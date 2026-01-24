Snowfall totals on Saturday fell short of some forecasts but still hit records, and the National Weather Service says there’s still more to come.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the National Weather Service reported slightly more than 4 inches falling at Kansas City International Airport, which would be the highest recorded total for Jan. 24 in the area.

Across Johnson County, snowfall totals reported before 4 p.m. ranged from an inch and a half in Prairie Village to two and a half in Gardner.

Plow trucks have been out across the county since before the snow started, pre-treating and then plowing once accumulations began.

Many municipal public works departments posted updates on street-clearing progress on their respective city social media accounts — most of which remind residents that primary streets take priority over residential neighborhood plowing.

Snow-packed roads had caused more than 35 crashes, which had already been reported to local police. Many departments, such as Overland Park Police, have implemented walk-in reporting for non-injury crashes, in which drivers involved in minor crashes exchange information and file a police report after conditions improve.

In a news release, Overland Park Police Capt. Brian Houlahan said to exchange driver license information, current proof of insurance, make and model information for the involved vehicles, license plates and the location of the crash.

Johnson County and the rest of the metropolitan area remain in a winter storm warning until noon on Sunday.

Meteorologists at the local office of the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, are expecting an additional 2 to 4 inches for the Johnson County area.

Up to 6 inches more is possible south and east of the KC metro by the time the flakes stop flying late Sunday morning.

With the fresh snowpack, wind chills are forecast range between -10° and -20° on Monday morning.

Low temperatures next week are forecast to be in the single digits, with daytime highs staying below freezing through next Saturday.