A man attempting to flee Shawnee Police on Thursday evening allegedly rammed two police vehicles and then a bystander’s vehicle.

The Shawnee Police Department’s call log shows officers were sent to the Nieman Square Apartments, 11300 block of West 64th Terrace, at 5:08 p.m. for a report of a person refusing to leave.

In a post on social media, police say they responded to a domestic violence incident.

“When officers attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect rammed two patrol vehicles, then struck another driver’s car,” the department’s social media post says. “The suspect then abandoned the vehicle he had been driving at the scene and fled on foot.”

No injuries were reported in the crashes.

The crashes occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Nieman Road. The suspect ran into the Onyx at 67 Apartments. He was last seen near an apartment building in the 6500 block of Reeder Street.

Officers from Shawnee and Lenexa and three Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, responded and surrounded the apartment complex.

The search perimeter extended Nieman Road east to Ballentine Street between 65th and 67th Streets.

The search ended shortly after 7 p.m., and the suspect was not located.

“Officers continue to search for the known suspect and are following leads,” the social media post says. “If you notice anything suspicious or have information related to this incident, please call 911.”

The department’s call log was updated on Thursday evening to reclassify the call as “battery on a law enforcement officer.”

Anyone with information can also contact the department’s non-emergency number at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.