Andrew Gaug November 12, 2025 Parks & Pools 2 min. read Free outdoor gym opens at Garrett Park in western Shawnee The outdoor exercise court near 47th and Monticello features seven stations for people of all ages and fitness levels to complete for free. People try out equipment at the new National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court in Shawnee. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A new outdoor fitness court in western Shawnee allows visitors to do a variety of quick exercise routines for free. On Thursday, Shawnee city officials cut the ribbon on the new National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court near West 48th Street and Monticello Road. The park features a variety of bodyweight exercise stations, including core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility, and bend. The Shawnee City Council first discussed the park plans in March 2024 and approved them in March 2025. The fitness court replaces the Garrett Park Playground, which is being relocated and constructed at Garrett Park on West 47th Street, closer to the baseball fields. The $160,000 is partially funded by a $40,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign, while the remaining $120,000 came from the city’s “Parks and Pipes” sales tax. The fitness court is meant for everyone The free outdoor gym aims at helping people exercise with a quick seven-minute circuit at seven movement stations. Everyone is welcome to participate, said Tonya Lecuru, Shawnee’s parks and recreation director. “Garrett Park’s outdoor gym will promote pedestrian access and break down barriers to free outdoor fitness for adults of all ages, abilities and fitness levels,” she said. In his speech before cutting the ribbon to the park, Mayor Mickey Sandifer noted this is only the second outdoor fitness court in Johnson County and sixth in the Kansas City area. “I’ve been involved with the city for over 30 years doing things, and I was on the parks board,” Sandifer said. “This is the kind of thing that we talked about. This is what we wanted for the city, and this is what the city … told us that they wanted for themselves.” An instructor leads people through exercises at National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. City officials are excited about the possibilities for the park While trainers were on-hand to help newcomers during the ceremony, anyone can access guides on how to perform the exercises by scanning a QR code that’s placed on the outdoor gym’s wall. Trying out the equipment, Shawnee City Councilmember Jeanie Murphy said she noticed the wide range of ages that were participating in the exercises, from small children to adults. “We’ve got multiple decades working out on (the same) set of equipment,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful.” While Murphy noted that she has heard complaints about the exercise park replacing the playground, she said she believes that will die down once the new playground opens. “I think once people get used to it, I think they’ll catch on and we’ve got a whole new playground for the kids, just in a different part of the park,” she said. A kid hopscotch jumps at the National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. The park is part of big renovations to Garrett Park The outdoor fitness park is part of $3.84 million in improvements to the 33-acre park. The plans also include pickleball courts, a new children’s playground, updates to the ball fields and addition to make it compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act for both the park and its trails. Those renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Go deeper: Shawnee OKs $3.8M renovation of Garrett Park that includes new pickeball courts, fitness area Previous articleBridge work coming to Metcalf Avenue over Johnson Drive — Here’s a look at next year’s plansNext articleSammie’s, new concept by Tanner’s owners, coming to Overland Park About the author Andrew Gaug👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post. I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio. I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023. Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Johnson County Good News: Deanna Rose supervisor celebrates long career Olathe signs off on $257M in bonds for Walmart’s new beef facility Sammie’s, new concept by Tanner’s owners, coming to Overland Park Bridge work coming to Metcalf Avenue over Johnson Drive — Here’s a look at next year’s plans See these views of the Northern Lights spotted in Johnson County