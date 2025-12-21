The Post asked readers if they want Royals in Overland Park — Here’s what they said
Nearly 60% of respondents to the Post's survey, out of more than 5,000, said they did not want to see a new Royals stadium at 119th and Nall.
About the author
Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.
Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kyle@johnsoncountypost.com.
