With the new year underway, the Post is keeping tabs on some big development projects in the central Overland Park area north of Interstate 435.

From much-watched redevelopments along key corridors to major projects downtown and more housing construction, here are some of the prominent projects in northern Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Metcalf South apartments — 97th and Metcalf

Thompson Thrift is building more than 300 apartments split between two separate four-story buildings at the former site of the Metcalf South shopping center.

These apartments — which are the latest of several past proposals for this key redevelopment area along Metcalf — fill one of the largest remaining portions of the property once taken up by a booming commercial center.

This particular portion of the property was last used by the Sears store, which held on longer than the rest of the Metcalf South shopping district but was ultimately demolished a few years ago.

Brookridge (now Meridian) — I-435 and Antioch

One of the closest watched and most discussed projects that could see some movement this year is the Brookridge Golf and Fitness redevelopment from Curtin Property Co.

The project — renamed Meridian in 2023 — is valued at roughly $2 billion. The full scope of work is anticipated to occur in phases and take years to complete. Once completed, Meridian is expected to feature millions of square feet of new construction for residential, retail, dining and office uses while leaving several acres of open green space.

It’s been more than two years since officials broke ground on the site, and there’s been little movement aside from a KDOT-based improvement to the area around Antioch Road and 103rd that wrapped up in 2024.

8036 Metcalf apartments — 80th and Metcalf

A seven-story apartment and retail building with below-ground parking is planned at the site of a now-demolished Winstead’s at the corner of 80th Street and Metcalf.

The lower level will have about 5,000 square feet of retail, while the upper level will have 226 apartments. Terms for some requested incentives are still being hammered out.

Representatives for the developer, Hunt Midwest, have said the plan is to wait until after the World Cup has passed to break ground on the site in an effort to cut down on construction congestion in an area the city hopes to attract visitors to. The exact timeline is unclear.

Friends of JCDS apartments — 79th and Floyd

Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports, an organization that specializes in accessible, affordable housing, is building a new 17-unit apartment building on some vacant parcels in downtown Overland Park.

The project is the nonprofit’s first larger-scale multifamily project, and it would set aside the units for individuals who receive support from JCDS, the local agency providing services for adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The city considers it to be an infill development project, a key priority laid out in the special zoning district covering downtown Overland Park.

87Grant Mixed-Use — 87th and Grant

This proposal would convert an old grocery store — most recently used as a fly fishing store — and an undeveloped lot into a mixed-use building with apartments and ground-level retail.

Late in 2025, the Overland Park Planning Commission took the first stab at the project. However, that body continued the rezoning application to the Jan. 12, 2026, meeting to allow the developer to work through some details, specifically concerns that the project may not have enough parking to support both tenants and shoppers.

While the project itself is still up in the air and fairly small in scale, this redevelopment could breathe new life into a corridor that feeds directly into downtown Overland Park.

Clock Tower Landing — Downtown Overland Park

Construction on the new Overland Park Farmers’ Market pavilion and improvements to Clock Tower Plaza are well underway.

The structure for the new pavilion has started to take shape, and anyone visiting downtown Overland Park recently can hear the whir and hum of construction activity coming from the site just east of Santa Fe Drive.

All of that work on the $34 million project — dubbed Clock Tower Landing — is expected to wrap up in the next six months, ushering in a new era for what is one of the top-rated farmers markets in the country.