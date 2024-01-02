Driver injured after crashing into roundabout boulder in Olathe

A man was transported by ambulance after crashing his SUV into a boulder in an Olathe roundabout overnight.

Olathe police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of East Kansas City Road and North Church Street at 10:47 p.m. Monday.

The intersection is just east of Olathe North High School.

Firefighters arrived to report one vehicle on its roof with heavy damage.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the driver climbed out of the vehicle on his own.

The driver, only identified as a man in his 30s, was transported by Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, a nearby resident told the Post that this was the second crash involving a speeding vehicle and the boulders in the roundabout in the last few days.

Olathe Police are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.