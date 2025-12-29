fbpx
The Scoop: Gone but not forgotten.

Guinevere, you will be greatly missed.

By Ian Miller

For this week’s column I wrote a tribute to my cat Guinevere, who just passed away:

Green eye narrowed,

Body prone, ready to spring,

A silent hunter of plushy mice.

Ginger and cream,

Her name a legend:

Guinevere,

Scarlet-haired maiden.

Loyal and lover

At the side of King Arthur.

Oh, sweet Guinevere!

My faithful companion,

Loyal and loving

Through five happy years.

Though you be gone

From the world which you knew,

Your spirit lingers on

Within those who loved you.

