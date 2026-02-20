Starting bright and early Saturday morning, drivers will be able to use the new express toll lanes on U.S. Highway 69 through Overland Park.

The expected 8 a.m. opening will mark the formal end of the $572 million, roughly three-year project to add express toll lanes and ease congestion through a highly trafficked area of Johnson County.

While the work on US-69 spanned miles and touched several interchanges, the new express toll lanes run between 103rd and 151st streets, on the left-most inside lane, going both north and south.

Earlier this week, federal, state and local officials celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Overland Park. During her remarks, Gov. Laura Kelly called 69Express a “monumental project” as the state’s first express toll lane project, and as it delivers improvements to one of the busiest highways in Kansas.

“Simply put, these improvements to US-69 are making our state a better place to live,” Gov. Kelly said. “By investing in our transportation system, we’re creating opportunities for connectivity and economic growth, not just here in Johnson County, but all across our state.”

Now, as motorists prepare to take a spin on the new lanes this weekend, the Post is answering readers’ questions about how to use them and what to expect.

Here are your questions and the answers:

How do the express lanes work?

The express toll lanes are single lanes going both north and south on the highway in the innermost (left) lane.

They don’t have traditional toll booths or pay kiosks like drivers encounter on the Kansas Turnpike. Instead, people entering and exiting the toll lanes will either have their license plate read or their pre-purchased K-TAG scanned to be charged electronically.

Going southbound on US-69, you can enter the express lane at 103rd Street and exit at 135th Street, or stay in the express lane all the way until 151st Street, where the highway returns to its normal configuration.

Going northbound, you can enter the express lane at 151st Street and exit at Blue Valley Parkway, or exit at 103rd Street, where the northbound express lane ends.

The two existing lanes going north and south on US-69 remain free to use. That means motorists who don’t want to pay the express lane tolls will need to stay in those lanes while using the highway.

Is there a penalty for misusing the lanes?

Drivers are only permitted to exit the toll lanes at designated points, marked by a dashed white line.

Exiting at points not marked by the dashed white lines is prohibited.

Crossing double white lines to exit the toll lanes at improper points may result in a traffic ticket from the Overland Park Police Department.

Plus, due to scanning technology, you will still be charged a toll for your use of the express lane.

Why express toll lanes?

US-69 is considered the busiest four-lane highway in the state of Kansas, per KDOT’s assessment.

It carries through Overland Park some 90,000 vehicles a day, with congestion at its worst north of 159th Street and the general crash rate well above the statewide average before construction began.

At the same time, many of the bridges, pavement and other infrastructure on and touching U.S. Highway 69 were pushing 50 years old back in 2021, putting the highway on the short list of needed upgrades around the state.

City and state officials considered two options: widening the highway to three lanes in both directions, along with some general improvements, or implementing express toll lanes with additional highway improvements.

In the end, the latter option won out, with state officials at the time citing reduced environmental impact, a smaller footprint, a faster project turnaround and lower estimated costs overall.

Some residents and community leaders were skeptical from the get-go.

However, survey data gathered by KDOT in 2021 revealed tentative support for the concept. The majority of respondents said they believed US-69 improvements should begin by 2023 and felt it was hypothetically fair to ask highway users to help bear the responsibility of paying for its improvement.

Additionally, almost two-thirds said they would use toll lanes if they were available, though the survey did not ask respondents to indicate a preference between toll lanes and traditional highway widening.

How much will it cost to use the express lanes?

The length of your travel in the express lanes, the time of day, whether you have a K-TAG and the level of traffic will determine how much you pay to use the lanes because it’s a variable toll.

At least when the toll lanes first open, the lowest cost toll will be 35 cents (for a K-TAG user using only the one section of express toll lanes), and the highest toll cost will be $1.50 (for a non-K-TAG user using the full length of the express toll lanes).

The cost posted on digital signs over the express lanes will show the cost for K-TAG users, who will get a 50% cheaper toll than drivers who don’t have a K-TAG.

Reminder: The Kansas Turnpike Authority only sends toll bills via mail, never via text or email. If you receive an alert to pay a toll via text or email, it’s likely a scam. K-TAG users are charged automatically through their DriveKS account.

How do I get a K-TAG?

You can get a K-TAG — that is, the toll transponder from the Kansas Turnpike Authority — online at driveks.com. First, you will need to make a DriveKS account, then you can get a K-TAG for one or more vehicles and records preferred payment methods. K-TAG stickers are free for cars and motorcycles.

(Find a video here for a more detailed tutorial.)

The K-TAG sticker, which will arrive via the mail, can be adhered to the windshield of a vehicle to identify it as it passes through a toll. Then, the card on file can be billed automatically.

Where will the money raised through the toll go?

The KTA is tasked with billing and collecting funds collected on 69Express and other tolled highways in the state of Kansas.

For 69Express, the revenue generated by the toll lanes will initially pay back Overland Park’s $30 million local contribution and cover maintenance costs.

Estimates from the project team anticipate that the city’s contribution will be satisfied by the late 2030s or early 2040s.

Keep reading: U.S. Highway 69 toll lanes to open in Overland Park on Feb. 21, ending years of work