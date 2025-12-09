A new restaurant planned for the former Houlihan’s at the Fairway Shops got the green light Monday night, including public incentives to help renovate the space.

The Fairway City Council on Monday approved a development agreement put forward by local restaurateur Whitney VinZant, for a concept initially dubbed The Fairway and now called American Fire.

The council voted 7-1 to approve the agreement and also unanimously approved establishing a community improvement district that will levy an additional 2% sales tax on sales at the restaurant. Councilmember Joseph Levin cast the lone dissenting vote against the development agreement.

With the additional 2% sales tax, the city plans to reimburse VinZant’s restaurant group, VinZant, up to $1.658 million over 22 years for work on the building.

How we got here

After 16 years in the space at 2820 W. 53rd St., Houlihan’s closed its Fairway Shops location in 2019 after its parent company went bankrupt.

The space has remained vacant ever since.

In February, W. VinZant presented the idea for The Fairway to the city council for the first time. The restaurant group owns Taco Republic and BRGR in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square, as well as Louie’s Wine Dive and Cafe Trio.

The city entered into a funding agreement with the restaurant group that allowed Fairway to spend the developer’s money to craft a public incentive deal, with no obligation to approve any public incentives.

The city also pushed back against claims that the city had been “stalling” on a new restaurant opportunity. In April, Mayor Melanie Hepperly released a statement saying the city supported W. VinZant’s concept for the space.

A look at the public incentives

The 2% sales tax placed on purchases made at the restaurant itself will help the city reimburse W. VinZant up to 50% of the costs for construction and long-term financing, according to city documents.

The 2% sales tax will only be in effect at the restaurant itself.

According to the development agreement, the city plans to cap total reimbursements over a 22-year period to $1.658 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, W. VinZant Restaurants must also become a member of the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and contribute at least $1,000 annually to the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation

Construction on American Fire must start no later than Feb. 1, 2026, and wrap up no later than Aug. 1, 2026, according to the development agreement.

“A positive thing”

The city council approved the development agreement by a vote of 7-1 and, separately, the creation of the community improvement district by a unanimous vote.

Councilmember Lee Story said that he has heard concerns from some residents about the use of a community improvement district, as well as W. VinZant’s concept itself.

Story, who voted for both motions, said he sees the community improvement district as necessary for the project to move forward and that residents have asked for a replacement restaurant in that space for years.

Councilmember Whitney Henley said she sees this as a unique situation, with “overwhelming support” from the community for a new restaurant.

Councilmember Kelly-Ann Buszek said the most-asked question she heard from residents during the 2025 election was about the future of the old Houlihan’s.

Now, she said she feels comfortable enough that the city is moving in the right direction with the current concept in front of the city council.

“It’s a positive thing, I don’t see any negatives at all,” Buszek said.

American Fire calls for “elevated yet casual” menu

Whitney VinZant, the founder and president of W. VinZant Restaurant Group, told the city council on Monday that there is no concrete menu for American Fire yet.

VinZant said he and the restaurant team are flexible as far as specific menu items go, but the goal is to offer a menu that is appreciated by the community.

The American Fire menu features everything from appetizers and a raw bar to burgers, sandwiches and steaks, according to city documents.

Some specific examples of potential menu items include an heirloom tomato goat cheese tart, a woodfired green chili cheeseburger, woodgrilled ribeye and wagyu steak.

Mayor Hepperly said the menu is different from what was originally proposed for this space, which was more of a bar and grill.

VinZant said the menu change is a reflection of moving away from the bar and grill concept to accommodate concerns about late nights and music.

Most of American Fire’s entrees will range from $20 to $35, with speciality cut steaks potentially priced at up to $45.

Sandwiches and burgers could range from $16 to $30, and appetizers are expected to cost from $12 to $25.

