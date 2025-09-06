On Friday, about 50 students at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School protested, and more walked out of school around noon to advocate against school shootings across America.

Many strutted out of the student entrance looking straight ahead and clutching the bright straps of their backpacks. Cold gusts of air blew against cardboard signs reading, “Books Not Bullets” and “Enough” in thick black Sharpie. Cars rushed by as a group of girls in choir started singing the protest song “Resilience” by Abbie Betinis.

“I’m standing here with a borrowed sign and the brightest shirt I own,” senior Roman Fent said. “All that matters is we achieve change.”

The event was part of a nationwide protest in response to the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis, Minn. on Aug. 27. The shooting took place during a morning all-school scheduled mass. Two children were killed — an eight-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old girl — and 21 more were injured.

According to data recorded by the Washington Post, more than 397,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999.

Since that year, there have been 434 recorded school shootings in America. And according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, gun violence is the leading cause of death amongst ages 1-19.

An Everytown for Gun Safety poll reveals that 73% of Americans ages 15 to 30 support stronger gun laws. And over 80% of those 18 to 29 support universal background checks.

“This is important because you don’t usually hear from student points of view,” SM Northwest freshman Jane Qualls said. “You only hear about it from media and adults, when in reality it does affect children and their experience in school.”

Students like senior Addy Camacho describe the pit in their stomach each morning when they walk to class.

“I’m always scared something’s gonna happen, especially when I’m in the hallways alone,” Camacho said. “People influenced me to come today. But I also want this to stop.”

Nationwide protests organized by student group

The activism organization Students Demand Action (SDA) was behind Friday’s nationwide protest. In many of their frequent posts they update everyone on recent deaths in schools due to gun violence, firearm statistics and reminders of the walkout.

“No students should have to hide in their church pews or their classrooms, wondering if their classmates, friends, and teachers will walk out alive,” SDA’s website states. “We should not have to be afraid of gun violence in our schools, places of worship, or whether a bullet will shatter our futures and fracture our communities.”

On Thursday afternoon, sophomore Emily Wright and her friends wanted to help organize the walk out at SM Northwest. She made a TikTok asking people to meet at 67th street and “peacefully protest.” She also created an Instagram account to organize the event.

“I literally followed every single person I’d been able to find from school,” Wright said.

Students started walking out of school at noon and made their way to the sidewalks lining 67th street. Dressed in pajama pants and suit jackets for a special spirit day, and orange T-shirts, they balled their fists and screamed chants at cars passing by.

Hey, hey.

Ho, ho.

These guns have got to go.

Junior Katelyn Housel crouched down on the damp grass, creating makeshift signs out of red marker, and construction paper on her lap. “Keep Kids Safe,” was scrawled out on the small yellow square as a huddle of students reached out and asked for another one to hold.

School administrators monitored students who walked out

Members of the school’s administration learned about the protest through social media last week.

“This is a chance to share their voice,” associate principal Britton Haney said. “We love how they agree that gun violence is unacceptable.”

Administrators were stationed at different posts on campus, either near student parking, by the front entrance or right where students were protesting on 67th St.

Mostly they watched for passing cars, made sure students kept a safe distance from the street and intervened when anyone slowed down to interact.

“We just want to make sure they’re safe,” Haney said.

According to Haney, there will be no repercussions in place for students who decided to leave school on account of the protest. The worst students can receive is an unexcused absence.

“If they’re missing a quiz, then that’s between them and the teacher,” Haney said. “We want them to get back in and be safe when they’re ready.”

Most students stayed inside

Out of about the 1,600 students who attend Northwest, roughly 50 walked out and protested.

Most of those who stayed in class said it’s either due to the fact that they had a test, homework, restrictions from sports or because they didn’t think it would have an affect.

“Obviously something needs to change,” senior Nick Stultz said, looking out at the protesters through his window in a Foods class. “But it’s probably not going to.”

Some walked out at noon and went straight home. The office said they had more calls from parents excusing their students than normal. This sparked frustration amongst protestors.

“It’s really disappointing that some people would just use this as an excuse to skip school,” senior Jayden Sink said. “I expected more people to come.”

The goal of the protest was to bring awareness to the first thing a student feels when they walk into school. Which right now, many say is dread.

“Parents should be planning graduation parties, not funerals,” Wright said.