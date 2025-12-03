A Lenexa commission has advanced preliminary plans for a 33-acre, 50-lot subdivision in the western part of the city.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning and preliminary plans for Enclave at Twin Creeks, a planned single-family residential subdivision on West 83rd Street and Clare Road.

Located near Mill Creek Middle School and other single-family subdivisions, the planned development calls for rezoning 33 acres of a 53-acre parcel, owned by real estate broker Lenny Mullin, from agricultural to low-density residential.

While its unique shape provided a challenge for developers, they were able to work with the city to create a design that fit the area, a project representative said.

“This is a narrow shape site with limited access and other site conditions which makes the development of this site a little more challenging than what we typically find,” Dan Foster, of Schlagel & Associates, said during the meeting.

The development contains 50 lots

A stream borders a portion of the development, and the city is planning to build new trails there as well, according to city documents. Lenexa annexed the site in 1986.

It will have one access point from Clare Road, since it is not allowed access to 83rd Street due to “access management restrictions,” Foster said. It is possible that a second access point on Clare Road could be created in the future, according to city documents.

If approved, the developer would be responsible for improvements to the remainder of Clare Road adjacent to the development.

Applicant requests deviation due to trail system

In anticipation of future trails in the subdivision, Foster said they were requesting a 25-foot front yard setback, a 5-foot deviation request, to allow for homeowners to have privacy from the planned walking trails running behind their backyards.

“This will … improve the privacy for the homeowners in that it won’t feel like the trail is right (there, with) somebody looking in their family room window when they’re watching TV,” Foster said.

Commissioner Chris Poss said he hoped the request would have no effect on plans for the city’s trail system, which he said has been planned for a while and is a benefit to the area.

“I think the trail makes a lot of sense for connectivity purposes, for moving people and getting kids to school in a safe manner, makes complete sense to me,” he said.

One person spoke at the meeting

David Rebar, a resident who lives on Clare Road, voiced his support for the project but also shared his worries about traffic in the area.

“It’s a good plan. Considering the way it is now, it’d be a drastic improvement,” he said.

“My main concern is with the road. It’s already heavily traveled. This is going to add substantial traffic (to it),” he added.

Tim Green, city engineer, said the city will require improvements to Clare Road alongside construction of new roads in the subdivision, which must occur before the houses are built.

Commissioners favored the plan

Some commissioners voiced their support for seeing a single-family housing project come before the city, noting it fits the character of the neighborhood and is a good use of the land.

“I think it’s refreshing to see a single-family project come through here. We’ve seen so many multi-family developments over the last few years,” said Commissioner Curt Katterhenry.

What’s next

The Lenexa City Council is scheduled to consider the rezoning ad preliminary plans for Enclave at Twin Creeks at its meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Other Johnson County housing news: Overland Park pilot program includes 26 ready-to-build home designs — Here’s what they look like