVING TRUST SALATICH, JOHN L. LIV TRUST

20014 W 153RD ST OLATHE, KS

CLIFFORD’S ADDITION LT 5 OLC 461 3 1 5

$43,959.12

SAFARI BUILDING LLC

220 N MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS LT 1 & LTS 4 THRU 10 & LT 11 EX S 25.57’ & LTS 2 & 3 EX S 175.57’ BLK 9 OLC 3697 1

$195.64

SAFARI BUILDING LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

SANTA FE HEIGHTS N 37.57’ S 175.57’ LTS 2 & 3 & S 25.57’ LT 11 BLK 9 OLC 3697

$13.68

SALLUSTIO, MAURO; SALLUSTIO, SUSAN E.

15240 W 147TH TER OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 40 BLK 81 OLC 655 3 81 40

$4,079.37

SARELLANA, MAYRA A

2135 E ARROWHEAD CIR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 15 BLK 3 OLC 670 5 3 15

$3,348.07

SBSV KC LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

SYMPHONY HILLS VIII PT LT 334 LYG WITHIN NE1/4 OLC 260 3 1 334

$5.27

SCHEPPERS, STEPHEN M.; SCHEPPERS, CHRISTINA M.

2001 E ARROWHEAD DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 18 BLK 2 OLC 670 5 2 18

$3,573.17

SCHMIDT, DAWN M

12740 S HAGAN CT OLATHE, KS

EASTBROOKE SECOND PLAT LT 66 OLC 186F 1 66

$4,992.55

SCHROEDER, ALEX RAY; SCHROEDER, CATHERINE ELIZABETH-MARY

11558 S ZARDA DR OLATHE, KS

VALLEY RIDGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 141

$5,633.31

SCHULTZ, EDWARD A.; SCHULTZ, MELODY

514 W CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 16 EX N .5’ E 22’ BLK 57 OLC 1377

$1,836.23

SCOTT, BONNIE J

709 S ALTA LN OLATHE, KS

ROLLING RIDGE SOUTH LOT 131 OLC-0301 0131

$804.70

SCOTT, MEGAN K.; SCOTT, JAMES A.

NS OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE WOODS II LT 49 EX BG 40’ W NE CR S TO PT 51.58’ W SE CR W 86.49’ NWLY 60.75’ TO PT 10’ S NW CR N 10’ E 90’ TO POB OLC 217 49

$38.66

SCOTT, MEGAN K.; SCOTT, JAMES A.

NS OLATHE, KS

HERITAGE WOODS II TRACT A OLC 217 A

$39.13

SENBET, BIRHANU GEBRE; GEBERMEDHIN, MISEGANA AKINEDA

16501 W 141ST ST OLATHE, KS

TARA LT 18 BLK 2 EX BG MST NLYPT LT 18 SLY ALG E/L 47.05’ SWALG CUR TO RT 48.63’ TO PT ON S RTWY/L OF 141ST ST NELY 16.95’ & CUR TO RT 41.11’ TO POB OLC 651 4 2 18

$1,252.90

SEVENS LLC

512 N PARKER TER OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW PT LTS 261 & 262 BG 40’ E 100’ N & 2’ NW SW CR LT 262 NW 32.25’ E 148.52’ TO PT 115’ W E/L LT 261 S 34.54’ TO PT .54’ S N/L LT 262 W 143.74’TO POB OLC 757F 4

$928.82

SHAFFER, PENNY M.

14701 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 11 BLK 44 OLC 663 4 44 11

$9.99

SHARP, BRUCE A.

908 W POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW W 97 FT LOT 215 OLC-3965

$1,163.88

SHARP, RICHARD E.; SHARP, JENNIFER L.

13225 S BROUGHAM DR OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE PHASE V LT 471 EX WLY TR 36.37’ ON N & 61.63’ ON S OLC 616 471

$1,051.33

SHAW MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC

1702 E 123RD TER OLATHE, KS

ROSEHILL NORTH BUSINESS PARK 1ST PLAT LT 35 OLC 584 35

$32,430.77

SHEARER, AMELIA

15032 S ROXBURGHE ST OLATHE, KS

PRAIRIE HIGHLANDS FIRST PLAT LT 106 OLC 245N 106

$3,059.42

SHETH, PARTH

NS OLATHE, KS

PARKWOOD HILLS III PT LT 1 BLK7 LYG O/S PL RIDGE CEM DIST OLC 263 9 7 1

$5.38

SHULL, EVAN

133 S WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 12 & E 1.5’ LT 13 BLK 55 OLC 1329

$2,440.24

SIDDIQUE, ZAHEER

11361 S VIOLET ST OLATHE, KS

VALLEY RIDGE FIRST PLAT LT 29

$6,269.53

SIGLA CONCEPTS, INC.

413 N LINCOLN ST OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LOTS 108 & 109 OLC-3869

$1,074.09

SIGLER, SCOTT

1203 N EMMA ST OLATHE, KS

NORTHGATE MEADOWS LT 65 OLC 166 2C 65

$4,443.50

SILO, L.L.C.

1353 N HARVEY CIR OLATHE, KS

NORTH RIDGE SUBDIVISION FOURTHPLAT LT 16 BLK 11 OLC 582 8 11 16

$3,498.17

SINGER, STEVEN P.

18788 W 160TH PL OLATHE, KS

SOUTH HAMPTON 10TH PLAT LT 498 OLC 477 498

$4,446.29

SLADE, SUSAN

308 N PINON ST OLATHE, KS

PERSIMMON HILL IV LT 13 BLK 4 OLC 229 4 13

$3,792.79

SMITH FAMILY LEGACY TRUST

14674 S ACUFF LN OLATHE, KS

COPPER CREEK 4TH PLAT LT 7 BLK3 OLC 264 4 3 7

$3,444.39

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER M; SMITH, MEGAN

15661 W 138TH ST OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 11TH PLAT LT 384 OLC 642A 384

$2,500.35

SMITH, CLIFFORD D.; SMITH, NANCY L.

14660 S CONSTANCE CT OLATHE, KS

MILL VALLEY ESTATES 2ND PLAT LT 104 OLC 264 3 104

$4,478.32

SMITH, TAMARA

1924 E SLEEPY HOLLOW DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 195 OLC 664 195

$2,055.05

SMITHERS, PATRICIA A.

618 E KANSAS CITY RD OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE BG 140’ N & 138.67’ W SE CR LT 29 W 101.33’ NWLY 85.7’ NELY 81’ SELY 144.20 TO POB OLC 3492A 5

$2,823.98

SNORGRASS, JACK M. TRUSTEE SNORGRASS, NICKI M. TRUSTEE

1408 E CAMBRIDGE ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 12 BLK 6 OLC 638 6 12

$3,903.88

SOUTH KC PROPERTIES LLC

401 S RIDGEVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

FREDRICKSON’S ADDITION LT 6 OLC 4232

$2,126.77

SOUZA, CYNTHIA J; SOUZA, CLEVERSON; BRIDGES, BRADLEY; BRIDGES, MICHELLE

NS OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT W 5’ LT 18 BLK 14 OLC 634 14 18A

$176.30

SPRUCE PROPERTIES LLC

714 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION S 12’ E 1/2 LT 13 & E 1/2 LT 14 BLK 9 OLC 2341

$1,796.05

SPRUCE PROPERTIES LLC

430 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

HAYES’ ADDITION TO OLATHE (NORTH OF LOULA) PT LT 3 BLK 2DESC AS FOLL: BG 338.25’ S NE CR W 1/2 LT 3 S 132.25’ TO N/LLOULA ST W 72.76’ N 132.25’ E 72.76’ TO POB OLC 2148

$1,920.65

SPRUCE PROPERTIES LLC

1212 E LOULA ST OLATHE, KS

WALDRON PLACE ALL LOT 21 & LOT 22 EX E 38 FT BLK 1 OLC-2555

$1,883.04

STAHL, ALFRED; STAHL, PATRICIA J

14828 S BRADLEY DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD EAST LT 10 BLK 1 OLC 660 1 10

$3,542.31

STANEK, ELLEN

1337 E 153RD ST OLATHE, KS

STRATFORD ESTATES LT 63 OLC 672 63

$3,826.21

STECK, MARK R.; STECK, FRANCENE M.

13650 W 116TH TER OLATHE, KS

WALNUT RIDGE ESTATES LT 6 OLC 94 1 1 6

$7,797.81

STEELMAN, MARYANN M.

12428 S BLACKFOOT DR OLATHE, KS

INDIAN CREEK NORTH LT 65 OLC 599 1 65

$4,032.44

STEHNEY, JOY

21457 W 121ST ST OLATHE, KS

CEDAR BROOKE THIRD PLAT LT 43 OLC 155 43

$4,616.31

STEPHEN W AND DAWN M MERCER OATH TRUST

1517 S KIOWA DR, OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 3 BLK 14 OLC 670 4 14 3

$1,706.23

STIVER, ROBERT; STIVER, EVA

12862 S WIDMER ST OLATHE, KS

BRADFORD FALLS FIRST PLAT LT 41 OLC 186 41

$2,637.58

STOECKLE, LAWRENCE J.

16621 W 145TH TER OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 8 BLK 42 OLC 663 4 42 8

$3,895.84

STOLL BUILDERS LLC

14266 S HOUSTON ST OLATHE, KS

LAKEVIEW RIDGE 1ST PLAT REPLAT, Lot 3

$1,412.51

STONE, EDWARD C.; STONE, LATINA B.

14188 S ALCAN ST OLATHE, KS

DALINGTON 2ND PLAT LT 44 OLC 198 2 44

$211.56

STONE, ERIK PATRICK; STONE, ACHARAWAREE; MAUER, JOSHUA EVERETT

309 N LINDENWOOD DR OLATHE, KS

UNITED INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 21 EX E 270’ & E 1/2 VAC ST ADJ W

$9,703.09

STRIPLIN, WILLIAM

435 S WATER ST OLATHE, KS

FISHERS ADDITION TO OLATHE LT 4 BLK 79 OLC 1914

$587.66

SUBER, JOSEPH W.

1936 E JAMESTOWN DR OLATHE, KS

SHERIDAN BRIDGE LT 77 EX ELY 8’ & E 4’ LT 78 OLC 664 77

$1,899.71

SUMMIT EXPERIENTAL LLC

531 N MUR-LEN RD OLATHE, KS

SOMERSET VILLAGE EIGHTH PLAT LT 531 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA OLC 621 3D 6 531

$3,187.53

SUNSET RIDGE MANAGEMENT LLC

2656 W WHITNEY ST OLATHE, KS

BRIDLEWOOD DOWNS 6TH PLAT LT 243 OLC 228 243

$5,170.72

SUNWEST APARTMENTS LLC

585 N SOMERSET TER OLATHE, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY LT 3 SOMERSET VILLAGE SIXTH PLAT ASRECORDED IN BK 2069 PG 325 TR B & 1/5 INT IN TR F OLC 621 3 3 B

$3,141.10

SUNWEST APARTMENTS LLC

1110 S BROCKWAY ST OLATHE, KS

PROVENCE VILLAGE LOT 143 OLC-0143

$2,991.86

SVOBODA, CHARLES R, Jr; SVOBODA, JOSEPH; MODROW, ANNA; WADE, CHRISTINA

12001 S TALLGRASS DR #203 OLATHE, KS

RANCH VILLAS AT PRAIRIE HAVEN LOT 2 LT 2D OLC 138 1 2 2D

$16.47

SWAIT, JAMES D. JR

18253 W 157TH ST OLATHE, KS

WALNUT CREEK LT 140 OLC 677B 140

$4,637.73

SWEENEY, CHARLES; SWEENEY, SUSAN

1802 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT PT LT 1 BLK 18 BG 43.32’ E NW CR E 51.68’ S 197.86’ SWLY CUR RT 33.30’ W 10.18’ N 200.62’ TO POB & S 1/2 OF VAC LOULA ST OLC 634 18 1

$2,459.39

SWEENEY, CHARLES; SWEENEY, SUSAN

1800 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT PT LT 1 BLK 18 BG NW CR E 43.32’ S 200.62’ W 51.98’ N 200.53’ TO POB & S 1/2 VAC LOULA ST ADJ OLC 634 18 1A

$2,337.07

TALBOTT, EUGENE F.; TALBOTT, CLARA L.

16308 W 141ST TER OLATHE, KS

WOODGATE E 43.34’ LT 1 BLK 6 OLC 652 6 1A

$2,430.81

TALLEY, ALFRED E.

300 S MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION BG 20’ N SE CR LT 7 W 116.07’ NELY TO PT 70’ W NE CR LT 8 E 70’ S 97.6’ TO POB BLK 17 OLC 2448

$2,307.61

TANDOH, RHODA

612 S VALLEY RD OLATHE, KS

ELSTON PARK LT 27 BLK 3 OLC 301 3 27

$3,291.94

TATHAM, COLTON J; TATHAM, KRISTEN N

2603 W CATALPA ST OLATHE, KS

BRIDLEWOOD DOWNS 5TH PLAT LT 162 OLC 228 162

$4,834.53

TAYLOR, BEVERLY JEAN

16514 W 133RD ST OLATHE, KS

RAINTREE CERT OF SUR LOT 8 BLK 2 AS REC BK 2712 PG 485 UNIT 2 OLC 616 3 2 8 2

$3,828.89

TAYLOR, MICHAEL N.; TAYLOR, JENNIFER L.

16232 W 157TH TER OLATHE, KS

ARLINGTON PARK SIXTH PLAT LT 313 OLC 680 313

$2,109.91

THAI, MI THUAN

591 W NORTHVIEW ST OLATHE, KS

EAGLE RIDGE LT 36 OLC 207 1 36

$3,802.10

THOMAS, STEPHEN A. TRUSTEE THOMAS, CYNTHIA K. TRUSTEE

624 S HONEYSUCKLE DR OLATHE, KS

EDGEMERE LT 19 BLK 11 OLC 314 71

$1,447.08

THONEN, GREGORY L.; THONEN, CAROL A.

15144 W 152ND CIR OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE LT 15 BLK 3 OLC 683 3 15

$3,812.82

THREE STOOGES HOLDING COMPANY LLC

15257 S KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTHVIEW PROPERTIES 5TH PLAT LT 25 OLC 472 4 25

$29,636.02

TIMOTHY J SKARDA LIVING TRUST

11454 S NORESTON ST OLATHE, KS

COVINGTON COURT SECOND PLAT, PT LT 20 BG SELY CR SW 172.47’ NW 42.20’ NE 166.08’ SLY CUR RT 26.17’ & CUR LF 16.57’ TO POB

$102.11

TITAN FISH ONE LLC

26360 W 151ST ST OLATHE, KS

ASCHEMAN FARMS PT LTS 1 & 2 BG SE CR LT 2 W 673.69’ & 257.30’ N 216’ W 396’ TO W/L LT 1 N 494.94’ E 174.34’ E & SE CUR RT 214.41’ NE 74.10’ & 11.87’ E 738.63’ TO E/L LT 1 &W/L LT 2 E 160’ TO E/L LT 2 S 678.02’ TO POB EX S 40’ IN ST & EX PLATTED STS

$4,411.85

TITAN FISH ONE LLC

NS OLATHE, KS

ROCKWOOD AT PRAIRIE HIGHLANDS 1ST PLAT TRACT B

$6.78

TO, THI HUE; TRAN, LYNDA

14114 W 138TH PL OLATHE, KS

THE WOODS OF BRADFORD 2ND PLAT LT 125 OLC 194 1 125

$5,275.17

TOHME HOMES LLC

905 N JAN-MAR DR OLATHE, KS

GAS LIGHT ACRES LOT 3 BLK 6 OLC-0622B0006 0003

$2,107.47

TOWNER, RICHARD N

313 S CHESTER TER OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW ADDITION NO. 3 TO THE CITY OF OLATHE KANSAS LT 11 BLK F OLC 641B 14

$2,034.61

TRAN-NGUYEN LIVING TRUST

16180 S BROOKFIELD ST OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK 7TH PLAT LT 332 OLC 687 1 332

$3,364.74

TREADWELL, MARY

1001 N WALKER ST OLATHE, KS

BRYN VISTA PARK LOT 1 OLC-0202 0001

$1,742.39

TREDWAY, BRET A.; TREDWAY, SHERI K.

120 N MAHAFFIE ST OLATHE, KS

BURRIS & OCHELTREES ADDITION LTS 3 THRU 7 BLK 20 OLC 2472

$12,699.82

TRI-STAR DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.L.C.

NS OLATHE, KS

28-13-23 BG SW CR E 1/2 SW1/4 N 680’ NE TO A PT 1050’ N & 420’ E SW CR SE TO A PT 700’ N& 830’ E SW CR SE TO A PT 350’N & 370’ W SE CR E 1/2 SW1/4 S350’ W TO BG EX 2 TRS PLATTED 1.92026 AC & 2.31641 AC & EX 13.47733 AC 1.286 ACS M/L OLC 228 1

$250.00

TRISTAR INVESTMENTS LLC

17510 W 163RD ST OLATHE, KS

PALISADE PARK TWELFTH PLAT LT 392 OLC 691 392

$2,241.83

TROUTT, SHANNON; GUO, RAN

16221 W 132ND ST OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE PHASE VI LT 506 OLC 616 506

$3,074.89

TULLY, JEFFREY R.; TULLY, KARI D.

11389 S COOK ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTHGLEN OF CEDAR CREEK THIRD PLAT LT 42 OLC 92 2A 42

$7,431.21

TUNISON, MARY K.

714 S WINDSOR RD OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW SOUTH BLOCKS 8 TO 13INCLUSIVE LT 12 BLK 8 OLC 339 118

$1,715.61

TURNER, WILLIAM C.; TURNER, MELISSA J.

809 N PURDOM ST OLATHE, KS

RANDOM VIEW LT 4 BLK 3 OLC 198 3 4

$1,506.00

TWIN, JOANNE

16314 W 124TH ST OLATHE, KS

ROLLING MEADOWS LT 94 OLC 606 94

$1,763.12

UNKNOWN

520 N WATER ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE ALL LT 6 & LT 9 EX S 27.25’ BLK 16 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ LT 6 ON N OLC 293

$2,429.53

VADER, DIANE

NS OLATHE, KS

33-13-23 PT SE1/4 BG NE CR LT 2 STONECREST W 455.40’ N 134.05’ E 456.16’ S 164.12 TO POB 1.56 ACS M/L OLC 277 1 2

$694.50

VADER, DIANE

332 N CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE N 69’ LTS 3 4 &5 BLK 30 OLC 608

$2,082.63

VADER, DIANE

330 N CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE S 74’ LTS 3 4 &5 BLK 30 OLC 590

$1,994.25

VADER, DIANE

301 N CHESTNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 12 BLK 30 OLC 600

$762.39

VADER, DIANE

110 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 13 BLK 30 OLC 601

$4,886.51

VADER, DIANE

310 N CHERRY ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE N 55’ LT 16 & N 55’ W 25.5’ LT 15 BLK 30 OLC 604A

$1,820.16

VADER, DIANE

NS OLATHE, KS

STONECREST LOT 1 OLC-0278C0001

$1,141.03

VADER, DIANE; EZEAMII, LISA VADER; VADER, JOSEPH N, Jr; VADER, DANA M; VADER, GINA L; VADER, WILLIAM C

901 S DIANE DR OLATHE, KS

STONECREST LOT 2 OLC-0278C0002

$4,310.98

VANLENGEN, DARRELL C.; VANLENGEN, TIMORA

12213 S FOX RIDGE DR OLATHE, KS

FOX RIDGE LT 23 OLC 595 23

$3,929.38

VEGA, JOSE JAUREGUI

15936 S SKYVIEW LN OLATHE, KS

CRYSTAL COURT CONDOMINIUM UNIT 12 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FACS OLC 480C 1 1 12

$2,773.63

VEGA, JOSE JAUREGUI

152 N SAXONY DR OLATHE, KS

SAXONY PT LT 31 LYING NW OF LINE BG 37.75’ S NE CR SW TO PT ON W/L 22.4’ NW OF SW CR EX N 10’ OLC 290 31

$1,958.03

VELASCO-RAMIREZ, UBALDO; BRICENO-NUNEZ, MARIA

13811 S ACUFF ST OLATHE, KS

ENGLISH GARDENS PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LOTS 1-42 AND TRACTS A-D LT 3 OLC 197 3 3

$3,309.30

VIETZE, WILLIAM J.; VIETZE, LINDA K.

221 N WALNUT ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LTS 19 & 20 BLK 39 OLC 871

$2,105.46

VILLAGES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC

11661 S ROUNDTREE ST OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAGES OF SUNNYBROOK ESTATES 6TH PLAT PT LT 9 BG 251.15’ N & 26.79’ E SW CR LT 9 N 88.08’ E 80.42’ S 88.08’ W 80.42’ TO POB & PT LT 9 BG 71.80’ & 48.74’ SE & 32.40’ SWNW CR LT 9 E 30.40’ S 59.49’ W 30.40’ N 59.49’ TO POB OLC 83 5 9

$2,976.60

VILLALOBO, JAIME; CASTILLO, MARIA

15530 W 140TH TER OLATHE, KS

APPLEWOOD LT 5 BLK 5 OLC 646 5 5 5

$4,865.39

VISHWA N SONI REVOCABLE TRUST; JAYA V SONI REVOCABLE TRUST

11437 S WILDER ST OLATHE, KS

SOUTHGLEN OF CEDAR CREEK LT 36 OLC 92 2A 36

$2,402.59

VIZCARRA IRREVOCABLE TRUST

16113 W 144TH ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 8 BLK 53 OLC 663 8 53 8

$3,581.49

VONGLAKHONE, VINCE NAY; VONGLAKHONE, MEE

12700 S EDINBURGH ST OLATHE, KS

DEVONSHIRE LT 1 OLC 615 6 1

$1,575.64

VOSS, GREGORY L. TRUSTEE DERODES-VOSS, DEVEN S. TRUSTEE

15405 W 144TH TER OLATHE, KS

ASHTON 2ND PLAT LOT 170 OLC 654 170

$4,679.19

WAGNER, NANCY L; PARKS, EMILY N.; CRUMP, DANIEL IRA; PARKS, DEBORAH M.; CRUMP, BILLY; PARKS, ERVIN; FEAST, LORA E.; FEAST, MASON L.

NS OLATHE, KS

TIMBERLANE ACRES LT 21 EX BG NE CR LT 21 NE 25’ C/L SHDY LN RD SE 80.36’ TO W RTWY/L NELSON RD S 29’ NW 72’ & 30.24’ TO POB OLC 169 21

$901.42

WATKINS, WALTEE; WATKINS, JESSICA W.

1125 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

FREDRICKSON’S SECOND ADDITION LT 29 OLC 4398

$1,129.70

WEAVER, DAVID L; WEAVER, DARREN J

16101 W 153RD TER OLATHE, KS

BROUGHAM VILLAGE PART 5 LT 8 BLK 11 OLC 683 11 8

$1,774.47

WEDGE, RICHARD D. JR

414 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

36-13-23 BG CTR/L CEDAR ST 305’ E W/L SW1/4 NW1/4 E 240.45’ TO CRK NLY 60’ NE 107’NW 100’ NE 50.1’ TO N/L SW1/4 NW1/4 W 195.4’ S 297’ TO BG 1.79 ACS EX S 25’ IN ST OLC-0343

$6,166.20

WEGLEY, ROBERT L.; WEGLEY, CAROL S.

15457 W 155TH TER OLATHE, KS

WOODLAND CREEK 5TH PLAT LT 227 OLC 682E 227

$4,915.00

WEISER, AARON; WEISER, ANNA MAUREEN

929 N CANYON DR OLATHE, KS

PERSIMMON HILL IX LT 72 BLK 8 OLC 224 2 8 72

$5,209.49

WELCH, PHILIP R.

801 S HUNTER DR OLATHE, KS

RIDGEVIEW SOUTH LOT 1 BLK 2 OLC-0339 0013

$1,210.05

WESONIG, DANIEL J; WESONIG, SUZANNE GUILAHOUX

312 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 12 & E 14.50’ LT 13 BLK 64 OLC 1563

$3,357.50

WESONIG, DANIEL J; WESONIG, SUZANNE GUILAHOUX

308 E CEDAR ST OLATHE, KS

OLATHE LT 13 EX E 14.50’ & E 31’ LT 14 BLK 64 & VAC ALLEY ADJ TO W 3.625’ OLC 1564

$2,110.02

WESTON FAMILY TRUST

20476 W 107TH PL OLATHE, KS

WOODLAND MANOR FOURTH PLAT, Lot 145

$10,809.71

WHALEN, KATHRYN; CULWELL, JAMES

541 S GRANT ST OLATHE, KS

AVALON S 1/2 LOT 1 BLK 1 OLC 3428

$1,804.09

WHITAKER, MICHELLE

12827 S NAVAHO DR OLATHE, KS

INDIAN CREEK RIDGE LT 94 OLC 609A 1 94

$3,725.83

WIEDEN, LAURA A; WIEDEN, BLAKE E

17742 S MYRNA DR OLATHE, KS

NOTTINGTON CREEK SEVENTH PLAT LT 223

$4,362.42

WILKERSON, STEPHEN BRETT; WILKERSON, KELLY

16020 W 161ST TER OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK 3RD PLAT LT 171 OLC 687 1C 171

$6,837.13

WILLIAM G STENZEL FAMILY TRUST

11609 S PARKWOOD DR OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY HILLS 6TH PLAT LT 247 OLC 577 3 98 247

$4,478.32

WILLIAM W EDDINGS SR AND BARBARA L EDDINGS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

2211 E TAYLOR DR OLATHE, KS

ARROWHEAD LT 26 BLK 1 OLC 670 5 1 26

$3,594.59

WILLIAMS, DETROY H.

1080 W COTHRELL ST OLATHE, KS

ALLEGRA ESTATES LT 5 OLC 208 1 5

$4,742.19

WILLIAMSON, ANDY T L

NS OLATHE, KS

FAIRVIEW LT 196 EX N 81.48’ OLC 3946

$389.09

WILLMAN, VICKI J

15744 S SUMMERTREE CT OLATHE, KS

ARLINGTON PARK FIFTH PLAT LT 203 OLC 680 5 203

$5,225.68

WILSON, PAUL; SWANSON-WILSON, MICHELLE RENAE

14805 S LOCUST ST OLATHE, KS

HAVENCROFT LT 30 BLK 63 OLC 655 2 7 30 63 30

$4,703.29

WINGATE, JEFFREY E.; WINGATE, TRACY E.

14251 W 125TH ST OLATHE, KS

BRITTANY FOREST 5TH PLAT LT 146 OLC 102B 146

$24.93

WINTERS LIVING TRUST

1102 S PALMER LN OLATHE, KS

PALMER VIEW LOT 36 OLC-0433 0036

$21.93

WOLDAI, TSEHAYENSH

15581 S HILLSIDE ST #4101 OLATHE, KS

THE VILLAS OF ASBURY 47TH PLAT, Lot 4101

$2,811.67

WOODBURY, STEVE D.; WOODBURY, LORI E.

16109 S SUMMERTREE LN OLATHE, KS

ARBOR CREEK 3RD PLAT LT 159 OLC 687 1C 159

$6,852.69

WOODS OF FOREST VIEW LLC

12295 S KENTON ST OLATHE, KS

WOODS OF FOREST VIEW, Lot 5

$4,369.59

WRIGHT, RHONDA

25427 W 149TH PL OLATHE, KS

OAK RUN 3RD PLAT LT 109 OLC 244 109

$6,700.03

WRIGHT, RYAN; WRIGHT, RASHAWNDA

NS OLATHE, KS

PRAIRIE POINT FIRST PLAT PT LT 63 LYING O/S CONTRACT DIST

$11.18

YANG, YICHEN

1031 E DOVER CIR OLATHE, KS

HUNTINGTON HEIGHTS LT 20 OLC 194 4 20

$2,821.84

YOUNG, SHARON

513 E POPLAR ST OLATHE, KS

CORNWALL & BARTON’S ADDITION TO OLATHE BG NE CR LT 11 S 200’ X W 60’ OLC 3469A

$901.34

ZHANG, JUN QI; LIN, YI

15614 W 139TH TER OLATHE, KS

BRIARWOOD 13TH PLAT LT 501 OLC 645A 465 501

$2,541.80

Olathe Township

ANTLE, VINCE DEVON; ANTLE, JONATHAN BERNARD; ANTLE, NICHOLAS ROBERT

23990 W 167TH ST OLATHE, KS

16-14-23 PT SW 1/4 BG PT N RTWY/L HWY 308.2’ SE CR N 1004’ TO PT ON S RTWY/L ON RR SW 497.68’ S 1017’ TO PT ON HWY NE 497.45’ TO BG 10 ACS M/L OL -0498 0002

$3,582.78

BARTON, LISA M

24860 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

29-13-23 W 190’ OF E 614’ OF S229’ SE 1/4 SE 1/4 1 AC M/L OL 238B

$3,996.96

BAYER, WILLIAM L.; BAYER, CAROL A.

NS OLATHE, KS

SILVER WRAITH PROPERTY LT 17 EX BG NW CR E 87.15’ CUR RT 36.75’ CUR LF 14.85’ SE 617.58’ TO S/L NW 353.57’ TO W/L N 499.41’ TO POB & EX BG 87.15’ 36.75’ & 14.85’ E NW CRCUR LF 52.36’ TO NE CR SE 834.04’ TO SE CR W 379.79’ NW 617.58’ TO POB OL 118 17

$77.96

CARTER, WILLIAM PATRICK; CARTER, CHARLENE CLAIRE

13324 SHADY BEND RD OLATHE, KS

29-13-23 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 BG ON S/L & 1324.60’ W SE COR N 459.91’ TO BG N 320’ X E 272’ 1.998 ACS M/L OL 238M

$24.83

COMMERCIAL REPOSITION PARTNERS 17 LLC

20780 W 175TH ST OLATHE, KS

23-14-23 SW1/4 EX 5 AC EX .35 AC FOR HWY EX 3.28 AC EX .571 AC & EX .455 AC 150.344 ACS M/L OL 522

$2,406.47

ELDER, BRADLEY R

17275 W 159TH ST OLATHE, KS

18-14-24 PT E 1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 BG 665.2’ E NW CR NE1/4 S 663.67’ E 264’ N 663.78’ W 264’ TO POB 4 ACS M/L OL -0689 0002

$1,595.68

ELDER, BRADLEY R

17205 W 159TH ST OLATHE, KS

18-14-24 E 300’ W 564’ N 235.6’ E 1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 1.623 AC M/L OL 689 5

$1,700.69

GORO, ANGELO

12020 ARBOR VIEW LN OLATHE, KS

SILVER WRAITH PROPERTY LT 11 OL 118 11

$1,370.31

HAYDEN, TY D; HAYDEN, ERIN E

13415 KIMBERLY CIR OLATHE, KS

BRECKENRIDGE NORTH LOT 13 OL -0247 0013

$6,657.67

JENNIE STORM REVOCABLE TRUST

24465 W 135TH ST OLATHE, KS

STORM ESTATE LT 1 OL 284 1

$35.85

MEYER, LYNN O.

16650 S BLACK BOB RD OLATHE, KS

17-14-24 PT SE 1/4 BG 768’ N SE COR W 285’ X N 230’ 1.51 ACS M/L OL 686 4

$3,673.79

RCW SERVICE LLC

24070 W 119TH ST OLATHE, KS

16-13-23 PT E 1/2 SW1/4 BG SE CR W ALG S/L 1313.84’ TO SW CRN 889.30’ E 758.13’ SE 201.12’E 370’ TO E/L S 801.41’ TO POBEX .12 AC EX .45 AC & EX .75 AC IN ST 24.946 ACS M/L OL 93

$1,665.04

SHULTZ, JEREMY L; SHULTZ, KRISTYN E

NS NC, KS

EMERALD ESTATES S 52’ LT 1 & ALL LT 2 OL 231 2

$247.72

STEDMAN, TROY M; STEDMAN, PAMELA K

27570 W 127TH ST OLATHE, KS

CEDAR RANCH II, Lot 5

$61.25

W C W PROPERTIES INC

NS NT OLATHE, KS

29-13-23 PT NW1/4 NW1/4 LYG S & E C/L CEDAR CREEK EX 6.97 ACEX 11.45 AC & EX .47 AC IN ST .336 ACS M/L

$213.53

WRINKLE, JERAMY LEE; WRINKLE, HEATHER A

13980 S LAKESHORE DR OLATHE, KS

32-13-23 E 273.5’ E 1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 EX N 330’ & EX S 328’ 4.17 ACS M/L

$6,764.74

Overland Park

14710 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK LLC

14710 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOREST CREEK LT 3 EX S 15’ OPC 617 5 3

$4,928.11

158TH LLC

6422 W 134TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE VILLAGE AT DEER CREEK SEVENTH PLAT LT 92 OPC 526 1 1 92

$2,935.91

6310 LAMAR INVESTORS LLC

6310 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

UNITED INVESTORS PARK SECOND PLAT LT 3 OPC 460 1 3

$90,274.55

6310 LAMAR INVESTORS LLC

6320 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

UNITED INVESTORS PARK SECOND PLAT LT 4 OPC 460 1 4

$102,483.90

69 INVESTORS INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF 56 CERT OF SURVEY REC IN BK 1142 P 439 TRACT 1 EX PT LYG WITHIN FOLL DESC: BG 177.16’ W & 314.88’ N SE CR NE1/4 NE1/4 7-12-25 N 157.32’ NW 191.20’ N 331.48’ W 505.18’ S 100.41’ SWLY CUR RT 59.22’ S 27.25’ ELY CUR LF 24.58’ SLY CUR LF 30.61 S 115.85’ SE 131.02’ 28.32’ & 131.11 SELY CUR LF 25.34’ SE 29.95’ SELY CUR LF 73.32’ SE 22.77’ ELY CUR LF 125.35’ NE 128.97’ E 128.43’ TO POB & EX BG NW CR S 152.51’ E 110’ N 13.5’ E 257’ N 13’ E 35.61’ NE ON CUR 59.22’ N 106.41’ W 390.96’ S 88.24’ NW

$559.38

69D LLC

15271 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

8-14-25 S 100’ W 341’ NW1/4 NW1/4 EX W 60’ .6463 AC M/L OPC 644 1

$10,965.24

69D LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

FRYE INDUSTRIAL PARK RESURVEY PT LT 1 BG NW CR E 340’ SW 190.42’ W 80.93’ SW 95’ N 120.48’ TO BG OPC 935 2 1A

$645.34

9105 PROPERTIES LLC

9105 W 148TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CARRIAGE HILLS OF WELLINGTON PARK LT 74 OPC 233 74

$5,990.91

9925 W 159TH ST LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

13-14-24 BG AT PT 1185’ W OF NE CR NW1/4 W 356.97’ S 1324.53’ E 356.97’ N 1325.18’ TO POB EX .0592 AC EX .0610 AC EX .492 AC IN ST & EX 7.369 AC PLATTED 2.8688 ACS M/L

$2,822.01

9925 W 159TH ST LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

13-14-24 BG 710.24’ E NW CR NW1/4 S 1323.76’ E 164.5’ N 1324.06’ W 164.5’ TO POB EX .227 AC IN ST & EX 3.6845 AC PLATTED 1.0985 ACS M/L

$1,811.64

9925 W 159TH ST LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

13-14-24 BG ON N/L N 1/2 NW 1/4 874.74’ E OF NW COR S 1324.06’ TO S/L E 268.23’ N 1324.53’ W 258.05’ TO POB EX .356 AC IN ST & EX 5.5397 AC PLATTED 2.1043 ACS M/L

$2,863.99

9925 W 159TH ST LLC

9925 W 159TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE RESERVE, Lot 1

$48,376.21

9925 W 159TH ST LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE RESERVE, TRACT A

$2,269.07

A G SPANOS CONSTRUCTION INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

32-12-25 BG NE CR NW1/4 S 320’W 664.18’ S 1008.39’ TO S/L NE1/4 NW1/4 W 523.66’ TO TRUE PT OF BG W 110’ N 19’ E 110’ S19’ TO BG .0479 AC M/L OPC 706A 1 4

$6.97

ABDEL-HAQ, IMAD T.

13204 W 125TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOREST CREEK ESTATES LT 2 BLK 1 OPC 110 1 2

$2,963.13

ADCOX, LEE E.; ADCOX, CONSTANCE B.

7801 W 98TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE E 25 FT LOT 3 & LOT 4 EX E 15 FT BLK 7 OPC-0809 0205A

$433.44

AGGREGATE 4 LLC

6770 W 152ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

FRYE INDUSTRIAL PARK RESURVEY LT 5 OPC 640 8 5

$10,826.41

AIMEE R STUDNA IRREVOCABLE TRUST

7321 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION LT 14 BLK 3 OPC 513 47

$3,230.08

AKLLC

9912 FLOYD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKRIDGE ESTATES LT 14 EX SLY TR 15’ ON E & 35’ ON W & SLY TR LT 15 26’ ON E & 6’ ON W BLK 3 OPC 811 65

$3,727.06

ALAPALA, GORKEM

9622 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 17 BLOCK 10 OPC-0815A0003 0017

$3,425.70

ALCHEMY HOMES LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH ACRES PT LT 8 TRI TR BG 140’ S NW COR S 1/2 E TO PT120’ S N/L S 1/2 S 20’ W 190’ TO BG OPC 516 8E

$21.92

ALEDON PROPERTIES LLC

14420 STEARNS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKHOLLOW LT 25 OPC 235 4 25

$6,763.05

ALEXANDER, JOHN; ALEXANDER, KATHLEEN

14530 GRANT LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDSOR HILLS SECOND PLAT LT 20 BLK 5 OPC 235 1 5 20

$4,758.26

ALEXANDER, MATTHEW V.; ALEXANDER, HEIDI L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE WOODS BG NLY CR LT 61 SE CUR RT 13.03’ SW 68.96’ NE 71’ TO POB OPC 158A 61A

$3.77

ALEXANDER, MATTHEW V.; ALEXANDER, HEIDI L.

9607 W 128TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE WOODS LT 62 OPC 158A 62

$6,111.36

ALLEN PROPERTIES, INC.

7210 W 79TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND SUMMIT LOT 46 & 47 OPC-8690

$4,639.35

ALLEN, TIMOTHY L.; ALLEN, HEATHER L.

10898 BRADSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUIVIRA FALLS FIRST PLAT LT 31BLK 6 OPC 13 6 31

$3,760.80

ALLENS PROPERTIES INC.

6618 W 152ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY HILLS LT 68 OPC 641 8 28 68

$4,653.97

ALLEY, DOTTIE

15108 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 3 BLK 2 OPC 635 2 3

$5,028.47

ALLISON, DAVID E.; ALLISON, REBECCA S. R.

15128 WOODSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 10 BLK 3 OPC 635 3 3 10

$4,657.35

ALLTON, JANET L

12536 W 123RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY WOODS NORTH VILLAS THIRTY-EIGHTH PLAT UNIT 32 OPC 125 2 2H 32

$3,688.17

ALMARAZ, ERICK

7507 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN FIELDS LOT 16 BLK 1 & W 1 FT LOT 15 OPC-0513 0016

$2,742.99

ALTIS, JAMES P.; ALTIS, ANITA C.

9523 WINDSOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN ACRES LOT 28 OPC-0757 0028 CONS

$2,144.26

AMERICAN VISION SEASONS MSP OVERLAND PARK LLC

12701 PFLUMM RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

AUTUMN LEAVES OF OVERLAND PARK LT 1

$132,869.16

ANDERSEN, ANNE

10031 WOODSON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 6 BLK 2A OPC-0825 0017 CONS

$3,623.95

ANDERSON, JACOB; ANDERSON, MEREDITH

11700 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CANTERBURY ESTATES FIRST PLAT AMENDED LT 34 BLK 3 OPC 439C 3 34

$2,550.42

ANDERSON, JOSEPHINE; MARSHALL, MARY E.

6824 W 77TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE MANOR LOT 18 BLK 4 OPC-0538 0076

$2,047.53

ANDERSON, LARA C

6905 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 5 BLOCK 7 OPC- CONS

$5,284.05

ANDERSON, STACEY L

9600 W 116TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK ESTATES 5TH PLAT LT 34 BLK 5 OPC 394 5 34

$6,061.44

ANDREW S HOUTS REVOCABLE TRUST

17732 EBY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARBOR VIEW SEVENTH PLAT, Lot 114

$6,387.12

ANFINSON, RACHINDA K

8015 GRANDVIEW LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

R.F. CAENEN ADDITION ALL LT 3 & N 1/2 LT 4 & W 1/2 VAC GRANDVIEW ST ADJ OPC 2620 3

$2,889.54

ANITA B HAMPSHIRE TRUST

7324 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RETREAT AT MAPLE CREST FIFTH PLAT LT 242 OPC 623 6 117 242

$5,415.27

ANNA S GLINIECKI TRUST; ZBIGNIEW M GLINIECKI TRUST

10136 W 96TH TER #F OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 98 BLDG GROUP 5 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C 5 98

$1,633.90

APDSP, LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND RIDGE LOT A BLK 1 OPC-0718 0001

$232.62

APEX ELITE PROPERTIES LLC

7244 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW NO. 3 LT 40 OPC 5217 40

$1,954.78

ARCOT JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

7809 W 147TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHADOW BROOK SECOND PLAT LT 67 OPC 607B 1 67

$3,380.89

ASSEFA, GIRMA T.; GENETI, HANA S.

12904 W 125TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOREST CREEK ESTATES LT 3 BLK 2 OPC 110 2 3

$3,089.44

ATHON, PHILLIP M. TRUSTEE ATHON, PHILLIP M. LIV TRUST

7015 GLENWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR GARDENS LTS 17 TO 32LT 31 OPC-105300031

$2,163.19

AUDREY W DHOOGE TRUST; DHOOGE, JACQUE R

5613 W 86TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY ESTATES LOT 8 BLK 17 OPC- CONS

$4,185.32

AURORA CAPITAL LLC

10014 BENSON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 27 BLK 3 OPC-0921 0003 0027

$3,992.85

AUTOSOAK LLC

7780 W 159TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

AUTOSOAK OP, Lot 1

$6,939.02

AUTOSOAK LLC

8000 W 159TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

AUTOSOAK OP, Lot 2

$6,548.48

AUTOSOAK LLC

8004 W 159TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

AUTOSOAK OP, TRACT A

$1,350.24

AVA M CHRISTIE REVOCABLE TRUST

13128 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COTTAGES AT WOODRIDGE 2ND PLAT LT 18

$2,614.77

AVNER, NICHOLAS

12810 W 110TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE CROSSINGS CONDOMINIUM THIRD PLAT UNIT 138 BLDG 11(LT4)CARPORT C-138& AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 13 11 138

$1,785.26

AZAZ, FARHA

14001 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ESTATES OF GLENEAGLES FIRST PLAT LT 48 OPC 212 3A 2 48

$16,380.08

AZAZ, FARHA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ESTATES OF GLENEAGLES FIRST PLAT PT LT 56 BG NW CR E 12.48’ S 130.10’ NW 130.21’ TO POB OPC 212 3A 2 56A

$10.58

AZCUE, MELANIE L

9619 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALLWOOD HEIGHTS N 74’ LT 13 OPC-0795 0013 CONS

$3,305.46

AZMITIA, MAGDALENA MARIA

10901 W 90TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEMBROKE PLACE BG S/L & 292’ E OF E RTWY/L REEDER AVE E 71’N 129’ W 13’ S 14’ W 58’ S 115’ TO BG EX W 35.52’ OPC 6000 T5

$1,904.28

BAELLOW, NORMAN

9808 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 8 & S 8 FT LOT 9 BLOCK 32 OPC-0802 0092 CONS

$782.54

BAESE, CHARLES KENNETH; BAESE, SAMUEL JAMES; WAGNER, GLENN ELLIOTT

10004 FARLEY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LOT 10 BLK 11 OPC-0916 0011 0010

$4,225.70

BAGHDADI, RIAD; RIFAI, SAMAR

7615 W 96TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 10 BLK 4 OPC-0809 0109

$3,653.74

BAIDWAN, BALJIT

5658 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

7-12-25 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 METCALF 56 PHASE III CERT OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1153 P 770BG 32.17’ S NW CR LT 15 E 108.73’ S 48.53’ W 108.15’ N 50.85’ TO POB EX S 10’ OPC 186 15B

$999.75

BAIDWAN, BALJIT

7400 W 56TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

7-12-25 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 METCALF 56 PHASE III CERT OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1153 P 770W 111.93’ TR 20 EX PT BG NW CRE 49.39’ S 86.69’ W 50.23’ TO SW CR N 86.68’ TO POB OPC 186 20B

$449.79

BAILEY FAMILY LIVING TRUST

6616 W 65TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HIGHLAND VIEW NO. 2 LT 6 EX BG SW CR N 10’ SE TO S/L 10’ ESW CR W 10’ TO POB OPC 13141

$3,083.65

BAILEY, CONNIE S

10506 W 90TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 15 BLK 17 OPC-0889 0253

$3,068.36

BAILEY, ROBERT A.; BAILEY, CAROL J.

6905 W 129TH CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEER CREEK COURTS LT 25 OPC 520A 25

$3,940.89

BAKER, BRIAN E; BAKER, LISA R

12706 W 131ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM BY THE GREEN TWELFTH PLAT LT 27 BLK 8 OPC 177 1D 1A 8 27

$7,516.04

BAKER, JERRY E

13137 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COTTAGES AT WOODRIDGE 7TH PLAT, Lot 46

$7,108.79

BAKER, JOHN D; BAKER, ROXANNE R

16735 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BLUE VALLEY WEST IN E1/2 NE1/4 24-14-24 AS REC IN BK 1317 P 13 TR 39 EX N 20’ IN ST

$3,682.35

BAKER, RONALD L.; BAKER, KATHRYN M.

8807 W 155TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE FARMS THIRD PLAT LT 164 OPC 301 5 164

$11,377.54

BAKER-FLANIGAN, JOY

7701 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 61 OPC-0514 0061

$1,280.94

BARE, CHARLES E. II; BARE, REBECCA J.

6909 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELEANORA HEIGHTS BG SW CR LT 23 E 210.6’ N 106.69’ W 140’ N50’ W TO W/L LT SE TO BG OPC 2042

$1,969.52

BARKER, JUSTIN L.

10919 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE HILL LT 24 OPC 16F 24

$2,075.85

BARKER, LESTER E. TRUSTEE BARKER, BARBARA J. TRUSTEE

7301 W 101ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 3 BLK 16 OPC-

$2,003.30

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

7400 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH ACRES E 190 FT N 195 FT LOT 7 OPC-0516 0007A

$2,013.06

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

8201 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 1 BLK 8 OPC-0682 0111

$1,060.97

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

10702 W 116TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK PARK ESTATES PT LT 13 BLK 4 BG SE CR NLY 27.33’ WLY TO W/L SLY 27.75’ TO SW CR ELY 124.35’ TO BG OPC 46 2 4 13A

$1,386.87

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

7105 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN ESTATES LOT 11 BLK 1 OPC-

$1,921.96

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

7132 MAPLE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW LOT 135 OPC-5197 0136

$1,283.23

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

7808 W 65TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS E 67’ OF W 78’ LOT 98 OPC-0498 0098B

$1,190.43

BARTLEY HOMES LLC

7911 W 75TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUNAIRE LOT 3 OPC-0514 0003

$1,089.66

BARTLEY, MARK L; BOESCHE, PAUL G

7306 ROBINSON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN FIELDS LOT 7 BLK 7 OPC-0513 0157

$1,287.81

BARTLEY, MARK L; BOESCHE, PAUL G

7604 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 223 OPC-0514 0223

$1,244.87

BARTLEY, MARK L; BOESCHE, PAUL G

6330 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOWER GROVE S 20 FT LOT 52 ALL LOT 53 & N 15 FT LOT 54 OPC-11846

$1,274.06

BARTLEY, MARK L; KELLY, EDWARD J; KELLY, TONI J; BOESCHE, PAUL G

7015 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MCCONNELL HEIGHTS S 60’ LT 32 OPC 7724

$1,049.57

BASKA, RICHARD EUGENE TRUSTEE SWITZER, GENE W.

6711 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

18-12-25 PT W 1/2 SW1/4 BG NW CR SW1/4 S 519.50’ E 517.37’ N 519.85’ W 517.37’ TO POB EX .029 AC 6.151 ACS M/L OPC 502A

$3,349.05

BATSCH, DAVID J.; BATSCH, JILL C.

12504 W 132ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM BY THE GREEN TWELFTH PLAT LT 82 BLK 10 OPC 177 1D 2A 10 82

$868.94

BAUHAUS ASSOCIATES LLC

5642 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHALET CONDOMINIUM BLDG 4 APT 46 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 802 4 46 CONS

$1,699.25

BEAN, RUTHANN

9218 MASTIN DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 14 BLK 9 OPC-0909 0040

$4,497.82

BEARDEN, JAMES D; BEARDEN, DARCIE E

9675 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHALET CONDOMINIUM BLDG 9 APT 88 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 802 9 88 CONS

$792.34

BEATTY, JERIANN R.

7615 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 10 BLK 6 EX W 45 FT & LOT 11 EX E 18 FT OPC-0809 0179

$3,759.24

BEBE PROPERTY, LLC

12531 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH 127 SUBDIVISION THIRD PLAT LT 2 OPC 450 18 24 2

$12,607.80

BEGGS, AVORY

14021 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ESTATES OF GLENEAGLES FIRST PLAT LT 53 OPC 212 3A 1 53

$16,660.36

BEGGS, AVORY BETH

13901 SWITZER RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

36-13-24 BG NW CR NE1/4 SW1/4 E 410.14’ S 432.72’ W 410.14’ N 431.39’ TO POB EX PT IN RD 3.473 ACS M/L OPC 231

$24.09

BENGERT, JOY R.

7924 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

PROCTOR PLACE LOT 4 EX N 5’ & EX FOR ST OPC-3694

$3,712.12

BENGERT, JOY R; JOHNSTON, JESSICA L

7928 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

PROCTOR PLACE LT 5 EX W 200’ &EX PT IN ST OPC-3695

$2,061.28

BENNETT, LARRY A; BENNETT, LAURA S

9200 W 112TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY ESTATES LT 22 BLK 4 OPC 31 4 22

$2,033.06

BENTON, MARK T

10812 W 96TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 23 BLK 1 OPC-

$3,591.97

BERGQUIST, JOAN M. TRUSTEE

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CONSER’S ADDITION N 100.15’ W 292.25’ S 372.75’ OF LT 6 EX S 74.5’ OPC 1364A 4

$86.63

BERGQUIST, JOAN M.; LEIKER, VICKI J.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRIARFORD PLACE E 60’ LT 12 BLK 4 EX N 73.31’ & EX TRI TR IN SE COR OPC 782 75A CONS

$66.15

BERHIE, BLIEN; BERHE, BRHAN

13228 W 132ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KNIGHTSBROOKE AT NOTTINGHAM THIRD PLAT LT 20 BLK 3 OPC 177 1D 3A 3 20

$3,233.65

BETTER LIVING LLC

10923 ROSEHILL RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 5 A PART OF BLOCK 4 OF QUIVIRA FALLS FIRST PLAT AS REC BK 1097 P 985 LT 5 OPC 13 4 5

$2,181.37

BEVERLY BEARDE SHERWOOD REVOCABLE TRUST

9809 CRAIG DR OVERLAND PARK, KS 66212

BROOKRIDGE WEST LT 6 BLK 2 OPC-0815A0002 0006

$2,363.56

BHANUSHALI, MANDAR; BHANUSHALI, MANSI

16212 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEER VALLEY FIFTH PLAT LT 155 OPC 322 8 155

$7,342.47

BIESENTHAL, TODD; BIESENTHAL, APRIL

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST TENTH PLAT PT LT 13 BLK 9 LYING IN NW1/4 OPC 135 1 9 13A

$69.12

BINGHAM, SHARON K.

7308 W 72ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION LT 10 BLK 1 OPC 513 10

$16.34

BIRD, KELLEY R.

7730 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

YOUNG’S LAKE LT 9 EX N 70’ & LT 10 EX N 70’ BLK 2 & N 1/2 VAC ST ADJ ON S OPC 13060

$2,541.36

BLAINE, JIMMIE L.; BLAINE, EMILY J.

9800 ROE AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

EMPIRE ESTATES S 11’ LOT 8 & N 71’ LOT 9 OPC-0766 0009 CONS

$1,991.24

BLAKE, NATALIE S

9548 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS N 58.90 FT LOT 8 & S 36.10 FT LOT 9 BLK 39 OPC-0802 0285 CONS

$3,785.20

BLAND, JAMES L.; BLAND, LYUBOV

8413 W 144TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

VILLAGE OF KENSINGTON LT 7 & PT LT 8 BG NE CR LT 7 NE 2.44’S 69.53’ & 75.06’ TO SE CR LT 7 N 144.02’ TO POB OPC 620 2 7

$5,872.87

BLOOM, FREDERICK R.

15804 ASH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAMPTON PLACE 4TH PLAT LT 135 OPC 655 135

$11.36

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

2-14-25 BG 1113.16’ E & 501.27’ N SW CR FRAC SEC NW ALG APPROX C/L BLUE RIVER 178.31’ 262.63’ & 198.33’ NE 202.83’ NW 324.98’ NE 108.98’ 178’ 85’ & 249.97’ TO PT ON E/L S 1277.47’ TO POB 8.73 ACS M/L OPC 572B

$176.07

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS NC, KS

3-14-25 SE1/4 SE1/4 W OF RR & E OF CREEK 17.139 ACS M/L OPC 578

$1,418.90

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

2760 W 151ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

3-14-25 BG SE CR SW1/4 SE1/4 W479’ 290.4’ W 150’ N 1030.35’ E 634.25’ S 1323.65’ TO BG 18.12 ACS M/L OPC 580C

$13,210.26

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS NC, KS

3-14-25 BG 690’ E SW CR SW1/4 SE1/4 N 290.4’ X E 150’ EX PT IN RD & EX .206 AC .714 AC M/L OPC 580D

$297.46

BLUE RIVER RANCH LLC

NS NC, KS

3-14-25 BG 1290.42’ W SE CR SE1/4 W 30’ N 1322.89’ E 413.36’ TO CTR/L NEGRO CRK S 50.10’ SWLY 138’ SLY 50’ NE 26’ SE 42’ SW 41’ W 25’ NWLY 75’ SW 57’ SWLY SLY & SELY 37.04’ SELY 257’ NE 40’ SE 36’NELY 147’ S 145’ SWLY 262’ SWLY & WLY 29.02’ WLY & NWLY 242.46’ SW 92’ SLY & SELY 28.14’ SE 162’ SELY SLY WLY & NWLY 70.56’ NW 66’ NWLY WLY & SWLY 128.28’ SLY 268’ SW 106’ S 40’ TO POB EX .0575 AC 8.8035 ACS M/L OPC 578B

$3,420.46

BNB INVESTMENTS L.L.C.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE N 2’ LT 3 BLK 12 OPC-0815A0003 0055

$2.29

BOCK, BONNIE L

6300 W 74TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINE CREST LOT 17 OPC-5235 0017

$1,781.87

BOECHER, SHERRY

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK ESTATES LT 8 BLK 1 LYING NELY OF A LINE 3’ E NW CR & 1’ SLY MOST ELY CR OPC 119 1 8

$12.26

BOEHMER, DOUGLAS W.; BOEHMER, WILLA M.

12430 KNOX ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENSINGTON MANOR FIFTH PLAT LOT 5 BLK 8 OPC 151 8 5

$52.99

BOESCHE, PAUL G; BARTLEY, MARK L

8118 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 13 BLK 3 OPC-0682 0045

$1,080.50

BOESCHE, PAUL G; BARTLEY, MARK L

7812 W 64TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS E 63’ OF W 96’ LOT 74 OPC-0498 0074A

$1,187.04

BOESCHE, PAUL G; BARTLEY, MARK L

7801 W 64TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS E 41’ LOT 78 & W 22’ LOT 79 OPC-0498 0079

$1,183.61

BOESCHE, PAUL G; BARTLEY, MARK L

6423 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOWER COURT LOT 14 OPC-2055 0014

$1,377.77

BOGAN, KEVIN CLARK

12903 MASTIN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE POINTE 1ST PLAT LT 31 OPC 161 31

$2,903.34

BOLIN, TAMMY; BOLIN, BRYAN TODD

8681 W 108TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND VIEW – VILLAGE ONE PLAT OF SURVEY AS REC BK 949 P 649 BLK 1 BLDG 10 UNIT D & .915% INTEREST IN COMMON AREA OPC 340 2 1 10 D

$1,039.98

BOLLIG, THOMAS A

8819 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRVIEW MANOR LOT 18 BLK 3 OPC-

$803.79

BONAVIA, MONIKA

7874 W 157TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLLY RIDGE TOWNHOMES LT 77 OPC 634 4A 3 77

$2,452.85

BOOKER BUILDS LLC

9700 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LT 16 BLK 32 OPC 802 100 CONS

$1,972.91

BORGMIER, WILLIAM S; BORGMIER, ANNE

9219 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS PT LTS 41 & 42BLK 5 S OF LINE BG 8.33’ N NE CR LT 41 SWLY 130.71’ TO PT7.1’ S SW CR LT 42 EX S 2’ LT 41 OPC 704 122 CONS

$20.12

BOSTWICK, KORY

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEY VIEW ACRES LT 15 LYING E OF LINE BEG NE COR S TO PT 10’ W SE COR EX SLY 34.17’ OPC 7902 15

$0.60

BOURNE, DANIEL JOE SR; ANDERSON, MARCY K.

7120 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN PLACE E 41.12’ W1/2 LT8 BLK 4 OPC 5312 2

$1,923.80

BOYCE, JOHN A.; BOYCE, LINDA L.

8303 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS E 140.09 FT N 237.04 FT LOT 29 OPC-8302

$1,884.75

BOYCE, JOHN A; BOYCE, LINDA L

8121 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS E 1/2 W 1/2 N3/5LT 27 OPC 8300

$5,231.75

BOYLE, ANDRA K

8415 W 87TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDGATES LOT 14 BLK 12 OPC-0694 0012 0014

$2,810.54

BRANHAM, RAYMOND TRUSTEE BRANHAM, DALE TRUSTEE

6820 W 82ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CONSER’S ADDITION S 296.33’ OF E 147’ LT 2 EX W 60’ OPC 1353B

$3,181.73

BRANNER, MARY ANN

8111 W 98TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 27 BLK 9 OPC-0815A0009 0027

$2,159.46

BRENNER, TRACY J.; BRENNER, ETTA F.

11920 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKBROOK ESTATES LT 1 BLK 2 OPC 447B 2 1

$4,810.66

BRIGGS, JOHN L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKRIDGE ESTATES ELY TR LOT 15 1 FT ON N & 7 FT ON S BLK 1OPC-0811 0015

$7.67

BRIM, DEVIN K.

8108 W 89TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 13 BLK 4 OPC-0693 0041

$2,595.25

BRINKMEYER, LESLIE D.

8600 W 72ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN SOUTH LT 7 OPC 518 4 7

$3,645.77

BROADSTREET, JEREMY

7724 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 72 OPC-0514 0072

$2,234.32

BROOKS, KIM

5512 W 92ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS LT 6 BLK 15 OPC 704 320 CONS

$2,720.48

BROOKS, SANDRA GALE

12116 PERRY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENSINGTON MANOR LT 8 BLK 2 OPC 150 2 8

$2,920.20

BROSSEAU, WILLIAM D.

11505 W 155TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HARMONY SOUTH LT 39 OPC 298 39

$4,911.68

BROWN, DAVID W.

8906 EBY DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 30 BLK 10 OPC-0902 0116

$3,541.46

BROWN, LAURA ANDREA; BROWN, TOMMY M

7448 RIGGS LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

MAPLE CREST VIEW NO. 5 LT 7 EX BG SE CR W 5’ NE TO E/L S 5’ TO POB OPC 5239 7

$2,351.18

BROWN, MARSHA N.

9509 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS S 5 FT LOT 15 & LOT 16 BLK 38 OPC-0802 0264 CONS

$1,837.18

BROWN, MATTHEW S.; BROWN, LOREL K.

8905 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 7 LT 281 OPC 701 281

$2,110.39

BROWNING, CHANDLER; BROWNING, RACHEL

16804 ROSEHILL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CENTURY FARMS THIRD PLAT, Lot 125

$5,869.74

BRYANT, ROBERT WILLIAM

8325 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MOKAW HIGHLANDS NW 60 FT LOTS 19 & 20 & VAC ST & R/W EX NWLY 25 FT FOR HWY OPC-7088A

$2,131.76

BUDIG, KRISTEENA

17024 KING ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 48

$14,417.40

BUELT, JOSEPH E II; BUELT, BRIANA R

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLACKTHORNE ESTATES FOURTH PLAT PT LT 123 LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST OPC 661 2 123

$7.54

BUNTE, SCOTT PAULSEN

8724 REEDS RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL LT 28 OPC 701 28

$2,623.64

BURDINE, REED A; BURDINE, MICHELLE L

6017 W 153RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 2 BLK 7 OPC 635 7 2

$2,275.16

BURNS, MARIE A. TRUSTEE BURNS, JAMES R. TRUSTEE

12228 WESTGATE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VENDOME THIRD PLAT LT 54 OPC 125 54

$296.85

BYBEE, CRAIG; BYBEE, JAMIE

7801 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 4 EX W 12 FT & W 12 FT LOT 5 BLK 6 OPC-0809 0174

$3,643.38

C M C PROPERTIES LLC

4219 MERRIAM DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWEST GARDENS BEG NW COR LOT 46 E TO NE COR SLY TO SE COR NWLY TO PT OF BEG OPC-5311 0001

$229.60

CAIN, WESLEY C.; CAIN, DEBORAH

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE S .42’N 72.42’ W 100’ LT C BLK 2OPC 8623A

$5.28

CAMPBELL, DENA

7115 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW LOT 162 OPC-5197 0163

$2,683.32

CAMPBELL, LAUREL L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR S .5’ N 181.5’ LT 38 OPC 10527

$0.80

CAMPBELL, MARK A.; CAMPBELL, SANDRA L.

8338 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS LOT 12 BLK 4 OPC-0758 0001 0083

$1,942.13

CANNON HOLDINGS LLC

11611 W 115TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARK CROSSING LT 11 BLK 1 OPC 55 1 11

$4,535.26

CARDELLO, MARCIA MITCHELL

13001 FLINT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENTWOOD PARK 1ST PLAT LT 45 OPC 175 45

$2,295.77

CAREY, CAROL A. TRUSTEE CAREY, CAROL A. REV TRUST

6901 BROADMOOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR ALL LOT 21 EX S 228.4 FT & EX E 166 FT OPC-10504

$2,922.81

CARLTON, JULIA C. TRUSTEE

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS N 130’ E 233.8’ LT 6 EX E 133.8’ OPC 8247

$307.98

CAROL ANN HUSEMAN M D TRUST

9101 W 131ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWIND OF WINDHAM PARK 1ST PLAT LT 20 OPC 154 2 20

$31.94

CAROLYN L DARRELL LIVING TRUST

7249 FLOYD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION LT 20 BLK 4 OPC 513 74

$1,639.58

CARTER, JOHN JEREMY

12820 W 110TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE CROSSINGS CONDOMINIUM THIRD PLAT UNIT 151 BLDG 12(LT4)CARPORT C-151& AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 13 12 151

$1,714.69

CARTER, PHILLIP T.; CARTER, CHERYL A.

8425 GLENWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE W 1/2 LT H BLK 1 OPC 8616

$3,837.04

CASA ON THE GREEN LLC

7806 W 67TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN VIEW LOT 49 OPC-0497 0049

$2,671.86

CEDENO, KATLIN C W; CEDENO, AARON M

8409 W 90TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDGATES LOT 17 BLK 10 OPC-0694 0010 0017

$4,082.21

CHAFIN, MICHAEL L.

8201 W 52ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HEIGHTS LOT 41 OPC-1950 0041

$3,312.33

CHAFIN, MICHAEL LEE

7715 W 52ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS W 155 FT LOT 41 OPC-1860

$2,745.18

CHATMAN, SHELBIA I. JR

10506 WEDD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF WEST LT 13 EX N 10’ BLK 3 OPC 1013 3 13

$2,638.04

CHATTA, SHOAIB R.; CHATTA, JAWARIA S.

7808 W 158TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLLY RIDGE TOWNHOMES SECOND PLAT LT 115 OPC 634 4A 3 115 115

$4,881.62

CHAVEZ, FILOMENA LEONOR A.

8410 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS LOT 17 BLK 3 OPC-0758 0001 0065

$842.34

CHEYNEY, TERRY K AND CHEYNEY, MARIE O REV TRUST

11600 W 108TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEYBROOKE ESTATES LT 19 OPC 20 19

$2,408.66

CHIPPER TWO, LLC

8400 WOODSON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY HILLS LOT 7 BLK 3 OPC-0662 0055 CONS

$3,761.53

CHRISTIAN, SHIRLEY A.

6836 GLENWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR SOUTH 1/2 LOT 29 EX W 100’ & EX N 75’ OPC 10517A

$9,348.83

CHRISTL-WRIGHT, DEE DEE; WRIGHT, CRAIG GILMOUR

4915 W 103RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

9-13-25 BG 451.7’ E NW COR NE 1/4 NW 1/4 S 230’ X W 84.66’ .448 ACS M/L OPC-0842 CONS

$3,508.29

CHUANG, CHUN-AI

8328 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ORLEANS COURT LOT 16 OPC 677 1 16

$999.75

CHUDA-PODDUTOORI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

4711 W 139TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

TIMBER’S EDGE FOURTH PLAT LT 200 OPC 558 200

$3,370.11

CITIZENS PLAZA STREET ASSOCIATION INC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

31-13-25 PT NW1/4 BG SW CR PLAT OF CITIZENS PLAZA E 14.41’ CUR RT 190.78’ NELY CUR RT 77.84’ SE 20’ SWLY CUR LF 190.88’ SELY SLY & SWLY CUR RT 205.97’ WLY CUR RT 109.95’ NW 89.20’ NELY CUR LF 15.01’ NE 35.01’ SE 112.16’ ELY & NELY CUR LF 83.45’ NELY & NLY CUR LF 120.54’ NLY CUR RT 112.03’ NWLY & WLY CUR LF 14.77’ WLY CUR LF 155.86’ W 15.12’ NLY CUR LF 20.01’ TO POB EX .0023 AC PLATTED .5979 ACS M/L

$287.00

CLARK, DORA LOU

9403 SWITZER RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

WELLINGTON SQUARE PT LT 1 BLK 17 LYG S OF FOLL DESC LINE: BGPT W/L 45.77’ S NW CR E TO E/L46.5’ S NE CR OPC

$2,286.54

CLARK, JOSEPH K; CLARK, KAITLIN F

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRVIEW MANOR LOT B OPC-

$60.77

CLARKE, THOMAS M.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR LT 61 EX S 1/2 & EX BG 70’ S NE CR W 215’ S 70’ E 215’ N 70’ TO POB & EX N 70’ E 215’ & EX W 91’ N 1/2 OPC 10555A 1

$74.22

CLASSY HOMES LLC

17101 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 6

$1,003.62

CLD PROPERTIES LLC

7001 W 121ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORPORATE LAKES AT METCALF SECOND PLAT LT 24 OPC 461 21 24

$35,550.04

CLIFTON, MICHAEL J.; CLIFTON, ANGELA M.

8213 W 121ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 1ST PLAT LT 19 OPC 447A 4 19

$2,855.16

CMJ WILSON LLC

15060 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINCREST 4 CONDOMINIUMS BLDG 1 UNIT 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 236 4 2

$4,125.97

COBBINS, SHARION RENEE

5621 W 151ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 27 BLK 11 OPC 635 A 11 27

$4,890.11

COHAVI, DAVID; MOSHONOV-COHAVI, HADAS

8100 W 98TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 18 BLK 14 OPC-0815A0014 0018

$1,934.01

COHEN, MICHAL; COHEN, DORON

10921 ROSEHILL RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 5 A PART OF BLOCK 4 OF QUIVIRA FALLS FIRST PLAT AS REC BK 1097 P 985 LT 4 OPC 13 4 4

$712.45

COHENS RENTALS BRADSHAW LLC

10999 BRADSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUIVIRA FALLS FIRST PLAT LT 2 BLK 5 OPC 13 5 2

$1,116.46

COLE, SHERMAN W.; COLE, CANDISE F.

7240 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW RESURVEY LT 98 OPC 5197 98

$2,657.02

COLLEGE BLVD PARTNERS LLC

11775 W 112TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK COMMERCIAL CENTER REPLAT LT 6 OPC 52B 6

$21,572.54

COLLET, JOHN C.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

6-13-25 N 30 AC SE1/4 NE1/4 SUBJ TO W 25’ OF N 20 AC FOR RD EX W 165’ N 30 AC EX 10 TRSTOTALING 15.44 ACS & EX 8.503 ACS PLATTED 2.307 ACS M/L OPC 810

$164.00

COLLINS, KATEY CHANDRA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PARK CERT OF SUR TR 5 LT B AS REC IN BK 874 P 749 PAR F OPC 914B 5 F

$85.59

COLSON, CLAUDIA D

8720 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRUENING ESTATES LT 2 OPC 697 2

$4,789.74

COMFORT, WILLIAM; COMFORT, ELIZABETH MOORE

10021 FARLEY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LOT 9 BLK 9 OPC-0916 0009 0009

$3,234.43

CONE, DAN

8411 W 86TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEY VIEW LOT 2 BLK 3 OPC-0684 0033

$2,889.64

CONLEY, DAVID A

7222 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF 2ND ADDITION S 70’ OF TR BG NE CR 130’ X 335’ LT 7 OPC 5219A 1

$1,104.51

COOPER, BRIAN S.

9208 WESTBROOKE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 15 BLK 2 OPC-0896 0054

$3,391.33

COPP, CLIFFORD C; COPP, GENEVE A

7844 W 155TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDSOR RIDGE LT 23 OPC 634 5 23

$6,512.51

CORBIN BLOCK ONE LLC

6301 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-FIRST PLAT LT 39

$142,418.96

CORBIN PARK EAST LLC

6601 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-FIFTH PLAT, Lot 64

$258,552.02

CORTES, GILBERT E, Sr; CORTES, NANCY C

9115 W 88TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARROWHEAD ACRES LOT 33 OPC-0904G0033

$2,807.15

COUCH, LUCRETIA

7449 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ATWOOD PLACE N 60 FT LOT 6 & LOT 7 EX N 83 FT OPC-0894

$32.26

COUGHLIN, JOHN MICHAEL TRUST; GALLOWAY, WILLIAM R.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRIARFORD PLACE E 60’ LT 13 BLK 4 EX S 8.69’ OPC 782 76 CONS

$64.95

COURTNEY D MCCOY AND LISETTE R HAMILTON TRUST; COURTNEY D MCCOY AND LISETTE R MCCOY TRUST

9856 OUTLOOK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 2 BLK 32 OPC-0802 0086 CONS

$1,797.08

COWAN, SCOTT A; COWAN, SHEILA A

5145 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS LT 98 EX N 70’

$1,309.63

CRAWFORD, LICIA J.

7025 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR GARDENS LOT 13 OPC-105300013

$2,982.38

CROSS, JOSEPH GORDON; SHULTZ, DIETRICH ALLEN

6509 W 74TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ATWOOD PLACE LOT 10 EX S 70 FT OPC-0898

$1,296.43

CRYSTAL SPRINGS LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUNRISE – OVERLAND PARK N 30’ LT 1 OPC 177 1F 3 1

$123.00

CULLINAN, MARIE

7229 W 72ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARASTANNA ACRES LOT 4 BLK 3 OPC-0511 0035

$1,650.98

CUMMINS, BRIANNA

15430 GLENWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MEADOWS OF BLUE VALLEY FIRST PLAT LT 10 OPC 641 30 67 34 10

$4,250.47

CURTIS, ANGELA L.

7317 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND COURT LOT 5 OPC-5234 0005

$2,374.09

DALE L CHANDLEY TRUST

9739 SLATER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 18 BLK 19 OPC-0912A0139

$3,081.01

DANIEL E HECKER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

9124 W 132ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRETTON LT 15 OPC 157 3 15

$6,126.09

DANIEL M LARSEN AND ROSEMARIE LARSEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

9304 W 106TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LOT 33 EX ELY 10 FT & ELY 10 FT LOT 34 BLK 5 OPC-

$4,716.90

DAO, DIEU

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

11-14-25 BG 739.4’ S NW CR NW1/4 E 453.74’ S 96’ W 453.74’ N 96’ TO POB 1 AC M/L (AKA C/S AS REC IN BK 5 PG 17 HALLISEY’S SUBDIVISION PT LT2)

$6.60

DAO, LOAN

15135 KENNETH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

11-14-25 PT NW1/4 BG 243.2’ S NW CR SEC S 496.2’ E 577.4’ N 472.8’ TO C/L ABD RR RTWY W 577.8’ TO POB 6.41 ACS M/L (AKA C/S AS REC IN BK 5 PG 17 HALLISEY’S SUBDIVISION LT 1 & 50’ ABD RR RTWY ADJ ON N)

$1,849.53

DAVENPORT, BRETTE A.

7443 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUE-CAR ADDITION LT 4 OPC 5228 4

$2,041.85

DAVID HICKMAN LIVING TRUST

10118 W 92ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 33 BLK 11 OPC-0909 0107

$2,775.16

DAVID, DANN M.; DAVID, CYNTHIA M.

15520 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CREEKSIDE ESTATES LT 9 BLK 1 OPC 637 1 9

$2,131.25

DAY, DANIEL E.

6901 W 77TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHANDLER PLACE N 1/2 LOT 13 OPC-1197

$1,343.40

DEATS, MARC

8525 EBY AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LOTS 31 & 32 BLK 3 OPC-1882

$15.07

DEATS, MARK

8518 EBY AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LOTS 10 & 11 BLK 4 OPC-1905

$644.55

DEBORAH L MANNING TRUST

10745 W 109TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRANDE OAKS LT 25 OPC 16E 25

$21.74

DEHAEMERS, RONALD

13405 W 173RD PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL FIRST PLAT LT 82 OPC 11 1 2A 82

$2,713.86

DEKRAAI, BRAD; DEKRAAI, KATHLEEN

9002 W 105TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LOT 21 BLK 7 OPC-

$5,588.48

DENLINGER, DENNIS L.; DENLINGER, DEBRA K.

9930 ROSEWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK ADDITION LT 5 EX PT LYG 40’ N SW CR & LYG 20’ NW FROM MOST ELY CR LT 5 & LT 6 EX ELY PT 10’ ON N & 110’ ON S OPC 784A 5A

$6,270.50

DENTAL LEASING LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

HITCHCOCK’S SUBDIVISION OF CONSER’S ADDITION W 66’ LT 2 EX N 56’ OPC 4045 1

$1,716.04

DESMET, JO ANN

7230 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN FIELDS LOT 1 BLK 10 OPC-0513 0234

$3,114.18

DEVNAV LLC

7801 GRANDVIEW LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENSON CIRCLE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1299 P 909LT 2 EX BG SE CR W 99.66’ N 38.38’ E 89.72’ S 24.19’ E 9.93’ S 13.50’ TO POB OPC 3729A A2

$862.77

DEVNAV LLC

7746 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENSON CIRCLE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1299 P 909PT LT 9 BG SW CR N 40.17’ E 93.67’ S 39.43’ W 93.67’ TO POB OPC 3729A A9

$1,223.11

DEVOSHA, BILLY

8334 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 17 BLK 14 EX TR FOR HWY BEG SW COR N 29.4 FT SELY TO PT 20 FT NE OF SW COR SWLY 20 FT TO BEG OPC-0682 0201

$2,117.60

DEWHURST, JOHN L.

7605 W 116TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERCREST SEVENTH PLAT LT 50BLK 7 OPC 437 7 50

$2,419.78

DF CONSTRUCTION LLC

10371 W 157TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

TU’LAKES, PT LT 2 BG 125’ E SW CR N 351.08’ E 220’ S 350.76’ W 220’ TO POB

$9,591.36

DF CONSTRUCTION LLC

10308 W 159TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TU’ LAKES 2ND PLAT, Lot 2

$7,419.76

DICKERSON, GREGORY A.; DICKERSON, KATHRYN A.

10846 KING ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOREST OAKS LT 24 OPC 17C 2 24

$3,143.92

DINGUS, DENNIS R.

9110 W 87TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARROWHEAD ACRES LOT 4 OPC-0904G0004

$1,710.36

DONAHUE, KATHERINE

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEMBROKE PLACE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF EAST PART AS REC IN BK 949 P 859 PAR U OPC 6000 U

$1.99

DONAHUE, KATHERINE

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEMBROKE PLACE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF EAST PART AS REC IN BK 949 P 859 PAR W OPC 6000 W

$120.63

DONG X. PAN

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 AMENDED SURVEY OF TR 31 GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA P BK 168 PG 441 OPC-0683 0031P

$77.71

DONG X. PAN

8339 WOODWARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 AMENDED SURVEY TR 32 & PT TR 61 GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA 2 & AREA B BK 166 PG 545 OPC 683 32 2

$2,163.29

DONNELLY, ROBERT; DONNELLY, SHIRLEY

8811 RIGGS CIR OVERLAND PARK, KS

BORDEAUX CONDOMINIUM BLDG 6 APT 56 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 706A 6 56

$2,855.27

DORIS JUNE LAYTHAM IRREVOCABLE TRUST

11528 W 113TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK VILLAS SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR LT 14 BLK 2 AS REC BK 2875 P 808 HOME 2 OPC 52B 2 14 H2

$2,992.98

DOUG AND JANEY FULLER TRUST

7808 W 100TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT OF BLOCKS 6 7 & 8 BROOKRIDGE ESTATES WLY TR LT 9LYING NW OF LINE FROM NW CR TOPT 10’ SE OF SW CR & LT 10 EX WLY TR 13’ ON S & 3’ ON N BLK 6 OPC 811 151

$4,279.26

DOYLE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC

17321 GILLETTE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL SEVENTH PLAT, Lot 430

$4,110.51

DOYLE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC

17508 MEADOW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RED FOX RUN AT SUNDANCE RIDGE 1ST PLAT LT 24

$8,581.28

DRUSSEL, CHARLES R.; DRUSSEL, KRISTIN M.

12904 LUCILLE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENTWOOD PARK 1ST PLAT LT 86 OPC 172E 86

$5,821.24

DUNCAN, THOMAS E.; HOGSETT-DUNCAN, SUSAN E.

7442 W 67TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

18-12-25 BG 80’ E SW CR SE1/4 NE1/4 E 140’ X N 221.6’ .711 ACS M/L SUBJ TO STS OPC-0508

$1,730.35

DUTTON, KURT M

8308 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND PARK MANOR LOT 2 OPC-0678 0002

$3,438.34

EAGLE ONE ASSETS AND HOLDINGS LLC

6619 W 78TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLONIAL VIEW LOT 8 OPC-0533 0008

$2,288.12

EDDY, SHAWN M.; EDDY, TERESA L.

9501 W 93RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LT 25 BLK 28 OPC 919 208

$1,412.74

EICHENBERG, MICHAEL LEE; EICHENBERG, GUADALUPE MARIE

7327 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH ACRES N 1/2 OF S 1/2 LOT 5 EX N 12 1/2 FT & EX E 435 FT OPC-0516 0005C

$2,391.13

ELLIS, JAMES ALAN REV TRUST

5403 W 161ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE WILDERNESS SEVENTH PLAT LT 319 OPC 699 6 319

$2,958.11

ELLIS, MELISSA J

7606 W 59TH TER #12 OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE DEVEREAUX CONDOMINIUM BLDGA UNIT 101 AND 1.684% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES OPC 198 A 101

$1,158.51

ELLIS, MELISSA J

7608 W 59TH TER #16 OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE DEVEREAUX CONDOMINIUM BLDGA UNIT 103 AND 2.161% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES OPC 198 A 103

$780.34

ELMASRI, SAM A; ALSHABTINI, FEDA

10401 W 169TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COFFEE CREEK CROSSING SECOND PLAT LT 1 OPC 13A 2 E 1

$4,543.42

ELMORE, JERRY; ELMORE, EVELYN

15530 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TREESMILL CERT OF SUR RESURVEYPT BLK 3 AS REC BK 3478 P 305 LT 31 BLK 3 OPC 623 1B 3 31

$1,619.39

ELSTON, DIANE LEE TRUST

12345 LONG ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY WOODS NORTH VILLAS ELEVENTH PLAT UNIT 4 OPC 127 1 1 4

$7,478.69

EMILYHART INC.

12450 BLUE VALLEY PKWY OVERLAND PARK, KS

19-13-25 BG 913.96’ S NW CR SE1/4 E 236.71’ TO PT ALG WLY R/W HWY SW 457.54’ W 43.31’ N 415’ TO POB EX PT IN RDS & EX .230 AC IN PKWY 1.1029 ACS M/L

$19,453.31

ENNIS, ANTHONY R; SHEPPARD, B E

12749 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WHITE FOX ESTATES FIRST PLAT LT 6 BLK 1 OPC 168 1 6

$5,699.42

ERAZO, ALEX ADAN LOPEZ

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK PT LT 3 BLK 12 BG SW CR N 10’ SE TO PT 5’ N SE CR S TO SE CR W TO POB OPC 921 12 3A

$1.89

ESPINAL, ANGELA; VILA, JUSTO C

10215 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOODSTOCK LOT 16 BLK 13 OPC-

$3,376.49

ESTES HOLDINGS LLC

4941 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

6-12-25 C/S (WM R ROBERTS) AS REC IN BK 5 P 46 BG NW CR NW 1/4 TR E S 128.05’ E 198.75’ NW 191.95’ SW 138.04’ TO BG EX BG NW CR S 128.05’ E 25’ N 137.89’ W 26.87’ TO POB OPC 13B

$3,813.47

ESTES, STEVEN J.

10511 W 88TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 6 BLK 5 OPC-0889 0130

$2,985.77

ESTRADA, PHYLLIS A. REV TRUST

12610 W 121ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEDFORD DOWNS 2ND PLAT LT 48 OPC 117 48

$2,841.39

EUSTON, KEVIN M

7620 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 173 OPC-0514 0173

$3,633.69

FANCHER, JAMES W.; FANCHER, ANNETTE S.

9304 W 156TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE FARMS FIRST PLAT LT 86 OPC 301 4 6 86 86

$8,275.90

FANCHER, RICHARD A.

12003 SLATER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN S 43.8’ LT 1 BLK 4 OPC 141E 4 1A

$4,219.85

FANG, EUGENE; LI, QUN

13450 W 105TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERFIELD LT 3 BLK 1 OPC 1004 1 3

$4,019.25

FANG, XIUDE; ZHAO, XIN

9701 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 1 BLK 16 OPC-0912A0039

$33.36

FARHA, FANNY JANE TRUSTEE FARHA, FANNY JANE REV TRUST

9706 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 13 BLK 13 OPC-0815A0013 0013

$2,115.76

FARINELLI, ADAM M; FARINELLI, ALISA A

10857 ROSEHILL RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 17 BLOCK 11 OF QUIVIRA FALLS AS REC BK 1049 P 626 LT 6 OPC 13 11 6

$2,287.84

FARINELLI, JUDITH M

16158 LINDEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TALLGROVE AT THE WILDERNESS WEST THIRD PLAT LT 131 OPC 697 1A 4 131

$2,071.03

FARIS ENTERPRISES LLC

6263 W 157TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLOW BEND AT THE VILLAGE – PHASE 7 LT 264 OPC 647 2 264

$2,355.92

FARRAR, BRANT

14317 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LIONSGATE BY THE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 81 OPC 597 81

$7,476.11

FETTERS, WILLIAM F.

7434 W 102ND CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEBROOKE BLDG D UNIT 207D & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 816B D 207D

$1,312.02

FIDES PROPERTIES LLC

13294 W 112TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROXTON SQUARE LT 38 OPC 69C 38

$1,969.65

FIDES PROPERTIES LLC

11524 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERCREST THIRD PLAT LT 7 BLK 7 OPC 437D 7 7

$1,791.79

FIDES PROPERTIES LLC

6024 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN LAKE SUBDIVISION PHASE 2 LT 17 BLK 6 OPC 639 1 6 17

$1,999.46

FINNEGAN, KATHERINE S; FINNEGAN, TANNER VAUGHN

9032 W 104TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LT 18 BLK 3 OPC 1008 2 3 18

$1,723.76

FITCH, RONALD JACK

11205 W 106TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 20 BLK 6 OPC 1007 6 20

$2,179.32

FITZGERALD, KEVIN J.; FITZGERALD, SHEILA K.

12107 GODDARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT BLOCK 6 NOTTINGHAM FOREST SECOND PLAT LT 3 BLK 6 OPC 130 6 3

$3,754.92

FITZPATRICK, KATHRYN; FITZPATRICK, BRANDON

9615 CARTER DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOODSTOCK LOT 2 BLK 3 OPC-

$3,658.32

FLOERSCH FAMILY TRUST

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND MARKET PLACE LT 9 OPC 689 9

$78.70

FLORA, KELLEY

5512 W 99TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 9 BLK 26 OPC 825 531

$29.83

FLUITT, DOROTHY GENE

9919 W 92ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WELLINGTON SQUARE ELY 2 FT LOT 11 & ALL LOT 12 BLK 13 OPC-

$3,367.32

FOLEY, RICHARD

7621 W 54TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS W 75 FT LOT 154 OPC-1985A

$3,166.88

FONTAINE, SANDRA L

9358 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

JOHNSON HILLS LOT 14 BLK 4 OPC-0712 0069

$1,787.26

FOSS TECHNOLOGIES LLC

9409 W 122ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEDFORD COURT AT NOTTINGHAM SECOND PLAT PT TR C BG 145.06’& 21.69’ NE SW CR NE 43.09’ NW 94.08’ SW 32.32’ SE 94.02’ TO POB OPC 142D 1F C1 1

$3,406.16

FOSTER, RITA REV TRUST

9804 KNOX DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOODSTOCK LOT 17 BLK 6 OPC-

$3,691.59

FRANK J SCHUCHARDT AND LYETTE T SCHUCHARDT CO-GRANTOR TRUST

9705 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 21 BLK 16 OPC-0912A0059

$1,449.95

FRANKLIN, DAVID A.

5521 W 88TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 4 LT 357 OPC 701 357

$3,676.01

FREDERICKSEN, TODD A; FREDERICKSEN, HEATHER J

12123 W 164TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

POLO FIELDS 5TH PLAT LT 127

$5,856.19

FREEMAN, BLAKE C

14827 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HEATHERWOOD SECOND PLAT PT LT 46 BG SE CR W 132.33’ TO SW CRN CUR LF 36.85’ E 136.56’ S 42.58’ TO POB OPC 617 46

$2,108.37

FRIEDMAN, STUART

7111 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF 2ND ADDITION BG 77.46’S N/L LT 3 ON E/L BEVERLY ST E 140.45’ TO PT 77.46’ S N/L S 77.51’ W 140.45’ TO E/L BEVERLY ST N 77.45’ TO POB OPC 5213F

$2,603.12

FROMHOLTZ, ANITA K

11014 W 95TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKSHIRE SECOND PLAT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1035 P 713 LT 3 BLK 5 OPC 922 5 2 5 3

$2,492.05

FULLER, JONATHAN O; FULLER, LAURIE L

2817 W 175TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

BIG SKY AT SUNDANCE RIDGE 1ST PLAT LT 47

$3,347.08

G. M. MILLER ENTERPRISES, INC.

7580 W 151ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROLLING VIEW ACRES LT 11 EX BGSW CR N 20’ E 115’ S 20’ W 115’ TO POB OPC 608H 3 11

$8,547.08

GABRIEL HOMES INC

17309 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 21

$985.80

GABRIEL HOMES INC

17336 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 31

$971.76

GABRIEL HOMES INC

17316 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 36

$978.15

GABRIEL HOMES INC

3800 W 187TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS FIRST PLAT, Lot 5

$3,999.09

GABRIEL HOMES INC

3509 W 187TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 57

$379.54

GABRIEL HOMES INC

18452 PAWNEE LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 108

$773.00

GABRIEL HOMES INC

18453 WINDSOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 122

$784.53

GABRIEL HOMES INC

18457 WINDSOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 123

$778.51

GABRIEL HOMES INC.

3601 W 187TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 56

$380.56

GABRIEL HOMES INC.

3409 W 187TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 60

$408.41

GABRIEL HOMES INC.

18457 PAWNEE LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN MEADOWS SECOND PLAT, Lot 110

$789.79

GALI, VINAIKUMAR

6612 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS 2ND PLAT LT 59 OPC 599B 59

$2,723.31

GALI, VINAIKUMAR

8007 W 152ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

KINGSTON BY THE PARK LT 5 BLK 1 OPC 632 5A 1 5

$2,366.76

GALLARDO, JAVIER JORBA

8416 W 175TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK FARM, Lot 4

$5,856.19

GAMPALA, SHIVARAM R.; PASNOOR, MAMATHA

10906 W 145TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEERBROOK LT 29 OPC 240 1 1 29

$4,240.96

GARINGER, LAURA

10205 W 91ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 6 BLK 8 OPC-0909 0006

$1,666.14

GARMAN VENTURES LLC

9307 W 155TH CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE FARMS THIRD PLAT LT 242 OPC 301 5 242

$8,511.98

GARNET HILL LLC

10763 W 164TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARNET HILL FIFTH PLAT LT 12

$1,984.11

GARNETT GROUP LLC

10419 GARNETT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MONTRACHET CERT OF SUR LOT A AS REC BK 2505 P 601 UNIT 2 BLDG 16 OPC 1007 10 A 16 2

$1,490.04

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

8400 W 175TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK FARM, Lot 8

$6,733.24

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

17501 TERRYDALE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK FARM, Lot 12

$5,818.56

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

17500 TERRYDALE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK FARM, Lot 17

$5,364.58

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRIPLE CREEK FARM, TRACT F

$169.45

GAUGHAN REAL PROPERTY SUBTRUST

7816 W 100TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT OF BLOCKS 6 7 & 8 BROOKRIDGE ESTATES LT 11 & WLY TR LT 10 13’ ON S & 3’ ON N BLK 6 OPC 811 153

$2,617.37

GE, TENG; GU, YAZHEN J.

6403 W 147TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY BY THE LAKE 4TH PLAT LT 124 OPC 598 3 124

$2,908.73

GEBRE-AMLAK, HAYMANOT H.

8323 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 GREENBRIER SURVEY PT NW1/4 SW1/4 BG NW CR TR 27 E 92.68’ S 38.30’ W 92.68’ N 38.30’ TO POB OPC 683 27A

$2,209.12

GELLES, DAN SIMCHA SHECHTER; GELLES, IRIS

9201 W 83RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS LOT 16 BLK 5 OPC-0758 0001 0118

$3,168.93

GENCUR, JAMES ANDREW

7501 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 17 BLK 6 OPC-0809 0186

$16.93

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS NORTH OVERLAND PARK LLC

10351 BARKLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF 103 PT TRACT 4 BG NW CR NE 319.37’ SE 269.12’ S 558.60’ W 340.43’ NWLY CUR LF 103.17’ NW 260’ NWLY CUR RT 95.68’ NW 75.82’ NWLY CUR RT 83.84’ TO POB OPC 832 4

$147,485.90

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS OF OVERLAND PARK LLC

6700 W 110TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

8-13-25 E 338.87’ N1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 EX PT TAKEN FOR HWY I-435 4.19 ACS M/L OPC 348 3

$233,140.10

GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS OF OVERLAND PARK LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

8-13-25 N1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 BG ATPT 338.87’ W E/L 1/4 1/4 W 190’ N TO N/L 1/4 1/4 E 190’ STO BG EX S 30’ FOR ST 2.753 ACS M/L OPC 348 4

$10,998.70

GEORGE, TODD J; GEORGE, PAULA C

9823 ROSEWOOD DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

APPLE VALLEY ESTATES LOT 3 BLK 3 OPC-0783A0020 CONS

$13,124.90

GERSHON, STEVE A.; GERSHON, JANET I.

5512 W 129TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HARWYCKE LT 4 BLK 1 OPC 514B 1 4

$8,010.91

GILL, SHANNON

15556 FLOYD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRAMPTON PLACE LT 11 EX BG SE CR N 39.65’ W 126.54’ TO PT W/L S 39.67’ TO SW CR E ALG S/L 125.21’ TO POB OPC 623 5 11A

$1,903.03

GILLPATRICK, ROBERT L.; GILLPATRICK, SANDRA A.

9809 W 89TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LOTS 28 TO 119 BREYFOGLE W 82.50’ LT 117 OPC 1225 1

$4,408.67

GINA L IRISH TRUST

13204 W 129TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM BY THE GREEN NINTH PLAT LT 37 BLK 11 OPC 177 1C 2B 11 37

$3,847.15

GIRARD, BRADLY

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE W 1/2 LT D BLK 1 BEING PT OF LT IN IND CR SEW DIST EX W 133’ & EX N 66’ OPC 8611A

$1.69

GLASER, DENNIS L.

8006 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERNDALE S 75’ LT 11 OPC 2618 11A

$1,646.40

GODDARD, STEPHEN H

5600 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS N 120 FT LOT 22 OPC-3310

$3,677.30

GOLDEN, KARIN R. TRUSTEE GOLDEN, KARIN R. TRUST

10428 BARTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 14 BLK 10 OPC 1007 4 10 14

$4,470.64

GOLDMAN, BRIAN

9744 HOWE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

LINWOOD ACRES LOT 12 OPC-0761 0012 CONS

$4,534.79

GOMEZ, BETTY A.; GOMEZ, AARON J

7624 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTFIELD LOT 28 OPC-0520 0028

$1,459.16

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8001 W 75TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRUCE ACRES E 77 FT LOT 5 OPC-0520A0005A

$1,376.08

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7621 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRUCE ACRES LOT 17 S 79.71 FT OPC-0520A0017

$1,409.30

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

6401 W 79TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLONIAL VILLAGE BLOCK ONE E 80’ LT 9 BLK 1 OPC 1324A

$1,302.75

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8528 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST S 10’ LT 15 ALL LTS 16 17 & 18 BLK 8 OPC 2111

$1,433.31

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7923 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FUNSTON PLACE S 70 FT W 306 FT LOT 1 OPC-8279 0001A0001

$1,380.66

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8021 W 87TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 4 BLK 2 OPC-0693 0011

$1,250.60

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8107 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 2 BLK 5 OPC-0682 0066

$1,333.69

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8207 WOODWARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 2 BLK 10 OPC-0682 0140

$1,179.02

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8233 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 6 BLK 12 OPC-0682 0172

$1,098.83

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8106 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES OVERLAND PARK ANNEX S 30’ E 1/2 LOT 1 & N 35’ E 1/2 LOT 2 BLK 1 OPC-4151C

$1,527.85

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

5723 W 70TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MEADOW ACRES LOT 31 OPC-0451 0025

$1,353.16

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7015 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN WEST LOT 5 BLK 2 OPC-0502 0036

$1,528.45

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

8214 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS E 75 FT OF W 159 FT OF S 166.8 FT LOT 21 OPC-8278

$1,610.34

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7909 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS W 70’ E 150.8’ N140’ LT 25 OPC 8294B

$1,348.53

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7605 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 204 OPC-0514 0204

$1,477.44

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

6939 BROADMOOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR S 70 FT W 140.07 FT LOT 22 OPC-10505B

$1,228.89

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7423 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUE-CAR ADDITION LT 8 OPC 5228 8

$1,427.58

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

7726 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

YOUNG’S LAKE N 70’ LTS 9 & 10 BLK 2 OPC 13061

$1,276.40

GOODLOE, ROBERT A.; GOODLOE, JOANNE E.

17115 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

19-14-25 N 1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 EX BEG NE COR W 792’ X S 660’ 8 ACS M/L OPC 166

$1,963.56

GORDEN, EVELYN K

9724 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 8 BLK 15 OPC-0912A0023

$3,075.23

GOSHEN PROPERTIES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

5011 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MONITOR SQUARE LOT 1 BLK 2 OPC-0785 0017A CONS

$4,117.68

GRAF, JENNIFER D.

8805 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 2 BLK 17 OPC-0912A0061

$3,165.69

GRAHAM LIVING TRUST

9636 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDSOR HILLS SEVENTH PLAT LT 97 BLK 3 OPC 237 6 3 84 3 97

$2,152.21

GRAHAM, JOHN D.; CARPENTER, CHRYSTEE ANN

7024 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR GARDENS LTS 17 TO 32LT 20 OPC-105300020

$2,843.81

GRANT, DAVID N. TRUSTEE GRANT, NORA JANE TRUSTEE

9886 NIEMAN PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY AT OAK PARK LT 14 OPC 924A 14

$2,442.68

GRAVES, GALEN G.

11158 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 21 BLK 1 OPC 31 4 1 21

$36.28

GRAVLEY, JACK V.

7311 W 72ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARASTANNA ACRES LOT 1 BLK 3 OPC-0511 0032

$2,462.26

GRAYSTONE LLC

7900 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-13-25 SW1/4 SE1/4 EX 12.26 AC & .82 AC IN HWY EX 4 TRS PLATTED 2.01 AC .26 AC 9.235 AC .560 AC & 3.00 AC 11.595 ACS M/L OPC 531

$2,692.52

GRAYSTONE LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHOPPES AT DEER CREEK WOODS III SECOND PLAT LT 5 EX BG NE CR S 141.80’ W 44.92’ S 20.58’NW 299.06’ N 45’ SE 34.57’ N 107.30’ NE 43.73’ SE CUR LF 272.66’ TO POB OPC 531 5

$905.73

GRAYSTONE LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHOPPES AT DEER CREEK WOODS III FOURTH PLAT TRACT D EX PT LYG WITHIN FOLL DESC: BG 1792.79’ W & 588.12’ N SE CR SE1/4 30-13-25 NE 159.67’ SE 76.71’ S 16.68’ SW CUR RT 24.94’ SW 39.67’ SE CUR LF 105.35’ SE 24.22’ SW 40’ NW 13.81’ SW 30’ NW 112.10’ SW 16.61’ NW 113.84’ TO POB EX PTS REPLATTED & EX PT LYG O/S FOLL DESC: BG 1335.78’ W & 560.52’ N SE CR SE1/4 30-13-25 N 328.59’ SE 85.25’ 96.33’ & 31.09’ NE 24.26’ SELY CUR RT 187.21’ SE 56.81’ W 254.30’ TO POB & BG 1335.78’ W & 100’ N SE CR SE1/4 30-1

$21,617.37

GRAYSTONE LLC

7381 W 133RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHOPPES AT DEER CREEK WOODS III SEVENTH PLAT, Lot 2

$70,118.73

GRAYSTONE, LLC

12801 W 183RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOLF CREEK ACRES LT 3 & BG NE CR LT 4 S 1893.75’ TO SE CR SW306.03’ N 1954.19’ TO N/L E 300’ TO POB OPC 66 3A

$1,144.80

GRAYSTONE, LLC

13101 W 183RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOLF CREEK ACRES LT 4 EX BG NE CR S 1893.75’ TO SE CR SW 306.03’ N 1954.19’ TO N/L E 300’ TO POB OPC 66 4

$273.83

GRYTSKO, OLENA MYKOLAIVNA

9531 PERRY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PARK CERT OF SUR TR 3 LT A AS REC IN BK 201 P 528 PAR 15 & PAR S OPC 914A 3 15

$1,558.39

GUMANGAN, RESTITUTO F.; GUMANGAN, JULIANA H.

10442 CENTURY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LT 15 BLK 52 OPC 999 52 15

$4,371.94

GURWELL, SHARON L.

6301 W 82ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGSIDE LOT 16 BLK 2 OPC-0672 0044

$2,587.18

GUSTAFSON, RAYMOND L.; GUSTAFSON, KATHRYN M.

12006 GODDARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST LT 18 BLK 2 OPC 130 2 18

$6,037.94

HADJIAN, NEMATOLLAH

10110 W 96TH TER #F OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 81 BLDG GROUP 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C 4 81

$1,247.87

HAGER, PATRICIA ANN

13316 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE VILLAGE AT DEER CREEK SECOND PLAT LT 5 OPC 526 1 1 5

$2,644.42

HAIR, CATALINA C

10425 BARTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 10 BLK 17 OPC 1006 17 10

$2,230.14

HALLACY, SHEILA K.

10772 WESTGATE RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 17 BLOCK 29 QUIVIRA FALLS TENTH PLAT AS REC BK 1499 P 321 LT 3 & LT 3G OPC 7 29 3

$2,251.94

HAMILTON, CATHRYN N

4116 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LT 1150 OPC 773 1150

$5,017.06

HAMILTON, VIRGINIA M LIV TRUST

10812 W 91ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUNSET HEIGHTS BLOCK 17 LT 8 BLK 17 OPC 6006 8

$57.67

HAMMONTREE, KIMBERLEY K

9201 WESTBROOKE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 35 BLK 3 OPC-0896 0101

$1,656.71

HANKE, MARQUE L

10616 W 92ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 32 BLK 1 OPC-0896 0032

$4,212.35

HANSON, JORENE J.

5708 W 92ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS LT 21 BLK 12 OPC 704 269 CONS

$3,689.30

HARDY HOUSE LLC

5213 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS N 68.75 FT LOT 95 OPC-1922 0001

$1,966.64

HARE KRISHNA OP HOTEL LLC

12000 BLUE VALLEY PKWY OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRFIELD SUITES LT 1 OPC 442 1A 1

$161,455.62

HARRIS, GLADYS; HARRIS, RON

8145 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES OVERLAND PARK ANNEX LOT 7 BLK 2 EX E 1/2 OPC-4169

$1,313.01

HART, ALAN RYAN; HART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL; HART, KYLE WILLIAM

7401 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION LT 5 BLK 5 OPC 513 82

$6,829.27

HARTIS, MARILYNN E.

11921 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN LT 44 BLK 2 EX BG NWLY CR SELY 124.70’ SLY 31.46’ NWLY 123.56’ NLY 40.03’TO BG OPC 141E 2 44

$3,568.72

HASS, KEELY ANN

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEPPER POINTE NLY TR 7.41’ ON W & 7.10’ ON E LT 41 OPC 1000 5 41

$10.06

HASTON, BRIAN; HASTON, RACHEL E

6532 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN VIEW LOT 36 OPC-0497 0036

$2,596.35

HAVASU SPORTS LLC

NS NC, KS

10-14-25 E 636.09’ LT 30 MASTIN GARDENS VAC NE1/4 & N 50’ RR RTWY ADJ ON S 2.92 ACS M/L OPC 668 1

$1,265.67

HAWK, RAY W; HAWK, CAROL A

12032 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMARLEE ESTATES LT 2 BLK 4 EX S 37’ OPC 447 4 2A

$3,214.60

HECK, JASON

8110 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 35 BLK 11 OPC 815A 5A 11 35

$5,695.20

HEDRICK, JULIANNE; IBARRA, NANCY

7516 KESSLER LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREGORY MEADOWS LOT 82 OPC-0744 0001A0002

$4,244.50

HEIN, GAILA M; LAWRENCE, MARGARET A

7700 W 61ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HUTCHESON RESURVEY LOT 37 & S 30 FT LOT 38 OPC-4184A

$1,816.56

HELTON, SALLY GALE

6808 W 156TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYNNEFIELD THIRD PLAT LT 89 OPC 647A 89

$4,249.31

HENDERSON, JOHN E. JR TRUSTEE HENDERSON, SHARON M. TRUSTEE

10213 FLINT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 16 BLK 16 OPC 931 16 16

$2,334.99

HENDERSON, MATTHEW; LIU, YUHUI

6301 W 153RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY COMMONS 1ST PLAT LT 1 BLK 3 OPC 641 1 3 1

$1,826.51

HENRY, JAMES; HENRY, MICHELLE

11307 W 170TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 42

$15,391.18

HERMES, MARK A.

5901 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 14 BLK 23 OPC 825 450

$3,604.52

HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL

11012 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 10 BLK 18 OPC-0925 0018 0010

$2,022.18

HERRERA, ROBERTO E; PERCCA, SANDRA G

8811 W 82ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHASE MANOR LOT 11 BLK 4 OPC-0751A0087

$2,091.07

HERRON, LAURA; HERRON, COREY S

4100 W 96TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

EMPIRE ESTATES LOT 8 BLK 1 OPC-0766 0013 CONS

$1,555.05

HESS, KAREN M

6416 W 144TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUINCY COURT THIRD PLAT LT 2 BLK 26 OPC 595 5A 26 2

$4,150.54

HIATT, LARRY J

7501 W 102ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEBROOKE BLDG X UNIT 1X & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 816B X 1X

$2,764.71

HIGHBERGER, DALE; HIGHBERGER, JENNIFER C

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL THIRD PLAT PT LT 271 LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST

$15.88

HILLMAN, WAYNE; HILLMAN, PAMELA S.

10003 BALLENTINE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 12 BLK 6 OPC-

$1,846.89

HIMALAYA PROPERTIES, LLC

11881 W 112TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK COMMERCIAL CENTER REPLAT LT 1 OPC 52B 1 1

$15,595.64

HINSON, THOMAS R.

15339 QUIVIRA RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

11-14-24 PT SW1/4 NW1/4 BG NW CR LT 6 BLK 4 MORSE N 100’ E 165’ S 100’ W 165’ TO POB EX .11 AC IN RD .338 ACS M/L

$806.70

HO, DUC XUAN; VU, VIVIANNE TUONG

10409 BEVERLY DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 18 BLK 14 OPC 825 290

$1,738.05

HOEVEN, SALLY A; PARKER, ELIZABETH L; PORTER, PHILLIP E

10344 WOODSON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LT 3 BLK 12A OPC 825

$3,656.03

HOFFMAN, TERRI L.

7321 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERN DELL NO. 2 LT 10 BLK 1 OPC 5224 17

$1,626.38

HOGAN, MARY M. LIV TRUST; HOGAN, JAMES M.

6801 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 8 BLK 12 OPC- CONS

$4,405.29

HOLLIS, GINA

7523 W 64TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS E 11’ LOT 84 & W 52’ LOT 85 OPC-0498 0085

$2,040.66

HOME EQUITY EXCHANGE PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

LINDEN PLACE FOURTH PLAT LT 30 EX PT FORMERLY PLATTED AS LINDEN PLACE SECOND PLAT LT 30

$20.21

HOMES 2 OWN LLC

8146 W 119TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKBROOK ESTATES E 46.6’ LT 2 BLK 1 OPC 447B 1 2A

$3,049.53

HOOVER, TERESA L

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT UNIT D-9 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C D9

$15.77

HOPKINS, LISA D.

7901 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN PARK LOT 49 OPC-0515 0049

$3,062.58

HOPKINS, RYAN

8512 W 108TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND VIEW – VILLAGE ONE PLAT OF SURVEY AS REC BK 949 P 649 BLK 1 BLDG 1 UNIT C & .915% INTEREST IN COMMON AREA OPC 340 2 1 1 C

$2,524.37

HORNED, M LYNN; HORNED, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH; HORNED, MATTHEW RAYMOND

11440 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUAIL VALLEY FOURTH PLAT LT 1 BLK 10 OPC 438 8 10 1

$5,388.04

HORTON, SUSAN J

10220 FARLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER SOUTH LT 5 BLK 3 OPC 916 6 3 5

$2,119.01

HOTELS OF OVERLAND PARK LLC

6721 W 112TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WATERWALK OVERLAND PARK 2ND PLAT, Lot 2

$82,924.48

HOUDE, DARRELL T.; HOUDE, DEBRA D.

10110 NALL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 20 BLK 3A EX TRI TR IN SE CR 10’ ON S & 10’ON E OPC-825 47 CONS

$763.12

HOWE, KARIN

9924 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 33 BLK 2 OPC-0921 0002 0033

$2,610.00

HSU, SERENA S. Y.; HSU, HOWARD H. T.; HSU, DOLORES S. M.

12613 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PHEASANT RUN 4TH PLAT LT 160 OPC 147 160

$57.60

HUBENETT, DENISE E

8901 GRANDVIEW DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 1 BLK 10 EX S 5 FT OPC-0902 0087

$3,415.44

HUDSON, CHRISTINA E; CAMPBELL, CARLA E

8902 W 94TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 22 BLK 21 OPC-0911 0097

$3,488.76

HUFF ENTERPRISES INC

9944 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKRIDGE ESTATES LT 36 EX N 66’ & N 24’ LT 37 BLK 1 OPC 811 36

$1,103.41

HUFF ENTERPRISES INC

9946 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKRIDGE ESTATES LT 37 EX N 24’ BLK 1 OPC 811 37A

$1,123.44

HUFFMAN, MARCELINE B; HUFFMAN, RONALD DEAN; HUFFMAN, ROBERT LEE; HUFFMAN, JOYCE ANN

4812 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWEST GARDENS ALL LOT 38 & LOT 39 EX S 90’ OPC-5303

$1,279.79

HULSE, AMY E

10005 W 123RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENSINGTON MANOR SECOND PLAT LT 18 BLK 1 OPC 150 1 18

$6,255.18

HUMPHREYS, BRUCE NORMAN; MORRIS, MARY KATHRYN

6626 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN VIEW LOT 67 OPC-0497 0067

$3,576.99

HUNT, JOANN TRUSTEE HUNT, JOANN TRUST

6336 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS LOT 39 OPC-0498 0039

$2,639.66

HUNT, LEE C. JR

6328 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS LOT 38 OPC-0498 0038

$2,473.71

HUSSAIN, SAFDAR; JAVED, NADIA

14926 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HUNTER’S GLEN OF WELLINGTON PARK 2ND PLAT LT 82 OPC 233 82

$5,674.18

HWANG, JOSEPH J; HWANG, ESTHER K

18232 DEPOT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHPOINTE FIFTH PLAT, Lot 193

$769.78

INESTROZA, ROXAMNA NINOSKA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

HIGHLAND ACRES S 3 FT N 19 FT LOT 46 OPC-2886 0001

$2.79

INGHAM JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

9515 WINDSOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN ACRES LOT 30 OPC-0757 0030 CONS

$3,835.85

IRELAND, JAMES A AND IRELAND, M JAYNE REV LIV TRUST

7933 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS S 70 FT N 140 FT W 234 FT S 1/2 LOT 21 OPC-8278E

$2,419.92

IRVIN, HALLIE; MESSENGER, RYAN K.

10015 W 86TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MARK I COURT BG SE CR LT 9 W 31.55’ NW 147.28’ TO C/L 86TH TER NE 4.84’ SE 131.99’ S 53’ TO POB OPC 750C 9

$3,005.41

ISRAELI, YONATAN

10210 MOODY PARK DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 25 BLK 8 OPC-0909 0025

$3,252.76

J&S OWNERSHIP GROUP, LLC

11505 PARKHILL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE MEADOWS SECOND PLAT LT 40 BLK 8 OPC 73 1 8 40

$4,412.18

JACK GREGG REVOCABLE TRUST

5624 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS S 150’ LOT 21 EX S 65’ OPC 3308A

$4,329.13

JACKSON, BRENT; JACKSON, LAURA

8701 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW LOT 3 BLK 19 OPC-0912A0124

$9,176.27

JACQUELINE R BUELL TRUST

10705 W 118TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COUNTRYSHIRE LT 18 OPC 58 18

$3,557.96

JAM PROPERTIES LLC

16018 FOSTER ST #36 OVERLAND PARK, KS

LUX CONDO GARAGES, UNIT 36 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FACS

$3,875.87

JAMES D BOYD AND MICHAEL A BOYD CO-GRANTOR TRUST

10105 CONNELL DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LT 27 BLK 3 OPC 916 4 3 27

$2,350.43

JAMES T THOMPSON TRUST

6317 W 82ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGSIDE LOT 19 BLK 2 OPC-0672 0047

$1,492.88

JAMESON, CHARLES D; KOCH-JAMESON, KELLEE ANN

13302 W 180TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHPOINTE SECOND PLAT, Lot 89

$3,044.96

JARVIS, KEITH MICHAEL

8201 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 1 BLK 7 OPC-0682 0097

$2,439.35

JAY CHARLES SOPER LIVING TRUST

10902 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK E 2.5’ LT 17 & LT 18 EX E 5’ BLK 15 OPC-0925 0015 0018

$1,695.12

JAYARAMAN, HEMAVATHI

7409 W 102ND CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEBROOKE BLDG A UNIT 105A & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 816B A 105A

$14.35

JBV PROPERTIES LLC

12260 BLUE VALLEY PKWY OVERLAND PARK, KS

KARAT’S LOT 1, Lot 1

$21,373.05

JC KEYS LLC

8707 W 78TH CIR OVERLAND PARK, KS

HEARTLAND REPLAT FIRST PLAT LT 1 OPC 3735L 8707 1

$1,407.44

JEAN K WILLIAMS TRUST

8866 W 106TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ORCHARDS SIXTH PLAT UNIT 107 BLDG 5 CARPORT 107-CP & ANUNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 1010 2 CL 5 107

$1,531.99

JENNIFER H QUINN REVOCABLE TRUST

6000 W 145TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

LIONSGATE BY THE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 118 OPC 595 1A 1A 118

$15.47

JENNIFER M MONAHAN REVOCABLE TRUST

8803 W 142ND CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLOWBROOK FIFTH PLAT LT 93 OPC 221 93

$3,361.05

JENNINGS, THOMAS L.; JENNINGS, SHARON F.

12804 W 118TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE MEADOWS LT 8 BLK 5 OPC 73 1 5 8

$4,617.32

JERRY E BAKER TRUST

10701 W 115TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK PARK ESTATES LT 12 BLK 4 EX BG NW CR ELY CUR RT 57.45’ SW 105.06’ NW 53.43’ NE 106.31’ TO POB

$3,502.83

JGW2 PRODUCTIONS LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND PARK S 6 FT LOT 3 BLK 5 OPC-8444A

$264.00

JIA, XIAO DAN

11116 W 114TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CROSS CREEK LT 5 BLK 1 OPC 47 1 5

$5,296.82

JIMML LLC

11704 W 108TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEYBROOKE ESTATES LT 13 OPC 20 13

$6,101.96

JKM GLENWOOD PROPERTIES LLC

15106 GLENWOOD AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY HILLS LT B EX 2 TRS IN ST & EX BG 8.99’ S NW CR PT BEING S RTWY/L 151ST ST E 50.18’ & 50.17’ SE 25.34’ TOW RTWY/L GLENWOOD AVE SE 191.65’ W 212.74’ TO W/L LT B N 48’ E 66’ N 159.01’ TO POB OPC 641 34 76 B

$41,141.17

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

8513 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERN VALLEY LOT 3 BLK 2 OPC-8606 0021

$3,339.83

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

10140 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES 4TH PLAT LT 33 BLK 7 OPC 815 7 33

$6,894.74

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

8923 WEDD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 4 BLK 10 OPC-0908 0053

$3,716.72

JOHN CLINE PREBLE REVOCABLE TRUST

7621 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 9 BLK 6 EX W 40 FT & W 45 FT LOT 10 BLK 6 OPC-0809 0178

$3,840.53

JOHN, EMILIO

11609 W 118TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKVIEW 3RD PLAT LT 14 BLK 4 OPC 56 2 4 14

$4,622.44

JOHNSON, MARGARET

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLONY WEST TRI TR LOT 15 BEG 26.19 FT N SE COR LOT 15 N 86.33 FT SW 80.38 FT SE 45.82 FT TO BEG OPC-0786B0015B CONS

$17.83

JOHNSON, MARGARET

8611 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE W 175’ LT 7 EX S 30’ & EX N 200’OPC 8601D

$3,590.78

JOHNSON, VIRGINIA M.

8227 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 5 BLK 7 OPC-0682 0101

$1,377.22

JOHNSON, WILLIAM LEWIS; JOHNSON, ANDREA LYNN

9500 W 175TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

JOHNSON RESIDENCE, Lot 1

$2,959.70

JOHNSON, WILLIAM LEWIS; JOHNSON, ANDREA LYNN

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

JOHNSON RESIDENCE, TRACT A

$281.61

JOINER, DAVID L.; JOINER, LESA G.

8836 REEDS RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 4 LT 345 OPC 701 345

$4,621.86

JOINER, DAVID L; JOINER, LESA G

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 4 S 3.5’ LT 346

$15.44

JONES, BRUCE E.

11740 W 99TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKVIEW PLACE LT 10 OPC 929A 10

$3,910.36

JOY HOMES LLC

9710 W 83RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COMANCHE HEIGHTS PT LT 8 BLK 3BG SW CR NE 117.01’ TO NW CR NE 30.08’ SE 128.48’ TO S/L W CUR RT 53.38’ TO POB

$2,866.62

JOYCE, C DAVID; JOYCE, MARY E

5707 W 98TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 9 BLK 28 OPC 825 562

$1,864.12

JP PLAZA, LLC

8430 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE N 70’ S 85.45’ E 1/2 LT H BLK 4 EX E 5’ OPC 8651A

$1,816.56

JUDITH K FREY LIVING TRUST

12006 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN PT LT 9 BLK 3 BG NE CR W 128’ S 40.25’ E 128’ N 39.87’ TO BG OPC 141 3 9

$2,067.41

JUDY SUZANNE AMES TRUST

6524 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS ELY 36 FT LOT 17 & LOT 18 EX E 46 FT BLK 49 OPC-0802 0526 CONS

$4,299.89

KAFOURE, SAMUEL D.

9647 ROE AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT OF GRASMERE ACRES LT 18 OPC 772 18

$1,827.46

KANJILAL, DEBJIT; KANJILAL, DEEPA

9011 W 93RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 5 BLK 21 OPC-0911 0080

$3,416.64

KANJILAL, DEBJIT; KANJILAL, DEEPA

9211 WESTBROOKE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 32 BLK 3 OPC-0896 0098

$3,619.37

KANJILAL, DEBJIT; KANJILAL, DEEPA RANI

9409 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS SOUTH LOT 6 BLK 4 OPC-3259 0082

$3,133.61

KANJILAL, DEEPA LIVING TRUST

8921 FOSTER LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOMAHAWK RIDGE LOT 4 BLK 11 OPC-0691 0113

$3,166.79

KANSAS DISTRICT OF THE WESLEYAN CHURCH TRUST

12011 W 127TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP PT LT 1 LYG W OF LINE BG 392.83’ W NE CR NE1/4 SEC 27-13-24 S 333.55’ TO S/L LT 1 OPC 178 1 1 1A BOTA 04 674 TX

$32.58

KANTER, ELISABETH D

11 WYCKLOW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

9-13-25 CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY WYCKLOW PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 AS RECIN BK 110 P 720 & PLAT BK 22 P 45 TRACT 11 OPC 836 11

$8,450.64

KATUKAM, SUDHAKAR; BASWAPURAM, SUNITHA K

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

TERRYBROOK FARMS TWELFTH PLAT, Lot 341, LYG WITHIN SEWER DISTRICT

$33.22

KAWAR, MONTHER; KAWAR, MIROSLAVA

9555 OUTLOOK DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHALET CONDOMINIUM BLDG 14 APT141 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 802 14 141 CONS

$1,758.83

KAWAR, MONTHER; KAWAR, MIROSLAVA

9414 CONNELL DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 33 BLK 28 OPC-0910 0216

$3,260.83

KEELEY, CHARLES D.; KEELEY, SAM R.

7806 W 60TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUAKER RIDGE LOT 52 OPC-9078

$2,584.79

KEIL, LEIGH E.

6840 W 156TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYNNEFIELD THIRD PLAT LT 79 OPC 647A 79

$1,796.40

KELLY, NORMA J.

8330 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 16 BLK 14 OPC-0682 0200

$1,804.65

KELTNER, SUSAN L.

6908 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 20 BLOCK 5 OPC- CONS

$2,197.69

KEMPINGER, KODY O.; KEMPINGER, KRISTINA L.

8917 W 126TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PHEASANT RUN 4TH PLAT LT 154 OPC 147B 154

$2,365.55

KENDALL, JASON D; CRONK, PATRICIA A

16601 BALLENTINE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE FARM AT GARNET HILL THIRD PLAT LT 27

$26,348.20

KENNEDY, VALERIE A

16018 FONTANA ST #110 OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAVEN AT THE WILDERNESS 9TH PLAT, BLDG 7 UNIT 110 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FACS

$13.24

KEPFORD, MARGO

7023 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN WEST LOT 4 BLK 2 OPC-0502 0022

$2,259.53

KERR, MICHAEL J; MCCONNELL, JEAN M.

8870 MELROSE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 10 BLK 5 OPC-0889 0184

$1,586.88

KETZNER HOMES LLC

9620 MISSION RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

EMPIRE ESTATES LOT 19 BLK 7 OPC-0766 0075 CONS

$6,074.45

KHALID, NADIAH

12815 W 172ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL FOURTH PLAT, Lot 323

$4,099.58

KHAWAJA, AHMED N.; KHAWAJA, AFSHAN G.

12227 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 1ST PLAT LT 60 OPC 447A 2A 60

$1,348.83

KHULUSI, BASSAM; KHULUSI, LAURA A.

11324 WOODWARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUAIL VALLEY SIXTH PLAT LT 4 BLK 11 OPC 438 11 4

$4,997.25

KILBY, STEVEN S.

10108 BLUEJACKET DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK PT LTS 1 & 2 BG 14’ ESW CR LT 1 W 75’ N 140’ ELY 75’ S 135’ TO POB BLK 15 OPC 925 15 1

$4,814.19

KIMBER L SHANNON REVOCABLE TRUST

12305 W 169TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CENTURY FARMS FIRST PLAT REPLAT, Lot 37

$4,983.31

KIMMEL, JERE D.; PATTERSON, HILTON E.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRAIL GARDENS LOT D OPC-4512D

$1.10

KINDER, MICHAEL W.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRANDE OAKS PT LT 40 BG NE CR SW ALG ELY/L 35’ NE 35.45’ TO NLY/L SE 6.12’ TO BG OPC 15 40

$8.06

KING, HUGH M.; HOOVER, PAMELA J.

8316 W 122ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 1ST PLAT LT 27 OPC 447A 4 27

$2,620.28

KIPS, ROBERT BRUCE; KIPS, BOLER

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS W 20’ N 100’ LT 86 & N 100’ LT 87 OPC 1914

$335.78

KISSEL, ZACHARY M.; KISSEL, BITA

5905 W 67TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

RAYVEN PLAINS LOT 6 BLK 3 OPC-0459 0035

$4,234.63

KISSEL, ZACHARY MATTHEW; KISSEL, BITA

11527 W 99TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 9 BLK 27 OPC 929 27 9

$3,253.95

KISSEL, ZACHARY; KISSEL, BITA

6615 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS 2ND PLAT LT 62 EX BG NE CR SE 188.63’ W103.45’ NW 129.19’ TO N/L NE CUR LF 24.63’ TO POB OPC 599B 62A

$3,528.92

KISSEL, ZACHARY; KISSEL, BITA

8500 W 86TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEY VIEW LOT 13 BLK 2 OPC-0684 0026

$2,980.19

KLEIN, ERIC A

10019 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 15 BLK 3 OPC-0921 0003 0015

$1,518.09

KLEWENO, PATRICIA A. TRUSTEE KLEWENO, PATRICIA A. REV TRUST

6807 W 156TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYNNEFIELD THIRD PLAT LT 93 OPC 647 1C 93

$2,243.90

KNARR, WILLIAM MALCOM

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

14-13-24 E1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4EX .49 AC IN RD EX 2.03 AC EX 5.5246 AC EX .5946 AC IN ST & EX .2764 AC IN ST .8334 ACS M/L OPC 51 1B

$318.51

KOEHLER, THOMAS A JR; KOEHLER, JANET I

12862 W 109TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 17 BLOCK 16 OF QUIVIRA FALLS THIRD PLAT AS REC BK 1191 P 940 LT 10 OPC 13 16 10

$2,962.21

KON, ALEX; KON, TANYA

14914 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY BY THE LAKE 1ST PLAT LT 27 OPC 596A 27

$5,132.16

KOVAC, SUE P.

7825 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROYLAND PLACE LOT 12 OPC-9832

$3,003.01

KRAMER, CHRISTOPHER; KRAMER, SUZANNE

8906 W 104TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LOT 7 BLK 5 OPC-

$4,541.57

KRANZBERG, JENISE R.

11539 BLUEJACKET ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 18 BLK 2 EX BG NW CR ELY 152.63’ TO NE CR SW 69.17’NW 119.10’ TO W/L NLY 22.41’ TO BG OPC 44 3 2 18

$3,236.28

KREIMENDAHL, JEFFREY A.; KREIMENDAHL, MARCIA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

JEFFERSON POINTE TRACT C OPC 43 C

$13.30

KRISTEN BACKMAN TRUST

10606 W 89TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 18 BLK 16 OPC-0889 0233

$1,752.95

KRISTOVICH TRUST

7555 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROLLING VIEW ACRES PT LTS 13 14 & 15 BG SE CR LT 15 W 204.62’ TO E/L NEWTON ST NW CUR LF 38.14’ NE 13.33’ E 110.56’ N 30.99’ E 100.04’ TO E/L LT 15 S 71.55’ TO POB

$7,367.04

KRSTULIC, JOSEPH F.; KRSTULIC, LISA A.

8405 W 154TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KINGSTON LAKES FOURTH PLAT LT 7 BLK 3 OPC 632 5A 3 7

$2,507.68

KSMO PROPERTIES LLC

9331 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTRIDGE ESTATES LOT 6 BLK 11 OPC-3258 0054

$12.34

KUBICSKO, BRANDON; DECKARD, BRIAN

7101 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARASTANNA ACRES LOT 17 BLK 4 OPC-0511 0056

$1,653.27

KUESER, DANIEL; SCHULTE, KARLY

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS NW COR LT102 IN ST OPC 1929A

$50.21

KUMAR, ROUSHAN; KUMAR, ANJUSHREE

10601 W 89TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 7 BLK 17 OPC-0889 0245

$3,602.13

LA POSADO GROUP LLC

7020 W 133RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MARRIOTT TOWNEPLACE SUITES AT DEER CREEK LT 1 OPC 525K 1

$71,226.65

LABAY, ELEANOR S

10547 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK VILLAGE SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR PT TR F AS REC IN BK 1417 P 349 BLDG 7 UNIT LB & GARAGE LBG OPC 821 F1 7 LB

$2,264.11

LAMBERT, DANIEL M.; LAMBERT, CAROLYN F.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLOWBROOK FOURTH PLAT LT 13 BG SE CR W 19.68’ NW 86.66’ TOPT ON E/L SE ALG E/L 94.59’ TOPOB OPC 221 13

$3.35

LAMENDOLA CUSTOM HOMES LLC

12403 W 183RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILL AT RIVERSTONE 1ST PLAT, Lot 51

$354.82

LAMENDOLA CUSTOM HOMES LLC

12404 W 184TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILL AT RIVERSTONE 1ST PLAT, Lot 59

$127.61

LAMENDOLA CUSTOM HOMES LLC

18405 CAENEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILL AT RIVERSTONE 1ST PLAT, Lot 99

$376.30

LANSFORD, GORDON E, III; LANSFORD, BROOKE A

8909 OUTLOOK DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 3 LT 147 EX TRI TR IN NW CR 10’ ON W & 34’ON N & EX S 4’ OPC 701 147

$2,807.55

LARISA RANA MASRI AND RUSSELL NEWSTADT REVOCABLE TRUST

9207 SLATER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HERITAGE FARMS LOT 13 BLK 2 OPC-0907 0002 0013

$4,173.96

LAUGESEN, LOUIS

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS BEG AT PT ON E/L LOT 140 71.3 FT S C/L SLATER RD WLY & SWLY TO W/L LOT 140 N 182.3 FT NELY 316 FT TO PT 267 FT E NW COR LOT E TO NE CR S TO BG OPC-1969

$560.22

LAWDER, SCOTT A.

8415 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND ACRES S 35 FT LOT 27 OPC-7887

$1,810.31

LAWDER, SCOTT A.

12728 W 108TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUIVIRA FALLS EIGHTH PLAT LT 2 BLK 25 OPC 7 25 2

$2,987.25

LEE, MELVIN; LEE, MONICA L.

14015 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHERN OAKS LT 57 OPC 539A 1 57

$5,005.74

LEE, RYAN C.; LEE, ANGELA N.

13318 W 115TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SCENIC WOODS SECOND PLAT LT 8 BLK 6 OPC 70 6 8

$5,039.17

LENHART, JACQUELINE M

7216 W 155TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TREESMILL CERT OF SUR RESURVEYOF BLK 4 AS REC BK 3300 P 309 LT 52 BLK 4 OPC 623 1B 4 52

$3,112.85

LEON, BRANDI

4304 MERRIAM DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWEST GARDENS S 1/2 & S 10 FT N 1/2 LOT 18 OPC-5283

$2,205.63

LEWIS, NORMAN SCOTT

8035 GRANDVIEW LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

R.F. CAENEN ADDITION LT 7 & LT 8 & W 1/2 VAC GRANDVIEW ST ADJ OPC 2620 8

$3,146.55

LIBERTY, EUSTOS H; LIBERTY, CHRYSOULA H.; LIBERTY, CHRIST EUSTOS; LIBERTY, VIVIAN EUSTOS

9500 CANTERBURY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN ACRES PT LT 1 LYING NLYOF DESC/L: BG AT PT ON W/L LT 1 & 80’ N OF SW COR ELY ALG LINE PARALLEL TO S/L TO PT ON E/L OPC 757 1A CONS

$3,605.62

LIGGETT, CHRISTINA M; LIGGETT, CHRISTOPHER

6225 W 122ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

DOVER ESTATES 3RD PLAT LT 75 OPC 451 1A 1 75

$41.81

LIND, LIZZA I.

8120 W 121ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 2ND PLAT LT 90 EX E 1’ OPC 447A 4 90

$5,237.00

LINDA V JONES LIVING TRUST

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 4TH PLAT BG SE CR LT 172 NW 65’ N 84.94’ SE 38’ TO NE CR & 81.29’ SLY 21.62’ TO POB OPC 447A 4A 172A

$34.46

LINDLEY, JEFFREY R; LINDLEY, KEVIN A

10910 W 91ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREENWICH HILLS LOT 13 BLK 2 OPC-0893 0035

$3,345.61

LINDSEY, SUSAN S. TRUSTEE LINDSEY, SUSAN S. TRUST

12601 W 109TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 19 BLOCK 10 OF QUIVIRA FALLS AS REC BK 1037 P 205 LT 7 OPC 13 10 7

$2,113.88

LINK3 SOUTH PROPERTIES LLC

14330 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

FIELDSTONE OFFICE PARK LT 4 OPC 607 4

$48,069.33

LITTLE ROOM LLC

8238 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 8 BLK 10 EX BG SE CR W 10’ NE 14.12’ S 10’TO POB OPC-0682 0146

$2,706.23

LMI LLC

12454 SLATER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PHEASANT RUN 1ST PLAT LT 50 OPC 147 50

$2,528.11

LOCY, KATHLEEN E.; LOCY, DAVID W.

12609 WESTGATE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY WOODS LT 10 BLK 1 OPC 129 1 1 10

$52.65

LOPEZ, ELIZABETH

11600 W 102ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 24 BLK 13 OPC 931 13 24

$2,204.69

LORETTA M STANZEL LIVING TRUST

5311 W 104TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARKWAY 103 CONDOMINIUM BLK 1 BLDG 13 APT 48 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 843 1 13 1 13 48 CONS

$2,715.40

LOUAY K SABIH LLC

10550 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLIAMSBURG OFFICE CONDOMINIUMS BLK 1 UNITS 101, 102, 201 & 202 & ALL COMMON AREA

$63.67

LOVE, TOM

12669 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARLINGTON ESTATES LT 1 BLK 1 OPC 148 4 1 1

$2,172.83

LOVE, TOM R.

12802 WEDD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDSOR MANOR 1ST PLAT LT 9 BLK A OPC 158 1 A 9

$2,554.61

LOVE, TOMMY R.

8213 W 148TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRITTANY POINTE 2ND PLAT LT 2 BLK 2 OPC 618 1A 2 2

$2,216.20

LOVE, TOMMY RAY

12724 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FONTAINEBLEAU LT 22 BLK 3 OPC 154 1 3 22

$2,992.47

LUKE, GARY N.; LUKE, CAROLYN A.

9820 EL MONTE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

EMPIRE ESTATES LOT 20 BLK 14 EX N 2 FT OPC- CONS

$2,599.04

LYMAN, CHRISTOPHER L.

7908 W 113TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERCREST SECOND PLAT LT 12 BLK 1 OPC 432 1 12

$2,134.29

LYNCH FAMILY LEGACY TRUST

10400 DEARBORN DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 2 & S 4’ LT 3 BLK 14 OPC 825 274

$3,422.32

LYNCH LIVING TRUST

9738 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KINGSTON OAKS THIRD PLAT (REPLAT OF KINGSTON OAKS SECOND PLAT) LT 3 BLK 2 OPC 922 2 3

$3,138.19

MACHER, JANOS J.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LOT A BLK 5 OPC-1010 0005 000A

$154.31

MADDOCK FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

11401 W 105TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 1 BLK 3 OPC 1007 3 1

$4,265.52

MADDOX, CHERYL K.

8015 W 54TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS E 85’ W 125’ LT 146 OPC 1976 1 1

$3,630.38

MADSEN, NAOMI GRACE

5501 W 86TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY ESTATES LOT 1 BLK 17 OPC- CONS

$4,315.06

MAHONEY, JOHN E.

8201 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REDBUD ACRES LOT 5 BLK 1 OPC-0518 0005

$2,884.95

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

9223 REEDER DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREENWICH HILLS LOT 10 BLK 4 OPC-0893 0067

$2,790.01

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

8776 W 79TH CIR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MKM REPLAT SECOND PLAT LT 2 OPC 3724 8 8776 2

$2,662.55

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

12731 W 109TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 19 BLOCK 14 OF QUIVIRA FALLS AS REC BK 1064 P 612 LT 9 OPC 13 14 9

$2,296.75

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

TIETGEN PLACE, PT LOT 11A BG SW CR LT 11 N 306.57’ E 199.56’ S 61.50’ W 139.88’ S 245.07’ W 59.25’ TO POB

$135.09

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTS LLC

9108 W 102ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRAIL WEST ESTATES PT LT 13 BLK 3 BG NE CR S 127.16’ TO SECR ALG S/L CUR LF 40.07’ NW 131.67’ TO N/L E 46.51’ TO POBOPC 915 3 13

$2,476.01

MALCOLM KNARR ROTH INVESTMENTSLLC

7036 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR GARDENS LOT 7 OPC-105300007

$2,155.22

MANDRY, WILLIAM CONNOR

10555 LONG ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEPPER POINTE PT LT 30 BG NLY CR SE 78.86’ & 40.57’ SW 23.37’ NW 56.19’ SW .30’ NW 58.76’ NE 34.41’ TO BG OPC 1000 5 30A

$1,260.91

MANFREDI, RONALD J.; MANFREDI, SANDRA S.

9129 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS LT 17 EX WLY TRI TR 15’ AT BASE & WLY TRI TR LT 18 15’ AT BASE BLK 13 OPC 704 289 CONS

$4,435.07

MANN, RHONDA L

12729 W 110TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE CROSSINGS CONDOMINIUM UNIT 39 BLDG 4 & CARPORT C-39 (LT 1) & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 13 4 39

$853.52

MANUEL LIVING TRUST

8526 GRANDVIEW LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LOTS 14 & 15 BLK 6 OPC-2010

$897.74

MARIEANTHONY PROPERTIES LLC

5712 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS LOT 19 EX N 111.09 FT & EX W 132 FT OPC-3305

$3,180.63

MARILYN J HENNON REVOCABLE TRUST; G JOE HENNON REVOCABLE TRUST

10708 W 108TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRANDE OAKS LT 14 OPC 15 14

$3,056.94

MARIN, GUSTAVO M

10805 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 5 BLK 3 OPC-

$3,386.95

MARLAR, DONALD R. JR

5310 HARDY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS LOT 115 OPC-1942

$3,771.09

MARQUIS, KENDRA A; CAMPBELL, MICHAEL C

7620 CONSER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 119 OPC-0514 0119

$2,621.55

MARSHALL, RAY JAMES

11504 BALLENTINE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK ESTATES LT 12 BLK2 EX BG MST SLY CR NW 25.25’ NE 161.63’ TO PT ON NELY LINE SELY ALG CUR TO RT 50.54’ TO MST ELY CR SW ALG SELY LINE 166.05’ TO POB OPC 44 2 2 12

$2,296.77

MARSHALL, RICHARD

9103 ELMHURST DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LTS 1 2 & 3 & W1/2 VAC GRANDVIEW ST ADJ LT 1 BLK 16 OPC 2366A

$5,314.56

MARTIN, JAYSON L.; MARTIN, JULIE

9822 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW RESURVEY LT 12 BLK 10 OPC 913 205

$4,522.51

MARTIN, JENNIFER N.

9334 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS N 3 FT LOT 20 ALL LOT 21 & S 3 FT LOT 22 BLK 18 OPC-0699 0337

$3,186.31

MARTINEZ, DANA SUE MIDDLETON

8301 W 91ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 17 BLK 9 OPC-0699 0161

$3,917.24

MARTZ, JAMES J AND MARTZ, CARLY M REV LIV TRUST

6728 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHMOOR S 109.45 FT N 112.5 FT LOT 47 OPC-10538C

$92.20

MASHIACH, YAACOV

9110 FARLEY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 18 BLK 35 OPC-0910 0363

$1,876.73

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK SECOND PLAT TRACT M EX PT REPLATTED OPC 550 1E 10 2 M

$1,066.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK FIFTH PLAT TRACT R OPC 550 1E 10 2 R

$164.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK FIFTH PLAT TRACT S OPC 550 1E 10 2 S

$205.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK SIXTH PLAT TRACT U OPC 550 1E 10 2 U

$123.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK SEVENTH PLAT TRACT V EX PT REPLATTED OPC 550 1E 10 2 V

$943.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-FIFTH PLAT, TRACT Z

$779.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-SIXTH PLAT, TRACT AA

$943.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK NINETEENTH PLAT LT 36 EX BG 1279.12’ S & 40.93’ W NE CR NW1/4 32-13-25 CUR LF 28.40’ SE 11.01’ CUR RT 159.30’ NE 36.09’ NW 5.79’ NE 60.27’ 25.68’ 32.21’ & 6.56’ TO POB IN ST & EX BG SE CR LT 35 N 357.29’ E 165.97’ NE 153.53’ SLY & SELY CUR LF 261.51’ SW 6.56’ SW 32.21’ 26.58’ & 60.27’ SE 5.79’ SW 36.09’ SLY CUR RT 33.51’ SW 231.42’ TO POB

$3,444.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK NINETEENTH PLAT TRACT X

$123.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK 22ND PLAT, Lot 18, EX BG NW CR LT 59 CORBIN PARK 22ND PLAT E 74.70’ S 36.19’ SE 6.66’ E 34.29’ NW 69.29’ W 65.88’ S 9.25’ TO POB

$3,280.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

6603 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-THIRD PLAT, Lot 2

$984.00

MASTER ASSOCIATION OF CORBIN PARK INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

CORBIN PARK TWENTY-FOURTH PLAT, Lot 1

$1,353.00

MATHEW-GEORGE LIVING TRUST

8104 W 129TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRANDON PLACE OF LANCASTER 2ND PLAT LT 55 OPC 532 55

$3,203.26

MATTHEWS, YOUNG

16856 BLUEJACKET ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COFFEE CREEK CROSSING THIRD PLAT LT 76 OPC 13A 3 76

$79.68

MAXON, KIMBERLY G; DEVINE, DAVE

11208 W 164TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS FARM SIXTH PLAT LT 153 OPC 327 1B 153

$9,294.91

MBN HOLDINGS LLC

6403 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOWER GROVE LOTS 174 THRU 177 OPC-11969

$2,272.08

MC PRAIRIEFIRE, LLC

5724 W 136TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIEFIRE FOURTH PLAT LT 10

$101,054.56

MCAVOY, WILLIAM D.

7609 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 203 OPC-0514 0203

$2,088.78

MCCARTHY, AMY J.

6210 ROBINSON ST #2 OVERLAND PARK, KS

LONDON PARK CONDOMINIUMS BLDG 210 UNIT 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 225 210 2

$1,175.74

MCCARTNEY, HELEN KATHLEEN

13102 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEER CREEK SECOND PLAT LOT 48 OPC 514A 48

$15.78

MCCOY, CLARA S.

9223 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 9 BLK 8 OPC-0921 0008 0009

$11.61

MCCULLEY, ELIZABETH A

12401 PERRY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENSINGTON MANOR SEVENTH PLAT LT 17 BLK 9 OPC 145 9 17

$5,176.67

MCDONNELL, CHERYL A.

10808 W 101ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 6 BLK 16 OPC-0925 0016 0006

$3,678.94

MCELVAIN, LESA

8904 W 132ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONEGATE 2ND PLAT LT 96 OPC 156 3 96

$5,748.86

MCFADDEN, STACEY; MCFADDEN, MARC W

6420 W 93RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

JOHNSON HILLS LOT 8 BLK 6 OPC-0712 0095

$4,762.73

MCGHEE, TRICIA A.

7418 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN COURT LT 9 OPC 513A 1B 9

$1,839.70

MCGUIRE, LIAM

8520 W 194TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

6-15-25 E1/2 OF N 349.98’ S 679.98’ W 917.5’ NW1/4 EX W 645’ & EX S 30’ FOR ST 1 AC M/L OPC 307 7

$2,125.84

MCGUIRE, ROBERT F.

9200 W 83RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS WLY 8 FT LOT 19 & LOT 20 EX WLY 4 FT BLK 5 OPC-0758 0001 0122

$3,011.93

MCKARNIN FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

6115 W 67TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RAYVEN PLAINS LOT 4 BLK 1 OPC-0459 0006

$1,723.25

MCKEMY, DEBRA L

8904 WESTBROOKE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 8 BLK 8 OPC-0908 0011

$89.77

MCKENNEY, PAULA JEAN

9113 W 106TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF WLY TRI TR LOT 19 10 FT ON N & 5 FT ON S & ALL LOT 20 BLK 9 OPC-

$5,618.48

MCKINNEY, ROBERT N. II; MCKINNEY, ELIZABETH JANE SMITH

5616 W 87TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY ESTATES LOT 23 BLK 17 OPC-0662B0009 CONS

$2,299.42

MCKINNEY, SHERRI L

8911 W 93RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 13 BLK 20 OPC-0911 0059

$3,274.58

MCLAUGHLIN, SHERRINE G. LIV TR

8713 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BORDEAUX CONDOMINIUM BLDG 2 APT 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 706A 2 4

$2,425.60

MCLEAN, RICHARD A.; MCLEAN, HELGA M.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALFE WEST CONDOMINIUM BLDG11 CARPORT 15 & .015% INT IN COMMON AREAS & FACILITIES OPC 186B 11 15

$14.81

MCNARY, DAVID L.; MCNARY, SHERRY C.

7831 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND SUMMIT LOTS 39 THRU 41 OPC-8684

$2,133.06

MEERMAN, MICHAEL V.; MEERMAN, MARCIA L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TRACES OF WINDHAM HILL 4THPLAT PT LT 361 BG NE CR S 29.17’ W 1.00’ N 29.40’ E 1.03’ TO POB OPC 173 1 345 361A

$3.77

MEISSNER, JENNIFER L

6945 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MISSION MOORELAND LOTS 37 TO 101 LT 76 OPC 13188

$3,419.94

MEISTER, MARY E. CO-TRUSTEE; CAMPBELL, DENA L. CO-TRUSTEE

5701 W 70TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MEADOW ACRES LOT 28 OPC-0451 0022

$2,324.78

MELCHER PROPERTIES LLC

4927 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWEST GARDENS PT LTS 62 63& 64 BG 52.34’ N SW CR LT 62 E120.34’ X N 98.16’ ( TR 1 ) OPC 5329 62D

$1,764.29

MENDEZ, ISRAEL

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLIAMSBROOK CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT 19 OPC 5207 19

$13.38

MENDEZ, ISRAEL

7462 NALL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLIAMSBROOK CONDOMINIUMS UNIT E BLDG 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 5207 4 E

$2,070.45

MENTZER, MASAKO M.

8803 W 88TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 8 BLK 3 OPC-0898 0043

$3,945.93

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

TIETGEN PLACE, PT LOT 11A BG 306.57’ N SW CR LT 11 N 105.28’ E 110’ S 5.30’ E 110’ S 99.81’ W 219.56’ TO POB

$585.85

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

TIETGEN PLACE, PT LOT 11B BG 79.25’ E SW CR LT 11 N 120’ E 119.85’ S 120’ W 119.82’ TO POB

$611.58

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES, LLC

6137 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MARGARITAS BG NW CR LT 6 E 117.41’ TO NE CR S 85.13’ NW132.32’ TO PT ON W/L NLY 24.38’ TO POB OPC 205 6

$1,613.61

MEREDITH L ROE REVOCABLE TRUST

13402 W 174TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

VILLAS AT CHAPEL HILL EIGHTH PLAT, Lot 1

$3,472.80

METCALF EQUITIES LLC

15445 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

FRYE INDUSTRIAL PARK LT 16 EX W 20’ IN RD & EX BG 254.95’ N SE CR W 504.62’ N 147.39’ E 504.62’ S 145.20’ TO POB OPC 934 1 16

$51,702.70

METCALFE, JEFFREY D; METCALFE, NANCY B

6100 W 86TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY HILLS E 7 FT LOT 20 & ALL LOT 21 BLK 5 OPC-0662 0149 CONS

$2,311.48

MEYER, GERALD J; GOMERDINGER, TIMOTHY A

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE STRIP OF LAND IN REAR LT 3 BLK 5 16’ X 80’ M/L PT NE1/4 36-12-24 OPC 898 79

$22.61

MEZA, GRACIELA

13311 W 113TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROXTON SQUARE LT 63 OPC 69C 63

$29.27

MICHAEL KIM DOWNS TRUST

7716 W 96TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 27 BLK 2 OPC-0809 0060

$1,876.13

MICHAEL MAKSYM PROPERTIES LLC

6400 W 95TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

JOHNSON HILLS LOTS 17 & 18 BLK1 OPC 712 17

$22,867.48

MICHAEL O MCGINNIS TRUST

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS PT LT 23 BLK 3 BG SW CR N 91.10’ E 2.36’ SE 91.28’ W 8.43’ TO POB OPC 758 1 71 1

$5.38

MIDWEST MYOFASCIAL RELEASE CENTER LLC

7270 W 98TH TER #H OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDMILL VILLAGE OFFICE PARK (LOT 3-A) UNIT H & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA &FAC OPC 810 3A H

$3,430.11

MIGUEL, MARY H

7863 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLLY RIDGE TOWNHOMES SECOND PLAT LT 128 OPC 634 4A 3 128 128

$2,626.30

MILLER, ANNE E

10218 CONSER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEBROOKE BLDG R UNIT 2R & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 816B R 2R

$975.96

MILLER, MOLLY

15210 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COUNTRY OAKS SECOND PLAT LOT 18 BLK 4 OPC 625 4 18

$5,456.46

MILLER, RONALD B; KLEMME-BENN, KENDRA S

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT CUNNINGHAM HEIGHTS S 3’ LT 16 & N 67.56’ LT 17 EX MINERAL RIGHTS

$1,346.30

MILLS, MARK R; STEVENSON-MILLS, ELIZABETH A

13917 MASTIN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKBOROUGH ESTATES SUBDIVISION LT 5 OPC 231D 5

$8,573.05

MILMAN, FAINA

9158 W 102ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHATHAM COURT BEG 338.58’ N & 323.12’ W SE CR BLK A SW 34’ SE 22’ SW 6’ SE 22’ NE 36’ NW 44’ TO BEG TR 8 OPC 915A 1

$1,720.32

MINALANDS LLC

6714 W 149TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS PT LT 3 BLK 5 BG SE CR W 37.64’ N 127’E 37.95’ S 127’ TO POB OPC 962D 5 3A

$1,513.92

MINTER, SONDRA L.; BENEDICK, TAMMY L.; MINTER, BRYAN E.

8914 W 93RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 23 BLK 20 OPC-0911 0069

$3,445.23

MITCHELL, KEITH THOMAS; MITCHELL, SHANIE MAE

10159 W 96TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PARK CERT OF SUR TR 4 LT B AS REC IN BK 226 P 219 PAR 5 OPC 914B 4 5

$3,451.13

MJJ PROPERTY LLC

15225 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 22 BLK 2 OPC 635 2 22

$4,198.62

MMT HOMES LLC

11509 W 113TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK VILLAS SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR LT 9 BLK 2 ASREC BK 3745 P 614 HOME 3 OPC 52B 2 9 H3

$3,039.13

MODERN HOMES, INC.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCH VIEW BEG NE COR LOT 20 NWLY 113.33 FT SELY 113.9 FT TO PT 10 FT S NE COR N 10 FT TO BEG BLK 6 OPC-0758 0076 CONS

$5.28

MODULLA, RAVI KUMAR; PALLE, SREEGEETHA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

TERRYBROOK FARMS THIRTEENTH PLAT, Lot 353, LYG WITHIN SEWER DISTRICT

$151.43

MOLINA-CLIMACO, OMAR

8808 W 118TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HUNTER’S POINTE SECOND PLAT LT28 BLK 3 OPC 37 1 3 28

$5,554.72

MOLLOY, CHRISTOPHER; MOLLOY, CATHERINE

9123 FARLEY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 1 BLK 32 EX N 2 1/2 FT OPC-0910 0303

$4,045.27

MOORE, GREGG; MOORE, DEBBIE; STOCKS, VIOLA F.

8940 FARLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LOTS 28 TO 119 BREYFOGLE LT 119 EX N 1/2 OPC 1227

$2,510.38

MORA, MELISSA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 AMENDED SURVEY TR 30 GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA R BK 171 PG 8 OPC-0683 0030R

$77.71

MORAST, KATHLEEN W

9662 REEDER PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKSHIRE SIXTH PLAT CERT OF SURVEY AS REC IN BK 1124 P 328LT 2 BLK 22 OPC 922 5 6 22 2

$2,663.89

MORRIS, WAYNE L.; MORRIS, LARAINE J.

7309 W 101ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 5 BLK 16 OPC-

$1,864.39

MORTON, BRADFORD S.; MORTON, CYNTHIA G.

12521 W 123RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY WOODS NORTH VILLAS THIRTY-THIRD PLAT PT UNIT 48 LYG WITHIN NE1/4 OPC 125 2 2 48

$1,721.34

MOS PROPERTIES COLORADO LLC

7609 W 96TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 11 BLK 3 EX W 2 FT OPC-0809 0077

$3,406.28

MOS PROPERTIES OF COLORADO, LLC,

7207 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW NO. 3 LT 17 OPC 5217 17

$2,628.43

MOXCEY, WILLIAM R. JR

8601 W 74TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH ACRES N 165 FT S 305 FT LOT 6 EX W 280 FT EX S 99 FT E 60 FT & EX HIWAY OPC-0516 0006I

$120.82

MOYSEN-REYES, ARAZIM

11805 W 99TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LT 2 BLK 26 EX BG SE CR W 52.23’ N 117.62’ E 51.18’S 122.99’ TO POB OPC 927 26 2C

$949.13

MSB FOUR WINDS LLC

7931 FRONTAGE RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOUR WINDS LT 1 CERT OF SURVEY AS REC BK 4976 PG 426 LT 1B EX PT REPLATTED & EX BG SW CR LT 1 N 20’ CUR LF 30.06’TO TRUE POB CUR LF 97.26’ TO W/L N 192.52’ TO E RTWY/L I-35NE 48.02’ SE 137.61’ SW 248.41’ W 31.04’ TO POB & EX BG 48.02’ NE NW CR LT 1B SE 30.80’ NE 175.95’ NW 30.72’ SW174.86’ TO POB IN ST OPC 753 1 1B 1

$63,789.56

MUDUMALA, SAMUEL P.; MUDUMALA, KANTHI R.

8413 W 145TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BIRCHWOOD HILLS 2ND PLAT LT 88 OPC 620 1 88

$5,386.26

MUMBO JUMBO LLC REDBARRY-JOANN LLC

11831 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHOPPING CENTER-NE CORNER 119TH & METCALF-REPLAT LT 7 OPC 424 7

$42,151.01

MURRAY, ANNA BELLE

7520 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 165 OPC-0514 0165

$1,295.88

MUSALLET REAL ESTATE CO LLC

13851 W 175TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOLF CREEK PLAZA FIRST PLAT, Lot 1

$50,408.03

MUSALLET, EIAD; MUSALLET, REMAH

17829 BENSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARBOR VIEW FIFTH PLAT, Lot 70

$11,182.70

MYERS, CHARLES L JR; MYERS, MARY S

6117 W 90TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 9 LT 215 OPC

$5,460.38

MYERS, DIANE R.

7112 REEDS RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW LOT 149 OPC-5197 0150

$2,666.18

N M S LLC

8601 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

151ST STREET MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING, Lot 1

$6,787.83

N M S LLC

8500 W 151ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TRAIL WINDS CENTER FIRST PLAT LT 1 OPC 618 1

$59,201.47

NAIR, BIJU; NAIR, RESHMI

13217 W 132ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KNIGHTSBROOKE AT NOTTINGHAM THIRD PLAT LT 33 BLK 3 OPC 177 1D 3A 3 33

$5,573.74

NAN SUNDEEN MILLS GST TRUST

13103 W 125TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY WOODS FOURTH PLAT LT 21 BLK 4 OPC 129 1 4 21

$6,812.23

NATIONAL PROPERTIES LLC

10777 BARKLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF “107” THIRD PLAT TRACTS M & N OPC 345 H M

$65,649.02

NAWAZ, FAROOQ; NAWAZ, NATALIYA

7909 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PROCTOR PLACE S 112.5’ N 250’ LT 15 EX W 120’ OPC 3707 1D

$2,472.38

NAY, CHRIS

8400 TRAVIS LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

EDSON PLACE LOT 8 EX WLY STRIP 5 FT ON S & 5.4 FT ON N IN HWY OPC-0673 0008

$1,585.61

NCS PROPERTIES LLC

11225 COLLEGE BLVD OVERLAND PARK, KS

COMPASS CENTER SECOND PLAT LT 1

$113,207.05

NEKUDA, JENNIFER

7411 W 87TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FAIRVIEW MANOR LOT 1 BLK 4 OPC-

$1,419.61

NELSON, ELLIOT

8221 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 2 EX SLY TR 178.4’ ON W & 86.4’ ON E BLK 10 OPC 8067

$1,579.46

NEMECEK, LISA ANN; NEMECEK, MICHAEL CLARK

8802 KESSLER LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARROWHEAD ACRES LOT 40 OPC-0904G0040

$1,316.45

NEW BEGINNING INVESTMENTS LLC

8731 W 78TH CIR OVERLAND PARK, KS

PROCTOR PLACE ANNEX TR K PT LTS 18 & 19 BG 30’ W SE COR LT 18 W 90’ N 65’ NE TO PT 20’E W/L & 107’ N S/L SW TO BG OPC 3735E

$1,642.65

NEWSOM, DEAN; NEWSOM, MARY

8001 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RUBY’S SUBDIVISION LT 1 EX S 140’ OPC 9837B

$2,052.56

NFS-1 LLC

9220 W 141ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SOUTH NINTH PLAT LT 34 BLK 9 OPC 221B 9 34

$6,446.32

NGO, DON

15547 FLOYD LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRAMPTON PLACE PT LT 19 BG SW CR NW 153’ E 88.34’ SE 121.50’SWLY CUR LF 23’ TO POB OPC 623 5 19A

$4,075.87

NGO, DON; HOANG, MARY

15559 FLOYD LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRAMPTON PLACE PT LT 18 EX BG WLY CR NE 128.05’ E 105.88’ SW182.64’ NWLY CUR LF 22.37’ TO POB OPC 623 5 18

$4,126.35

NGO, DON; HOANG, MARY

7709 W 144TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARK AT FOREST GREEN SECOND PLAT LT 57 BLK 1 OPC 607C 1 1 57

$3,368.27

NGUYEN, SON T; NGUYEN, YVETTE M

18250 GODDARD CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOLF VALLEY LT 36 OPC 33 36

$6,149.92

NICHOLS, RANDOLPH W.; NICHOLS, DIXIE L.

6912 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST LOT 21 BLOCK 5 OPC- CONS

$1,815.41

NICHOLS, RANDY W.; NICHOLS, DIXIE L.

7922 W 92ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 11 BLK 2 OPC-0699 0027

$1,502.05

NICKEL, LOREN A.; NICKEL, ELIZABETH S.

8220 TRAVIS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CONSER’S ADDITION BG 190.25’ N & 50’ W SE CR LT 5 W 167’ X N 208’ LYING WITHIN MAIN SEW BOUNDRY ALL OF TR EX APPROX S 39.75’ W 92’ IN IND CR & EX E 5’ IN ST OPC 1363A 2

$7,722.05

NORRIS, KAREN P.

11482 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERCREST THIRD PLAT LT 34 BLK 3 OPC 437D 3 34

$4,699.80

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HOMES ASSOCIATION, INC.

11940 GRANT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM PARK TR A OPC 153 A

$738.00

NOTTINGTON HOMES ASSOCIATION INC; NOTTINGHAM FOREST SOUTH HOMES ASSOCIATION INC; VILLAS OF NOTTINGTON HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

8700 W 141ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SOUTH SIXTH PLAT TRACT H OPC 221C 1 H

$1,025.00

NP REI LLC

9200 W 85TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS LT 23 BLK 3 EX BG SW CR N 91.10’ E 2.36’ SE 91.28’ W 8.43’ TO POB OPC 758 1 71

$3,382.02

NSRI1 LLC

16050 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

PLEASANT HILLS LT 3 OPC 309 3 3

$543.95

OAKHILL LAND COMPANY LLC

8406 W 79TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LAKE VIEW ACRES W 76.7 FT OF E 1/2 LOT 6 & W 76.7 FT S 92.28 FT E 1/2 LOT 7 OPC-4507 0001 0001

$3,220.68

OAKHILL LAND COMPANY LLC

7124 NEWTON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN FIELDS LOT 11 BLK 3 OPC-0513 0078

$2,706.33

OAKHILL LAND COMPANY LLC

12516 W 105TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEPPER POINTE BG 10’ SE NW/L LT 63 NE 181.30’ NW 34.68’ ALGN/L LTS 63 & 64 SW 117.79’ ELY9.97’ SW 66.12’ TO S/L LT 64 SE 24.61’ TO BG OPC 1000 5 64

$2,948.11

OAKHILL LAND COMPANY LLC

12518 W 105TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEPPER POINTE PT LT 64 BG 14.61’ W SE CR WLY 8.39’ 22.12’ & 27.31’ NE 161.81’ SE 29.24’ SW 117.79’ SE 9.97’ SW 66.12’ TO BG OPC 1000 5 64A

$3,033.99

OKAFOR, GABRIEL; OKAFOR, NICKY

3904 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MISSION RANCH SOUTH FOURTH PLAT, Lot 71

$929.41

OLIVER, THOMAS P; OLIVER, DEANNA L

4821 W 121ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAWTHORNE VALLEY SECOND PLAT LT 22 BLK 3 OPC 473 1 3 22

$6,131.89

O’MALLEY, DEBORAH P. REV TRUST

15308 BARTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUESTEM LT 59

$10,070.60

ONEILL, J. T.; ONEILL, MARY LENORE

6425 W 73RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINE CREST LOT 10 OPC-5235 0010

$4,089.09

OP EQUITY PARTNERS LLC; INTUITIVE HOMES LLC

10610 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF VIEW SECOND PLAT LT 1 & N 155’ LT 2 BLK 8 OPC 822 2 6 8 1

$125,569.87

OP HOTEL PARTNERS LLC

10556 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF VIEW SECOND PLAT S 300’ LT 2 BLK 7 OPC 822 2 6 7 2

$77,346.13

OPS-KC ASPIRIA LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

ASPIRIA 1ST PLAT, TRACT S

$5,627.18

OTTINGER, JILL A

12316 BIRCH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAWTHORNE VALLEY SEVENTH PLAT LT 18 BLK 5 OPC 474 5 18

$5,828.36

OUTLOOK RESIDENTIAL 2021 LLC

8925 OUTLOOK DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 3 LT 172 OPC 701 172

$5,302.28

OVERLAND PARK 91, L.P.; RAY BRANCH LLC; JAMS CHOUTEAU GLENWOOD 2020 LLC; LEE’S SUMMIT 29197 LLC; TROOST 63 QUIVIRA 135, LLC

9012 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND MARKET PLACE W 33’ LT2 & ALL LT 3 & PT LT 4 BG 529.52’ N SE CR W 5’ X N 170’ OPC 689 3

$125,787.10

OVERLAND PARK 91, L.P.; RAY BRANCH LLC; LEE’S SUMMIT 29197 LLC; JAMS CHOUTEAU LLC; TROOST 63 QUIVIRA 135, LLC

9050 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND MARKET PLACE LT 4 EX BG 529.52’ N SE CR W 5’ X N 170’ OPC 689 4

$116,569.36

OXFORD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS TR A BLK 1 OPC 968 1 A

$758.26

PADILLA, EDUARDO; PADILLA, EDNA A.

10609 W 93RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WELLINGTON SQUARE LOT 1 BLK 6 OPC-

$3,893.23

PAFFEN, LINDA J

10610 W 89TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 19 BLK 16 OPC-0889 0234

$1,589.72

PAI, MALINI M.

11580 MONROVIA ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KIMBERLY DOWNS 5TH PLAT LT 191 OPC 68 191

$3,663.45

PAK INVESTMENTS OF KANSAS, L.C.,

7300 W 55TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF HILLS LT 2 OPC 1862A 2

$2,625.79

PALAZZO 16 THEATRES, LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE VILLAGE OF OVERLAND POINTE SECOND PLAT TRACT D OPC 542 D

$61.49

PALAZZOLO, ANTHONY; PALAZZOLO, ANNETTE

8239 PERRY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LORALEE WOODS SECOND PLAT LT 6 BLK 4 OPC 3235 4 6

$3,335.00

PALOMINO, LASTENIA R.

6607 W 76TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE MANOR LOT 35 BLK 4 OPC-0538 0093

$2,815.22

PAPROTA, DONNA M.

8598 PERRY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

WEDGEWOOD PT LT 23 BG SW CR N 58.57’ E TO PT ON E/L 57.93’ NSE CR S 57.93’ W 100’ TO BG OPC 750B 1 23A

$2,205.63

PARK AT FOREST GREEN HOMES ASSOCIATION, INC.

14300 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARK AT FOREST GREEN TRACT B OPC 607C 1 B

$164.00

PARK, BRANDON S; PARK, W T EARL; PARK, JUDY

8834 W 106TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ORCHARDS SIXTH PLAT UNIT 103 BLDG 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 1010 2 CL 4 103

$1,083.34

PARK, PHILIP; PARK, LINDA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN WEST WLY 5’ LT 12 BLK 1 OPC 502 12

$5.38

PARK, PHILIP; PARK, LINDA

8414 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN WEST LOT 13 BLK 1 OPC-0502 0013

$2,072.74

PARKER, KENT E.

8408 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

STEIN’S SUBDIVISION LT 24 OPC 677 24

$2,301.32

PATEL, RESHMA; PATEL, UMESH

15620 CATALINA ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MISSION RANCH THIRD PLAT, Lot 130

$13,215.50

PATRICIA ANN CROWNOVER REVOCABLE TRUST

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS TRI TR BG NE CR LT 4 BLK 15 S 45’ NW TO NW CR E ALONG N/L TO BG OPC 704 318 CONS

$1,297.07

PATRICIA J MADL LIVING TRUST

7516 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 164 OPC-0514 0164

$1,381.80

PATTEN, ROBERT E.; PATTEN, PATRICIA A.

8530 RUSSELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOLBERG ADDITION LT 6 OPC 8600 6

$3,201.25

PAUL P APPRILL TRUST

10067 GOODMAN DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES 6TH PLAT LT 32 BLK 4 OPC 815 5 24 4 32

$2,651.74

PAULSON, HALIE M; PAULSON, THOMAS A, III

15512 LARSEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLTON LAKE SOUTH FIRST PLAT LT 8 OPC 291 1B 8

$18,391.28

PEAK METCALF HOLDINGS LLC

7420 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION TR B EX S 155’ OPC 513 104A

$71,636.42

PEAKES, JOHN

10750 GLENWOOD ST #B OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TUILERIES BLDG E UNIT 105E& .475% INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 344 2 2 E 105E

$1,825.28

PECK, VICTOR CHARLES LIV TRUST

6415 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOWER GROVE LTS 32 THRU 37 OPC-11826

$2,872.40

PELLICCIA, MICHAEL A

10033 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 21 BLK 3 OPC-0921 0003 0021

$2,694.88

PELLICCIA, MICHAEL A

8745 GODDARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LT 29 BLK 4 OPC 889 117

$2,038.37

PEMBROKE PROPERTIES OP LLC

10814 W 90TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEMBROKE PLACE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF EAST PART AS REC IN BK 949 P 859 PAR 40 OPC 6000 40

$1,740.50

PENNEL, CHERI L

8517 GREENBRIER DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 AMENDED SURVEY TR 45 GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA 6 BK 181 PG 518 OPC-0683 0045 0006

$2,243.49

PERALTA, GUSTAVO

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS CARPORT UNIT B-14 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C B14

$15.84

PERCCA, FRITZ H; PERCCA, KATHERIN G

10801 W 90TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEMBROKE PLACE CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF EAST PART AS REC IN BK 949 P 859 PAR 18 OPC 6000 18

$1,890.53

PERDOMO, SUSY

8318 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ORLEANS COURT LOT 10 OPC 677 1A 10

$2,371.80

PERES FAMILY TRUST

14021 MELROSE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COVENTRY LT 25 OPC 230A 25

$8,319.97

PERKINS, RENATA; PERKINS, DAVID

14849 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY BY THE LAKE 3RD PLAT LT 98 OPC 598 3 98

$5,972.90

PETERSON, LORA

8608 HAYES AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LOTS 4 5 & 6 BLK 10 OPC-2182

$2,089.97

PFAFF, DONNA J.

9758 W 121ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM COURT SECOND PLAT BG 151.84’ NW & 27’ SW SE CR TR E SW 44.84’ & 69.28’ NW 38.75’ NE 111.34’ SE 32.37’ TOPOB EX BG SE CR TR E NW 151.84’ & SW 27’ TO TRUE POB SW 44.84’ & 69.28’ NW 38.75’ NE 4’ SE 1’ NE 2.50’ SE 22’ NE26’ SE 8’ NE 34’ NW 32’ SW 2.50’ NW 30’ SW 34’ SE 8’ SW 26’ SE 23’ SW 4’ NW 39.60’ NE 109.08’ SE TO POB OPC 153 3 E7

$1,871.71

PHADNIS, AMEET; PHADNIS, SMITA

9314 W 163RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYNGATE SECOND PLAT LT 78 OPC 315 78

$3,791.05

PHILLIPS, THOMAS A.; PHILLIPS, VERA L.

9908 TAYLOR DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LOT 3 BLK 15 OPC 916 15 3

$1,684.81

PICKENS, BARRY L.

12035 BALLENTINE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST LT 2 BLK 2 OPC 130 2 2

$6,040.35

PITTS, ROGER L.

8622 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BREYFOGLE GARDENS LOT 16 OPC-1040

$3,723.57

PITTS, TODD; WHIPPLE, ANGELA

11532 GODDARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 26 BLK 3 EX BG 35.63’ SELY CUR LF NE CR SELY CUR LF 17.18’ & CUR RT 31’ SW 140.53’ NW 49.24’ NE 89.95’ & 31.90’ TO POB

$1,663.91

PLATKO, APHRODITE

13444 W 126TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HIGHLAND VILLAGE PATIO HOMES THIRTY-SECOND PLAT UNIT 28 OPC 109 A 28

$3,269.49

PLAZA STREET FUND 229 LLC

5861 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIEFIRE TENTH PLAT, Lot 16

$14,700.06

PORTER, ANNA M.

11392 KING ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CROSS CREEK LT 2 BLK 2 OPC 47 2 2

$2,264.40

POS VENTURES LLC

16250 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY BUSINESS CENTER EIGHTH PLAT LT 6 OPC 719A 1A 1 6

$9,545.55

PRESS, JULIE S

9435 W 119TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CENTENNIAL PARK SECOND PLAT A REPLAT OF BLOCK 1 CENTENNIAL PARK LT 4 BLOCK 1 OPC 141B 1 4

$1,376.42

PRICE, JAMES J.; PRICE, CHRISTINE M.

11705 GILLETTE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE MEADOWS ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 16 BLK 2 OPC 73 1 2 16

$2,755.49

PRICE, WILLIAM S. TRUSTEE PRICE, WILLIAM S. TRUST

8513 GRANDVIEW LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST ALL LTS 43 44 & 45 & LT 46 EX N 10’ BLK 5 OPC 1988

$2,275.47

PRICE, WILLIAM STARR

7214 W 71ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN PLACE WEST HALF LT 9 BLK 4 EX S 5’ OPC 5313

$2,842.62

PRITI ENTERPRISES, LLC

12220 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE CENTER SUBDIVISION THIRD PLAT LT 15 BLK 1 OPC 182 1 6 15

$83,528.74

PRIVITERA, MICHAEL G; PRIVITERA, KELLY C

9211 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS LT 43 BLK 5 OPC 704 124 CONS

$6,316.24

PRIVITERA, MIKE; PRIVITERA, MARY

5907 W 94TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS AMENDED PLAT LT 7 BLK 7 OPC 704 144 CONS

$3,534.59

PTACEK, BRYAN

9511 W 83RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COMANCHE HEIGHTS LT 10 BLK 1 OPC 763 1 10

$1,762.16

PURA VIDA PROPERTY VENTURES LLC

8122 W 92ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 24 BLK 7 OPC-0699 0115

$3,031.70

QIU, SONG FU; YING, WEI

8607 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERN VALLEY LOT 2 BLK 4 OPC-8605 0046

$2,904.48

QUACH, BECKY THI; QUACH, DANH L.

14425 BARTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE SOUTH THIRD PLAT LT 113 OPC 242 113

$3,332.83

QUICK, DAVID; QUICK, ANDRA

10820 W 105TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 28 BLK 20 OPC 1005 20 28

$5,617.54

QUINN REAL ESTATE CO INC

6418 W 144TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUINCY COURT THIRD PLAT LT 3 BLK 26 OPC 595 5A 26 3

$4,562.48

QUINN REAL ESTATE CO INC

15105 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

STANLEY LOTS 3 4 5 & N 4’ OF LOT 6 BLOCK 1 OPC 781

$8,202.72

QUINN, DANIEL W; QUINN, TARA L.

10823 W 164TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARNET HILL FIFTH PLAT PT LT 13 BG 155.92’ N & 11.45’ W SE CR SW 110’ NW 156.47’ SW 60’ NW 155’ NE 170’ SE 311.47’ TO POB

$15,834.33

QUINN, DANIEL W; QUINN, TARA L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GARNETT HILL FIFTH PLAT LT 13 EX BG 155.92’ N & 11.45’ W SE CR SW 110’ NW 156.47’ SW 60’ NW 155’ NE 170’ SE 311.47’ TO POB

$3,436.80

R & S BUILDERS, INC.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERWOOD ESTATES FIRST PLAT BG NW CR LT 26 E 16.17’ S 158.30’ TO S/L W CUR RT 20.91’TO SW CR N 158.54’ TO POB OPC 328 1 26A

$98.87

R&D HOMES LLC

8020 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHERRY VIEW LOT 4 OPC-8294B0004

$2,748.67

RACHEL A TAYLOR LIVING TRUST

10575 W 157TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

TU’LAKES LT 20 EX BG NW CR LT 20 E 40.12’ CUR RT 130.75’ S 297.07’ E 160’ TO E/L S 108.85’ TO SE CR W 330’ TO SW CR N 410.11’ TO POB OPC 291 2 20

$8,902.31

RADFORD FAMILY TRUST

9225 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEL-AIR HEIGHTS N 80’ LT 21 BLK 4 OPC 704 76 CONS

$4,463.76

RANA, DIWAKAR; RANA, VANDANA

6402 W 147TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY BY THE LAKE 4TH PLAT LT 155 OPC 598 3 155

$5,788.56

RAWSON, SHARON K.

7905 SHAWNEE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MOKAW HIGHLANDS SELY 85 FT NWLY 155 FT LOT 197 ALL LOTS 200 & 201 & NWLY 15 FT LOT 202 OPC-7269

$1,458.56

RBR ENTERPRISES LLC

8241 RILEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND HEIGHTS NO. 2 N 80’ LT 5 BLK 9 OPC 8064

$1,294.74

RD PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LLC

6240 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND TRAIL OFFICE PARK LT 2 OPC 518 1F 2

$99,993.12

REED, JENNIFER L; REED, STEPHEN R

8810 CRAIG DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 7 BLK 4 OPC-0693 0035

$2,704.04

REED, ROSS W.

8604 W 80TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS W 75’ E 156.8’ S143.06’ N 274’ LT 32 & OVERLAND CIRCLE LT C OPC 8306B

$1,600.62

REEDER, SUSANA L.

7501 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTFIELD LOT 1 EX N 12 FT & W 15 FT & WLY TRI TR IN ST OPC-0520 0001

$1,289.01

REID, BRITT; REID, KRISTEN

11109 W 163RD CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS FARM FOURTH PLAT LT 112 OPC 325 1A 112 112

$10,199.43

RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC

8601 W 74TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ANTIOCH ACRES PT LT 6 DESC AS: BG 635’ N & 165’ E SW CR NW1/4 19-12-25 S 140’ E 212’ N 140’ W 212’ TO POB

$1,844.65

REUTER, LAURIE

4815 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOUTHWEST GARDENS SLY TR LOT 25 100 FT ON W & 62.21 FT ON EOPC-5290 0001

$1,617.76

RH PROPERTY KC LLC

8132 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 11 BLK 1 OPC-0682 0011

$2,429.08

RHOADES, ROGER W.; RHOADES, NANCY J.

10421 GRANT LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF LOT 59 BLK 5 OPC-1010 0005 0059

$2,448.36

RICE, DENNIS L.; RICE, PATRICIA L.

9915 ROSEWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK ADDITION N 30’ LT 8 & S 70’ LT 9 OPC 784A 8

$2,646.01

RICHARD AND CARRIE SMITH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

16901 BARTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS RANCH THIRD PLAT, Lot 70

$2,339.57

RIO LOBO RANCHES

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

6-15-25 NW1/4 EX 20.51 AC IN HWY EX 10.529 AC IN RDS EX 35 TRS TOTALING 64.534 AC EX 2 TRS PLATTED 43.156 AC & 21.674AC & EX .455 AC .43 ACS M/L OPC 307

$23.79

RIPPETOE, JOHN B.; RIPPETOE, KRISTA L.

9248 SWITZER RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE SOUTH LOT 24 BLK 3 OPC-0896 0090

$3,397.11

ROBBINS, KAREN JO

8820 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PROCTOR PLACE LOT 17 EX W 168 FT OPC-3710

$200.00

ROBERT J AND CONNIE S EWY LIVING TRUST

12917 RICHARDS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM BY THE GREEN NINTH PLAT LT 9 BLK 11 OPC 177 1C 2A 11 9

$4,110.64

ROBERT T HAWKES AND ENA VOLIC REVOCABLE TRUST

6225 W 155TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

ESTATES OF BLUE VALLEY FIRST PLAT LT 31 OPC 641 1A 31

$2,561.89

ROBERT W GATTSHALL LIVING TRUST

8444 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MAWN ESTATES N 48 FT LOT 6 & S 32 FT LOT 7 OPC-7897 0007

$3,892.74

ROBIN PHAM STERLING REVOCABLE TRUST

11434 W 112TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE MEADOWS ADDITION WLY 38’ LT 19 BLK 1 OPC 54 3 1 19

$1,911.21

ROBINSON, ED TRUST; ROBINSON, MING H

7926 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CRESTA VISTA BG SE CR LT 5 N 40.08’ W 135’ S TO SW CR E 135’ TO POB OPC 2610 5A

$2,559.59

ROBINSON, KENT R.

5800 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 28 BLK 23 OPC 825 464

$2,174.78

ROCHE, DENNIS FREDERICK; ROCHE, TINA M.

8429 TRAVIS LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

EDSON PLACE LOT 19 OPC-0673 0019

$1,667.02

RODERICK, THOMAS; LOWERY, CARL E

7639 HEMLOCK ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRUCE ACRES N 1/2 LOT 21 OPC-0520A0021A

$3,834.66

ROKOSZ, MERIDITH C.

9425 HARDY DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS SOUTH LOT 29 BLK 2 OPC-3259 0049

$3,291.71

ROMEO, RALPH V; ROMEO, LUCY

17101 NOLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL FIRST PLAT LT 21 OPC 11 1 2A 21

$3,436.42

ROSALES, RUBEN R.; ROSALES, ALMA E.

6516 W 72ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NANCE’S FIRST ADDITION LT 19 OPC 55 19

$2,856.36

ROSENBERG, ADAM; ROSENBERG, CHANA

8680 W 102ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES 4TH PLAT LT 54 BLK 7 OPC 815 7 54

$3,142.67

ROSENBERGER, WILLIAM M, Jr; LIU, JIAO

12409 REEDS RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEER RUN THIRD PLAT LOTS 45 THRU 69 LT 68 OPC 455 68

$3,185.82

ROSS ROYALTY INVESTMENTS LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

RAYVEN PLAINS LOT 7 BLK 3 EX MINERAL RIGHTS

$1,383.50

ROTHENBERG, JACK C

9202 W 119TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN W 41.26’ LT 5 BLK 1 OPC 141E 1 5

$3,809.62

ROTHSTEIN, H. STEVEN; ROTHSTEIN, AMANDA M.

8006 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES SECOND PLAT PT LT 37 BLK 11 BG NE CR NW 10.60’ SW 92.15’ NE 93.11’ TO POB & LT 38 EX BG SW CR NE 35.13’ SW 35.39’ CUR TO N 4.03’ TO POB OPC 815A 5A 11 38A

$5,441.85

ROXANNE HUTTON REVOCABLE TRUST

9605 ENGLAND DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW RESURVEY LT 20 BLK 4 OPC 913 79

$3,268.80

ROYAL ELK INVESTMENTS LLC

7901 W 151ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

151ST AND U.S. 69 SHOPPING CENTER FIRST PLAT LT 1 OPC 631 1

$39,098.76

RPBERT L COOK JR AND BERNICE T COOK MARITAL PROPERTY TRUST

5605 W 147TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

LIONSGATE BY THE LAKE LT 57 OPC 597 57

$5,186.44

RPS SERVICES LLC

9233 HAYES DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LT 42 BLK 23 OPC 910 42

$1,510.67

RPS SERVICES LLC

9449 LOWELL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTRIDGE ESTATES LT 6 BLK 16 EX TRI TR IN SW CR & EX E 30’ OPC 3258 68

$1,663.04

RPS SERVICES LLC

8905 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDGATES LOT 13 BLK 9 OPC-0694 0009 0013

$1,614.37

RPS SERVICES, LLC

9120 FLINT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CONGLETON INDUSTRIAL PARK LOT 11 BLK 4 EX N 90 FT OPC-

$7,034.27

RUBIN, BERNARD M.; RUBIN, PAULINE S.

11532 BLUEJACKET ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE PARK ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 20 BLK 2 EX BG SE CR LT 20 NE 114.43’ NW 75.91’ SW 125.40’ ELY 19.41’ TO BG OPC 44 3 2 20

$664.82

RYAN, CHRISTOPHER L; RYAN, ELIZABETH A

8729 W 157TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE FARMS SECOND PLAT LT 131 OPC 301 4 131

$10,881.28

RYAN, MICHELE R

6728 W 109TH ST #C OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TUILERIES BLDG I UNIT 206I& .461% INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 344 2 2 I 206I

$1,958.17

SAIFAN, IBRAHAM; HAMOUDA, SABA

12302 W 167TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CENTURY FARMS SECOND PLAT, Lot 57

$4,536.82

SAJADI, SEYED; SOBOLEVSKAYA, SVETLANA

14404 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SOMERSET BROOKE LT 39 OPC 234 1 39

$7,282.24

SALLAZ, MARTIN A.; SALLAZ, TERRI L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

15-13-24 S 330’ W1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 EX W 140’ S 190’ &EX PT PLATTED .032 AC M/L OPC 74 3

$12.04

SALYERS, RACHEL A.

9601 CANTERBURY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN ACRES LOT 47 OPC-0757 0047 CONS

$689.70

SARASWATHI SATHYANARAYANA REVOCABLE TRUST

9007 W 120TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN BG NE CR LT 21 BLK2 S 117.70’ W 65’ NW 21.13’ NE131.37’ E 20.02’ TO BG OPC 141E 2 21

$1,848.20

SATTERFIELD, THEODORE L. CO-TTSATTERFIELD, SONDRA J. CO-TTEE

9329 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 8 BLK 17 OPC-0699 0282

$1,929.38

SAVORY DEVELOPMENT I LLC

9292 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PLAZA LT 1 OPC 692 3B 1

$10,558.74

SAWAF, IYAD; SAWAF, KATIA

16069 FONTANA ST #103 OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARKVIEW AT THE WILDERNESS SECOND PLAT, Lot 15

$2,162.57

SAWYER, ROBIN P.

14400 MAPLE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LIONSGATE BY THE GREEN SECOND PLAT LT 132 OPC 595 1 132

$4,345.12

SAYED, ALI KAMRAN ZAHEER; ABBAS, ELHAM FATIMA

14504 WEDD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROOKHIGHLAND LT 19 OPC 235 4 19

$4,075.31

SCHAIBLE, CLAUDIA M; SCHAIBLE, DOUGLAS K. SR; SCHAIBLE, DOUGLAS K. JR

7614 W 72ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN FIELDS LOT 29 BLK 3 OPC-0513 0096

$3,290.62

SCHARNHORST, ANGELA K; MELLIES, PENNY L

6300 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 25 BLK 48 OPC-0802 0506 CONS

$3,941.35

SCHERZER, PATRICK J; KREYLA CORP

10620 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANCOCK WOODLANDS LT 1 EX S 2’ OPC 829 1A

$6,332.72

SCHLEGEL, IRVIN

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF OVERLAND PLACE SMALL STRIP BG NE CR LT A BLK 2 W TO PT 144.23’ E SW CR N 62.97’ E TO PT N 37.03’ E 2.49’ S TO POB OPC 8621

$4.78

SCHMID, MARK R.; SCHMID, JAN M.

13021 LARSEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TRACES OF WINDHAM HILL 1STPLAT LT 191 OPC 173 191

$2,728.68

SCHMIDT, RENEE S.

9415 W 117TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HUNTER’S POINTE SECOND PLAT LT30 BLK 2 OPC 37 3 2 30

$4,031.25

SCHMIEDELER, EDWARD A. AND SCHMIEDELER, BONNIE P. TRUST

7721 W 90TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

TOMAHAWK RIDGE LOT 15 BLK 9 OPC-0691 0000I0015

$511.80

SCHOEB, VICTORIA L; SCHOEB, WILLIAM F

11305 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 8 BLK 7 OPC 31 4 7 8

$2,276.37

SCHUNCK, NINA M; FARWELL, LETHA M

10540 BOND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 31 BLK 2 OPC 1007 2 31

$13.29

SCHWEIKER, JOHN

8666 W 108TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND VIEW – VILLAGE ONE PLAT OF SURVEY AS REC BK 949 P 649 BLK 1 BLDG 6 UNIT A & 1.15% INTEREST IN COMMON AREA OPC 340 2 1 6 A

$2,508.76

SCOTT L BARNES AND JODIE R BARNES REVOCABLE TRUST

8814 W 142ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLOWBROOK THIRD PLAT LT 84 OPC 221 84

$3,213.52

SCROGUM-RUTTAN, JEANINE E; RUTTAN, PHILLIP C

7608 W 64TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS LOT 43 OPC-0498 0043

$1,195.01

SEARLE, JOSEPH D; SEARLE, A DANETTE

9121 W 178TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARBOR VIEW THIRD PLAT LT 29

$4,239.72

SEDIQZAD, FARIED A.; SEDIQZAD, MARIA

13916 NOLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FOREST GLEN BY THE LAKE FIRST PLAT LT 36 OPC 203 1C 36

$3,387.54

SEGURA, STEVEN R.

9005 GOODMAN DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 19 BLK 7 OPC-0693 0116

$1,434.51

SEITTER, LAURA LUCE; LUCE, MICHAEL

7125 DEARBORN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF 2ND ADDITION N 1/2 LT 4 BG 232.88’ S NW CR LT 4 E 136.84’ S 77.70’ W 136.94’ N 77.62’ TO PT OF POB OPC 5216

$3,050.03

SHADE, SHELLEY

9215 W 98TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW RESURVEY LT 9 BLK 12 OPC 913 247

$3,403.99

SHAFFER, JULIE A

5108 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAMPTON PLACE 6TH PLAT LT 241 OPC 655 241

$5,558.66

SHALINSKY, MILTON; SHALINSKY, ANNE H.

5513 W 86TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BEVERLY ESTATES LOT 4 BLK 18 OPC- CONS

$4,163.50

SHALINSKY, STEPHEN C.; NEWBERG, RUTH E.

8709 LAMAR AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 6 LT 294 OPC 701 294

$16.62

SHANNON VALLEY VENTURES, LLC

11200 ANTIOCH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY SHOPPING CENTER PT LT 1 LYG WITHIN IND CR MIDB EX PT REPLATTED

$146,562.18

SHANNON VALLEY VENTURES, LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY SHOPPING CENTER PT LT 1 LYG O/S IND CR MIDB OPC 31 8 28 1

$2,237.95

SHANNON VALLEY VENTURES, LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY SHOPPING CENTER TRACT A OPC 31 8 28 A

$3,500.37

SHAOUL, SAHRAN I

17509 MANOR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RED FOX RUN AT SUNDANCE RIDGE 1ST PLAT LT 16

$12.29

SHAWNEE DEVELOPMENTS LLC

7700 W 64TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE TRAIL LANDS LOT 45 OPC-0498 0045

$2,661.60

SHEPARD, WILLIAM; SHEPARD, JESSICA

9133 GRANT LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 54 & SLY 17 FT LOT 55 BLK 23 OPC-0910 0054

$3,629.73

SHEPLAK, SHERYL

5308 W 103RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARKWAY 103 CONDOMINIUM BLK 1 BLDG 4 APT 10 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 843 1 4 1 4 10 CONS

$2,531.00

SHERRELL, DAVID; SHERRELL, VENA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDHAM HILL 2ND PLAT LT 68 LYING IN SEC 25 OPC 161C 68

$38.44

SHIMKUS, JANIS L.

8305 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW1/4 SW1/4 AMENDED SURVEY OF TR 36 GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA 2 & N BK 160 PG 482 OPC 683 36 2

$1,114.87

SHIMKUS, JANIS L.

7904 W 114TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUMMERCREST SECOND PLAT LT 28 BLK 1 OPC 432 1 28

$2,026.46

SHIMKUS, JANIS LEE

8734 METCALF AVE #203 OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM BLDG B UNIT 203B & 1.70% INT IN COMMON AREA & FACILITIES OPC

$976.24

SHIPLEY, ELIZABETH L.

9808 W 100TH ST, OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LOT 9 BLK 7 OPC-0916 0007 0009

$1,129.72 (2023)

SHIPLEY, ELIZABETH L.

9808 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HANOVER LOT 9 BLK 7 OPC-0916 0007 0009

$3,172.89 (2024)

SHUI, YOUMIN

7722 W 155TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRITTANY PARK SEVENTH PLAT LT 13 OPC 623 1B 13

$2,357.70

SIERANT, PETER ANTHONY; SIERANT, MICHELLE R

10023 LARSEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 11 BLK 8 OPC-

$3,839.33

SIERRA SALES, INCORPORATED

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

MOKAW HIGHLANDS BG 100’ NW & 165’ NE SW COR LT 52 NE 130.25’ SE 331.85’ W 108.65’ NW 253.2’ TO BG & ADJ VAC GOODMAN ST ON E PT LTS 47 THRU50 & PT LT 53 & ADJ VAC ST & RWY EX 2 NLY TRS TOTALING 40.4’ ON E & 40’ ON W FOR HWY EX PT REPLATTED ( SANTA FE DR & GOODMAN DR ) OPC 7110

$5.38

SIGHT INVESTMENTS LLC

5601 W 144TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LIONSGATE BY THE GREEN SECOND PLAT LT 133 OPC 595 1 133

$6,047.65

SILVERMAN FAMILY TRUST

10312 NALL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS N 36’ LT 4 & S 39’ LT 5 BLK 8A OPC-0825 0150 0001 CONS

$13.52

SIM, MICHAEL; SIM, MARCELLA; SIM, EMILY

8490 W 108TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND VIEW – VILLAGE ONE PLAT OF SURVEY AS REC BK 949 P 649 BLK 1 BLDG 3 UNIT F & 1.15% INTEREST IN COMMON AREA OPC 340 2 1 3 F

$922.51

SIMPSON, MARSHAL T TRUST

11703 W 102ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

ASPEN HILLS LT 13 BLK 2 OPC 932 2 13

$4,201.36

SINGH, JAGTAR

11814 W 132ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENTWOOD CROSSING LT 237 OPC 175 237

$2,940.72

SIRNA, RICHARD A.; SIRNA, ROBIN A.

6200 W 68TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RAYVEN PLAINS E 35 FT LOT 12 & W 35 FT LOT 11 BLK 4 OPC-0459 0054A

$1,597.74

SIRVA RELOCATION LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILDERNESS VALLEY FIRST PLAT BG SW CR LT 53 NE 58.38’ SW 70.57’ TO S/L LT 53 NW 6.96’ & 24.20’ TO POB OPC 700 5 53A

$22.83

SKID, PHILIP HOWARD; SKID, JONATHAN STUART

7218 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENNWOOD ADDITION LT 1 BLK 1 OPC 513 1

$3,516.94

SKID, PHILLIP H

7704 W 158TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RETREAT AT MAPLE CREST FOURTH PLAT LT 226 OPC 623 6 3 105 99 226

$2,113.81

SLOAN, EILEEN M; KJAR, DEBORAH E.; DECKARD, ANNETTE

8218 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 11 BLK 10 OPC-0682 0149

$2,503.50

SMITH & RUBEO LLC

7270 W 98TH TER #B OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDMILL VILLAGE OFFICE PARK (LOT 3-A) UNIT B & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA &FAC OPC 810 3A B

$1,956.45

SMITH, ALFONZO

16700 CENTURY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS 66221

CENTURY FARMS SECOND PLAT, LOT 58

$5,000.81

SMITH, ALFREDA W.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLONY WEST LT 15 LYING SE OF LINE BG AT PT ON NLY/L LT 15 228’ E NW COR SLY TO PT ON SLY/L 188’ SE SW COR EX SE TRITR 112.52’ ON E OPC 786B 15 CONS

$217.53

SMITH, ALFREDA W.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE STRIP OF LAND IN REAR LOT 10 BLK 5 16 FT X 70 FT M/L OPC-0898 0086

$13.05

SMITH, DAVID R

8834 NALL AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 4 LT 354 OPC 701 354

$2,762.27

SMITH, JEFFREY M; SMITH, SUZANNE M

9809 BLUEJACKET DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 5 BLK 4 OPC-

$17.06

SMITH, JULIA A.; SMITH, JOHN W.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST W 4’ LT 10 BLK 13 OPC CONS

$4.68

SMITH, REBECCA L.

9131 W 91ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HERITAGE FARMS LT 4 BLK 4 OPC 907 4 4

$4,554.22

SNITKOFF, HOWARD

8032 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND LOTS W 75 FT S 2/5 LOT 23 OPC-8284 0001

$3,755.65

SNOW FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

7715 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 8 BLK 5 OPC-0809 0142

$1,312.76

SOGGY BOTTOM PROPERTIES LLC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAZEL CREST PT LT A & LTS 8 & 9 LYG S OF ELY EXT N/L LT 4 BLK 3 FERN DELL NO 2

$288.11

SOHRABY FAMILY TRUST

6613 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS 2ND PLAT PT LT 62 BG NE CR SE 188.63’ W103.45’ NW 129.19’ TO N/L NE CUR LF 24.63’ TO POB OPC 599B 62

$3,538.66

SOHRABY, AZAR

9016 W 82ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHASE MANOR LOT 21 BLK 2 OPC-0751A0038

$2,652.44

SOHRABY, AZAR

8715 W 82ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHASE MANOR LOT 17 BLK 3 OPC-0751A0075

$3,473.82

SOHRABY, AZAR

8810 W 94TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 21 BLK 21 OPC-0911 0096

$3,376.49

SOHRABY, AZAR

11506 W 164TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILLS FARM TENTH PLAT LT 203

$9,843.00

SOHRABY, AZAR

6601 W 101ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS WLY 34 FT LOT 11 & ELY 46 FT LOT 12 BLK 52 OPC-0802 0605 CONS

$3,417.73

SOHRABY, AZAR

6022 W 157TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN LAKE SUBDIVISION PHASE 4 LT 10 BLK 7 OPC 639 1 7 10

$4,104.67

SOMMER, DANE R.; SOMMER, SHARLA R.

12621 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARLINGTON ESTATES LT 13 BLK 1 OPC 148 4 1 13

$3,740.10

SOMMERVILLE, JERRY R.; SOMMERVILLE, KIMBERLY A.

5502 W 152ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

GREEN MEADOWS LT 9 BLK 12 OPC 635 12 9

$4,628.68

SPANGLER, SUSAN K LIVING TRUST

8205 W 148TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRITTANY HIGHLANDS SECOND PLATLT 19 BLK 3 OPC 622 3 19

$5,211.63

SPEER, AUSTIN E

7527 EBY AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

JESSUP SUBDIVISION N 1/2 LT 18 OPC 3090

$1,586.98

SPIESS, MICHAEL; SPIESS, TERESA; SPIESS, ERNEST; SPIESS, WINIFRED

9506 CEDAR ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 5 & PT LT 6 BG NE CR W 10.5’ SE TO SE CR NW ALG E/L TO BG BLK 24 OPC CONS

$6,021.85

SPITZENGEL, LINDA K.

7300 GLENWOOD LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

MAPLE CREST VIEW NO. 2 LT 10 OPC 5232 10

$3,141.08

SQUIBBS, MARGARET M

7912 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HADLEY COURT LT 3 OPC 8273 1 3

$3,503.61

SRIPATHI, SUDERSHAN R.; MADDI, SUSHMA R.

15757 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILLOW BEND AT THE VILLAGE – PHASE 1 LT 26 OPC 647F 26

$4,657.59

SSP REAL ESTATE, LLC

16210 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY BUSINESS CENTER EIGHTH PLAT LT 2 OPC 719A 1A 1 2

$22,869.73

STACK, LAURA; HOLMBERG, JAMES; RODLUND, JULIA

5801 W 99TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRACT B 12-A, 13-A,17-A, 27-A, 14 TO 29 INCLUSIVELT 13 BLK 24 OPC 825 483

$3,623.95

STALLINGS, BECKY L.

6705 W 126TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONEYBROOK SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR AS REC BK 2519 PG 742 LT 2 BLK 28 OPC 463 1A 2 28 2

$3,544.63

STAPLETON, R. ALLEN

9169 W 102ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHATHAM COURT PT BLK B (TR B) BG 268.71’ N & 31’ W OF SE CR BLK B W 44.90’ N 40’ E 22’ S 6’ E 22.90’ S 34’ TO POB TR 11OPC 915 B 11

$18.65

STARK FAMILY TRUST

16233 JUNIPER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE WILDERNESS FIFTH PLAT LT 247 OPC 699 6 247

$3,229.76

STEELE, MADISON

5251 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NORTHWEST MANOR N1/2 LT 26 OPC 175A 26A

$1,531.99

STEFFEE, DAVID L.; STEFFEE, JENNIFER A.

5415 LOWELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS N 1/2 LOT 54 OPC-1876

$3,068.36

STERLING, KEVIN; STERLING, ROBIN

6618 METCALF AVE OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN PLACE S 1/2 E 1/2 LT 6BLK 2 EX ELY TR IN HWY OPC 5272 2A

$1,528.87

STEVE DREILING REVOCABLE INTER VIVOS TRUST

10716 W 88TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE BG 391’ W NE CR LT 2 BLK 20 SW 187.2’ SE 40.61’ TO PT OF BG SE 115’ TO S/L SW 78.6’ NW 118.75’ NE 78.125’ TOBG OPC 889C 2A 2

$2,253.48

STEWART, KIMBERLY S.; BOECHLER, JEROME E.

10228 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 25 BLK 13 OPC-0925 0013 0025

$4,252.96

STONE, KILLIAN

11624 W 109TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEYBROOKE ESTATES LT 52 OPC 20 52

$4,883.99

STRANG HOLDINGS

8239 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 7 BLK 7 OPC-0682 0103

$2,340.82

STRANGE, PAUL A, Jr; STRANGE, MARY ELIZABETH

11401 W 99TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK W 9.50’ LT 2 & E 87.50’ LT 3 BLK 25 OPC 924 25 2A

$1,918.52

STUBBS, DEBORAH KAY

7909 W 51ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS E 125’ N 1/2 LT 71 EX PT IN ST OPC 1893 1

$22.09

STUCKEY, ROGER B.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PARK CERT OF SUR TR 3 LT A AS REC IN BK 201 P 528 PAR F OPC 914A 3 F

$84.00

STURM, CYNTHIA

8507 ENGLAND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LOTS 44 45 & S 20 FT LOT 46 BLK 7 OPC-2090

$733.91

SUTHERLAND, DAVID; SUTHERLAND, TANYA

7871 W 155TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEWOOD NORTH LT 32 OPC 637 7 32

$6,375.07

SVEJDA, DAVID DANIEL; BARTON, EMMA

7224 HADLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN ESTATES LOT 7 BLK 5 OPC-

$3,209.22

SVOBODA, ROBERT A; SVOBODA, MARY LYNN

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

REPLAT HAWTHORNE VALLEY FIRST PLAT TRACT C BLK 2 BG NE CR LT 12 ELY 2’ SLY 126’ TO SE CR NLY ALG ELY/L LT 12 125.95’ TO POB OPC 473 1 B 2A

$3.35

SWEGEL, KATHERINE

10318 RUSSELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LOT 5 EX S 60 FT & S 45 FT LOT 6 BLK 56 OPC-0802 0678 CONS

$3,633.12

T AND S

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS TRI TR LOT 23 BLK 42 BEG 35 FT S NW COR LOT 23 ELY PARALLEL TO N/L TO REAR LINE LOT N 4 FT W TO BEG OPC-0802 0374A CONS

$2.29

TAG REAL ESTATE LLC

7336 W 135TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHOPPES AT DEER CREEK WOODS II THIRD PLAT LT 2 OPC 530 2

$50,767.23

TARKIO REAL ESTATE LLC

9110 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST SLY 15 FT LOTS 11 THRU 14 & ALL OF LOTS 15 THRU 20 & 30 FT VAC ST ADJ ON S EX SELY TR FOR HWY 26.3 FT ON W & 3.6 FT ON E BLK 16 OPC-2376

$8,347.52

TASSET, BRANDON S; TASSET, KATHERINE J

2404 W 180TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ARCHERS LANDING AT SUNDANCE RIDGE 1ST PLAT LT 49

$3,921.02

TAVERNARO, JASON; TAVERNARO, TONYA

17401 OAKSHIRE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TERRYBROOK FARMS THIRTEENTH PLAT, Lot 387

$9,869.06

TAYLOR, BRUCE E.; TAYLOR, KATHERINE M.

10729 W 118TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COUNTRYSHIRE LT 24 OPC 58 24

$5,236.74

TEIXEIRA, GILBERTO; TEIXEIRA, IZABEL D.

9136 W 116TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK ESTATES 2ND PLAT LT 38 BLK 2 OPC 39 3 2 38

$3,918.02

TENNIS, JERRY A.; TENNIS, EDNA L.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK RIDGE ESTATES LOT 14 E 2 FT OPC-0516 0014A

$5.38

TEWELL, MARIAN P.

11533 W 100TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAKVIEW ESTATES LT 16 BLK 5 OPC 929B 3 5 16

$2,128.17

THAO, PAVY; THAO, TENG

5154 LOWELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS N1/2 E 170’ LT 75 OPC-1898A

$1,542.17

THOMAS, ALEX M.

10571 LONG ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PEPPER POINTE PT LT 26 BG NW CR NE ALG N/L 117.65’ TO NE CRS ALG E/L 68.55’ NW 110.03’ TOW/L LT NLY ALG W/L 21.25’ TO BG OPC 1000 5 26A

$3,141.67

THOMAS, LINDA J

6800 W 77TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE MANOR LOT 14 BLK 4 OPC-0538 0072

$2,063.51

THOMPSON, JAMES; THOMPSON, HELEN

7453 WALMER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ATWOOD PLACE S 100 FT LOT 6 OPC-0894A

$3,798.56

TINBERG, JASON; TINBERG, MICHELLE

10400 W 153RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOODS AT COLTON LAKE FOURTH PLAT, PT LT 22 LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST

$12,032.68

TINBERG, JASON; TINBERG, MICHELLE

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOODS AT COLTON LAKE FOURTH PLAT, PT LT 22 LYG O/S CONTRACT DIST

$44.20

TINDELL, VICKI L.

8507 SANTA FE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

VALLEY VIEW LOT 2 BLK 2 OPC-0684 0015

$822.68

TINGELHOFF, LINDA M.

11429 W 112TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLLEGE MEADOWS ADDITION LT 16BLK 3 EX PT BG NLY CR SELY 139.08’ S 70.93’ W 44.85’ NWLY 152.27’ NELY ALG CUR 21.35’ TO BG OPC 54 3 3 16

$1,640.64

TONY T WONG REVOCABLE TRUST; RICHARDS, LYNN F

8313 W 99TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PINEHURST ESTATES 8TH PLAT LT 34 BLK 5 OPC 815 5 34

$6,493.86

TORELLO, SCOTT A.

7201 HORTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PRAIRIE VIEW NO. 3 LT 49 OPC 5217 49

$1,219.67

TOTAL SOLUTIONS REALTY LLC

9807 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODE’S PLACE LT 8 OPC 810A 8

$1,806.84

TRAN, HOA T

9002 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 14 BLK 4 OPC-0921 0004 0014

$1,409.85

TRANER, BONNIE TRUSTEE

8606 W 77TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

YOUNG’S LAKE LT 2 & LT 3 BLK 1EX SE TRI TR 10’ ON S OPC-13035

$994.57

TRAN-NGUYEN LIVING TRUST

9415 FARLEY LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 1 BLK 28 OPC-0910 0184

$1,596.59

TRAN-NGUYEN LIVING TRUST

9717 W 93RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 12 BLK 28 OPC-0910 0195

$1,710.01

TRAN-NGUYEN LIVING TRUST

9216 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HERITAGE FARMS LT 7 BLK 6 OPC 907 6 7

$1,889.88

TRIBBLE, DAN R.

9208 W 89TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 8 BLK 7 OPC-0902 0027

$4,354.71

TRIVET HOMES LLC

9400 GODDARD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WELLINGTON SQUARE LOT 14 BLK 7 OPC-

$3,038.57

TSUNASHIMA, SAEKO

8119 W 87TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLENWOOD HEIGHTS LOT 1 BLK 2 OPC-0693 0008

$3,129.07

TUCKER, LILI G

6909 W 129TH CT OVERLAND PARK, KS

DEER CREEK COURTS LT 24 OPC 520A 24

$6,428.20

TUNG THANH MAI YEN THI PHAM

7509 W 98TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE E 5 FT LOT 14 ALL LOT 15 & W 5 FT LOT 16 BLK 7 OPC-0809 0216

$1,745.52

TWILA K ZIMMERMAN TRUST FBO JASON ZIMMERMAN

6600 W 83RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CONSER’S ADDITION E 105’ S 135’ LT 8 OPC 1370

$4,114.29

UNITED ENGINEERS INC

17041 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 8

$1,018.50

UNITED ENGINEERS INC

17340 EARNSHAW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANCTUARY FIRST PLAT, Lot 30

$963.80

UNRUH, GARY D.; UNRUH, STACIE J.

8104 W 131ST PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRANDON PLACE OF LANCASTER 2ND PLAT LT 128 OPC 532C 128

$20.62

UNVERFERTH, FAYROL T. TRUST

7707 W 149TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HEATHERWOOD SECOND PLAT LT 60 EX BG SW CR NW 178.91’ NE 7.42’ & 31.62’ SE 158.31’ TO E/L SW 61.28’ W 13.37’ TO POB OPC 617 60A

$4,677.76

VALDEZ, ALMA RUEDA; VALDEZ, GENOVEVA RUEDA

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

ELMHURST LTS 25 & 26 BLK 12

$236.11

VANDERVELDE, EMILY M.

8900 W 93RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 19 BLK 20 OPC-0911 0065

$1,580.55

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

11419 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY ESTATES PT LT 7 EXBG ELY CR SW 151.51’ NW 25.79’NE 117.96’ E 70.66’ TO BG OPC 44 2 7

$2,984.49

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

11421 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY ESTATES PT LT 7 BGELY CR SW 151.51’ NW 25.79’ NE117.96’ E 70.66’ TO BG OPC 44 2 7A

$3,183.38

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

9701 W 83RD TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

COMANCHE HEIGHTS LT 3 BLK 2 OPC 763 2 3

$4,537.94

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

11615 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

INDIAN CREEK PARK ESTATES LT 3BLK 3 EX BG SE CR W 108.16’ NLY 45.70’ E 107.76’ S 29.62’ SW 19.27’ TO BG OPC 46 2 3 3

$3,361.55

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

11909 W 117TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

KIMBERLY DOWNS 2ND PLAT PT LT 100 LYING ELY OF A LINE BG 24.30’ E NW CR SLY TO S/L TO PT 81.50’ E SW CR OPC 68 1B 100

$3,001.90

VANHORN PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

11911 W 117TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

KIMBERLY DOWNS 2ND PLAT PT LT 100 LYING WLY OF A LINE BG 24.30’ E NW CR SLY TO S/L TO PT 81.50’ E SW CR OPC 68 1B 100A

$2,982.72

VANHORN, KENNETH N. TRUSTEE VANHORN, MECCA G. TRUSTEE

10237 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK LOT 28 BLK 13 OPC-0925 0013 0028

$4,717.87

VANLERBERG, JILL; LOYD, JOHN

10915 W 177TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GLADACRE MEADOWS LT 13 OPC 38A 13

$4,552.49

VAUGHAN, AARON C

8012 W 113TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUAIL VALLEY LT 5 BLK 5 OPC 438 2 5 5

$4,116.71

VAUGHAN, AARON C.

8233 PERRY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LORALEE WOODS SECOND PLAT BG NW CR LT 7 BLK 4 E 66.45’ SW 125.96’ TO S/L LT 7 WLY 34.79’TO SW CR LT 7 N 124.65’ TO BG OPC 3235 4 7

$2,417.63

VAUGHAN, AARON C; FRIEDRICH, SUSAN K

8235 PERRY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LORALEE WOODS SECOND PLAT PT LT 7 BLK 4 BG 66.45’ E NW CR E126.38’ SW 191.67’ NW 26.48’ NE 125.96’ TO BG OPC 3235 4 7A

$2,463.45

VAUGHAN, MILES C. III; GILBREATH, SENECA J.

10407 WEDD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF WEST N 15’ LT 5 & LT 6EX N 35’ BLK 2 OPC 1013 2 5B

$3,142.78

VELASQUEZ, DENNIS; VELASQUEZ, EMPERATRIZ D.

9009 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

REGENCY PARK LOT 6 BLK 5 OPC-0921 0005 0006

$1,305.59

VIDA LINDA LLC

14312 BOND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE SOUTH THIRD PLAT LT 64 OPC 242 64

$3,355.60

VILLAGE AT THE LINKS/LIONSGATEAREA HOMES ASSOC., INC.

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

32-13-25 BG 80’ N & 60’ W E/L SE1/4 NLY TO PT 320’ N S/L 1/4WLY TO PT 235’ W E/L SLY TO PT118’ N S/L WLY TO PT 385’ W E/L SLY TO PT 80’ N S/L ELY TOPT ON WLY/L LT 1 HARWELL’S HOLLOW NLY ALG W/L LT TO NW CRNELY TO NE CR SLY TO PT 80’ N S/L SE1/4 ELY TO POB EX .169 AC PLATTED & EX .3830 AC SUBJ TO PT IN RD .4647 ACS M/L OPC 551F

$193.00

VILLALOBO, JAIME M; CASTILLO, MARIA I

10308 W 142ND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

EAGLE POINTE LT 30 OPC 230C 30

$9,420.17

VOELZKE, REBECCA L.

7821 W 55TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS E 75 FT W 220 FT LOT 24 OPC-3313A

$17.95

VOKE, SUSAN D.

10615 W 89TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

WESTBROOKE LOT 3 BLK 17 OPC-0889 0241

$1,606.81

WADDELL, JANIE; WADDELL, MICHAEL

17055 METCALF PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

SUNRIDGE SUBDIVISION LT 3 OPC 160 1 2A

$3,206.30

WADMAN, MARC A; WADMAN, MELINDA D

6104 W 141ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE LINKS AT LIONSGATE FIRST PLAT LT 31 OPC 548D 2 31

$8,365.74

WAGNER, WILLIAM C; BRISCOE, SALLY M

10615 W 97TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CRAIGMONT LT 4 BLK 2 OPC 923 1 27

$3,828.97

WAI INC

11401 W 89TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF LOTS 3 & 15 SUNSET HILL LTS 3 TO 6 INC EX N 5’ & LTS 8 TO 10 INC EX PT OF LTS 6 & 10 CONV TO CITY OF OVERLAND PK OPC 5383

$15.63

WALIA, RAJWINDER SINGH; WALIA, MANPREET KAUR

9724 HADLEY DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE NE 33.01’ LT 8 & SW 2.49’ LT 9 BLK 17 OPC 815A 17 8A

$1,159.55

WALLICK, DAVID M.

8007 W 148TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRITTANY HIGHLANDS SECOND PLATLT 46 BLK 1 OPC 622 1 46

$4,529.91

WALTER, JENNIE E.

3900 W 100TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEAWOOD ESTATES LT 1140 OPC 773 1140

$2,762.27

WANER, GERALD F; WANER, KAREN KAY

6315 W 80TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

COLONIAL VILLAGE NO. 2 LT 38 EX E 30’ & LT 39 EX W 20’ OPC 664 39

$3,020.30

WANG, JING YI

9509 W 92ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 14 BLK 29 OPC-0910 0245

$10.77

WANG, LYNETTE Z

8743 W 106TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE ORCHARDS SECOND PLAT UNIT 49 BLDG 10 CARPORT 49-CP & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 1010 2 10 49

$1,624.84

WARD, NACONA R

7630 W 158TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

RETREAT AT MAPLE CREST LT 52 OPC 623 6 3 52

$3,755.47

WARN, JAMES D.; WARN, VIRGINIA G.; WARN, JAMES DONALD JR.

5822 FOSTER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GOODMAN HEIGHTS S 132 FT LOT 2 OPC-3269

$3,669.78

WARRINER, TOBIN B.; WARRINER, TERESA L.

11711 W 132ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BENTWOOD CROSSING LT 232 OPC 175 232

$2,855.43

WASSERMAN, BRADLEY MICHAEL

9304 W 125TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAMPTON PARK LT 10 OPC 143 10

$5,551.32

WATHANACHAROEN, SUCHINT

10849 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CAMBRIDGE SQUARE SECOND PLAT LT 2 BLK 4 OPC 341A 2 4 2

$1,347.84

WATKINS, VINCENT J.; MCGEE, TERRI D.

9115 W 90TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 20 EX E 10 FT & E 15 FT LOT 21 BLK 15 OPC-0902 0138

$1,729.49

WATTENBERG, HERBERT E.

7626 W 61ST ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

7-12-25 BG SW CR W 1/2 S 1/2 E 1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 E 167’ X N 174’ .67 ACS M/L OPC 196J

$3,432.58

WCAS HOLDINGS LLC

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

WOLF CREEK ACRES PT LT 5 BG 783.04’ S NW CR SE 555.90’ E 94.97’ NE 273.40’ E 59.69’ S 857.52’ NW 852.75’ N 560.44’ TO POB

$11,413.99

WEAVER, RICHARD A.

5401 LOWELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS N 65’ LT 55 & S 20’ LT 56 OPC 1877A

$2,580.31

WEAVER, RICHARD A.; WEAVER, JANET L.

5326 LOWELL ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CUNNINGHAM HIGHLANDS LT 81 OPC 1906

$3,021.44

WEAVER, SHERRY K

12334 W 107TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF LOTS 1 THROUGH 25 BLOCK 32 QUIVIRA FALLS TENTH PLAT AS REC BK 1535 P 662 LT 17 & LT 17G OPC 7 32 17

$2,786.51

WEBBER, JUDITH K

8824 W 113TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SHANNON VALLEY ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 17 BLK 8 OPC 31 4 8 17

$2,354.08

WEIBEL, JOHN JORDAN

3601 W 99TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCKS 7,8,9 AND 10 RANCH VIEW LT 19 BLK 2 EX W 15’ OPC 758 161

$1,960.91

WEICK, GALEN L. CO-TRUSTEE; WEICK, ANGELA S. CO-TRUSTEE

8719 MACKEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WINDGATES LOT 6 BLK 2 OPC-0694 0002 0006

$1,806.24

WESSELMAN, CALVIN L. JR; WESSELMAN, VICKI M.

8212 GOODMAN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

HOLMES CREST LOT 12 BLK 8 OPC-0682 0122

$1,403.57

WEST SIDE PROPERTIES LLC

15460 QUIVIRA RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

10-14-24 BG 66’ N SE CR NE1/4 N 88’ W 240’ S 88’ E 240’ TO POB EX .124 AC IN RD .361 ACS M/L

$2,342.49

WEST SIDE PROPERTIES LLC

9517 LINDEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 6 BLK 29 OPC- CONS

$5,586.50

WHITFIELD, MYLES EARL

9317 KESSLER LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHEROKEE HILLS LOT 2 BLK 21 OPC-0911 0077

$1,553.60

WICKSTROM, JOHN J; WICKSTROM, LORRAINE R

6910 W 69TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

BROADMOOR LOT 22 OPC-104820022

$1,590.86

WIGH, JEFFREY BOWMAN; WIGH, ANNA MARIE

9113 W 156TH PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE FARMS FIRST PLAT LT 42 OPC 301 4 6 42 42

$6,216.28

WILDE, JARED; WILDE, MEGHAN

13852 HORTON DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE LINKS AT LIONSGATE SECOND PLAT LT 67 OPC 548D 2 67

$16,973.53

WILEY, BRIAN; WILEY, SARAH

15809 EL MONTE ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MISSION RANCH SOUTH FIRST PLAT, Lot 8

$9,400.90

WILLIAM J PANTHER SUPPLEMENTAL NEEDS TRUST

5604 W 97TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHALET CONDOMINIUM BLDG 3 APT 27 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC OPC 802 3 27 CONS

$966.48

WILLIAMS, JOYCE S.

8023 KESSLER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERNDALE LOT 3 OPC-2618 0003

$2,990.35

WILLIAMS, KRISTINA; WILLIAMS, JASON

12920 W 117TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE MEADOWS ESTATES SECOND PLAT LT 2 BLK 9 OPC 73 1 9 2

$5,964.37

WILLIAMS, KRISTINA; WILLIAMS, JASON

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK TREE MEADOWS SECOND PLAT PT TR G BG SW CR NE1/4 SW1/4 15-13-24 NE 50’ N 6’ SW 45.84’TO W/L S 15’ TO BG OPC 73 1 G1

$5.24

WILLIAMS, LARRY E. & WILLIAMS, SUSAN D. REV TRUST

11903 SLATER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONE HAVEN N 42.8’ LT 9 BLK 1 OPC 141E 1 9

$1,909.00

WILLIAMS, MARTIN REA

8512 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OVERLAND ORCHARD LOT 2 OPC-8308

$3,555.21

WILLIAMSBURG OFFICE CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC

NS OVERLAND PARK, KS

METCALF VIEW SECOND PLAT W 21’E 170’ S 102’ LT 1 & W 21’ E 170’ N 75’ LT 2 BLK 7 OPC 822 2 1 7 1

$976.55

WILLS, DENNIS; PERRY, DIANA L

9323 W 146TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

PARKSIDE OF WELLINGTON PARK 3RD PLAT LT 134 OPC 233 134

$4,661.90

WILSON, JAMES R.; WILSON, HENRIETTA I.

9728 GRANDVIEW ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MORNINGVIEW RESURVEY LT 7 BLK 10 OPC 913 200

$2,808.25

WILSON, KAREN R

13484 W 126TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HIGHLAND VILLAGE PATIO HOMES TWENTY-SEVENTH PLAT UNIT 15 OPC 109 A 15

$5,325.02

WINER, BARRY L.; WINER, SUSAN L.

10201 EL MONTE LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHERRY HILL ESTATES LOT 151 OPC-0769 0149 CONS

$4,932.29

WINNING EDGE LLC

10107 W 105TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WYCLIFF OFFICE PARK LT 4 OPC 1014 3 B 4

$15,354.93

WINSCH, JEFFREY J

9947 WOODSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

NALL HILLS LT 26 BLK 25 OPC 802 29

$3,488.76

WOLCOTT, CHRIS; WOLCOTT, SHARON L.; WOLCOTT, KIMBERLY M.

12567 BARKLEY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

STONEYBROOK SECOND PLAT CERT OF SUR AS REC BK 2552 P 776 LT 2 BLK 18 OPC 463 1A 2 18 2

$1,736.81

WOLSKI, SUSAN L TRUST

8619 GOODMAN DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

WILSHIRE PARK LOT 15 BLK 2 OPC-0686 0032

$1,334.24

WOOLEY, JOSHUA C; WOOLEY, ROSHANA K

NS NT OVERLAND PARK, KS

CHAPEL HILL FOURTH PLAT, PT LT 362 LYG WITHIN CONTRACT DIST

$18.96

WRIGHT, TRENTON G; WRIGHT, ASHLEY M

10735 W 132ND PL OVERLAND PARK, KS

ST. ANDREWS HIGHLANDS THIRD PLAT LT 12 BLK 6 OPC 170 6 12

$6,242.71

WU, MING-HSIEN

8507 RIGGS ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

FERN VALLEY LOT 2 BLK 2 OPC-8606 0020

$1,247.17

WW KC METCALF LLC

11200 GLENWOOD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

WATERWALK OVERLAND PARK, Lot 1

$157,850.67

WYATT, HELEN

10419 BOND ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

OAK PARK MANOR LT 19 BLK 7 OPC 1007 7 19

$3,816.42

XIAO, CHANGZONG; DONG, YUHUA

11735 CAENEN ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

KIMBERLY DOWNS 2ND PLAT PT LT 83 BG SE CR NW 117.25’ TO SW CR CUR RT 41.93’ SE 116.68’ SW 38.67’ TO POB OPC 68 1B 83

$3,471.14

XIAO, LONG; YANG, ZHEYI

8407 W 152ND TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

KINGSTON BY THE PARK SECOND PLAT LT 23 BLK 1 OPC 632 5A 2 1 23

$4,408.31

XU, AHNA PHAM; PHAM, TAM T.; PHAM, SON N.

9612 W 131ST TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

HAMPTONSHIRE SECOND PLAT LT 23BLK 2 OPC 163 3 2 23

$3,163.56

XUAN, DAO DIEU

15213 KENNETH RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

11-14-25 BG 739.40’ S NW CR S 376.90’ E 577.40’ N 376.90’ W 577.40’ TO POB EX 1 AC 4 ACS M/L (AKA C/S AS REC IN BK 5 PG 17 HALLISEY’S SUBDIVISION PT LT 2)

$298.30

YANG, DE JIN; ZHANG, ZONG

7636 NEWTON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SANTA FE VISTA LOT 177 OPC-0514 0177

$3,283.65

YANG, YICHEN

6632 FLOYD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MILBURN PLACE SLY TR OF E 120 FT OF LOT 10 80.46 FT ON E & 79.09 FT ON W BLK 2 OPC-5276 0001

$3,635.16

YARBROUGH, ROBERT MICHAEL TRUST

8530 STEARNS RD OVERLAND PARK, KS

HIGHLAND ACRES LOT 26 OPC-2866

$2,441.64

YE, ANITA

9729 MELROSE DR OVERLAND PARK, KS

CRAIGMONT LT 18 BLK 6 OPC 923 1 134

$3,062.58

YEAGER, MARTHA D.

15504 FLOYD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TREESMILL CERT OF SUR RESURVEYOF BLOCK 1 AS REC BK 2691 P 40RESURVEY OF LOTS 16, 17 & 18 AS REC BK 2765 P 580 LT 16 OPC 623 1B 1 16

$3,153.22

YOEST, JASON L.

9017 W 90TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

RANCHO SANTA FE LOT 21 BLK 16 OPC-0902 0164

$17.15

YORK, MARK

6728 W 109TH ST #B OVERLAND PARK, KS

THE TUILERIES BLDG I UNIT 105I& .648% INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 344 2 2 I 105I

$1,637.39

YOUNG FAMILY TRUST

6401 W 73RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

MAPLE CREST VIEW LOT 5 OPC-5235A0005

$2,473.71

YU, TIMOTHY K

15715 BEVERLY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

CREEKSIDE FIFTH PLAT LT 34 BLK 5 OPC 637 1 5 34

$2,761.21

YU, YONG; XIE, JUAN

12145 CRAIG ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

LEXINGTON PARK 3RD PLAT LT 140 OPC 447A 4B 140

$5,721.21

ZACHARIAH, STACY

11637 GARNETT ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

TWIN OAKS PT LT 15 BLK 1 BG SECR LT 15 WLY 126.27’ TO SW CR NLY 35.7’ ELY TO PT 52.8’ N SECR S 52.8’ TO BG OPC 60 2 1 15A

$3,659.66

ZAFAR, MOHAMMAD K.; ZAFAR, ROOHE S

15204 MARTY ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BRITTANY PARK TENTH PLAT LT 11BLK 3 OPC 625B 3 11

$2,086.69

ZAIDI, AMBER; ZAIDI, IMRAN

15812 ROBINSON ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

RETREAT AT MAPLE CREST LT 77 OPC 623 6 3 77

$3,474.87

ZAMAN, JIM; ZAMAN, SARAH JOHNSTON

6101 W 88TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

ROUND HILL PLAT 5 LT 330 OPC 701 330

$4,199.07

ZBIGNIEW M GLINIECKI TRUST; ANNA S GLINIECKI TRUST

10120 W 96TH ST #E OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 17 BLDG GROUP 1 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C 1 17

$1,720.97

ZBIGNIEW M GLINIECKI TRUST; ANNA S GLINIECKI TRUST

10222 W 96TH TER #F OVERLAND PARK, KS

GRAMERCY PLACE CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 133 BLDG GROUP 6 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC OPC 914C 6 133

$1,718.68

ZELLER, KEVIN M; ZELLER, ERIN C

9151 W 83RD ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

GALWAY DOMAINS LOT 18 BLK 1 OPC-0758 0001 0018

$3,737.08

ZELLER, SARA K

8603 W 84TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

30-12-25 PT NW1/4 SW1/4 AMENDED SURVEY TR 51 EX W 10’ GREENBRIER SURVEY AREA 11 & L BK 180 PG 108 OPC 683 51 11

$1,096.54

ZENK, KIMBERLY E

7800 W 98TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

SYLVAN GROVE LOT 30 EX E 10 FT & E 15 FT LOT 31 BLK 6 OPC-0809 0199A

$1,996.42

ZHANG, JIAO

6707 W 150TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY MEADOWS LT 2 BLK 1 EX BG NW CR SELY CUR LF 20.82’ SW 127.08’ W 100.27’ NE 181.03’ TO POB OPC 968 1 2A

$1,301.93

ZHANG, JIAO

11433 REEDER ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

BLUE VALLEY ESTATES LT 10 EX BG NW CR E 115’ S 32.82’ SW 114.31’ TO W/L NLY CUR RT 33.72’ N 24.29’ TO POB OPC 44 2 10A

$2,650.89

ZIEGLER, NORMAN L.; BAILEY, CHERYL S.

12504 W 130TH TER OVERLAND PARK, KS

NOTTINGHAM BY THE GREEN TWELFTH PLAT LT 32 BLK 7 OPC 177 1D 2A 7 32

$7,130.19

ZOE LOUISE HERRINGTON LIVING TRUST

6302 W 145TH ST OVERLAND PARK, KS

QUINCY COURT SECOND PLAT LT 3 BLK 17 OPC 595 5A 17 3

$5,315.23

Oxford Township

ASTRAZUNI LLC

5600 W 163RD TER STILWELL, KS

BLUE VALLEY LT 2 OX 712 2

$6,649.82

BAUGH, KENNETH S; BAUGH, ELIZABETH J

15919 OVERBROOK LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY RIVER RIDGE FARMS CORRECTED SURVEY IN W 1/2 11-14-25 & W 1/2 14-14-25 BK 1136 PG 616 TR 35 OX 680 35

$6,869.29

CHESSON, JOHN A.; CHESSON, DEBRA E.

16007 MEADOW LN STILWELL, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY RIVER RIDGE FARMS NO. 3 IN W FRAC 1/2 14-14-25 AS REC BK 1202 P 210 TR 2 OX 680 32 2

$5,053.71

DEANNA M MOTT REVOCABLE TRUST NO 1

16000 OUTLOOK ST STILWELL, KS

17-14-25 W 500’ S 185’ N 780’ E1/2 NE1/4 2.13 ACS M/L OX 708 17

$5,746.20

JULIE KLOPPER-YEAGLE REVOCABLE TRUST

16414 RIGGS RD STILWELL, KS

BLUE VALLEY RIDING LT 77 OX 710 77

$6,912.43

MINEAR, ERIN W; MINEAR, BRETT JASON

2600 W 162ND ST STILWELL, KS

RIVER RIDGE FARMS WEST LT 17 BLK 1 OX 683 1 1 17

$7,752.25

MOHAMMADRABIE, MORTAZA; MOHAMMADRABIE, AMENEH

16660 ORCHARD LN STILWELL, KS

ORCHARD HILL ESTATES LT 8 OX 694 8

$607.26

NEWMAN, KERRY

16530 ORCHARD LN STILWELL, KS

ORCHARD HILL ESTATES LT 3 OX 702 3

$761.45

PHILLIPS, TYLER; PHILLIPS, MORGAN

15511 OVERBROOK LN OVERLAND PARK, KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY RIVER RIDGE FARMS CORRECTED SURVEY IN W 1/2 11-14-25 & W 1/2 14-14-25 BK 1136 PG 616 N 100’TR 49 OX 677 49

$6,340.49

Prairie Village

2701 W 76TH LLC

2701 W 76TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE BLOCKS 35 TO 43 INCL. LT 7 BLK 40 PVC 591 81

$2,163.96

3710 LEASING LLC

3710 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

22-12-25 S 235’ N 442’ W 153’ E 948’ SW 1/4 NW 1/4 .825 AC M/L PVC-0583 0001

$27,086.68

6701 LLC

6701 GRANADA RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 19 BLK 8 PVC-0361

$2,334.79

7745 NALL LLC

7745 NALL AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 9 PVC 9754A 9

$1,314.14

A1A PROPERTY LLC

5410 W 76TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS LOT 2 PVC-9765 0002

$3,099.06

A1A PROPERTY LLC

7709 NALL AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 3 PVC 9754A 3

$2,617.86

A1A PROPERTY LLC

7739 NALL AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 8 PVC 9754A 8

$2,614.00

ALLISON, REBECCA RUTLEDGE

8109 BEVERLY DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 3 BLK 27 PVC-06600055

$5,941.38

ANDES, BRADFORD D

4504 W 77TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 9 BLK 13 PVC-0569A0343

$3,616.78

ATHON, MARK

8361 SOMERSET DR #305 PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

THE CHATEAU CONDOMINIUM BLDG W UNIT 305 AND 2.1245626% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES PVC 640C W 305

$1,859.58

AUDREY E WEBER IRREVOCABLE TRUST

7411 BIRCH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 19 BLK 48 PVC-1902

$5,739.18

AUDREY E WEBER IRREVOCABLE TRUST; WEBER, ROBERT A.

7407 BIRCH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 18 BLK 48 PVC-1901

$4,575.74

BABICK, ANDREW M.; BABICK, TRACY C.

7611 FALMOUTH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN HEIGHTS LOT 64 PVC-0579A0064

$4,665.30

BASSETT, ERIN ANN

7700 ABERDEEN ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET HILLS LOT 1 PVC-0592 0001

$6,045.95

BEARY, WILLIAM M.

6436 HODGES DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRYSIDE-EAST LT 18 BLK 13 PVC 422 18

$6,837.67

BECKETT, THEODORE C.; BECKETT, PATRICIA

8361 FONTANA ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

TOWN & COUNTRY ESTATES LOT 20 PVC-0635 0020

$14,324.83

BENEDICK, FRANKLIN J.; STIRLING, SHARON K.

5405 W 76TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS LOT 14 PVC-9765 0014

$3,646.97

BOETTCHER, ROBERT C.; BOETTCHER, CAROL

4020 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE E 35’ LT 24 & W 37’ LT 25 BLK 30 PVC 1293

$5,358.64

BOOSER-GORMAN, JANE A.

8201 TOMAHAWK RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 8 BLK 26 PVC-0660 0034

$22.69

BORDEAU, JUDY M TRUST

5112 W 70TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

NALL AVENUE GARDENS LOT 24 BLK 2 PVC-0441 0057

$4,114.65

BORSERINE, MARK B.; BORSERINE, CONNIE L. RIPPERGER

4001 W 87TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET ACRES WEST PT LT 3 LYG SELY/L FROM PT 152’ SELY N CR TO PT 174.75’ SELY W CR & PT LT 2 LYG NWLY/L FROM 114’ SELY N CR TO 136.30’ SELY W CR BLK 1

$17,027.82

BREEDEN, CHERYL D.; BREEDEN, BRADLEY A.

4501 W 77TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 5 BLK 14 PVC-0569A0352

$30.86

BREIDENBACH, MONICA E. REV TR

5401 W 80TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 3 BLK 3 PVC-0628 0051

$3,644.43

BRUCE, G BRIAN

4506 W 90TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET COURTS WEST LT 18 & 1/24% INT IN TR C PVC 714 57 18

$6,946.04

BRUCE, GARY BRIAN

5724 W 81ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE ESTATES LOT 13 PVC-0657 0013

$5,877.79

CARR, VICTOR I.

7641 MOHAWK DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MOHAWK HILLS LOT 1 BLK 3 PVC-0598 0039

$4,095.90

CASASSA, DARCIE

5021 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 5 BLK 46 PVC-1829

$2,095.79

CASTRO, JAMES

5163 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

DE VILLE 75 CONDOMINIUMS BLDG D UNIT 46 & 1.85114% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES PVC 9761 D 46

$1,615.48

CHILDRENS IRREVOCABLE TRUST

4605 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 11 BLK 21 PVC-0905

$5,266.50

CHILDS, KATHRYN K

5001 W 64TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRYSIDE-EAST LT 2 BLK 6 PVC 422C 2

$3,413.54

CLEAR WAVE PROPERTIES LLC

5320 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

NALL AVENUE GARDENS E 25 FT LOT 20 & W 57 1/2 FT LOT 21 BLK 4 PVC-0441 0105A

$5,742.31

CMP IRREVOCABLE TRUST

4931 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE NWLY 27 FT LOT 7 & SELY 38 FT LOT 8 BLK 45 PVC-1757

$2,678.09

COLLEY, TIMOTHY R

2209 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST W 20’ LT 227 & ALL LT 228 PVC-3634

$4,616.58

CONKLIN, JACOB; CONKLIN, HEATHER

9105 ROE AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 19 BLK 9 PVC-0715A0128

$3,394.17

CONNOLLY, MATTHEW; CONNOLLY, MICHELLE L.

5721 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 12 BLK 10 PVC-0525 0035

$4,056.71

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 22 BLK 4 PVC 631 4 22

$1,082.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 13 BLK 1 PVC 631 1 13

$476.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 13 BLK 2 EX BG 14.67’ N 4.33’ E & 16.76’ NSE CR LT 6 BLK 2 E 8’ N 39.07’W 25.81’ N 2’ W 12.51’ S 2’ W 8.34’ S .83’ TO N/L LT 6 E & S ALG N & E LINES LT 6 TO POB PVC 631 2 13

$538.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

10 COMPTON CT PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 7 BLK 3 PVC 631 3 7

$740.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 7 BLK 5 PVC 631 5 7

$128.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 25 BLK 7 PVC 631 7 25

$1,228.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 16 BLK 8 EX BG NW CR LT 11 BLK 8 N 10’ E 28’ S 10’ W 28’ TO POB PVC 631 8 16

$950.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 12 BLK 10 EX PTS REPLATTED AS BLKS 12 13 1518 23 & 29 PVC 631 10 12

$172.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 6 BLK 11 PVC 631 11 6

$324.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 12 PVC 631 10 12 12 2

$114.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 4 BLK 13 PVC 631 9 4 13 4

$58.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 4 BLK 14 PVC 631 5 14 4

$138.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 15 PVC 631 10 12 15 3

$106.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 16 PVC 631 2 16 2

$114.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 17 PVC 631 2 17 3

$106.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 18 PVC 631 10 12 18 3

$184.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 19 PVC 631 2 19 3

$124.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 20 PVC 631 2 20 2

$72.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 21 PVC 631 2 21 3

$94.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 22 EX BG NW CR LT 1 BLK 22 SE 37’ SW13.67’ NW 37’ NE 13.67’ TO POB PVC 631 2 22 3

$64.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 23 PVC 631 10 12 23 2

$38.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS BLK 24 LT 4 PVC 631 24 4

$84.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 25 PVC 631 2 25 3

$54.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 26 PVC 631 2 26 3

$58.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 27 PVC 631 6 27 2

$36.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 28 EX BG 53’ SW NE CR LT 1 SW 33’ S 6.33’ NE 33’ N 6.33’ TO POB PVC 631 6 28 3

$68.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 29 PVC 631 6 29 3

$110.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 30 PVC 631 6 30 3

$58.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 31 PVC 631 6 31 3

$54.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 32 PVC 631 6 32 3

$114.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 33 PVC 631 6 33 3

$164.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 34 PVC 631 6 34 3

$78.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 3 BLK 35 PVC 631 6 35 3

$50.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 36 PVC 631 6 36 2

$36.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 37 PVC 631 6 37 2

$56.00

CORINTH DOWNS HOMES ASSOCIATION INC

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 2 BLK 38 PVC 631 6 38 2

$60.00

CURTIS FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST; MICHAEL ROBERTS REVOCABLE TRUST

5207 MEADOWBROOK PKWY PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOWBROOK PARK LT 14

$15,779.71

DALBERG, GUDRUN B.

8393 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

THE CHATEAU CONDOMINIUM BLDG SUNIT 8393 AND 2.2156832% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES PVC 640C S 8393

$2,827.44

DANIEL G CHRISTIE LIVING TRUST

5202 W 76TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SWARNER VALLEY LOT 24 PVC-9762 0024

$4,733.62

DANIEL S ORAM TRUST

4205 W 66TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN FIELDS LOT 11 BLK 1 PVC-0407 0011

$4,518.15

DEBORAH L MANNING TRUST

4011 W 67TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE W 62’ E 64’ LT 7 BLK 1 PVC 12

$2,036.64

DEBORAH L MANNING TRUST

3226 W 81ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSIDE LOT 19 PVC-10473

$2,221.33

DEERR, BARBARA J.

4925 W 72ND ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 11 BLK 44 PVC-1682

$4,484.41

DENIS, ADAM P.

7653 HIGH DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 37 BLK 19 PVC-0589 0135

$4,746.29

DENNIS, MICHAEL J.; DENNIS, SHIRLEY D.

7921 LAMAR AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 31 BLK 24 PVC-0659 0005

$3,745.65

DERRINGTON, NANCY J.

1909 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST LT 333 & W 1/2 LT 332 PVC-3748

$3,324.97

DEVINS, JOHN CHARLES

5300 W 68TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SUNSET HEIGHTS VIEW LOT 13 PVC-11581

$12,194.46

DILL, ERROL C. TRUSTEE DILL, SANDRA S. TRUSTEE

4301 W 82ND ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LT 12 BLK 13 EX BG SW CR N 140’ E 25.99’ ALG N/L CUR RT 44.50’ SW 144.90’ TO S/L NW 33.84’ TO POB PVC 631B 12

$4,466.81

DIVINE, KRISTI

7405 CHEROKEE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 9 BLK 10 PVC-0576 0359

$5,483.40

DOBEL, MARK

7951 WINDSOR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

THE PALISADES LT 5 BLK 2 PVC 616 20

$2,927.94

DUFF, JIM

5215 W 66TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

WEST HILL NO. 2 LT 11 PVC 426 12

$2,517.29

EMPIRE PRIME PROPERTIES LLC

5311 W 71ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 35 BLK 43 PVC-1618

$3,588.06

FESSLER, BRAD; FESSLER, DIANE

8004 TOMAHAWK RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 20 BLK 24 PVC-

$6,642.92

FLINT AVENUE PROPERTIES LLC

7537 MISSION RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MOHAWK HILLS LOT 13 BLK 1 PVC-0598 0013

$34.03

FOLEY, JOHN P

9335 CEDAR RESERVE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOWBROOK PARK LT 117

$17,274.47

FOLEY, JOHN P

9341 JUNIPER RESERVE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOWBROOK PARK REPLAT LOTS 93-97, Lot 134

$6,203.06

FORBIS, NANCY S.

4815 W 87TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CALVIN CREST LT 42 PVC 716C 1 42

$9,473.47

FORREST, SUSAN K.

6837 EL MONTE ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 37 BLK 6 EX N 16.5 FT PVC-0295

$4,922.45

FRANCISCO JAVIER NAJERA TRUST

4500 W 79TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 7 BLK 16 PVC-0569A0409

$4,375.19

FRANKLIN, OTIS R.; FRANKLIN, WANDA J.

5509 W 69TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

NALLANDS E 4 FT LOT 4 & ALL LOT 5 BLK 2 PVC-

$4,846.48

FREEMAN, MARGARET; WILKERSON, GRANT; WILKERSON, NANCY

2808 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 31 BLK 3 PVC-0576 0068

$10,294.27

FUCIU, GREG

2811 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 9 BLK 9 PVC-0576 0329

$2,032.14

GARY SEESING AND MARGARET TLAPEK LIVING TRUST

3906 W 68TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE E 2 1/2 FT LOT 32 & ALL LOT 33 BLK 2 PVC-0088

$42.07

GASAWAY, KENT W.; GASAWAY, RHONDA K.

8636 MISSION RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

28-12-25 2 1/2 AC IN SE COR SE 1/4 BG AT SE COR N 20 RODS X W 20 RODS EX TRACTS A & C 2.35 AC & BG 330’ NLY SE COR SE 1/4 SE 1/4 WLY 330’ N 11’ SELY TO BG 2.392 AC PVC-0642

$19,131.94

GLINIECKI, ZBIGNIEW M. TRUSTEEGLINIECKI, ANNA S. TRUSTEE

4500 W 90TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET ACRES WEST LOT 9 BLK 7 EX E 75 FT PVC-0714 0050

$14,430.51

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

6209 W 77TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 2 BLK 15 PVC-

$1,691.96

GORMAN, ELIZABETH E. TRUSTEE GORMAN, ELIZABETH TRUST

2601 W 79TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORRECTED PLAT OF MEADOW LAKE (BLOCK 4 TO 7 INCL LOT 1 OF BLOCK 8 BLOCK 9 TO 16 INCL) E 44’ LT 3 & W 43’ LT 4 BLK 10 PVC 14061

$1,866.92

GROW, SHARON E.

7400 SPRINGFIELD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRY CLUB VIEW LOT 154 & N 1/2 LOT 155 PVC-1665

$4,218.33

GULTEPE, ETEM; GULTEPE, SAKINE

2518 W 77TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 46 BLK 17 PVC-0589 0046

$1,753.06

HANNAH SHIREMAN REAL ESTATE LLC

4510 W 70TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 43 BLK 13 PVC-0624

$2,685.56

HAUSBACK, FRANK J; HAUSBACK, ANTOINETTE M.; HAUSBACK, ROSEMARY P.

7626 DELMAR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 5 EX N 100 FT BLK 17 PVC-4350 0005

$4,884.92

HICKMAN REVOCABLE TRUST

4704 W 66TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRYSIDE-EAST LT 12 BLK 3 PVC 423 45

$3,220.30

HOCHLA, VICTOR PETER; HOCHLA, MARGARET REEVES

7940 REEDS RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS LOT 8 BLK 1 PVC-0656 0008

$4,131.00

HOFFMAN, LAWRENCE C; HOFFMAN, LISA R

58 LE MANS CT PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH DOWNS LT 1 BLK 37 PVC 631 6 37 1

$11,476.66

HOLMES, ROBERT W; HOLMES, CAROLYNN F; HOLMES, REBECCA J

3807 W 74TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VALLEY LOT 37 PVC-0586 0037

$4,985.58

HOOK, ALBERT DAVID; HOOK, LESLEY L.

7520 RAINBOW DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 5 BLK 2A PVC-14325

$3,391.25

HOPKINS, TERRY L.; HOPKINS, KAY L.

5023 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE WLY 5 FT OF LOT 11 & LOT 12 EX WLY 2 FT BLK 45 PVC-1766

$2,122.73

HUANG, CHENG H.; HUANG, MEI H.

8833 LINDEN DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

WEST RIDING 2ND PLAT LT 8 BLK 10 PVC 716A 10 8

$4,329.53

HUFF INVESTMENTS LLC

5105 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 10 BLK 46 PVC-1834

$2,108.38

JAMIESON, KATHLEEN T; JAMIESON, LOREN

5404 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 38 BLK 45 PVC-1794

$2,359.24

JANET M KUEMMERLEIN TRUST

7701 CANTERBURY ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGEWOOD LOT 1 BLK 5 PVC-0593 0095

$5,193.40

JENNIFER ZORN TRUST

5353 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

WEST RIDING 2ND PLAT LT 1 BLK 5 PVC 720 5 1

$13,706.19

JOE WOODS DESIGNS LLC

7540 DELMAR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

JARBOE HEIGHTS S 165 FT OF E 303 FT LOT 2 PVC-4349

$4,569.99

JONES, STEPHEN E REV TRUST

8117 GRANADA ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 15 BLK 15 EX N 5 FT PVC-0631 0091

$3,733.97

JRM INVESTMENT TRUST

4806 W 64TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRYSIDE-EAST LT 5 EX W 5 FT BLK 7 PVC 422C 17

$2,382.72

KAMIN, LARRY D.; KAMIN, JACKIE

6701 ROE AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 18 BLK 10 EX S 30 FT PVC-0463

$1,779.27

KAMINSKI, SHARON L.

4700 W 77TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 17 BLK 9 PVC-0569A0252

$4,586.59

KC CROSSROAD INVESTMENTS LLC

7481 VILLAGE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 10 BLK 33 PVC-1348

$6,045.55

KEITH A MAGNESON TRUST; MAGNESON, TWYLA J

4705 W 81ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS SE 5’ LT 43 & ALL LT 44 BLK 7 PVC 628 175

$4,258.65

KEITH, DANIEL; KEITH, KENDRA E

5817 W 78TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS WLY 10 FT LOT 42 & ALL LOT 43 EX WLY 10 FT BLK 5 PVC-

$2,190.99

KEVIN & LEISA MARSH REVOCABLE TRUST

4737 W 78TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 13 BLK 5 PVC-0569A0094

$4,987.18

KIOUS, DAVID LEE

4000 W 68TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 30 & W 5 FT LOT 31 BLK 3 PVC-0140

$4,852.05

KLINGZELL, TANNER; KLINGZELL, ABBY

4612 W 69TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 42 BLK 12 PVC-0551

$5,128.74

KOENIG BUILDING + RESTORATION LLC

7232 VILLAGE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 15 BLK 28 PVC-1211

$4,525.45

KOVAC, JASON N

4112 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LT 21 EX W 14’& LT 22 EX ELY TR 44.19’ ON N & 44’ ON S BLK 30 PVC 1290

$3,122.02

LAMONICA, MICHAEL; LAMONICA, ANDREA

7124 CHEROKEE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 11 BLK 2 PVC-0576 0019

$6,757.73

LEDFORD, LARRY S.; LEDFORD, PAIGE A.

8021 CANTERBURY ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSIDE LOT 4 PVC-10458

$2,277.61

LESAGE, MELISSA A.

5719 W 81ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS LOT 6 BLK 3 PVC-0656 0033

$1,614.21

LOCKE, MARY F.

5027 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE W 2 FT LOT 12 ALL OF LOT 13 BLK 45 PVC-1768

$2,172.38

LUKE, GARY N.; LUKE, CAROLYN ANN

8101 LAMAR AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 1 BLK 25 PVC-0660 0001

$2,124.39

M ANN COLSTON REVOCABLE TRUST; COLSTON, J GREGORY

7345 CANTERBURY ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 49 BLK 12 PVC-0576 0461

$312.78

MANN, NANCY L.

4308 W 93RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 16 BLK 11 PVC-0715A0173

$9,596.82

MARGARET M LOWE LIVING TRUST

8721 ALHAMBRA ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET ACRES WEST BLK 2 TRACT A PT LOTS 1 2 & 10 BEG 35 FT E NW COR LOT 10 SWLY 128.9 FT NWLY 236.93 FT NELY 180 FT TO PT 30 FT ELY NW COR LOT 1 SELY 177.9 FT TO BG PVC-0637 0012

$7,342.74

MARTELLA, JOSEPH W. TRUSTEE MARTELLA, ANN H. TRUSTEE

3917 W 68TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 4 BLK 3 EX W 2 1/2 FT PVC-0096

$5,153.37

MARTEN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

7828 BIRCH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 22 PVC 9754A 22

$3,191.58

MARTEN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC,

7501 COLONIAL DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 15 BLK 9 PVC-

$3,512.44

MATTHEW AND BEATRIZ SCHLOEGEL REVOCABLE TRUST

4414 W 74TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 34 BLK 29 PVC-1248

$2,724.10

MATTHEW AND BEATRIZ SCHLOEGEL REVOCABLE TRUST

7415 EL MONTE ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 4 BLK 31 PVC-1308

$2,454.12

MCELWEE, BELINDA K.

5915 W 75TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 17 BLK 11 PVC-0525 0070

$4,312.76

MCPROPERTIES KC

7531 JUNIPER ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 8 BLK 7 PVC-0569A0153

$5,033.81

MEADOWBROOK 5200 LLC

NS NT PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOWBROOK 2020 PT LT 1 LYG WITHIN PARK AND VILLAGE PROJECT AREA

$1,950.00

MEISSNER, JOHN; MEISSNER, REBECCA

2515 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 25 BLK 18 PVC-117940018 0025

$4,698.72

MENIFEE, CLEVELAND C; ROLING, SUSAN H; ROLING, STEPHEN L; ROLING, JUDITH M

1912 W 74TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST LTS 385 & 386 PVC 3804

$4,480.93

MGB VENTURES LLC

2807 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 10 BLK 9 PVC-0576 0330

$40.93

MGB VENTURES LLC

2707 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 14 BLK 9 PVC-0576 0334

$37.48

MIGLIAZZO, VINCENT M.; MIGLIAZZO, AMY A.

8104 BRIAR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 3 BLK 11 PVC-0624 0069

$3,622.14

MILLER, DAVID C. REV LIV TRUST

5302 W 71ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 29 BLK 42 PVC-1576

$4,561.42

MONAGHAN, JOHN

7625 COLONIAL DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 16 BLK 8 PVC-

$3,656.23

MORGAN, FLOYD E SR; MORGAN, FLOYD E JR; BADURA, STEPHEN

7589 RAINBOW DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 31 BLK 18 PVC-0589 0083

$1,737.45

MORRISON, DAVID S

9021 DELMAR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET ACRES WEST LOT 23 EX E 6 FT BLK 4 PVC-0714 0082

$7,782.22

NEAL, KIM

7843 JUNIPER ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 12 BLK 3 PVC-0569A0050

$2,307.94

NEWTON, DEAN A.; NEWTON, ANITA

8802 CEDAR DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

WEST RIDING LOT 24 BLK 4 PVC-0718 0004 0024

$93.74

NGUYEN, THUAN; NGUYEN, JESSICA

4519 W 72ND TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE WLY TR LT 7 BLK 21 47’ ON N & 45’ ON S & ELY TR LT 8 BLK 21 43’ ON N & 48’ ON S PVC 900

$3,028.54

NICKELL, PATRICIA J TRUST

7736 HOWE DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PAWNEE MANOR LOT 13 PVC-5097 0013

$4,830.31

NOGAR, DAVID A.

5122 W 71ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 35 BLK 42 PVC-1582

$2,505.22

NOVACK, DANIEL

5825 W 81ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS LOT 1 BLK 3 PVC-0656 0028

$4,264.38

ODAM, CHRISTOPHER MARK

3400 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

THE PALISADES LT 2 BLK 1 PVC 616 2

$10.74

OLD MISSION LODGE BUILDING CORPORATION

5201 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

OLD MISSION LODGE #153 LT 1 PVC 976 A 1

$6,395.30

PALMER, MARY ANN

5111 W 75TH ST #A PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

DE VILLE 75 CONDOMINIUMS BLDG A UNIT 11 & 1.88740% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES PVC 9761 A 11

$1,620.81

PAYNE, ROBERT D.; PAYNE, ANN H.

9125 EL MONTE ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

KENILWORTH N 85 FT LOT 11 & S 25 FT LOT 12 BLK 7 PVC-0715A0081

$40.04

PENLAND, TERESA M.

2231 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST LOT 356 PVC-3775

$3,925.07

PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE LLC

5212 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

NALL AVENUE GARDENS LOT 27 BLK 4 PVC-0441 0112

$4,515.89

PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE LLC

3710 W 74TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VALLEY LOT 8 PVC-0586 0008

$4,154.33

PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE LLC

4223 W 73RD TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 21 BLK 27 PVC-1164

$4,407.19

PERRYMAN, MICHAEL G.; PERRYMAN, SHARRON

4609 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 18 BLK 19 PVC-0825

$4,568.17

PFISTER, DONALD A

5200 W 79TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW S 190 FT E 93 FT LOT 7 PVC-9758B

$4,432.06

PITMAN, MARY RUTH

4019 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE WLY PT LOT 8 BLK 26 23 FT ON N & 28 FT ON S & ELY PT LOT 9 47 FT ON N & 62 FT ON S BLK 26 PVC-1083

$5,721.59

POLETE, MAXINE H. TRUSTEE POLETE, MAXINE ANN HORNE TRUST

9316 CATALINA ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 2 BLK 15 PVC-0715 0033

$8,297.18

PRICE, PAIGE KELLY

6730 FONTICELLO ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SUNSET HEIGHTS VIEW S 100 FT E 44 FT LOT 6 & S 100 FT LOT 7 PVC-115750001

$7,204.57

QUEST TRUST COMPANY

7801 NALL AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RIDGE VIEW HEIGHTS NO. 2 LT 10 PVC 9754A 10

$3,081.29

QUINN REAL ESTATE CO INC

4825 W 76TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 28 BLK 9 PVC-0569A0259

$4,321.31

QUINN REAL ESTATES CO INC

4501 W 71ST ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LOT 15 BLK 18 PVC-0796

$5,381.98

RADER, JACK M

3709 W 75TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MOHAWK HILLS E 8 FT LOT 1 & W 58 FT LOT 2 BLK 2 PVC-0598 0018

$3,079.73

RAY, DOUGLAS G.

6014 W 75TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 32 BLK 10 PVC-0525 0055

$429.62

REESE, ROBERT P.

7920 EL MONTE ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 32 BLK 16 PVC 631 16 32

$4,360.05

REESE, ROBERT P. LIV TRUST

7913 ROE AVE PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 35 BLK 14 PVC-0631 0014 0035

$2,713.93

REIGN RENO LLC

5612 W 79TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

20-12-25 BEG 567.8’ W SE COR S 1/2 SE 1/4 N 180’ X W 75’ .31 ACRE M/L PVC-0527A0008

$3,766.49

RH PROPERTY KC LLC

4909 W 68TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE WOODS LOT 17 PVC-8825

$13,210.57

RIORDAN, SHANNON SUE

2714 W 71ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 40 BLK 4 PVC-0576 0112

$5,749.02

ROBINSON, RANDY; ROBINSON, CAROL

5203 W 79TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH HILLS LOT 12 BLK 2 PVC-0628 0036

$950.54

RODRIGUEZ, PAUL D, Jr; RODRIGUEZ, PAUL D, Sr

8809 BIRCH LN PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

RED FOX LOT 11 PVC-0718A0011

$6,749.90

ROGLER, PHILIP W.; ROGLER, ANA K.

4502 W 66TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN FIELDS LOT 4 BLK 3 PVC-0407 0044

$8,121.58

RUIZ-GONZALEZ, ANTONIO D J

7627 WINDSOR DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN HEIGHTS LOT 29 PVC-0579A0029

$4,466.32

RUSSELL, JACQUELINE ERICKSON; RUSSELL, ROBERT GRANT

5011 W 68TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE WOODS LT 22 PVC 8830

$7,070.99

RUTIAGA, MARTIN; RUTIAGA, EDITH ROXANA

2309 W 71ST TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST ALL LTS 119 & 120 &VAC HIGH DR ADJ ON W LT 120 PVC 3518

$4,333.95

SANDS, MICHAEL M; SANDS, SHEREL L

7821 CAMBRIDGE ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORRECTED PLAT OF MEADOW LAKE (BLOCK 4 TO 7 INCL LOT 1 OF BLOCK 8 BLOCK 9 TO 16 INCL) LT 3 BLK 7 PVC 14005

$4,854.14

SCUDERI, THERESA

3724 W 76TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MOHAWK HILLS LOT 9 BLK 1 PVC-0598 0009

$5,220.73

SELLNER, MARYLIN

6608 HODGES DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

COUNTRYSIDE-EAST LT 7 BLK 10 PVC 423 84

$7,234.58

SHANK, P. STANFORD; SHANK, SHERRY A.

7501 JUNIPER ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE RIDGE LOT 1 BLK 7 PVC-0569A0146

$2,068.29

SIFERS, CYNTHIA G

3709 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH PLACE VILLAS LT 37 BLK1 PVC 613 1 37

$5,385.94

SLICKMAN, DREW; ABBEY-SLICKMAN, LESLIE ANNE

7615 CHADWICK ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET HILLS LOT 124 PVC-0592 0124

$2,400.27

SLUSHER, ROBERT P.

NS PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

16-12-25 E 50’ OF TR BEG 587’ N SW COR SW 1/4 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 E 280.5’ S 74.6’ E 50’ N 150’ W 330.5’ S 75.4’ TO BEG .17 ACRE M/L PVC-0445

$167.52

SMITH, RICHARD

7333 CANTERBURY ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 52 BLK 12 PVC-0576 0464

$37.24

SMITH, TIMOTHY J

6400 GRANADA DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN FIELDS LT 4 & E 30’ S 131.50’ LT 6 BLK 6 PVC 407A 36

$6,597.98

SMITH-CASSIDY, KENDALL

8351 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

THE CHATEAU CONDOMINIUM BLDG NUNIT 8351 AND 2.8398542% INT IN COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES PVC 640C N 8351

$3,641.47

SMOKE WAGON PROPERTIES LLC

7529 MOHAWK DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MOHAWK HILLS LOT 16 BLK 2 PVC-0598 0033

$5,820.02

STEINER, BRYAN W

4025 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LT 9 EX ELY TR47’ ON N & 62’ ON S & LT 10 EXWLY TR 7’ ON N & 8.5’ ON S BLK26 PVC-1084

$5,452.20

STERBENZ, WANDA

7834 ABERDEEN ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET HILLS LOT 16 PVC-0592 0016

$4,942.13

TAYLOR, BURTON

7816 NORWOOD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE BLOCKS 35 TO 43 INCL. LT 18 BLK 43 PVC 591 134

$3,261.84

THOMPSON, JOHN W; THOMPSON, JANETTE M

9313 DELMAR ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

KENILWORTH LOT 9 BLK 15 PVC-0715 0040

$5,489.30

TONYA NILSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

5903 W 78TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE FIELDS LOT 34 BLK 6 PVC-

$4,549.42

UZELAC, AARON

2908 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET GARDENS LOT 8 BLK 2 PVC-0611B0017

$2,100.73

VINSON, DAVID E.

7507 HIGH DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 20 BLK 2A PVC-14340

$3,479.77

VIRGINIA C SHACKELFORD REVOCABLE TRUST

2901 W 73RD ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE HILLS LOT 14 BLK 8 EX W 5 FT PVC-0576 0289

$6,765.24

WARNER, VICKI A.

7540 WINDSOR DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

INDIAN HEIGHTS LOT 12 PVC-0579A0012

$1,875.17

WATSON, GEORGE C.; WATSON, KATHRYN E.

7507 RAINBOW DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 28 BLK 2 PVC-14319

$3,430.18

WELLS, CLAY B

2623 W 78TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORRECTED PLAT OF MEADOW LAKE (BLOCK 4 TO 7 INCL LOT 1 OF BLOCK 8 BLOCK 9 TO 16 INCL) LT 1 BLK 14 PVC 14171

$3,428.24

WENDORFF, ELLEN

2224 W 72ND ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

GRANTHURST E 1/2 LT 126 & ALL LT 127 PVC 3526

$4,075.90

WEST VILLAGE REALTY LLC

4434 W 90TH TER PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

SOMERSET ACRES WEST E 75 FT LOT 9 BLK 7 PVC-0714 0050 0001

$3,002.87

WETHERILL, LEO

4400 TOMAHAWK RD PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE LT 3 & 4 BLK 20 PVC 854

$5,483.89

WILSON, STELLA M.

3807 W 79TH ST PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

CORINTH ESTATES W 1 FT LOT 44, ALL LOT 45, & E 2 FT LOT 46 PVC-0614 0045

$2,383.24

WOODARD, FURMAN S.; WOODARD, RUTH A.

7616 RAINBOW DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

MEADOW LAKE LOT 10 BLK 19 PVC-0589 0107

$2,332.66

WYATT, JERRY; WYATT, KRISTINA S.

4948 SOMERSET DR PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

WEST RIDING LOT 36 BLK 4 PVC-0718 0004 0036

$3,075.19

Roeland Park

ABELL, KERI

4807 W 55TH ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE MANOR HEIGHTS LOT 8 BLK 27 RPC-0635

$4,072.73

ABRAMS, HAROLD B.; ABRAMS, DAVID N.

4114 W 53RD TER ROELAND PARK, KS

SHAWNEE HILLS LOT 3 RPC-1729

$1,944.00

ACKMANN, MAURICE G. TRUSTEE ACKMANN, TRINIDAD TRUSTEE

4950 PARISH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSION RIDGE LOT 1 & S 1/2 ABANDONED RR R/W EX N 12’ & LOT 2 EX S 70’ RPC-6868

$6,430.52

ALDRICH, ANDREA CHRISTINE

5309 SYCAMORE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCKS 10 11 12 13 W 60’ LT 21 BLK 10 RPC 1038

$3,828.15

AMOS, SHIRLEY L.

5234 FONTANA ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE S 30 FT LOT 2 & LOT 3 EX S 10 FT BLK 21 RPC-10909

$4,109.00

AVILA, SOCRATES; AVILA, LETICIA

5035 SOUTHRIDGE ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE ALL LOT 13 & S 1/2 LOT 14 BLOCK 8 RPC-10683

$1,521.96

BALLENGER, REBECCA M.; BALLENGER, ALTHEA W.

5217 ALDER DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCKS 10 11 12 13 LT 22 BLK 12 RPC 1098

$3,547.69

BAYLIS, PATRICIA E.

4520 SYCAMORE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LOTS 8 & 9 BLK 12 RPC-10745

$1,886.03

BEAUMONT, HELEN M.; BEAUMONT, JAMES A.

5227 CATALINA ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LOT 15 BLK 25 RPC-10993

$2,842.78

BOZ INDUSTRIES

4831 CANTERBURY ST ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 28 BLK 1 RPC-0047 0028

$3,776.17

BRAUN, KEVIN M.

5209 CEDAR ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 3 BLK 23 RPC-1386

$3,885.57

CHERRY TREE LANE PROPERTIES LLC

5217 SYCAMORE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 12 BLK 17 RPC-1222

$1,838.88

COLN, LOIS

4502 SYCAMORE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LOT 4 BLK 12 RPC-10740

$2,961.74

CZIROK, ANDRAS

5707 CEDAR ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE MANOR HEIGHTS LT 11 BLK 17EX W 5’ RPC 522 1

$2,261.85

DARNER, KIM DIANE CO-TRUSTEE; TALLIS, GARY LEE CO-TRUSTEE

4812 MISSION RD ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 3 BLK 1 RPC-0047 0003

$2,565.54

DEL CAMPO, PATRICIA GARZA; DASKALOPOULOS, ANASTASIOS

5228 LINDEN ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 5 BLK 26 RPC-1460

$4,072.06

DIXON, PEARL JO ANN

NS ROELAND PARK, KS

BEERS’ THIRD ADDITION BG 203.32’ W NE CR LT 14 W 1.68’ X S 80’ RPC 918

$2.65

DONAWAY, KIM R

5502 NALL AVE ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES S 1/2 LT 1 RPC-5464 0001

$2,393.46

FELL, LINDA B

5238 MOHAWK LN ROELAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY MANOR LOT 2 BLK 17 RPC-0047 0099

$2,973.74

GEIST, GEOFFREY R; GEIST, MICHELE SHEA MARIE

5000 SOUTHRIDGE ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LOT 1 BLK 9 RPC-10693

$4,812.05

GERALD, RUTH M.

4206 W 54TH TER ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 18 EX W 20 FT & W 20 FT LOT 19 BLK 35 RPC-1630

$4,482.11

GILLIHAN, CHRISTOPHER S.; GILLIHAN, MARY D.

5111 FONTANA ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LT 16 & S 25’ LT 17 BLK 17 RPC-10851

$5,042.78

GRAFTON, MORGAN M

5341 SHERWOOD DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 13 BLK 31 RPC-1539

$5,313.27

HUTCHINS, SUSAN

4830 CANTERBURY ST ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 7 BLK 2 RPC-0047 0041

$2,837.24

ISSAWI, AYMAN M.

5718 NALL AVE ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSIONHILL ACRES N 1/2 LT 13 RPC-5478

$3,993.95

JACKSON, MICHAEL R; CASE, KIMBERLY R

5808 ROELAND DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCK 9 LT 13 BLK9 RPC 1001

$1,445.69

JL GROUP HOLDINGS I, LLC

4811 ROE BLVD ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE LANE SUBDIVISION LT 3 EX S 20.89’ RPC 80 P2 3

$302.76

KENNEDY, LEO JR; KENNEDY, DIANE K. REV LIV TR

4712 EL MONTE ST ROELAND PARK, KS

BEERS’ THIRD ADDITION S 50’ E 152.5’ LT 15 & N 25’ E 152.5’ LT 16 & S 50’ W 2’ LT 29 & N 25’ W 2’ LT 30 RPC 920 1

$16.99

KENTON, PHILLIP STEVEN

5117 BUENA VISTA ST ROELAND PARK, KS

CLARKHURST BLOCKS 5 & 6 LT 8 BLK 5 RPC 62 10

$3,984.19

LA MASNEY, LISA A

5225 SHERWOOD DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 2 BLK 26 RPC-1457

$4,101.61

LANDES, BRETT; LANDES, EVA

5107 W 51ST ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 11 BLK 14 RPC-1149

$3,280.37

LASKOWSKI, CYNTHIA JOLENE

4928 JUNIPER ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE HIGHLANDS LOTS 1 AND 2 BLOCK 1 LOTS 1-16 BLOCK 2 BLOCKS 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 ANDLOTS 1-14 BLOCK 12LT 22 BLK 10RPC 355

$4,228.74

LAWRENCE, HOWARD

NS ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 10A BLK 15 RPC-1180 0001

$1.21

LOPEZ, ERIE R.; LOPEZ, MARY L.

5005 PARISH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSION RIDGE LOT 34 RPC-6901

$1,868.21

LOPEZ, JOHN J.; LOPEZ, EVELYN F.

5001 PARISH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSION RIDGE LOT 35 RPC-6902

$8,656.87

LUNA, LINDA L; GARCIA, NICOLE

5440 ROE BLVD ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOTS 23 24 AND 25 BLOCK 25 LT 23 BLK 25 RPC 1431

$3,193.07

LYNCH, PATRICK B CHILDREN’S TRUST

4824 PAWNEE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY MANOR LOT 7 BLK 8 RPC-0045 0046

$5,575.87

MARTIN, JOHN P. TRUST

5703 ASH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE MANOR HEIGHTS LOT 13 BLK 18 RPC-0560

$3,648.58

MCCANN, JIM; PADALINO, THOMAS A; PADALINO, TAYLOR

5042 CANTERBURY ST ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 8 BLK 4 RPC-0048 0021

$1,643.34

MCDONALDS CORPORATION

5103 ROE BLVD ROELAND PARK, KS

RESURVEY OF BLOCK 11 SOUTHRIDGE LT 1 RPC 10727 1

$461.64

MILKS, MICHAEL P.; MILKS, WILLIAM P.

5067 CANTERBURY ST ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 15 BLK 3 RPC-0048 0002

$1,519.25

MINOR, MICHELLE J.

5208 PARISH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSION RIDGE LOT 19 RPC-6886

$6,332.61

MORRISON, DAVID SCOTT

5211 W 57TH ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCKS 6 7 AND 8 LT 9 BLK 7 RPC 934

$2,644.53

MORTON, BRITTANY C

5607 ASH DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE MANOR HEIGHTS LOT 15 BLK 30 RPC-0711

$3,710.92

NADOLSKI, JAMES A.

5228 JUNIPER ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 18 BLK 17 RPC-1223A0005

$3,392.25

NIXON, AMANDA J; NIXON, PHILIP R

5309 W 58TH ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCK 9 LT 2 BLK 9 RPC 990

$3,018.97

PERKINS FAMILY TRUST

5209 LINDEN ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 2 BLK 27 RPC-1462

$4,217.17

POWELL, KEVIN C; ALDRICH, ANDREA CHRISTINE

5301 SYCAMORE DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCKS 10 11 12 13 LT 22 BLK 10 RPC 1040

$4,289.02

REILLY, PATRICK T, Jr; REILLY, JENNIFER J

4200 W 47TH TER ROELAND PARK, KS

NEIGHBOR-VILLE LT 39 RPC 7784

$3,031.51

SALKIND, MILDRED LEE

5332 NEOSHO LN ROELAND PARK, KS

CLARKHURST LOT 1 BLK 2 RPC-0034

$6,090.81

SAYLER, JENNIFER L

5121 W 50TH TER ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE HIGHLANDS LOTS 1 AND 2 BLOCK 1 LOTS 1-16 BLOCK 2 BLOCKS 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 ANDLOTS 1-14 BLOCK 12 LT 9 BLK 2 RPC 230

$3,729.48

SCHIEBER, JANICE A.

4517 W 51ST ST ROELAND PARK, KS

SOUTHRIDGE LOT 11 & W 30’ LOT 12 BLK 12 RPC-10747

$2,395.02

SCHLEY, LISA

5001 CANTERBURY ST ROELAND PARK, KS

GOLF CREST LOT 26 BLK 3 RPC-0048 0013

$3,644.47

SHARTZER, MICHAEL E. JR; SHARTZER, AMY L.

5363 BUENA VISTA ST ROELAND PARK, KS

CLARKHURST W 60 FT LOT 10 & ALL 11 BLK 1 RPC-0024

$5,699.60

SMITH, DAVID GREGG

5730 ROELAND DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK BLOCKS 6 7 AND 8 EX N 5’ LT 15 BLK 8 RPC 979

$3,906.52

STEVENS, PHILLIP D; STEVENS, JOAN L EIBES; STEVENS, ANDREW

4764 REINHARDT DR ROELAND PARK, KS

SHAWNEE PLACE LOT 193 RPC-10450

$2,385.26

SZLENK, CAITLIN M

5204 W 51ST ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROE HIGHLANDS LOTS 1 AND 2 BLOCK 1 LOTS 1-16 BLOCK 2 BLOCKS 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 ANDLOTS 1-14 BLOCK 12 LT 13 BLK 3RPC 250

$2,440.04

TEGELER, WALTER JOHN REV TRUST

5342 SHERWOOD DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 25 BLK 30 RPC-1514

$3,779.80

TOOLEN, CARRIE

5107 ROSEWOOD DR ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK S 60 FT LOT 15 BLK 14 RPC-1152

$3,342.21

TRIBITT, KEITH E.; TRIBETT, LATONYA L.

5407 JUNIPER ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 10 BLK 20 RPC-1320

$4,242.43

WEATHERFORD, SUSAN

5350 ROSEWOOD ST ROELAND PARK, KS

ROELAND PARK LOT 37 BLK 18 RPC-1258

$2,111.07

WINDSOR, DAVID L.; WINDSOR, KAY M.

3715 W 48TH ST ROELAND PARK, KS

MISSION RIDGE E 80’ W 166’ LT 65 & E 80’ W 166’ LT 66 RPC 6936

$49.78

ZBIGNIEW M GLINIECKI TRUST; ANNA S GLINIECKI TRUST

5229 REINHARDT DR ROELAND PARK, KS

FAIRWAY MANOR LOT 5 BLK 1 RPC-0047 0005

$4,717.78

Shawnee

13241 SHAWNEE LLC

13241 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE PLAZA LT 5

$41,348.50

5436 MISSION LLC

12710 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

3-12-24 BG 99’ W SE CR SW1/4 N175’ W 61’ S 175’ E 61’ TO BG EX S 25’ .210 ACS M/L SHC 117A

$1,586.82

ABBOTT, JENNIFER L.

5115 MANSFIELD LN SHAWNEE, KS

MCANANY ESTATE LT 21 BLK 1 SHC 80 12

$4,115.39

ABDIANA PROPERTIES, INC.

10930 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY SHAWNEE, KS

GREENSTONE SUBDIVISION LT 3 EX BG SW CR N 185.95’ TO NW CR E 8’ S 185.94’ TO S/L W 8’ TO POB SHC 1621 3

$1,953.83

ALBERTI, VALETTA S

14120 W 47TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

QUIVIRA HIGHLANDS NO. 2 2ND PLAT LT 6 BLK 3 SHC 122B 3 6

$6,020.32

ALCHEMY SHAWNEE, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-24 BG 748.27’ W SE CR NW1/4 W 229.15’ N 137.55’ E 200.03’ SE 39.13’ S 112.65’ TOBG .714 ACS M/L SHC 586 6

$553.83

ALCHEMY SHAWNEE, LLC

6550 MAURER RD SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-24 BG 977.42’ W SE CR NW1/4 W 345.85’ N 150’ E 70.5’S 12.5’ E 279.61’ S 137.55’ TOBG 1.119 ACS M/L SHC 586 5

$3,468.13

ALCHEMY SHAWNEE, LLC

NS NT SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-24 S 150’ W 587.50’ SE1/4 NW1/4 EX .714 AC & EX 1.119 AC ( PRIVATE DR ) .19 ACS M/L

$126.67

ALI, SANYARE M.; ADEN, HALIMO A.

5818 MILLBROOK ST SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEPOINTE SIXTH PLAT LT 314 SHC 237 1B 4 1 314

$6,665.78

ALLEN, ERIC W.

11013 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

BLACKHAWK W 75 FT LOT 35 SHC-1672

$2,738.69

ALSALEH, NAFEZ; ALSALEH, AMAL

10921 W 64TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BLACKHAWK W 50 FT OF LOT 45 & E 25 FT OF LOT 46 SHC-1690

$2,854.61

ALT REAL ESTATE LLC

5919 PFLUMM RD SHAWNEE, KS

WEST WIND ESTATES NO. 2 LT 56 EX W 5’ IN ST SHC 262 56

$1,664.93

AMBRIZ, OCTAVIO MEDINA; GUTIERREZ, JUANA MARIA CASTILLO

10606 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BEG 864’ S & 924.8’ W NE COR SE 1/4 NE 1/4 W 70’ S 154.1’ SELY 71.2’ N 167.5’ TO BEG .258 ACRE SHC-0341B

$553.37

ANTIOCH CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE INC

6305 LACKMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-24 N 313.06’ W 417.42’ NW1/4 EX .2874 AC & EX .3466 AC 2.3659 ACS M/L ( HISTORICAL MUSEUM ) SHC 574 BTAO 2936 0

$30,050.60

API M&I HOLDING, LLC

10905 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY SHAWNEE, KS

BLACKHAWK E 30’ LT 3 ALL LTS 4 5 & 6 EX E 78.15’ S 140’ & EX S 90.5’ LT 6 & E 75’ LT 7 EX S90.5’ SHC 1625A

$92,293.72

ASAMOAH, NANA; ASAMOAH, SYLVIA

4702 LONE ELM ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLCREST FARM 3RD PLAT LT 86 SHC 129 3 86

$5,754.99

ASIR, SHALOM T.; HATTI, KOMAL

6637 HALSEY ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES LT 83 SHC 514 83

$1,323.30

ATTIC BUSINESS PARK, INC.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-23 PT W 1/2 SE1/4 DESC AS FOLL: BG NE CR S 1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 W 401’ TO PT ELY R/W AT&SF RR SELY CUR LF 211.85’ &1608.87’ NE 87.06’ TO PT E/L W 1/2 SE1/4 N 1780.07’ TO POB SUBJ TO PT IN ST 9.15 ACS M/L SHC 246

$75.99

B.M.B.E., LLC

10321 W 75TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

23-12-24 BG 269’ W NE CR SE1/4W 132’ X S 275’ EX N 50’ FOR ST .68 AC M/L SHC 690A 1

$9,450.83

BAHMANI, ZOHREH

11005 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY ALL LTS 1 2 3 4 &5 EX W 2.5’ LT 5 BLK 29 PLUS W1/2 VAC ST ADJ LT 1 SHC 621

$16,329.87

BARR, RYAN N

7104 MARTINDALE ST SHAWNEE, KS

BRITTANY RIDGE FIFTH PLAT, Lot 116

$638.15

BARRERAS, NANCY J

5409 QUEAL RD SHAWNEE, KS

COUNTRY PLACE LOT 6 BLK 1 SHC-0082 0006

$4,145.29

BARRON, JORGE LUIS

21706 W 53RD TER SHAWNEE, KS

DEERFIELD TRACE SECOND PLAT LT 205 SHC 134 1B 205

$2,303.91

BAUL, VALERIE YELTON

11724 W 54TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SUNSET STRIP ALL LT 7 & PT LT 8 BG SE CR SWLY 15’ NLY 128’ M/L TO NE CR LT 8 S 125.39’ TOPOB SHC 1250 7

$1,850.29

BEARD, KENNETH L.; BEARD, ROSE MARIE

4724 LUCILLE LN SHAWNEE, KS

SILVER BROOK HEIGHTS LOT 34 BLK 2 SHC-0067 0055

$3,562.24

BEARD, ROBERT D.; BEARD, CHERYL M.

13117 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

10-12-24 W 87’ E 247’ N 330’ E 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 .66 ACS M/LSHC-0274F

$1,072.45

BEARD, ROBERT D.; BEARD, CHERYL M.

13219 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BERNIE’S HILL LT 2 SHC 274 2

$1,105.81

BEAUMONT, STEVE

NS SHAWNEE, KS

20-12-24 BG 1071.88’ S & 91.13’ E NW CR SW1/4 SE 664.83’ SE 530.98’ W 747.55’ TO E RTWY/L RENNER RD N ALG RTWY/L 205.26’ & 300.17’ NE 74.39’ TO POB EX 3.54 AC WITHIN SD 6 ACS M/L SHC 641 4

$3,612.69

BEHRENS, BETH ANN; BEHRENS, ROBERT MARTIN

10706 W 72ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 1 BLK 13 SHC-0700 0090

$1,005.87

BENBERG, ALFRED N, II; BENBERG, BUNNUCH

17500 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

RED OAK HILLS SECOND PLAT LT 41 BLK 5 EX BG SE CR SW 136.29’ N 108.70’ E 135’ TO E/L S 90’ TO POB SHC 612 5 41

$4,780.66

BERGQUIST, JOAN M.; LEIKER, VICKI J.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WAGER’S SUBDIVISION W 60’ E 180’ EX S 73’ & EX BG 120’ W & 73’ N SE CR NWLY TO PT 180’ W NE CR E 60’ S TO POB LT 8 BLK 3 SHC 2106A

$28.60

BISCHOFF, MICHAEL A.; BISCHOFF, JENNIFER L.

6635 CENTRAL ST SHAWNEE, KS

AMBASSADOR HEIGHTS LT 8 SHC 600A 8

$1,904.45

BJT & ASSOCIATES LLC

21021 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

ROLLING HILLS ESTATE LT 1 SHC 418A 1

$9,919.91

BONAVIA AT VETERANS PARK LLC

13555 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE, Lot 4

$393,904.63

BONAVIA AT VETERANS PARK LLC

13640 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE, Lot 6

$157,545.50

BONAVIA AT VETERANS PARK LLC

6100 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE, TRACT B

$576.00

BOTTORFF, TODD M.; BOTTORFF, ALICIA

20903 W 53RD TER SHAWNEE, KS

MILL CREEK MEADOWS THIRD PLAT LT 98 SHC 126 6 98

$2,948.39

BRALEY, RANDY S.; BRALEY, CAROLINE C.

23537 W 74TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

CRYSTAL PLACE SECOND PLAT LT 8 BLK 1 SHC 391 1 8

$2,821.09

BREAUX, COREY; BREAUX, CHRISTINA

6235 CLARE RD SHAWNEE, KS

SYLVAN CREEK ESTATES II LT 25 SHC 218 25

$562.60

BRIDWELL, STEPHANIE R

5411 LUCILLE LN SHAWNEE, KS

CHOTEAU MANOR WEST LOT 19 SHC-0075 0019

$3,488.79

BROCKER, GLENDA D

6041 MELROSE LN SHAWNEE, KS

WAGER’S SUBDIVISION N 70’ LT 4 BLK 4 EX W 5’ SHC 2112

$754.44

BROOKS, JEREMY M.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WESTGATE NORTH E 2.5’ LT 2 SHC 248 2A

$9.21

BRYAN, TED A.; BRYAN, MARILYN Y.

21700 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

15-12-23 E 197.65’ W 1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 EX .235 & BG 197.65’ W & 20’ N SE CR W 1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 W 21.69’ N 234.36’ S 233.45’ TO POB AC 4.823 ACS M/L

$3,246.65

BURDOLSKI, MARISA L

4811 NOLAND RD SHAWNEE, KS

ESTATES OF TIMBER SPRINGS 4TH PLAT, Lot 7, EX PT LYG WITHIN FOLL DESC: BG SE CR LT 6 SW 48.21’ NW 190.59’ NE 55.13’ S 172.12’ TO POB

$2,754.77

BURTON, BRADLEY; BURTON, ROBERTA

7172 MIZE RD SHAWNEE, KS

GOLDEN ACRES REPLAT LT 7 SHC 382 3A 7

$4,296.59

BUSHONG, KYMBERLY

14516 W 60TH PL SHAWNEE, KS

GREENWOOD MANOR THIRD PLAT LT 14 BLK 1 SHC 220 1 14

$2,191.82

BYRD, RALPH

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GOLF CLUB GARDENS RESURVEY LT 38 EX TR BG SE CR N 183’ NW 125’ SW 115.12’ SE 195.34’ TO POB & EX PT LYG N OF LINE 168.58’ S NW CR SE TO PT ELY/L 89.60’ S NE CR SHC 948

$215.30

BYRD, RALPH D

6900 GLADSTONE AVE SHAWNEE, KS

GOLF CLUB GARDENS RESURVEY BG SE CR LT 38 N 183’ NWLY 125’ SWLY 115.12’ SELY 195.34’ TO POB SHC 948 1

$3,910.79

CALLAHAN, JENNIFER L.

13303 W 72ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

FAIRWAY HILLS 9TH PLAT LT 323 SHC 668 2 170 323

$3,388.41

CARBAJO, CHERYL L

13415 W 66TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST PASSAGE LT 2 BLK 1 SHC 524 1 2

$3,882.36

CARLSON, ANTHONY E.; CARLSON, TERA J.

22512 W 55TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

MADISON RIDGE OF GREY OAKS 4TH PLAT LT 373 SHC 227 373

$6,085.93

CARSON, JOHN J; CARSON, PATRICIA K

12764 CIRCLE DR SHAWNEE, KS

SANTA FE RIDGE LOT 12 SHC-6413

$1,406.77

CATHERINE CAMP TRUST

22704 W 49TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

WOODSONIA LT 4 BLK 14 SHC 138 14 4

$5,349.60

CHAPMAN, DAVID WILLFERD

6624 GOODE DR SHAWNEE, KS

GOODE ESTATES LT 24 SHC 514A 24

$5,007.37

CHARD, TODD M; HUFFHINE, ANGLENIA

NS SHAWNEE, KS

9-12-24 BG 1024.41’ N SW CR SW1/4 SW1/4 N 299.30’ X E 436.62’ 3 ACS M/L SHC 222 2

$746.63

CHERN, YAO-HUI CO-TRUSTEE; LIU, JUI-YUAN CO-TRUSTEE

6016 LONE ELM ST SHAWNEE, KS

THE FOREST AT CLEAR CREEK 1ST PLAT LT 26 SHC 223 2 26

$3,583.40

CITY OF SHAWNEE; MIDLAND HOTEL GROUP LLC

17346 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

MILL CREEK PLAZA WEST LT 1

$81,204.75 (2024)

CITY OF SHAWNEE; MIDLAND HOTEL GROUP LLC

17346 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

MILL CREEK PLAZA WEST LT 1

$63,431.72 (2021)

CITY OF SHAWNEE; MIDLAND HOTEL GROUP LLC

17346 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

MILL CREEK PLAZA WEST LT 1

$53,871.10 (2022)

CLEMENTS, BRET H.

5636 NOLAND RD SHAWNEE, KS

PFLUMM WOODS 4TH PLAT LOT 18 BLK 5 SHC 274 5 18

$2,556.02

CLINE, WESLEY C; GEYER, JANICE C

12311 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF NOLAND ACRES LOTS ONE(1) TO EIGHTY(80) INCLUSIVELT 17 SHC 513D 17

$1,137.62

CODY, TAMARA

11318 W 73RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

HOMESTEAD ESTATES LOT 14 BLK 4 SHC-0681 0004 0014

$4,115.39

COLE, CRYSTAL K.; COLE, MARVIN L.

10821 W 57TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 15 SHC 351

$1,603.73

COOK, DENISE RENEE; COOK, JEFFREY ROBERT

5431 MONROVIA ST SHAWNEE, KS

LAW’S RESURVEY LT 9 SHC

$1,477.78

COOK, STEPHEN A.; COOK, KATHLEEN B.

5530 NOLAND RD SHAWNEE, KS

PFLUMM WOODS 4TH PLAT LOT 20 BLK 5 SHC 274 5 20

$6,211.49

COOPER, LORI ANN TRUST

5236 MCCOY ST SHAWNEE, KS

WOODSONIA LT 4 BLK 5 SHC 142 5 4

$2,600.64

COUGHLIN, JOHN MICHAEL TRUST; GALLOWAY, WILLIAM R.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

COPEN HAVEN RE-PLAT BG NE CR LT 36 W 15’ S TO PT ON SE/L LTSE ALG LT LINE 30’ TO SE CR N ALG E/L TO BG SHC 301A 36A

$112.33

COX, HENRY R; SPRING, STEPHANIE L

7011 CONSTANCE ST SHAWNEE, KS

TIMBERSTONE LT 18 SHC 569 3 18

$2,609.59

CRAIG, LEE W.; CRAIG, DELORIS M.

6319 ALDEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

GREENWOOD SOUTH LT 11 BLK 1 SHC 573 1 1 11

$41.93

CROSSON, GREGORY E

6406 SWITZER LN SHAWNEE, KS

DOUGLAS HIGHLANDS LOT 13 BLK 5 SHC-1892

$2,401.13

CROWN II LLC

6530 VISTA DR SHAWNEE, KS

ATTIC BUSINESS PARK SECOND PLAT W 125.98’ LT 6 SHC 287 1 6

$12,231.98

CRUZ, JUAN J; CRUZ, AMY E

6013 RICHARDS DR SHAWNEE, KS

HIGHLAND GARDENS LOT 9 SHC-0239 0009

$1,849.04

CULMSEE, CARROLL L

6127 ROGER RD SHAWNEE, KS

MELROSE LOT 30 EX E 95 FT SHC-2053

$1,577.40

CURTIS, STEVEN G.; TESSON-CURTIS, PATRICIA A.

5316 QUEAL RD SHAWNEE, KS

VAN HOET ESTATES (1ST PLAT) LT 3 BLK 1 SHC 81 1 3

$1,971.13

DARST REAL ESTATE LLC

7530 ANDERSON ST SHAWNEE, KS

SUTTLE DOWNS FIRST PLAT N 1/2 LT 6 BG NW CR E 137.10’ NE CR S 45’ W 137.11’ TO PT W/L N 45’ TO POB SHC 411 1 6A

$3,155.40

DDK LLC

NS NT SHAWNEE, KS

BUFFALO RIDGE SECOND PLAT LT 2 EX PT LYG WITHIN TIF DISTRICT

$490.49

DEAL, BRANDEN

14300 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

WAGNER FARMSTEAD LT 1 SHC 134 1

$3,317.33

DEANE, JULIE M

6922 MEADOWLARK LN SHAWNEE, KS

GREENS OF CHAPEL CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 28 SHC 330B 28

$4,025.07

DEPEW, RUTH

11224 W 67TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 30 BLK 2 SHC-0483 0107

$2,590.49

DEWITTE, JEREMIAH DANIEL

6528 CHARLES ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES REPLAT S 23.50’ N 127.55’ LT 191 SHC 514 155 191F

$978.21

DISHMAN TRUST

12312 W 52ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

MAES SUBDIVISION LT 3 SHC 96 3

$563.29

DONALD J RIEKE REVOCABLE TRUST

11823 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 PT NW1/4 & PT LT 8 EARNSHAW ESTATE BG SW CR NW1/4N ALG W/L 109.02’ E 38.50’ & 130.09’ TO NE CR LT 8 & TRUE POB S 25’ W 130.09’ TO E RTWY/L QUIVIRA RD N 178.31’ NE22.50’ TO S RTWY/L JOHNSON DR E 3.66’ E CUR RT 83.58’ E 21’ S 167.09’ & 8’ TO POB .635 ACS M/L SHC 353A

$4,159.05

DOWNS, MICHAEL K. TRUSTEE DOWNS, MICHAEL K. TRUST

6620 BALLENTINE DR SHAWNEE, KS

MELROSE PARK LOT 21 EX N 2 1/2 FT SHC-0479G0021

$1,749.38

DUGGER, LISA MICHELE

5730 NOLAND RD SHAWNEE, KS

PFLUMM WOODS REPLAT OF LOTS 3 THRU 11 BLOCK 3 LT 26 BLK 3 SHC 245 3 11 26

$4,984.98

DUNCAN, SANDRA K; DUNCAN, ROBBIE J

6012 EARNSHAW ST SHAWNEE, KS

EARNSHAW’S SUBDIVISION LT 37 SHC 4756 37

$3,046.47

EASTERN KANSAS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

7055 SILVERHEEL ST SHAWNEE, KS

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, Lot 1

$12,528.00

EDLER, CLARENCE; EDLER, DEBBIE; EDLER, DAVID

6733 QUIVIRA RD SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE BEG SW COR LT A TH N 118’ E 146.85’ S TO PT S/L LT SWLY ON S/L TO POB BLK 6 SHC 483 189A

$1,484.78

ELDER, BOBBY J.; ELDER, AMY BETH

14205 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST WOODS SIXTH PLAT LT 46 BLK 1 SHC 561 1A 1 1 46

$2,060.83

ELIZABETH E GOSLIN LIVING TRUST

17428 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

RED OAK HILLS SECOND PLAT LT 43 BLK 5 SHC 611 5 43

$4,509.07

ETHIOPIAN CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

9-12-24 SW1/4 SW1/4 EX E 300’ N 290’ & EX E 300’ S 580’ EX BG SW CR SW1/4 SW1/4 E 417.42’N 510’ NW 190.28’ SW 8’ SW ON CUR 203.51’ W 105.45’ S 626.13’ EX W 124’ E 424’ S 200’ EX 19.391 AC EX .038 AC EX 6.0041 AC & EX .147 AC IN ST 1.9099 ACS M/L SHC 223 BOTA 06 6021 TX

$5.41

ETHIOPIAN CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH INC

15000 W 63RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

9-12-24 BG SW CR SW1/4 SW1/4 E 417.42’ N 510’ NW 190.28’ SW8’ SW ON CUR 203.51’ W 105.45’ S 626.13’ EX .9214 AC ( TR BAPTIST CHURCH ) 5.0486 AC M/L SHC 223 3 BOTA 06 6021 TX

$16.87

FIRM FOUNDATION MINISTRIES INC

12714 W 76TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SEVEN HILLS FIRST PLAT LT 20 BLK 3 SHC 674 3 20

$72.00

FIRST CHOICE CUSTOM HOMES LLC

24105 W 58TH PL SHAWNEE, KS

CANYON LAKES FOURTH PLAT, Lot 164

$2,666.36

FISCHER, ELIZABETH J

11301 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 4 BLK 12 SHC-0483 0334

$2,833.48

FLACK, JAMES L.; FLACK, SUSAN M.

6546 HALLET ST SHAWNEE, KS

DIXIE HILLS LT 21 BLK 1 SHC 553B 1 21

$1,024.40

FLASPOHLER, DEBRA K. TRUSTEE FLASPOHLER, DEBRA K. TRUST

6110 CAENEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

CAENEN COURT LOT 2 SHC-1302 0002

$1,204.82

FROST, MICHAEL DAVID; TREAS, ROBERT CHARLES

11908 W 66TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES LT 135 SHC 514 135

$1,232.36

FUNDAMENTA LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

22-12-23 N 1/2 SE1/4 EX BG 100’ N SW CR NW1/4 SE1/4 N 211.14’ X E 412.62’ EX 8 ACS EX 2 TRS PLATTED 5.25 AC & 6.97 AC EX 4.91 AC IN ST & EX .33 AC IN ST 52.54 ACS M/L SHC 409

$21,528.74

G&P PARTNERS LLC

11701 W 60TH PL SHAWNEE, KS

ST. JOSEPH HEIGHTS LT 4 SHC 358 4

$12,748.44

GAIL A RAMIREZ LIVING TRUST; KRISTEN BACKMAN TRUST

6315 HALLET ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHADOW WOOD LT 3 BLK 1 SHC 557A 1 3

$2,439.44

GALLAGHER, SABRINA

12715 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

10-12-24 W 1/2 E 1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 EX 1.7553 AC & EX .114 AC IN ST .6307 ACS M/L SHC 261B 1

$4,457.94

GAMBHIR, ANITA Y.; GAMBHIR, YOGGI

7204 EARNSHAW ST SHAWNEE, KS

COVENANT PARK LT 7 SHC 662 7

$2,249.55

GAMBHIR, YOGGI; GAMBHIR, ANITA

15901 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF GREENWOOD LT 11 EXW 1/2 & EX BG 166.82’ E NW CR E 165.49’ TO E/L S 18.04’ W 165.51’ N 17.83’ TO POB SHC 2631

$737.15

GARCIA, DARREN J; GARCIA, BRENDA A

4732 MEADOW VIEW DR SHAWNEE, KS

THE VILLAS OF GREENVIEW RIDGE LT 9 SHC 144 9

$1,634.82

GARNETT PROPERTIES LLC

7008 GARNETT ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 2 BLK 16 SHC-0486 0031

$2,323.88

GAROT PFLUMM FAMILY TRUST

10820 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

BLACKHAWK W 25 FT LOT 58 & E 50 FT LOT 59 SHC-1712

$2,647.80

GCC TOWNHOMES LLC

6481 BARTH RD SHAWNEE, KS

GREENS OF CHAPEL CREEK TOWNHOMES LT 10C SHC 335 10C

$6,659.18

GIBBS FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

6350 GLEASON RD SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-23 S 208.708’ N 417.416’ E 626.124’ NW 1/4 3 ACS M/L SHC 334 4

$19.76

GILLING, LAWRENCE H; GILLING, BENNET W; GILLING, JEFFERY T

NS SHAWNEE, KS

6-12-24 BEG NE COR NW 1/4 NE 1/4 W 288.5 FT X S 288.5 FT 1.91 ACRES SHC 636C

$65.81

GLAVIN FAMILY TRUST

10300 W 50TH PL SHAWNEE, KS

BRIANWOOD NORTH LT 1 BLK 1 SHC 51 1 1

$4,452.95

GOCHENOUR, CAROL L

11304 W 77TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SITUS PLACE E1/2 BLDG AREA 8 SHC 710 8A

$78.82

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

5100 CHARLES ST SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF LOT 4 AND THE NORTH ONE-HALF OF LOT 3 CAENENGARDENS LT 8 SHC 1231 8

$1,522.58

GOOD KNIGHT ENTERPRISES LLC

6108 QUIVIRA RD SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWVIRA LOT 32 SHC-0276 0032

$1,277.80

GORHAM, MICHAEL B; GORHAM, KELSEY

NS SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE W 15 FT LOT 19 BLK 7 SHC-0483 0213

$36.40

GRANATO, KIMBERLY

7142 AMINDA ST SHAWNEE, KS

WILLOW RIDGE THIRD PLAT LT 92 SHC 413 92

$4,880.05

GRAVELY, KEITH; HILL, CHANEL

NS SHAWNEE, KS

TIMBERSTONE PT LT 8 BG NE CR SW 148.54’ TO SW CR N 39.62’ TO NW CR E 143.94’ TO POB SHC 569 3 8

$26.00

GRAVES JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

13810 W 48TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

QUIVIRA HIGHLANDS NO. 2 THIRD PLAT LT 36 SHC 122B 2 36

$2,420.23

GREENE, LEONARD C.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

COPEN HAVEN RE-PLAT TRI TR IN SE CR LT 35 BG SE CR NLY ALG E/L TO NE CR W ON NLY/L 30’ SETO BG SHC 301A 35A

$16.10

GREWAL REALTY LLC

4703 ROUNDTREE CT SHAWNEE, KS

FRENCHMEN’S CREEK 1ST PLAT LT 19 SHC 129 2A 19

$2,186.85

GRIFFEE, JESSICA

6734 HASKINS ST SHAWNEE, KS

GREENFIELD LT 54 SHC 535 54

$5,489.17

GULICK, JACK E

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GULICK’S RESURVEY BLK 2 EX W 439.8’ & EX E 200’ SHC 1025 2

$249.74

GULICK, WARREN W.; GULICK, NAOMI E.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GULICK’S RESURVEY W 439.8’ BLK 2 SHC 1025 2A

$407.58

GUNKEL, JAMES D.; GUNKEL, VICKY J.

14605 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-24 BG NW CR NE1/4 SW1/4 E 200’ S 307.89’ NW 207.75’ N 252.24’ TO POB EX .0230 AC IN ST 1.267 ACS M/L SHC 567 3

$3,031.93

HABITAT-KANSAS, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

MAPLE WOOD OF CRIMSON RIDGE 3RD PLAT TRACT D SHC 52 D

$986.31

HABITAT-KANSAS, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

OAKBROOK OF CRIMSON RIDGE 3RD PLAT TRACT D SHC 52 4 D

$31.25

HABITAT-KANSAS, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

OAKBROOK OF CRIMSON RIDGE 5TH PLAT TRACT H SHC 52 H

$781.66

HADDADI, DAVID A.

11701 W 69TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 9 BLK 9 SHC-0483 0283

$2,105.19

HALES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3

11115 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-24 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 BEG ON S/L HWY 10 210’ W E/L 1/4 1/4 SEC TH W 72.82’ X S 145’ .24 AC M/L SHC-0496

$8,936.81

HANIKA, J M; HANIKA, JESSICA

6410 OLD WOODLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

COPEN HAVEN RE-PLAT LT 43 EX BG 936.97’ S NE CR NW1/4 14-12-23 S 101.53’ W 50.08’ NE 103.50’ E 30’ TO POB EX EXIST PLATTED ST SHC 301A 43

$624.38

HARRELL, CONSTANCE L

10614 W 50TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BRIANWOOD NORTH LT 33 BLK 1 SHC 51 1 33

$3,906.09

HARRIS, ROBERT; HARRIS, ROBERTA

5541 THEDEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEPOINTE FIFTH PLAT LT 260 SHC 237 1B 260

$3,820.90

HASS, KEELY ANN

NS SHAWNEE, KS

3-12-24 PT SE1/4 BG 494 1/2’ NSW CR SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 N 35.5’ M/L TO PT 792’ S N/L SW1/4 SE1/4 E 203’ TO W/L BROWNWD MNR S 35.5’ M/L W TO BG .1658 ACS M/L SHC

$77.24

HASS, KEELY ANN

NS SHAWNEE, KS

MCANANY SUBDIVISION #1 TR 18 ELY 11’ & SLY TRI TR LT 1 SHC 3644 1

$54.71

HAUSBACK, SHANNAH MARIE

6722 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

VAN’S SUBDIVISION LT 6 SHC 480B 6

$3,848.78

HAVEN CONDOS, LLC

12520 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

CAENEN HEIGHTS LT 19 EX S 13’ IN TR 15 SHC 1271

$1,097.81

HAWKINS, RICHARD D; HAWKINS, CHRISTINE A

4509 BROWNRIDGE ST SHAWNEE, KS

RIVERVIEW SECOND PLAT LT 42

$8,733.45

HAYDEN, SARAH M

6306 DARNELL ST SHAWNEE, KS

REGHAN PLACE THIRD PLAT BLDG 6 UNIT C SHC 573 3A 1 1J 6 C

$1,672.73

HAYES, JAMES; HAYES, LYNN

18912 W 59TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

12-12-23 S 249’ E 350’ W 1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 2 ACS M/L SHC 256 2

$3,294.24

HEANY, MARY ANN; HEANY, CHRIS, Sr

6414 SWITZER LN SHAWNEE, KS

DOUGLAS HIGHLANDS LOT 12 BLK 5 SHC-1891

$2,097.14

HENDERSON, ALYSIA K; HENDERSON, LARRY L

7413 GODDARD ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 3 BLK 3 SHC-0699 0023

$2,184.24

HENRY, CYNTHIA L.; FINK, BRENDA K.; STALLARD, JENNIFER L.; STALLARD, TANYA D.

11401 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 19 BLK 4 SHC-0483 0019

$2,666.54

HERBERT, LAWRENCE O.; HERBERT, RHONDA G.

5425 CHOUTEAU ST SHAWNEE, KS

CRYSTAL PARK LT 1 BLK 1 SHC 134 2B 1 1

$5,212.06

HERMANN, ANDREAS; HERMANN, YELENA

NS SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-24 BG 881.8’ S NW COR N 3/4 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 E 662.35’ X S 110’ EX W 35’ IN RENNER RD 1.582 ACS M/L SHC 590 3

$1,108.54

HERMANN, ANDREAS; HERMANN, YELENA

NS SHAWNEE, KS

RENNER VIEW ESTATES PT OF LT 1BG NE COR S 136.31’ W 351.05’ N 136.31’ E 351.23’ TO BG SHC 589 2 1A

$136.28

HERREL, ALLEN LEE; HERREL, THOMAS RAYMOND; HERREL, SAMUEL PATRICK

5534 CAENEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

SUNNY SLOPE GARDENS LOT 8 & LOT 10 SHC 6490

$2,658.96

HIGH QUALITY HOMES LLC

6924 KENTON ST SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOW OF CHAPEL CREEK LT 2

$2,352.30

HILLS OF FOREST CREEK HOMES ASSOCIATION

21224 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLS OF FOREST CREEK SECOND PLAT TRACT B SHC 241 4 B

$288.00

HODGDON LIVING TRUST

24635 W 63RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-23 PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 BG 862.87’ S & 364.55’ E OF NW COR FOR PT BG E 313.04’ NLY 686.56’ TO CTR/L RD SW ALG CTR/L 313.81’ & 46.33’ S 623.40’ TO BG 4.82 ACS M/L SHC 337 3

$6,414.85

HODGDON LIVING TRUST

NS SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-23 PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 BG 291.30’ S OF NW COR TO CTR/L RD & BG PT S 571.57’ E 364.55’N 623.40’ TO CTR/L RD SW ALG CTR/L 367.67’ TO BG 5.25 ACS M/L SHC 337 2

$514.64

HOELTING, MARK A. & HOELTING, TAMARA G. IRR TRUST

11031 W 75TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

EDELWEISS VI E 125’ LT 3 SHC 687 3A

$11,690.05

HOELTING, MICHAEL A.; HOELTING, CYNTHIA K.

12116 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES REPLAT II LT 203 SHC 514 7 203

$2,885.81

HOLDEMAN, TANIS M.

20616 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-23 BG 47.66’ E SW CR SE1/4 N 300’ X E 100’ .689 ACSM/L SHC 300D

$4,374.77

HOLLABAUGH, KRISTEN

5420 MONROVIA ST SHAWNEE, KS

3-12-24 BEG 430’ N-SE COR SW 1/4 SE 1/4 N 100’ X W 150’ .35 AC SHC-0101A0006

$1,507.03

HOUSE, MARK R. II

NS SHAWNEE, KS

10-12-24 W 10’ NW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 EX PT IN RD & EX S 368.9’ PLATTED .0644 ACS M/L SHC 239D 1D

$42.90

HOWARD, BRUCE R.; ICE, WANDA M.

21316 W 51ST CT SHAWNEE, KS

BRITTANY VALLEY THIRD PLAT LT 26 BLK 4 SHC 128 4 26

$4,327.42

HUETTENMUELLER, JOHN R.; HUETTENMUELLER, RENEE M.

6400 CHARLOTTE ST SHAWNEE, KS

MILL VALLEY THIRD PLAT LT 11 BLK 9 SHC 573 3 9 11

$2,000.76

HUGININ, STEVE; HUGUNIN, KIMBERLY

6716 MEADOWLARK LN SHAWNEE, KS

GREENS OF CHAPEL CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 2

$7,405.61

HUNDAL, CHARANJIT S.; HUNDAL, SATINDER K.

13320 W 68TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST PARK LT 8 BLK 1 SHC 537C 1 8

$4,449.27

HURD, JAMES M; HURD, ELIZABETH A

7477 LACKMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

21-12-24 S 643’ W 450’ NW1/4 EX .59 AC IN RD 6.055 ACS M/L

$6,580.70

IA SILVERHEEL LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GREY OAKS COMMERCIAL 2ND PLAT LT 5 EX BG MOST N CR SE CUR RT79.45’ & 5.65’ S 188.82’ SW 2.83’ & 527.93’ N 512.32’ NE 231.12’ TO POB & EX BG 2.83’ ELY SE CR LT 5 N 10.85’ NE CUR LF 32.08’ N CUR RT 29.40’ TO E/L LT 5 S 19.80’ S CUR LF 23.63’ S CUR RT 33.17’ TO POB IN ST SHC 227 5 5

$383.73

IRELAND, MATTHEW JOSEPH

6619 BRADSHAW ST SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPSHIRE SQUARE REPLAT #4 LT 6 SHC 524 1 3 6

$2,677.70

JACKSON, BRANDON L; JACKSON, TEKELA R

13917 W 72ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

HUNTINGTON OF WEDGEWOOD 2ND PLAT LT 62 SHC 644A 62

$5,467.17

JACKSON, MARILYN S.

12821 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

WINDSOR 2ND PLAT LT 28 BLK 7 SHC 533 7 28

$4,469.20

JACOBS, KENNETH A.; JACOBS, ANGIE E.

5630 CODY ST SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 N 100’ S 198’ E 1/2 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 .759 ACRESHC-0307B

$1,471.45

JASPERSON, CELESTE GRUHIN

7411 MCCOY ST SHAWNEE, KS

WILLOW RIDGE FIFTH PLAT PT LT 10 BG NE CR S 41.14’ W 108’ N 41.05’ E 108’ TO POB SHC 413 D 10A

$2,206.56

JCE ENTERPRISES LLC

5832 FLINT ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY N1/2 LTS 19 THRU 24 & S1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ BLK 25SHC 559

$4,797.59

JIM GROHUSKY CONST CO INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FOREST TRACE 2ND PLAT TRACT A SHC 122A A

$630.00

JJM VENTURES LLC

NS NT SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOW OF CHAPEL CREEK TRACT A

$126.00

JL RESIDENTIAL LLC

21526 W 51ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

BRITTANY HEIGHTS THIRD PLAT LT 24 BLK 2 SHC 131 2 2 24

$5,028.22

JO-CHER PROPERTIES LLC

12611 W 62ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

VICKRIDGE PARK LT 5 SHC 1307 5

$5,930.62

JOHN, DEREK D

10423 W 56TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BRADLEY HILLS ADDITION LT 11 BLK 1 SHC 365A 11

$2,757.89

JON GREGORY AND RANDALL CONRADT LIVING TRUST

6612 WESTGATE LN SHAWNEE, KS

GOODE ESTATES 3RD ADDITION LT 148 SHC 514A 148

$3,899.91

JONES, ANTHONY T; JONES, JEREMY S

6136 LUCILLE LN SHAWNEE, KS

DOUGLAS SUBDIVISION S 1/2 S 1/2 LT 33 SHC 1764A

$3,262.84

JORDAN, LIDIA

12702 CIRCLE DR SHAWNEE, KS

SANTA FE RIDGE LT 1 EX TR 3 IN JO DR SHC 6402

$2,898.00

JUDD, JAMES L

6668 HALSEY ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES REPLAT II LT 198 EX NWLY TR 5’ ON W & .34’ & 2.66’ ON N SHC 514 27 198A

$3,387.82

JURADO, YOLANDA; VALDIVIA, IVAN; SMITH, ROXANA J; VALDIVIA, LARRY

7417 MELROSE ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 4 BLK 5 SHC-0699 0085

$3,910.57

KANJILAL, DEBJIT; KANJILAL, DEEPA

7115 ROBIN LN SHAWNEE, KS

SAN MIGUEL PLACE LOT 4 BLK 2 SHC-

$3,045.27

KANJILAL, DEEPA LIVING TRUST

7111 ROBIN LN SHAWNEE, KS

SAN MIGUEL PLACE LOT 3 BLK 2 SHC-

$2,712.58

KAREN E. SELLIN TRUSTEE KAREN E. SELLIN TRUST

6515 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

GOODE ESTATES 2ND ADDITION LT 6 SHC 514A 6

$1,996.05

KASSIM, WATHIQ A

5645 LEGLER ST SHAWNEE, KS

MAURER WOODS LT 4 SHC 196 4

$11,082.07

KAUFMAN, DIRK

6562 HALLET ST SHAWNEE, KS

DIXIE HILLS LT 17 BLK 1 SHC 553B 1 17

$28.22

KAUR, RANJIT; SINGH, SUKHWINDER

22408 W 64TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

WOODLAND PARK 5TH PLAT LT 31 BLK 6 SHC 314 1 6 31

$6,169.56

KEATON, DUSTIN K. TRUSTEE KEATON, DUSTIN K. LIV TRUST

6745 BELL RD SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF GREENWOOD S 1/2 S 1/2 LT 22 SHC 2642

$5,548.86

KEATON, RYAN FRANK; KEATON, KATHERINE ANNE

14602 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-24 BG SW CR SE1/4 NW1/4 E 396’ N 220’ NW TO PT ON W/L 440’ N SW CR 1/4 1/4 S TO POB EX .18181 AC 2.81819 ACS M/L SHC 562 1

$6,072.64

KEITHLEY, KATHLEEN A.

19607 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

PARKWOODS LT 7 BLK 3 SHC 278A 1 3 7

$2,610.17

KINCADE, GRETA LYNN

11925 W 66TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES LT 128 SHC 514 128

$34.85

KING, CARMEN WALSH

7214 LEGLER ST SHAWNEE, KS

CYPRESS POINTE VILLAS FIRST PLAT LT 8 SHC 2632 1 8

$2,470.28

KIRK, ELIZABETH

10708 W 65TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

MELROSE PARK LOT 1 SHC-0479G0001

$3,848.78

KISSINGER, KEITH R.; KISSINGER, JO LYNN

13900 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-24 PT W 358’ SE1/4 NE1/4BG 158’ E SW CR SE1/4 NE1/4 E 200’ N 159’ NW 89.81’ SW 242.42’ TO BG EX S 25’ IN RD .485 AC M/L SHC 551A

$3,830.93

KNIGHT, MORGAN ANDREA

7133 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

WOODHAVEN LT 8 BLK 3 SHC 642 3 8

$3,886.15

KO FAMILY TRUST

13611 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

16-12-24 BG 300’ W NE COR SE 1/4 W 200’ X S 435.6’ 2 ACSSHC 561A 3A

$2,847.34

KOHLER, CHRISTINE M.

7139 CAENEN AVE SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT THIRD PLAT LT 46 SHC 661F 46

$4,048.11

KRULL, JONATHAN S.; KRULL, DIANA R.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

EAGLE VIEW OF GREY OAKS 1ST PLAT PT LT 134 BG NE CR S 13.28’ W 136.68’ TO NW CR E 138.82’ TO POB SHC 228 134A

$78.83

KUMAR, ROUSHAN

7613 BELL RD SHAWNEE, KS

FOREST PARK ESTATES FIRST PLATLT 36 BLK 4 SHC 632 4 36

$1,284.10

LAKEPOINTE DEVELOPERS, INC.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEPOINTE EIGHTH PLAT TRACT V EX PT REPLATTED SHC 238 1 3 V

$682.50

LAKEPOINTE DEVELOPERS, INC.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEPOINTE TENTH PLAT TRACT X SHC 238 1 5 X

$1,260.00

LARRY J NELSON LLC

6820 SWITZER LN SHAWNEE, KS

WESTERN VIEW LOT 4 BLK 3 SHC-0501 0030

$20.44

LATTIN, GILBERT V.; PEAVLER, GERALD G.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-23 BEG 1038.5’ S NE COR NW 1/4 W 214.6’ S 1061.9’ TO CTR/L HWY 10 NELY 234’ N 968.5’ TO BEG EX 1.42 ACS IN HWY & EX .7239 AC IN RD 2.8561 ACS M/L SHC 302

$909.10

LEE, JUANITA B.

6125 RENNER RD SHAWNEE, KS

8-12-24 S 5 AC NW 1/4 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 5 ACRES M/L SHC-0193

$4,480.69

LEFLORE, JOHN D.

12305 W 72ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT THIRD PLAT LT 65 SHC 661F 65

$3,786.49

LEHMAN, CAROL J

11400 W 61ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

LACOMBE PLACE LT 1 SHC 1755 1

$4,640.23

LEMES, DAVID P.

6805 SWITZER LN SHAWNEE, KS

WESTERN VIEW LOT 8 BLK 2 SHC-0501 0008

$3,410.25

LEWIS, WADE; LEWIS, SUZANNE

6913 HALSEY DR SHAWNEE, KS

HILLANDALE SUBDIVISION LT 10 BLK 6 SHC 528A 1 55

$3,178.52

LEWIS, WALTER L.; LEWIS, CHERYL E.

5013 BRADSHAW ST SHAWNEE, KS

HEATHER GLEN SECOND PLAT LT 47 SHC 109 3 47

$3,110.30

LINDSAY LIVING TRUST

NS SHAWNEE, KS

33-11-23 W 782.10’ SW1/4 LYG S OF FORMER R R & S 1/2 OF FORMER R R EX PT EX 1 AC & EX .823 AC IN RD 28.787 ACS M/L

$56.68

LINNELL, AMBER N

12100 W 50TH CT SHAWNEE, KS

RICHLAND VIEW LOT 24 SHC-0092 0024

$3,242.11

MACCLYMONT, DONALD R. CO-TTEE; MACCLYMONT, NOEL L. CO-TRUSTEE

22718 W 73RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

WILLOW RIDGE LT 40 BG NW CR SE 39.85’ SW 115.90’ NW 38.57’NE 113.52’ TO POB SHC 413 40B

$3,746.15

MAGANA, MIGUEL ANGEL; MAGANA, VICTORIA ELAINE

4414 AMINDA ST SHAWNEE, KS

MAPLE WOOD OF CRIMSON RIDGE 2ND PLAT LT 57 SHC 52 57

$3,430.24

MAGNIFICENCE N MAGNITUDE HOLDINGS 1 LLC

10900 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

BLACKHOOF PLACE LOT 20 SHC-0503 0020

$2,025.59

MAHR, WILLIAM PATRICK

10902 W 57TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY SOUTH 80 FT LOTS 19 20 21 22 23 & 24 BLOCK 3 SHC-0071

$3,352.77

MANN, STEPHEN T.; MANN, MARY E.

21505 W 51ST PL SHAWNEE, KS

BRITTANY HEIGHTS THIRD PLAT LT 15 BLK 1 SHC 131 2 1 15

$2,476.07

MARK I, LLC

23501 W 73RD TER SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOWLARK PLACE LT 17 SHC 391C 17

$4,123.05

MARK I, LLC

7402 HEDGE LANE TER SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOWLARK PLACE LT 18 SHC 391C 18

$4,558.62

MARK I, LLC

7410 HEDGE LANE TER SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOWLARK PLACE LT 19 SHC 391C 19

$4,558.62

MARK I, LLC

7418 HEDGE LANE TER SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOWLARK PLACE LT 20 SHC 391C 20

$4,558.62

MARK I, LLC

23500 W 74TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

MEADOWLARK PLACE LT 21 SHC 391C 21

$4,558.62

MARTEL, WILLIAM J.; MARTEL, DONNA S.

12303 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

SOUTH MONROVIA LT 1 EX TR 2 IN JO DR SHC 4725

$12,134.71

MARTEL, WILLIAM JOSEPH; MARTEL, DONNA S

7412 WOODLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

LITTLE FALL ESTATE SECOND PLATLT 4 BLK 6 SHC 429 6 4

$2,513.47

MARTEL, WILLIAM JOSEPH; MARTEL, DONNA S

NS SHAWNEE, KS

LITTLE FALL ESTATE SECOND PLATLT 5 BLK 6 SHC 429 6 5

$63.44

MARTEL, WILLIAM JOSEPH; MARTEL, DONNA S

NS SHAWNEE, KS

LITTLE FALL ESTATE SECOND PLATLT 6 BLK 6 SHC 429 6 6

$67.05

MARTEN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC,

6924 QUIVIRA RD SHAWNEE, KS

HILLANDALE SUBDIVISION LT 3 BLK 2 SHC 528A 1 7

$2,778.67

MATCHETTE, ROSE M.

10306 W 48TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

HICKORY HILL ESTATES LT 8 SHC 50 8

$1,786.54

MATHISON, MARK W

7016 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

WINDSOR LT 3 BLK 7 SHC 528A 7 3

$5,914.96

MCANANY, PAUL; MCANANY, MARIA

NS SHAWNEE, KS

32-11-23 LT 3 NE 1/4 EX S 1100’ 1.7 ACS M/L SHC 13

$293.89

MCMULLEN, JEFFREY J; MCMULLEN, KIMBERLEY M

13035 W 52ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

GREYHAWKE SECOND PLAT LT 3

$125.35

MCMURTREY, WILLIAM D.

6121 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BEG 290’ S NE CR SW 1/4 SE 1/4 W 300’ X S 102.5’ .70 AC M/L SHC-1581

$3,773.26

MCNIEL, LISA E LOHMEYER

11515 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 2 BLK 14 SHC-0484B0043

$3,522.49

MEDA, ELVIS

5909 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LOTS 6 7 8 9 10 11 & 12 EX S 23 FT SAID LOTS & THE ADJ S 1/2 VAC DOUGLAS ST BLOCK 33 SHC-0727

$1,615.06

MEIER, JORDAN N

24344 W 57TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BELMONT DOWNS LT 1 BLK 1 SHC 216 1 1

$2,426.41

MENDIETA, JOEL VAZQUEZ

4840 OLD K7 HWY SHAWNEE, KS

4-12-23 N 82 1/2’ S 412 1/2’ NW1/4 NE1/4 & 1/2 INT IN MINERAL RIGHTS 2.50 ACS M/L SHC 146H

$653.31

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WINDSOR 2ND PLAT LT 9 BLK 9 SHC 533 9 9

$1,120.63

MERCANTILE PROPERTIES, LLC; KNARR, WILLIAM C

6123 BRADSHAW ST SHAWNEE, KS

GRANDE DUQUE MANOR REPLAT LT 17 EX BG SE CR W 100’ N 55.45’E 100’ S 55.45’ TO POB SHC 261A 3 2 17

$2,190.63

MERCY & TRUTH MEDICAL MISSIONS INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FENTON PLAZA – LOT 2 CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 1 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$144.00

MERCY AND TRUTH MEDICAL MISSIONS INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FENTON PLAZA – LOT 2 CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$10,815.45

MERCY AND TRUTH MEDICAL MISSIONS INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FENTON PLAZA – LOT 2 CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 3 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$144.00

MERCY AND TRUTH MEDICAL MISSIONS INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FENTON PLAZA – LOT 2 CONDOMINIUMS UNIT 4 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$144.00

MERCY INVESTMENT LLC

14008 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

DIXIE HILLS SOUTH LT 6 SHC 555B 6

$2,575.90

MEREDITH, PHILLIP J AND MEREDITH, TAMRA M TRUST

4528 SILVERHEEL ST SHAWNEE, KS

OAKBROOK OF CRIMSON RIDGE 4TH PLAT LT 99 SHC 52 99

$3,213.17

MERKEL, NATHAN

23385 W 53RD TER SHAWNEE, KS

CEDAR MILL ESTATES LT 12 SHC 152 1A 12

$3,050.53

MESH, KRISTINE HEINEN TRUSTEE MESH, DAVID P. TRUSTEE

5334 ALDEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

HIDDEN WOODS LT 36 SHC 134 1 36

$975.29

MILES, TRAVIS J; MILES, LAUREN E

4704 GROVE ST SHAWNEE, KS

THE ESTATES OF GREENVIEW RIDGE LT 2 SHC 137 2

$9,626.37

MILLARD, KIERSTIN

7006 RICHARDS DR CT SHAWNEE, KS

WINDSOR THIRD PLAT LT 13 BLK 10 SHC 534 10 13

$2,284.43

MILLER, SUSAN JANE

10305 W 67TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

WESTERN VIEW LOT 14 BLK 2 SHC-0501 0014

$3,428.88

MODRCIN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC

21517 W 53RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

DEERFIELD TRACE THIRD PLAT LT 91 SHC 134 1C 91

$2,526.43

MOLINA, ALVARO

6746 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LT 6 BLK 1 EX E 1’ IN RD SHC 483 71

$1,020.14

MORRISEY, THOMAS G.

21210 W 52ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

BRITTANY VALLEY FOURTH PLAT LT 22 BLK 4 SHC 128 4 22

$2,316.37

MOSCIARO, JOSEPH P

12113 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF NOLAND ACRES LOTS ONE(1) TO EIGHTY(80) INCLUSIVELT 28 SHC 513D 28

$1,875.80

MURRY, JOSEPH P

23382 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

DRIFTWOOD ACRES SECOND PLAT LT 11 EX S 5’ & EX BG 5’ N SE CR LT 11 W 71.84’ NE 77.18’ TO E/L S 28.66’ TO POB IN ST SHC 152 2 11

$1,911.18

NEWBY, BRENT F

5320 AMINDA ST SHAWNEE, KS

WOODSONIA LT 33 BLK 2 SHC 142 2 33

$5,205.31

NEWELL, JOANN M.

11903 W 58TH TER #E SHAWNEE, KS

DEERWALK CONDOMINIUM THIRD PLAT UNIT E BLDG 7 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC SHC 231C 7 E

$1,490.48

NEWMAN, AMY L; NEWMAN, ROBERT O, II

20701 W 48TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLCREST MANOR LT 1 SHC 123 7B 1 1

$2,697.94

NEWMAN, AMY L; NEWMAN, ROBERT O, II

NS SHAWNEE, KS

HILLCREST MANOR TRACT A SHC 123 7B 1 A

$75.87

NGUYEN, ANDREW; NGUYEN, DUONG

12420 W 72ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT THIRD PLAT LT 55 SHC 661F 55

$3,489.98

NGUYEN, LIEN

10414 W 62ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

LARSEN’S REDIVISION OF LARSEN’S SUBDIVISION E 76’ LT 34 & W 14’ LT 35 SHC 2005A

$3,198.18

NIEMAN ROAD DEV LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 4 5 & 6 BLK 44 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S TO ALL LOTS SHC 1009A

$2,260.03

NIEMAN ROAD DEV LLC

11111 W 59TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 7 8 & 9 BLK 44 & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S SHC 1015

$7,826.50

NORRIS, CINDY GAIL; HAGEMANN, KIRSTEN RAE; HAGEMANN, NATHANIAL BLAIR

7045 RENNER RD SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-24 BG SW COR SW 1/4 N 219.74’ E 70’ TO BG TH E 591.87’ N 220.77’ W 591.93’ S 219.85’ 2.993 ACS M/L SHC 594 1C

$2,967.06

NUNEZ, CARLOS; NUNEZ, CARMEN

12307 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT FIRST PLAT E 43.82’ LT 2 SHC 661F 2A

$1,317.07

OAK MEADOWS, L.L.C.

16301 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

WESTGLEN CENTER LT 1 SHC 636 3 1

$163,806.84

OAK MEADOWS, L.L.C.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WESTGLEN CENTER SEVENTH PLAT LT 13 SHC 2633A 13

$9,645.24

OMSC, L.L.C.

16501 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

WESTGLEN CENTER THIRD PLAT LT 4 SHC 639 4

$22,324.51

ONESLAGER, RANDALL G.; ONESLAGER, LINDA A.

5225 MONROVIA ST SHAWNEE, KS

HOEFLER GARDENS REPLAT LT 2 SHC 1258 2

$2,195.13

OPUNI, FRED; OPUNI, JOYCE

6613 ROSEHILL RD SHAWNEE, KS

GOODE ESTATES 3RD ADDITION LT 142 SHC 514A 142

$4,205.09

ORION INVESTMENTS SHAWNEE, LLC

6721 BELL RD SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF GREENWOOD N 1/2 S 1/2 LT 22 SHC 2642 2

$3,175.63

ORZEL, JOSEPH D

13563 W 58TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES SEVENTH PLAT UNIT 3 BLDG L & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC SHC 204 L 3

$3,029.13

OTTENS, ELDON E. TRUSTEE OTTENS, DONNA L. TRUSTEE

5544 BROWNRIDGE ST SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEPOINTE LT 24 SHC 247 24

$2,605.44

OWENS, JON; VAN ROOYEN, REBECCA L.

7114 GODDARD ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 13 BLK 13 SHC-0700 0102

$3,406.56

PALLESEN, SUSAN A.

13012 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPSHIRE SQUARE REPLAT NO. 12 (TRACT 14) LT 3 SHC 524 1 14 3

$1,035.94

PARK, JUANITA V.; PARK, VIVIAN

5145 GARNETT ST SHAWNEE, KS

BLUEJACKET HOMESTEAD LOT 21 BLK 6 SHC-0070 0103

$3,779.01

PARKER, DAVID A.; PARKER, CONSTANCE L.

7007 WIDMER ST SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST WOODS LT 4 BLK 5 SHC 561 1C 5 4

$29.82

PATEL, DILIP G; PATEL, NAINA D

7075 RENNER RD SHAWNEE, KS

JAY SHREE RAM LT 3

$1,126.24

PATEL, DINBANDHU I.; PATEL, JIGNA D.

22213 W 57TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

EAGLE VIEW OF GREY OAKS 1ST PLAT LT 123 SHC 227 4 123

$3,406.44

PEMBERTON, ALEX B; PEMBERTON, LYDIA F

13600 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

CHANDERIN COURTS LT 4 BLK 1 SHC 561 12 1 4

$2,245.22

PEREZ, CHRISTOPHER; PEREZ, JODI

NS SHAWNEE, KS

TOWN OF ZARAH LT 21 & 22 BLK 3 SHC 779

$315.35

PETERSON JOINT TRUST

10908 W 73RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 21 BLK 17 SHC-0698 0036

$3,767.75

PETTYJOHN, KIMBERLY A.

12125 W 64TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

RESURVEY OF NOLAND ACRES LOTS ONE(1) TO EIGHTY(80) INCLUSIVELT 25 SHC 513D 25

$2,433.52

PFEIFFER, CYDNEY ELIZABETH

11901 W 66TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES LT 48 SHC 514 48

$2,434.31

PFLUMM, DAVID

14404 W 58TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEVIEW ESTATES SECOND PLAT LOT 7 BLK 4 SHC 209 4 7

$5,483.31

PFLUMM, MARISOL

11816 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BG 132’ E & 657’ S NWCR SW1/4 NW1/4 S 295.2’ X W 75’ .51 AC M/L SHC-0344A

$3,217.20

PHELPS, ZELLA M. REV TRUST

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GARDNERWOOD LT 1 EX BG NW CR ETO NE CR S 5’ WLY TO PT 20’ ELY W/L SW TO W/L N 25’ TO POB& EX W 5’ IN RD BLK 1 SHC 236 1 1

$1,734.21

PHONGPHANH, BUNCHOP; PHONGPHANH, BOUNSUNH

6479 PAYNE ST SHAWNEE, KS

WOODLAND PARK LT 8 BLK 1 SHC 313 1 1 8

$5,041.69

POWERCROS LLC

21403 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-23 PT NW1/4 SW1/4 BG S/LMIDLAND DR 275’ E W/L 1/4 1/4 E ALG S/L TO PT 440’ E W/L 1/41/4 S 303’ W 165’ TO PT 275’ EW/L 1/4 1/4 N 306.81’ TO POB EX PT IN STS 1.148 ACS M/L SHC 303B 3

$12,810.59

PRATHER, TIMOTHY; PRATHER, JAMES R.

5827 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

MONROVIA LT 47 & 10-12-24 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 VAC LT 48 MONROVIA & E 1/2 VAC ELM ST SHC 3497

$4,385.39

PREATOR, TODD D.; PREATOR, TARA J.

11515 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 W 150’ OF E 300’ OF N 330’ NW 1/4 NW 1/4 EX N 25’ FOR RD 1.035 ACRES SHC-0319

$3,284.47

PRENTICE LIVING TRUST

14102 W 69TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST WOODS FIFTH PLAT LT 23 BLK 1 SHC 561 1D 1 23

$1,935.60

PRICE, DAVID M; PRICE, COLLEEN

5430 HALSEY ST SHAWNEE, KS

CAENEN GARDENS S 75 FT N 460 FT E 1/2 LOT 1 SHC-1261A

$1,618.56

PRICE, MICHAEL W.; PRICE, SONJA K.

13302 W 73RD ST SHAWNEE, KS

FAIRWAY HILLS 9TH PLAT LT 321 SHC 668 2 168 321

$6,516.15

PRIMITIVE BAPTIST REV LIV TR

10921 W 57TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LOT 12 BLK 14 SHC 341 BTAO 4824 80 TG

$72.00

PULTZ, JOHNNIE S.; PULTZ, VICKY D.

6320 WOODSTOCK AVE SHAWNEE, KS

COPEN HAVEN RE-PLAT N 124.6’ LT 64 SHC 301A64 A

$730.23

RALPH, DEBRA L.

5813 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

10-12-24 VAC MONROVIA LOTS 43 & 44 & 1/2 VAC ELM ST PT NE 1/4 SHC-0280A0001

$3,218.13

RAMIREZ, JOHN J.; RAMIREZ, NANCY E.

7109 SUMMIT CT SHAWNEE, KS

SEVEN HILLS FARMS LT 32 BLK 3 SHC 642 1A 3 32

$4,215.05

RAMSDELL, RAEGEN MARIE; RAMSDELL, RORY NEIL; RAMSDELL, RENETTA JOY

11422 W 70TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 16 BLK 14 SHC-0484B0057

$2,862.08

RATLIFF, BARBARA L

6908 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

PINE VIEW ADDITION LT 17 SHC 510 17

$2,832.20

RBKV PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

18927 LAWRENCE RD SHAWNEE, KS

ARROW POINT ISLE TR A SHC 952 A

$5,034.20

REDWINE, ZACHARY

6636 HALSEY ST SHAWNEE, KS

TANGLEWOOD ESTATES REPLAT E 18’ W 108.64’ LT 159 SHC 514 155 159E

$1,709.74

REINA, DEYANIRA F RUIZ

11903 W 58TH TER #B SHAWNEE, KS

DEERWALK CONDOMINIUM THIRD PLAT UNIT B BLDG 7 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC SHC 231C 7 B

$1,490.48

REYES, ANDRE A, Jr

11415 W 60TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 9 THRU 12 BLK57 SHC 1348

$1,081.61

REYES, ROMEO G.; REYES, PILAR B.

6412 ALDEN ST SHAWNEE, KS

GREENWOOD SOUTH LT 4 BLK 2 SHC 573 1 2 2 4

$3,653.24

RICE, JUDITH A.

10924 W 65TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BARCELONA PT LT 8 BLK 2 LYING S OF LINE BG 69.1’ N SW CR TO PT 66.7’ N SE CR SHC 479H 2 8

$1,980.04

RICKARD, B.C. II

NS SHAWNEE, KS

FOREST TRACE 2ND PLAT TRACT B SHC 122A B

$5.96

ROBERT E AND RUTH E HOAG REVOCABLE TRUST

7702 MEADOW VIEW DR #208 SHAWNEE, KS

PARK33 PREMIUM COACH SUITES, UNIT 208 BLDG 2 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC

$646.76

ROBERT W GATTSHALL LIVING TRUST

5803 LARSEN LN SHAWNEE, KS

MEYERCREST LOT 6 SHC-341A 0006

$3,492.19

ROBERT, RYAN; ROBERTS, SHARON

4520 AMINDA ST SHAWNEE, KS

MAPLE WOOD OF CRIMSON RIDGE 2ND PLAT LT 44 SHC 52 44

$3,394.85

ROBERTS, DENNIS R.; ROBERTS, JUANITA S.

13918 W 71ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

HUNTINGTON OF WEDGEWOOD 2ND PLAT LT 111 SHC 644A 111

$5,421.02

ROBERTS, RUSTY

4709 MULLEN RD SHAWNEE, KS

QUIVIRA HIGHLANDS NO. 2 LT 1 BLK 3 SHC

$2,647.62

RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO

17204 W 67TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

RED OAK HILLS THIRD PLAT LT 52BLK 3 SHC 611 3 52

$3,020.62

RODRIGUEZ, RUDY R; RODRIGUEZ, ALBA O

10802 W 49TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

CHERRY PARK LT 1

$39.63

ROGERS, GRANT W

21011 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLS OF FOREST CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 17 SHC 241 17

$6,957.07

ROGERS, KELLY G.

11409 W 49TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BLUEJACKET HOMESTEAD LOT 4 BLK 12 SHC-0068 0012 0004

$3,522.37

ROMERO, RAYMOND; ROMERO, JILL D

NS SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BEG 132’ N & 220’ W SE COR NE 1/4 NW 1/4 W 110’ X N 316.8’ .80 AC M/L SHC-0302G

$329.05

ROSE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

EDELWEISS V PT LT 2 BG SW CR E30’ N 40’ NW 42.41’ S 70’ TO BG SHC 687 2

$457.71

ROSE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS, LLC

11011 W 75TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

EDELWEISS V PT LT 3 EX BG SW CR LT 3 E 96.51’ TO SE CR N 95.00’ TO NW CR LT 2 W 52.00’ N 36.78’ NW 65.96’ TO NE CR LT4 S 180’ TO BG SHC 687 3

$13,152.54

ROSE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS, LLC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

EDELWEISS V BG 95’ N SE CR LT 3 S 70’ NW 86.77’ E 52’ TO BG SHC 687 4 3B

$505.37

ROSEL, STEVEN D; ROSEL, DEBORAH D

14009 W 48TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

QUIVIRA HIGHLANDS NO. 2 THIRD PLAT LT 4 SHC 122B 2 4

$6,003.18

RUDE, NICHOLAS; RUDE, CHELSEA

NS SHAWNEE, KS

HI-VIEW ACRES LT 12 EX PT IN HWY SHC 274 13

$151.50

RUSSELL, ANNETTE K. TRUSTEE SCHEIDT FAMILY TRUST

NS SHAWNEE, KS

32-11-23 BG 1325’ W NE CR SE1/4 SW 362.27’ N 267.43’ TO N/L SE1/4 E 244.40’ TO BG .75 AC M/L SHC 15

$39.30

SABAL, RONALD J.

12029 W 58TH PL #J SHAWNEE, KS

DEERWALK CONDOMINIUM BLDG 3 UNIT U & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC SHC 231B 3 U

$748.32

SADLER, DEBRA M EXEMPT TRUST

10513 W 52ND TER SHAWNEE, KS

MCANANY ESTATE REPLAT LT 12 BLK 11 SHC 80 11 12

$3,902.61

SAID, ELIZABETH

7319 HAUSER ST SHAWNEE, KS

FAIRWAY HILLS 8TH PLAT LT 305 SHC 668 2 151 305

$4,036.66

SAKOPANAH, SHAHIN; SAKOPANAH, KIMBERLY K.

5178 ROUNDTREE ST SHAWNEE, KS

OAKMONT THIRD PLAT LT 19 BLK 6 SHC 131 6 19

$4,761.57

SANCHO’S LLC

6505 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-24 BG 180’ S NW CR SW1/4 NE1/4 E 165’ X S 150’ SUBJ TO W 30’ IN ST & EX .039 AC .426 ACS M/L SHC 479 2

$16,149.85

SANTEE, PATRICIA A

5218 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

BLUE JACKET LOT 30 SHC-3645 0030

$2,701.42

SARASWATHI SATHYANARAYANA REVOCABLE TRUST

12405 W 72ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT THIRD PLAT LT 49 SHC 661F 49

$2,396.56

SAUNTRY, JAMES H.

11110 W 57TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BG 180’ W SE CR NE1/4NW1/4 N 132’ W 150’ S 132’ E 150’ TO POB EX .023 AC .437 ACS M/L

$1,800.33

SCIENCE OF SPIRITUALITY INC

6834 PFLUMM RD SHAWNEE, KS

WESTERNAIRE LOT 8 SHC 561 9 BTA 89 6955 TX

$1,224.00

SCOTT, WALTER; SCOTT, RUTH

NS SHAWNEE, KS

COPEN HAVEN RE-PLAT TRI TR IN SE CR LT 37 15’ ON S & 40’ ON E SHC 301A 37

$7.93

SCURLOCK, DOLORES E.; SCURLOCK, PAUL J.

11801 W 54TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SILVER BROOK ADDITION LT 11 SHC 1256 1 11

$1,859.56

SEAGROVES, SHANE

12829 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

SANTA FE RIDGE PT LT 6 BG 13’ S NW CR E 81.91’ SE 37.96’ SW 200.30’ TO S/L NW 68.08’ TO SW CR N 205.27’ TO POB SHC 6407

$127.29

SELLIN, KAREN E. TRUSTEE SELLIN, KAREN E. TRUST

10410 W 52ND CIR SHAWNEE, KS

MCANANY ESTATE REPLAT LT 16 SHC 80A 16

$2,063.32

SETTER LIVING TRUST

7510 APACHE DR SHAWNEE, KS

LEGACY CROSSING 2ND PLAT, Lot 43

$5,937.62

SEVENS LLC

7122 FLINT ST SHAWNEE, KS

NIEMAN PARK PT LT 8 LYING S OFLINE BEG 63.11’ N SE COR NW TOPT ON W/L 108.78’ N SW COR AS MEAS ON W/L SHC 679 8A

$1,123.32

SEWELL, HARVEY E.; SEWELL, NANCY H.

11605 W 69TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE E 20 FT LOT 12 & LOT 13 EX E 10 FT BLK 8 SHC-0483 0236A

$215.93

SHAWNEE DEVELOPMENTS LLC

5949 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 13 THRU 20 BLK 45 & S 1/2 VAC ALLEY ON N EX PT DESC AS FOLL: BG 608.02’ S & 34.49’ E CENTER CR 11-12-24 N 137.44’ E 5’ S 130.59’ SE 8.36’ W 10’ TO POB IN RD

$18,205.30

SHAWNEE VENTURES I

NS SHAWNEE, KS

GREENSTONE SUBDIVISION BG NE CR LT 2 S 165.50’ W 1.60’ N 165.50’ E 1.60’ TO POB SHC 1621 2A

$95.12

SHELTON, SHANNON; MARLEY, JONATHAN

5624 BARTON LN SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VIEW LOT 5 SHC-2067

$2,918.93

SHERMAN D JOHNSON AND HELEN M JOHNSON LIVING TRUST

7358 OAKVIEW ST SHAWNEE, KS

WATER’S EDGE OF WEDGEWOOD 2ND PLAT LT 58 SHC 645B 58

$7,338.29

SHULTZ FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST

7226 MEADOW VIEW ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOWN AND COUNTRY VILLAS OF SHAWNEE SEVENTH PLAT UNIT B BLDG 16 LT 1 SHC 390B 1 2 1 1 16 B

$4,952.14

SIGHT INVESTMENTES LLC

12712 W 51ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

3-12-24 W 185’ E 315’ S 170’ SE1/4 NW1/4 EX .127 AC IN ST .596 ACS M/L SHC 109 1

$9,477.17

SIMMS, SHARON TRUSTEE SIMMS, SHARON REV TRUST

13416 W 61ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

FRED’S PLACE LT 3 SHC 287A 3

$5,138.99

SINGH, RAJINDER

5105 ROSEHILL RD SHAWNEE, KS

PHILIP HIGHLANDS LT 32 SHC 119B 32

$1,673.38

Sinsel William C

7113 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 5 BLK 13 SHC-0700 0094

$3,330.51

SIRNA, ROBIN L.

5818 NOLAND RD SHAWNEE, KS

PFLUMM WOODS LT 1 BLK 3 SHC 244 1 3 1

$2,496.22

SLATER, ANDY

6007 BALLENTINE ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY PT LTS 1-12 INCL BLK 49 & S 1/2 VAC 60TH ST ADJON N & W 30’ VAC 1ST ST ADJ ON E & N 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON S EX BG AT INTERSEC OF E/L BALLENTINE ST & C/L 60TH ST E 300’ S 84.46’ W 300’ N 84.46’ SHC 1130

$363.39

SLY, PATRICK J.

5615 WOODLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

GARDNERWOOD LT 2 BLK 2 EX W 5’IN RD SHC 236 2 2

$4,004.77

SMART, JOYCE A.

24621 W 61ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

SYLVAN CREEK ESTATES LT 12 SHC 218 2 12

$4,463.36

SMITH, GARY L. & ROSETTA M. 2002 MUTUAL REVOCABLE TRUST

7128 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPTON COURT THIRD PLAT LT 26 SHC 661F 26

$2,114.35

SMITH, LARRY A; SMITH, BETTY R

11920 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

CAENEN GARDENS S 181.66’ W 100’ E 324’ LT 8 EX N 3’ S 23’W 56’ E 280’ & EX S 10’ W 100’E 304’ LT 8 IN ST SHC 1247D 2

$1,463.43

SMITH, LARRY ALLEN; SMITH, BETTY RUTH

14500 JOHNSON DR SHAWNEE, KS

9-12-24 S 152’ W 171’ SE1/4 NW1/4 EX W 25’ .510 ACS M/L SHC-0209 0001

$1,471.94

SMITH, MICHAEL JEROME

NS SHAWNEE, KS

2-12-24 E 132’ S 165’ W 660’ N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 .50 AC M/L SHC 55 1

$852.44

SNEAD, ANN PENDELTON

13555 W 58TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES SEVENTH PLAT UNIT 5 BLDG L & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREA & FAC SHC 204 L 5

$1,459.04

SOELDNER, THOMAS J.; SOELDNER, CHERIE R.

7414 MELROSE ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 19 BLK 4 SHC-0699 0077

$1,657.78

SON & FATHER LLC

19222 MIDLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

HI-VIEW ACRES LT 10 EX TR IN HWY SHC 274 11

$3,062.86

SONDERN, BRUCE J

13117 W 65TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

WALDEN POND LT 2 SHC 521C 2

$5,510.72

SOPKO, MICHAEL A

11304 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 26 BLK 10 SHC-0484B0023

$2,448.47

SPEER, WILLIAM ERIC

6818 ACUFF ST SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK WOODS LT 37 SHC 567 2 37

$4,775.49

SPORTSMAN, LUCILLE

NS SHAWNEE, KS

2-12-24 BEG 662.23’ S NW COR E 1/2 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 S 175’ E 129.48’ TO BEG W 54.26’ NE 61.85’ SE TO BEG .04 AC M/L SHC-0075 0001

$19.87

SPRAGUE, DAVID A.

11516 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 28 BLK 3 SHC-0483 0140

$2,351.29

STECK, PHILLIP D. TRUSTEE STECK, LINDA K. TRUSTEE

7014 WOODLAND DR SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-23 BEG 795’ E & 221.88’ N SW COR SE 1/4 SW 1/4 TO PT OF BEG N 150’ E 284.26’ TO PT IN RD SW ALG RD 152.08’ W 259.63’ TO BG SUBJ TO RD RWY .84 AC M/L SHC 299 8

$962.72

STEELE, ROBERT

12110 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLANDALE SUBDIVISION LT 7 EX E 36’ & E 27’ LT 8 BLK 12 SHC 530 16

$2,978.00

STERLING, ROBIN; STERLING, KEVIN

10415 W 56TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

BRADLEY HILLS ADDITION LT 13 BLK 1 SHC 365A 13

$1,199.82

STEVEN C DAVIDSON AND PEGGY M DAVIDSON REVOCABLE TRUST

13404 W 60TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

WEST WIND ESTATES NO. 3 LT 20 SHC 263 20

$2,971.72

STITES, BRENDA

6231 GREENWOOD DR SHAWNEE, KS

GREENWOOD MANOR LT 29 BLK 3 SHC 224 1A 3 29

$3,445.13

STORMER ENTERPRISES LLC

11214 W 66TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VILLAGE LOT 1 BLK C SHC-

$1,133.29

STUHLMAN, JOHN T.; STUHLMAN, CARLEEN D.

4950 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

FOREST TRACE 2ND PLAT LT 55 SHC 122A 55

$5,845.70

SULLIVAN, TREECE; CARBAJO, CHRIS

10912 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

2-12-24 BEG 619.2’ W SE COR SW 1/4 SE 1/4 N 217’ X W 140.78’ .70 AC M/L SHC-0085

$2,455.54

SUMMERS, NIKKI J.

6801 COTTONWOOD DR SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST WOODS THIRD PLAT LT 33 BLK 6 SHC 561 1D 6 33

$1,678.36

SURFACE, KAREN

7005 BARTH RD SHAWNEE, KS

GREENS OF CHAPEL CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 38 SHC 330 38

$3,512.62

TALLEY, DALE E.; TALLEY, NANCY C.

7026 LONG AVE SHAWNEE, KS

WINDSOR LT 1 BLK 7 SHC 528A 7 1

$2,200.37

TARAU FAMILY TRUST

10510 W 57TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

BRADLEY HILLS ADDITION LT 23 BLK 3 SHC

$1,679.84

TAUBE, JASON T

NS SHAWNEE, KS

14-12-24 BG 25’ N & 360.5’ E SW COR SW1/4 NW1/4 E 37.6’ N 65.5’ SW TO BG .03 ACS M/L SHC 493 1 2

$13.11

TEOPACO, SERENA TRUST

5929 MCCOY ST SHAWNEE, KS

EAGLE VIEW OF GREY OAKS 5TH PLAT LT 462

$9,038.35

THACKER, FRANK B.; THACKER, LINDA O.

14280 W 51ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

THE ENCLAVES AT SADDLEBROOKE LT 19 SHC 122A A 19

$7,228.66

THOMAS, SARAH D.

24050 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

4-12-23 E 160’ W 923.02’ S 316’ SE1/4 SW1/4 EX .129 AC INST 1.031 ACS M/L SHC 155 5

$3,212.57

THOMPSON, JOHN W; THOMPSON, DENA M

7313 EDGEWOOD BLVD SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 38 BLK 9 SHC-0700 0043

$3,710.55

THORNTON, ANDREW; THORNTON, CLAIRE

6715 MIZE RD SHAWNEE, KS

17-12-23 N 395’ NW1/4 SE1/4 12.115 ACS M/L

$10,442.00

THURMAN, MARY C.

5811 WESTGATE ST SHAWNEE, KS

LELAND ACRES LT 8 SHC 1262 8

$1,929.37

TOWNSEND, CHARLES

NS SHAWNEE, KS

MELROSE LOT 30 E 95 FT SHC-2052

$174.01

TURNER, M. ALLEN REV TRUST

10611 W 56TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

BRADLEY HILLS ADDITION LT 3 BLK 2 SHC 365B 3

$1,313.35

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

6201 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 BEG 495.6’ S NW COR SW 1/4 SE 1/4 E 307.4’ SE 114.69’ S 66’ W 40’ N 17’ W 307.4’ N 156’ TO BEG EX PT IN ST 1.089 ACS M/L SHC 1572 2 BTAO 2657 3

$1,008.00

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

NS SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 BG W/L651.6’ S & 30’ E NW CR E 277.40’ S 17’ E 40’ S 43’ W 317.40’ TO E/L OF RD N 60’ TO BG EX PT IN STS .421 AC M/L PARKING SHC 1572 3 BTAO 1235 81 TG

$432.00

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

22015 W 66TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

MONTICELLO CENTER REPLAT OF LOTS 1 THRU 5 INCL. LT 2 SHC 314 2 2 BOTA 96 9398 TX

$2,592.00

URBAN DRUIDS LLC

14208 W 72ND ST SHAWNEE, KS

PARK VIEW OF WEDGEWOOD 2ND PLAT LT 83 SHC 645A 83

$3,376.43

V AND H CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

5700 KING ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 1 THRU 24 BLK 7 & VAC ALLEY & VAC BUCHANAN ST (NOW 57TH ST TER) ADJ TO LTS 13 THRU 24 EX PT VAC BUCHANAN ST ADJ BLKS 7 & 10 BG NW CR LT 12 BLK 10 TO PT21’ S C/L VAC ST E 138.29’ N 39’ TO PT 18’ N C/L VAC BUCHANAN ST E 126’ S TO NE CR LT 1 BLK 10 SHC 149 BOTA 06 8543 TX

$1,512.00

VALENTINE, SHAWN

11903 W 58TH TER #J SHAWNEE, KS

DEERWALK CONDOMINIUM THIRD PLAT UNIT J BLDG 7 & AN UNDIVIDED INT IN COMMON AREAS & FAC SHC 231C 7 J

$1,491.67

VALENZUELA, GREGORY VINCENT; VALENZUELA, MELISSA

4580 OLD K7 HWY SHAWNEE, KS

GAINES ACRES LT 2 SHC 38 2

$1,602.91

VALVERDE, ROBERT A.; VALVERDE, JOSEPHINE

6001 WIDMER DR SHAWNEE, KS

WIDMER WOODS LT 1 EX BG 77.19’SW MOST NLY CR LT 1 SW 52.72’ NW CUR RT 23.70’ NE 57.36’ TO POB SHC 215 1

$28.45

VANNICE, WILMA

10305 W 71ST PL SHAWNEE, KS

TOMAHAWK HILLS LOT 8 BLK 10 SHC-0700 0051

$1,848.78

VELASQUEZ, DENNIS L.

11407 W 55TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS NO. 2 W 113.21’ LT 15 EX N 3’ W 113.21’ SHC 4724C

$1,434.05

VERTZ, CHRISTOPHER G.; VERTZ, DENISE L.

11314 W 53RD TER SHAWNEE, KS

PALMER CREST LOT 18 SHC-0077 0018

$1,613.58

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

13550 W 61ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE, Lot 5

$2,813.46

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6142 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 4

$956.42

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6136 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 5

$956.42

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6124 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE SECOND PLAT, Lot 7

$958.05

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6106 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE SECOND PLAT, PT Lot 10 BG N CR SE 142.16’ SWLY CUR LF 59.31’ NW 131.94 NE 46.81’ TO POB

$1,162.87

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6125 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 11

$1,043.62

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6131 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 12

$953.92

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6143 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 14

$1,023.39

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6149 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 15

$953.92

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6155 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 16

$953.92

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6161 PARK ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 17

$993.79

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6158 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 18

$989.02

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6152 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 19

$947.96

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6146 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 20

$949.59

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6140 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 21

$951.32

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6134 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 22

$951.32

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6128 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 23

$951.32

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6122 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 24

$963.99

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6116 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 25

$965.84

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6110 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE THIRD PLAT, Lot 26

$1,049.36

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6141 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 27

$956.20

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6147 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 28

$954.47

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6153 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 29

$952.74

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE LLC

6159 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

VETERANS PARK SENIOR VILLAGE FOURTH PLAT, Lot 30

$995.20

VILLAGE DEVELOPER 1 LLC

6100 NIEMAN RD SHAWNEE, KS

11-12-24 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 BG NE COR W 221.8’ X S 137.5’ EX E 33’ .563 ACS M/L SHC-1586

$8,715.51

VILLALOBOS, JAZMIN

6321 HALLET ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHADOW WOOD LT 4 BLK 1 EX BG 39.96’ S NE CR W 115’ S 40.32’ E 115’ N 40.04’ TO POB

$1,440.03

VINCENT, ALISHA MARIE

5533 BARTON LN SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE VIEW LOT 30 SHC-0303 0015

$2,884.51

VITA CRAFT CORP.

11100 W 58TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

SHAWNEE CITY LTS 6 THRU 24 BLK 12 & W 159.31’ VAC ALLEY EX BG NE CR LT 24 S 121.17’ W 8’ N 121.17’ E 8’ TO POB IN RD

$34,308.14

WACHTER, PAUL E

6929 COTTONWOOD DR SHAWNEE, KS

NORTHWEST WOODS LT 10 BLK 4 SHC 561 1C 4 10

$1,770.50

WALKER PROPERTIES LLC

6000 ROGER RD SHAWNEE, KS

NIEMAN MIDDLE PLAT, Lot 1

$13,395.74

WALKER, DEBORAH S.

5114 GARNETT ST SHAWNEE, KS

BLUEJACKET HOMESTEAD LOT 4 BLK 5 SHC-0070 0056

$3,511.21

WARNER, CARLA

13206 W 66TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

HAMPSHIRE SQUARE REPLAT NO. 11 LT 4 (TRACT 10) SHC 524 1 10 4

$137.97

WARREN, LARRY G.; WARREN, GEORGE E.

11301 W 71ST ST SHAWNEE, KS

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS LOT 35 SHC-0484A0035

$3,271.91

WASSON, BRUCE L.; WENDT, MARIE E.

NS SHAWNEE, KS

32-11-23 PT NE1/4 S 8.8 AC LT 3 EX 1 AC EX 4.20 AC EX 2.62 AC EX .59 AC IN RD & EX .22 AC IN RD .17 ACS M/L SHC 13A

$438.48

WATKINS, JAMES REED

6434 MELROSE LN SHAWNEE, KS

DOUGLAS HIGHLANDS LOT 11 BLK 2 SHC-1829

$2,336.34

WEATHERLEY, ROBERT W; BAINTER, ABBIE

12710 W 49TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

HEATHER GLEN LT 10 SHC 109 3 10

$2,772.80

WEBB ENTERPRISES INC

NS SHAWNEE, KS

15-12-23 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 EX 13.70 AC 26.30 ACS M/L

$9,283.07

WELLISCH, CHRISTIAN; TANZER, BRIGITTA A

5010 SUMMIT ST SHAWNEE, KS

FOREST TRACE LT 26 SHC 122A 26

$4,931.46

WILCOX, RODNEY E; WILCOX, DAWN R

23903 W 70TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

GREENS OF CHAPEL CREEK FIRST PLAT LT 35 SHC 330 35

$7,873.19

WILDE, SCOTT

12115 W 68TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

HILLANDALE SUBDIVISION LT 10 BLK 9 SHC 530 14

$3,903.60

WILKINSON FAMILY TRUST

5139 LEWIS DR SHAWNEE, KS

BELLE MEADE FARMS LT 15 SHC 160 15

$10.11

WILLIAM PATRICK MARSHALL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST; PAMELA SUE MARSHALL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

11314 W 54TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

CHOTEAU MANOR LOT 57 SHC-0074 0057

$1,896.38

WOOD, LANCE M. LIVING TRUST

5311 MCANANY DR SHAWNEE, KS

BLUE JACKET PT LT 6 BG NW CR E 1.70’ SW 107.06’ NW 4.99’ TOSW CR NE TO POB & LT 7 SHC 3645 6A

$4,813.05

WOODLAND FARMS HOMES ASSOCIATION

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WOODLAND FARMS 3RD PLAT TRACT B SHC 123B 4 A B

$840.00

WOODLAND FARMS HOMES ASSOCIATION

NS SHAWNEE, KS

WOODLAND FARMS 3RD PLAT TRACT C SHC 123B 3 8 C

$1,190.00

WREDE, ROSE ELAINE

11010 W 50TH TER SHAWNEE, KS

NIEMAN VIEW LOT 23 SHC-0064 0023

$3,658.22

YANG, YICHEN

13017 W 61ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

GRANDE DUQUE MANOR REPLAT BG 67.11’ N SW CR LT 25 NE 134.02’ NWLY CUR RT 27.82’ TO MOST NELY CR SW 92.92’ S TO POB SHC 261C 8 25A

$2,376.59

YANG, YICHEN

13015 W 61ST TER SHAWNEE, KS

GRANDE DUQUE MANOR REPLAT BG SW CR LT 25 N 67.11’ NE 134.02’ SELY CUR LF 23.61’ TO MOST ELY CR SW 147.40’ W 67.97’ TO POB SHC 261C 8 25B

$2,293.98

ZARDA, DENNIS J.; ZARDA, KATHLEEN A.

13415 W 57TH ST SHAWNEE, KS

PFLUMM WOODS REPLAT OF LOTS 47 THRU 52 INCLUSIVE BLOCK 3 PFLUMM WOODS SECOND PLAT LT 57 BLK 3 SHC 245 3 52 57

$4,776.98

ZEIGLER, CANAAN

5460 CLARE RD SHAWNEE, KS

WILDERNESS RIDGE LT 6 SHC 177 6

$533.46

Spring Hill

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

1-15-23 NE1/4 EX 3 AC EX .092 AC EX 32.79 AC EX 2.3157 AC EX 6.9278 AC & EX 4 TRACTS PLATTED 3.5541 AC 34.135 AC 4.3332 AC & 16.7487 AC & EX .269 AC IN ST 55.8345 ACS M/L

$53,588.01

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19303 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 118

$3.41

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19315 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 119

$2.56

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19327 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 120

$2.13

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19339 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 121

$2.98

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19351 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 122

$2.98

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19363 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 123

$1.71

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18901 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 124

$5.54

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18925 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 125

$3.84

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18949 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 126

$3.84

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18973 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 127

$3.84

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18997 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 128

$3.84

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19353 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 129

$5.12

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19329 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 130

$4.69

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18994 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 131

$4.26

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18970 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 132

$4.26

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18946 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 133

$4.69

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18922 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 134

$6.40

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19324 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 135

$4.26

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19312 MAHAFFIE ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 136

$5.97

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18947 W 193RD ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 137

$5.12

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18971 W 193RD ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 138

$4.69

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

18995 W 193RD ST SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 139

$4.26

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19305 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 140

$5.54

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19317 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 141

$3.84

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19302 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 142

$4.26

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19314 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 143

$3.41

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19326 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 144

$3.41

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19338 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 145

$3.41

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19350 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 146

$3.41

191ST STREET INVESTORS, L.L.C.

19362 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

FOUNTAINS OF WOLF CREEK, Lot 147

$3.41

AD ASTRA LAND HOLDINGS LLC

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

WISWELL FARMS – FIRST PLAT, TRACT B

$4,852.44

ASHLAR HOMES LLC

20913 W 190TH PL SPRING HILL, KS

DAYTON CREEK FOURTH PLAT, Lot 122

$759.10

ASHLAR HOMES LLC

20909 W 190TH PL SPRING HILL, KS

DAYTON CREEK FOURTH PLAT, Lot 123

$1,958.67

BAKER, LYNN E

20175 WOODLAND RD SPRING HILL, KS

12-15-23 BG 801’ S NW CR NW1/4S 523’ X E 517’ EX .53 AC 5.6773 ACS M/L SP 149 1

$3,161.93

BAUM, MICHAEL W

301 S MADISON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LTS 4 & 5 BLK 26 SPC-0259

$1,386.19

BELL HOMES LLC

604 N MADISON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LOT 9 BLK 11 SPC-0114

$1,700.66

BELL HOMES LLC

407 W SOUTH ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL (OUTSIDE LOTS) E 79’ W 159’ LT 5 SPC 873 3

$1,674.01

CL REAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC

20245 W 185TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

CUMMINS PROPERTY THIRD PLAT, Lot 1

$105,382.97

COMPTON, JERRY L.

507 W HALE ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LTS 6 THRU 10 BLK 80 SPC 821

$1,822.81

COUFAL, MICHAEL; COUFAL, JENNIFER

508 S MAIN ST SPRING HILL, KS

MAVITYS ADDITION S 103’ BLK 1 SPC 1139A

$5,741.88

COZY HAVEN, INC.

300 S WASHINGTON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LTS 6 7 & N 1/2 LT8 BLK 31 & E 40’ VAC WASHINGTON ST ADJ EX 1/2 VAC ALLEY SENIOR CITIZEN HOUSING SPC 312 BTAO 578 5

$476.00

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL 1ST PLAT LT 101 EX BG 23.46’ W & 20.80’ S NE CR LT 101 S 204.85’ & 253.25’ W 534.63’ N 451.43’ E 527.20’ TO POB SPC 75 4B 101

$2,300.92

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL 1ST PLAT TRACT A SPC 75 4B A

$360.02

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL 1ST PLAT TRACT B SPC 75 4A B

$872.08

CROSSINGS OF SPRING HILL, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

JOHNSON COUNTY TECH CENTER PT LTS 4 5 & 6 LYG WITHIN FOLL DESC TR: BG NE PLAT CR PT BEING C/L 191ST ST & W RTWY/L RR S 552.84’ W 542.50’ & 165.58’ SW 94.09’ 94.03’ 94.03’ 94.03’ 94.03’ 94.03’ & 75.27’ S 151.40’ SW 150.49’ TON RTWY/L LINCOLN ST SW 25.08’ TO C/L ST NW CUR LF 402.39’ NW90’ TO C/L WEBSTER ST NE 65’ NE & N CUR LF 395.51’ N 245’ E380’ N 350’ TO N PLAT LINE E 1185.10’ TO POB EX PT IN PLATTED STS & EX PT LT 5 BG 43.57’ W & 70.80’ S NE PLAT CRS 204.85’ & 253.25’

$3,155.31

CURLESS, CARL Q. TRUSTEE CURLESS, CANDACE S. TRUSTEE

405 W KING ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL E1/2 LT 6 & E1/2 N52.5’ LT 7 BLK 48 SPC 477 1

$3,669.96

CYBULSKI, RICHARD J; CYBULSKI, LAURIE L

20121 COOPER ST SPRING HILL, KS

BROOKWOOD FARMS FOURTH PLAT, Lot 134

$9,170.93

DUNMIRE FAMILY PARTNERSHIP CRAWFORD FAMILY TRUST

NS NC, KS

26-14-23 N 1/2 SE1/4 EX RR & EX 1.51 AC IN HWY 73.49 AC M/LSP 11

$1,188.27

DUNMIRE FAMILY PARTNERSHIP CRAWFORD FAMILY TRUST

NS NC, KS

26-14-23 S 1/2 SE1/4 EX RR EX 2 ACS & EX 1.51 AC IN HWY & EX.069 AC 74.421 AC M/L SP 12

$1,216.41

EUBANKS, KAYLA L; EUBANKS, KEVIN D; MILLER, CHRISTOPHER D

21031 MILLRIDGE ST SPRING HILL, KS

THE MEADOWS II BG 95.80’ W & 28.94’ N SE CR LT 139 N 55.33’W 11.58’ S 18’ W 5.50’ S 36’ E10.83’ S 1.33’ E 6.25’ TO POB

$1,726.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18330 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 1

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18360 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 2

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18390 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 3

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18420 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 4

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18450 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 5

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18480 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 6

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18520 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 7

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18550 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 8

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18580 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 9

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18610 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 10

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18640 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 11

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18335 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 12

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18365 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 13

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18395 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 14

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18425 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 15

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18455 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 16

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18485 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 17

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18525 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 18

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18555 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 19

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18585 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 20

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18615 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 21

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18645 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 22

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18675 W 195TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 23

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18660 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 24

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18630 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 25

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18600 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 26

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18570 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 27

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18540 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 28

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18510 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 29

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18490 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 30

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18460 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 31

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18430 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 32

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18400 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 33

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18370 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 34

$87.56

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18405 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 35

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18435 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 36

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18465 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 37

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18495 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 38

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18505 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 39

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18535 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 40

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18565 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 41

$85.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18595 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 42

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18625 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 43

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18655 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 44

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18685 W 195TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 45

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19510 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 46

$86.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19524 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 47

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19538 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 48

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19552 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 49

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19566 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, Lot 50

$86.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18674 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 51

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18650 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 52

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18626 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 53

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18602 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 54

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18578 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 55

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18554 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 56

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18530 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 57

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18506 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 58

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18470 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 59

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18446 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 60

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18422 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 61

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18398 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 62

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18374 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 63

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18331 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 64

$1.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18355 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 65

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18379 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 66

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18403 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 67

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18427 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 68

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18451 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 69

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18475 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 70

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18507 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 71

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18531 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 72

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18555 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 73

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18579 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 74

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18603 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 75

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18627 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 76

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18651 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 77

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18675 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 78

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18692 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 79

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18668 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 80

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18644 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 81

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18620 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 82

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18596 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 83

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18572 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 84

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18548 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 85

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18524 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 86

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18482 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 87

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18458 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 88

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18434 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 89

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18410 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 90

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18386 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 91

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18362 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 92

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18338 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 93

$1.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18343 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 94

$1.71

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18367 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 95

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18391 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 96

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18415 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 97

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18439 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 98

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18463 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 99

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18487 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 100

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18515 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 101

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18539 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 102

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18563 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 103

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18587 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 104

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18611 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 105

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18635 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 106

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18659 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 107

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

18683 W 196TH TER SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 108

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19580 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 109

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19594 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 110

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19608 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 111

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19622 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 112

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19636 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 113

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19650 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 114

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19664 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 115

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19678 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 116

$1.28

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

19692 MILLVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH SECOND PLAT, Lot 117

$0.85

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, TRACT A

$7.25

GATEN PROPERTIES LLC

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

GARRETT RANCH FIRST PLAT, TRACT B

$6.82

GEORGE BROS PROPERTIES LLC

20874 SKYVIEW LN SPRING HILL, KS

WOODLAND RIDGE III LT 90 SPC 155C 90

$3,158.85

GRANN, MICHAEL P

807 N WEBSTER ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LT 1 EX S 1’ & ALLLTS 2 3 4 & 5 BLK 13 SPC 126 A

$8,780.68

GREENE, LEONARD C.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL N 25’ LT 4 BLK 44 SPC 437

$4.08

GREENE, LEONARD C.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL N 25’ LT 7 BLK 44 SPC 437 H

$4.08

HARKEN, TRACI

18930 WEAVER ST SPRING HILL, KS

DAYTON CREEK THIRD PLAT, Lot 93

$5,268.90

HAYES, RACHELLE

503 S MAIN ST SPRING HILL, KS

MAVITYS ADDITION S 64’ BLK 9 & N 36’ BLK 10 SPC 1153 1

$3,419.33

HENRIQUEZ, ORFY YAMILETH ARITA

20145 COOPER ST SPRING HILL, KS

BROOKWOOD FARMS 6TH PLAT, Lot 170

$4,295.63

JOHNSON, BRYAN

NS NC, KS

10-15-23 BG 436’ N SE CR SE1/4 W 300’ N 290’ E 300’ S 290’ BG 2 ACS M/L SPC 117 5A

$1,702.47

JOHNSON, BRYAN

104 W KING ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL W 1/2 LOT 1 & W 1/2 LOT 2 BLK 10 SPC 96A

$4,103.31

JONES, W. C.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

MAVITYS ADDITION PT BLK 11 BG 820’ N SW CR E 36.9’ TO W/L RR N 100’ W TO W/L S 100’ TO POB

$793.59

KELLY, MATTHEW J

102 E NICHOLS ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL (OUTSIDE LOTS) LT 83 EX N 40’ & W 1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ ON E

$2,410.67

LAMENDOLA CUSTOM HOMES LLC

18725 W 193RD ST SPRING HILL, KS

ESTATES OF WOLF CREEK 8TH PLAT, Lot 2

$1,075.96

LAMENDOLA CUSTOM HOMES LLC

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

ESTATES OF WOLF CREEK 8TH PLAT, PT LT 9 BG NE CR SW 3.88’ NW 11.49’ SE CUR RT 10.01’ TO POB

$86.90

LIGHT, CLAUDE

NS SPRING HILL, KS

DWYERS ADDITION E 2.3’ W 92.3’BLK 13 SPC 1186A

$89.08

LOLLAR, KRISTA A; LOLLAR, RONALD JAMES; LOLLAR, LYNN; LOLLAR, LORETA

NS SPRING HILL, KS

DWYERS ADDITION N 6’ S 37’ BLK 9 SPC 1176A

$4.08

LYNCH, PEGGY

210 S WEBSTER ST SPRING HILL, KS

14-15-23 BG NW CR SW1/4 SE1/4 S 132’ X E 165’ .50 AC M/L SPC 164

$8.64

MARSHALL, HAROLD D.; MARSHALL, PATTY S.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

2-15-23 BG SE CR NW1/4 N 549.10’ TO PT 2005.44’ S NE CRW 1277.50’ S TO S/L E ON S/L 1273.50’ TO BG EX PT IN HWY 15.001 ACS M/L SPC 90 1

$296.05

MARSHALL, HAROLD D.; MARSHALL, PATTY S.; MARSHALL, KRISTIN

19925 W 199TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

11-15-23 BG 902’ W 95.39’ S & 457.62’ SE NE CR NE1/4 E ALG SRTWY/L 199TH ST 315.09’ TO W RTWY/L RR S CUR RT 208.92’ E 75.23’ S ALG W RTWY/L RR CUR RT 696.81’ SW 145.20’ TO S/L NE1/4 NE1/4 W 369.87’ NE 1093.90’ TO POB 6.728 ACS M/L SPC 130 4

$7,806.56

MEADOWS HOMES ASSOCIATION OF SPRING HILL INC

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

15-15-23 N 20’ FOLL DESC: BG 640.35’ W & 40.91’ N SE CR SE1/4 NW 70.89’ W 431.23’ N 319.34’ E 493.99’ S 374.09’ TO POB .227 ACS M/L

$84.28

MICH 16 SPRING HILL LLC

251 E WILSON ST SPRING HILL, KS

14-15-23 BG 50’ E NW COR LT 20DWYERS FIRST ADD N 300’ X E 400’ 2.76 ACS M/L NURSING HOME SPC 165

$15,624.50

MSH HOLDINGS LLC

19058 MADISON ST SPRING HILL, KS

COUNTRY MEADOWS INDUSTRIAL PARK 4TH PLAT LT 10 SPC 50 2C 10

$79,896.88

MURRY, CLAYTON W.; MURRY, LINDA J.

104 N MADISON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LOT 9 BLK 6 SPC-0063

$188.10

MURRY, MELVIN; MURRY, MARY L.

702 W KING ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL E 1/2 LTS 9 & 10 BLK 74 SPC 757A

$18.19

PAPON, WILLIAM A; GIDDENS, KEVIN W

109 S FRANK ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRAGUES ADDITION LTS 3 4 5 & 6 BLK 8 SPC 1083

$2,725.24

PINKER, ROBERT WARREN; PINKER, REBECCA KADERLY

19703 W 196TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

BOULDER SPRINGS III, PT LT 98 BG SW CR NW 114.30’ NELY CUR RT 78.11’ SE 131.74’ W 46.18’ TO POB

$6,114.93

PRIMACY CAPITAL LLC

508 N WEBSTER ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL (OUTSIDE LOTS) LT 74 EX W 10’ SPC 943

$6,825.66

R H S NO 5

300 S WEBSTER ST SPRING HILL, KS

14-15-23 W 20 ACS SW1/4 SE1/4 EX STRIP ON E EQUAL IN AREA TOLTS 88-91 IN SPC & EX 1/2 AC IN NW CR & EX 1/2 AC IN SW CR & EX .005 AC 17.995 ACS M/L SPC 168 BTAO 4142 0

$7,503.54

RODDEN, GEOFFREY W; RODDEN, WHITNEY T

19501 W 210TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

WOODLAND RIDGE VI LT 224

$8,282.23

ROLFE, RAQUEL; ROLFE, NICHOLAS P.

21431 NOBLE ST SPRING HILL, KS

THE MEADOWS LT 76 SPC 176 76

$4,862.97

RURAL HIGH SCHOOL #5

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL (OUTSIDE LOTS) LTS 88 THRU 92 SPC 962 BTAO 4142 0

$899.69

SMITH, JOHN J; SMITH, TERRY M; WILKERSON-SMITH, NATALIE

106 N HARRISON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LT 6 & N 40’ LT 7 BLK 34 & S 1/2 VAC WILSON ST ADJ ON N SPC 342

$4,423.57

SPRING HILL LODGE #56

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRAGUES ADDITION BG SE CR LT 11 BLK 5 N 4’ X W 103’ SPC 1052

$7.85

STAR LAND & DEVELOPMENT, INC.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

THE MEADOWS TRACT A SPC 176 A

$176.31

STAR LAND & DEVELOPMENT, INC.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

THE MEADOWS II TRACT A SPC 175 3 A

$152.77

STECKENRIDER, TERRESA L.

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL (OUTSIDE LOTS) LT 57 EX W 110’ SPC 925

$196.49

SUNWEST APARTMENTS LLC

809 N JACKSON ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL LT 2 EX S 25’ & S 42.5’ LT 3 BLK 68 SPC 689C

$4,131.80

TARAU FAMILY TRUST

107 W HALE ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL E 1/2 LOT 6 & N 50’ E 1/2 LOT 7 BLK 4 SPC-0036

$1,333.56

TORRES, GREGORY J; TORRES, CHELSEA E

19988 PALISADE ST SPRING HILL, KS

MAPLE RIDGE III LT 80 SPC 124 80

$2,544.32

UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY OF IOWA

416 E NICHOLS ST SPRING HILL, KS

SPRAGUES ADDITION ALL LT 6 & LT 7 EX W 15’ BLK 4 SPC 1027 BTAO 208

$41.85

WEAS, CLARK

NS SPRING HILL, KS

DWYERS ADDITION S 23’ W 3.75’ BLK 4 & S 23’ E 72’ BLK 5 SPC 1161

$12.10

WESTERN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

SPRING HILL N 1/2 LT 4 BLK 1 SPC 4A

$640.99

WHITFORD, DAVID B.; WHITFORD, KIMBERLY G.

210 N ROOSEVELT ST SPRING HILL, KS

WILSON ADDITION TO SPRING HILL LT 13 EX N 5’ SPC 163 13

$3,564.76

WHITLEY, ROBERT R; WHITLEY, STEPHANIE L

18295 W 207TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

18-15-24 BG SW CR NW1/4 E 1262’ N 665.84’ W 646.66’ N 660’ W 615.48’ S 1322.26’ TO BG EX 19.242 AC 9.324 ACS M/L SPC 261 11

$16,378.35

WOLF CREEK DEVELOPMENT, LLC

19350 RIDGEVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

ESTATES OF WOLF CREEK TRACT C SPC 62 3 C

$181.62

WOLF CREEK DEVELOPMENT, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

ESTATES OF WOLF CREEK 3RD PLAT TRACT E

$58.38

WOLF CREEK DEVELOPMENT, LLC

NS SPRING HILL, KS

ESTATES OF WOLF CREEK 3RD PLAT TRACT F

$58.20

WOODLAND RIDGE HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION

20701 BARKER RD SPRING HILL, KS

WOODLAND RIDGE LT 16 SPC 155C 16

$130.77

WOODLAND RIDGE HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION

20709 BARKER RD SPRING HILL, KS

WOODLAND RIDGE LT 17 SPC 155C 17

$125.54

Spring Hill Township

BELL HOMES LLC

20330 WEBSTER ST SPRING HILL, KS

11-15-23 N 336’ NE1/4 SW1/4 EX PT IN HWY 10 ACS M/L SP 136 2

$2,655.27

BELL HOMES LLC

18085 W 182ND ST OLATHE, KS

30-14-24 S 330’ N 990’ E 200’ W 840’ S1/2 SW1/4 1.52 ACS M/LSP 203 23

$1,885.60

DAVENPORT, THOMAS S.

19465 W 183RD ST OLATHE, KS

36-14-23 N1/2 NW1/4 BG 1344.73’ E NW CR E 230’ S 946.96’ W 230’ N 946.96’ TO POB & PT N1/2 NW1/4 BG 1089’ ENW CR E 255.73’ S 946.96’ E 230’ S 391.96’ TO S/L N1/2 NW1/4 W 438.88’ TO PT 1137.52’E SW CR N1/2 1/4 N 191.50’ W 48.04’ N 1148.78’ TO POB EX PT IN RD 14.72 ACS M/L SP 58 9

$10,020.66

DRUMMOND, CRAIG; DRUMMOND, MICHELLE

18400 W 215TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

13-15-23 E 1/2 SE1/4 EX 39.827 AC 40.836 ACS M/L

$11.78

DYHOUSE, BRIAN D.; DYHOUSE, DIANE M.

21230 W 180TH ST OLATHE KS

CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY IN SW1/4OF SEC 26-14-23 AS REC BK 1003P 118 TR 10 SP 17 10 10

$4,745.38

FREDERES, JON

18345 RIDGEVIEW RD OLATHE, KS

31-14-24 S 130’ N 390’ NW1/4 NW1/4 EX E 715’ 1.049 AC M/L SP 210K

$2,029.37

GASSER, GARY H.; GASSER, DIANE G.

15660 W 183RD ST OLATHE, KS

29-14-24 BG 690.90’ E SW CR SE1/4 N 242’ X E 180’ EX PT INSTS & EX N 13’ S 33’ .95 AC M/L SP 195 1

$4,732.91

GAULT, GORDON D.; GAULT, ELIZABETH M.

19195 SUNRAY DR SPRING HILL, KS

4-15-23 S 367’ N 706’ E 344’ W748’ W 1/2 N 1/2 NE 1/4 2.89 ACS M/L SP 101A 4

$6,556.62

GODWIN, CHRISTOPHER; GODWIN, JENNIFER

NS NC, KS

27-14-23 BG 2023.41’ S 840’ W & 173.18’ W NE CR NE1/4 W 82’ S 41.18’ E 20’ & 62’ N 41.18’ TO POB .07551 ACS M/L SP 29 1D 5

$31.69

LOVSKY, MARK; LOVSKY, AMY

18010 KEELER ST OLATHE, KS

SYCAMORE SPRINGS ESTATES THIRD PLAT, Lot 33

$3,272.93

MACCALLUM, SCOTT; MACCALLUM, STEPHANIE

22030 W 178TH TER OLATHE, KS

LONE ELM ESTATES NO. 4 LT 19 SP 29 1D 19

$1,272.36

MACCALLUM, SCOTT; MACCALLUM, STEPHANIE

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

TIMSHALA LT 2

$1,074.79

MARSHALL, HAROLD D.; MARSHALL, PATTY S.

19165 LONE ELM RD SPRING HILL, KS

2-15-23 NW1/4 EX 4 TRS IN HWY 1.21 AC .72 AC 1.14 AC & 2.623AC EX 9.56 ACS EX 35.95 ACS & EX 3 TRS ANNEXED 15.001 ACS 4.86 ACS & 6.488 ACS 81.513 ACS M/L SP 90

$6,104.44

MARTIN, PAMELA DIANNE; MARTIN, CURTIS LESLIE

17501 W 207TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

18-15-24 E 198’ N 660’ NW 1/4 3 ACS M/L SP 261 1

$2,350.35

MARTIN, PAMELA DIANNE; MARTIN, CURTIS LESLIE

NS NC, KS

18-15-24 W 132’ E 330’ N 660’ NW 1/4 2 ACS M/L SP 261 2

$856.10

MATAMOROS, HERNAN ISAIAS ZELAYA

19570 LONE ELM RD SPRING HILL, KS

3-15-23 N 117’ E 324’ S 155’ S1/2 N 1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 EX PT INRD .87 AC M/L SP 97 5B

$4,291.45

MATURINO, BRENDA

NS SPRING HILL, KS

3-15-23 S 38’ E 324’ S1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 SUBJ TO PT IN RD .2826 ACS M/L

$59.58

MCCREARY, RICHARD L. TRUSTEE MCCREARY, RICHARD L. REV TRUST

23640 W 191ST ST GARDNER, KS

33-14-23 S1/2 SE1/4 80 ACS M/L SP 38

$7,160.23

MID-WEST HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

17510 S US169 HWY OLATHE, KS

26-14-23 BG NW CR NE1/4 E 332.93’ TO PT NWLY/L OLD HWY 169 SWLY ALG CUR LF 472.16’ TOW/L NE1/4 N 322.93’ TO POB 1 AC M/L SP 9

$9,977.62

MILLER, BRUCE A.; MILLER, ERIN E.

17580 W 191ST ST SPRING HILL, KS

31-14-24 E 300’ N 400’ S 702’ & E 50’ S 302’ SW1/4 3.1 ACS M/L SP 211 1A

$3,332.46

MOORE, WILLIAM P. III; MOORE, JANET S.

15275 W 183RD ST OLATHE, KS

32-14-24 NE1/4 NE1/4 EX N 33’ 39 ACS M/L SP 215A

$23,506.42

PEARSON, AMY C

24365 W 191ST ST SPRING HILL, KS

4-15-23 BG 1033.35’ E NW COR NW1/4 S 377’ W 50’ S 366.52’ W282.11’ S 498.03’ E 624.22’ N 1241.55’ TO N/L NW1/4 W 292.11’ TO BG EX PT IN RDS 12.56 ACS M/L SP 103C 1A

$23.57

POWELL, BENJAMIN; POWELL, MARTHA M.

23660 W 207TH ST SPRING HILL, KS

9-15-23 W 1/2 E 1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 EX S 35’ 9.735 ACS M/L SP 110 3

$5,155.65

PRICE, DONNA

19785 MAIN ST SPRING HILL, KS

2-15-23 BG 711’ N & 50’ W SE CR SE1/4 W 100’ X N 250’ .57 AC M/L SP -0087A

$614.93

PRICE, DONNA

19795 MAIN ST SPRING HILL, KS

2-15-23 3/8 A BG 70’ E OF SE CR OF LT 15 BLK 8 OCHELTREE & 1/8 ACRE NEAR SE CR 3/8 AC SP 88

$2,524.15

REED, STEPHEN R.; REED, JENNIFER L.

18350 RIDGEVIEW RD SPRING HILL, KS

36-14-23 N 163.8’ S 383.8’ NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 EX W 131.57’1.993 ACS M/L SP 54 3C 2

$6,085.38

ROMERO, ARMANDO; ROMERO, MAYRA Y

22250 W 191ST ST SPRING HILL, KS

34-14-23 W 1/2 W 1/2 SE1/4 EX .606 AC 39.394 ACS M/L SP 43 1

$13,126.31

ROWE, COLE; MURPHY, SHEA

15350 W 193RD TER SPRING HILL, KS

COPPER HILL ESTATES II, Lot 7

$32.53

ROY S RYMILL TRUST

21075 CLARE RD SPRING HILL, KS

16-15-23 S1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/410 ACS M/L SP 191 1

$6,016.75

STECKENRIDER, TERRESA L.

NS NT SPRING HILL, KS

11-15-23 BG SW CR W 1/2 SW1/4 W 210’ N 77’ E 210’ S TO POB &BG 77’ N SE CR W 1/2 SW1/4 N 207.43’ W 210’ S 207.43’ E 210’ TO POB 1.4 ACS M/L SP 141

$3,128.31

STILL, CLAY B

19110 SUNRAY DR SPRING HILL, KS

4-15-23 S 130’ N 160’ W 344’ N 1/2 NE 1/4 1.00 ACS M/L SP 101A 10

$1,545.03

VAZQUEZ-MUNIZ, JOSE IGNACIO; VAZQUEZ, MARIA ELENA

20230 WOODLAND RD SPRING HILL, KS

11-15-23 BG 270’ N SE CR NE1/4W 297.7’ TO E RTWY/L RR NELY 337.7’ E 228.7’ S 331’ TO POB EX .23 AC 1.77 ACS M/L SP 126B

$5,045.44

YOUNGMAN, KEVIN J.

20380 APPLERIDGE LN SPRING HILL, KS

9-15-23 BG 2140’ S 660’ W NE CR E1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 S 390’ E 150’ NW APPROX 410’ TO PT OF BG .66 AC M/L SP 114 1R

$2,307.61

Westwood

ADAMS, LOLA E; TERRASS, AUGUSTA M

NS NT WESTWOOD, KS

3-12-25 BG 150’ W & .5’ N SW CR LT 17 WESTPORT ORCHARDS N 10’ W 5’ SELY 11.2’ TO POB .0005 ACS M/L

$0.93

ALT REAL ESTATE LLC

2201 W 48TH ST WESTWOOD, KS

WESTPORT ANNEX LOT 100 & W 1/2 LOT 101 WWC-12326

$1,886.40

BERNARDEL, JOHN ANTHONY; BERNARDEL, JANE ANNETTE

4933 ADAMS ST WESTWOOD, KS

SWATZELL VIEW LOT 2 BLK 6 WWC-0630

$23.78

BERTELS, JOHN A. JR; BERTELS, JOHN A.

4922 BELINDER AVE WESTWOOD, KS

BELINDER’S ADDITION LT 11 WWC 75

$3,402.18

BROWER, RACHEL; DESHAZO, GRAHAM

2411 W 49TH TER WESTWOOD, KS

SWATZELL VIEW LOT 3 BLK 4 WWC-0584

$4,230.88

FLORIDO, MARIA DELOURDES

2517 W 51ST TER WESTWOOD, KS

KLASSEN PLACE E 77 FT LOT 5 & W 3 FT LOT 6 BLK 2 WWC-0300A

$4,563.00

GARLAND, BRIAN W.

1906 W 47TH TER WESTWOOD, KS

WESTPORT ANNEX LT 28 WWC 12252

$3,464.70

GARLAND, BRIAN W.

NS WESTWOOD, KS

WESTPORT ANNEX W 6’ LT 29 WWC 12252A

$26.10

GIRE, JENNIFER C.

4732 ADAMS ST WESTWOOD, KS

FULTON PLACE LT 10 EX N 37 1/2’ & ALL LTS 11 & 12 WWC-0175

$418.88

HACKL, WILLIAM HENRY; HACKL, VALERIA LYNN SALE

4715 BELINDER CT WESTWOOD, KS

PALMER HEIGHTS LOT 4 WWC-0001 0004

$1,494.27

HUFF ENTERPRISES INC

4910 BELINDER AVE WESTWOOD, KS

BELINDER’S ADDITION LT 8 WWC 72

$1,714.87

HUNTHAUSEN, WAYNE; KYLE, SUSAN J.

4820 RAINBOW BLVD WESTWOOD, KS

3-12-25 BG 177.8’ W & 20’ S NECR SE1/4 NE1/4 E 134.8’ X S 100’ .309 AC M/L WWC 19A

$11,831.00

LONG, GARY W

2912 W 49TH PL WESTWOOD, KS

CORONADO ADDITION LOT 6 WWC-0139

$5,765.61

MENDY, ALPHONSE; MENDY, SHAYLA

2923 W 50TH ST WESTWOOD, KS

BIGGERSTAFF HEIGHTS LOT 10 WWC-0009 0010

$6,052.80

QUINN REAL ESTATE CO INC

5021 BELINDER AVE WESTWOOD, KS

LOCKWOOD COURT LOT 10 WWC-0336

$5,065.15

RATHBUN, CLAY; RATHBUN, THERESA V.

2800 W 48TH TER WESTWOOD, KS

WESTWOOD COURT LOT 4 WWC-0696

$4,218.09

ROBINSON, DONNA

2206 W 47TH TER WESTWOOD, KS

WESTPORT ANNEX E 1’ LT 4 & ALLLT 5 WWC 12227 1

$6,276.20

SHOEMAKER, DENNIS M

2715 W 49TH ST WESTWOOD, KS

WYLIE-SPEER ADDITION LT 8 & E 10 FT LT 9 WWC 775

$2,232.77

TERENCE G MERRIGAN TRUST

2817 W 50TH ST WESTWOOD, KS

BELINDER’S ADDITION LT 28 WWC 95

$5,894.42

TRAKAS, ANTHONY; TRAKAS, ELLEN

2604 W 47TH TER WESTWOOD, KS

SWATZELL PLACE LT 1 & 25’ VAC PALM ST ADJ ON N WWC-0526

$2,719.10

TUCKER, KEVIN; TUCKER, MARGARET

2113 W 48TH ST WESTWOOD, KS

WESTPORT ANNEX LOT 104 WWC-12331

$20.00

WENZEL HOLDINGS LLC

4956 RAINBOW BLVD WESTWOOD, KS

3-12-25 N 100’ OF PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 BEG 432.2’ N SE COR NE 1/4 W 177.8’ S 227.6’ NE ON NLY/L 50TH ST TO E/L SEC N TO BEG EX E 43’ IN HWY .408 AC M/L WWC-0018 0001

$3,439.63

WULFF BUILDING + ADDITIONS LLC

2524 W 51ST TER WESTWOOD, KS

KLASSEN PLACE E 50’ LT 4 & W 30’ LT 5 BLK 1 WWC 284A

$1,934.84

Westwood Hills

EPSTEIN, AUDREY R.

4918 STATE LINE RD WESTWOOD HILLS, KS

WESTWOOD HILLS LOT 5 BLK 3 WHC-0113

$2,566.52

PODREBARAC, ROSEMARY

1905 W 48TH TER WESTWOOD HILLS, KS

WESTWOOD HILLS LOT 2 BLK 1 WHC-0002

$5,982.99

SPEER, CHARLES F.; SPEER, MARTHA W.

4929 GLENDALE RD WESTWOOD HILLS, KS

WESTWOOD HILLS LOT 16 BLK 3 WHC-0129

$7,825.69