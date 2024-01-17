Southern Overland Park will soon be home to a new breakfast eatery.
Breakfast chain First Watch intends to open a new location at Overland Park’s growing Galleria 115 development.
First Watch will operate near 115th Street and Nall Avenue
- Galleria 115 project officials say the restaurant will move into a space on the southeast corner of the development.
- Overall, this marks the fifth First Watch location in Overland Park.
- The Florida-based chain also has Johnson County locations in Fairway, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Olathe.
First Watch serves breakfast and brunch
- The morning eatery’s menu ranges from breakfast classics like omelets and avocado toast to twists like breakfast “chickichangas” and Floridian French toast with fruit on top.
- In addition to breakfast, the restaurant also serves lunch items like Cobb salads and turkey burgers.
- First Watch also offers brunch cocktails, coffee drinks and a range of juices.
Galleria 115 is adding restaurants, retail and residential
- The overall 37-acre project by Kansas City-based Block Real Estate will wrap up by the end of 2030, per the most recent development plan.
- At the end of 2023, developers amended the plan to add more entertainment, apartments and office space.
- In terms of other restaurants, Chick-fil-A, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Whataburger have already opened at the site off West 115th Street and Nall Avenue.
Go deeper: Overland Park’s new Galleria 115 plan to bring more entertainment