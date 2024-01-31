On March 30, 2018, Hazel Krebs contemplated life on a park bench for hours.

The Prairie Village resident — who did not exist as Hazel, the transgender woman she is today — was unsure if she’d survive what she now calls the lowest day of her life.

Six years later, March 30, 2018 is the beginning of her recently released memoir, “Enthusiastically Me.”

The memoir tells Krebs’ story of self-discovery

Krebs said her book begins on March 30, 2018, amid a depressive episode.

The memoir takes readers through her journey from contemplating life in 2018 to New Year’s Eve 2021, the year she underwent a gender transition.

Krebs said she wanted to write the book to share her journey to finding a life she loves to live.

“This is my story of how I found a life I am enthusiastic to live,” Krebs said. “For me, being transgender, finding who I am through transition, has given me a life.”

An Antioch Park bench is crucial to the story

A bench facing the south lake at Antioch Park is central to the story, and to Krebs.

Krebs said she was unsure if she’d survive March 30, 2018, but as she drove around, she was drawn to Antioch Park.

She parked, got out of her car and sat on the closest bench to her for hours staring at the lake and thinking about her life.

Now, Krebs visits that bench each March.

“It serves as a reminder of where I’ve been and that no matter what the problem is that I’m facing today, it’s better than it was that day,” Krebs said.

‘Enthusiastically Me’ aims to help others

Krebs said she hopes her memoir inspires readers to listen to what makes them happy and live shamelessly.

While she underwent a gender transition, Krebs said, there is a transition of some kind in everyone.

Amid anti-trans legislation and religious congregations splitting over LGBTQ policies, Krebs said she is involved in a lot of advocacy work.

Still, Krebs said she wants to continue sharing her story in hopes that it can help others.

“There’s a lot of advocacy I’m always doing, but professionally, I would love to write another book, speak my story and inspire everybody to live their best life,” Krebs said.

