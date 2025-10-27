Andrew Gaug October 27, 2025 Community Issues 3 min. read Leawood Police say driver’s action’s ‘not a contributing factor’ in fatal scooter crash A memorial service is planned this week for Duke Ommert, 10, and his family has set up the charitable Do Like Duke Foundation. Leawood Police on the scene of a crash involving an electric scooter near 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard on Oct. 13, 2025. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Investigators have determined the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed an elementary schooler on an electric scooter earlier this month in Leawood was not at fault. On Friday, the Leawood Police department released a statement on social media regarding the investigation of the crash near 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard on Oct. 13 that critically injured Duke Ommert. Ommert, 10, a Brookwood Elementary student, later died from his injuries. “The investigation determined that the driver’s actions were not a contributing factor in the crash,” the Leawood Police statement said. “As our community grieves this tragic loss, the Leawood Police Department reminds everyone — motorists, cyclists, scooter riders, and pedestrians—to remain alert, stay aware of their surroundings, and look out for one another on our roadways,” the statement read. Ommert was wearing a helmet Investigators say Ommert was riding an e-scooter and had started to cross Lee Boulevard mid-block from the east side of the roadway, when he was struck by an approaching southbound vehicle. The crash happened along Lee just north of 103rd Street. The driver stopped the vehicle immediately after the collision, police said, and cooperated with police throughout the investigation. Ommert was wearing a helmet, according to the police statement. The investigation included interviews with the driver involved, as well as multiple eyewitnesses. Police also analyzed the physical evidence from the scene and searched for available video footage of the crash, the police statement said. Duke Ommert. Photo courtesy Ommert family. Memorial and visitation for Ommert this week Ommert’s family plans to hold a memorial service this week and also announced the formation of the Do Like Duke Foundation in Ommert’s name. On Saturday, a representative for the Ommert family announced there will be a celebration of life for Duke at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Church of the Resurrection (Building A), 5009 W. 137th St., in Leawood. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. A graveside service for family only will immediately follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the Ommert family is asking donations be sent to Duke’s GoFundMe page, which as of Monday morning, had raised nearly $132,000. The post also stated the family will continue to honor Duke’s legacy with the Do Like Duke Foundation. Since the foundation is still being set up, the family asks people to go to website and enter their email address to receive updates. “Loved by so many people” An obituary published by Cullen Funeral Home described Duke Ommert as a boy who loved sports and helping others. “Whether he was out on the field or watching his favorite teams, the Chiefs, Royals and Huskers, Duke was the kid who lit up when playing, giving everything he had and lifting up everyone around him. No matter the sport, he always found a way to make a big play, but it’s his heart and enthusiasm that made him stand out most,” the obituary reads. At Brookwood, he spent more than 30 hours helping make keychains for the Third Grade Makers Mart last year and was also involved in Mathletics, Chess Club and the schools Do Good Club. “Protector of all kids, no matter the age, interest or activity, Duke was a friend to all. His confidence and funny personality made everyone comfortable. The life of the classroom, Duke was thoughtful and an advocate for others, always inviting kids to “bring your glove” and join in,” the obituary read. He was especially protective of his little sister, Mile, the obituary read, whom he would read to at night and cheer on during her own activities. “As Duke always told his parents, ‘I am built different,'” the obituary read. “This difference was evident in everything he did including his time in the hospital. Ryan’s [his father’s] best friend and partner in crime, Monica’s [his mother’s] love, and Mila’s [his sister’s] fiercest protecter, Duke, was loved by so many people.” Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report. Previous articleYour Library: Halloween fun on full displayNext articleOverland Park Police hope these stickers help people with conditions like autism communicate during a crisis About the author Andrew Gaug👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post. I received my bachelor's degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio. I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023. Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you'd like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com.