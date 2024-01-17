fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Breakfast chain First Watch eyeing Galleria 115 spot in Overland Park

Photo via First Watch website.

Southern Overland Park will soon be home to a new breakfast eatery.

Breakfast chain First Watch intends to open a new location at Overland Park’s growing Galleria 115 development.

First Watch will operate near 115th Street and Nall Avenue

  • Galleria 115 project officials say the restaurant will move into a space on the southeast corner of the development.
  • Overall, this marks the fifth First Watch location in Overland Park.
  • The Florida-based chain also has Johnson County locations in Fairway, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Olathe.
First Watch serves breakfast and brunch

  • The morning eatery’s menu ranges from breakfast classics like omelets and avocado toast to twists like breakfast “chickichangas” and Floridian French toast with fruit on top.
  • In addition to breakfast, the restaurant also serves lunch items like Cobb salads and turkey burgers.
  • First Watch also offers brunch cocktails, coffee drinks and a range of juices.

Galleria 115 is adding restaurants, retail and residential

  • The overall 37-acre project by Kansas City-based Block Real Estate will wrap up by the end of 2030, per the most recent development plan.
  • At the end of 2023, developers amended the plan to add more entertainment, apartments and office space.
  • In terms of other restaurants, Chick-fil-A, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Whataburger have already opened at the site off West 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

Lucie Krisman is a reporter covering the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Krisman came to Kansas to attend the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021. Prior to joining the Post, Krisman did work for The Pitch, the North Dakota Newspaper Association, the Eudora Times and KTUL in Tulsa. She's earned a number of awards for her reporting from the Kansas Press Association.
