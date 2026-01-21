Explore Your JCPRD: 2026 summer camp registration begins Jan. 28

By David Markham

Start planning for summer camp experiences where your kids can connect with fun, themes that capture their imagination, and each other with JCPRD’s 2026 Summer Camp Guide, online now at JCPRD.com/camps in the form of a digital flipbook, with full program descriptions!

Registration for summer camps begins at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and after that date, you can sign up online anytime or contact registration staff between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 913-831-3359. Printed copies of JCPRD’s Summer Camp Guide are being mailed to past participants and will be available at JCPRD facilities and Johnson County libraries the week of Jan. 26.

Remember, summer camps are consistently some of JCPRD’s most popular offerings of the entire year, and some programs will fill very quickly!

The camp guide is your child’s ticket to a whirlwind of thrilling adventures and unforgettable memories, where every day is a new opportunity for exploration and growth. From outdoor escapades to creative activities, our camps offer experiences that will ignite your child’s imagination and foster lifelong friendships. Let the adventures begin!

With more than 110 separate camps for ages ranging from 3 to 18, we’re confident we offer something for everyone. This year’s camp topics include fine and performing arts, nature, science, heritage & history, leadership, sports, and many more! There are 11 entirely new camps for 2026, as well as lots of new topics, ideas, and locations at many existing camps.

Most full-day camps offer sessions beginning weekly from June 1 through July 27 with other camps starting throughout the summer. Camps are offered at locations throughout Johnson County.

“A Place to Connect” is the theme for the 2026 camp guide.

“At JCPRD camps, connection is the magic,” said Park Naturalist M.C. Rose. “It’s where kids connect with nature, with each other, and maybe most importantly, with themselves. Every trail, every creek crossing, every silly camp song becomes a moment where they feel a sense of belonging and curiosity. “A Place to Connect” feels like the natural next chapter of what we’ve always done: creating a space where kids can unplug from the noise and plug into something real. “I love watching a group of kids who arrived as strangers work as a team to create a cool fort in the woods, find a friend to sit with at lunch, or catch crawdads with their bare hands.”

“Summer camp is a fun place to be,” added Children’s Services Manager Jennifer Anderson. “We want children to have fun, learn to connect with others, and send them home tired and excited to come back the next day. Everyday opportunities to connect with peers and adults are critical to their long-term success and are encouraged in everyday interactions. These connections build empathy, resilience, self-esteem, and a sense of belonging. Personal connections set kids up for success throughout their lives. The best compliment we receive is a child who doesn’t want to go home at the end of the day.”

New camp offerings for 2026 are: Code Ninjas AI Coding & Machine Learning; Computers Web Studio Camp; LEGO® Brick camp; NERF® 2.0 Battles camp; Discovery: Snapology camps; Discovery: Snapology Pokemania camp; TIP Academy Workshops; TIP Tech Academy: Props and Special Effects; TRAC Choose Your Challenge Camp; TRAC Summer’s End Camp; and Gymnastics Special Events: Summer Skills Camp.

Parents should be aware that additional and important information on camps, some of which is not included in the printed guide, can be found in our online listings. This includes information about what campers should/should not bring with them, and parent orientation sessions.

Remember, the sooner you sign up, the more choices will be available. Don’t wait too long, or your child could miss out on great summer adventures.

Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.

Several additional camps will be listed in our May through August program information, which you’ll find at JCPRD.com beginning March 13.