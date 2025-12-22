The Scoop: From pen to scoop (to pen again…and scoop!)

By Ian Miller

Yep, you get to hear a bit more about your favorite newsletter writer! I was invited to share my experiences living and working with different abilities, and I happily agreed!

I have cerebral palsy, fortunately fairly mild, which nevertheless affects me both physically and cognitively. As I grow tired much more easily and don’t have a lot of stamina, physical work and standing for long periods can be a challenge. (During a physical, my doctor once told me that I have to exert roughly three times as much energy to perform an action as a non-affected individual; this means that for every step you take, I’m essentially taking three steps, energy-wise. Please stop doing that, it wears me out!)

I also process information at a slightly different rate, though this is much less noticeable in most circumstances. Mathematics is a difficult task, and I wasn’t winning any math-a-lons in school, but I excelled in areas of writing and grammar (obviously), so that made up for it! I was on the yearbook staff in high school, and in college, I even won an award of first-place for one of my short stories and was published in our campus’s yearly publication for creative arts!

I’ve had many, many jobs since leaving school, from cashiering to outbound telemarketing (I do NOT recommend it unless you like being screamed at as you desperately try to sell magazines) to childcare doing before- and after-school programs, and more. Each of these jobs has presented new challenges for me to overcome, and not all of my employers were understanding or accommodating towards my different abilities. (This can be illegal, by the way, so make sure you understand your rights as an employee and the responsibilities of your employer. I wish I had known that at the time, so make sure you do.)

I could go on, such as the fact that I’m currently writing a middle-grade children’s novel featuring a boy with cerebral palsy and his differently-abled dog in a canine wheelchair, who compete as a team in their town’s annual charity dog race, but I think you get the picture. In spite of my different abilities (or “unique abilities,” as we call it here), I’ve led a pretty active life and have accomplished much during that time. That’s probably why I’m so passionate about The Golden Scoop’s mission and jumped at the chance to begin working with them four years ago!

Thank you for subscribing to the Johnson County Post and reading my weekly articles, and of course, for giving us at The Golden Scoop your support and patronage over the last four years. I am also incredibly grateful to the Johnson County Post for giving me the opportunity to write for them and and allow me to bring further awareness to the public about the uniquely abled community.! I hope to continue working with them in the future.

Whether you snag some Golden Scoop ice cream in the grocery store or drop by for a visit at one of our cafés, you’re a valued part of The Golden Scoop community. We’re so happy to have you as part of that community, and we hope to continue seeing you here, as both a customer and a supporter of our mission, for many years to come!