The Johnson County Post will not publish any new stories today, Monday, Jan. 15.
We are setting aside some time to rest and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Save for any big breaking news, we will be back with fresh headlines about your community in northeast Johnson County on Tuesday.
In the meantime, consider commemorating the life and message of the civil rights icon by:
- Participating in a family service project at the Olathe Public Library anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today,
- Streaming online Prairie Village’s “I Have A Dream (Vote)” event, which was hosted Saturday at Village Presbyterian Church,
- attending the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Forum at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, from 4 to 8 p.m. today.