Explore Your JCPRD: Registration now open for the 2026 Kansas City Corporate Challenge season

Kansas City Corporate Challenge (KCCC) is gearing up for another exciting season, and registration is officially open. From Oct. 27 through Jan. 31, companies across the metro can sign up to participate in the 2026 season, which runs March through June. Now entering its 47th year, KCCC remains one of Kansas City’s most celebrated traditions — bringing co-workers together to race, rally, and celebrate side by side. Each spring, nearly 20,000 competitors from more than 200 companies compete in 30+ events that test teamwork, spirit, and a little friendly rivalry.

This year’s season also brings a deeper connection to the community through a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, KCCC’s 2026 charity partner. A portion of team entry fees will support Habitat KC’s mission to build and repair homes, helping families across the metro achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. A program of JCPRD, KCCC is heading into its 46th season in 2026.

“KCCC is more than a sporting event—it’s a celebration of what makes Kansas City strong,” said Chad Tower, executive director of KCCC. “The 2026 theme, ‘Unite. Compete. Celebrate’, captures the spirit we see every season as thousands of employees come together to support each other, stay active, and have fun.”

For participating organizations, the benefits often extend well beyond the competition.

“Kansas City Corporate Challenge is at the heart of our wellness program and an important part of our culture,” said Brent Roper with National Association of Insurance Commissioners / Nation Insurance Producers Registry (NAIC/NIPR). “It brings employees together across departments, strengthens teamwork, and builds connections both inside and outside the office. KCCC gives our staff a fun way to stay active, lift each other up, and show our shared commitment to health, teamwork, and giving back.”

While the full lineup of 2026 events will be announced soon, organizers say participants can expect a mix of returning favorites and new opportunities designed to welcome first-time competitors and seasoned veterans alike.

Companies interested in participating can learn more and register at kccorporatechallenge.com/company-registration.

As KCCC approaches nearly five decades of uniting Kansas City’s workplaces, its legacy continues to grow—built on teamwork, sportsmanship, and giving back to the community through partnerships like Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.