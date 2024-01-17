A second multifamily developer is asking the city of Mission for a tax abatement.

Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus wants an 85% tax abatement — above the city’s 75% cap — for a proposed apartment complex near the Powell Community Center, according to city documents. City staff evaluated the project proposal against its tax abatement policy and believes a 72.5% tax abatement is sufficient and warranted.

The Mission City Council plans to discuss the request at its Wednesday work session.

This is the second tax abatement request in Mission

The city council received its first tax abatement request last spring from a subsidiary of Moffit and Associates for 58 Nall, a downtown apartment complex project.

At that time, City Administrator Laura Smith told the city council that Milhaus planned to ask for its own tax abatement.

The city crafted a new tax abatement policy this summer as a result of the two requests and an outdated policy.

The city council in a 6-to-2 vote approved the 70% tax abatement request for the 58 Nall project in October.

A look at the tax abatement policy

Mission’s 2023-updated tax abatement policy caps developers at up to 75% deferred property taxes for a 10-year period.

The baseline starts developers off at 45% if developers meet certain criteria — such as making a minimum capital investment of $ 3 million. Developers can earn higher percentages by meeting additional criteria.

Prior to summer 2023, the city’s tax abatement policy started developers out at 100% tax deferment for a 10-year period.

The city never activated the old tax abatement policy. So, the 58 Nall project is the first time tax abatement has been approved in Mission.

This item was taken off a previous city agenda

Originally, the city planned to discuss the tax abatement request during its Jan. 10 finance and administration committee meeting.

Smith told the Post via email on Jan. 9 that the city pulled the item from the agenda due to a developer scheduling conflict.

Now, the city plans to discuss the request at its Jan. 17 city council work session.

The work session begins at 6 p.m. at city hall, 6090 Woodson Road, immediately preceding the city council meeting at 7 p.m.

