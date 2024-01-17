fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

Overland Park commission OKs amended plans for next Bluhawk retail space

More retail is coming to Bluhawk
Image via Blukawk.

Another retail or restaurant building is coming to the southern Overland Park Bluhawk ​mixed-use development, although its initial plans have changed. 

Last week, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve a revised preliminary development plan and a final development plan for the next retail building in the wider Bluhawk project area. 

The building plans were listed on the commission’s consent agenda, so there was no individual discussion on the matter and the items were approved alongside a handful of other procedural items.

New building adds to Bluhawk’s growing retail footprint

Plans for Bluhawk started to shape up years ago, with Overland Park approving a rezoning and broader development plan in 2016 for nearly 300 acres. At the time, the project was expected to bring about 1.2 million square feet of commercial development in addition to some multifamily housing. 

Over the years, the plans have changed some, bringing the expected commercial square footage to roughly 1.4 million. 

More Bluhawk retail
Bluhawk Building 3H rendering. Image via Overland Park planning documents.

Today, Bluhawk is home to several shopping and dining options, including a Cosentino’s Market grocery store, a T.J. Maxx, the Plaid Elephant boutique and a Blush Bootcamp. There are also several medical offices in the project area, such as a chiropractor, a dental group and an eye doctor.

The new retail building — dubbed Bluhawk Building 3H — is planned for the southwest corner of 159th Street and Shawnee Drive. It will be about 54,000 square feet. 

In previous plans, this 3H building was expected to be close to 87,000 square feet, according to city planning documents. Instead, under the new plan, the original 3H building will be divided into two — the new 54,000-square-feet 3H building and now a new 3I building that will be about 22,000 square feet. City documents suggest that 3H and 3I will be retail or restaurant spaces.

There’s been some notable movement at Bluhawk lately

Visible headway is being made on a new sports arena at Bluhawk called AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk.
Visible headway is being made on a new sports arena at Bluhawk called AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk. File photo.

Next steps for Bluhawk:

  • Construction is expected to continue on Bluhawk projects well into the future. 
  • Plans for Building 3H go to the Overland Park City Council next for consideration. 
  • Later phases of the greater Bluhawk development will come to the planning commission and city council for approval down the road. 

More Bluhawk shopping news: Health retailer GNC opens new Overland Park store

