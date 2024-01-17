fbpx
Subscribe

|

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Development

A second multifamily developer is asking Mission for a tax abatement

Share this story:

The site of the proposed Milhaus apartments in Mission.
The Milhaus developers want a tax abatement to bring apartments on either side of Martway Street at the corner of Beverly Street, pictured above. File photo.

A second multifamily developer is asking the city of Mission for a tax abatement.

Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus wants an 85% tax abatement — above the city’s 75% cap — for a proposed apartment complex near the Powell Community Center, according to city documents. City staff evaluated the project proposal against its tax abatement policy and believes a 72.5% tax abatement is sufficient and warranted.

The Mission City Council plans to discuss the request at its Wednesday work session.

This is the second tax abatement request in Mission

A look at the tax abatement policy

  • Mission’s 2023-updated tax abatement policy caps developers at up to 75% deferred property taxes for a 10-year period.
  • The baseline starts developers off at 45% if developers meet certain criteria — such as making a minimum capital investment of $ 3 million. Developers can earn higher percentages by meeting additional criteria.
  • Prior to summer 2023, the city’s tax abatement policy started developers out at 100% tax deferment for a 10-year period.
  • The city never activated the old tax abatement policy. So, the 58 Nall project is the first time tax abatement has been approved in Mission.

This item was taken off a previous city agenda

  • Originally, the city planned to discuss the tax abatement request during its Jan. 10 finance and administration committee meeting.
  • Smith told the Post via email on Jan. 9 that the city pulled the item from the agenda due to a developer scheduling conflict.
  • Now, the city plans to discuss the request at its Jan. 17 city council work session.
  • The work session begins at 6 p.m. at city hall, 6090 Woodson Road, immediately preceding the city council meeting at 7 p.m.

Go deeper: Mission approves tax breaks for proposed apartments off Johnson Drive

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia joined the Shawnee Mission Post's editorial team in October 2019. A Roeland Park native who graduated from SM North, she went on to earn a journalism degree at the University of Kansas. When she's not out reporting, Juliana finds herself seeking out new restaurants, sipping a cup of coffee or planning her next trip to New York City.
Previous article
Overland Park commission OKs amended plans for next Bluhawk retail space
Next article
Breakfast chain First Watch eyeing Galleria 115 spot in Overland Park

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO