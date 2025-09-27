fbpx
Your Library: The Library can help you reach your career goals

Johnson County Library is a vital resource in your career journey.

We’ve all faced moments of uncertainty about what comes next. Maybe you’re searching for your first job, eyeing a promotion or considering a career change. No matter the situation, your next step doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Johnson County Library has resources to help you move forward with confidence.

As eResource Collection Specialist Samantha Chinn puts it, the Library has your back with tools to guide you along the way: “From searching for job listings with Job and Career Accelerator, submitting your resume for review with Brainfuse JobNow, to continually building your skills with Udemy’s training courses, Johnson County Library is with you every step of your career journey,” she explained.

Start your search

Don’t just send out applications and hope for the best. Build a strong foundation:

Build skills

Pick up new talents or improve your leadership:

Explore your best fit

Find where your skills and interests align:

Launch a business

If you have an idea, there are tools to help:

Get situational support

Tailored help for you stage of life:

  • Workforce Partnership: Resume help, hiring events, unemployment resources and services for veterans, young adults and more.

Check out in-person perks

Where you can focus and get things done:

With tools and resources designed to help you navigate every step of your career journey, Johnson County Library can help you reach your goals. Get started today at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom

