A new year is around the corner, Johnson County.

But before we ring it inBefore we ring in the new year, the Post is reflecting on some of 2025’s most defining moments: From fun snow days and family friendly events to protests.

As always, Post reporters toured Johnson County with their cameras in tow and captured several of these moments.

Here is a look at some of the Post’s most eye-catching images and their newsy moments from 2025. (See the Post’s 2024 year in photos here.)