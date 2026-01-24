Your Library: Experience Kansas Day with fun facts and resources

What do pizza, ICEEs and a catfishing wizard have in common? Kansas.

Each Jan. 29, the Sunflower State celebrates its birthday with Kansas Day. It’s a chance to discover the history and culture that make this place home. Johnson County Library offers books, archives and digital resources that bring the state’s past and present to life.

Did You Know

Kansas joined the Union in 1861 as the 34th state, after a pre-Civil War conflict known as Bleeding Kansas. Its name honors the Kansa people, also called Kaw or Kanza, whose official name today is Kaw Nation. Kansas Day commemorates the state’s admission as a free state, a pivotal moment in American history.

Trivia night facts

Capital vs. Largest City: Topeka is the capital, but Wichita is the largest city.

State Symbols: The flower is the sunflower, the bird is the Western meadowlark and the motto, Ad Astra per Aspera, means “To the stars through difficulties.”

Geography: Kansas claims the geographic center of the contiguous United States near Lebanon.

Wheat State: Kansas grows about one-fifth of America’s wheat, enough to feed the world for two weeks.

Made in Kansas: Pizza Hut began in Wichita, The Wizard of Oz cemented Kansas in pop culture and the ICEE was invented in Coffeyville.

Underground Wonder: Hutchinson is home to Strataca, a massive salt mine that also stores film reels, historical documents and artifacts.

Famous Kansans

Leaders, innovators and artists with ties to Kansas have made a national impact, including:

Dwight D. Eisenhower: 34th U.S. president and WWII Supreme Allied Commander who led D-Day.

Amelia Earhart: Aviation pioneer and first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic.

John Brown: Abolitionist whose actions made Kansas central to the Bleeding Kansas conflict.

Linda Brown: Her case, Brown v. Board of Education, ended school segregation nationwide.

Eliza Conley: First Native American woman to argue before the Supreme Court, defending tribal burial grounds.

Minnie Evans: Potawatomi leader who fought federal termination policies to preserve tribal sovereignty.

William S. Burroughs: Beat Generation icon and author of “Naked Lunch.”

Gordon Parks: Photographer and filmmaker who broke barriers in art and civil rights.

Jack Kilby: Co-invented the integrated circuit, paving the way for modern electronics.

James Naismith: Created basketball and wrote its original 13 rules.

Wilt Chamberlain: NBA legend whose dominance led to rule changes like widening the lane.

Lynette Woodard: Basketball Hall of Famer and first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Basketball Hall of Famer and first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Actors, singers and performers like Janelle Monáe, Paul Rudd, Charlie Parker, Annette Bening, Jason Sudeikis, MrBeast, Martina McBride, Melissa Etheridge and Hattie McDaniel, who was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for “Gone With the Wind.”

Explore more at Johnson County Library

Discover Kansas through curated collections and databases:

Kansas 250 Bookshelf: Booklists, virtual author talks and monthly resources from the State Library of Kansas.

CultureGrams: Quick facts, maps and timelines in a kid-friendly database.

Gale Primary Sources: Explore topics like anti-slavery literature, the Civil War and Native American history.

JoCoHistory: Browse local newspapers, photos and maps.

Celebrate Kansas Day Booklist: Find interesting books and media.

Happy Birthday Kansas! The state that gave us stuffed crust pizza, the KU vs K-State rivalry and the world’s largest ball of twine. Explore more at jocolibrary.org.