The Scoop: Gone but not forgotten.

Sponsored Content
A message from The Golden Scoop
December 29, 2025

Guinevere, you will be greatly missed.

By Ian Miller

For this week's column I wrote a tribute to my cat Guinevere, who just passed away:

Green eye narrowed,
Body prone, ready to spring,
A silent hunter of plushy mice.

Ginger and cream,
Her name a legend:
Guinevere,
Scarlet-haired maiden.
Loyal and lover
At the side of King Arthur.

Oh, sweet Guinevere!
My faithful companion,
Loyal and loving
Through five happy years.

Though you be gone
From the world which you knew,
Your spirit lingers on
Within those who loved you.

Find the Golden Scoop at these locations:

9540 Nall Avenue
Overland Park, Kansas 66207
913-284-8044

10460 W 103rd Street
Overland Park, Kansas 66214
913-232-9639

Hours:
Monday – Closed
Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm
Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm
Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm