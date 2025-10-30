Hey, Johnson County! Twice a month, the Post shares a collection of some of the good news that entered our inboxes or popped up on our social media pages.

82-year-old Olathe man sets Everest Base Camp trek record

Dave McClung, an 82-year-old man from Olathe, set the record earlier this month as the oldest person to trek to the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal.

McClung and his 55-year-old son Dennis went on an eight-day expedition to Mount Everest South Base Camp, arriving on Oct. 19.

The south base camp is at an altitude of nearly 17,600 feet in Nepal and is typically used as the starting point for climbers to summit Mount Everest. Still, the demanding hike to the base camp is an 80-mile roundtrip trek that is a bucket-list item for many.

“I’ve always believed that adventure doesn’t have an expiration date,” Dave said in a press release. “This hike wasn’t about me — it’s about showing my children, grandchildren, and others that life should be lived to the fullest at every stage…and of course, it was about the adventure itself!”

Roeland Park makes Spanish interpreters available for Election Day

The city of Roeland Park on Tuesday announced that Spanish-language interpreters will be available at the city’s polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4.

For Spanish speakers who may need help translating the ballot, interpreters will be available at no cost to voters casting ballots at Cedar Roe Library and the Roeland Park Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, the city reminded people in a Tuesday Facebook Post that voters are allowed to bring their own interpreters to polling places.

OP named 2nd safest city in the U.S.

Overland Park is named one of the safest cities in the U.S. WalletHub ranked Overland Park as the second safest city, behind Warwick, Rhode Island. The city scored points for its low pedestrian fatality rate, high volume of insured motorists, low traffic fatality rate and high degree of financial safety.

Merriam celebrated its 75th anniversary

The city of Merriam turned 75 years old last week on Oct. 23.

To celebrate, the city hosted a birthday party at the Merriam Marketplace featuring crafts, an elementary school choir performance, cake and more.

Check out the city’s celebration in their Facebook post.

Olathe Fire Chief earns leadership award from alma mater

Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid is this year’s recipient of the Michael Copeland Civic Leadership Award from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

DeGraffenreid, a 1996 MNU graduate, was recognized as an individual with “a spirit of service, leadership, and commitment to the greater good.” The award is named for the late Olathe Mayor Copeland, another MNU alumnus.

Lenexa Rotary Club fills care packages for foster children

The Lenexa Rotary Club and the Shawnee Mission Northwest Interact Club in late September filled 210 backpacks for Care Packages United, an organization that supports Kansas City’s foster care community.

Mission organization hosts 30th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome Innovations, a Mission-based organization that provides support, services and resources for people with Down syndrome, hosted its 30th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome walk in early October.

The annual event is hosted during Down Syndrome Awareness Month and brings in thousands of people to raise money that ultimately supports the Down syndrome community.

JoCo public works team wins trophies

Earlier this month, the Johnson County public works team earned top awards for performance during the 2025 American Public Works Association’s Mid-America Equipment Expo.

More than 250 contestants representing 22 agencies competed in six different events, with Johnson County winning the Team Trophy — the event’s top award — for the second year in a row.

The following Johnson County public works members won specific awards during the event, as well: