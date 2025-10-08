In the weeks following the killing of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, two Johnson County school districts — Olathe and Gardner Edgerton — have found themselves at the center of national backlash over how staff responded to the assassination.

Last month, some families at Olathe’s Arbor Creek Elementary complained about staff wearing shirts that said “Freedom” — a reference to Kirk. Kirk, who was shot and killed at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, was wearing a shirt that read “Freedom” at the time he was shot.

Around the same time, a social media comment made by a Gardner Edgerton teacher about Kirk’s death and its link to other gun deaths went viral in some corners of the Internet, sparking conservatives’ anger and prompting a response from the school board.

Arbor Creek’s stance on “Freedom” shirts

After receiving the families’ complaints, Arbor Creek Principal Melissa Snell asked staff members to stop wearing the shirts until she said she had reviewed the district’s policy.

District policy (under Section G — Certified Staff Policies) currently states:

Staff members shall not use school time, school property, or school equipment for the purpose of furthering the interests of any political party, the campaign of a political candidate, or the advocacy of any political issue.

Additionally, the Olathe Public Schools Code of Ethics states:

Staff members shall not use or authorize the use of district funds or district vehicles, machinery, equipment or supplies or the time of any officer or employee of the district, for which the officer or employee is compensated, to expressly advocate the nomination, election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate to state or local office (KSA 25-4169b) or to federal office.

Social media account “Libs of TikTok”, which has 4.5 million followers on X, posted about the incident, including a headshot of Snell.

The school briefly upped security presence after Snell received threatening comments online. Olathe Superintendent Brent Yaeger said the school itself has received no threats.

Yaeger sent out a letter to the families of Arbor Creek Elementary students addressing the backlash to the “Freedom shirts” worn by some staff members.

“At no time did she ask staff to change their clothing, nor did she prohibit or ban staff from wearing the apparel,” Yaeger wrote.

Yaeger said while staff do have constitutional rights while at work, there are other considerations that have to be made.

“We recognize that our students are impressionable and see our staff as role models,” he wrote. “We also recognize that school environments should remain politically neutral, with a focus on student learning.”

Below is a copy of the full letter.

Arbor Creek community, I wanted to address the ongoing conversation in our community and on social media this week about freedom shirts being worn by staff at Arbor Creek. First and foremost, I want to recognize the frustration many of you have been feeling about the way this situation was communicated and handled. As an administration, we strive to provide the most timely and accurate communication we can when a situation arises, but we will always prioritize accuracy even in the fast-paced world of social media conversations. That being said, I want to take a moment to address several items with you to provide as much clarity as I can, while still respecting the privacy of all personnel involved. Our Initial Response: When this viral social media post broke online Monday evening, we quickly saw that the extreme level of engagement, both locally and nationally, was worthy of notifying our Arbor Creek community. However, we needed to balance timely communication with our process of fully reviewing the situation internally to ensure we had accurate information. That review process takes time. Unfortunately, this may have led to greater confusion as we have been unable to share specifics, and we apologize for any fear or confusion the initial message may have caused. Safety: To be clear, there have been no threats to Arbor Creek Elementary. Our Safety Services team increased their presence due to the prominent publication on social media of Dr. Snell’s photo, personal information, home address and pictures of her home. I want you to know that while you may not see a difference in safety precautions at Arbor Creek Elementary, our Safety Services team is highly skilled in ensuring our campuses are safe without drawing attention to themselves, and that they will continue to monitor safety needs. What We Can Share: Although we typically do not comment on personnel matters, we want to provide as much clarity as possible regarding an email exchange that has been made public by someone not connected with our district. Our previous communication referencing “misinformation” was directly tied to the fact that the screenshot of Dr. Snell’s brief response does not provide the full context of the in-person conversations that occurred. Following several parent concerns about staff members wearing a shirt with a potential political context, Dr. Snell had conversations with those staff members directly about the concerns that had been raised and requested they “hold off on wearing the shirt again” until she had time to review district practice and gather more information. At no time did she ask staff to change their clothing, nor did she prohibit or ban staff from wearing the apparel. Our Practice: Staff have constitutional rights while working within the district. Those rights, however, may be balanced against other considerations when staff are working in our schools. We recognize that our students are impressionable and see our staff as role models. We also recognize that school environments should remain politically neutral, with a focus on student learning. Consequently, when concerns are brought to our attention that a staff member is wearing attire that may be viewed or perceived as political, and the situation is or may cause a disruption, it is our responsibility to consider the concern. Finally, please know that this situation had nothing to do with any specific student or what your children can wear to school. Next Steps: We know that the magnitude of responses to this situation are indicative of your deep care for your children and the Arbor Creek Elementary community. I want you to know that we are profoundly committed to the success and wellbeing of your children, our staff and the whole community. While we hope this message clears up any confusion, we understand you may still have concerns. Please reach out to Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Dr. Jill Smith with any school-specific concerns at JIASMITH@OLATHESCHOOLS.ORG. Again, I recognize how challenging this week may have been for the entire school community. As a dad, I know how difficult it can be when you feel like you do not have all of the information regarding a situation that directly impacts the school your children attend. Please know that our focus remains on supporting your children and continuing to work with all families every single step of the way. Sincerely, Dr. Brent Yeager

Superintendent

Backlash at Gardner Edgerton

Gardner Edgerton School District dealt with a similar controversy in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Last month, a Gardner Edgerton High School teacher’s Facebook comment circulated widely online. She said she was, “Saving [her] empathy for the children that got gunned down in Colorado today.” She also called Kirk a “terrible person.”

Libs of TikTok posted images of the teacher’s name and picture alongside her comment.

In a Sept. 19 letter sent to district families, the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education and administration denounced the comment made by the teacher, saying her statements “downplayed and dismissed the horrific decision of someone to murder Charlie Kirk.”

“First, and most importantly, these statements do not reflect our thoughts, and we stand united in denouncing all forms of political violence,” the statement said. “Violence and lack of empathy toward victims of violence have no place in our society, our communities, or our schools. We are entrusted with the education and well-being of our students, and affirm our commitment to fostering respectful dialogue, civic responsibility, and peaceful problem-solving.”

When asked to give further comment, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Ben Boothe reshared the original statement made by the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education and Administration.

Below is a copy of the district’s statement in full.

September 19, 2025 We are writing to address two important issues impacting our school community’s safety, well-being, and trust. We take these matters seriously and respond to infractions accordingly. As you may be aware, staff recently made insensitive statements on social media that downplayed and dismissed the horrific decision of someone to murder Charlie Kirk. First, and most importantly, these statements do not reflect our thoughts, and we stand united in denouncing all forms of political violence. Violence and lack of empathy toward victims of violence have no place in our society, our communities, or our schools. We are entrusted with the education and well-being of our students, and affirm our commitment to fostering respectful dialogue, civic responsibility, and peaceful problem-solving. Our schools play a vital role in preparing students to engage thoughtfully and constructively in civic life. We believe that differences in opinion must be expressed through open discussion, democratic processes, and mutual respect—not intimidation or harm. We call on all members of our staff and community to model civility, respect, and nonviolence. By working together in this spirit, we can ensure that our schools remain safe spaces for learning and that our students inherit a society that values both freedom and responsibility. Secondly, we have seen instances—locally and nationally—of individuals engaging in doxxing: the practice of publishing private or personal information about students, employees, or board members with the intent to harass, intimidate, or cause harm. This behavior has no place in our schools, in our community, or in civil discourse. Our district is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for every student and staff member. The deliberate targeting of individuals through doxxing undermines not only personal safety but also the integrity of the educational process and the spirit of open, respectful dialogue. In closing, we recognize that healthy debate and differing opinions are vital parts of society and public education. However, disagreement should never turn into personal attacks. When that line is crossed, it threatens the very foundation of trust that allows us to work together on behalf of children. Sincerely, USD 231 Board of Education and Administration

It’s not the first instance of the Libs of TikTok account taking interest in Gardner Edgerton.

Earlier this year, the mother of two students at Gardner Edgerton schools sued the district after she was barred from entering school facilities. The parent, Carrie Schmidt, had taken photos of a teacher’s flyer inside Gardner Edgerton High School and sent them to Libs of TikTok.

The pictures showed a sticker outside a teacher’s classroom that said, “Safe Space for All” and a flyer promoting the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

In a letter to Schmidt in early February, Superintendent Brian Huff said Schmidt’s actions were “clearly intentional and designed to bully, intimidate and harass the teacher.”

The X account posted the images as well as the teacher’s name and demanded funding be cut from the school. The judge overruled the district’s ban and called its response an “overreaction.”

Margaret Mellott contributed to this story.