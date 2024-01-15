fbpx
Staff Report
Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Johnson County! We’ll be back tomorrow

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Photo credit Shutterstock.

The Johnson County Post will not publish any new stories today, Monday, Jan. 15.

We are setting aside some time to rest and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Save for any big breaking news, we will be back with fresh headlines about your community in northeast Johnson County on Tuesday.

In the meantime, consider commemorating the life and message of the civil rights icon by:

