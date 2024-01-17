Lucie Krisman is a reporter covering the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Krisman came to Kansas to attend the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021. Prior to joining the Post, Krisman did work for The Pitch, the North Dakota Newspaper Association, the Eudora Times and KTUL in Tulsa. She's earned a number of awards for her reporting from the Kansas Press Association.