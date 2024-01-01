Welcome to the Johnson County Post!

We’re excited to start this new year off by debuting the next phase in our company’s evolution with the launch of JohnsonCountyPost.com.

We’ve combined the operations of the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post here under our new name. And in addition to all of the coverage we’ve been offering across those sites, we’re adding the city of Olathe and the Olathe School District to our coverage mix.

Why the change?

Johnson County is the cornerstone of the Kansas economy and home to some of the most desirable places to live in the entire country — and we believe all of its communities deserve a robust, independent source for local news.

We’ve set it as our mission to build a news gathering institution that can serve Johnson County for the next 50 years and beyond. The debut of JohnsonCountyPost.com is a big step in that direction, giving Johnson Countians a single destination to find the type of straightforward, reliable coverage a community needs to stay informed.

You’ll notice that we’ve replaced the “blog” style homepage that had been in place since our inception with a more traditional newspaper website design. Our hope is that the new design, which will allow us to highlight the biggest stories of the day at the top of the page and group stories about the same topics together, will make it easier for you to find the information that interests you most.

We have spots on the homepage dedicated to the latest news on local businesses; restaurant openings and closings; and headlines out of specific cities. We’ve also built out a new section for obituaries and our popular “5 to Try” reader recommendation series.

Frequently asked questions

I’m a subscriber. Does this change affect my subscription? Nope! All subscriptions to the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post have been converted to Johnson County Post subscriptions. Your login credentials will be the same as you used on the old sites.

Will I still get your email newsletters? Yes. We’ll now be producing a single, county-wide version of Today’s Headlines, our noon newsletter. Out Front, our premium morning newsletter for subscribers, will have a “northern Johnson County edition” focused on the Shawnee Mission and De Soto areas and a “southern Johnson County edition” focused on the Blue Valley and Olathe areas. You can manage which email newsletters you receive in your account.

I’ve got an idea for a story. Where do I send it? We always welcome story ideas from readers. Just send us an email at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Have further questions? Email me at publisher@johnsoncountypost.com and I’ll get you a response as soon as possible.

To the 7,200 of you whose support as subscribers has gotten us this far, we really can’t begin to express our thanks and gratitude.

Thank you, Johnson County! And welcome to the Johnson County Post!