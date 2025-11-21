SMSD News: Read Across SMSD November 2025 – Cultivate Connection

Whether far away or close to home, there is always much to learn and explore about nature.

In the month of November, Read Across SMSD invites our community to “Cultivate Connection” and gain more understanding about how humans are linked to nature.

The featured book for this month is called “I Love Salmon and Lampreys: A Native Story of Resilience” by Brook M. Thompson. In this book, a young girl is fascinated by her environment and learns as much as she can about salmon and lampreys (a jawless fish that is sometimes compared to a vampire!) Eventually, she becomes a professional caretaker for the animals.

At Shawnee Mission South, Environmental Science Students in Derek Berg’s class often serve as caretakers of the land. They shared some tips for how younger students and anyone in our community can learn about and take care of the environment in Kansas.

Shea McNellis, SM South senior, shared that sometimes the students in Environmental Science take time to pick up litter and put it in a proper place.

“Whether it’s a trash bin, recycling bin, or compost bin, that’s a better spot than our water sources!” Shea shared.

Chloe Visina, SM South senior, highlighted how the pond at the Shawnee Mission Environmental Science Lab (SMESL) serves as a fishing spot, where students can get up close and learn about fish.

“We hope it inspires students to learn more about the amazing creatures right here in our own backyard!” Chloe added.

Abianna Jenkins, SM South senior, noted that students also help remove invasive plants at SMESL. “It’s a very important job because when we remove invasive plants, it allows native plants to thrive.”

About Read Across SMSD

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

NEA Book List Elementary I love Salmon and Lampreys by Brook M. Thompson. Click here to learn more. Middle Grade On a Wing and a Tear by Cynthia Leitich Smith. Click here to learn more. Young Adult Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treur. Click here to learn more.

