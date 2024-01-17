A local ramen restaurant will soon expand its presence in Johnson County.

Aoyama Ramen will celebrate the grand opening of its new Shawnee location on Friday.

Aoyama Ramen will operate at 13225 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant moved into a space at the Parkway Plaza shopping center.

The space neighbors the Fat Bee bubble tea shop at the shopping center.

Lutfi’s Fried Fish previously occupied the space.

Aoyama Ramen serves ramen and rice bowls

The restaurant offers a range of ramen bowls, from spicy tonkotsu to veggie and curry ramen.

In addition to ramen, Aoyama also serves rice bowls with toppings like sliced ribeye, pork belly, spicy tuna and freshwater eel.

Aoyama also offers small bites like edamame, pork buns and Japanese street corn.

This marks Aoyama Ramen’s second location

The restaurant’s original location operates at 14960 W. 119th St., at the Blackbob Corners shopping center in Olathe.

Aoyama Ramen has operated at its Olathe digs for roughly four years, and this marks the restaurant’s first expansion.

Lutfi’s Fried Fish closed its doors in Shawnee around the same time that Aoyama Ramen opened in Olathe.

The seafood restaurant still has five other locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area.

