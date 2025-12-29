fbpx
2025 in photos: What Johnson County looked like through Post camera lenses

See the defining moments Post reporters captured around Johnson County in 2025.

World Cup kickoff
Post reporters captured defining moments and fun time Johnson County had in 2025. Above, a young soccer player practices his moves at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

A new year is around the corner, Johnson County.

But before we ring it inBefore we ring in the new year, the Post is reflecting on some of 2025’s most defining moments: From fun snow days and family friendly events to protests.

As always, Post reporters toured Johnson County with their cameras in tow and captured several of these moments.

Here is a look at some of the Post’s most eye-catching images and their newsy moments from 2025. (See the Post’s 2024 year in photos here.)

Johnson County kids enjoyed snow in early January this year. Above, Kaitlyn (left) and Lennex sled/snowboard at Shawnee Mission Park on Saturday, January 11. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Sheriff Byron Roberson (left) sits by his wife, Stacy Roberson, during his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe.
In early January, the county also got straight to business with the swearing in of the newly elected sheriff and district attorney. Above, Sheriff Byron Roberson (left) sits by his wife, Stacy Roberson, during his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Shawnee Town 1929 Museum staff
A long-awaited chapel and events center opened at the Shawnee Town 1929 historic site in 2025, too. Above, museum staff stand in front of the new chapel at Shawnee Town 1929. From left, JoJo Gordon, curator of collections; Royal Krueger, site and events coordinator; Charlie Pautler, museum director; and Kaitlyn Dickerson, museum assistant. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
E-scooters in Prairie Village
The use of e-scooters and e-bikes, primarily by children, became a major issue across Johnson County in 2025. Above, e-scooters parked on the sidewalk at The Shops of Prairie Village retail complex earlier this year, before the devices were banned there. File photo.
Pugs
Johnson County cities also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with parades this year. Above, two pugs were a part of a group of dogs traveling in RC cars as part of Shawnee’s annual parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
SevenDays Kindness Walk Blue Valley North
Johnson Countians also celebrated a week of kindness, such as students at Blue Valley North who participated in SevenDays with a Kindness Walk on Thursday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
In 2025, there was no shortage of family-friendly events for Johnson Countians to attend. Above, 3 and a half year old Ardyn (right) breaks a board at Aplomb Martial Arts’s booth at Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival. Representatives from Aplomb hoped to get kids excited about learning martial arts techniques. Photo credit Julian Schnittker.
Anton Krutz of KC Strings
Cities and businesses also faced major decision points in 2025, such as the city of Merriam considering ways to removed downtown out of the floodplain — which may include razing all of historic downtown. Above, Anton Krutz, owner of KC Strings, stands in front of his custom-designed building in downtown Merriam that he’s occupied since 1992. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Doodle Dood
The city of Lenexa unveiled a new Lenexa Old Town Activity Center this year, too, which featured a mural from “Doodle Dood.” Above, “Doodle Dood” details his mural at Lenexa Old Town Activity Center. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
World Cup kickoff
Johnson County also kicked off preparation for the 2026 World Cup in June 2025. Above, a boy kicks a soccer ball at one of the kickoff games. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Allan Swan and David Toland
Panasonic celebrated the grand opening of its new $4B EV battery plant in De Soto this year, as well. Above, Allan Swan (left), president of Panasonic Energy North America, and David Toland, lieutenant governor of Kansas, talk inside the new Panasonic Energy plant. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A young girl creates a large bubble at VillageFest 2025.
Johnson County also saw other celebrations in 2025, such as Prairie Village’s annual Independence Day party. Above, the bubble making station at VillageFest 2025 drew a large crowd, including this young girl who was able to create large bubbles. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Johnson County also grappled with the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, including a Lenexa incident where such agents arrested several workers at a restaurant. Above, people gathered outside El Toro Loco in Lenexa on Wednesday, July 30, after federal agents appeared to arrest several workers at the restaurant earlier in the day. At center, state Rep. Susan Ruiz of Shawnee speaking. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.
Third-grade teacher Melanie Gilmore hugs a student on the first day of school at Madison Elementary.
In August, Johnson County students went back to school. Above, third-grade teacher Melanie Gilmore hugs a student on the first day of school at Madison Elementary. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A month after the beginning of the school year, some Johnson County students joined a nationwide protest. Above, some 50 students walked out of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School on Friday, Sept. 5, to protest school shootings, part of a nationwide series of events at schools across the U.S. Photo credits Vivienne Wheeler and Haylee Bell.
The Rock Shop Olathe
Business owners opened and closed ventures all year long in Johnson County. This includes Ron Fields, owner of The Rock Shop, organizes records at his new Olathe shop. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
In November, Johnson County was in the line of sight for the Aurora Borealis. Above, the Northern Lights spotted in De Soto on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Karen Boyd 2
As the holiday season neared, Johnson Countians rallied together to support others. This includes Karen Boyd, above, sorts toys for toddlers in the Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s toy section on Saturday, Dec. 5. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Around two dozen Overland Park and Leawood residents crowded into the lobby of Overland Park City Hall Monday evening to push back on potential plans to put a new Royals stadium at the Aspiria campus.
As questions swirl about the Royals eyeing the Aspiria campus for its new stadium, some Johnson Countians began voicing their opposition. Above, around two dozen Overland Park and Leawood residents crowded into the lobby of Overland Park City Hall Monday evening to push back on potential plans to put a new Royals stadium at the Aspiria campus. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
