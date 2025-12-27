Your Library: What changed in 2025 and what comes next

If you stopped by Central Resource Library on a sunny afternoon in 2025, you might have walked into something special. Bubbles floated through the air while children with painted faces turned sidewalks into chalk art. Families gathered to celebrate Summer Reading.

Inside, study rooms offered quiet space to focus. Shelves invited discovery. Staff moved through the building, ready to answer questions or lend a hand.

Outside, kids climbed onto a fire truck. Jazz music played. A soul line formed, then a two-step. The day felt joyful, a vivid reflection of what the Library strives to be for the people it serves.

“I was teary that day, in a good way, seeing how people connect with us,” said County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop. “It felt like everything we stand for was in motion and on display. People were enjoying themselves, discovering, exploring. There was so much happiness and energy.”

That afternoon captured the heart of 2025. Throughout the year, Johnson County Library worked on making it easier, more welcoming and more meaningful for people to use and enjoy their Library.

How we served you

The Library upheld its commitment to public trust by investing in spaces, tools and people that support everyday needs. Over the past decade, just over $50 million funded the construction of three new branches — Monticello, Lenexa City Center and Merriam Plaza.

Beyond new buildings, the Library delivered:

22 building improvements and 10 infrastructure upgrades

9 staffing initiatives and 6 service innovations, including going fine free

13 technology enhancements that expanded digital lending and upgraded systems for a smoother experience

A better digital experience

One of the most noticeable improvements in 2025 was the refreshed jocolibrary.org. Shaped by patron feedback and usability testing, the new site is easier to navigate and more accessible. Finding resources, signing up for events and exploring services now takes fewer steps and less time.

Welcoming spaces across the county

The Library completed improvements at 10 of its 14 locations and started major renovations at Spring Hill and De Soto, which will wrap up later this year. Systemwide, energy-efficient upgrades are underway to enhance comfort, safety and sustainability so branches remain inviting places to read, learn and connect.

“We’re always working to offer the best spaces for patrons while protecting public resources,” said Deputy County Librarian Kinsley Riggs.

“There are big projects and countless smaller upgrades happening all the time,” Suellentrop said. “Together, they make a difference in how people experience the Library.”

These improvements are guided by the Comprehensive Library Master Plan and related capital projects, which help ensure thoughtful long-term investment.

Stronger teams for better service

Behind the scenes, 2025 brought a renewed focus on communication and staff development. Teams collaborated on onboarding, workflows and role transitions so staff feel confident and prepared to help patrons.

Makerspace back in full swing

After pandemic related reductions, the Black & Veatch MakerSpace returned to full operating hours. With increased staffing and strong community interest, this hands-on space offers opportunities to create, experiment and learn.

Technology that makes things easier

New printing, point-of-sale and reservation systems made self-service faster and more intuitive. In 2026, the Library will introduce EZ Scan, a simple way to scan and share documents digitally without staff assistance. These tools are designed to save time and reduce barriers.

Connecting with community partners

The Library continued to grow its role as a community connector. Partnerships with schools, the criminal justice system and the county health department expanded access to information and support.

Blood pressure monitors at 10 locations made health resources more convenient.

Collaborations with the Johnson County Museum and the Johnson County Genealogical Society helped preserve local and family history.

What’s coming in 2026

The year ahead brings new ways to learn, connect and feel at home in the Library. World Cup-themed programs and displays will celebrate global culture and shared experiences, supported by audiovisual upgrades that expand multilingual content and inclusive storytelling.

In January, the Library will launch Book a Librarian, a new service that lets patrons schedule one-on-one help with research, technology and more.

Updated patron service standards are expected to roll out in 2026 to ensure a consistent, high-quality experience at every branch. These standards reflect community expectations and staff insight, turning planning into everyday practice.

Planning for the future

In 2026, the Library will begin refreshing its Comprehensive Library Master Plan to ensure long-term priorities continue to reflect community needs. A project team will review and update existing data and lay the groundwork for broader public engagement. This update will build on the original plan while adapting to current realities and future opportunities. A request for proposals went out in fall 2025, and a master planning consultant is expected to be selected in early 2026.

A shared vision

When asked what every patron should feel when they walk into the Library in 2026, Riggs and Suellentrop didn’t hesitate.

“Welcoming,” they said.

“Whether someone is having a hard day or a great one, the Library should feel like a place where they belong,” Riggs said. “Supported, seen and empowered.”

Johnson County Library looks forward to continuing this work with and for the community. Stay connected at jocolibrary.org or follow @jocolibrary on social media for what’s next.