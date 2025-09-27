Your Library: The Library can help you reach your career goals

We’ve all faced moments of uncertainty about what comes next. Maybe you’re searching for your first job, eyeing a promotion or considering a career change. No matter the situation, your next step doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Johnson County Library has resources to help you move forward with confidence.

As eResource Collection Specialist Samantha Chinn puts it, the Library has your back with tools to guide you along the way: “From searching for job listings with Job and Career Accelerator, submitting your resume for review with Brainfuse JobNow, to continually building your skills with Udemy’s training courses, Johnson County Library is with you every step of your career journey,” she explained.

Start your search

Don’t just send out applications and hope for the best. Build a strong foundation:

Resume & Cover Letter Help: Personalized feedback from Brainfuse Adult Learning Center.

Brainfuse JobNow Career Tools: Live job coaches, resume help, interview tips, test prep and more.

Job & Career Accelerator: Millions of listings, 1,000+ career overviews, plus a scholarship and school finder.

Guides from Our Librarians: Curated resources to save you time.

Build skills

Pick up new talents or improve your leadership:

Udemy & Universal Class: On-demand courses in business, tech and personal development.

LearningExpress Library: Tutorials for Microsoft, Adobe and other digital workplace tools.

Explore your best fit

Find where your skills and interests align:

Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center: In-depth career profiles and skills breakdowns.

Vocational & Career Collection: Trade publications like Modern Machine Shop and Advertising Age.

Launch a business

If you have an idea, there are tools to help:

Small Business Source: eBooks, magazines and step-by-step guides.

Business Plans Handbooks: Real examples of business plans and funding guidance.

Mergent Intellect: Company and industry data.

Get situational support

Tailored help for you stage of life:

Resources for Seniors: Support for re-entering the job market, retirement and more.

Career & Finance Calendar: Local job fairs and financial planning events.

Workforce Partnership: Resume help, hiring events, unemployment resources and services for veterans, young adults and more.

Check out in-person perks

Where you can focus and get things done:

Computer and internet access for job searching.

Laptops available for in-branch use at Central Resource and Lenexa City Center locations.

Quiet spaces for applications or virtual meetings.

Printing services for job documents.

Black & Veatch MakerSpace: 3D printers, laser cutters, design software and more.

With tools and resources designed to help you navigate every step of your career journey, Johnson County Library can help you reach your goals. Get started today at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom