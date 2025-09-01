JCCC Updates: What you need to know about JCCC Board of Trustees elections this fall

This November, Johnson Countians have the opportunity to vote for four at-large positions on the Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Board of Trustees.

What is the JCCC Board of Trustees?

In the 1960s, residents of rapidly growing Johnson County began to consider creating a local college. Citizens formed a committee and, alongside the county school boards, circulated a petition requesting the formation of a community junior college district governed by a board of trustees elected at-large. A special, county-wide election was held in 1967, and the proposed college initiative was approved 3-1.

Today, a seven-member board of trustees is JCCC’s policymaking governing body. They set JCCC’s budget and local tax levy, and adopt recommended policies.

Members of the board of trustees also work closely with the JCCC President and the president’s cabinet to set priorities that align with the college’s mission to transform lives and strengthen communities through education.

The board of trustees typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend meetings of the board and the standing committee meetings in person. They are also streamed live on YouTube.

Why do the JCCC board elections matter?

Most notably, the board of trustees members approve the college’s annual operating budget. The budget is primarily funded by Johnson County property taxes and supplemented by tuition, fees, and state aid. Trustees ensure that the annual budget is fiscally responsible and supports JCCC’s mission and strategic goals.

As JCCC has grown into the largest community college in Kansas, board of trustees members have decided on several important policies that impact JCCC students, employees, and Johnson County residents – from staff compensation strategies to the college’s long-term strategic plan.

The trustees who will be elected in November will be involved with several transformational projects that will set the direction of JCCC for the next 50 years. This academic year, JCCC campus leaders will develop a new 10-year facilities master plan to ensure JCCC’s facilities align with students’ needs and support their success. JCCC Trustees will provide input and vote on each phase of the next facilities plan.

When, where, and how to get more information

Over the next two months, Johnson County has opportunities to hear directly from the board of trustees candidates.

The Johnson County League of Women Voters and JCCC Faculty Association will host a candidate forum later this week.

Thursday, September 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Polsky Theatre, Midwest Trust Center at JCCC (12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210)

The Johnson County Post will also hold a JCCC Board of Trustees candidate forum to discuss the issues that matter most to voters and take audience questions. Send ideas or questions for the candidates to stories@johnsoncountypost.com .

Wednesday, September 17, 6 to 7 p.m.

Carmack Community Room, Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212)

All events are free and open to the public; registration is not required for either event.

